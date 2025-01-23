Vail, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - Hermes Worldwide, Inc., a renowned provider of global transportation solutions, has officially acquired Vail Limo, a leading ground transportation company serving the Vail Valley. This acquisition merges Hermes' expansive global network and extensive fleet with Vail Limo's local expertise and loyal customer base, aligning perfectly with the needs of travelers for the 2024-25 ski season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vail Limo to the Hermes family," said Jorge Sanchez, CEO of Hermes Worldwide. "This acquisition significantly enhances our ability to serve the Vail Valley and provide travelers with a smooth and luxurious transportation experience. By combining our resources, we can now offer an even wider range of services in the Vail Valley."

Through this partnership, Vail Limo is now positioned to accommodate a broader range of transportation needs, from solo travelers to large corporate groups. Services include airport transfers, wedding transportation, and tailored excursions. The combined fleet features executive vans, luxury coaches, and SUVs, ensuring every client has a transportation option that suits their requirements.

"We are excited to join forces with Hermes Worldwide," said Mitch Primmer, former owner of Vail Limo. "This partnership allows us to leverage Hermes' global network and resources to provide our customers with an unparalleled level of service. We are confident that this acquisition will benefit both our customers and our employees."

The acquisition underscores Hermes Worldwide's commitment to expanding its capabilities and providing travelers with superior ground transportation services. With a presence in over 100 countries and 500 cities, Hermes Worldwide is well-equipped to serve the needs of travelers both domestically and internationally.

About Hermes Worldwide, Inc.

Hermes Worldwide, Inc. is a premier provider of global transportation solutions, offering a diverse range of services including airport transfers, group transportation, wedding charters, and customized excursions. Known for its dedication to safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Hermes is a trusted name in transportation services across the globe. Learn more at https://hermesworldwide.com.

About Vail Limo

As a leading name in premium chauffeured transportation, Vail Limo has been a trusted provider of transportation services for over 20 years. The diverse selection of vehicles ensures the perfect option for every group size and occasion.

Vail Limo's services are synonymous with professionalism and comfort. Whether it's a trip to a nearby ski resort, transportation for corporate groups, or wedding transportation, the company ensures a smooth experience with punctual and courteous chauffeurs. The company's reputation for high standards and reliability has made it the preferred choice for discerning travelers throughout the region.

Vail Limo delivers airport transportation and connects clients to ski resorts and lodging destinations, including transfers from regional airports such as Eagle County Airport (EGE), Aspen Pitkin County Airport (ASE), and Denver International Airport (DEN). Beyond airport connections, the company serves iconic Colorado locations such as Aspen, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Steamboat Springs, catering to outdoor enthusiasts, corporate travelers, and vacationers alike.

