El Mister and Tradable Bits Partner to Drive Development of Latin American Sports Industry through Data Acquisition, Analysis, and Activation

El Míster, a prominent research consultancy and sports industry content platform in Latin America, and Tradable Bits , a global leader in fan technology, today announced a strategic partnership to better understand regional sports fans through data acquisition, analysis, and activation. The organizations will initially focus on gaining deeper insights into the unique behaviors of sports fans and how they engage with sports properties.

Leveraging its award-winning data intelligence platform, Tradable Bits will customize a program in partnership with El Míster, to analyze and detail fan satisfaction within sport venues. Findings will be published in a series of major reports co-authored by the organizations. The partnership will produce additional reports throughout the year that explore the habits, preferences, and trends surrounding global football and baseball, the two most popular sports in the region. The organizations will also design and deploy digital and in-person events catered to sports fans that will further aid in the study.

"This partnership marks a pivotal moment for the Latin American sports industry, as it brings together the power of data-driven technology and cultural insight to better understand what truly motivates sports fans," said Ivan Pérez at El Míster. "Through our collaboration with Tradable Bits, we aim to provide sports properties with actionable intelligence that drives deeper connections with fans, enhances their experiences, and ultimately fuels the growth of sports in the region."

"We are proud partners to El Míster, in their endeavor to learn more about Latin American sports fans," said Greg Bobolo, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Tradable Bits. "Our cutting-edge fan data platform combined with El Míster's expertise in the Latin American sports industry is an unmatched partnership that will uncover insights that will inform the region's approach to fan engagement."

The insights generated through this collaboration will strengthen El Míster's consultancy services, which deliver strategic guidance, in-depth research, and specialized industry dossiers to sports brands and properties. Moreover, these insights will play a key role in shaping El Míster's editorial offerings, including the company's podcast, El Recetario, and its three widely followed newsletters: El Mister, Gloria, and Mundial 2026.

Tradable Bits works with hundreds of organizations globally including teams from all major sporting leagues. Among the company's Latin American clients are FIFA 26 host city of Monterrey, Tigres de la UANL, and NBA LATAM. Prominent clients in North America include Los Angeles Kings, Nascar, Titans Tennessee, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Commanders, Portland Trail Blazers, and more. Tradable Bits' platform seamlessly integrates with over 60 third-party platforms, including industry leaders like Ticketmaster, Shopify, and Salesforce. This capability enables unparalleled customization and connectivity, empowering sports properties to enhance fan experiences, streamline operations, and unlock new opportunities for engagement and revenue growth.

Tradable Bits offers a powerful suite of over 50 interactive engagement solutions designed to captivate fans through dynamic, gamified campaigns that can be seamlessly activated via in-venue QR codes, SMS, email, online ads, and digital platforms. These customizable campaigns not only create unique and memorable experiences for fans but also deliver immense value to sports properties by driving fan acquisition, capturing zero-party data, enriching databases, and providing deep insights into fan behavior, preferences, and purchasing patterns.

Learn more about Tradable Bits' efforts in Latin America in this interview El Míster hosted with Joshua Flores, Tradable Bits, LATAM.

About El Míster

El Míster is a research consultancy and sports industry content platform. Our mission is to share valuable information, data and insights for sports properties, brands, athletes and media to build a better sport. We are a newsletter, we have El Recetario, our podcast, and we generate specialized dossiers. Also have our sustainability brand, Gloria, which seeks to empower club projects, leagues and local initiatives. El Míster was founded in 2020 and has worked, created alliances, presentations and/or special content with Monterrey 2026, the host city of the next soccer World Cup, the Mexican Baseball League (LMB), Lucha Libre AAA, Ticketmaster, Charly, Boletomóvil, among others. The company is interested in sports business, sustainability, trends, innovation, startups and technology. More information at www.elmister.substack.com .

About Tradable Bits

Tradable Bits is a leading provider of cutting-edge fan engagement, data analytics, and marketing solutions to the global sports, music, and entertainment industries. Tradable Bits' proprietary fan engagement platform and CRM leverages zero-party data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning so promoters, sports leagues and teams, and live event organizations can market more effectively, generate revenue, and foster brand loyalty. Tradable Bits' technology is built exclusively in-house by award-winning engineers and mathematicians working alongside veteran sports and entertainment executives to meet the unique needs of live audience organizations. More than 100 leading organizations rely on Tradable Bits including sports partners in the AFL, NBA, NFL, NRL, NHL, MLB and MLS, and entertainment partners AEG Presents' GoldenVoice, BMG, Live Nation Canada, Front Gate Tickets, Country Music Association, Danny Wimmer Presents, Life is Beautiful, and Outside Lands. Tradable Bits is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices in North America, Australia, and Europe. More information is available at www.tradablebits.com .

