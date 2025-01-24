Anzeige
24.01.2025
Beeland Interests, Inc.: Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI) Composition Unchanged

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the annual meeting of the Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI®) Committee, Jim Rogers and Beeland Interests, Inc. announce no adjustments to the weights or components comprising the RICI. This outcome reaffirms the founding premise that for the sake of transparency, consistency and stability, composition changes to the RICI be infrequent.

The RICI represents the value of a compendium (or "basket") of globally traded commodities employed in the global economy (38 commodity futures contracts), ranging from agricultural and energy products to metals and minerals. The RICI and its various sub-indexes are used by many investment banks and investors throughout the world.

A copy of the current RICI Handbook may be downloaded free of charge at the following Internet link: https://www.beelandinterests.com/rici-handbook

Jim Rogers, an advocate of commodities-based investing, created the RICI in 1997 and 1998 and is the CEO of Beeland Interests, Inc., the owner of the Index. The RICI Committee, currently chaired by Jim Rogers, determines the Index components and weights. Jim Rogers also is the author of Investment Biker, Adventure Capitalist, Hot Commodities, A Bull In China, A Gift to My Children and Street Smarts - Adventures on the Road and in the Markets.

"Jim Rogers", "James Beeland Rogers, Jr.", and "Rogers" are trademarks and service marks of, and "Rogers International Commodity Index" and "RICI" are registered trademarks and service marks of, Beeland Interests, Inc., which are used subject to license. The personal names and likeness of Jim Rogers/James Beeland Rogers, Jr. are owned and licensed by James Beeland Rogers, Jr.

