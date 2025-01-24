Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of Real-Time Digital Operations software, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming WEST Conference, to be held in San Diego, CA on January 28-30, 2025.

"We are excited to be participating in AFCEA West 2025 to discuss our unique Digital Twin and secure Data Mesh capabilities with the AFCEA community," said Jacques Jarman, CRO of edgeTI. "We are no longer in a position of guaranteed superiority. Our warfighters require new capabilities to turn data into actionable decision-ready knowledge at the speed of relevance. I look forward to discussing how we address that challenge by providing commanders with the capability to achieve the data socialization requirements of CJADC2* at a fraction of the cost of legacy tools within weeks."

edgeTI will be showcasing its TRL9 (highest readiness level) industry-leading Digital Twin and secure Data Mesh edgeCore platform to attendees in Booth 1048.

When deployed, edgeCore enables enterprises to move at a velocity greater than what is required to win and accelerate the achievement of mission objectives - both ahead of schedule and dramatically under budget. Organizations can securely leverage their data assets and mission systems across domains to provide a purpose-built Data Mesh to drive AI/ML adoption in a fraction of the time of traditional integration efforts - typically within weeks. edgeCore is a uniquely innovative, patented, COTS, Built-For-Purpose platform that allows organizations to create a real-time Data Mesh without costly and time-consuming investments in addition data repositories.

Today's AI/ML solutions need real-time data feeds, typically from multiple enterprise solutions, in very specific formats. There is no shortage of data, there is often too much data, in the form of redundant copies stored in countless data warehouses and data lakes. Traditional solutions require combining data in new data repositories to break down data silos to provide AI/ML ready data feeds. Unfortunately, that method rarely results in a comprehensive solution and almost always takes much longer to implement than originally estimated. edgeCore is a better, faster, more secure, and more cost-effective alternative.

* CJADC2 stands for Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control. It's a Department of Defense (DoD) concept that integrates military data and operations across all domains. The goal is to give warfighters a decision advantage by making information accessible in real time.

About WEST

WEST connects the industry professionals who design and build the platforms, equipment and weapons with the designers of communications and technical systems. To complete their missions successfully, more than 150,000 professionals in the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard who live in the San Diego area depend on the open discussions and valuable networking WEST provides.

Senior military and government officials talk directly to the operators to gain valuable feedback directly from them. Industry leaders attend because they can connect with decision makers and operators over the three-day event.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

