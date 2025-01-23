Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received four transparency notifications from BlackRock, Inc.:
- one transparency declaration dated December 30, 2024 received on 23 January, 2025;
- one transparency declaration dated January 13, 2025 received on 22 January, 2025;
- one transparency declaration dated January 21, 2025 received on 21 January, 2025;
- one transparency declaration dated January 22, 2025 received on 23 January, 2025.
1. Summary of the notifications
BlackRock, Inc. reported in the notification dated December 30, 2024, that on December 27, 2024, following an acquisition of voting securities, its shareholding increased and crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On December 27, 2024, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 7,365,142 shares with voting rights, representing 3.02% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 7,290,744 shares representing 2.99% in its previous notification dated December 25, 2024, as well as 1,079,391 equivalent financial instruments, representing 0.44% of the voting rights issued by the company, versus 1,172,309 equivalent financial instruments representing 0.48% in its previous notification dated December 25, 2024.
BlackRock, Inc. reported in the notification dated January 13, 2025, that on January 10, 2025, following a disposal of voting securities, its shareholding decreased and crossed downwards the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On January 10, 2025, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 7,123,772 shares with voting rights, representing 2.92% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), as well as 1,101,908 equivalent financial instruments, representing 0.45% of the voting rights issued by the company.
BlackRock, Inc. reported in the notification dated January 21, 2025, that on January 20, 2025, following an acquisition of voting securities, its shareholding increased and crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On January 20, 2025, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 7,454,709 shares with voting rights, representing 3.06% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), as well as 717,811 equivalent financial instruments, representing 0.29% of the voting rights issued by the company.
BlackRock, Inc. reported in the notification dated January 22, 2025, that on January 21, 2025, following a disposal of voting securities, its shareholding decreased and crossed downwards the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On January 21, 2025, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 7,304,972 shares with voting rights, representing 2.99% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), as well as 863,733 equivalent financial instruments, representing 0.35% of the voting rights issued by the company.
2. Content of the notifications
Reason for the notifications
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
BlackRock, Inc.
50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock Fund Advisors
400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
Level 37 Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Dates on which the threshold is crossed
December 27, 2024
January 10, 2025
January 20, 2025
January 21, 2025
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
3%
Denominator
243,921,719
Notified Details
December 27, 2024
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
BlackRock, Inc.
0
0
0,00%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
197.062
202.183
0,08%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
80.658
80.658
0,03%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
60.567
60.567
0,02%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
403.826
403.826
0,17%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
200
200
0,00%
BlackRock Fund Advisors
1.823.558
1.822.598
0,75%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
1.347.578
1.347.560
0,55%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
328
328
0,00%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
3.376.967
3.447.222
1,41%
Subtotal
7.290.744
7.365.142
3,02%
TOTAL
7.365.142
0
3,02%
0,00%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
Securities Lent
430.829
0,18%
physical
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
Securities Lent
44.052
0,02%
physical
BlackRock Fund Advisors
Securities Lent
27.297
0,01%
physical
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Securities Lent
577.213
0,24%
physical
TOTAL
1.079.391
0,44%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
8.444.533
3,46%
January 10, 2025
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
BlackRock, Inc.
0
0
0.00%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
202,183
167,675
0.07%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
80,658
80,658
0.03%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
60,567
60,567
0.02%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
403,826
406,493
0.17%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
200
200
0.00%
BlackRock Fund Advisors
1,822,598
1,821,870
0.75%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
1,347,560
1,361,501
0.56%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
328
328
0.00%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
3,447,222
3,224,480
1.32%
Subtotal
7,365,142
7,123,772
2.92%
TOTAL
7,123,772
0
2.92%
0.00%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
Securities Lent
463,804
0.19%
physical
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
Securities Lent
44,052
0.02%
physical
BlackRock Fund Advisors
Securities Lent
27,297
0.01%
physical
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
Securities Lent
6,800
0.00%
physical
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Securities Lent
559,955
0.23%
physical
TOTAL
1,101,908
0.45%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
8,225,680
3.37%
January 20, 2025
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
BlackRock, Inc.
0
0
0.00%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
167,675
207,720
0.09%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
80,658
80,658
0.03%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
60,567
60,567
0.02%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
406,493
406,493
0.17%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
200
200
0.00%
BlackRock Fund Advisors
1,821,870
1,848,161
0.76%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
1,361,501
1,345,901
0.55%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
328
328
0.00%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
3,224,480
3,504,681
1.44%
Subtotal
7,123,772
7,454,709
3.06%
TOTAL
7,454,709
0
3.06%
0.00%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
Securities Lent
423,759
0.17%
physical
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
Securities Lent
44,052
0.02%
physical
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
Securities Lent
6,800
0.00%
physical
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Securities Lent
243,200
0.10%
physical
TOTAL
717,811
0.29%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
8,172,520
3.35%
January 21, 2025
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
BlackRock, Inc.
0
0
0,00%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
207.720
71.994
0,03%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
80.658
80.658
0,03%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
60.567
60.567
0,02%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
406.493
408.321
0,17%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
200
200
0,00%
BlackRock Fund Advisors
1.848.161
1.848.161
0,76%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
1.345.901
1.352.619
0,55%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
328
328
0,00%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
3.504.681
3.482.125
1,43%
Subtotal
7.454.709
7.304.973
2,99%
TOTAL
7.304.973
0
2,99%
0,00%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
Securities Lent
559.485
0,23%
physical
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
Securities Lent
44.052
0,02%
physical
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Securities Lent
260.196
0,11%
physical
TOTAL
863.733
0,35%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
8.168.706
3,35%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Please see the full chain of control in "Chain of Control" tab.
Additional information
Notification dated December 27, 2024: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%.
Notification dated January 13, 2025: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.
Notification dated January 21, 2025: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%.
Notification dated January 22, 2025: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.
3. Further information
The full transparency notifications as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
··················· END ···················
About Azelis
Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 4,200 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market, and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 63,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2023). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BEL®ESG indices.
Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest, and transparent relationships with our people and partners.
Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.
www.azelis.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250123650500/en/
Contacts:
Azelis
investor-relations@azelis.com