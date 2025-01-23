Anago Cleaning Systems Among the Top 50 Franchises of 2025 in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500 Ranking

Commercial Cleaning Leader Ranked #44 Overall

Anago Cleaning Systems kicks off 2025, placing #44 in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® list, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual ranking has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. This is the publication's most prestigious ranking, recognizing the top 500 franchises that continue to evolve and maintain relevance with the latest trends while reporting the most significant growth.

Anago Cleaning Systems - backed by decades of brand power and reputational integrity - ranks yearly as it demonstrates outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"We're honored to once again receive recognition from Entrepreneur Magazine for the strength and growth of our franchise model," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "The demand for commercial cleaning services remains critical, and Anago continues to lead the way with innovative solutions that support our franchisees and their clients across the U.S. and Canada. Our mission is to empower local entrepreneurs while helping businesses maintain clean and safe environments for their operations."

Anago Cleaning Systems relies on the brand's core values to navigate the changing landscape and apply strategies to foster continued growth while implementing new and innovative technologies at every opportunity.

"Anago's Master Franchise model empowers experienced professionals to manage their own expansive regions while enabling small business owners to invest in their success," said Adam Povlitz. "This structure allows both levels to focus on developing their businesses while we deliver the necessary marketing technologies, sales support, and essential tools they need to thrive. We expect to see continued growth and expansion in 2025 and beyond as leaders in the industry."

Because of this strong business ethic, Anago is consistently recognized within Entrepreneur's suite of ranking systems, earning top positions throughout the past several years and in all the magazine's main ranking systems. These include Fastest Growing Franchise, Top-Ranked Franchises under $50K, Top Home-Based Franchise, and Top Global Franchise. Anago Cleaning Systems' continued inclusion within these rankings demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with franchisees and clients.

"The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," says Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula also continues to evolve. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Anago Cleaning System's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Anago Cleaning Systems in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands now.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,800 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all types. For further information, visit AnagoMasters.com.

Press Contact:

Darlene Bernd

dbernd@anagocleaning.com

954.752.3111

SOURCE: ANAGO CLEANING SYSTEMS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire