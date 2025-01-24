Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.01.2025 04:46 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TOTWOO Launches New Beaded Touch Bracelet, Introducing Customizable Love Messages for Valentine's Day

Finanznachrichten News

TOTWOO introduces the Beaded Touch Bracelet, a new addition to its Sun and Moon series, just in time for Valentine's Day. Featuring customizable love messages, the bracelet allows couples to send personalized flashes and vibrations, creating a unique secret code. With beads symbolizing energy, strength, happiness, and good fortune, the Beaded Touch Bracelet lets couples stay connected, no matter the distance.

DOVER, Del., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Valentine's Day, TOTWOO, the global leader in smart jewelry, is unveiling an exciting addition to its iconic Sun and Moon Touch Bracelet series: the Beaded Touch Bracelet. Along with its unique design, TOTWOO is preparing to launch a groundbreaking new feature that allows couples to send customized touch messages, creating a secret love code through flashes and vibrations that only they can understand.

The Beaded Touch Bracelet adds a fresh twist to the beloved Sun and Moon series. The Sun version features White Howlite and Lava Rock beads, symbolizing energy and inner strength, while the Moon version incorporates Cat's Eye and Sunstone beads, representing happiness and good fortune. These beads complement the bracelet's smart core, which, when paired via Bluetooth to the TOTWOO app, lets couples stay connected no matter the distance.

Previously, TOTWOO bracelets enabled users to send simple "I miss you" or "I love you" messages. With this upcoming feature, users will soon be able to customize their messages in the TOTWOO app, giving new meaning to their interactions. Additionally, this new feature will extend to the entire Sun and Moon Touch Bracelet series and eventually to TOTWOO's full product lineup, ensuring all users can enjoy the upgrade. The TOTWOO app also offers customizable phone notifications and anniversary reminders, further enhancing the experience.

Since its launch in Milan in 2015 as the world's first smart jewelry designed to convey emotions, TOTWOO has revolutionized how couples express love. Every day, over 1.3 million "I miss you" messages are exchanged through TOTWOO jewelry worldwide. With this innovative new feature, TOTWOO continues to redefine couples' jewelry with technology.

The new Beaded Touch Bracelet is now available for purchase on the official store at www.totwoo.de. The customizable love message feature will roll out during Valentine's Day, just in time for couples to create their own unique language of love.

For more information or business inquiries, please reach out to us at business@totwoo.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b23cf01-3c40-46c9-bd6d-48942d5dd6ab


