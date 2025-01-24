Anzeige
Freitag, 24.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Signify announces that CEO Eric Rondolat will step down after the AGM 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release


January 24, 2025

Signify announces that CEO Eric Rondolat will step down after the AGM 2025

Eindhoven, Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announced today that CEO Eric Rondolat will step down from the company's Board of Management after the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) to be held on April 25, 2025. Eric Rondolat has held the position of Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Management at Signify since the company was listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange in May 2016. Before that, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer for Lighting at Philips from April 2012 to May 2016.

The Supervisory Board and Eric Rondolat have agreed that the time is right for a change of leadership. The Supervisory Board will now conduct the search for a successor and will consider both internal and external candidates.

"It has truly been a great honor for me to lead this exceptional company through the demanding transformation of the lighting industry. I am immensely proud of what our teams have achieved, building the industry leader in a new technological era. Together, we have developed a culture of responsible innovation and set new benchmarks for sustainable growth, while enhancing our teams' solidarity and customer centricity," said Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify. "As we conclude this important chapter of our transformation, I am very confident that Signify will continue to lead and successfully execute its growth strategy. While the Supervisory Board conducts its search, I remain more than ever committed to my colleagues, our customers, investors and other stakeholders."

"On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to express our gratitude to Eric for his vision and dedication, as he led the business for more than twelve years," said Gerard van de Aast, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Signify. "Under his leadership, Eric successfully delivered the company's separation from Philips and IPO, continually establishing Signify as the global leader in lighting for professionals and consumers. His experience and unrivalled knowledge of the market have been essential to successfully navigating the challenging and dynamic market conditions of recent years. His foresight led to the transformation of the business to LED and connected lighting technologies. In doing so, he has set the course for Signify to continue to lead the lighting industry through the digital age. We are pleased that Eric will remain with the business until the AGM 2025."

--- END ---
For further information, please contact:

Signify Corporate Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com


Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

About Signify

Signifyproducts, Interactsystems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Indexsince our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadisPlatinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percentof companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom,on X, LinkedInand Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relationspage.

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

  • 20250124_Signify announces that CEO Eric Rondolat will step down after the AGM 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/31be5192-2ff4-4458-91ba-c99a356df4e0)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
