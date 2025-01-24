Anzeige
Freitag, 24.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100
24.01.2025 08:31 Uhr
SWEF: Dividend Declaration

Finanznachrichten News

DJ SWEF: Dividend Declaration 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Dividend Declaration 
24-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
Quarterly Dividend Declaration 
 
Confirms 1.375 pence dividend for Q4 as targeted; equating to a 6.1% annualised dividend yield 
 
This announcement contains price sensitive information. 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") has declared a quarterly dividend in respect of the 
fourth quarter of 2024 of 1.375 pence per share as targeted, payable on 28 February 2025 to Shareholders on the 
register at 7 February 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 6 February 2025. The targeted full year dividend is 5.5 pence 
per share equating to an annualised dividend yield of 6.1% based on the closing share price on 23 January 2025. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 
 
Duke Le Prevost 
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 
E: Starwood@apexgroup.com 
 
Notes: 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. 
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. 
 
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
the Starwood Capital Group. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GG00BPLZ2K28 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  372478 
EQS News ID:  2073829 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2073829&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
