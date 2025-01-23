Bar Harbor Bank & Trust: Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results; Declares Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) (the "Company") reported fourth quarter 2024 GAAP and core (Non-GAAP) net income of $11.0 million or $0.72 per diluted share compared to GAAP and core (Non-GAAP) net income of $9.9 million or $0.65 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2023.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Return on assets of 1.09%

Commercial loan growth of 14% annualized

Net interest margin of 3.17%

Non-accruing loans to total loans ratio of 0.22%

Wealth management related fee income growth of 9% year over year

Bar Harbor Bankshares' President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard, stated, "Our team has set forth and delivered another year of execution on our definitive strategy of balancing growth with earnings. We continue to demonstrate that our Bank is built for uncertainties, whether economic or rate environment, rooted in an authentic culture. We were honored in December by Newsweek as one of "America's Best Regional Banks" for the second consecutive year. This distinction reflects the dedication, talent, and teamwork of our employees. Over 9,000 financial institutions were evaluated. We stood out for our financial strength and exceptional service. This recognition is a validation of the trust our customers and communities place in us daily. In addition, Forbes recognized our institution as one of the "World's Best Banks" and "Best-in-State Banks," as well as Newsweek naming us one of "America's Best Banks." These accolades reflect the focus on delivering exceptionally well and best demonstrate confidently operating with accountability.

Over the past several years, our commercial team has delivered consistent and strong loan growth, adhering to conservative structures and appropriate pricing to maintain our margin goals. The results of our efforts underscore the importance of disciplined growth and the value of building lasting relationships. Like many community banks, much of the Commercial growth has been strategically concentrated in our Commercial Real Estate (CRE) segment. As we enter 2025, we remain committed to this critical lending segment for continued growth and embark on a strategic initiative to accelerate the growth in our Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Lending segment. As you may have read, we announced the addition of two exceptional professionals to our Middle Market Commercial Banking team: Larry Wold and Heather Whitfield. With more than 35 years of experience each, they bring extensive C&I expertise and market presence that will enhance and strengthen our existing C&I Lending capabilities in 2025 ultimately better diversifying and balancing the overall Commercial portfolio. We believe we may be entering a period of talent shift as experienced candidates are becoming available.

We also added to our Treasury Management team both on the front line and in operations support as they have proven to be a tremendous partner growing both fee income and attracting new deposit customers. Our Wealth Management division grew both with existing customers and new business relationships generated by longstanding team members and catalyst recruits. Our Wealth Management team combined with brokerage services manages $3.3 billion in assets with over 130 new clients added in 2024 alone.

As we enter 2025, we continue to actively manage the balance sheet, investing excess liquidity diligently without compromising our credit or interest rate risk appetites. We are excited about this new year and feel we are well positioned financially, culturally and reputation wise."

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of the Company voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.30 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2025 payable on March 20, 2025. This dividend equates to a 3.92% annualized yield based on the $30.58 closing share price of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2024, the last trading day of the fourth quarter 2024.

FINANCIAL CONDITION (Quarter results for December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024)

Total assets grew to $4.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $4.0 billion at the end of the third quarter 2024 primarily due to steady loan growth, partially offset by lower cash balances.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $72.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $81.2 million at end of the third quarter 2024. Interest-earning deposits held with other banks totaled $37.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $41.3 million at the end of the third quarter and yielded 4.92% and 5.54%, respectively. The change in cash balances was driven by utilization for loan originations.

Total loans grew $65.4 million or 8% on an annualized basis. Commercial loans grew $63.9 million or 15% annualized, Commercial and Industrial loans grew $6.0 million, or 6% annualized, Tax Exempt loans increased $5.1 million or 25% annualized, and Consumer loans increased $388 thousand, or 2% annualized in the fourth quarter 2024. Residential real estate decreased by $10.1 million, or 5% annualized, compared to the end of the third quarter 2024, as we focus on growing the portfolio with higher yielding commercial loans.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock increased to $12.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $7.6 million at the end of the third quarter 2024 driven by an increase in FHLB borrowings to fund loan originations and payoff the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program.

Securities available for sale decreased to $521.0 million compared to $535.9 million at September 30, 2024 driven by paydowns of $15.4 million, net amortization of $343 thousand, and called securities of $2.0 million, partially offset by $14.2 million in purchases. The weighted average yield of the total securities portfolio for the fourth quarter 2024 was 3.79% compared to 3.96% for the previous quarter primarily due to the interest rate environment and change in the profile of the yield curve. The allowance for credit losses on available for sale investments increased to $568 thousand at December 31, 2024, driven by two corporate securities with a book value of $9.0 million, unrealized non-credit losses of $2.7 million and unrealized credit losses of $568 thousand. Fair value adjustments decreased the security portfolio by $62.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared to $52.3 million at the end of the third quarter. As of the end of the fourth and third quarters 2024, respectively, our securities portfolio maintained an average life of nine and eight years with an effective duration of five years for both quarters and all securities remain classified as available for sale to provide flexibility in asset funding and other opportunities as they arise.

The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $279 thousand to $28.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $29.0 million at the end of the third quarter 2024. Our allowance for credit losses continues to reflect our strong asset quality metrics and general macroeconomic trends, and provides a relatively stable allowance for credit losses to total loans coverage ratio of 0.91%. Non-accruing loans remained flat during the fourth quarter 2024 at $7.0 million from $7.1 million in the third quarter 2024. There were minor shifts in balances as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial and residential real estate decreased, partially offset by consumer increases.The increase in consumer non-accruing loans were attributed to two home equity loans. Total non-accruing loans to total loans was 0.22% in the fourth compared to 0.23% in the third quarter 2024. Charge-offs and specific reserves on non-accruing loans continue to be nominal, supported by relatively strong collateral values.

Total deposits remained flat at $3.3 billion at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024. Money Market accounts increased 26% on an annualized basis, or $25.1 million, to $406 million and time deposit balances increased 6% on an annualized basis to $830 million driven by the rate environment attracting investors as a safe place with a competitive rate to store their money. Non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased $29.3 million to $576 million or 19% on an annualized basis and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $3.7 million or 2% on an annualized basis.

Senior borrowings increased $63.8 million to $250.0 million driven by funding commercial loan growth originations. FHLB borrowings increased $108.9 million to $242.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $133.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2024. Borrowings under the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program were paid off at the end of the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $45 million at the end of the third quarter 2024. Subordinated debt was paid down $20 million from $40 million at the end of the third quarter 2024. Total borrowing costs decreased from 4.38% at the end of the third quarter 2024 to 4.20% at the end of the fourth quarter 2024.

The Company's book value per share was $30.00 as of the end of the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $30.12 at the end of the third quarter 2024. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $21.93 at the end of the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $22.02 at the end of the third quarter 2024.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Quarter results for December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023)

The net interest margin remained stable at 3.17% in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the same respective quarter 2023. Despite an increase year over year within the quarter in deposit costs driven by the interest rate environment and growth in deposits, the cost of funds pressure was offset by lower borrowing balances and costs. As loan balances grew year over year, the yield on loans grew 16 basis points to 5.40% in the fourth quarter 2024, up from 5.24% in the same quarter 2023. Costs of interest-bearing deposits grew 36 basis points to 2.41% from 2.05% in the fourth quarter 2023 driven by the continued competitive pricing within the interest rate environment.

Total interest and dividend income increased by 3.7% to $47.5 million in the fourth quarter 2024 primarily driven by the repricing of adjustable-rate loans and originations of higher fixed-rate loans within the commercial portfolio. Yields on earning assets grew to 5.14% compared to 5.02% in the fourth quarter 2023. The yield on commercial real estate loans grew to 5.61% in the fourth quarter 2024 from 5.46% in the fourth quarter 2023. The residential real estate yield grew to 4.13% in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to 3.94% in the fourth quarter 2023. Yield growth was offset by Consumer loans decreasing from 7.14% to 6.89% in the fourth quarter year over year.

Total interest expense increased by 8.2% to $18.4 million in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $17.0 million in the fourth quarter 2023 driven by an increase in cost of funds compounded with a $126.5 million increase in deposits and a shift in the mix of deposits from interest-bearing demand and savings to money market and time deposits. Interest-bearing demand and savings decreased $48.6 million and time deposits increased $130 million in 2024 compared to the same quarter 2023. Money Market accounts increased $35.5 million in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to 2023. Borrowings decreased to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $4.1 million from the fourth quarter 2023, driven by a $40.9 million in paydowns and a 44 basis point decrease in costs to 4.20% in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to 4.64% in the fourth quarter 2023.

The provision for credit losses on loans was a recapture of $147 thousand in fourth quarter 2024 compared to a provision of $687 thousand in the fourth quarter 2023 as net charge-offs remain stable and minimal and credit quality continues to remain strong. The provision for credit losses on available for sale securities increased $1.2 million in the fourth quarter 2024 driven by a deterioration in scheduled interest payments and estimated future cash flows on two securities as noted above. A reserve was recorded for $603 thousand on interest which was charged-off and a $568 thousand reserve on unrealized credit losses.

Non-interest income was $9.4 million in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $8.7 million in the same quarter 2023. Wealth management income grew 9.1% to $3.7 million compared to $3.4 million in the fourth quarter 2023. Non-brokerage assets under management grew 13.2% to $2.8 billion from $2.5 billion in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the previous year driven by higher security valuations and a 4.8% growth in the managed accounts. Customer derivative income increased $344 thousand to $495 thousand compared to $151 thousand in the fourth quarter 2023 driven by an increase in dollars and volume on customer swaps due to the interest rate environment. Increases were offset by a $187 thousand or 4.9% decrease in customer service fees driven by lower non-sufficient funds fees and interchange income.

Non-interest expenses decreased $328 thousand to $23.9 million in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $24.2 million in the fourth quarter 2023 driven by a recapture on provision for unfunded commitments compounded with decreases in salary and benefit expenses, losses on premises and equipment sold, outside services costs, and losses on premises held for sale, partially offset by increases in occupancy and equipment and other expenses. Unfunded commitment balances declined in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the same quarter 2023 driving the $625 thousand recapture in reserves in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to an $85 thousand recapture in 2023. Salary and benefit expenses decreased 1%, or $153 thousand in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to 2023 driven by the higher discount rate on postretirement liabilities. Losses on sales of premises and equipment decreased $210 thousand driven by ATM upgrades in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to facilities upgrades in the fourth quarter of 2023. Acquisition, conversion and other expenses decreased $263 thousand driven by losses recorded in premises held for sale for the Avery Lane property in the fourth quarter 2023 which was sold in the second quarter 2024. Outside services decreased $143 thousand driven by cost savings initiatives in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Occupancy and Equipment costs increased $353 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023 driven by an increase in leasehold extension agreements compared to the prior year. Other expenses increased $719 thousand to $4.3 million from $3.6 million in the fourth quarter 2023 primarily due to a decrease in cash surrender value of a split dollar insurance arrangement for $353 thousand, an increase of $177 thousand in credit, debit and ATM card expenses, and increased charitable contributions of $134 thousand.

Income tax expense was $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Our effective tax rate for the period ended December 31, 2024 was 19% compared to 21% in the fourth quarter 2023.

BACKGROUND

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "assume," "should," "predict," "could," "would," "intend," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," and "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements relating to Company's balance sheet management, our credit trends, our overall credit performance, and the Company's strategic plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in our markets throughout Northern New England; (2) changes in consumer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; (3) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated; (4) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition; (5) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (6) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits; (7) unanticipated weakness in loan demand, pricing or collectability; (8) the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; (9) operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; (10) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities; (11) our ability to effectively manage problem credits; (12) our ability to successfully develop new products and implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected; (13) our ability to retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; (14) regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks and the applicability of insurance coverage; (15) changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (16) the potential impact of climate change; (17) changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; (18) reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under management; and (19) changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.

