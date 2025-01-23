BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: EBC), the holding company of Eastern Bank, today announced its fourth quarter 2024 financial results.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
As of and for three months ended
Linked quarter Change
(Unaudited, $ in millions, except per share data)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
$
%
Earnings
Net income (loss)
$
60.8
$
(6.2
)
$
67.0
NM
Per share, diluted
$
0.30
$
(0.03
)
$
0.33
NM
Operating net income*
$
68.3
$
49.7
$
18.6
37
%
Per share, diluted*
$
0.34
$
0.25
$
0.09
36
%
Net interest income
$
179.2
$
169.9
$
9.3
5
%
NIM - FTE *
3.05
%
2.97
%
0.08
%
NM
Noninterest income
$
37.3
$
33.5
$
3.8
11
%
Operating noninterest income*
$
36.9
$
32.9
$
4.0
12
%
Noninterest expense
$
137.5
$
159.8
$
(22.2
)
(14
)%
Operating noninterest expense*
$
133.7
$
130.9
$
2.9
2
%
Efficiency ratio
63.5
%
78.5
%
(15.0
)%
NM
Operating efficiency ratio*
57.2
%
60.1
%
(2.9
)%
NM
Balance sheet
Period-end balances
Loans
$
18,079
$
18,064
$
15
0.1
%
Deposits
$
21,292
$
21,217
$
75
0.4
%
Average balances
Loans
$
17,803
$
17,275
$
528
3
%
Deposits
$
21,439
$
20,858
$
581
3
%
Capital
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets*
10.45
%
10.69
%
(0.24
)%
NM
CET1 capital ratio (1)
15.73
%
15.50
%
0.23
%
NM
Book value per share
$
16.89
$
17.09
$
(0.20
)
(1
)%
Tangible book value per share*
$
11.98
$
12.17
$
(0.19
)
(2
)%
Asset quality
Non-performing loans
$
135.8
$
124.5
$
11.3
9
%
Total non-performing loans to total loans
0.76
%
0.70
%
0.06
%
NM
Net charge-offs to average total loans
0.71
%
0.12
%
0.59
%
NM
(1) CET1 capital ratio as of December 31, 2024 is a preliminary estimate.
*Non-GAAP Financial Measure.
The Company's fourth quarter results reflect the first full quarter impact of the merger with Cambridge Bancorp ("Cambridge") ("the merger"). The Company's third quarter financial results included a partial quarter impact of the merger, which closed on July 12, 2024.
"As we close out the fourth quarter and reflect on another successful year, our most significant milestone was the merger with Cambridge Trust," said Bob Rivers, Executive Chair and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company and Eastern Bank. "This combination not only solidifies our position as a leading financial institution in our region but also allows us to deliver a broader suite of offerings to our customers, greater opportunities for our colleagues, and even stronger commitment to our communities."
Denis Sheahan, Chief Executive Officer, added, "We remain focused on continuing to capitalize on merger synergies, long-term growth opportunities, and our overall financial performance. After meeting or exceeding our merger related financial targets, we posted full year operating net income of $192.6 million, 18% higher than 2023. We are well positioned to continue to deepen and expand customer relationships in our retail, commercial and wealth divisions as we continue to leverage our market presence in and around Boston."
"Our fourth quarter financial results were very positive," said David Rosato, Chief Financial Officer. "Our margin expanded by 8 basis points, supported by a reduction in deposit costs. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with exceptional levels of liquidity, capital, and credit reserves. In early 2025, we are in the process of repositioning our investment portfolio which will accelerate improvement in our financial performance, adding approximately 18 basis points to the margin and $0.13 to operating earnings per share in 2025. Our CET1 capital ratio will decline by less than one percent, and we expect to rebuild approximately half of that capital position by the end of 2025 through stronger earnings."
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets were $25.6 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $50.7 million, or 0.2% from September 30, 2024.
- Cash and equivalents increased $117.4 million to $1.0 billion.
- Securities decreased $148.5 million, or 3.2%, to $4.4 billion, due to a decline in the market value of available for sale securities ("AFS securities") driven by higher interest rates, sale of $116 million in AFS securities, and principal runoff, partially offset by the purchase of $200 million in AFS securities.
- Loans totaled $18.1 billion, an increase of $15.0 million.
