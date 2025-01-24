Huadian Group and PowerChina have activated a 1 GW solar project on salt-alkali tidal flats in China's Shandong province, paired with 200 MW/400 MWh of storage. The facility features PV modules installed above brine pools. Huadian Group and PowerChina have activated what they describe as China's largest solar-storage project on salt-alkali tidal flats. The project in Laizhou, Shandong province, spans 72 square km. It combines 1 GW of solar capacity with 200 MW/400 MWh of battery storage deployed across two phases. The first 300 MW solar phase began operating in June 2024, following the mid-2023 ...

