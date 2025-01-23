This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") and National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103").

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - This news release is being issued by Raul Ernesto Lima Osorio PhD as required by NI 62-104 and NI 62-103 in connection with his acquisition of 4,900,000 common shares (the "Acquired Shares") in the capital of Daura Gold Corp. (formerly Daura Capital Corp.) (the "Issuer").

The Acquired Shares were issued by the Issuer to Dr. Lima on January 20, 2025 in connection with the completion of the Issuer's qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") under the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange in consideration for Dr. Lima's shares of Estrella Gold S.A.C. ("Estrella"). As a result of the Qualifying Transaction, Estrella is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Issuer. The deemed value of the Acquired Shares is $0.06 per share based on the concurrent private placement financing completed by the Issuer in conjunction with the Qualifying Transaction. Please refer to the Issuer's news release dated January 25, 2025 for additional details on the Qualifying Transaction.

As at the date hereof, Dr. Lima now owns and controls an aggregate of 4,950,000 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 11.9% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares. Immediately prior to the acquisition of the Acquired Shares, Dr. Lima owned 50,000 common shares of the Issuer, representing less than 1% of the number of common shares of the Issuer then outstanding.

The Acquired Shares were acquired by Dr. Lima for investment purposes. Dr. Lima may acquire additional securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing, Dr. Lima does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

Raul Ernesto Lima Osorio

