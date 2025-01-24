Adidas has demonstrated remarkable financial performance in 2024, reporting an 11 percent revenue increase to €23.7 billion and operating profits of €1.3 billion, substantially exceeding initial forecasts. Despite these impressive results, the market response has been tentative, with the stock experiencing a slight decline of 1.1 percent to €255.30. However, the company's shares have shown significant resilience over the past year, marking a notable recovery of over 37 percent from their 52-week low of €160.20.

Strategic Reorganization

The sporting goods manufacturer is initiating a comprehensive organizational overhaul at its Herzogenaurach headquarters, potentially affecting up to 500 positions from the current workforce of 5,800 employees. This restructuring initiative, representing approximately 9 percent of the headquarters staff, aims to streamline operations rather than merely reduce costs. The company emphasizes that this strategic realignment is designed to adapt to evolving market dynamics, with management committed to collaborating with employee representatives to implement these changes responsibly.

