Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
23.01.25
15:29 Uhr
3,580 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5803,82009:08
Dow Jones News
24.01.2025 08:31 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 23 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            28,728 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            308.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            303.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            306.76p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,677,152 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,369,298.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 28,728

Volume weighted average price (pence): 306.76

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
473                303.50      08:15:52          00073266177TRLO0      XLON 
27                303.50      08:15:52          00073266178TRLO0      XLON 
268                303.50      08:15:59          00073266191TRLO0      XLON 
169                303.50      08:16:10          00073266197TRLO0      XLON 
792                303.50      08:20:22          00073266381TRLO0      XLON 
41                305.50      08:43:37          00073267140TRLO0      XLON 
745                305.50      08:43:37          00073267141TRLO0      XLON 
846                308.00      09:38:36          00073268924TRLO0      XLON 
784                308.00      09:38:36          00073268925TRLO0      XLON 
365                308.00      09:38:36          00073268926TRLO0      XLON 
400                308.00      09:38:36          00073268927TRLO0      XLON 
7                 308.00      09:38:36          00073268928TRLO0      XLON 
76                307.00      09:46:46          00073269143TRLO0      XLON 
696                307.00      09:46:46          00073269144TRLO0      XLON 
200                308.00      10:00:53          00073269504TRLO0      XLON 
2704               308.00      10:10:54          00073269831TRLO0      XLON 
841                306.50      10:34:45          00073270338TRLO0      XLON 
842                305.50      10:37:29          00073270440TRLO0      XLON 
917                307.50      11:20:20          00073271900TRLO0      XLON 
935                306.50      11:38:04          00073272211TRLO0      XLON 
570                306.00      12:00:00          00073272806TRLO0      XLON 
179                306.00      12:00:00          00073272807TRLO0      XLON 
179                306.00      12:00:00          00073272808TRLO0      XLON 
180                305.50      12:00:26          00073272828TRLO0      XLON 
672                305.50      12:12:37          00073273172TRLO0      XLON 
200                305.50      12:39:22          00073273896TRLO0      XLON 
640                305.50      12:39:22          00073273897TRLO0      XLON 
831                305.50      12:44:19          00073274030TRLO0      XLON 
291                306.50      12:51:38          00073274412TRLO0      XLON 
533                306.50      12:52:59          00073274447TRLO0      XLON 
28                306.50      12:54:49          00073274631TRLO0      XLON 
505                306.50      12:54:49          00073274632TRLO0      XLON 
412                306.50      12:54:50          00073274664TRLO0      XLON 
871                306.50      13:07:27          00073275135TRLO0      XLON 
780                308.00      13:47:52          00073277322TRLO0      XLON 
770                308.00      13:47:52          00073277323TRLO0      XLON 
214                308.00      13:47:52          00073277324TRLO0      XLON 
594                308.00      13:47:52          00073277325TRLO0      XLON 
800                308.00      13:51:52          00073277459TRLO0      XLON 
1212               307.50      13:53:35          00073277532TRLO0      XLON 
56                307.50      13:53:35          00073277533TRLO0      XLON 
888                307.00      13:59:15          00073277838TRLO0      XLON 
940                306.50      14:20:03          00073278554TRLO0      XLON 
864                306.50      14:20:04          00073278558TRLO0      XLON 
851                306.50      14:36:36          00073279417TRLO0      XLON 
351                306.00      14:44:50          00073279787TRLO0      XLON 
148                306.00      14:44:51          00073279792TRLO0      XLON 
626                306.00      14:45:38          00073279863TRLO0      XLON 
102                308.00      15:00:30          00073280775TRLO0      XLON 
99                308.00      15:00:30          00073280776TRLO0      XLON 
374                308.00      15:00:30          00073280777TRLO0      XLON 
840                308.00      15:03:26          00073280925TRLO0      XLON

-ENDS-

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600 million to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  372482 
EQS News ID:  2073851 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2073851&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.