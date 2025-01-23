Universal Green Group and Universal EV Chargers: Pioneering the Future of Sustainability

Universal EV Chargers, a subsidiary of Universal Green Group, is a trailblazer in the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure sector, combining cutting-edge innovation with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Established by Hemal Doshi, a visionary and early EV adopter, the company was born out of the challenges of limited charging options and has transformed them into opportunities for progress.

Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and promote sustainable transportation as a Charge Point Operator (CPO), Universal EV Chargers is building a cleaner, greener future. Through groundbreaking technology, operational excellence, and strategic partnerships, the company is empowering the transition to electric mobility, cementing itself as a leader in the EV revolution.

Current Footprint

Universal EV's charging network reflects the commitment to providing reliable and accessible EV charging solutions. With a robust presence across 255 locations, Universal EV currently operates over 360 chargers and 630 ports, ensuring seamless connectivity for EV users. The network maintains an impressive average uptime of 97%, delivering consistent performance and user satisfaction.

2024: A Year of Innovation and Progress

Universal EV Chargers achieved pivotal milestones in 2024, underscoring its innovative edge and operational growth:

NEVI Success

Universal EV secured $25 million in NEVI (National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure) and CFI funding for over 150 locations across 11 states. Ranking among the Top 5 awardees on the NEVI leaderboard, the company solidified its leadership in advancing EV infrastructure nationwide.

Ohio Expansion

In partnership with the Ohio EPA, the company installed 24 DC fast charging ports, providing efficient and reliable charging infrastructure for EV drivers in the state.

Illinois Partnership

As the preferred partner for EV installations with Amreen Illinois, Universal EV broke ground on several projects, strengthening its regional presence.

Construction Highlights

The company installed 152 EV chargers across nine states, including Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Oregon, New Jersey, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. Additionally, 115 new DCFC-funded locations in Illinois are planned, each featuring two chargers. Eleven of these projects are slated for completion by January 2025, weather permitting.

Technological Advancements

The company developed and launched OCPP-compliant software. Our EVCMS software optimizes EV charging by dynamically distributing available power across multiple charging stations, reducing energy costs and maximizing charger utilization even during peak demand. A new mobile app was introduced, enhancing the charging experience for EV drivers by offering convenience and accessibility. With features like QR code scanning, automated invoicing, and integrated payment options (wallet or card) ensures a hassle-free and transparent charging experience, backed by robust transaction tracking and support.

Brand Identity

Universal EV successfully registered its trademark in 2024, solidifying its identity as a leader in the EV charging industry.

Strategic Partnerships

Partnerships were central to Universal EV's success in 2024. Collaborating with government agencies, site hosts, private businesses, and key industry leaders, the company significantly expanded its network and reach. Strategic equipment partnerships ensured access to state-of-the-art charging technology, delivering superior performance and reliability to EV users. Additionally, financial advisory collaborations provided strategic guidance and innovative financial solutions, enabling the company to optimize its growth and investment strategies. Agreements with property owners to integrate EV infrastructure into commercial and retail spaces created mutual benefits by driving customer traffic and promoting sustainability. These partnerships exemplify Universal EV's collaborative ethos and commitment to fostering a supportive ecosystem for EV adoption.

2025: The Year of Execution

Building on the successes of 2024, Universal EV Chargers is set to scale its operations in 2025, focusing on execution and expansion to meet the surging demand for EV infrastructure.

Key Goals for 2025:

Install 300+ EV Chargers : Expanding the network to over 700 chargers.

Double Site Host Acquisitions : Accelerating growth and strengthening market presence.

Expand leadership to Non-NEVI Markets : Targeting high-utilization opportunities to diversify revenue streams.

Enhance Technology and Services : Delivering an unparalleled charging experience through continuous innovation.

Grow Strategic Collaborations: Partnering with property owners to integrate EV infrastructure, creating shared business opportunities.

Universal EV's focus on NEVI and non-NEVI project execution ensures scalable growth while maintaining its commitment to sustainability and operational excellence.

To achieve these ambitious goals, Universal EV is strengthening partnerships with forward-thinking companies and organizations that share its vision. By fostering these collaborations, the company ensures its ability to deliver innovative, reliable, and customer-centric charging solutions.

About Universal Green Group

Founded in 2008, Universal Green Group is a global leader in sustainable solutions, specializing in solar energy, EV charging infrastructure, and eco-friendly real estate development. With a mission to create financially viable and environmentally sustainable opportunities, the company has become a trusted name in addressing global climate challenges.

About Universal EV Chargers

Established in 2019 as a subsidiary of Universal Green Group, Universal EV Chargers leads the charge in the EV revolution. The company provides advanced, reliable, and accessible charging solutions, serving diverse industries and applications. By prioritizing innovation, affordability, and sustainability, Universal EV Chargers is shaping the future of transportation and driving the adoption of electric vehicles.

