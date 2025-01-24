Anzeige
Freitag, 24.01.2025
ASSA ABLOY acquires Uhlmann & Zacher GmbH in Germany
ASSA ABLOY acquires Uhlmann & Zacher GmbH in Germany

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Uhlmann & Zacher GmbH ('Uhlmann & Zacher'), a German supplier of access control handles and knobs and corresponding software.

"I am very pleased to welcome Uhlmann & Zacher to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to add complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"We are thrilled to welcome Uhlmann & Zacher to ASSA ABLOY. With over 30 years of expertise and a strong reputation for innovation in electronic locking systems, it is a perfect addition to our portfolio. This acquisition enhances our ability to serve customers in Germany and internationally. Together, we look forward to driving even greater value for our customers," says Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of EMEIA Division.

Uhlmann & Zacher was established in 1990 and has some 110 employees. The main office and factory are located in Waldbüttelbrunn, Bavaria, Germany.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MEUR 21 (approx. MSEK 240) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and sales of SEK 141 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-uhlmann---zacher-gmbh-in-germany,c4095447

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4095447/3222163.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/uhlmann,c3370915

Uhlmann

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-uhlmann--zacher-gmbh-in-germany-302359500.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
