Bar Harbor Bank & Trust: Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results; Declares Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) (the "Company") reported fourth quarter 2024 GAAP and core (Non-GAAP) net income of $11.0 million or $0.72 per diluted share compared to GAAP and core (Non-GAAP) net income of $9.9 million or $0.65 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2023.
FOURTH QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS
Return on assets of 1.09%
Commercial loan growth of 14% annualized
Net interest margin of 3.17%
Non-accruing loans to total loans ratio of 0.22%
Wealth management related fee income growth of 9% year over year
Bar Harbor Bankshares' President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard, stated, "Our team has set forth and delivered another year of execution on our definitive strategy of balancing growth with earnings. We continue to demonstrate that our Bank is built for uncertainties, whether economic or rate environment, rooted in an authentic culture. We were honored in December by Newsweek as one of "America's Best Regional Banks" for the second consecutive year. This distinction reflects the dedication, talent, and teamwork of our employees. Over 9,000 financial institutions were evaluated. We stood out for our financial strength and exceptional service. This recognition is a validation of the trust our customers and communities place in us daily. In addition, Forbes recognized our institution as one of the "World's Best Banks" and "Best-in-State Banks," as well as Newsweek naming us one of "America's Best Banks." These accolades reflect the focus on delivering exceptionally well and best demonstrate confidently operating with accountability.
Over the past several years, our commercial team has delivered consistent and strong loan growth, adhering to conservative structures and appropriate pricing to maintain our margin goals. The results of our efforts underscore the importance of disciplined growth and the value of building lasting relationships. Like many community banks, much of the Commercial growth has been strategically concentrated in our Commercial Real Estate (CRE) segment. As we enter 2025, we remain committed to this critical lending segment for continued growth and embark on a strategic initiative to accelerate the growth in our Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Lending segment. As you may have read, we announced the addition of two exceptional professionals to our Middle Market Commercial Banking team: Larry Wold and Heather Whitfield. With more than 35 years of experience each, they bring extensive C&I expertise and market presence that will enhance and strengthen our existing C&I Lending capabilities in 2025 ultimately better diversifying and balancing the overall Commercial portfolio. We believe we may be entering a period of talent shift as experienced candidates are becoming available.
We also added to our Treasury Management team both on the front line and in operations support as they have proven to be a tremendous partner growing both fee income and attracting new deposit customers. Our Wealth Management division grew both with existing customers and new business relationships generated by longstanding team members and catalyst recruits. Our Wealth Management team combined with brokerage services manages $3.3 billion in assets with over 130 new clients added in 2024 alone.
As we enter 2025, we continue to actively manage the balance sheet, investing excess liquidity diligently without compromising our credit or interest rate risk appetites. We are excited about this new year and feel we are well positioned financially, culturally and reputation wise."
DIVIDEND DECLARED
The Board of Directors of the Company voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.30 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2025 payable on March 20, 2025. This dividend equates to a 3.92% annualized yield based on the $30.58 closing share price of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2024, the last trading day of the fourth quarter 2024.
FINANCIAL CONDITION (Quarter results for December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024)
Total assets grew to $4.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $4.0 billion at the end of the third quarter 2024 primarily due to steady loan growth, partially offset by lower cash balances.
Total cash and cash equivalents were $72.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $81.2 million at end of the third quarter 2024. Interest-earning deposits held with other banks totaled $37.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $41.3 million at the end of the third quarter and yielded 4.92% and 5.54%, respectively. The change in cash balances was driven by utilization for loan originations.
Total loans grew $65.4 million or 8% on an annualized basis. Commercial loans grew $63.9 million or 15% annualized, Commercial and Industrial loans grew $6.0 million, or 6% annualized, Tax Exempt loans increased $5.1 million or 25% annualized, and Consumer loans increased $388 thousand, or 2% annualized in the fourth quarter 2024. Residential real estate decreased by $10.1 million, or 5% annualized, compared to the end of the third quarter 2024, as we focus on growing the portfolio with higher yielding commercial loans.
