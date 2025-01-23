Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received four transparency notifications from BlackRock, Inc.:

one transparency declaration dated December 30, 2024 received on 23 January, 2025;

one transparency declaration dated January 13, 2025 received on 22 January, 2025;

one transparency declaration dated January 21, 2025 received on 21 January, 2025;

one transparency declaration dated January 22, 2025 received on 23 January, 2025.

1. Summary of the notifications

BlackRock, Inc. reported in the notification dated December 30, 2024, that on December 27, 2024, following an acquisition of voting securities, its shareholding increased and crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On December 27, 2024, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 7,365,142 shares with voting rights, representing 3.02% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 7,290,744 shares representing 2.99% in its previous notification dated December 25, 2024, as well as 1,079,391 equivalent financial instruments, representing 0.44% of the voting rights issued by the company, versus 1,172,309 equivalent financial instruments representing 0.48% in its previous notification dated December 25, 2024.

BlackRock, Inc. reported in the notification dated January 13, 2025, that on January 10, 2025, following a disposal of voting securities, its shareholding decreased and crossed downwards the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On January 10, 2025, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 7,123,772 shares with voting rights, representing 2.92% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), as well as 1,101,908 equivalent financial instruments, representing 0.45% of the voting rights issued by the company.

BlackRock, Inc. reported in the notification dated January 21, 2025, that on January 20, 2025, following an acquisition of voting securities, its shareholding increased and crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On January 20, 2025, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 7,454,709 shares with voting rights, representing 3.06% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), as well as 717,811 equivalent financial instruments, representing 0.29% of the voting rights issued by the company.

BlackRock, Inc. reported in the notification dated January 22, 2025, that on January 21, 2025, following a disposal of voting securities, its shareholding decreased and crossed downwards the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On January 21, 2025, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 7,304,972 shares with voting rights, representing 2.99% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), as well as 863,733 equivalent financial instruments, representing 0.35% of the voting rights issued by the company.

2. Content of the notifications

Reason for the notifications

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) BlackRock, Inc. 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Advisors, LLC 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Fund Advisors 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Level 37 Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Dates on which the threshold is crossed

December 27, 2024

January 10, 2025

January 20, 2025

January 21, 2025

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

December 27, 2024

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0,00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 197.062 202.183 0,08% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 80.658 80.658 0,03% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 60.567 60.567 0,02% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 403.826 403.826 0,17% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 200 200 0,00% BlackRock Fund Advisors 1.823.558 1.822.598 0,75% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 1.347.578 1.347.560 0,55% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 328 328 0,00% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 3.376.967 3.447.222 1,41% Subtotal 7.290.744 7.365.142 3,02% TOTAL 7.365.142 0 3,02% 0,00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 430.829 0,18% physical BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Securities Lent 44.052 0,02% physical BlackRock Fund Advisors Securities Lent 27.297 0,01% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 577.213 0,24% physical TOTAL 1.079.391 0,44%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 8.444.533 3,46%

January 10, 2025

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 202,183 167,675 0.07% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 80,658 80,658 0.03% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 60,567 60,567 0.02% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 403,826 406,493 0.17% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 200 200 0.00% BlackRock Fund Advisors 1,822,598 1,821,870 0.75% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 1,347,560 1,361,501 0.56% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 328 328 0.00% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 3,447,222 3,224,480 1.32% Subtotal 7,365,142 7,123,772 2.92% TOTAL 7,123,772 0 2.92% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 463,804 0.19% physical BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Securities Lent 44,052 0.02% physical BlackRock Fund Advisors Securities Lent 27,297 0.01% physical BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Securities Lent 6,800 0.00% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 559,955 0.23% physical TOTAL 1,101,908 0.45%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 8,225,680 3.37%

January 20, 2025

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 167,675 207,720 0.09% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 80,658 80,658 0.03% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 60,567 60,567 0.02% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 406,493 406,493 0.17% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 200 200 0.00% BlackRock Fund Advisors 1,821,870 1,848,161 0.76% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 1,361,501 1,345,901 0.55% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 328 328 0.00% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 3,224,480 3,504,681 1.44% Subtotal 7,123,772 7,454,709 3.06% TOTAL 7,454,709 0 3.06% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 423,759 0.17% physical BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Securities Lent 44,052 0.02% physical BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Securities Lent 6,800 0.00% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 243,200 0.10% physical TOTAL 717,811 0.29%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 8,172,520 3.35%

January 21, 2025

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0,00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 207.720 71.994 0,03% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 80.658 80.658 0,03% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 60.567 60.567 0,02% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 406.493 408.321 0,17% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 200 200 0,00% BlackRock Fund Advisors 1.848.161 1.848.161 0,76% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 1.345.901 1.352.619 0,55% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 328 328 0,00% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 3.504.681 3.482.125 1,43% Subtotal 7.454.709 7.304.973 2,99% TOTAL 7.304.973 0 2,99% 0,00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 559.485 0,23% physical BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Securities Lent 44.052 0,02% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 260.196 0,11% physical TOTAL 863.733 0,35%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 8.168.706 3,35%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Please see the full chain of control in "Chain of Control" tab.

Additional information

Notification dated December 27, 2024: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%.

Notification dated January 13, 2025: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

Notification dated January 21, 2025: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%.

Notification dated January 22, 2025: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

3. Further information

The full transparency notifications as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

