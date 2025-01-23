FULL YEAR AND QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net income was a record $132.62 million for the year of 2024, up 6.16% from 2023 and was $31.44 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, down 10.02% from the previous quarter and up 10.58% from the fourth quarter of 2023. Diluted net income per common share was a record $5.36 for the year of 2024, up 6.56% from 2023 and was $1.27 for the fourth quarter of 2024, down 9.93% from the previous quarter and up 10.43% from the prior year's fourth quarter. These results include $3.9 million in pre-tax losses from the sale of approximately $63 million available-for-sale securities executed in the fourth quarter. No other securities were sold during the year.

Return on average assets increased to 1.52% and return on average common shareholders' equity decreased to 12.54% for the full year 2024 from 1.48% and 13.48%, respectively, in 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, return on average assets increased to 1.42% and return on average common shareholders' equity decreased to 11.21% from 1.32% and 11.87%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Cash dividend of $0.36 per common share was approved, up 5.88% from the cash dividend declared a year ago.

End of period loans and leases were $6.85 billion at December 31, 2024, up $336.30 million or 5.16% from $6.52 billion at December 31, 2023.

End of period deposits net of brokered deposits were $6.73 billion at December 31, 2024, up $324.14 million or 5.06% from $6.41 billion at December 31, 2023.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.64% for 2024, up 13 basis points from 2023 and was 3.78% for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 14 basis points from the prior quarter and up 27 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023.

South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported record net income of $132.62 million for 2024, an increase of 6.16% compared to $124.93 million earned in 2023. Fourth quarter net income was $31.44 million, an increase of 10.58% compared to $28.43 million earned in the fourth quarter of 2023. Diluted net income per common share for the year was a record $5.36, up 6.56% from the $5.03 earned a year earlier. Diluted net income per common share for the fourth quarter was $1.27, up 10.43% from the $1.15 earned in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Return on average assets increased to 1.52% and return on average common shareholders' equity decreased to 12.54% for the full year 2024 from 1.48% and 13.48%, respectively, in 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, return on average assets increased to 1.42% and return on average common shareholders' equity decreased to 11.21% from 1.32% and 11.87%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in return on average assets was mainly due to a larger percentage increase in net income compared to the percent increase in average assets for both periods presented. The decrease in return on average common shareholders' equity was the result of a larger percentage increase in average common shareholders' equity compared to net income primarily from fewer unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities portfolio, net of income, taxes for both periods presented.

At its January 2025 meeting, the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.36 per common share, up 5.88% from the $0.34 per common share declared a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on February 4, 2025 and will be paid on February 14, 2025.

Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce record net income for the fourth year in a row and we reached our 37th consecutive year of dividend growth. We were able to grow average loans and leases by $394.47 million or 6.36% from 2023 while maintaining disciplined loan and lease pricing. As a result, and despite sustained deposit pricing competition, our tax-equivalent net interest margin expanded during 2024 to 3.64% from 3.51% in 2023. During the fourth quarter, we also experienced margin expansion of 14 basis points. We had net charge-offs to average loans and leases of 0.09% in 2024 compared to net recoveries to average loans and leases of 0.04% in 2023. I am extremely proud that my colleagues were able to achieve such positive results despite the unique challenges of the last several years.

"In addition, at the close of the year, we were pleased to achieve an 'Excellent' Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 76.4%. NPS is widely utilized across industries as a key customer experience measurement. Our NPS has remained strong through each quarter of 2024 - above 76%, which indicates that our clients feel they have great experiences with 1st Source Bank and would recommend us to their friends - the highest of all praise.

"Continuing our efforts to be a leader in the instant payment landscape, 1st Source Bank joined the U.S. Faster Payment Council in the fourth quarter of 2024. This industry-led membership organization is helping to shape the future of our national payment system.

"Finally, 1st Source Bank partnered with the City of South Bend, Indiana and the North Central Indiana Small Business Development Center (ISBDC) on the South Bend Opportunity Fund. This program provides businesses that meet certain conditions and eligibility with customized, one-on-one coaching from ISBDC and will be assessed for their readiness for a small business loan at a lower interest rate serviced by 1st Source Bank. We are excited to support this program as it aids small businesses with affordable access to capital right in the backyard of our South Bend headquarters. This program fits nicely with our existing capabilities and furthers our goal of supporting small businesses in the communities where we live, work, worship, and raise our families," Mr. Murphy concluded.

FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Loans

Annual average loans and leases of $6.60 billion increased $394.47 million, up 6.36% from the full year 2023. Quarterly average loans and leases of $6.68 billion increased $288.56 million, up 4.52% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from the year ago quarter and have increased $70.74 million, up 1.07% from the third quarter of this year. Strong growth primarily within our Construction Equipment, Auto and Light Truck and Renewable Energy portfolios and selective growth in our Commercial Real Estate portfolio drove total average loans and leases higher during the year.

Deposits

Annual average deposits for 2024 were $7.12 billion, an increase of $161.71 million, up 2.32% from 2023. Quarterly average deposits of $7.15 billion grew $77.48 million, up 1.10% compared to the same quarter last year and increased $11.72 million, up slightly compared to the third quarter of this year. Average deposit growth over the last year came from increased time deposits, money market accounts and brokered deposits. The average deposit mix change from 2023 continued through 2024 with clients moving their funds from non-maturity accounts to higher yielding certificates of deposit and money market accounts due to the elevated interest rate environment.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

For the twelve months of 2024, tax-equivalent net interest income was $301.40 million, an increase of $22.02 million, up 7.88% compared to the full year 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 tax-equivalent net interest income of $79.52 million increased $8.02 million, up 11.22% from the fourth quarter a year ago and increased $3.89 million, or 5.14% from the third quarter.

Net interest margin for the year ending December 31, 2024 was 3.63%, an increase of 13 basis points from the 3.50% for the year ending December 31, 2023. Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis for the year ending December 31, 2024 was 3.64%, an increase of 13 basis points from the 3.51% for the year ending December 31, 2023. Net interest recoveries positively contributed three basis points to the tax-equivalent net interest margin compared to a positive two basis point impact during 2023.

Fourth quarter 2024 net interest margin was 3.77%, an increase of 26 basis points from the 3.51% for the same period in 2023 and an increase of 14 basis points from the prior quarter. Fourth quarter 2024 net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 3.78%, an increase of 27 basis points from the 3.51% for the same period in 2023 and an increase of 14 basis points from the 3.64% in the prior quarter. Net interest recoveries had a positive three basis point impact on the fourth quarter net interest margin compared to a four basis point impact during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $86.31 million, down $4.32 million or 4.76% compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 noninterest income of $18.48 million decreased $1.59 million, or 7.94% from the fourth quarter a year ago and decreased $3.97 million or 17.67% from the third quarter.

Noninterest income during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was lower compared to a year ago mainly from lower equipment rental income due to a decrease of the equipment rental portfolio as demand for operating leases continues to decline. Also contributing to lower income were realized losses of $3.90 million from repositioning the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio compared to realized losses of $2.88 million during 2023. Noninterest income in 2024 was also impacted by lower partnership investment gains related to the sale of renewable energy tax equity investments compared to last year, a writedown of $0.86 million on a small business capital investment, and a reduction in interest rate swap fees. These decreases were offset by increased trust and wealth advisory income primarily from the positive market performance during the year, a rise in brokerage commissions, and rental income related to a repossessed asset.

The decrease in noninterest income from the previous quarter was mainly due to the losses on the sale of available-for-sale securities of $3.90 million. The securities sold had a weighted average yield of 0.71% and were replaced with securities having a weighted average yield of 4.64%. The breakeven on this transaction is estimated to be approximately 1.6 years. Additionally, we had a writedown on a small business capital investment during the fourth quarter as explained above. These decreases were offset by increased trust and wealth advisory income primarily from estate fees during the quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $203.60 million, an increase of $4.44 million, or 2.23% compared to the same period a year ago. Fourth quarter 2024 noninterest expense of $54.21 million increased $1.40 million, or 2.65% from the fourth quarter a year ago and increased $3.38 million or 6.65% from the prior quarter.

The increase in noninterest expense for 2024 from 2023 was primarily due to higher base salaries as a result of normal merit increases, the impact of wage inflation, an increase in the number of employees filling prior open positions, higher incentives, and higher data processing costs related to technology projects. These increases were offset by lower leased equipment depreciation, reduced group insurance claims, the utilization of 401(k) Plan forfeitures to offset current year employer contribution expense, and higher gains on the sale of fixed assets and leased equipment.