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock increased to $12.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $7.6 million at the end of the third quarter 2024 driven by an increase in FHLB borrowings to fund loan originations and payoff the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program.
Securities available for sale decreased to $521.0 million compared to $535.9 million at September 30, 2024 driven by paydowns of $15.4 million, net amortization of $343 thousand, and called securities of $2.0 million, partially offset by $14.2 million in purchases. The weighted average yield of the total securities portfolio for the fourth quarter 2024 was 3.79% compared to 3.96% for the previous quarter primarily due to the interest rate environment and change in the profile of the yield curve. The allowance for credit losses on available for sale investments increased to $568 thousand at December 31, 2024, driven by two corporate securities with a book value of $9.0 million, unrealized non-credit losses of $2.7 million and unrealized credit losses of $568 thousand. Fair value adjustments decreased the security portfolio by $62.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared to $52.3 million at the end of the third quarter. As of the end of the fourth and third quarters 2024, respectively, our securities portfolio maintained an average life of nine and eight years with an effective duration of five years for both quarters and all securities remain classified as available for sale to provide flexibility in asset funding and other opportunities as they arise.
The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $279 thousand to $28.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $29.0 million at the end of the third quarter 2024. Our allowance for credit losses continues to reflect our strong asset quality metrics and general macroeconomic trends, and provides a relatively stable allowance for credit losses to total loans coverage ratio of 0.91%. Non-accruing loans remained flat during the fourth quarter 2024 at $7.0 million from $7.1 million in the third quarter 2024. There were minor shifts in balances as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial and residential real estate decreased, partially offset by consumer increases.The increase in consumer non-accruing loans were attributed to two home equity loans. Total non-accruing loans to total loans was 0.22% in the fourth compared to 0.23% in the third quarter 2024. Charge-offs and specific reserves on non-accruing loans continue to be nominal, supported by relatively strong collateral values.
Total deposits remained flat at $3.3 billion at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024. Money Market accounts increased 26% on an annualized basis, or $25.1 million, to $406 million and time deposit balances increased 6% on an annualized basis to $830 million driven by the rate environment attracting investors as a safe place with a competitive rate to store their money. Non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased $29.3 million to $576 million or 19% on an annualized basis and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $3.7 million or 2% on an annualized basis.
Senior borrowings increased $63.8 million to $250.0 million driven by funding commercial loan growth originations. FHLB borrowings increased $108.9 million to $242.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $133.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2024. Borrowings under the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program were paid off at the end of the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $45 million at the end of the third quarter 2024. Subordinated debt was paid down $20 million from $40 million at the end of the third quarter 2024. Total borrowing costs decreased from 4.38% at the end of the third quarter 2024 to 4.20% at the end of the fourth quarter 2024.
The Company's book value per share was $30.00 as of the end of the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $30.12 at the end of the third quarter 2024. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $21.93 at the end of the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $22.02 at the end of the third quarter 2024.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Quarter results for December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023)
The net interest margin remained stable at 3.17% in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the same respective quarter 2023. Despite an increase year over year within the quarter in deposit costs driven by the interest rate environment and growth in deposits, the cost of funds pressure was offset by lower borrowing balances and costs. As loan balances grew year over year, the yield on loans grew 16 basis points to 5.40% in the fourth quarter 2024, up from 5.24% in the same quarter 2023. Costs of interest-bearing deposits grew 36 basis points to 2.41% from 2.05% in the fourth quarter 2023 driven by the continued competitive pricing within the interest rate environment.
Total interest and dividend income increased by 3.7% to $47.5 million in the fourth quarter 2024 primarily driven by the repricing of adjustable-rate loans and originations of higher fixed-rate loans within the commercial portfolio. Yields on earning assets grew to 5.14% compared to 5.02% in the fourth quarter 2023. The yield on commercial real estate loans grew to 5.61% in the fourth quarter 2024 from 5.46% in the fourth quarter 2023. The residential real estate yield grew to 4.13% in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to 3.94% in the fourth quarter 2023. Yield growth was offset by Consumer loans decreasing from 7.14% to 6.89% in the fourth quarter year over year.
Total interest expense increased by 8.2% to $18.4 million in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $17.0 million in the fourth quarter 2023 driven by an increase in cost of funds compounded with a $126.5 million increase in deposits and a shift in the mix of deposits from interest-bearing demand and savings to money market and time deposits. Interest-bearing demand and savings decreased $48.6 million and time deposits increased $130 million in 2024 compared to the same quarter 2023. Money Market accounts increased $35.5 million in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to 2023. Borrowings decreased to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $4.1 million from the fourth quarter 2023, driven by a $40.9 million in paydowns and a 44 basis point decrease in costs to 4.20% in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to 4.64% in the fourth quarter 2023.
The provision for credit losses on loans was a recapture of $147 thousand in fourth quarter 2024 compared to a provision of $687 thousand in the fourth quarter 2023 as net charge-offs remain stable and minimal and credit quality continues to remain strong. The provision for credit losses on available for sale securities increased $1.2 million in the fourth quarter 2024 driven by a deterioration in scheduled interest payments and estimated future cash flows on two securities as noted above. A reserve was recorded for $603 thousand on interest which was charged-off and a $568 thousand reserve on unrealized credit losses.
Non-interest income was $9.4 million in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $8.7 million in the same quarter 2023. Wealth management income grew 9.1% to $3.7 million compared to $3.4 million in the fourth quarter 2023. Non-brokerage assets under management grew 13.2% to $2.8 billion from $2.5 billion in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the previous year driven by higher security valuations and a 4.8% growth in the managed accounts. Customer derivative income increased $344 thousand to $495 thousand compared to $151 thousand in the fourth quarter 2023 driven by an increase in dollars and volume on customer swaps due to the interest rate environment. Increases were offset by a $187 thousand or 4.9% decrease in customer service fees driven by lower non-sufficient funds fees and interchange income.
Non-interest expenses decreased $328 thousand to $23.9 million in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $24.2 million in the fourth quarter 2023 driven by a recapture on provision for unfunded commitments compounded with decreases in salary and benefit expenses, losses on premises and equipment sold, outside services costs, and losses on premises held for sale, partially offset by increases in occupancy and equipment and other expenses. Unfunded commitment balances declined in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the same quarter 2023 driving the $625 thousand recapture in reserves in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to an $85 thousand recapture in 2023. Salary and benefit expenses decreased 1%, or $153 thousand in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to 2023 driven by the higher discount rate on postretirement liabilities. Losses on sales of premises and equipment decreased $210 thousand driven by ATM upgrades in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to facilities upgrades in the fourth quarter of 2023. Acquisition, conversion and other expenses decreased $263 thousand driven by losses recorded in premises held for sale for the Avery Lane property in the fourth quarter 2023 which was sold in the second quarter 2024. Outside services decreased $143 thousand driven by cost savings initiatives in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Occupancy and Equipment costs increased $353 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023 driven by an increase in leasehold extension agreements compared to the prior year. Other expenses increased $719 thousand to $4.3 million from $3.6 million in the fourth quarter 2023 primarily due to a decrease in cash surrender value of a split dollar insurance arrangement for $353 thousand, an increase of $177 thousand in credit, debit and ATM card expenses, and increased charitable contributions of $134 thousand.
Income tax expense was $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Our effective tax rate for the period ended December 31, 2024 was 19% compared to 21% in the fourth quarter 2023.
BACKGROUND
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "assume," "should," "predict," "could," "would," "intend," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," and "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements relating to Company's balance sheet management, our credit trends, our overall credit performance, and the Company's strategic plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in our markets throughout Northern New England; (2) changes in consumer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; (3) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated; (4) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition; (5) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (6) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits; (7) unanticipated weakness in loan demand, pricing or collectability; (8) the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; (9) operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; (10) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities; (11) our ability to effectively manage problem credits; (12) our ability to successfully develop new products and implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected; (13) our ability to retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; (14) regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks and the applicability of insurance coverage; (15) changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (16) the potential impact of climate change; (17) changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; (18) reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under management; and (19) changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.
