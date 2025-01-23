BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: EBC), the holding company of Eastern Bank, today announced its fourth quarter 2024 financial results.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of and for three months ended Linked quarter Change (Unaudited, $ in millions, except per share data) Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 $ % Earnings Net income (loss) $ 60.8 $ (6.2 ) $ 67.0 NM Per share, diluted $ 0.30 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.33 NM Operating net income* $ 68.3 $ 49.7 $ 18.6 37 % Per share, diluted* $ 0.34 $ 0.25 $ 0.09 36 % Net interest income $ 179.2 $ 169.9 $ 9.3 5 % NIM - FTE * 3.05 % 2.97 % 0.08 % NM Noninterest income $ 37.3 $ 33.5 $ 3.8 11 % Operating noninterest income* $ 36.9 $ 32.9 $ 4.0 12 % Noninterest expense $ 137.5 $ 159.8 $ (22.2 ) (14 )% Operating noninterest expense* $ 133.7 $ 130.9 $ 2.9 2 % Efficiency ratio 63.5 % 78.5 % (15.0 )% NM Operating efficiency ratio* 57.2 % 60.1 % (2.9 )% NM Balance sheet Period-end balances Loans $ 18,079 $ 18,064 $ 15 0.1 % Deposits $ 21,292 $ 21,217 $ 75 0.4 % Average balances Loans $ 17,803 $ 17,275 $ 528 3 % Deposits $ 21,439 $ 20,858 $ 581 3 % Capital Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets* 10.45 % 10.69 % (0.24 )% NM CET1 capital ratio (1) 15.73 % 15.50 % 0.23 % NM Book value per share $ 16.89 $ 17.09 $ (0.20 ) (1 )% Tangible book value per share* $ 11.98 $ 12.17 $ (0.19 ) (2 )% Asset quality Non-performing loans $ 135.8 $ 124.5 $ 11.3 9 % Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.76 % 0.70 % 0.06 % NM Net charge-offs to average total loans 0.71 % 0.12 % 0.59 % NM (1) CET1 capital ratio as of December 31, 2024 is a preliminary estimate. *Non-GAAP Financial Measure.

The Company's fourth quarter results reflect the first full quarter impact of the merger with Cambridge Bancorp ("Cambridge") ("the merger"). The Company's third quarter financial results included a partial quarter impact of the merger, which closed on July 12, 2024.

" As we close out the fourth quarter and reflect on another successful year, our most significant milestone was the merger with Cambridge Trust," said Bob Rivers, Executive Chair and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company and Eastern Bank. " This combination not only solidifies our position as a leading financial institution in our region but also allows us to deliver a broader suite of offerings to our customers, greater opportunities for our colleagues, and even stronger commitment to our communities."

Denis Sheahan, Chief Executive Officer, added, " We remain focused on continuing to capitalize on merger synergies, long-term growth opportunities, and our overall financial performance. After meeting or exceeding our merger related financial targets, we posted full year operating net income of $192.6 million, 18% higher than 2023. We are well positioned to continue to deepen and expand customer relationships in our retail, commercial and wealth divisions as we continue to leverage our market presence in and around Boston."

" Our fourth quarter financial results were very positive," said David Rosato, Chief Financial Officer. " Our margin expanded by 8 basis points, supported by a reduction in deposit costs. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with exceptional levels of liquidity, capital, and credit reserves. In early 2025, we are in the process of repositioning our investment portfolio which will accelerate improvement in our financial performance, adding approximately 18 basis points to the margin and $0.13 to operating earnings per share in 2025. Our CET1 capital ratio will decline by less than one percent, and we expect to rebuild approximately half of that capital position by the end of 2025 through stronger earnings."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets were $25.6 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $50.7 million, or 0.2% from September 30, 2024.

Cash and equivalents increased $117.4 million to $1.0 billion.

Securities decreased $148.5 million, or 3.2%, to $4.4 billion, due to a decline in the market value of available for sale securities ("AFS securities") driven by higher interest rates, sale of $116 million in AFS securities, and principal runoff, partially offset by the purchase of $200 million in AFS securities.

Loans totaled $18.1 billion, an increase of $15.0 million.

Deposits totaled $21.3 billion, an increase of $74.8 million, primarily driven by growth in business checking deposits, as well as a seasonal growth in municipal deposits, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits.

Shareholders' equity was $3.6 billion, a decrease of $59.2 million, due primarily to decreases in accumulated other comprehensive income, partially offset by an increase in retained earnings.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share* ended the quarter at $16.89 and $11.98, respectively.

Please refer to Appendix D for a roll-forward of tangible shareholders' equity*.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $179.2 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of $9.3 million, due to an increase in the net interest margin and average earning assets.

The net interest margin on a FTE basis* was 3.05%, an 8 basis point increase, as funding costs declined faster than asset yields.

The yield on total interest-earning assets decreased 4 basis points from the prior quarter to 4.56%, due primarily to decreases in loan yields of 8 basis points and average securities volume, partially offset by higher short-term investments volume.

Total interest-bearing liabilities cost decreased 17 basis points to 2.33%, due primarily to deposit pricing decreases.

Net interest income included net discount accretion of $12.9 million from purchase accounting adjustments in connection with the Cambridge merger, compared to $10.8 million in the prior quarter.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $37.3 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of $3.8 million. Operating noninterest income* was $36.9 million, an increase of $4.0 million.

Trust and investment advisory fees increased $3.1 million to $18.0 million, which included a one-time item of $1.2 million.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $0.3 million to $8.4 million.

Customer swap income increased $0.6 million to $1.2 million, driven primarily by higher transaction volume.

Non-operating income from investments held in rabbi trust accounts were less than $0.1 million, compared to $3.6 million in the prior quarter due to investment performance.

