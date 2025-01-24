In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China prices for Mono PERC wafers remained steady this week, with Mono PERC M10 and G12 wafers priced at $0. 144 per pc and $0. 208/pc, respectively. Meanwhile, FOB China prices for n-type M10 and G12 wafers experienced slight increases, reaching $0. 149/pc and $0. 196/pc, respectively, reflecting a growth of 2. 05% and 1. 55% compared to the previous week. Since the start of 2025, n-type wafer prices have risen for three consecutive weeks, driven by ...

