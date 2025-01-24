Acquisition, new Head of APAC appointment, and developing its product offering are all central to supporting the company's growth ambitions

LoopMe,a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance, today announced that the business continues to expand its APAC offering after achieving a fully organic gross revenue CAGR of 40% for the period 2018-2024*, and together with Chartboost, LoopMe has now generated more than $2 billion of gross revenue. As it enters a new phase of development, LoopMe is opening a new regional office, recruiting talent to support its plans, and enhancing the business through acquisition to put it in a strong position in 2025.

To achieve LoopMe's APAC ambitions, James Parker has been hired as its new Head of APAC. Based in Singapore, the former Managing Director of South East Asia at MiQ will continue developing the LoopMe business across APAC, particularly in Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Greater China Region.

LoopMe has also enhanced its presence in Australia by establishing a new office in Melbourne. Recognizing the opportunities to expand its client base in the Victoria area and beyond, HS Shin has joined as Senior Sales Manager. At the same time, the Sydney office has been bolstered with the arrival of Alicia Placer as Sales Manager to focus on driving growth from agency holding groups and independent shops.

This investment follows on from LoopMe's recent purchase of mobile advertising and monetization platform Chartboost. While bringing on board a team of mobile app experts and cutting-edge technology, the acquisition further establishes LoopMe's presence in the mobile app and gaming markets. Recognizing mobile-in app as a key growth area for brand advertising, the deal allows LoopMe to open new opportunities across digital.

The acquisition complements its Audience and Measurement platform (AMP) launch last year after several years of development. This allows advertisers to create custom audiences directly from survey data, scale them via LoopMe's AI capabilities, and apply its measurement and optimization tools to track incremental brand lift and conversions for any campaign size. AMP will be important for driving growth in APAC, with a key focus across the region on increasing product integrations with its agency partners.

In other product developments, LoopMe has announced that it has had four patents granted in the following areas, with a further nine currently pending:

PurchaseLoop Methodology

pXY methodology

Real-time bidding (bidding methodology)

Real-time bidding continuation (extending coverage of bidding methodology)

2024 has been pivotal for our business, opening up a new chapter in our evolution," said Stephen Upstone, CEO and Founder of LoopMe. "Off the back of seven years of consistent and stable organic growth, we have now taken advantage of a strong M&A opportunity to accelerate this. APAC is central to our plans for the business, and we see enormous potential in developing the company across the region by tapping into digital advertising's growth areas. With James joining as the new Head of APAC we are confident that our business in this region will continue its successful expansion; we welcome James, HS and Alicia to the LoopMe team."

A fully organic 40% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) on Gross Revenue for the period FY2018-2024, excluding Chartboost.

LoopMe is a technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance and outcomes. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands. Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Dnipro, Krakow, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

