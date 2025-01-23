Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Shares Essential Tips for Winter Wellness on TipsOnTV

Stay Ahead of Cold, Flu, and COVID Season with these Health Tips.

During the winter months, staying healthy is always challenging. That is why winter wellness is all about taking proactive steps to help keep the whole family safe and healthy. Almost daily, people are confronted with new health issues that impact individuals and families. However, there are solutions for promoting health and wellness, including exercise, diet, and even daily supplements. Contessa Metcalfe, MD, physician and reality TV star, offers timely tips and products for winter wellness.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Shares Ways to Stay Healthy & Wellness this Winter

'Married to Medicine' Star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Gives Tips for Staying Healthy

A TOP TIP FOR BETTER HEALTH

One of the most important parts of any winter wellness routine is a good night's sleep. When sleep routines are disrupted by travel or other changes, Boiron's SleepCalm can help restore a healthy sleep pattern. Available in melatonin-free formulas for both adults and kids, SleepCalm is a must-have in the wellness arsenal. This non-habit-forming sleep aid gently relieves occasional sleeplessness and restless sleep. Boiron's SleepCalm comes in meltaway tablets for anyone 12 and up, and pre-measured liquid doses for children ages 3 and up. For more information, visit www.boironusa.com.

TIPS FOR HELPING LITTLE ONES THROUGH COLD AND FLU SEASON

Babies can only breathe through their noses for the first 12 months, so when babies are congested, breathing, feeding, and sleeping are difficult. That is why parents need a solution they can trust, like the pediatrician-recommended Naväge Baby Aspirator. Baby-safe, drug-free, and designed to last longer, the Naväge Baby Aspirator does not clog like other brands and provides big relief for little noses that parents and caregivers can truly rely on. It also makes a great gift. Find Naväge Baby solutions online at navage.com and at Walmart.

POST/VIDEO

About Tips on TV

Tips on TV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. Tips on TV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Contact Information

R E

tipsontv@gmail.com





SOURCE: TipsOnTV

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire