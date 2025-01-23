IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five Point Holdings, LLC ("Five Point" or the "Company") (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use planned communities in California, today reported its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 results.

Dan Hedigan, Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am pleased to report that we finished 2024 strong, with consolidated net income for the quarter of $121.0 million, giving us consolidated net income for the year of $177.6 million and total cash and cash equivalents of $430.9 million and total liquidity of $555.9 million as of year-end. This is our seventh consecutive quarter reporting net income, and the net income numbers for the quarter and the full year represent new high-water marks for the Company.

During the quarter, we saw multiple significant residential land sales close at both our Valencia and Great Park Neighborhoods communities, and our Gateway Commercial Venture sold its remaining interests in the Five Point Gateway Campus to City of Hope. Although the interest rate environment is still uncertain, homebuilder demand for our land remains strong. Successful execution on our key operating priorities over the past few years has positioned us to seek out new growth opportunities, which will be an important initiative for the Company in 2025. Based on our current expectations, we believe that we will see consolidated annual net income for 2025 exceed 2024, with annual earnings growth of approximately 10%, bringing us close to $200 million in net income."

Consolidated Results

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2024, total liquidity of $555.9 million was comprised of cash and cash equivalents totaling $430.9 million and borrowing availability of $125.0 million under our unsecured revolving credit facility. Total capital was $2.2 billion, reflecting $3.1 billion in assets and $0.9 billion in liabilities and redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Revenues. Revenues of $159.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were primarily generated from land sales at our Valencia segment. At Valencia we closed the sale of land entitled for an aggregate of 493 homesites on 54.4 acres. The fixed base purchase price of $137.9 million was paid at closing.

Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities. Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities was $87.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The Great Park Venture generated net income of $217.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, and our share of the net income from our 37.5% percentage interest, adjusted for basis differences, was $74.6 million. Additionally, we recognized $13.0 million in earnings from our 75% interest in the Gateway Commercial Venture.

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Great Park Venture sold 372 homesites on 32.2 acres of land at the Great Park Neighborhoods for an aggregate purchase price of $309.3 million. The Great Park Venture made aggregate distributions of $255.2 million to holders of Percentage Interests during the three months ended December 31, 2024. We received $95.7 million for our 37.5% Percentage Interest.

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Gateway Commercial Venture sold its remaining interests in the Five Point Gateway Campus, which included an approximately 189,000 square foot office building and approximately 50 acres of commercial land with additional development rights at the Five Point Gateway Campus, for a purchase price of $88.5 million. The purchase price consisted of $45.0 million in cash paid at closing and a $43.5 million note that matures in December 2026. After retiring the Gateway Commercial Venture's outstanding debt, the Gateway Commercial Venture made distributions to its members, of which we received $17.2 million.

Upon completion of the asset sale, the Company's property management agreement with the Gateway Commercial Venture was terminated and the Company is no longer managing any commercial operations at the Five Point Gateway Campus. Although the Gateway Commercial Venture no longer has any commercial operations, the Company's investment in the Gateway Commercial Venture will remain outstanding through the maturity date of the note that was received as consideration on the sale.

Selling, general, and administrative. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $14.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net income. Consolidated net income for the quarter was $121.0 million. Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests totaled $74.5 million, resulting in net income attributable to the Company of $46.5 million. Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests represents the portion of income allocated to related party partners and members that hold units of the operating company and the San Francisco Venture. Holders of units of the operating company and the San Francisco Venture can redeem their interests for either, at our election, our Class A common shares on a one-for-one basis or cash. In connection with any redemption or exchange, our ownership of our operating subsidiaries will increase thereby reducing the amount of income allocated to noncontrolling interests in subsequent periods.

Results of Operations for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Revenues. Revenues of $237.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were primarily generated from land sales at our Valencia segment and from management services. At Valencia we closed the sale of land entitled for an aggregate of 493 homesites on 54.4 acres. The fixed base purchase price of $137.9 million was paid at closing.

Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities. Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities was $132.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The Great Park Venture generated net income of $349.2 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and our share of the net income from our 37.5% percentage interest, adjusted for basis differences, was $119.8 million. Additionally, we recognized $12.3 million in earnings from our 75% interest in the Gateway Commercial Venture generated from a gain on the sale of its assets at the Five Point Gateway Campus as described above.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Great Park Venture closed two commercial land sales planned for retail uses totaling 12.8 acres for an aggregate purchase price of $25.4 million and sold 559 homesites on 56.1 acres of land at the Great Park Neighborhoods for an aggregate purchase price of $480.0 million. The Great Park Venture made aggregate distributions of $18.1 million to holders of Legacy Interests and $485.1 million to holders of Percentage Interests during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. We received $181.9 million for our 37.5% Percentage Interest.

Selling, general, and administrative. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $51.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Net income. Consolidated net income for the year was $177.6 million. Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests totaled $109.3 million, resulting in net income attributable to the Company of $68.3 million.

FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES: Land sales $ 137,883 $ 100,111 $ 139,097 $ 160,796 Land sales-related party - - - 595 Management services-related party 21,369 18,109 96,404 47,621 Operating properties 534 539 2,425 2,720 Total revenues 159,786 118,759 237,926 211,732 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Land sales 90,109 66,684 90,109 105,651 Management services 4,385 7,751 23,852 22,170 Operating properties 1,035 1,846 5,134 6,167 Selling, general, and administrative 14,220 13,095 51,233 51,495 Total costs and expenses 109,749 89,376 170,328 185,483 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 2,283 2,688 10,858 7,230 Miscellaneous (120 ) (1,809 ) (5,977 ) (776 ) Total other income 2,163 879 4,881 6,454 EQUITY IN EARNINGS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 87,546 24,041 132,617 76,595 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 139,746 54,303 205,096 109,298 INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT (18,757 ) 4,434 (27,462 ) 4,418 NET INCOME 120,989 58,737 177,634 113,716 LESS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 74,496 28,981 109,337 58,322 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 46,493 $ 29,756 $ 68,297 $ 55,394 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY PER CLASS A SHARE Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.43 $ 0.98 $ 0.80 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.39 $ 0.96 $ 0.76 WEIGHTED AVERAGE CLASS A SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 69,318,760 68,919,591 69,224,327 68,826,340 Diluted 147,357,691 145,331,135 146,944,944 145,131,125 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY PER CLASS B SHARE Basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 WEIGHTED AVERAGE CLASS B SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic and diluted 79,233,544 79,233,544 79,233,544 79,233,544

FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS INVENTORIES $ 2,298,080 $ 2,213,479 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 185,324 252,816 PROPERTIES AND EQUIPMENT, NET 29,487 29,145 INTANGIBLE ASSET, NET-RELATED PARTY 9,037 25,270 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 430,875 353,801 RESTRICTED CASH AND CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT 992 992 RELATED PARTY ASSETS 101,670 83,970 OTHER ASSETS 20,952 9,815 TOTAL $ 3,076,417 $ 2,969,288 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL LIABILITIES: Notes payable, net $ 525,737 $ 622,186 Accounts payable and other liabilities 100,292 81,649 Related party liabilities 63,297 78,074 Deferred income tax liability, net 33,570 7,067 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement 173,424 173,208 Total liabilities 896,320 962,184 REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 25,000 25,000 CAPITAL: Class A common shares; No par value; Issued and outstanding: December 31, 2024-69,369,234 shares; December 31, 2023-69,199,938 shares Class B common shares; No par value; Issued and outstanding: December 31, 2024-79,233,544 shares; December 31, 2023-79,233,544 shares Contributed capital 593,827 591,606 Retained earnings 157,077 88,780 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,468 ) (2,332 ) Total members' capital 749,436 678,054 Noncontrolling interests 1,405,661 1,304,050 Total capital 2,155,097 1,982,104 TOTAL $ 3,076,417 $ 2,969,288

FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Liquidity December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 430,875 Borrowing capacity(1) 125,000 Total liquidity $ 555,875

(1) As of December 31, 2024, no borrowings or letters of credit were outstanding on the Company's $125.0 million revolving credit facility.

Debt to Total Capitalization and Net Debt to Total Capitalization December 31, 2024 Debt(1) $ 524,994 Total capital 2,155,097 Total capitalization $ 2,680,091 Debt to total capitalization 19.6 % Debt(1) $ 524,994 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 430,875 Net debt 94,119 Total capital 2,155,097 Total net capitalization $ 2,249,216 Net debt to total capitalization(2) 4.2 %

(1) For purposes of this calculation, debt is the amount due on the Company's notes payable before offsetting for capitalized deferred financing costs. (2) Net debt to total capitalization is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net debt (debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total net capitalization (net debt plus total capital). The Company believes the ratio of net debt to total capitalization is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company's operations. However, because net debt to total capitalization is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