Non-operating losses on sales of AFS securities were $9.2 million due to the sale of approximately $116 million of AFS securities. There were no losses on sales of AFS securities in the prior quarter.

Other noninterest income increased $12.8 million to $15.8 million, due primarily to the non-operating gain of $9.3 million from the sale of an equity investment. The prior quarter included a non-operating loss on merger-related disposal of fixed assets totaling $3.0 million.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense was $137.5 million, a decrease of $22.2 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in merger-related expenses of $24.0 million. Operating noninterest expense* was $133.7 million, an increase of $2.9 million.

Salaries and employee benefits expense was $78.9 million, a decrease of $14.9 million, due primarily to a decrease in merger-related expenses of $12.0 million, as well as decreases in operating incentive compensation costs of $1.4 million, operating federal payroll tax expense of $0.7 million, and non-operating rabbi trust employee benefit expense of $1.1 million.

Occupancy and equipment expense was $12.8 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, due primarily to a reduction in merger-related expenses.

Data processing expense was $21.4 million, an increase of $1.9 million.

Professional services expense was $3.3 million, a decrease of $5.7 million, due primarily to a reduction in merger-related expenses of $5.4 million.

Marketing expense was $2.8 million, an increase of $1.2 million.

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance expense was $3.9 million, an increase of $0.7 million.

Amortization of intangible assets was $7.4 million, an increase of $1.1 million.

Other noninterest expense was $7.1 million, a decrease of $4.9 million, due primarily to decreases in provision for off balance sheet credit exposures of $1.4 million, and merger-related costs.

Please refer to Appendix E for additional detail on merger charges*.

ASSET QUALITY

Non-performing loans totaled $135.8 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at December 31, 2024 compared to $124.5 million, or 0.70% of total loans, at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was driven primarily by commercial real estate office loans, partially offset by charge-off activity.

During the fourth quarter 2024, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $31.7 million, or 0.71% of average total loans, compared to $5.1 million, or 0.12% in the prior quarter. The increase in total net charge-offs was due primarily to partial charge-offs of the purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans acquired from Cambridge.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses totaling $6.8 million in the quarter.

The allowance for loan losses was $229.0 million at December 31, 2024, or 1.29% of total loans, compared to $253.8 million, or 1.43% of total loans, at September 30, 2024.

2025 INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO REPOSITIONING

The Company announced an investment portfolio repositioning was underway in 2025 whereby approximately $1.2 billion of low yielding available-for-sale securities would be sold and reinvested at current market rates. The transaction is expected to be completed by the middle of the first quarter of 2025, and result in an after-tax non-operating loss of approximately $200 million. The after-tax losses are already reflected in shareholders' equity.

DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share. The dividend will be payable on March 14, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2025.

The Company repurchased 908,425 shares of common stock during the fourth quarter at a weighted average price of $17.41, for an aggregate purchase price of $15.8 million.

ABOUT EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Eastern Bank. Founded in 1818, Eastern Bank is Greater Boston's leading local bank with more than 110 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut. As of December 31, 2024, Eastern Bank had approximately $25.6 billion in assets. Eastern provides a full range of banking and wealth management solutions for consumers and businesses of all sizes including through its Cambridge Trust Wealth Management division, the largest bank-owned independent investment advisor in Massachusetts with approximately $8.3 billion in assets under management, and takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes more than $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern is comprised of deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues and communities. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

*Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure used in the press release.

A non-GAAP financial measure is defined as a numerical measure of the Company's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding (or including) amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") in the Company's statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements).

The Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, which management uses to evaluate the Company's performance, and which exclude the effects of certain transactions that management believes are unrelated to its core business and are therefore not necessarily indicative of its current performance or financial position. Management believes excluding these items facilitates greater visibility for investors into the Company's core business as well as underlying trends that may, to some extent, be obscured by inclusion of such items in the corresponding GAAP financial measures. Except as otherwise indicated, these non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release exclude discontinued operations.

There are items in the Company's financial statements that impact its financial results, but which management believes are unrelated to the Company's core business. Accordingly, the Company presents noninterest income on an operating basis, total operating revenue, noninterest expense on an operating basis, operating net income, operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders' equity, operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity (discussed further below), and the operating efficiency ratio. Each of these figures excludes the impact of such applicable items because management believes such exclusion can provide greater visibility into the Company's core business and underlying trends. Such items that management does not consider to be core to the Company's business include (i) income and expenses from investments held in rabbi trusts, (ii) gains and losses on sales of securities available for sale, net, (iii) gains and losses on the sale of other assets, (iv) rabbi trust employee benefits, (v) impairment charges on tax credit investments and associated tax credit benefits, (vi) other real estate owned ("OREO") gains, (vii) merger and acquisition expenses, including the "day-2" provision for allowance for loan losses for non-PCD acquired loans, (viii) the non-cash pension settlement charge recognized related to the defined benefit plan, (ix) certain discrete tax items, and (x) net income from discontinued operations. Return on average tangible shareholders' equity, operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity as well as the operating efficiency ratio also further exclude the effect of amortization of intangible assets. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total noninterest income and total noninterest expense because each contains income or expense components, as applicable, such as income associated with rabbi trust accounts and rabbi trust employee benefit expense, which are market-driven, and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, reconciliations of the Company's outlook for its noninterest income on an operating basis and its noninterest expense on an operating basis to an outlook for total noninterest income and total noninterest expense are not provided.

Management also presents tangible assets, tangible shareholders' equity, average tangible shareholders' equity, tangible book value per share, the ratio of tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, and operating return on average shareholders' equity (discussed further above), each of which excludes the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets and in the case of tangible net income (loss), return on average tangible shareholders' equity and operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of intangible assets, as management believes these financial measures provide investors with the ability to further assess the Company's performance, identify trends in its core business and provide a comparison of its capital adequacy to other companies. The Company includes the tangible ratios because management believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tools used by management to assess performance and identify trends.

In the third quarter of 2024, we changed our (loss) return on average tangible shareholders' equity and operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity computations to utilize tangible net (loss) income from continuing operations and tangible operating net income, respectively, in the numerators of the computations. Tangible net (loss) income from continuing operations excludes the amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effect and tangible operating net income excludes, in addition to the adjustments to derive operating net income, the amortization of intangible assets and related tax effect. In addition, in the third quarter of 2024, we changed the computation of our operating efficiency ratio to exclude, in addition to the adjustments made to operating net income, the amortization of intangible assets. Management believes the changes to such ratios result in a more meaningful measure of our financial performance and such measures are used by management when analyzing corporate performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered an alternative or substitute for financial results or measures determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities, a measure of its liquidity position or an indication of funds available for its cash needs. An item which management considers to be non-core and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular period. In addition, management's methodology for calculating non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the methodologies employed by other banking companies to calculate the same or similar performance measures, and accordingly, the Company's reported non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the same or similar performance measures reported by other banking companies. Please refer to Appendices A-E for reconciliations of the Company's GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures in this press release.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Certain information in this press release is presented as reviewed by the Company's management and includes information derived from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics.

As of and for the three months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Earnings data Net interest income $ 179,193 $ 169,855 $ 128,649 $ 129,900 $ 133,307 Noninterest income 37,349 33,528 25,348 27,692 26,739 Total revenue 216,542 203,383 153,997 157,592 160,046 Noninterest expense 137,544 159,753 109,869 101,202 121,029 Pre-tax, pre-provision income 78,998 43,630 44,128 56,390 39,017 Provision for allowance for loan losses 6,820 46,983 6,126 7,451 5,198 Pre-tax income (loss) 72,178 (3,353 ) 38,002 48,939 33,819 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 60,771 (6,188 ) 26,331 38,647 31,509 Net income from discontinued operations - - - - 286,994 Net income (loss) 60,771 (6,188 ) 26,331 38,647 318,503 Operating net income (non-GAAP) 68,331 49,665 36,519 38,081 16,875 Per-share data Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.30 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.24 $ 1.95 Continuing operations $ 0.30 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.24 $ 0.19 Discontinued operations $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1.76 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.34 $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 0.10 Book value per share $ 16.89 $ 17.09 $ 16.80 $ 16.72 $ 16.86 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 11.98 $ 12.17 $ 13.60 $ 13.51 $ 13.65 Profitability Return on average assets 0.94 % (0.10 )% 0.50 % 0.74 % 0.59 % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.05 % 0.79 % 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.31 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.64 % (0.70 )% 3.62 % 5.23 % 4.66 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity 7.47 % 5.60 % 5.03 % 5.17 % 2.51 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (2) 10.16 % (0.26 )% 4.54 % 6.52 % 6.06 % Operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (2) 11.33 % 8.45 % 6.28 % 6.42 % 3.27 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.05 % 2.97 % 2.64 % 2.68 % 2.69 % Cost of deposits 1.69 % 1.82 % 1.78 % 1.66 % 1.51 % Efficiency ratio 63.5 % 78.5 % 71.3 % 64.2 % 75.6 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 57.2 % 60.1 % 63.7 % 61.6 % 73.3 % Balance Sheet (end of period) Total assets $ 25,557,880 $ 25,507,187 $ 21,044,169 $ 21,174,804 $ 21,133,278 Total loans 18,079,084 18,064,126 14,145,520 14,088,747 13,973,428 Total deposits 21,291,619 21,216,854 17,537,809 17,666,733 17,596,217 Total loans / total deposits 85 % 85 % 81 % 80 % 79 % Asset quality Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") $ 228,952 $ 253,821 $ 156,146 $ 149,190 $ 148,993 ALLL / total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") 168.57 % 203.87 % 392.61 % 260.94 % 283.49 % Total NPLs / total loans 0.76 % 0.70 % 0.28 % 0.41 % 0.38 % Net charge-offs ("NCOs") (recoveries) / average total loans 0.71 % 0.12 % (0.02 )% 0.21 % 0.32 % Capital adequacy Shareholders' equity / assets 14.13 % 14.39 % 14.10 % 13.95 % 14.08 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.45 % 10.69 % 11.73 % 11.58 % 11.71 % (1) Average assets and average tangible shareholders' equity components as of and for the three months ended Dec 31, 2023 presented in this table include discontinued operations. (2) The return on average tangible shareholders' equity ratio and operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity ratio exclude the amortization of intangible assets, net of tax. (3) The operating efficiency ratio excludes the amortization of intangible assets.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Certain information in this press release is presented as reviewed by the Company's management and includes information derived from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics.