The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
PER SHARE DATA
Net earnings, diluted
$
0.72
$
0.80
$
0.67
$
0.66
$
0.65
Core earnings, diluted (1)
0.72
0.80
0.66
0.66
0.68
Total book value
30.00
30.12
28.81
28.64
28.48
Tangible book value (1)
21.93
22.02
20.68
20.48
20.28
Market price at period end
30.58
30.84
26.88
26.48
29.36
Dividends
0.30
0.30
0.30
0.28
0.28
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2)
Return on assets
1.09
%
1.20
%
1.04
%
1.03
%
1.00
%
Core return on assets (1)
1.09
1.20
1.02
1.03
1.04
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets
1.44
1.37
1.36
1.32
1.34
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)
1.45
1.37
1.33
1.32
1.39
Return on equity
9.52
10.68
9.46
9.32
9.43
Core return on equity (1)
9.57
10.68
9.25
9.32
9.82
Return on tangible equity
13.23
14.90
13.44
13.26
13.65
Core return on tangible equity (1)
13.29
14.90
13.15
13.27
14.21
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) (3)
3.17
3.15
3.09
3.14
3.17
Efficiency ratio (1)
59.84
62.09
62.78
62.71
61.22
FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)
Total assets
$
4,083
$
4,030
$
4,034
$
3,959
$
3,971
Total earning assets (4)
3,782
3,720
3,726
3,663
3,664
Total investments
533
543
528
538
547
Total loans
3,147
3,082
3,064
3,012
2,999
Allowance for credit losses
29
29
29
28
28
Total goodwill and intangible assets
123
124
124
124
124
Total deposits
3,268
3,261
3,140
3,127
3,141
Total shareholders' equity
458
460
439
436
432
Net income
11
12
10
10
10
Core earnings (1)
11
12
10
10
10
ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS
Net charge-offs (recoveries)(5)/average loans
0.02
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.07
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans
0.91
0.94
0.94
0.94
0.94
Loans/deposits
96
95
98
96
95
Shareholders' equity to total assets
11.23
11.41
10.88
11.01
10.88
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets
8.46
8.61
8.06
8.13
8.00
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.
(2) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(3) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.
(4) Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.
(5) Current quarter annualized.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
34,266
$
39,877
$
39,673
$
30,770
$
42,221
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
37,896
41,343
62,163
45,449
52,621
Total cash and cash equivalents
72,162
81,220
101,836
76,219
94,842
Securities available for sale
521,018
535,892
512,928
527,603
534,574
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
12,237
7,600
14,755
9,960
12,788
Total securities
533,255
543,492
527,683
537,563
547,362
Less: Allowance for credit losses on securities available for sale
(568
)
-
-
-
-
Net securities
532,687
543,492
527,683
537,563
547,362
Loans held for sale
1,235
1,272
3,897
3,137
2,189
Total loans
3,147,096
3,081,735
3,064,181
3,011,672
2,999,049
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
(28,744
)
(29,023
)
(28,855
)
(28,355
)
(28,142
)
Net loans
3,118,352
3,052,712
3,035,326
2,983,317
2,970,907
Premises and equipment, net
51,237
51,644
51,628
47,849
48,287
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Goodwill
119,477
119,477
119,477
119,477
119,477
Other intangible assets
3,938
4,171
4,404
4,637
4,869
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
81,858
81,824
81,221
80,642
80,037
Deferred tax asset, net
23,330
20,923
24,750
23,849
22,979
Other assets
79,051
73,192
83,978
82,285
79,936
Total assets
$
4,083,327
$
4,029,927
$
4,034,200
$
3,958,975
$
3,970,885
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest bearing demand
$
575,649
$
604,963
$
553,067
$
544,495
$
569,714
Interest-bearing demand
910,191
913,910
882,068
888,591
946,978
Savings
545,816
544,235
544,980
551,493
553,963
Money market
405,758
380,624
359,208
365,289
370,242
Time
830,274
817,354
801,143
777,208
700,260
Total deposits
3,267,688
3,261,086
3,140,466
3,127,076
3,141,157
Senior borrowings
249,981
186,207
329,349
269,437
271,044
Subordinated borrowings
40,620
60,580
60,541
60,501
60,461
Total borrowings
290,601
246,787
389,890
329,938
331,505
Other liabilities
66,610
62,138
64,937
66,247
66,164
Total liabilities
3,624,899
3,570,011
3,595,293
3,523,261
3,538,826
Total shareholders' equity
458,428
459,916
438,907
435,714
432,059
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,083,327
$
4,029,927
$
4,034,200
$
3,958,975
$
3,970,885
Net shares outstanding
15,280
15,268
15,232
15,212
15,172
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
LOAN ANALYSIS
Annualized
Growth %
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Quarter
Year
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
to Date
to Date
Commercial real estate
$
1,741,223
$
1,677,310
$
1,634,658
$
1,574,802
$
1,552,061
15
%
12
%
Commercial and industrial
388,599
382,554
421,297
412,567
400,169
6
(3
)
Total commercial loans
2,129,822
2,059,864
2,055,955
1,987,369
1,952,230
14
9
Residential real estate
826,492
836,566
854,718
873,213
889,904
(5
)
(7
)
Consumer
103,803
103,415
99,776
95,838
97,001
2
7
Tax exempt and other
86,979
81,890
53,732
55,252
59,914
25
45
Total loans
$
3,147,096
$
3,081,735
$
3,064,181
$
3,011,672
$
2,999,049
8
%
5
%
DEPOSIT ANALYSIS
Annualized
Growth %
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Quarter
Year
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
to Date
to Date
Non-interest bearing demand
$
575,649
$
604,963
$
553,067
$
544,495
$
569,714
(19
)%
1
%
Interest-bearing demand
910,191
913,910
882,068
888,591
946,978
(2
)
(4
)
Savings
545,816
544,235
544,980
551,493
553,963
1
(1
)
Money market
405,758
380,624
359,208
365,289
370,242
26
10
Total non-maturity deposits
2,437,414
2,443,732
2,339,323
2,349,868
2,440,897
(1
)
-
Time
830,274
817,354
801,143
777,208
700,260
6
19
Total deposits
$
3,267,688
$
3,261,086
$
3,140,466
$
3,127,076
$
3,141,157
1
%
4
%
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
41,700
$
39,531
$
163,846
$
149,420
Securities and other
5,783
6,284
24,878
24,762
Total interest and dividend income
47,483
45,815
188,724
174,182
Interest expense
Deposits
16,210
12,962
61,696
38,232
Borrowings
2,206
4,060
13,189
18,275
Total interest expense
18,416
17,022
74,885
56,507
Net interest income
29,067
28,793
113,839
117,675
Provision for credit losses on securities available for sale
1,171
-
1,171
-
Provision for credit losses on loans
(147
)
687
955
2,908
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
28,043
28,106
111,713
114,767
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
3,709
3,401
15,701
14,283
Customer service fees
3,604
3,791
14,839
15,168
Gain on sales of securities, net
-
-
50
34
Mortgage banking income
597
515
2,093
1,587
Bank-owned life insurance income
590
533
2,304
2,699
Customer derivative income
495
151
928
409
Other income
397
305
973
893
Total non-interest income
9,392
8,696
36,888
35,073
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
13,358
13,511
54,849
52,516
Occupancy and equipment
3,634
3,282
13,788
13,386
Depreciation
1,042
1,027
4,196
4,198
Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net
71
281
(192
)
182
Outside services
372
515
1,558
1,671
Professional services
343
369
1,422
1,586
Communication
189
190
759
697
Marketing
492
485
2,014
1,696
Amortization of intangible assets
233
233
932
932
FDIC assessment
457
457
1,808
1,743
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
-
263
20
283
Provision for unfunded commitments
(625
)
-
(775
)
(85
)
Other expenses
4,319
3,600
15,608
13,918
Total non-interest expense
23,885
24,213
95,987
92,723
Income before income taxes
13,550
12,589
52,614
57,117
Income tax expense
2,551
2,644
9,070
12,265
Net income
$
10,999
$
9,945
$
43,544
$
44,852
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.72