The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED) A Selected Financial Highlights B Balance Sheets C Loan and Deposit Analysis D Statements of Income E Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend) F Average Yields and Costs G Average Balances H Asset Quality Analysis I-J Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 PER SHARE DATA Net earnings, diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.80 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 Core earnings, diluted (1) 0.72 0.80 0.66 0.66 0.68 Total book value 30.00 30.12 28.81 28.64 28.48 Tangible book value (1) 21.93 22.02 20.68 20.48 20.28 Market price at period end 30.58 30.84 26.88 26.48 29.36 Dividends 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.28 0.28 PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2) Return on assets 1.09 % 1.20 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.00 % Core return on assets (1) 1.09 1.20 1.02 1.03 1.04 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets 1.44 1.37 1.36 1.32 1.34 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1) 1.45 1.37 1.33 1.32 1.39 Return on equity 9.52 10.68 9.46 9.32 9.43 Core return on equity (1) 9.57 10.68 9.25 9.32 9.82 Return on tangible equity 13.23 14.90 13.44 13.26 13.65 Core return on tangible equity (1) 13.29 14.90 13.15 13.27 14.21 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) (3) 3.17 3.15 3.09 3.14 3.17 Efficiency ratio (1) 59.84 62.09 62.78 62.71 61.22 FINANCIAL DATA (In millions) Total assets $ 4,083 $ 4,030 $ 4,034 $ 3,959 $ 3,971 Total earning assets (4) 3,782 3,720 3,726 3,663 3,664 Total investments 533 543 528 538 547 Total loans 3,147 3,082 3,064 3,012 2,999 Allowance for credit losses 29 29 29 28 28 Total goodwill and intangible assets 123 124 124 124 124 Total deposits 3,268 3,261 3,140 3,127 3,141 Total shareholders' equity 458 460 439 436 432 Net income 11 12 10 10 10 Core earnings (1) 11 12 10 10 10 ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS Net charge-offs (recoveries)(5)/average loans 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.07 % Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans 0.91 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 Loans/deposits 96 95 98 96 95 Shareholders' equity to total assets 11.23 11.41 10.88 11.01 10.88 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 8.46 8.61 8.06 8.13 8.00

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.

(2) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(3) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.

(4) Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.

(5) Current quarter annualized.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 34,266 $ 39,877 $ 39,673 $ 30,770 $ 42,221 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 37,896 41,343 62,163 45,449 52,621 Total cash and cash equivalents 72,162 81,220 101,836 76,219 94,842 Securities available for sale 521,018 535,892 512,928 527,603 534,574 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,237 7,600 14,755 9,960 12,788 Total securities 533,255 543,492 527,683 537,563 547,362 Less: Allowance for credit losses on securities available for sale (568 ) - - - - Net securities 532,687 543,492 527,683 537,563 547,362 Loans held for sale 1,235 1,272 3,897 3,137 2,189 Total loans 3,147,096 3,081,735 3,064,181 3,011,672 2,999,049 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (28,744 ) (29,023 ) (28,855 ) (28,355 ) (28,142 ) Net loans 3,118,352 3,052,712 3,035,326 2,983,317 2,970,907 Premises and equipment, net 51,237 51,644 51,628 47,849 48,287 Other real estate owned - - - - - Goodwill 119,477 119,477 119,477 119,477 119,477 Other intangible assets 3,938 4,171 4,404 4,637 4,869 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 81,858 81,824 81,221 80,642 80,037 Deferred tax asset, net 23,330 20,923 24,750 23,849 22,979 Other assets 79,051 73,192 83,978 82,285 79,936 Total assets $ 4,083,327 $ 4,029,927 $ 4,034,200 $ 3,958,975 $ 3,970,885 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Non-interest bearing demand $ 575,649 $ 604,963 $ 553,067 $ 544,495 $ 569,714 Interest-bearing demand 910,191 913,910 882,068 888,591 946,978 Savings 545,816 544,235 544,980 551,493 553,963 Money market 405,758 380,624 359,208 365,289 370,242 Time 830,274 817,354 801,143 777,208 700,260 Total deposits 3,267,688 3,261,086 3,140,466 3,127,076 3,141,157 Senior borrowings 249,981 186,207 329,349 269,437 271,044 Subordinated borrowings 40,620 60,580 60,541 60,501 60,461 Total borrowings 290,601 246,787 389,890 329,938 331,505 Other liabilities 66,610 62,138 64,937 66,247 66,164 Total liabilities 3,624,899 3,570,011 3,595,293 3,523,261 3,538,826 Total shareholders' equity 458,428 459,916 438,907 435,714 432,059 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,083,327 $ 4,029,927 $ 4,034,200 $ 3,958,975 $ 3,970,885 Net shares outstanding 15,280 15,268 15,232 15,212 15,172

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS

Annualized Growth % Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Quarter Year (in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 to Date to Date Commercial real estate $ 1,741,223 $ 1,677,310 $ 1,634,658 $ 1,574,802 $ 1,552,061 15 % 12 % Commercial and industrial 388,599 382,554 421,297 412,567 400,169 6 (3 ) Total commercial loans 2,129,822 2,059,864 2,055,955 1,987,369 1,952,230 14 9 Residential real estate 826,492 836,566 854,718 873,213 889,904 (5 ) (7 ) Consumer 103,803 103,415 99,776 95,838 97,001 2 7 Tax exempt and other 86,979 81,890 53,732 55,252 59,914 25 45 Total loans $ 3,147,096 $ 3,081,735 $ 3,064,181 $ 3,011,672 $ 2,999,049 8 % 5 %

DEPOSIT ANALYSIS

Annualized Growth % Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Quarter Year (in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 to Date to Date Non-interest bearing demand $ 575,649 $ 604,963 $ 553,067 $ 544,495 $ 569,714 (19 )% 1 % Interest-bearing demand 910,191 913,910 882,068 888,591 946,978 (2 ) (4 ) Savings 545,816 544,235 544,980 551,493 553,963 1 (1 ) Money market 405,758 380,624 359,208 365,289 370,242 26 10 Total non-maturity deposits 2,437,414 2,443,732 2,339,323 2,349,868 2,440,897 (1 ) - Time 830,274 817,354 801,143 777,208 700,260 6 19 Total deposits $ 3,267,688 $ 3,261,086 $ 3,140,466 $ 3,127,076 $ 3,141,157 1 % 4 %

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 41,700 $ 39,531 $ 163,846 $ 149,420 Securities and other 5,783 6,284 24,878 24,762 Total interest and dividend income 47,483 45,815 188,724 174,182 Interest expense Deposits 16,210 12,962 61,696 38,232 Borrowings 2,206 4,060 13,189 18,275 Total interest expense 18,416 17,022 74,885 56,507 Net interest income 29,067 28,793 113,839 117,675 Provision for credit losses on securities available for sale 1,171 - 1,171 - Provision for credit losses on loans (147 ) 687 955 2,908 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 28,043 28,106 111,713 114,767 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,709 3,401 15,701 14,283 Customer service fees 3,604 3,791 14,839 15,168 Gain on sales of securities, net - - 50 34 Mortgage banking income 597 515 2,093 1,587 Bank-owned life insurance income 590 533 2,304 2,699 Customer derivative income 495 151 928 409 Other income 397 305 973 893 Total non-interest income 9,392 8,696 36,888 35,073 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,358 13,511 54,849 52,516 Occupancy and equipment 3,634 3,282 13,788 13,386 Depreciation 1,042 1,027 4,196 4,198 Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net 71 281 (192 ) 182 Outside services 372 515 1,558 1,671 Professional services 343 369 1,422 1,586 Communication 189 190 759 697 Marketing 492 485 2,014 1,696 Amortization of intangible assets 233 233 932 932 FDIC assessment 457 457 1,808 1,743 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses - 263 20 283 Provision for unfunded commitments (625 ) - (775 ) (85 ) Other expenses 4,319 3,600 15,608 13,918 Total non-interest expense 23,885 24,213 95,987 92,723 Income before income taxes 13,550 12,589 52,614 57,117 Income tax expense 2,551 2,644 9,070 12,265 Net income $ 10,999 $ 9,945 $ 43,544 $ 44,852 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.66 $ 2.86 $ 2.96 Diluted 0.72 0.65 2.84 2.95 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,261 15,164 15,240 15,142 Diluted 15,346 15,221 15,311 15,195