The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was mainly due to a $0.85 million stolen check fraud loss, fewer gains on the sale of fixed assets, and higher data processing costs related to technology projects. These increases were offset by reduced business development and marketing expense and the utilization of 401(k) Plan forfeitures in the amount of $0.65 million to offset current year employer contribution expense.

Credit

The allowance for loan and lease losses as of December 31, 2024 was 2.27% of total loans and leases compared to 2.30% at September 30, 2024 and 2.26% at December 31, 2023.

Net charge-offs for the full year of 2024 were $5.68 million compared to net recoveries of $2.42 million in 2023. This resulted in net charge-offs to average loans and leases of 0.09% for 2024 compared to a net recoveries of 0.04% for 2023. Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $0.69 million compared with net recoveries of $1.57 million in the same quarter a year ago and $0.85 million of net charge-offs in the previous quarter.

The provision for credit losses was $12.47 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and included $3.58 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $4.03 million and $1.51 million, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2023. The increase in the provision expense was mainly due to loan growth and net charge-offs offset by a decrease in the provision for unfunded loan commitments from fundings during the year. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 0.46% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 0.47% on September 30, 2024 and 0.37% on December 31, 2023.

Capital

As of December 31, 2024, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 12.44%, compared to 12.60% at September 30, 2024 and 11.34% a year ago. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 11.61% at December 31, 2024 compared to 11.76% at September 30, 2024 and 10.48% a year earlier. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines, was 14.21% at December 31, 2024 compared to 14.18% at September 30, 2024 and 13.22% a year ago.

During 2024, 2,997 shares were repurchased for treasury reducing common shareholders' equity by $0.18 million. All of the shares were repurchased during the fourth quarter 2024.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION



























4th QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



























(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,



2024



2024



2023



2024



2023 AVERAGE BALANCES



























Assets $ 8,824,464

$ 8,719,824

$ 8,553,500

$ 8,739,539

$ 8,414,797 Earning assets

8,378,064



8,273,301



8,071,861



8,284,489



7,956,604 Investments

1,580,016



1,539,219



1,596,602



1,570,364



1,676,650 Loans and leases

6,676,421



6,605,677



6,387,858



6,598,329



6,203,857 Deposits

7,146,149



7,134,426



7,068,668



7,118,957



6,957,244 Interest bearing liabilities

5,841,096



5,806,983



5,678,546



5,838,539



5,522,793 Common shareholders' equity

1,115,473



1,079,543



949,939



1,057,331



926,935 Total equity

1,186,337



1,150,795



1,013,114



1,130,342



987,196 INCOME STATEMENT DATA

















Net interest income $ 79,366

$ 75,486

$ 71,330

$ 300,817

$ 278,647 Net interest income - FTE(1)

79,516



75,630



71,496



301,403



279,388 Provision for credit losses(2)

3,580



1,723



2,074



12,466



8,432 Noninterest income

18,482



22,448



20,076



86,307



90,623 Noninterest expense(2)

54,208



50,828



52,809



203,601



199,158 Net income

31,437



34,914



28,417



132,618



124,934 Net income available to common shareholders

31,438



34,937



28,429



132,623



124,927 PER SHARE DATA

















Basic net income per common share $ 1.27

$ 1.41

$ 1.15

$ 5.36

$ 5.03 Diluted net income per common share

1.27



1.41



1.15



5.36



5.03 Common cash dividends declared

0.36



0.36



0.34



1.40



1.30 Book value per common share(3)

45.31



45.05



40.50



45.31



40.50 Tangible book value per common share(1)

41.89



41.62



37.06



41.89



37.06 Market value - High

68.13



65.63



56.59



68.13



56.59 Market value - Low

57.04



51.80



41.30



47.30



38.77 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

24,515,454



24,514,144



24,430,477



24,496,148



24,615,546 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

24,515,454



24,514,144



24,430,477



24,496,148



24,615,546 KEY RATIOS

















Return on average assets

1.42 %



1.59 %



1.32 %



1.52 %



1.48 % Return on average common shareholders' equity

11.21



12.87



11.87



12.54



13.48 Average common shareholders' equity to average assets

12.64



12.38



11.11



12.10



11.02 End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

11.61



11.76



10.48



11.61



10.48 Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(4)

