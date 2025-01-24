Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.01.2025 05:24 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dahua Technology Joins Hands with WWF to Expand Sustainability Efforts Globally

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider recently held its first strategic meeting with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to explore comprehensive collaboration on sustainability.

Representative of WWF presented Dahua with a certificate of appreciation and a specially designed trophy featuring the critically endangered species Yellow-breasted Bunting, as a recognition of Dahua's outstanding contributions to global sustainability and ecological protection in the past.

Representative of WWF presented the trophy to Mr. Bob Chen, Senior Vice President of Dahua Technology and President of Global Business

During the meeting, both parties exchanged ideas on strengthening collaboration and shared practices in advancing sustainability. Dahua introduced its innovative AIoT solutions applied in Antarctica, Hainan Bawangling National Forest Park, and the Giant Panda Nature Reserve. These technologies enabled precise and remote monitoring of rare species such as penguins, Hainan gibbons, and giant pandas, and offered critical data for wildlife conservation. WWF shared its focus on biodiversity conservation, renewable energy, and pollution reduction, along with its efforts to protect and restore the Mai Po Nature Reserve and its wetlands.

"Sustainability is a shared responsibility for enterprises worldwide," said Mr. Bob Chen. "Dahua is committed to working with organizations like WWF, combining our strengths in technology and resources to contribute to ecological conservation and promote sustainable practices across industries and communities."

Beyond self-initiated projects, Dahua actively promotes collective action across the industry, rallying its partners to drive greater societal impact. Through the "Pro Techies" global campaign, Dahua encouraged its installer community to earn points through the Dahua Partner APP and convert them into a fund to support WWF's key conservation projects, such as the "Wetlands for Asian Flyways" and the restoration and preservation of wetland ecosystems along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway.

WWF representative stated that addressing today's environmental challenges requires creativity and technological innovation. The achievements showcased by Dahua are truly inspiring, demonstrating the power of technology in advancing sustainability. WWF also expressed anticipation for future collaboration to explore new pathways and create meaningful impacts in ecological preservation.

This partnership will focus on wetland restoration, biodiversity monitoring, innovative eco-technologies and meanwhile explore ways to expand broader public engagement, such as joint educational initiatives, and community-driven conservation campaigns.

As a socially responsible enterprise and practitioner in fostering the harmony between humans and nature, Dahua has actively harnessed its advanced AIoT technologies and solutions in ecological protection including biodiversity monitoring, wildlife conservation, combating illegal logging, and anti-poaching efforts in protected areas. The technology is widely used in endangered species research to provide valuable data for conservation strategies and to enable more effective safeguarding of fragile ecosystems.

Moving forward, Dahua will continue to uphold its mission of "Enabling a smarter society and better living", and contribute to a greener, safer, and more sustainable future for all by collaborating with global partners and more innovative approaches.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605245/Representative_WWF_presented_trophy_Mr_Bob_Chen_Senior_Vice_President.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074657/Dahua_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dahua-technology-joins-hands-with-wwf-to-expand-sustainability-efforts-globally-302359378.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.