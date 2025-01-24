Waaree Solar Americas has started commercial production at its 1. 6 GW solar module factory in Brookshire, Texas. It plans to expand the facility's capacity to 3 GW by fiscal 2026 and 5 GW by fiscal 2027. From pv magazine India Waaree Solar Americas, a unit of India's Waaree Energies, has started commercial production of solar modules at its 1. 6 GW factory in Brookshire, Texas. "With the facility now fully operational, Waaree Solar Americas is set to produce high-quality photovoltaic (PV) modules to meet the growing demand for renewable energy solutions across the region," said the manufacturer. ...

