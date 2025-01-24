DJ Zentra Group plc: TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings 24-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 January 2025 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") Notification of Major Holdings TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting Zentra Group plc rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Jason Upton City and country of registered office (if applicable) Manchester, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) Bristol, United Kingdom 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 9/12/2024 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 9/12/2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Total % of voting rights of % of voting rights attached through financial both Total number of to shares (total of 8. A) instruments in % voting rights of (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B (8.A issuervii 2) + 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on 3.53% - 3.53% 1,366,806 which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if Below Below 3% 3% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ (Art 10 of Directive possible) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary 1,366,806 3.53% (GB00BLF79495) SUBTOTAL 8. A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Number of voting rights that may be financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash financial datex Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument Period xi settlementxii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it Namexv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than threshold notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Jason Upton's shareholding is held in a Hargreaves Lansdown broker nominee account Place of completion London Date of completion 23/01/2025

Contacts

Zentra Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Robert Holbrook

Head of Finance

Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: HOL TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 372480 EQS News ID: 2073853 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2073853&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)