14.21



14.18



13.22



14.21



13.22 Risk-based capital - Tier 1(4)

15.82



15.84



14.99



15.82



14.99 Risk-based capital - Total(4)

17.08



17.10



16.25



17.08



16.25 Net interest margin

3.77



3.63



3.51



3.63



3.50 Net interest margin - FTE(1)

3.78



3.64



3.51



3.64



3.51 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue

55.40



51.90



57.77



52.59



53.93 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue (prior presentation)(5)

N/A



50.49



57.95



N/A



54.63 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1)

53.01



51.75



56.22



51.90



53.49 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted (prior presentation)(1)(5)

N/A



50.32



56.40



N/A



54.21 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases

0.04



0.05



(0.10)



0.09



(0.04) Loan and lease loss allowance to loans and leases

2.27



2.30



2.26



2.27



2.26 Nonperforming assets to loans and leases

0.46



0.47



0.37



0.46



0.37























December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



2024



2024



2024



2024



2023 END OF PERIOD BALANCES

















Assets $ 8,931,938

$ 8,763,946

$ 8,878,003

$ 8,667,837

$ 8,727,958 Loans and leases

6,854,808



6,616,100



6,652,999



6,562,772



6,518,505 Deposits

7,230,035



7,125,944



7,195,924



7,055,311



7,038,581 Allowance for loan and lease losses

155,540



152,324



150,067



148,024



147,552 Goodwill and intangible assets

83,897



83,902



83,907



83,912



83,916 Common shareholders' equity

1,111,068



1,104,253



1,043,515



1,009,886



989,568 Total equity

1,181,506



1,175,205



1,114,855



1,081,549



1,068,263 ASSET QUALITY

















Loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 106

$ 100

$ 185

$ 26

$ 149 Nonaccrual loans and leases

30,613



30,678



20,297



22,097



23,381 Other real estate

460



-



-



-



- Repossessions

155



109



352



308



705 Total nonperforming assets $ 31,334

$ 30,887

$ 20,834

$ 22,431

$ 24,235

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

(2) Provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in the provision for credit losses. The reclassification of the provision for unfunded loan commitments out of other expense as a component of noninterest expense was made to prior period amounts to conform to current period presentation.

(3) Calculated as common shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.

(4) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.

(5) Presented as calculated prior to December 31, 2024, which included the provision for unfunded loan commitments in noninterest expense. Management believes that removing the provision for unfunded loan commitments from this metric enhances comparability for peer comparison purposes.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION





















(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

























December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



December 31,



2024



2024



2024



2023 ASSETS













Cash and due from banks $ 76,837

$ 99,900

$ 89,592

$ 77,474 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks

47,989



69,461



179,651



52,194 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,536,299



1,563,461



1,523,548



1,622,600 Other investments

23,855



23,855



24,585



25,075 Mortgages held for sale

2,569



3,690



2,763



1,442 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:













Commercial and agricultural

772,974



723,176



721,235



766,223 Renewable energy

487,266



479,947



459,441



399,708 Auto and light truck

948,435



949,473



1,009,967



966,912 Medium and heavy duty truck

289,623



299,208



315,157



311,947 Aircraft

1,123,797



1,065,801



1,058,591



1,078,172 Construction equipment

1,203,912



1,141,367



1,132,556



1,084,752 Commercial real estate

1,215,265



1,156,823



1,164,598



1,129,861 Residential real estate and home equity

680,071



664,581



654,357



637,973 Consumer

133,465



135,724



137,097



142,957 Total loans and leases

6,854,808



6,616,100



6,652,999



6,518,505 Allowance for loan and lease losses

(155,540)



(152,324)



(150,067)



(147,552) Net loans and leases

6,699,268



6,463,776



6,502,932



6,370,953 Equipment owned under operating leases, net

11,483



13,011



13,886



20,366 Premises and equipment, net

53,456



48,185



48,201



46,159 Goodwill and intangible assets

83,897



83,902



83,907



83,916 Accrued income and other assets

396,285



394,705



408,938



427,779 Total assets $ 8,931,938

$ 8,763,946

$ 8,878,003

$ 8,727,958















LIABILITIES













Deposits:













