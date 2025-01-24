ProScore Technologies LLC: ProScore Closes Contract with Top Solar EPC Moss

ProScore Technologies (ProScore), an innovative and growing provider of software and services to assist companies manage, track, monitor compliance, and create efficiencies around their growing workforces, including to monitor compliance around the requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), announced a new multi-year partnership with Moss & Associates, LLC (Moss), the number one EPC in utility-scale solar according to Solar Power World magazine, with over 20 GW of experience.

Under the terms of the agreement, ProScore will provide its proprietary software and services for Moss, its subcontractors, and its development partners on clean energy projects to monitor compliance.

ProScore is working with Moss to integrate systems and manage data from project teams, subcontractors, and suppliers. The parties foresee that the platform will be a valuable tool to assist in the management and oversight of prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements, and other tax incentive criteria throughout the lifecycle of Moss's solar construction projects.

"We're thrilled to be working with Moss," said Ron Nickelson, Founder and President of ProScore. "Early on we recognized the need for a technology-based solution that provides project level transparency in real time. This collaboration establishes a new standard for IRA reporting."

About ProScore Technologies

ProScore Technologies is an AI-powered platform that proactively streamlines regulatory compliance for the construction industry, offering tailored scalable processes, ensuring accuracy and consistency, reducing the need for manual intervention, saving time and operational cost.

ProScore offers a unified platform for real-time data and reporting required by the Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS Act and the U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones (FTZ). This includes smart prevailing wage and classification analysis, apprenticeship management and intelligent retrieval of manufactures disclosures required by domestic content bonus for Clean Electricity Production and Investment Tax Credits. For more information about ProScore please visit proscore.ai