$
0.66
$
2.86
$
2.96
Diluted
0.72
0.65
2.84
2.95
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
15,261
15,164
15,240
15,142
Diluted
15,346
15,221
15,311
15,195
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
41,700
$
42,042
$
40,634
$
39,470
$
39,531
Securities and other
5,783
6,538
6,204
6,353
6,284
Total interest and dividend income
47,483
48,580
46,838
45,823
45,815
Interest expense
Deposits
16,210
16,174
14,780
14,532
12,962
Borrowings
2,206
3,448
4,299
3,236
4,060
Total interest expense
18,416
19,622
19,079
17,768
17,022
Net interest income
29,067
28,958
27,759
28,055
28,793
Provision for credit losses on securities available for sale
1,171
-
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses on loans
(147
)
228
585
289
687
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
28,043
28,730
27,174
27,766
28,106
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
3,709
4,129
4,193
3,670
3,401
Customer service fees
3,604
3,788
3,737
3,710
3,791
Gain on sales of securities, net
-
-
50
-
-
Mortgage banking income
597
681
558
257
515
Bank-owned life insurance income
590
570
583
561
533
Customer derivative income
495
265
168
-
151
Other income
397
220
168
188
305
Total non-interest income
9,392
9,653
9,457
8,386
8,696
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
13,358
14,383
13,860
13,248
13,511
Occupancy and equipment
3,634
3,405
3,317
3,432
3,282
Depreciation
1,042
1,048
1,065
1,041
1,027
Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net
71
-
(248
)
(15
)
281
Outside services
372
386
462
338
515
Professional services
343
441
238
400
369
Communication
189
189
192
189
190
Marketing
492
434
521
567
485
Amortization of intangible assets
233
233
233
233
233
FDIC assessment
457
451
448
452
457
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
-
-
-
20
263
Provision for unfunded commitments
(625
)
35
-
(185
)
-
Other expenses
4,319
3,767
3,754
3,768
3,600
Total non-interest expense
23,885
24,772
23,842
23,488
24,213
Income before income taxes
13,550
13,611
12,789
12,664
12,589
Income tax expense
2,551
1,418
2,532
2,569
2,644
Net income
$
10,999
$
12,193
$
10,257
$
10,095
$
9,945
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.72
$
0.80
$
0.67
$
0.66
$
0.66
Diluted
0.72
0.80
0.67
0.66
0.65
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
15,261
15,261
15,227
15,198
15,164
Diluted
15,346
15,326
15,275
15,270
15,221
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED
Quarters Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Earning assets
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
4.92
%
5.54
%
5.65
%
5.88
%
6.42
%
Securities available for sale and FHLB stock
3.79
3.96
4.00
4.02
3.85
Loans:
Commercial real estate
5.61
5.67
5.61
5.47
5.46
Commercial and industrial
6.62
6.98
6.76
6.68
6.66
Residential real estate
4.13
4.11
4.13
4.09
3.94
Consumer
6.89
7.23
7.26
7.22
7.14
Total loans
5.40
5.49
5.41
5.31
5.24
Total earning assets
5.14
%
5.24
%
5.18
%
5.10
%
5.02
%
Funding liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
1.42
%
1.48
%
1.39
%
1.34
%
1.33
%
Savings
0.72
0.70
0.65
0.63
0.48
Money market
2.94
3.13
2.93
3.07
2.80
Time
4.30
4.39
4.33
4.18
3.93
Total interest-bearing deposits
2.41
2.45
2.35
2.26
2.05
Borrowings
4.20
4.38
4.57
4.35
4.64
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.54
%
2.66
%
2.64
%
2.48
%
2.37
%
Net interest spread
2.60
2.58
2.54
2.62
2.65
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(1)
3.17
3.15
3.09
3.14
3.17
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED
Quarters Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Assets
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1)
$
24,000
$
54,897
$
27,407
$
36,608
$
36,794
Securities available for sale and FHLB stock (2)
598,478
601,489
606,779
604,658
608,793
Loans:
Commercial real estate
1,699,869
1,645,933
1,600,253
1,558,506
1,554,961
