Secure Compliance: Supreme Court Grants Stay Against Injunction on the Corporate Transparency Act

RAPID CITY, SD / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / The United States Supreme Court today issued a crucial decision granting a stay on the nationwide injunction on the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). The decision, made in relation to case No. 4:24-cv-478 from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, halts the enforcement of the December 5th, 2024, nationwide injunction, making the CTA fully enforceable again, and placing all businesses that have not yet filed in potential legal risk pending further action.

The application for the stay (24A653), initially presented to Justice Samuel Alito, was granted. The stay will remain in effect pending the outcome of an appeal in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the resolution of a potential petition for a writ of certiorari.

This decision reinstates the enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act's provisions, which mandate the reporting of beneficial ownership information for corporations, limited liability companies, and other entities, pending further judicial review. With the deadline for filing legal entities formed prior to January 1, 2024 already passed, technically all entities that have not yet filed pursuant to the CTA are in legal jeopardy, pending further deadline relief from FinCEN . Based on the judicial actions that occurred in December, we are expecting FinCEN to issue only a very short period of deadline filing relief - resulting in millions of beneficial ownership information reports due within days.

Stakeholders, including businesses and legal professionals, are advised to monitor developments closely as the appeals process unfolds, and as FinCEN responds to this legal development.

What's Next?

Watch for a possible deadline extension with FinCEN. Please note, this is likely to be a brief extension, as the first extension was only for 13 days. Expect the Fifth Circuit Court to hear the oral arguments formally scheduled for March 25th, which could ultimately result in a ruling on the constitutionality of the CTA, pending potential further review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

This development, paired with intensely tight deadlines, millions of unfiled reports, and astronomical non-filing penalties, make for an excruciatingly difficult compliance environment.

Secure Compliance's beneficial information ownership reporting software makes compliance easy, including bulk upload and streamlined reporting options to help expedite compliance. For more information, please contact:

info@securecompliance.us

SOURCE: Secure Compliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire