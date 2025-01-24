The NC Clean Energy Technology Center's (NCCETC) 2024 annual review and fourth-quarter edition of "The 50 States of Solar" finds that most states enacted distributed solar policy measures in 2024. The majority of actions focused on net metering policies, residential fixed charge increases, and community solar programs. From pv magazine USA The NCCETC has released its 2024 annual review and fourth-quarter edition of "The 50 States of Solar. " The quarterly series tracks US state regulatory and legislative discussions and actions on distributed solar policy. The fourth-quarter report finds that ...

