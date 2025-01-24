Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 24-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 23 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 28,728 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 308.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 303.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 306.76p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,677,152 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,369,298.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 28,728

Volume weighted average price (pence): 306.76

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 473 303.50 08:15:52 00073266177TRLO0 XLON 27 303.50 08:15:52 00073266178TRLO0 XLON 268 303.50 08:15:59 00073266191TRLO0 XLON 169 303.50 08:16:10 00073266197TRLO0 XLON 792 303.50 08:20:22 00073266381TRLO0 XLON 41 305.50 08:43:37 00073267140TRLO0 XLON 745 305.50 08:43:37 00073267141TRLO0 XLON 846 308.00 09:38:36 00073268924TRLO0 XLON 784 308.00 09:38:36 00073268925TRLO0 XLON 365 308.00 09:38:36 00073268926TRLO0 XLON 400 308.00 09:38:36 00073268927TRLO0 XLON 7 308.00 09:38:36 00073268928TRLO0 XLON 76 307.00 09:46:46 00073269143TRLO0 XLON 696 307.00 09:46:46 00073269144TRLO0 XLON 200 308.00 10:00:53 00073269504TRLO0 XLON 2704 308.00 10:10:54 00073269831TRLO0 XLON 841 306.50 10:34:45 00073270338TRLO0 XLON 842 305.50 10:37:29 00073270440TRLO0 XLON 917 307.50 11:20:20 00073271900TRLO0 XLON 935 306.50 11:38:04 00073272211TRLO0 XLON 570 306.00 12:00:00 00073272806TRLO0 XLON 179 306.00 12:00:00 00073272807TRLO0 XLON 179 306.00 12:00:00 00073272808TRLO0 XLON 180 305.50 12:00:26 00073272828TRLO0 XLON 672 305.50 12:12:37 00073273172TRLO0 XLON 200 305.50 12:39:22 00073273896TRLO0 XLON 640 305.50 12:39:22 00073273897TRLO0 XLON 831 305.50 12:44:19 00073274030TRLO0 XLON 291 306.50 12:51:38 00073274412TRLO0 XLON 533 306.50 12:52:59 00073274447TRLO0 XLON 28 306.50 12:54:49 00073274631TRLO0 XLON 505 306.50 12:54:49 00073274632TRLO0 XLON 412 306.50 12:54:50 00073274664TRLO0 XLON 871 306.50 13:07:27 00073275135TRLO0 XLON 780 308.00 13:47:52 00073277322TRLO0 XLON 770 308.00 13:47:52 00073277323TRLO0 XLON 214 308.00 13:47:52 00073277324TRLO0 XLON 594 308.00 13:47:52 00073277325TRLO0 XLON 800 308.00 13:51:52 00073277459TRLO0 XLON 1212 307.50 13:53:35 00073277532TRLO0 XLON 56 307.50 13:53:35 00073277533TRLO0 XLON 888 307.00 13:59:15 00073277838TRLO0 XLON 940 306.50 14:20:03 00073278554TRLO0 XLON 864 306.50 14:20:04 00073278558TRLO0 XLON 851 306.50 14:36:36 00073279417TRLO0 XLON 351 306.00 14:44:50 00073279787TRLO0 XLON 148 306.00 14:44:51 00073279792TRLO0 XLON 626 306.00 14:45:38 00073279863TRLO0 XLON 102 308.00 15:00:30 00073280775TRLO0 XLON 99 308.00 15:00:30 00073280776TRLO0 XLON 374 308.00 15:00:30 00073280777TRLO0 XLON 840 308.00 15:03:26 00073280925TRLO0 XLON

-ENDS-

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600 million to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 372482 EQS News ID: 2073851 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2073851&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)