As of and for the twelve months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Earnings data Net interest income $ 607,597 $ 550,409 Noninterest income 123,917 (237,753 ) Total revenue 731,514 312,656 Noninterest expense 508,368 418,602 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (loss) 223,146 (105,946 ) Provision for allowance for loan losses 67,380 20,052 Pre-tax income (loss) 155,766 (125,998 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 119,561 (62,689 ) Net income from discontinued operations - 294,866 Net income (loss) 119,561 232,177 Operating net income (non-GAAP) 192,596 163,186 Per-share data Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.66 $ 1.43 Continuing operations $ 0.66 $ (0.39 ) Discontinued operations $ - $ 1.82 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 1.06 $ 1.00 Book value per share $ 16.89 $ 16.86 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 11.98 $ 13.65 Profitability Return on average assets 0.51 % (0.29 )% Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.83 % 0.76 % Return on average shareholders' equity 3.66 % (2.44 )% Operating return on average shareholders' equity 5.89 % 6.35 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (2) 5.25 % (3.19 )% Operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (2) 8.20 % 8.54 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.85 % 2.73 % Cost of deposits 1.74 % 1.24 % Efficiency ratio 69.5 % 133.9 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 60.3 % 62.3 % Balance Sheet (end of period) Total assets $ 25,557,880 $ 21,133,278 Total loans 18,079,084 13,973,428 Total deposits 21,291,619 17,596,217 Total loans / total deposits 85 % 79 % Asset quality Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") $ 228,952 $ 148,993 ALLL / total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") 168.57 % 283.49 % Total NPLs / total loans 0.76 % 0.38 % Net charge-offs ("NCOs") (recoveries) / average total loans 0.27 % 0.09 % Capital adequacy Shareholders' equity / assets 14.13 % 14.08 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.45 % 11.71 % (1) Average assets and average tangible shareholders' equity components as of and for the twelve months ended Dec 31, 2023 presented in this table include discontinued operations. (2) The return on average tangible shareholders' equity ratio and operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity ratio exclude the amortization of intangible assets, net of tax. (3) The operating efficiency ratio excludes the amortization of intangible assets.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of Dec 31, 2024 change from (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 ASSETS $ % $ % Cash and due from banks $ 92,590 $ 98,299 $ 87,233 $ (5,709 ) (6 )% $ 5,357 6 % Short-term investments 914,290 791,177 605,843 123,113 16 % 308,447 51 % Cash and cash equivalents 1,006,880 889,476 693,076 117,404 13 % 313,804 45 % Available for sale ("AFS") securities 4,021,598 4,163,352 4,407,521 (141,754 ) (3 )% (385,923 ) (9 )% Held to maturity ("HTM") securities 420,715 427,459 449,721 (6,744 ) (2 )% (29,006 ) (6 )% Total securities 4,442,313 4,590,811 4,857,242 (148,498 ) (3 )% (414,929 ) (9 )% Loans held for sale 372 1,993 1,124 (1,621 ) (81 )% (752 ) (67 )% Loans: Commercial and industrial 3,296,068 3,340,029 3,034,068 (43,961 ) (1 )% 262,000 9 % Commercial real estate 7,119,523 7,174,861 5,457,349 (55,338 ) (1 )% 1,662,174 30 % Commercial construction 494,842 513,519 386,999 (18,677 ) (4 )% 107,843 28 % Business banking 1,448,176 1,321,179 1,085,763 126,997 10 % 362,413 33 % Total commercial loans 12,358,609 12,349,588 9,964,179 9,021 - % 2,394,430 24 % Residential real estate 4,063,659 4,080,736 2,565,485 (17,077 ) - % 1,498,174 58 % Consumer home equity 1,385,394 1,361,971 1,208,231 23,423 2 % 177,163 15 % Other consumer 271,422 271,831 235,533 (409 ) - % 35,889 15 % Total loans 18,079,084 18,064,126 13,973,428 14,958 - % 4,105,656 29 % Allowance for loan losses (228,952 ) (253,821 ) (148,993 ) 24,869 (10 )% (79,959 ) 54 % Unamortized prem./disc. and def. fees (300,730 ) (308,243 ) (25,068 ) 7,513 (2 )% (275,662 ) 1100 % Net loans 17,549,402 17,502,062 13,799,367 47,340 - % 3,750,035 27 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,865 5,865 5,904 - - % (39 ) (1 )% Premises and equipment 66,641 78,776 60,133 (12,135 ) (15 )% 6,508 11 % Bank-owned life insurance 204,704 203,635 164,702 1,069 1 % 40,002 24 % Goodwill and other intangibles, net 1,050,158 1,057,509 566,205 (7,351 ) (1 )% 483,953 85 % Deferred income taxes, net 332,128 319,206 266,185 12,922 4 % 65,943 25 % Prepaid expenses 231,944 201,285 183,073 30,659 15 % 48,871 27 % Other assets 667,473 656,569 536,267 10,904 2 % 131,206 24 % Total assets $ 25,557,880 $ 25,507,187 $ 21,133,278 $ 50,693 - % $ 4,424,602 21 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 5,992,082 $ 5,856,171 $ 5,162,218 $ 135,911 2 % $ 829,864 16 % Interest checking accounts 4,606,250 4,562,226 3,737,361 44,024 1 % 868,889 23 % Savings accounts 1,620,602 1,681,093 1,323,126 (60,491 ) (4 )% 297,476 22 % Money market investment 5,736,362 5,572,277 4,664,475 164,085 3 % 1,071,887 23 % Certificates of deposit 3,336,323 3,545,087 2,709,037 (208,764 ) (6 )% 627,286 23 % Total deposits 21,291,619 21,216,854 17,596,217 74,765 - % 3,695,402 21 % Borrowed funds: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 17,589 17,342 17,738 247 1 % (149 ) (1 )% Escrow deposits of borrowers 27,721 29,405 21,978 (1,684 ) (6 )% 5,743 26 % Interest rate swap collateral funds 48,590 24,070 8,500 24,520 102 % 40,090 472 % Total borrowed funds 93,900 70,817 48,216 23,083 33 % 45,684 95 % Other liabilities 560,394 548,378 513,990 12,016 2 % 46,404 9 % Total liabilities 21,945,913 21,836,049 18,158,423 109,864 1 % 3,787,490 21 % Shareholders' equity: Common shares 2,141 2,150 1,767 (9 ) - % 374 21 % Additional paid-in capital 2,237,494 2,246,134 1,666,441 (8,640 ) - % 571,053 34 % Unallocated common shares held by the employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP") (127,842 ) (129,077 ) (132,755 ) 1,235 (1 )% 4,913 (4 )% Retained earnings 2,084,503 2,048,042 2,047,754 36,461 2 % 36,749 2 % Accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), net of tax (584,329 ) (496,111 ) (608,352 ) (88,218 ) 18 % 24,023 (4 )% Total shareholders' equity 3,611,967 3,671,138 2,974,855 (59,171 ) (2 )% 637,112 21 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,557,880 $ 25,507,187 $ 21,133,278 $ 50,693 - % $ 4,424,602 21 %

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three months ended Three months ended Dec 31, 2024 change from three months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Interest and dividend income: $ % $ % Interest and fees on loans $ 234,722 $ 230,824 $ 168,419 $ 3,898 2 % $ 66,303 39 % Taxable interest and dividends on securities 22,064 22,421 23,782 (357 ) (2 )% (1,718 ) (7 )% Non-taxable interest and dividends on securities 1,446 1,444 1,434 2 - % 12 1 % Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 12,529 11,329 10,011 1,200 11 % 2,518 25 % Total interest and dividend income 270,761 266,018 203,646 4,743 2 % 67,115 33 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 91,102 95,334 67,389 (4,232 ) (4 )% 23,713 35 % Interest on borrowings 466 829 2,950 (363 ) (44 )% (2,484 ) (84 )% Total interest expense 91,568 96,163 70,339 (4,595 ) (5 )% 21,229 30 % Net interest income 179,193 169,855 133,307 9,338 5 % 45,886 34 % Provision for allowance for loan losses 6,820 46,983 5,198 (40,163 ) (85 )% 1,622 31 % Net interest income after provision for allowance for loan losses 172,373 122,872 128,109 49,501 40 % 44,264 35 % Noninterest income: Trust and investment advisory fees 17,962 14,909 6,128 3,053 20 % 11,834 193 % Service charges on deposit accounts 8,426 8,140 7,514 286 4 % 912 12 % Debit card processing fees 3,602 3,806 3,398 (204 ) (5 )% 204 6 % Interest rate swap income (losses) 1,169 565 (576 ) 604 107 % 1,745 (303 )% Income from investments held in rabbi trusts 5 3,591 4,969 (3,586 ) (100 )% (4,964 ) (100 )% Losses on sales of commercial and industrial loans - - (87 ) - - % 87 (100 )% Losses on sales of mortgage loans held for sale, net (325 ) (385 ) (219 ) 60 (16 )% (106 ) 48 % Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net (9,241 ) - - (9,241 ) - % (9,241 ) - % Other 15,751 2,902 5,612 12,849 443 % 10,139 181 % Total noninterest income 37,349 33,528 26,739 3,821 11 % 10,610 40 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 78,897 93,759 67,773 (14,862 ) (16 )% 11,124 16 % Office occupancy and equipment 12,752 14,470 9,195 (1,718 ) (12 )% 3,557 39 % Data processing 21,380 19,504 16,753 1,876 10 % 4,627 28 % Professional services 3,329 8,982 4,108 (5,653 ) (63 )% (779 ) (19 )% Marketing expenses 2,823 1,576 2,693 1,247 79 % 130 5 % Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance 3,873 3,200 13,486 673 21 % (9,613 ) (71 )% Amortization of intangible assets 7,351 6,210 505 1,141 18 % 6,846 1356 % Other 7,139 12,052 6,516 (4,913 ) (41 )% 623 10 % Total noninterest expense 137,544 159,753 121,029 (22,209 ) (14 )% 16,515 14 % Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense 72,178 (3,353 ) 33,819 75,531 (2253 )% 38,359 113 % Income tax expense 11,407 2,835 2,310 8,572 302 % 9,097 394 % Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 60,771 $ (6,188 ) $ 31,509 $ 66,959 (1082 )% $ 29,262 93 % Net income from discontinued operations $ - $ - $ 286,994 $ - - % $ (286,994 ) (100 )% Net income (loss) $ 60,771 $ (6,188 ) $ 318,503 $ 66,959 (1082 )% $ (257,732 ) (81 )% Share data: Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 201,237,749 196,700,222 162,571,066 4,537,527 2 % 38,666,683 24 % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 202,638,608 197,706,644 162,724,398 4,931,964 2 % 39,914,210 25 % Earnings (loss) per share, basic: Continuing operations $ 0.30 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.19 $ 0.33 (1100 )% $ 0.11 58 % Discontinued operations $ - $ - $ 1.77 $ - 0 % $ (1.77 ) (100 )% Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.30 $ (0.03 ) $ 1.96 $ 0.33 (1100 )% $ (1.66 ) (85 )% Earnings (loss) per share, diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.30 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.19 $ 0.33 (1100 )% $ 0.11 58 % Discontinued operations $ - $ - $ 1.76 $ - 0 % $ (1.76 ) (100 )% Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.30 $ (0.03 ) $ 1.95 $ 0.33 (1100 )% $ (1.65 ) (85 )%

