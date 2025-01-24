Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENTRA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
24.01.2025 08:31 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zentra Group plc: TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Zentra Group plc: TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings 
24-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
24 January 2025 
 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") 
 
Notification of Major Holdings 
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting  Zentra Group plc 
rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                 X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                           Jason Upton 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                   Manchester, United Kingdom 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name                                           Hargreaves Lansdown Asset 
                                             Management Limited 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                   Bristol, United Kingdom 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:                 9/12/2024 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                      9/12/2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                               Total 
                                   % of voting rights   of 
                    % of voting rights attached  through financial    both Total number of 
                    to shares (total of 8. A)   instruments       in % voting rights of 
                                   (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  (8.A issuervii 
                                   2)           + 
                                               8.B) 
Resulting situation on the date on   3.53%             -            3.53% 1,366,806 
which threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if                             Below 
                    Below 3%                       3% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
         Number of voting rightsix            % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares      Direct         Indirect        Direct             Indirect 
ISIN code (if  (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/  (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)    2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)  2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          2004/109/EC) 
                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
Ordinary     1,366,806                    3.53% 
(GB00BLF79495) 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                         Number of voting rights that may be 
financial    Expiration     Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is      % of voting rights 
instrument    datex       Conversion Periodxi 
                             exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of    Expiration      Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial   datex        Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
instrument             Period xi  settlementxii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial      Total of both if it 
Namexv    or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than 
       threshold            notifiable threshold              the notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
Jason Upton's shareholding is held in a Hargreaves Lansdown broker nominee account 
 
Place of completion London 
Date of completion  23/01/2025

Contacts

Zentra Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Robert Holbrook

Head of Finance

Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  372480 
EQS News ID:  2073853 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2073853&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.