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 41,700 $ 42,042 $ 40,634 $ 39,470 $ 39,531 Securities and other 5,783 6,538 6,204 6,353 6,284 Total interest and dividend income 47,483 48,580 46,838 45,823 45,815 Interest expense Deposits 16,210 16,174 14,780 14,532 12,962 Borrowings 2,206 3,448 4,299 3,236 4,060 Total interest expense 18,416 19,622 19,079 17,768 17,022 Net interest income 29,067 28,958 27,759 28,055 28,793 Provision for credit losses on securities available for sale 1,171 - - - - Provision for credit losses on loans (147 ) 228 585 289 687 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 28,043 28,730 27,174 27,766 28,106 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,709 4,129 4,193 3,670 3,401 Customer service fees 3,604 3,788 3,737 3,710 3,791 Gain on sales of securities, net - - 50 - - Mortgage banking income 597 681 558 257 515 Bank-owned life insurance income 590 570 583 561 533 Customer derivative income 495 265 168 - 151 Other income 397 220 168 188 305 Total non-interest income 9,392 9,653 9,457 8,386 8,696 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,358 14,383 13,860 13,248 13,511 Occupancy and equipment 3,634 3,405 3,317 3,432 3,282 Depreciation 1,042 1,048 1,065 1,041 1,027 Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net 71 - (248 ) (15 ) 281 Outside services 372 386 462 338 515 Professional services 343 441 238 400 369 Communication 189 189 192 189 190 Marketing 492 434 521 567 485 Amortization of intangible assets 233 233 233 233 233 FDIC assessment 457 451 448 452 457 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses - - - 20 263 Provision for unfunded commitments (625 ) 35 - (185 ) - Other expenses 4,319 3,767 3,754 3,768 3,600 Total non-interest expense 23,885 24,772 23,842 23,488 24,213 Income before income taxes 13,550 13,611 12,789 12,664 12,589 Income tax expense 2,551 1,418 2,532 2,569 2,644 Net income $ 10,999 $ 12,193 $ 10,257 $ 10,095 $ 9,945 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.80 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 Diluted 0.72 0.80 0.67 0.66 0.65 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,261 15,261 15,227 15,198 15,164 Diluted 15,346 15,326 15,275 15,270 15,221

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Earning assets Interest-earning deposits with other banks 4.92 % 5.54 % 5.65 % 5.88 % 6.42 % Securities available for sale and FHLB stock 3.79 3.96 4.00 4.02 3.85 Loans: Commercial real estate 5.61 5.67 5.61 5.47 5.46 Commercial and industrial 6.62 6.98 6.76 6.68 6.66 Residential real estate 4.13 4.11 4.13 4.09 3.94 Consumer 6.89 7.23 7.26 7.22 7.14 Total loans 5.40 5.49 5.41 5.31 5.24 Total earning assets 5.14 % 5.24 % 5.18 % 5.10 % 5.02 % Funding liabilities Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1.42 % 1.48 % 1.39 % 1.34 % 1.33 % Savings 0.72 0.70 0.65 0.63 0.48 Money market 2.94 3.13 2.93 3.07 2.80 Time 4.30 4.39 4.33 4.18 3.93 Total interest-bearing deposits 2.41 2.45 2.35 2.26 2.05 Borrowings 4.20 4.38 4.57 4.35 4.64 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.54 % 2.66 % 2.64 % 2.48 % 2.37 % Net interest spread 2.60 2.58 2.54 2.62 2.65 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(1) 3.17 3.15 3.09 3.14 3.17