Commercial and industrial
458,157
473,049
468,052
464,762
457,642
Residential real estate
836,375
851,426
865,412
884,767
898,147
Consumer
103,681
101,230
97,371
96,163
95,193
Total loans (3)
3,098,082
3,071,638
3,031,088
3,004,198
3,005,943
Total earning assets
3,720,560
3,728,024
3,665,274
3,645,464
3,651,530
Cash and due from banks
32,771
34,036
30,809
29,900
34,741
Allowance for credit losses
(29,021
)
(28,893
)
(28,567
)
(28,122
)
(28,057
)
Goodwill and other intangible assets
123,527
123,761
123,994
124,225
124,459
Other assets
171,351
170,113
168,239
166,538
157,159
Total assets
$
4,019,188
$
4,027,041
$
3,959,749
$
3,938,005
$
3,939,832
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$
898,597
$
888,325
$
858,657
$
899,349
$
916,314
Savings
543,430
547,482
542,950
552,231
552,932
Money market
394,536
378,855
355,731
390,720
365,142
Time
842,379
807,180
775,932
738,683
670,628
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,678,942
2,621,842
2,533,270
2,580,983
2,505,016
Borrowings
208,990
312,891
378,121
298,918
347,459
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,887,932
2,934,733
2,911,391
2,879,901
2,852,475
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
604,017
577,428
546,448
554,816
604,638
Other liabilities
67,533
60,731
65,712
67,327
64,092
Total liabilities
3,559,482
3,572,892
3,523,551
3,502,044
3,521,205
Total shareholders' equity
459,706
454,149
436,198
435,961
418,627
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,019,188
$
4,027,041
$
3,959,749
$
3,938,005
$
3,939,832
(1) Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.
(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.
(3) Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-accruing loans:
Commercial real estate
$
1,321
$
1,451
$
551
$
578
$
610
Commercial and industrial
1,098
1,218
1,301
1,152
363
Residential real estate
3,290
3,453
3,511
4,169
3,742
Consumer
1,285
978
914
971
813
Total non-accruing loans
6,994
7,100
6,277
6,870
5,528
Non-performing securities available for sale(1)
5,760
-
-
-
-
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
12,754
$
7,100
$
6,277
$
6,870
$
5,528
Total non-accruing loans/total loans
0.22
%
0.23
%
0.20
%
0.23
%
0.18
%
Total non-performing assets/total assets
0.31
0.18
0.16
0.17
0.14
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
Balance at beginning of period
$
29,023
$
28,855
$
28,355
$
28,142
$
28,011
Charged-off loans
(150
)
(98
)
(106
)
(113
)
(632
)
Recoveries on charged-off loans
18
38
21
37
76
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
(132
)
(60
)
(85
)
(76
)
(556
)
Provision for credit losses on loans
(147
)
228
585
289
687
Balance at end of period
$
28,744
$
29,023
$
28,855
$
28,355
$
28,142
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
0.91
%
0.94
%
0.94
%
0.94
%
0.94
%
Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans
411
409
460
413
509
NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES
Commercial real estate
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(3
)
$
-
Commercial and industrial
(84
)
(8
)
(2
)
(64
)
(479
)
Residential real estate
3
5
3
5
3
Consumer
(51
)
(57
)
(86
)
(14
)
(80
)
Total, net
$
(132
)
$
(60
)
$
(85
)
$
(76
)
$
(556
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.02
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.07
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (YTD annualized)/average loans
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE
Balance at beginning of period
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Charged-off interest receivable on securities available for sale
(603
)
-
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses on securities available for sale
1,171
-
-
-
-
Balance at end of period
$
568
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
