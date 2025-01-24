Deutsche Post Group's stock demonstrated positive momentum in today's trading session, gaining 0.7 percent to reach €35.23, with an intraday peak of €35.43. This upward movement comes despite the stock trading significantly below its 52-week high of €45.67, recorded in January. Trading volume remained robust with over 700,000 shares changing hands, indicating strong market participation. The recent performance gains particular significance given the stock's current position, which analysts suggest holds substantial upside potential, with an average price target set at €40.50.

Financial Outlook and Dividend Prospects

The logistics giant's third-quarter results painted a mixed picture, with revenue climbing 6.16 percent to €20.59 billion, while earnings per share experienced a slight decline from €0.68 to €0.64. Looking ahead, the company is expected to marginally increase its dividend payout to €1.86 per share, up from the previous year's €1.85, reflecting a cautiously optimistic stance on future performance. Analysts project earnings per share of €2.81 for the full year 2024, suggesting continued stability in the company's financial outlook.