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Assets Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1) $ 24,000 $ 54,897 $ 27,407 $ 36,608 $ 36,794 Securities available for sale and FHLB stock (2) 598,478 601,489 606,779 604,658 608,793 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,699,869 1,645,933 1,600,253 1,558,506 1,554,961 Commercial and industrial 458,157 473,049 468,052 464,762 457,642 Residential real estate 836,375 851,426 865,412 884,767 898,147 Consumer 103,681 101,230 97,371 96,163 95,193 Total loans (3) 3,098,082 3,071,638 3,031,088 3,004,198 3,005,943 Total earning assets 3,720,560 3,728,024 3,665,274 3,645,464 3,651,530 Cash and due from banks 32,771 34,036 30,809 29,900 34,741 Allowance for credit losses (29,021 ) (28,893 ) (28,567 ) (28,122 ) (28,057 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 123,527 123,761 123,994 124,225 124,459 Other assets 171,351 170,113 168,239 166,538 157,159 Total assets $ 4,019,188 $ 4,027,041 $ 3,959,749 $ 3,938,005 $ 3,939,832 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 898,597 $ 888,325 $ 858,657 $ 899,349 $ 916,314 Savings 543,430 547,482 542,950 552,231 552,932 Money market 394,536 378,855 355,731 390,720 365,142 Time 842,379 807,180 775,932 738,683 670,628 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,678,942 2,621,842 2,533,270 2,580,983 2,505,016 Borrowings 208,990 312,891 378,121 298,918 347,459 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,887,932 2,934,733 2,911,391 2,879,901 2,852,475 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 604,017 577,428 546,448 554,816 604,638 Other liabilities 67,533 60,731 65,712 67,327 64,092 Total liabilities 3,559,482 3,572,892 3,523,551 3,502,044 3,521,205 Total shareholders' equity 459,706 454,149 436,198 435,961 418,627 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,019,188 $ 4,027,041 $ 3,959,749 $ 3,938,005 $ 3,939,832

(1) Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.

(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.

(3) Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accruing loans: Commercial real estate $ 1,321 $ 1,451 $ 551 $ 578 $ 610 Commercial and industrial 1,098 1,218 1,301 1,152 363 Residential real estate 3,290 3,453 3,511 4,169 3,742 Consumer 1,285 978 914 971 813 Total non-accruing loans 6,994 7,100 6,277 6,870 5,528 Non-performing securities available for sale(1) 5,760 - - - - Other real estate owned - - - - - Total non-performing assets $ 12,754 $ 7,100 $ 6,277 $ 6,870 $ 5,528 Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.23 % 0.18 % Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.31 0.18 0.16 0.17 0.14 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS Balance at beginning of period $ 29,023 $ 28,855 $ 28,355 $ 28,142 $ 28,011 Charged-off loans (150 ) (98 ) (106 ) (113 ) (632 ) Recoveries on charged-off loans 18 38 21 37 76 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (132 ) (60 ) (85 ) (76 ) (556 ) Provision for credit losses on loans (147 ) 228 585 289 687 Balance at end of period $ 28,744 $ 29,023 $ 28,855 $ 28,355 $ 28,142 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.91 % 0.94 % 0.94 % 0.94 % 0.94 % Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans 411 409 460 413 509 NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ - $ (3 ) $ - Commercial and industrial (84 ) (8 ) (2 ) (64 ) (479 ) Residential real estate 3 5 3 5 3 Consumer (51 ) (57 ) (86 ) (14 ) (80 ) Total, net $ (132 ) $ (60 ) $ (85 ) $ (76 ) $ (556 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.07 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE Balance at beginning of period $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Charged-off interest receivable on securities available for sale (603 ) - - - - Provision for credit losses on securities available for sale 1,171 - - - - Balance at end of period $ 568 $ - $ - $ - $ -

(1) Non-performing securities available for sale consists of book value of $9.0 million, unrealized non-credit losses of $2.7 million and unrealized credit losses of $568 thousand.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Net income $ 10,999 $ 12,193 $ 10,257 $ 10,095 $ 9,945 Non-core items: Gain on sale of securities, net - - (50 ) - - Loss (gain) on sale of premises and equipment, net 71 - (248 ) (15 ) 281 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses - - - 20 263 Income tax expense (1) (17 ) - 71 (1 ) (131 ) Total non-core items 54 - (227 ) 4 413 Core earnings (2) (A) $ 11,053 $ 12,193 $ 10,030 $ 10,099 $ 10,358 Net interest income (B) $ 29,067 $ 28,958 $ 27,759 $ 28,055 $ 28,793 Non-interest income 9,392 9,653 9,457 8,586 8,850 Total revenue 38,459 38,611 37,216 36,641 37,643 Gain on sale of securities, net - - (50 ) - - Total core revenue (2) (C) $ 38,459 $ 38,611 $ 37,166 $ 36,641 $ 37,643 Total non-interest expense 23,885 24,772 23,842 23,688 24,367 Non-core expenses: (Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment, net (71 ) - 248 15 (281 ) Acquisition, conversion and other expenses - - - (20 ) (263 ) Total non-core expenses (71 ) - 248 (5 ) (544 ) Core non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 23,814 $ 24,772 $ 24,090 $ 23,683 $ 23,823 Total revenue 38,459 38,611 37,216 36,641 37,643 Total non-interest expense 23,885 24,772 23,842 23,688 24,367 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 14,574 $ 13,839 $ 13,374 $ 12,953 $ 13,276 Core revenue(2) 38,459 38,611 37,166 36,641 37,643 Core non-interest expense(2) 23,814 24,772 24,090 23,683 23,823 Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2) (U) $ 14,645 $ 13,839 $ 13,076 $ 12,958 $ 13,820 (in millions) Average earning assets (E) $ 3,721 $ 3,728 $ 3,665 $ 3,645 $ 3,652 Average assets (F) 4,019 4,027 3,960 3,938 3,940 Average shareholders' equity (G) 460 454 436 436 419 Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3) (H) 336 330 312 312 294 Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3) (I) 335 336 315 312 308 Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3) (J) 3,960 3,906 3,910 3,835 3,847

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Common shares outstanding, period-end (K) 15,280 15,268 15,232 15,212 15,172 Average diluted shares outstanding (L) 15,346 15,326 15,275 15,270 15,221 Core earnings per share, diluted (2) (A/L) $ 0.72 $ 0.80 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.68 Tangible book value per share, period-end (2) (I/K) 21.93 22.02 20.68 20.48 20.28 Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (I/J) 8.46 8.61 8.06 8.13 8.00 Performance ratios (4) GAAP return on assets 1.09 % 1.20 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.00 % Core return on assets (2) (A/F) 1.09 1.20 1.02 1.03 1.04 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets 1.44 1.37 1.36 1.32 1.34 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2) (U/F) 1.45 1.37 1.33 1.32 1.39 GAAP return on equity 9.52 10.68 9.46 9.32 9.43 Core return on equity (2) (A/G) 9.57 10.68 9.25 9.32 9.82 Return on tangible equity 13.23 14.90 13.44 13.26 13.65 Core return on tangible equity (1) (2) (A+Q)/H 13.29 14.90 13.15 13.27 14.21 Efficiency ratio (2) (5) (D-O-Q)/(C+N) 59.84 62.09 62.78 62.91 61.38 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) (B+P)/E 3.17 3.15 3.09 3.14 3.17 Supplementary data (in thousands) Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio (N) $ 718 $ 686 $ 528 $ 523 $ 561 Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense (O) 139 138 191 70 141 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin (P) 578 550 389 388 395 Intangible amortization (Q) 233 233 233 233 233

(1) Assumes a marginal tax rate of 23.73% in the fourth quarter 2024, 23.82% in the second and third quarter 2024, 24.01% in the first quarter 2024 and the fourth quarter 2023.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.

(4) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(5) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