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Twelve months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Change Interest and dividend income: $ % Interest and fees on loans $ 808,041 $ 652,095 $ 155,946 24 % Taxable interest and dividends on securities 90,582 101,233 (10,651 ) (11 )% Non-taxable interest and dividends on securities 5,766 5,736 30 1 % Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 42,377 37,395 4,982 13 % Total interest and dividend income 946,766 796,459 150,307 19 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 337,367 226,075 111,292 49 % Interest on borrowings 1,802 19,975 (18,173 ) (91 )% Total interest expense 339,169 246,050 93,119 38 % Net interest income 607,597 550,409 57,188 10 % Provision for allowance for loan losses 67,380 20,052 47,328 236 % Net interest income after provision for allowance for loan losses 540,217 530,357 9,860 2 % Noninterest income: Trust and investment advisory fees 46,126 24,264 21,862 90 % Service charges on deposit accounts 32,004 28,631 3,373 12 % Debit card processing fees 14,177 13,469 708 5 % Interest rate swap income 2,819 1,536 1,283 84 % Income from investments held in rabbi trusts 9,675 9,305 370 4 % Losses on sales of commercial and industrial loans - (2,738 ) 2,738 (100 )% Losses on sales of mortgage loans held for sale, net (920 ) (507 ) (413 ) 81 % Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net (16,798 ) (333,170 ) 316,372 (95 )% Other 36,834 21,457 15,377 72 % Total noninterest income (loss) 123,917 (237,753 ) 361,670 (152 )% Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 302,345 253,037 49,308 19 % Office occupancy and equipment 46,515 35,992 10,523 29 % Data processing 75,383 55,308 20,075 36 % Professional services 20,073 17,385 2,688 15 % Marketing expenses 7,824 7,592 232 3 % Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance 13,866 21,874 (8,008 ) (37 )% Amortization of intangible assets 14,569 1,804 12,765 708 % Other 27,793 25,610 2,183 9 % Total noninterest expense 508,368 418,602 89,766 21 % Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense 155,766 (125,998 ) 281,764 (224 )% Income tax expense (benefit) 36,205 (63,309 ) 99,514 (157 )% Net income (loss) from continuing operations 119,561 (62,689 ) 182,250 (291 )% Net income from discontinued operations - 294,866 (294,866 ) (100 )% Net income $ 119,561 $ 232,177 $ (112,616 ) (49 )% Share data: Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 181,126,320 162,293,020 18,833,300 12 % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 182,181,073 162,403,097 19,777,976 12 % Earnings (loss) per share, basic: Continuing operations $ 0.66 $ (0.39 ) $ 1.05 (269 )% Discontinued operations $ - $ 1.82 $ (1.82 ) (100 )% Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.66 $ 1.43 $ (0.77 ) (54 )% Earnings (loss) per share, diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.66 $ (0.39 ) $ 1.05 (269 )% Discontinued operations $ - $ 1.82 $ (1.82 ) (100 )% Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.66 $ 1.43 $ (0.77 ) (54 )%

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID, & AVERAGE YIELDS As of and for the three months ended Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans (1): Commercial $ 12,265,758 $ 168,930 5.48 % $ 11,935,922 $ 167,712 5.59 % $ 9,978,154 $ 126,128 5.01 % Residential 3,938,128 42,857 4.33 % 3,772,420 40,484 4.27 % 2,573,032 23,546 3.63 % Consumer 1,601,403 27,328 6.79 % 1,568,372 27,026 6.86 % 1,411,374 22,835 6.42 % Total loans 17,805,289 239,115 5.34 % 17,276,714 235,222 5.42 % 13,962,560 172,509 4.90 % Total investment securities 5,173,480 23,909 1.84 % 5,322,650 24,259 1.81 % 5,670,742 25,609 1.79 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,042,771 12,529 4.78 % 833,184 11,329 5.41 % 720,384 10,011 5.51 % Total interest-earning assets 24,021,540 275,553 4.56 % 23,432,548 270,810 4.60 % 20,353,686 208,129 4.06 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,716,954 1,606,357 834,391 Total assets $ 25,738,494 $ 25,038,905 $ 21,188,077 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings $ 1,660,095 $ 1,527 0.37 % $ 1,646,532 $ 1,526 0.37 % $ 1,352,239 $ 45 0.01 % Interest checking 4,626,205 12,745 1.10 % 4,548,231 13,428 1.17 % 3,753,352 7,080 0.75 % Money market 5,774,240 36,183 2.49 % 5,631,626 39,994 2.83 % 4,735,917 29,390 2.46 % Time deposits 3,494,638 40,647 4.63 % 3,365,392 40,386 4.77 % 2,656,313 30,874 4.61 % Total interest-bearing deposits 15,555,178 91,102 2.33 % 15,191,781 95,334 2.50 % 12,497,821 67,389 2.14 % Borrowings 82,829 466 2.24 % 89,398 829 3.69 % 242,437 2,950 4.83 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,638,007 91,568 2.33 % 15,281,179 96,163 2.50 % 12,740,258 70,339 2.19 % Demand deposit accounts 5,884,058 5,666,471 5,210,185 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 573,077 564,961 555,034 Total liabilities 22,095,142 21,512,611 18,505,477 Shareholders' equity 3,643,352 3,526,294 2,682,600 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,738,494 $ 25,038,905 $ 21,188,077 Net interest income - FTE $ 183,985 $ 174,647 $ 137,790 Net interest-earning assets (2) $ 8,383,533 $ 8,151,369 $ 7,613,428 Net interest margin - FTE (3) 3.05 % 2.97 % 2.69 % (1) Includes non-accrual loans. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin - FTE represents fully-taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. Please refer to Appendix B to this press release for a reconciliation of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID, & AVERAGE YIELDS As of and for the twelve months ended Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans (1): Commercial $ 11,087,978 $ 591,885 5.34 % $ 9,913,968 $ 491,427 4.96 % Residential 3,214,769 131,648 4.10 % 2,538,588 90,139 3.55 % Consumer 1,509,516 101,552 6.73 % 1,381,745 86,167 6.24 % Total loans 15,812,263 825,085 5.22 % 13,834,301 667,733 4.83 % Total investment securities 5,374,127 97,924 1.82 % 6,247,706 108,512 1.74 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 810,670 42,377 5.23 % 720,864 37,395 5.19 % Total interest-earning assets 21,997,060 965,386 4.39 % 20,802,871 813,640 3.91 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,296,780 921,622 Total assets $ 23,293,840 $ 21,724,493 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings $ 1,466,914 $ 3,136 0.21 % $ 1,515,713 $ 217 0.01 % Interest checking 4,167,043 43,187 1.04 % 4,070,585 24,235 0.60 % Money market 5,283,231 140,695 2.66 % 4,918,343 104,002 2.11 % Time deposits 3,146,139 150,349 4.78 % 2,303,520 97,621 4.24 % Total interest-bearing deposits 14,063,327 337,367 2.40 % 12,808,161 226,075 1.77 % Borrowings 68,235 1,802 2.64 % 418,884 19,975 4.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,131,562 339,169 2.40 % 13,227,045 246,050 1.86 % Demand deposit accounts 5,348,124 5,404,208 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 545,291 522,239 Total liabilities 20,024,977 19,153,492 Shareholders' equity 3,268,863 2,571,001 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,293,840 $ 21,724,493 Net interest income - FTE $ 626,217 $ 567,590 Net interest-earning assets (2) $ 7,865,498 $ 7,575,826 Net interest margin - FTE (3) 2.85 % 2.73 % (1) Includes non-accrual loans. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin - FTE represents fully-taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. Please refer to Appendix B to this press release for a reconciliation of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1) As of Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Commercial $ 112,513 $ 105,099 $ 26,139 $ 40,986 $ 35,107 Residential 12,955 10,450 6,789 6,697 8,725 Consumer 10,352 8,954 6,843 9,490 8,725 Total non-accrual loans 135,820 124,503 39,771 57,173 52,557 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more: - - - - - Total non-performing loans 135,820 124,503 39,771 57,173 52,557 Other real estate owned - - - - - Other non-performing assets: - - - - - Total non-performing assets (1) $ 135,820 $ 124,503 $ 39,771 $ 57,173 $ 52,557 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.76 % 0.70 % 0.28 % 0.41 % 0.38 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.53 % 0.49 % 0.19 % 0.27 % 0.25 % (1) Non-performing assets are comprised of NPLs, other real estate owned ("OREO"), and non-performing securities. NPLs consist of non-accrual loans and loans that are more than 90 days past due but still accruing interest. OREO consists of real estate properties, which primarily serve as collateral to secure the Company's loans, that it controls due to foreclosure or acceptance of a deed in lieu of foreclosure.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) Three months ended Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average total loans $ 17,802,836 $ 17,274,903 $ 14,113,343 $ 14,013,714 $ 13,961,061 Allowance for loan losses, beginning of the period 253,821 156,146 149,190 148,993 155,146 Net loans charged-off (recovered): Commercial and industrial 29 (7 ) (56 ) (25 ) (9 ) Commercial real estate 30,786 4,456 (2,011 ) 7,118 7,818 Commercial construction - - - - - Business banking 458 356 803 (308 ) 3,172 Residential real estate (86 ) (43 ) (27 ) (21 ) (34 ) Consumer home equity (1 ) (19 ) (59 ) 2 (1 ) Other consumer 503 395 520 488 405 Total net loans charged-off (recovered) 31,689 5,138 (830 ) 7,254 11,351 Initial allowance established for Cambridge's PCD loans - 55,830 - - - Provision for allowance for loan losses (2) 6,820 46,983 6,126 7,451 5,198 Total allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 228,952 $ 253,821 $ 156,146 $ 149,190 $ 148,993 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans outstanding during this period 0.71 % 0.12 % (0.02 )% 0.21 % 0.32 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 1.29 % 1.43 % 1.11 % 1.06 % 1.07 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 168.57 % 203.87 % 392.61 % 260.94 % 283.49 % (2) Provision for allowance for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 includes the initial provision on non-PCD loans acquired from Cambridge.

