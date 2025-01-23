Grand Junction, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - Walitt Solutions, a leading real estate valuation and compliance consultancy, has announced the upcoming launch of its proprietary appraisal learning enrichment LMS (Learning Management System), which will be available by the end of Q1 2025.

The LMS, introduced by founder and CEO Joshua Walitt, is designed to serve appraisers, loan officers, risk managers, real estate agents, and other real estate professionals. The platform aims to provide comprehensive resources to address evolving industry needs and regulatory requirements.

The learning system will feature an extensive library of video content and downloadable materials, including seminars, job aids, and course handouts developed by industry leaders. Key topics include lender-agent valuation issues, the role of AI and technology in appraisals, and effective management of trainee-appraiser relationships. Most sessions will be delivered through live and interactive sessions, and LMS members will have perpetual access to recorded seminars. Additional topics will be introduced as Walitt Solutions expands its repository of educational content.

A Platform Focused on Community and Adaptability

"The goal here is to build a real community in a highly specialized field," Walitt said. "Appraisers, loan officers, underwriters, agents, and real estate professionals who join this platform will have access to critical resources at any time while engaging in meaningful discussions with their peers."

"This isn't continuing education for the sake of education," Walitt continued. "Our enrichment content is focused on emerging trends and new regulations as they take shape. Members will gain insights not just from our seminars but also from one another. With the real estate valuation space evolving rapidly, this platform will seek to serve as a resource to keep appraisers and lenders informed."

The LMS infrastructure is presently under development, and among the first modules is expert guidance on completing and understanding new UAD (Uniform Appraisal Dataset) URAR (Uniform Residential Appraisal Report) forms in compliance with version 3.6 guidelines. These updates, which Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will begin implementing in 2025, mark a significant shift from previous requirements.

Leveraging Industry Expertise

Joshua Walitt offers decades of industry experience and connections in the development of this content. Prior to serving as Vice President of Operations and Compliance at Property Intelink, LLC, a real estate appraisal firm, he worked as a Certified Residential Appraiser. Walitt served as a Director and President, and is currently serving as Immediate Past President, for the National Association of Appraisers and previously served as a board member of the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies - Board of Real Estate Appraisers.

About Walitt Solutions

Walitt Solutions provides compliance support and educational resources to appraisal companies, individual appraisers, and Appraisal Management Companies (AMCs). The firm also advises banks and lenders on appraisal, evaluation, and review standards while offering regulatory guidance and tools to help clients stay compliant with industry policies and procedures.

