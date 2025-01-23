Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - Superbuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (the "Company" or "Superbuzz") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 1,600,000 stock options (the "Stock Options") pursuant to the Company's omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan") to multiple consultants of the Company.

The Stock Options are exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of three years from the date of the grant and shall vest according to the vesting schedules as set out in each of the consulting agreements.

All the Stock Options are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of the grant, as required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Superbuzz

SuperBuzz is revolutionizing how people interact with technology. Its AI platform leverages GPT-3 to automate many processes, including push notifications and content creation. The platform simplifies the user experience, allowing for advanced digital interaction that cuts back on manual tasks. Moreover, SuperBuzz's AI platform intelligently responds to small and medium-sized businesses' unique needs, making it an incredibly reliable and powerful tool for various applications.

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains certain statements regarding Superbuzz Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs.

Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