Deposits totaled $21.3 billion, an increase of $74.8 million, primarily driven by growth in business checking deposits, as well as a seasonal growth in municipal deposits, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits.
Shareholders' equity was $3.6 billion, a decrease of $59.2 million, due primarily to decreases in accumulated other comprehensive income, partially offset by an increase in retained earnings.
- Book value per share and tangible book value per share* ended the quarter at $16.89 and $11.98, respectively.
Please refer to Appendix D for a roll-forward of tangible shareholders' equity*.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income was $179.2 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of $9.3 million, due to an increase in the net interest margin and average earning assets.
- The net interest margin on a FTE basis* was 3.05%, an 8 basis point increase, as funding costs declined faster than asset yields.
- The yield on total interest-earning assets decreased 4 basis points from the prior quarter to 4.56%, due primarily to decreases in loan yields of 8 basis points and average securities volume, partially offset by higher short-term investments volume.
- Total interest-bearing liabilities cost decreased 17 basis points to 2.33%, due primarily to deposit pricing decreases.
- Net interest income included net discount accretion of $12.9 million from purchase accounting adjustments in connection with the Cambridge merger, compared to $10.8 million in the prior quarter.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income was $37.3 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of $3.8 million. Operating noninterest income* was $36.9 million, an increase of $4.0 million.
- Trust and investment advisory fees increased $3.1 million to $18.0 million, which included a one-time item of $1.2 million.
- Service charges on deposit accounts increased $0.3 million to $8.4 million.
- Customer swap income increased $0.6 million to $1.2 million, driven primarily by higher transaction volume.
- Non-operating income from investments held in rabbi trust accounts were less than $0.1 million, compared to $3.6 million in the prior quarter due to investment performance.
- Non-operating losses on sales of AFS securities were $9.2 million due to the sale of approximately $116 million of AFS securities. There were no losses on sales of AFS securities in the prior quarter.
- Other noninterest income increased $12.8 million to $15.8 million, due primarily to the non-operating gain of $9.3 million from the sale of an equity investment. The prior quarter included a non-operating loss on merger-related disposal of fixed assets totaling $3.0 million.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense was $137.5 million, a decrease of $22.2 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in merger-related expenses of $24.0 million. Operating noninterest expense* was $133.7 million, an increase of $2.9 million.
- Salaries and employee benefits expense was $78.9 million, a decrease of $14.9 million, due primarily to a decrease in merger-related expenses of $12.0 million, as well as decreases in operating incentive compensation costs of $1.4 million, operating federal payroll tax expense of $0.7 million, and non-operating rabbi trust employee benefit expense of $1.1 million.
- Occupancy and equipment expense was $12.8 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, due primarily to a reduction in merger-related expenses.
- Data processing expense was $21.4 million, an increase of $1.9 million.
- Professional services expense was $3.3 million, a decrease of $5.7 million, due primarily to a reduction in merger-related expenses of $5.4 million.
- Marketing expense was $2.8 million, an increase of $1.2 million.
- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance expense was $3.9 million, an increase of $0.7 million.
- Amortization of intangible assets was $7.4 million, an increase of $1.1 million.
- Other noninterest expense was $7.1 million, a decrease of $4.9 million, due primarily to decreases in provision for off balance sheet credit exposures of $1.4 million, and merger-related costs.
Please refer to Appendix E for additional detail on merger charges*.
ASSET QUALITY
Non-performing loans totaled $135.8 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at December 31, 2024 compared to $124.5 million, or 0.70% of total loans, at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was driven primarily by commercial real estate office loans, partially offset by charge-off activity.
During the fourth quarter 2024, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $31.7 million, or 0.71% of average total loans, compared to $5.1 million, or 0.12% in the prior quarter. The increase in total net charge-offs was due primarily to partial charge-offs of the purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans acquired from Cambridge.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses totaling $6.8 million in the quarter.
The allowance for loan losses was $229.0 million at December 31, 2024, or 1.29% of total loans, compared to $253.8 million, or 1.43% of total loans, at September 30, 2024.
2025 INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO REPOSITIONING
The Company announced an investment portfolio repositioning was underway in 2025 whereby approximately $1.2 billion of low yielding available-for-sale securities would be sold and reinvested at current market rates. The transaction is expected to be completed by the middle of the first quarter of 2025, and result in an after-tax non-operating loss of approximately $200 million. The after-tax losses are already reflected in shareholders' equity.
DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share. The dividend will be payable on March 14, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2025.
The Company repurchased 908,425 shares of common stock during the fourth quarter at a weighted average price of $17.41, for an aggregate purchase price of $15.8 million.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
*Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure used in the press release.
A non-GAAP financial measure is defined as a numerical measure of the Company's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding (or including) amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") in the Company's statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements).
The Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, which management uses to evaluate the Company's performance, and which exclude the effects of certain transactions that management believes are unrelated to its core business and are therefore not necessarily indicative of its current performance or financial position. Management believes excluding these items facilitates greater visibility for investors into the Company's core business as well as underlying trends that may, to some extent, be obscured by inclusion of such items in the corresponding GAAP financial measures. Except as otherwise indicated, these non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release exclude discontinued operations.
There are items in the Company's financial statements that impact its financial results, but which management believes are unrelated to the Company's core business. Accordingly, the Company presents noninterest income on an operating basis, total operating revenue, noninterest expense on an operating basis, operating net income, operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders' equity, operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity (discussed further below), and the operating efficiency ratio. Each of these figures excludes the impact of such applicable items because management believes such exclusion can provide greater visibility into the Company's core business and underlying trends. Such items that management does not consider to be core to the Company's business include (i) income and expenses from investments held in rabbi trusts, (ii) gains and losses on sales of securities available for sale, net, (iii) gains and losses on the sale of other assets, (iv) rabbi trust employee benefits, (v) impairment charges on tax credit investments and associated tax credit benefits, (vi) other real estate owned ("OREO") gains, (vii) merger and acquisition expenses, including the "day-2" provision for allowance for loan losses for non-PCD acquired loans, (viii) the non-cash pension settlement charge recognized related to the defined benefit plan, (ix) certain discrete tax items, and (x) net income from discontinued operations. Return on average tangible shareholders' equity, operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity as well as the operating efficiency ratio also further exclude the effect of amortization of intangible assets. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total noninterest income and total noninterest expense because each contains income or expense components, as applicable, such as income associated with rabbi trust accounts and rabbi trust employee benefit expense, which are market-driven, and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, reconciliations of the Company's outlook for its noninterest income on an operating basis and its noninterest expense on an operating basis to an outlook for total noninterest income and total noninterest expense are not provided.
Management also presents tangible assets, tangible shareholders' equity, average tangible shareholders' equity, tangible book value per share, the ratio of tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, and operating return on average shareholders' equity (discussed further above), each of which excludes the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets and in the case of tangible net income (loss), return on average tangible shareholders' equity and operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of intangible assets, as management believes these financial measures provide investors with the ability to further assess the Company's performance, identify trends in its core business and provide a comparison of its capital adequacy to other companies. The Company includes the tangible ratios because management believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tools used by management to assess performance and identify trends.
In the third quarter of 2024, we changed our (loss) return on average tangible shareholders' equity and operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity computations to utilize tangible net (loss) income from continuing operations and tangible operating net income, respectively, in the numerators of the computations. Tangible net (loss) income from continuing operations excludes the amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effect and tangible operating net income excludes, in addition to the adjustments to derive operating net income, the amortization of intangible assets and related tax effect. In addition, in the third quarter of 2024, we changed the computation of our operating efficiency ratio to exclude, in addition to the adjustments made to operating net income, the amortization of intangible assets. Management believes the changes to such ratios result in a more meaningful measure of our financial performance and such measures are used by management when analyzing corporate performance.
These non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered an alternative or substitute for financial results or measures determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities, a measure of its liquidity position or an indication of funds available for its cash needs. An item which management considers to be non-core and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular period. In addition, management's methodology for calculating non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the methodologies employed by other banking companies to calculate the same or similar performance measures, and accordingly, the Company's reported non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the same or similar performance measures reported by other banking companies. Please refer to Appendices A-E for reconciliations of the Company's GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures in this press release.
