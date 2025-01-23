Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - Revenue Arc, a growth marketing and programmatic ad-buying platform, is formally announcing the release of ARC Foresight-an innovative tool designed to identify early-stage purchasing behaviors to develop new audience personas for programmatic ad campaigns. Currently, in beta testing with a select group of Revenue Arc clients, the tool will be publicly available by the end of Q1 2025.

ARC Foresight uses advanced AI and propensity models to uncover "pre-market" signals-subtle indicators that suggest a consumer is about to make a purchase. In addition to relying on traditional in-market data, which tracks active searches or purchase behaviors, ARC Foresight identifies early-stage buying intent by analyzing behavioral and social patterns within broader-scale datasets. This enables the tool to target likely purchasers before their behaviors become more obvious and available to competitors.





Andrew Barrow, founder of Revenue Arc, offered the following example to illustrate its use case: "Let's say someone just left their job as a senior growth marketer, maybe at a director or VP level at a thriving e-commerce business. A few days later, they purchased office supplies. ARC Foresight uses that data to develop a persona, suggesting that they're about to launch their own business-making them a great fit for SMB software. It's a simple example, but that's how it works. If an ARC Foresight user sells an invoicing platform, ARC Foresight helps them reach that persona before they start giving off more obvious indicators, like searching for LLC registrars." Barrow continued, "ARC Foresight is about finding that layer of indicators beforehand to provide a competitive head start."

Revenue Arc Cited as Driver of Double-Digit Growth for Aptera

Currently in beta, ARC Foresight has been tested with 15 different Revenue Arc clients, including Aptera Motors. The tool has helped uncover new persona profiles and refine targeting strategies, delivering highly effective, hyper-targeted campaigns for the revitalized solar-powered car manufacturer. After landing over 48,000 vehicle pre-orders and securing a $120M raise through crowdfunding as of 2024, Head of Digital Marketing and PR for Aptera Motors, Quincy Hilla noted, "Revenue Arc's strategic insight and performance-driven campaigns significantly contributed to our crowdfunding success. Their efforts had a profound impact on the millions raised, making them an invaluable part of Aptera's journey."

Revenue Arc Offers Free Bespoke Marketing Playbooks To Amplify Programmatic Ad Campaigns

"Advertising is like steroids for marketing-it makes everything go bigger, faster, and stronger-but only if there is a solid foundation," said Barrow. "Pouring money into ads without a good strategy is like taking steroids and not working out-not only will growth stagnate, but negative side effects will manifest, and a business's reputation can suffer. That initial GTM strategy is critical to launching an ad campaign that generates results."

As a result of Barrow's philosophy-which informs Revenue Arc's company values-Revenue Arc offers comprehensive GTM and marketing strategies to prospective clients, free of charge and without commitment to engagement.





Combining Human Intelligence with AI

Barrow and his leadership team offer decades of growth marketing, business development, and media-buying experience. While the Revenue Arc programmatic ad platform and ARC Foresight are both AI-driven products, Barrow and his employees take a hands-on approach to guide their models as they continue to aggregate data. "Revenue Arc has always believed in empowering brands with more than just ad buys," Barrow explained. "The company provides complimentary access to go-to-market strategies and growth marketing playbooks because ads are just a tool. The real work happens in understanding an audience and creating a strategy that resonates long-term. By applying lived experience in the field to Revenue Arc clients-from the inception of a marketing plan to developing a programmatic ad campaign with a hands-on approach, and finally by adding incremental high-intent audiences through ARC Foresight-Revenue Arc offers a three-pronged approach of expertise to empower its clients."

As ARC Foresight evolves, Revenue Arc continues to push the boundaries of programmatic advertising, giving clients a competitive edge in an increasingly complex market. The tool is currently being tested by three active clients, with plans to expand as the product matures. The product will be officially available beyond selected beta clients by the end of Q1.