APPENDIX A: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Earnings Metrics (1) For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 60,771 $ (6,188 ) $ 26,331 $ 38,647 $ 31,509 $ 119,561 $ (62,689 ) Add: Provision for non-PCD acquired loans - 40,899 - - - 40,899 - Noninterest income components: Income from investments held in rabbi trusts (5 ) (3,591 ) (1,761 ) (4,318 ) (4,969 ) (9,675 ) (9,305 ) Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net 9,241 - 7,557 - - 16,798 333,170 Gain on sale of other equity investment (9,291 ) - - - - (9,291 ) - (Gains) losses on sales of other assets (352 ) 2,970 2 - - 2,620 3 Noninterest expense components: Rabbi trust employee benefit expense 239 1,326 930 1,746 1,740 4,241 3,742 Merger and acquisition expenses 3,587 27,577 3,684 1,816 1,865 36,664 5,495 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments 3,419 69,181 10,412 (756 ) (1,364 ) 82,256 333,105 Less: net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (2) (4,141 ) 13,328 224 (190 ) 13,270 9,221 107,230 Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax $ 7,560 $ 55,853 $ 10,188 $ (566 ) $ (14,634 ) $ 73,035 $ 225,875 Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 68,331 $ 49,665 $ 36,519 $ 38,081 $ 16,875 $ 192,596 $ 163,186 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 201,237,749 196,700,222 163,145,255 162,863,540 162,571,066 181,126,320 162,293,020 Diluted 202,638,608 197,706,644 163,499,296 163,188,410 162,724,398 182,181,073 162,403,097 Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, basic: $ 0.30 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.66 $ (0.39 ) Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, diluted: $ 0.30 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.66 $ (0.39 ) Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.34 $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 0.10 $ 1.06 $ 1.01 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.34 $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 0.10 $ 1.06 $ 1.00 Return on average assets (3) 0.94 % (0.10 )% 0.50 % 0.74 % 0.59 % 0.51 % (0.29 )% Add: Provision for non-PCD acquired loans (3) 0.00 % 0.65 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.18 % 0.00 % Income from investments held in rabbi trusts (3) 0.00 % (0.06 )% (0.03 )% (0.08 )% (0.09 )% (0.04 )% (0.04 )% Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net (3) 0.14 % 0.00 % 0.14 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.07 % 1.53 % Gain on sale of other equity investment (3) (0.14 )% 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.04 )% 0.00 % (Gains) losses on sales of other assets (3) (0.01 )% 0.05 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (3) 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Merger and acquisition expenses (3) 0.06 % 0.44 % 0.07 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.16 % 0.03 % Less: net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (2) (3) (0.06 )% 0.21 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.25 % 0.04 % 0.49 % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (3) 1.05 % 0.79 % 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.31 % 0.83 % 0.76 % Return on average shareholders' equity (3) 6.64 % (0.70 )% 3.62 % 5.23 % 4.66 % 3.66 % (2.44 )% Add: Provision for non-PCD acquired loans (3) 0.00 % 4.61 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 1.25 % 0.00 % Income from investments held in rabbi trusts (3) 0.00 % (0.41 )% (0.24 )% (0.58 )% (0.73 )% (0.30 )% (0.36 )% Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net (3) 1.01 % 0.00 % 1.04 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.51 % 12.96 % Gain on sale of other equity investment (3) (1.01 )% 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.28 )% 0.00 % (Gains) losses on sales of other assets (3) (0.04 )% 0.34 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.08 % 0.00 % Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (3) 0.03 % 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.24 % 0.26 % 0.13 % 0.15 % Merger and acquisition expenses (3) 0.39 % 3.11 % 0.51 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 1.12 % 0.21 % Less: net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (2) (3) (0.45 )% 1.50 % 0.03 % (0.03 )% 1.96 % 0.28 % 4.17 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (3) 7.47 % 5.60 % 5.03 % 5.17 % 2.51 % 5.89 % 6.35 % Tangible net income Net (loss) income (GAAP) 60,771 (6,188 ) 26,331 38,647 31,509 119,561 (62,689 ) Add: Amortization of intangible assets 7,351 6,210 504 504 505 14,569 1,804 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets (4) 2,036 1,720 140 140 143 4,036 509 Tangible net (loss) income (non-GAAP) (5) 66,086 (1,698 ) 26,695 39,011 31,871 130,094 (61,394 ) Average tangible shareholders' equity: Average total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 3,643,352 $ 3,526,294 $ 2,928,101 $ 2,970,759 $ 2,682,600 $ 3,268,863 $ 2,571,001 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles 1,054,952 974,546 565,523 566,027 597,234 791,489 643,977 Average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,588,400 $ 2,551,748 $ 2,362,578 $ 2,404,732 $ 2,085,366 $ 2,477,374 $ 1,927,024 Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (3) (5) 10.16 % (0.26 )% 4.54 % 6.52 % 6.06 % 5.25 % (3.19 )% Add: Provision for non-PCD acquired loans (3) 0.00 % 6.38 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 1.65 % 0.00 % Income from investments held in rabbi trusts (3) 0.00 % (0.56 )% (0.30 )% (0.72 )% (0.95 )% (0.39 )% (0.48 )% Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net (3) 1.42 % 0.00 % 1.29 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.68 % 17.29 % Gain on sale of other equity investment (3) (1.43 )% 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.38 )% 0.00 % (Gains) losses on sales of other assets (3) (0.05 )% 0.46 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.11 % 0.00 % Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (3) 0.04 % 0.21 % 0.16 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.17 % 0.19 % Merger and acquisition expenses (3) 0.55 % 4.30 % 0.63 % 0.30 % 0.35 % 1.48 % 0.29 % Less: net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (2) (3) (0.64 )% 2.08 % 0.04 % (0.03 )% 2.52 % 0.37 % 5.56 % Operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (3) (5) 11.33 % 8.45 % 6.28 % 6.42 % 3.27 % 8.20 % 8.54 % (1) Average assets, average goodwill and other intangibles, and average tangible shareholders' equity components for the three months and twelve months ended Dec 31, 2023 presented in this section include discontinued operations. (2) The net tax benefit (expense) associated with these items is generally determined by assessing whether each item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying our combined statutory tax rate only to those items included in net taxable income. Included in the net tax benefit for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 is $2.6MM and a $7.4MM, respectively, of lost state tax benefit relating to Massachusetts net operating tax losses prohibited from carryover under Massachusetts tax law. The net operating tax loss position of the Company at December 31, 2024 is primarily a result of tax losses from the 2024 Cambridge's investment portfolio sale. Additionally, as federal net operating tax loss carryovers from 2024 lower projections of 2025 taxable income, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 adjustments include a $2.8MM valuation allowance against the Company's federal charitable contribution carryforward deferred tax asset that is set to expire at the end of 2025. The net tax benefit for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was primarily due to the tax benefit from state tax strategies associated with the utilization of capital losses as a result of the sale of securities in the first quarter of 2023. Upon the sale of securities in the first quarter of 2023, we established a valuation allowance of $17.4 million, as it was determined at that time that it was not more-likely-than-not that the entirety of the deferred tax asset related to the loss on such securities would be realized. Included in that $17.4 million was $2.8 million in expected lost state tax benefits. Following the execution of the sale of our insurance agency business in October 2023 and the resulting capital gain, coupled with tax planning strategies, a state tax benefit of $13.6 million was realized on the securities sale losses. (3) Metrics for the three months presented on an annualized basis. (4) The tax effect of amortization of intangible assets is calculated using the Company's combined statutory tax rate of 28.23% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Prior to the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company anticipated a combined statutory rate of 27.7% for the year as reflected in the tax effect of amortization of intangible assets for the corresponding three-month periods in 2024. (5) The tangible net income (loss), return on average tangible shareholders' equity ratio and operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity ratio exclude the amortization of intangible assets, net of tax.