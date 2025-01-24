Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7T | ISIN: NL0011821392 | Ticker-Symbol: G14
Tradegate
23.01.25
21:57 Uhr
22,900 Euro
+0,080
+0,35 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGNIFY NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGNIFY NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,00023,50007:20
22,74022,90023.01.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.01.2025 07:10 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Signify proposes to re-appoint Gerard van de Aast to the Supervisory Board

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release

January 24, 2025

Signify proposes to re-appoint Gerard van de Aast to the Supervisory Board

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, proposes the re-appointment of Mr. Gerard van de Aast as a member of the Supervisory Board to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on April 25, 2025.

Gerard van de Aast has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2017 and was appointed Chair of the Supervisory Board in May 2024. He is also the Chair of the Nomination & Governance Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. As Mr. Van de Aast already served for two four-year terms, and in accordance with the Dutch corporate governance code, his proposed re-appointment will be for a period of two years.

More information about Signify's 2025 AGM will be published in due course. Additional information on Signify's Supervisory Board can be found here.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Corporate Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

About Signify
Signifyproducts, Interactsystems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Indexsince our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadisPlatinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percentof companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom,on X, LinkedInand Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relationspage.

Attachment

  • 20250124_Signify proposes to re appoint Gerard van de Aast to the Supervisory Board (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/94b3e01e-3427-41cd-9dfc-48a0d0a2b85c)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.