Noninterest bearing demand $ 1,639,101

$ 1,635,981

$ 1,578,762

$ 1,655,728 Interest-bearing deposits:













Interest-bearing demand

2,544,839



2,404,805



2,543,724



2,430,833 Savings

1,256,370



1,242,551



1,255,154



1,213,334 Time

1,789,725



1,842,607



1,818,284



1,738,686 Total interest-bearing deposits

5,590,934



5,489,963



5,617,162



5,382,853 Total deposits

7,230,035



7,125,944



7,195,924



7,038,581 Short-term borrowings:













Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

72,346



63,553



70,767



55,809 Other short-term borrowings

176,852



102,124



217,450



256,550 Total short-term borrowings

249,198



165,677



288,217



312,359 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

39,156



39,220



39,136



47,911 Subordinated notes

58,764



58,764



58,764



58,764 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

173,279



199,136



181,107



202,080 Total liabilities

7,750,432



7,588,741



7,763,148



7,659,695















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Preferred stock; no par value























Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding - - - - Common stock; no par value























Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023,

respectively 436,538 436,538 436,538 436,538 Retained earnings

890,937



868,075



841,790



789,842 Cost of common stock in treasury (3,685,512, 3,691,291, 3,698,651, and























3,771,070 shares at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively) (129,175) (129,134) (129,248) (130,489) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(87,232)



(71,226)



(105,565)



(106,323) Total shareholders' equity

1,111,068



1,104,253



1,043,515



989,568 Noncontrolling interests

70,438



70,952



71,340



78,695 Total equity

1,181,506



1,175,205



1,114,855



1,068,263 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,931,938

$ 8,763,946

$ 8,878,003

$ 8,727,958

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

























(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,

2024



2024



2023



2024



2023 Interest income:

















Loans and leases $ 113,826

$ 115,200

$ 107,103

$ 451,329

$ 387,298 Investment securities, taxable 7,621



6,120



5,989



25,720



24,501 Investment securities, tax-exempt 278



251



314



1,043



1,445 Other 1,425



1,659



1,165



5,925



3,663 Total interest income 123,150



123,230



114,571



484,017



416,907 Interest expense:

















Deposits 40,221



43,782



38,624



166,842



123,162 Short-term borrowings 2,207



1,509



1,878



8,976



7,032 Subordinated notes 1,041



1,054



1,066



4,217



4,174 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 315



1,399



1,673



3,165



3,892 Total interest expense 43,784



47,744



43,241



183,200



138,260 Net interest income 79,366



75,486



71,330



300,817



278,647 Provision for credit losses:

















Provision for credit losses - loans and leases 3,904



3,108



1,911



13,663



5,866 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments (324)



(1,385)



163



(1,197)



2,566 Total provision for credit losses 3,580



1,723



2,074



12,466



8,432 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 75,786



73,763



69,256



288,351



270,215 Noninterest income:

















Trust and wealth advisory 6,817



6,524



5,912



26,709



23,706 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,325



3,279



3,331



12,877



12,749 Debit card 4,424



4,598



4,395



17,785



17,980 Mortgage banking 938



1,042



772



4,210



3,471 Insurance commissions 1,702



1,641



1,527



6,730



6,911 Equipment rental 1,102



1,141



1,907



5,171



8,837 Losses on investment securities available-for-sale (3,889)



-



(2,882)



(3,889)



(2,926) Other 4,063



4,223



5,114



16,714



19,895 Total noninterest income 18,482



22,448



20,076



86,307



90,623 Noninterest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefits 31,825



31,274



29,913



121,909



115,612 Net occupancy 3,024



3,011



2,925



11,939



11,090 Furniture and equipment 1,702



1,496



1,715



5,612



5,653 Data processing 7,353



7,002



6,341



27,567



25,055 Depreciation - leased equipment 879



907



1,523



4,073



7,093 Professional fees 2,112



1,928



2,556



7,098



6,705 FDIC and other insurance 1,435



1,423



1,624



6,142



5,926 Business development and marketing 1,435



1,671



2,335



6,876



7,157 Other 4,443



2,116



3,877



12,385



14,867 Total noninterest expense 54,208



50,828



52,809



203,601



199,158 Income before income taxes 40,060



45,383



36,523



171,057



161,680 Income tax expense 8,623



10,469



8,106



38,439



36,746 Net income 31,437



34,914



28,417



132,618



124,934 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1



23



12



5



(7) Net income available to common shareholders $ 31,438

$ 34,937

$ 28,429

$ 132,623

$ 124,927 Per common share:

