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)
Certain information in this press release is presented as reviewed by the Company's management and includes information derived from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
As of and for the three months ended
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Earnings data
Net interest income
$
179,193
$
169,855
$
128,649
$
129,900
$
133,307
Noninterest income
37,349
33,528
25,348
27,692
26,739
Total revenue
216,542
203,383
153,997
157,592
160,046
Noninterest expense
137,544
159,753
109,869
101,202
121,029
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
78,998
43,630
44,128
56,390
39,017
Provision for allowance for loan losses
6,820
46,983
6,126
7,451
5,198
Pre-tax income (loss)
72,178
(3,353
)
38,002
48,939
33,819
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
60,771
(6,188
)
26,331
38,647
31,509
Net income from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
286,994
Net income (loss)
60,771
(6,188
)
26,331
38,647
318,503
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
68,331
49,665
36,519
38,081
16,875
Per-share data
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
$
0.30
$
(0.03
)
$
0.16
$
0.24
$
1.95
Continuing operations
$
0.30
$
(0.03
)
$
0.16
$
0.24
$
0.19
Discontinued operations
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1.76
Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
$
0.34
$
0.25
$
0.22
$
0.23
$
0.10
Book value per share
$
16.89
$
17.09
$
16.80
$
16.72
$
16.86
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
11.98
$
12.17
$
13.60
$
13.51
$
13.65
Profitability
Return on average assets
0.94
%
(0.10
)%
0.50
%
0.74
%
0.59
%
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.05
%
0.79
%
0.70
%
0.72
%
0.31
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
6.64
%
(0.70
)%
3.62
%
5.23
%
4.66
%
Operating return on average shareholders' equity
7.47
%
5.60
%
5.03
%
5.17
%
2.51
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (2)
10.16
%
(0.26
)%
4.54
%
6.52
%
6.06
%
Operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (2)
11.33
%
8.45
%
6.28
%
6.42
%
3.27
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.05
%
2.97
%
2.64
%
2.68
%
2.69
%
Cost of deposits
1.69
%
1.82
%
1.78
%
1.66
%
1.51
%
Efficiency ratio
63.5
%
78.5
%
71.3
%
64.2
%
75.6
%
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)
57.2
%
60.1
%
63.7
%
61.6
%
73.3
%
Balance Sheet (end of period)
Total assets
$
25,557,880
$
25,507,187
$
21,044,169
$
21,174,804
$
21,133,278
Total loans
18,079,084
18,064,126
14,145,520
14,088,747
13,973,428
Total deposits
21,291,619
21,216,854
17,537,809
17,666,733
17,596,217
Total loans / total deposits
85
%
85
%
81
%
80
%
79
%
Asset quality
Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL")
$
228,952
$
253,821
$
156,146
$
149,190
$
148,993
ALLL / total nonperforming loans ("NPLs")
168.57
%
203.87
%
392.61
%
260.94
%
283.49
%
Total NPLs / total loans
0.76
%
0.70
%
0.28
%
0.41
%
0.38
%
Net charge-offs ("NCOs") (recoveries) / average total loans
0.71
%
0.12
%
(0.02
)%
0.21
%
0.32
%
Capital adequacy
Shareholders' equity / assets
14.13
%
14.39
%
14.10
%
13.95
%
14.08
%
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)
10.45
%
10.69
%
11.73
%
11.58
%
11.71
%
(1) Average assets and average tangible shareholders' equity components as of and for the three months ended Dec 31, 2023 presented in this table include discontinued operations.
(2) The return on average tangible shareholders' equity ratio and operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity ratio exclude the amortization of intangible assets, net of tax.
(3) The operating efficiency ratio excludes the amortization of intangible assets.