(1) Non-performing securities available for sale consists of book value of $9.0 million, unrealized non-credit losses of $2.7 million and unrealized credit losses of $568 thousand.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Net income
$
10,999
$
12,193
$
10,257
$
10,095
$
9,945
Non-core items:
Gain on sale of securities, net
-
-
(50
)
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of premises and equipment, net
71
-
(248
)
(15
)
281
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
-
-
-
20
263
Income tax expense (1)
(17
)
-
71
(1
)
(131
)
Total non-core items
54
-
(227
)
4
413
Core earnings (2)
(A)
$
11,053
$
12,193
$
10,030
$
10,099
$
10,358
Net interest income
(B)
$
29,067
$
28,958
$
27,759
$
28,055
$
28,793
Non-interest income
9,392
9,653
9,457
8,586
8,850
Total revenue
38,459
38,611
37,216
36,641
37,643
Gain on sale of securities, net
-
-
(50
)
-
-
Total core revenue (2)
(C)
$
38,459
$
38,611
$
37,166
$
36,641
$
37,643
Total non-interest expense
23,885
24,772
23,842
23,688
24,367
Non-core expenses:
(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment, net
(71
)
-
248
15
(281
)
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
-
-
-
(20
)
(263
)
Total non-core expenses
(71
)
-
248
(5
)
(544
)
Core non-interest expense (2)
(D)
$
23,814
$
24,772
$
24,090
$
23,683
$
23,823
Total revenue
38,459
38,611
37,216
36,641
37,643
Total non-interest expense
23,885
24,772
23,842
23,688
24,367
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$
14,574
$
13,839
$
13,374
$
12,953
$
13,276
Core revenue(2)
38,459
38,611
37,166
36,641
37,643
Core non-interest expense(2)
23,814
24,772
24,090
23,683
23,823
Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2)
(U)
$
14,645
$
13,839
$
13,076
$
12,958
$
13,820
(in millions)
Average earning assets
(E)
$
3,721
$
3,728
$
3,665
$
3,645
$
3,652
Average assets
(F)
4,019
4,027
3,960
3,938
3,940
Average shareholders' equity
(G)
460
454
436
436
419
Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3)
(H)
336
330
312
312
294
Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3)
(I)
335
336
315
312
308
Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3)
(J)
3,960
3,906
3,910
3,835
3,847
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Common shares outstanding, period-end
(K)
15,280
15,268
15,232
15,212
15,172
Average diluted shares outstanding
(L)
15,346
15,326
15,275
15,270
15,221
Core earnings per share, diluted (2)
(A/L)
$
0.72
$
0.80
$
0.66
$
0.66
$
0.68
Tangible book value per share, period-end (2)
(I/K)
21.93
22.02
20.68
20.48
20.28
Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
(I/J)
8.46
8.61
8.06
8.13
8.00
Performance ratios (4)
GAAP return on assets
1.09
%
1.20
%
1.04
%
1.03
%
1.00
%
Core return on assets (2)
(A/F)
1.09
1.20
1.02
1.03
1.04
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets
1.44
1.37
1.36
1.32
1.34
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2)
(U/F)
1.45
1.37
1.33
1.32
1.39
GAAP return on equity
9.52
10.68
9.46
9.32
9.43
Core return on equity (2)
(A/G)
9.57
10.68
9.25
9.32
9.82
Return on tangible equity
13.23
14.90
13.44
13.26
13.65
Core return on tangible equity (1) (2)
(A+Q)/H
13.29
14.90
13.15
13.27
14.21
Efficiency ratio (2) (5)
(D-O-Q)/(C+N)
59.84
62.09
62.78
62.91
61.38
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)
(B+P)/E
3.17
3.15
3.09
3.14
3.17
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio
(N)
$
718
$
686
$
528
$
523
$
561
Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense
(O)
139
138
191
70
141
Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin
(P)
578
550
389
388
395
Intangible amortization
(Q)
233
233
233
233
233
(1) Assumes a marginal tax rate of 23.73% in the fourth quarter 2024, 23.82% in the second and third quarter 2024, 24.01% in the first quarter 2024 and the fourth quarter 2023.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.
(4) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(5) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
