12,27012,37022:00
23.01.2025
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH to release 2024 Fourth Quarter & Full Year financial results on February 4

Finanznachrichten News

CNH to release 2024 Fourth Quarter & Full Year financial results on February 4

Basildon, January 23, 2025

CNH (NYSE: CNH) will release its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024 on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

A live audio webcast of the financial results conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day. It will be accessible at the following address: bit.ly/CNH_Q4FY_2024

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website).

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com
For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnh.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnh.com

Attachment

  • 20250123_PR_CNH_Q4FY_Announcement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/23d81604-4020-424d-a796-3146708cd6b9)

