The Villages, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - Gordon Glover of the Glover Law Firm has been awarded the AV Peer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubbell.

Attorney Gordon Glover Awarded Esteemed AV Peer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubbell

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/237809_1cd02c2aa44928af_002full.jpg

The Glover Law Firm is based in Florida and specializes in legal services related to car accident and personal injury. They also focus on wrongful death, nursing home abuse, slip and falls, defective products, along with all types of business disputes and commercial litigation.

The AV Peer Review Rating is the highest rating available. The certification mark is described as the highest accomplishment in the field as it indicates that the lawyer's peers rank them at the top level of professional excellence.

Martindale-Hubbell has been evaluating attorneys for over 130 years. Their Peer Review system is synonymous with high ethical standards. The 1887 launch of Martindale's American Law Directory marked the introduction of a system that showcased how trustworthy, skilled, and ethical a lawyer was in a manner that's transparent and publicly available.

Obtaining an AV rating is a complex process that requires a lawyer to already be admitted to the bar for at least three years, along with recognition from fellow peers who are already listed in the Martindale-Hubbell database.

In addition to the AV Peer Review Rating, Mr. Glover was also recognized by Florida Super Lawyers with a distinction given to under 2.5 % of all lawyers in the state of Florida.

Within the local community, Gordon serves as a Board Member in several organizations, including the Rotary Club, the Boys & Girls Club, and the Public Education Foundation.

"At the Glover Law Firm, we are committed to making a difference in the lives of our clients and are dedicated to securing compensation and seeking justice for people who have been injured by the negligence and wrongdoing of others," the firm stated.

"From helping victims of automobile accidents to advocating for families in wrongful death lawsuits, the Glover Law Firm has a reputation for successfully resolving cases for our clients."

Over the years, the Glover Law Firm and its team of The Villages and Ocala Personal Injury Lawyers has settled thousands of cases for millions of dollars. They offer free case evaluation and boast a policy of "no fee unless we win." Their offices in The Villages are golf cart-accessible to better cater to individuals injured in accidents.

More information about the Glover Law Firm, the company's achievements, and Mr. Glover's professional services, are available on the firm's official website.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237809

SOURCE: Plentisoft