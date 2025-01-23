Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
ACCESS Newswire
23.01.2025 22:50 Uhr
Celebrity & Lifestyle Expert Emily Loftiss Inspires a 'New Year, New You' on TipsOnTV

Finanznachrichten News

Top Stylist Shares Expert Tips for Setting and Sticking to New Year's Resolutions.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / The beginning of each new year offers an opportunity to reset and create a fresh path for the future. This time of year often means setting resolutions and starting anew, whether it involves finances, family, or health. Celebrity stylist, Emily Loftiss shares practical tips to inspire positive changes for achieving a "new you" in the new year. As the founder of Everyday Glam, she helps individuals find ways to prioritize health and happiness, even within a busy lifestyle.

Lifestyle Expert Emily Loftiss Shares Ideas to Create a New You in the New Year

Lifestyle Expert Emily Loftiss Shares Ideas to Create a New You in the New Year
Celebrity Stylist Emily Loftiss with New Year, New You Inspiration

A SUGGESTION TO GET FIT

Studies show that most people abandon their New Year's resolutions by mid-February, with an 80% drop-off rate. The key to maintaining fitness goals is finding a program that fits individual needs. F45 Training offers a unique combination of HIIT, circuit training, and functional training designed to keep participants motivated and engaged. In just 45 minutes, F45 delivers a full-body workout that produces real results. Through January 31, F45 is offering a special deal for new members: three classes for just $30 at select studio locations. For more information, visit f45training.com.

GET PEOPLE EXCITED FOR THE NEW YEAR

The new year is the perfect time to include travel in any set of resolutions. Viva by Wyndham All-Inclusive Resorts, part of Wyndham's Trademark Collection, provides the ideal getaway with locations in Mexico, the Bahamas, and the Dominican Republic. These all-inclusive resorts offer sprawling beaches, full-service spas, diverse dining options, daily activities, and vibrant evening entertainment. Currently, the resorts are offering deals of up to 30% off for the next all-inclusive vacation. For more details, visit TrademarkHotels.com.

START THE NEW YEAR STRONG FINANCIALLY

Kickstart the year with a Refund Advance loan available at participating H&R Block offices. Clients can receive up to $4,000 within minutes of filing taxes, with no interest, loan fees, or impact on credit scores. Unlike other providers that require waiting until the IRS opens in late January, H&R Block enables early access to funds. Schedule an appointment today at hrblock.com.

HELP PEOPLE KEEP FINANCIAL RESOLUTIONS

Spruce, an all-in-one mobile banking app created by H&R Block, is designed to help users manage their money more effectively. The app offers features such as 3.50% APY on savings when opting in, the ability to set savings goals, automatic spending tracking with a Watchlist, and personalized saving recommendations for refunds. Spruce has no sign-up fees, no monthly fees, and no minimum balance requirements. Learn more and sign up at SpruceMoney.com.

POST | VIDEO

About Tips on TV
Tips on TV is a lifestyle blog showcasing content featured on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts provide advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. The blog covers a wide range of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Contact Information

R E
tipsontv@gmail.com

.

SOURCE: TipsOnTV



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