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)
Certain information in this press release is presented as reviewed by the Company's management and includes information derived from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
As of and for the twelve months ended
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Earnings data
Net interest income
$
607,597
$
550,409
Noninterest income
123,917
(237,753
)
Total revenue
731,514
312,656
Noninterest expense
508,368
418,602
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (loss)
223,146
(105,946
)
Provision for allowance for loan losses
67,380
20,052
Pre-tax income (loss)
155,766
(125,998
)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
119,561
(62,689
)
Net income from discontinued operations
-
294,866
Net income (loss)
119,561
232,177
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
192,596
163,186
Per-share data
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
$
0.66
$
1.43
Continuing operations
$
0.66
$
(0.39
)
Discontinued operations
$
-
$
1.82
Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
$
1.06
$
1.00
Book value per share
$
16.89
$
16.86
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
11.98
$
13.65
Profitability
Return on average assets
0.51
%
(0.29
)%
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.83
%
0.76
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
3.66
%
(2.44
)%
Operating return on average shareholders' equity
5.89
%
6.35
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (2)
5.25
%
(3.19
)%
Operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (2)
8.20
%
8.54
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.85
%
2.73
%
Cost of deposits
1.74
%
1.24
%
Efficiency ratio
69.5
%
133.9
%
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)
60.3
%
62.3
%
Balance Sheet (end of period)
Total assets
$
25,557,880
$
21,133,278
Total loans
18,079,084
13,973,428
Total deposits
21,291,619
17,596,217
Total loans / total deposits
85
%
79
%
Asset quality
Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL")
$
228,952
$
148,993
ALLL / total nonperforming loans ("NPLs")
168.57
%
283.49
%
Total NPLs / total loans
0.76
%
0.38
%
Net charge-offs ("NCOs") (recoveries) / average total loans
0.27
%
0.09
%
Capital adequacy
Shareholders' equity / assets
14.13
%
14.08
%
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)
10.45
%
11.71
%
(1) Average assets and average tangible shareholders' equity components as of and for the twelve months ended Dec 31, 2023 presented in this table include discontinued operations.
(2) The return on average tangible shareholders' equity ratio and operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity ratio exclude the amortization of intangible assets, net of tax.
(3) The operating efficiency ratio excludes the amortization of intangible assets.
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of
Dec 31, 2024 change from
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
ASSETS
$
%
$
%
Cash and due from banks
$
92,590
$
98,299
$
87,233
$
(5,709
)
(6
)%
$
5,357
6
%
Short-term investments
914,290
791,177
605,843
123,113
16
%
308,447
51
%
Cash and cash equivalents
1,006,880
889,476
693,076
117,404
13
%
313,804
45
%
Available for sale ("AFS") securities
4,021,598
4,163,352
4,407,521
(141,754
)
(3
)%
(385,923
)
(9
)%
Held to maturity ("HTM") securities
420,715
427,459
449,721
(6,744
)
(2
)%
(29,006
)
(6
)%
Total securities
4,442,313
4,590,811
4,857,242
(148,498
)
(3
)%
(414,929
)
(9
)%
Loans held for sale
372
1,993
1,124
(1,621
)
(81
)%
(752
)
(67
)%
Loans:
Commercial and industrial
3,296,068
3,340,029
3,034,068
(43,961
)
(1
)%
262,000
9
%
Commercial real estate
7,119,523
7,174,861
5,457,349
(55,338
)
(1
)%
1,662,174
30
%
Commercial construction
494,842
513,519
386,999
(18,677
)
(4
)%
107,843
28
%
Business banking
1,448,176
1,321,179
1,085,763
126,997
10
%
362,413
33
%
Total commercial loans
12,358,609
12,349,588
9,964,179
9,021
-
%
2,394,430
24
%
Residential real estate
4,063,659
4,080,736
2,565,485
(17,077
)
-
%
1,498,174
58
%
Consumer home equity
1,385,394
1,361,971
1,208,231
23,423
2
%
177,163
15
%
Other consumer
271,422
271,831
235,533
(409
)
-
%
35,889
15
%
Total loans
18,079,084
18,064,126
13,973,428
14,958
-
%
4,105,656
29
%
Allowance for loan losses
(228,952