Basic net income per common share $ 1.27

$ 1.41

$ 1.15

$ 5.36

$ 5.03 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.27

$ 1.41

$ 1.15

$ 5.36

$ 5.03 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 24,515,454



24,514,144



24,430,477



24,496,148



24,615,546 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 24,515,454



24,514,144



24,430,477



24,496,148



24,615,546

1st SOURCE CORPORATION











































DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL



























(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)













































Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023



Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense



Yield/

Rate

ASSETS







































Investment securities available-for-sale:







































Taxable $ 1,548,340

$ 7,621

1.96 %

$ 1,510,162

$ 6,120



1.61 %

$ 1,559,351

$ 5,989



1.52 %

Tax-exempt(1) 31,676

350

4.40 %



29,057

316



4.33 %



37,251

392



4.17 %

Mortgages held for sale 3,159

52

6.55 %



3,758

63



6.67 %



2,010

41



8.09 %

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1) 6,676,421

113,852

6.78 %



6,605,677

115,216



6.94 %



6,387,858

107,150



6.65 %

Other investments 118,468

1,425

4.79 %



124,647

1,659



5.29 %



85,391

1,165



5.41 %

Total earning assets(1) 8,378,064

123,300

5.85 %



8,273,301

123,374



5.93 %



8,071,861

114,737



5.64 %

Cash and due from banks 74,243











64,014









70,352







Allowance for loan and lease losses (153,798)











(151,693)









(146,076)







Other assets 525,955











534,202









557,363







Total assets $ 8,824,464









$ 8,719,824







$ 8,553,500









































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,506,501

$ 40,221

2.91 %

$ 5,534,358

$ 43,782



3.15 %

$ 5,383,925

$ 38,624



2.85 %

Short-term borrowings:































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 67,697

176

1.03 %



64,032

173



1.07 %



52,278

29



0.22 %

Other short-term borrowings 169,133

2,031

4.78 %



110,710

1,336



4.80 %



136,814

1,849



5.36 %

Subordinated notes 58,764

1,041

7.05 %



58,764

1,054



7.14 %



58,764

1,066



7.20 %

Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 39,001

315

3.21 %



39,119

1,399



14.23 %



46,765

1,673



14.19 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,841,096

43,784

2.98 %



5,806,983

47,744



3.27 %



5,678,546

43,241



3.02 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,639,648











1,600,068









1,684,743







Other liabilities 157,383











161,978









177,097







Shareholders' equity 1,115,473











1,079,543









949,939







Noncontrolling interests 70,864











71,252









63,175







Total liabilities and equity $ 8,824,464









$ 8,719,824







$ 8,553,500







Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments



(150)









(144)









(166)





Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)



$ 79,366

3.77 %





$ 75,486



3.63 %





$ 71,330



3.51 %

Fully tax-equivalent adjustments



150









144









166





Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)



$ 79,516

3.78 %





$ 75,630



3.64 %





$ 71,496



3.51 %





(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION





















DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL









(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)























Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023



Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate ASSETS



















Investment securities available-for-sale:



















Taxable $ 1,539,900 $ 25,720 1.67 % $ 1,632,567 $ 24,501

1.50 % Tax-exempt(1)

30,464

1,312 4.31 %

44,083

1,805

4.09 % Mortgages held for sale

3,233

214 6.62 %

2,368

155

6.55 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)

6,598,329

451,432 6.84 %

6,203,857

387,524

6.25 % Other investments

112,563

5,925 5.26 %

73,729

3,663

4.97 % Total earning assets(1)

8,284,489

484,603 5.85 %

7,956,604

417,648

5.25 % Cash and due from banks

65,285







70,304







Allowance for loan and lease losses

(151,050)







(144,183)







Other assets

540,815







532,072







Total assets $ 8,739,539





$ 8,414,797





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,509,956 $ 166,842 3.03 % $ 5,204,095 $ 123,162

