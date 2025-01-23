Cadence Design Systems: Reflecting and Connecting: Highlights From Our America's Women@Cadence Group

Cadence Design Systems



The Women@Cadence Program aims to provide a safe space for women to share experiences, mentor one another, and create opportunities for professional and personal growth. With a global presence, this initiative amplifies women's voices everywhere, empowering them to lead, inspire, and drive lasting change across the industry. Recently, the Women@Cadence America's Group hosted end-of-year networking sessions at various Cadence sites, where women discussed the highlights of 2024 and what they can look forward to in 2025. Below, you can read insights from several women employees at our Austin and San Jose sites.

Khalilah Shaw

Khalilah, a sr. project coordinator, shared her experience attending the Austin social.

Can you give a brief overview of the social? What was your favorite moment from the event?

It was a casual end-of-year/appreciation social for the group. We received customized desk lamps for gifts that were great. Nandini Chintala, Solutions Group Director, and Women@Cadence America's co-lead, presented a review of our activities/events from 2024, and we discussed our interests for 2025, such as group fitness classes, walking, etc. This got a lot of energy flowing in the room. My favorite part would be the "social" part, eating delicious, sweet treats and socializing with the members. It was all easy smiles and relaxed vibes. We got an opportunity to check in with each other and get excited about the group opportunities in 2025.

What does having a Women@Cadence community at your site mean to you?

The Austin Women's group is a space of easy camaraderie, encouragement, and understanding, a space of diverse individuals who share the desire to thrive in the workplace. It's a safe space for women to encourage each other to seek/ provide guidance, resources, and support. I've met so many people that I don't have a work relationship with (technical vs non-technical, different BUs and roles), but I can still connect with them. The Women@Cadence Austin community is an in-person safe space of allies willing to support and encourage me within Cadence.

Cami DeAnda

Cami, an application engineer in Austin, also shared her thoughts regarding future Women@Cadence opportunities and how she plans to leverage them.

What learnings or takeaways would you like to share?

My takeaway is the same one that I feel after every Women@Cadence group gathering: It's always such a great feeling to be in a room filled with other women who inspire me. Knowing that I have the support of other women who have probably gone through similar experiences throughout their careers makes me feel motivated. They have and continue to pave the way for everyone around them.

What upcoming Women@Cadence events are you most excited about, and what do you hope to gain from attending?

Next year, I'm excited to continue building on the events we did this year! We have a couple of exciting events in the discussion that I'm looking forward to, such as a local mentorship Meet and Match and a practice presentation skill series. I'm also going to mix in some fun here and there with group exercises and extracurricular activities. I plan to continue building a team and support group for all the women involved, trying to give everyone else a sense of community.

Fatima Kammona

In San Jose, Fatima, an application engineer, described her thoughts, especially about what it means to have this women's community in San Jose.

"As someone who just graduated and moved to a new area, it's tough to find that same sense of community you had in school-whether it was clubs, organizations, or just hanging out with friends between classes. Women@Cadence has really filled that void for me. It's a group of awesome people with various life and career experiences who are genuinely excited to share and connect. Plus, it's just a fun group to be around-people you want to spend time with. I didn't realize how much I missed that vibe until I was at a meeting, playing bingo, laughing, and just having a good time. The meeting left me excited to see what's coming next!"

The Women@Cadence program is excited to continue empowering women to advance in their careers and inspire the next generation of innovators. This is not just a commitment to equity; it's an investment in a diverse and innovative future for all industries.