Segment Results

The following tables reconcile the results of operations of our segments to our consolidated results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Valencia San Francisco Great Park Total reportable segments Corporate and unallocated Total under management Removal of unconsolidated entities(1) Total consolidated REVENUES: Land sales $ 137,883 $ - $ 316,423 $ 454,306 $ - $ 454,306 $ (316,423 ) $ 137,883 Land sales-related party - - 2,790 2,790 - 2,790 (2,790 ) - Management services-related party(2) - - 21,276 21,276 93 21,369 - 21,369 Operating properties 363 171 - 534 - 534 - 534 Total revenues 138,246 171 340,489 478,906 93 478,999 (319,213 ) 159,786 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Land sales 90,109 - 77,814 167,923 - 167,923 (77,814 ) 90,109 Management services(2) - - 4,385 4,385 - 4,385 - 4,385 Operating properties 1,035 - - 1,035 - 1,035 - 1,035 Selling, general, and administrative 2,240 1,222 2,325 5,787 10,758 16,545 (2,325 ) 14,220 Management fees-related party - - 22,512 22,512 - 22,512 (22,512 ) - Total costs and expenses 93,384 1,222 107,036 201,642 10,758 212,400 (102,651 ) 109,749 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME: Interest income - 18 1,159 1,177 2,265 3,442 (1,159 ) 2,283 Miscellaneous (120 ) - - (120 ) - (120 ) - (120 ) Total other (expense) income (120 ) 18 1,159 1,057 2,265 3,322 (1,159 ) 2,163 EQUITY IN EARNINGS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 13 - - 13 12,964 12,977 74,569 87,546 SEGMENT PROFIT (LOSS)/INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 44,755 (1,033 ) 234,612 278,334 4,564 282,898 (143,152 ) 139,746 INCOME TAX PROVISION - - - - (18,757 ) (18,757 ) - (18,757 ) SEGMENT PROFIT (LOSS)/NET INCOME $ 44,755 $ (1,033 ) $ 234,612 $ 278,334 $ (14,193 ) $ 264,141 $ (143,152 ) $ 120,989

(1) Represents the removal of the Great Park Venture operating results, which are included in the Great Park segment operating results at 100% of the venture's historical basis but are not included in our consolidated results as we account for our investment in the venture using the equity method of accounting. After the sale of the Gateway Commercial Venture's commercial operating assets in December 2024, the Company's commercial segment is no longer operating. The Company has reported the equity in earnings from the Company's investment in the Gateway Commercial Venture within the corporate and unallocated column in the table above. (2) The amounts for the Great Park segment represent the revenues and expenses attributable to the management company for providing services to the Great Park Venture as applicable.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Valencia San Francisco Great Park Total reportable segments Corporate and unallocated Total under management Removal of unconsolidated entities(1) Total consolidated REVENUES: Land sales $ 139,097 $ - $ 590,170 $ 729,267 $ - $ 729,267 $ (590,170 ) $ 139,097 Land sales-related party - - 22,636 22,636 - 22,636 (22,636 ) - Management services-related party(2) - - 95,955 95,955 449 96,404 - 96,404 Operating properties 1,747 678 - 2,425 - 2,425 - 2,425 Total revenues 140,844 678 708,761 850,283 449 850,732 (612,806 ) 237,926 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Land sales 90,109 - 144,876 234,985 - 234,985 (144,876 ) 90,109 Management services(2) - - 23,852 23,852 - 23,852 - 23,852 Operating properties 5,134 - - 5,134 - 5,134 - 5,134 Selling, general, and administrative 10,356 4,883 11,033 26,272 35,994 62,266 (11,033 ) 51,233 Management fees-related party - - 113,934 113,934 - 113,934 (113,934 ) - Total costs and expenses 105,599 4,883 293,695 404,177 35,994 440,171 (269,843 ) 170,328 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME: Interest income - 69 6,221 6,290 10,789 17,079 (6,221 ) 10,858 Miscellaneous (49 ) - - (49 ) (5,928 ) (5,977 ) - (5,977 ) Total other (expense) income (49 ) 69 6,221 6,241 4,861 11,102 (6,221 ) 4,881 EQUITY IN EARNINGS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 483 - - 483 12,347 12,830 119,787 132,617 SEGMENT PROFIT (LOSS)/INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 35,679 (4,136 ) 421,287 452,830 (18,337 ) 434,493 (229,397 ) 205,096 INCOME TAX PROVISION - - - - (27,462 ) (27,462 ) - (27,462 ) SEGMENT PROFIT (LOSS)/NET INCOME $ 35,679 $ (4,136 ) $ 421,287 $ 452,830 $ (45,799 ) $ 407,031 $ (229,397 ) $ 177,634

(1) Represents the removal of the Great Park Venture operating results, which are included in the Great Park segment operating results at 100% of the venture's historical basis but are not included in our consolidated results as we account for our investment in the venture using the equity method of accounting. After the sale of the Gateway Commercial Venture's commercial operating assets in December 2024, the Company's commercial segment is no longer operating. The Company has recast the segment presentation for the full year to report the equity in earnings from the Company's investment in the Gateway Commercial Venture within the corporate and unallocated column in the table above. (2) The amounts for the Great Park segment represent the revenues and expenses attributable to the management company for providing services to the Great Park Venture as applicable.

The table below reconciles the Great Park segment results to the equity in earnings from our investment in the Great Park Venture that is reflected in the consolidated statements of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Segment profit from operations $ 234,612 $ 421,287 Less net income of management company attributed to the Great Park segment 16,891 72,103 Net income of the Great Park Venture 217,721 349,184 The Company's share of net income of the Great Park Venture 81,645 130,944 Basis difference amortization, net (7,076 ) (11,157 ) Equity in earnings from the Great Park Venture $ 74,569 $ 119,787

