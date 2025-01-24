Anzeige
24.01.2025
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 24

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 24 January 2025 its issued capital comprised 69,819,323 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, excluding 30,541,982 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 69,819,323 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2639

24 January 2025