2.37 % Short-term borrowings:



















Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

60,388

542 0.90 %

78,928

136

0.17 % Other short-term borrowings

168,460

8,434 5.01 %

134,683

6,896

5.12 % Subordinated notes

58,764

4,217 7.18 %

58,764

4,174

7.10 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

40,971

3,165 7.72 %

46,323

3,892

8.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,838,539

183,200 3.14 %

5,522,793

138,260

2.50 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,609,001







1,753,149







Other liabilities

161,657







151,659







Shareholders' equity

1,057,331







926,935







Noncontrolling interests

73,011







60,261







Total liabilities and equity $ 8,739,539





$ 8,414,797







Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments



(586)







(741)



Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)

$ 300,817 3.63 %



$ 278,647

3.50 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments



586







741



Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)

$ 301,403 3.64 %



$ 279,388

3.51 %



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION























RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

















(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2024



2024



2023



2024



2023 Calculation of Net Interest Margin



















(A) Interest income (GAAP)

$ 123,150

$ 123,230

$ 114,571

$ 484,017

$ 416,907

Fully tax-equivalent adjustments:



















(B) - Loans and leases



78



79



88



317



381 (C) - Tax-exempt investment securities



72



65



78



269



360 (D) Interest income - FTE (A+B+C)



123,300



123,374



114,737



484,603



417,648 (E) Interest expense (GAAP)



43,784



47,744



43,241



183,200



138,260 (F) Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E)



79,366



75,486



71,330



300,817



278,647 (G) Net interest income - FTE (D-E)



79,516



75,630



71,496



301,403



279,388 (H) Annualization factor



3.978



3.978



3.967



1.000



1.000 (I) Total earning assets

$ 8,378,064

$ 8,273,301

$ 8,071,861

$ 8,284,489

$ 7,956,604

Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I



3.77 %



3.63 %



3.51 %



3.63 %



3.50 %

Net interest margin - FTE (G*H)/I



3.78 %



3.64 %



3.51 %



3.64 %



3.51 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio



















(F) Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 79,366

$ 75,486

$ 71,330

$ 300,817

$ 278,647 (G) Net interest income - FTE



79,516



75,630



71,496



301,403



279,388 (J) Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)



18,482



22,448



20,076



86,307



90,623 (K) Less: gains/losses on investment securities and partnership investments



3,487



(712)



1,173



809



(3,875) (L) Less: depreciation - leased equipment



(879)



(907)



(1,523)



(4,073)



(7,093) (M) Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J)



97,848



97,934



91,406



387,124



369,270 (N) Total net revenue - adjusted (G+J-K-L)



100,606



96,459



91,222



384,446



359,043 (O) Noninterest expense (GAAP)



54,208



50,828



52,809



203,601



199,158 (L) Less: depreciation - leased equipment



(879)



(907)



(1,523)



(4,073)



(7,093) (P) Noninterest expense - adjusted (O-L)



53,329



49,921



51,286



199,528



192,065

Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M)



55.40 %



51.90 %



57.77 %



52.59 %



53.93 %

Efficiency ratio - adjusted (P/N)



53.01 %



51.75 %



56.22 %



51.90 %



53.49 %





End of Period













December 31,



September 30,



December 31,













2024



2024



2023







Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio















(Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 1,111,068

$ 1,104,253

$ 989,568







(R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets



(83,897)



(83,902)



(83,916)







(S) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (Q-R)

$ 1,027,171

$ 1,020,351

$ 905,652







(T) Total assets (GAAP)



8,931,938



8,763,946



8,727,958







(R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets



(83,897)



(83,902)



(83,916)







(U) Total tangible assets (T-R)

$ 8,848,041

$ 8,680,044

$ 8,644,042









Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (Q/T)



12.44 %



12.60 %



11.34 %









Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (S/U)



11.61 %



11.76 %



10.48 %







Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share



















(Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 1,111,068

$ 1,104,253

$ 989,568







(V) Actual common shares outstanding



24,520,162



24,514,383



24,434,604









Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (Q/V)*1000

$ 45.31

$ 45.05

$ 40.50









Tangible common book value per share (S/V)*1000

$ 41.89

$ 41.62

$ 37.06