)
(253,821
)
(148,993
)
24,869
(10
)%
(79,959
)
54
%
Unamortized prem./disc. and def. fees
(300,730
)
(308,243
)
(25,068
)
7,513
(2
)%
(275,662
)
1100
%
Net loans
17,549,402
17,502,062
13,799,367
47,340
-
%
3,750,035
27
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
5,865
5,865
5,904
-
-
%
(39
)
(1
)%
Premises and equipment
66,641
78,776
60,133
(12,135
)
(15
)%
6,508
11
%
Bank-owned life insurance
204,704
203,635
164,702
1,069
1
%
40,002
24
%
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
1,050,158
1,057,509
566,205
(7,351
)
(1
)%
483,953
85
%
Deferred income taxes, net
332,128
319,206
266,185
12,922
4
%
65,943
25
%
Prepaid expenses
231,944
201,285
183,073
30,659
15
%
48,871
27
%
Other assets
667,473
656,569
536,267
10,904
2
%
131,206
24
%
Total assets
$
25,557,880
$
25,507,187
$
21,133,278
$
50,693
-
%
$
4,424,602
21
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand
$
5,992,082
$
5,856,171
$
5,162,218
$
135,911
2
%
$
829,864
16
%
Interest checking accounts
4,606,250
4,562,226
3,737,361
44,024
1
%
868,889
23
%
Savings accounts
1,620,602
1,681,093
1,323,126
(60,491
)
(4
)%
297,476
22
%
Money market investment
5,736,362
5,572,277
4,664,475
164,085
3
%
1,071,887
23
%
Certificates of deposit
3,336,323
3,545,087
2,709,037
(208,764
)
(6
)%
627,286
23
%
Total deposits
21,291,619
21,216,854
17,596,217
74,765
-
%
3,695,402
21
%
Borrowed funds:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
17,589
17,342
17,738
247
1
%
(149
)
(1
)%
Escrow deposits of borrowers
27,721
29,405
21,978
(1,684
)
(6
)%
5,743
26
%
Interest rate swap collateral funds
48,590
24,070
8,500
24,520
102
%
40,090
472
%
Total borrowed funds
93,900
70,817
48,216
23,083
33
%
45,684
95
%
Other liabilities
560,394
548,378
513,990
12,016
2
%
46,404
9
%
Total liabilities
21,945,913
21,836,049
18,158,423
109,864
1
%
3,787,490
21
%
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares
2,141
2,150
1,767
(9
)
-
%
374
21
%
Additional paid-in capital
2,237,494
2,246,134
1,666,441
(8,640
)
-
%
571,053
34
%
Unallocated common shares held by the employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP")
(127,842
)
(129,077
)
(132,755
)
1,235
(1
)%
4,913
(4
)%
Retained earnings
2,084,503
2,048,042
2,047,754
36,461
2
%
36,749
2
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), net of tax
(584,329
)
(496,111
)
(608,352
)
(88,218
)
18
%
24,023
(4
)%
Total shareholders' equity
3,611,967
3,671,138
2,974,855
(59,171
)
(2
)%
637,112
21
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
25,557,880
$
25,507,187
$
21,133,278
$
50,693
-
%
$
4,424,602
21
%
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three months ended
Three months ended Dec 31, 2024 change from three months ended
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Interest and dividend income:
$
%
$
%
Interest and fees on loans
$
234,722
$
230,824
$
168,419
$
3,898
2
%
$
66,303
39
%
Taxable interest and dividends on securities
22,064
22,421
23,782
(357
)
(2
)%
(1,718
)
(7
)%
Non-taxable interest and dividends on securities
1,446
1,444
1,434
2
-
%
12
1
%
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
12,529
11,329
10,011
1,200
11
%
2,518
25
%
Total interest and dividend income
270,761
266,018
203,646
4,743
2
%
67,115
33
%
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
91,102
95,334
67,389
(4,232
)
(4
)%
23,713
35
%
Interest on borrowings
466
829
2,950
(363
)
(44
)%
(2,484
)
(84
)%
Total interest expense
91,568
96,163
70,339
(4,595
)
(5
)%
21,229
30
%
Net interest income
179,193
169,855
133,307
9,338
5
%
45,886
34
%
Provision for allowance for loan losses
6,820
46,983
5,198
(40,163
)
(85
)%
1,622
31
%
Net interest income after provision for allowance for loan losses
172,373
122,872
128,109
49,501
40
%
44,264
35
%
Noninterest income:
Trust and investment advisory fees
17,962
14,909
6,128
3,053
20
%
11,834
193
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,426
8,140
7,514
286
4
%
912
12
%
Debit card processing fees
3,602
3,806
3,398
(204
)
(5
)%
204
6
%
Interest rate swap income (losses)
1,169
565
(576
)
604
107
%
1,745
(303
)%
Income from investments held in rabbi trusts
5
3,591
4,969
(3,586
)
(100
)%
(4,964
)
(100
)%
Losses on sales of commercial and industrial loans
-
-
(87
)
-
-
%
87
(100
)%
Losses on sales of mortgage loans held for sale, net
(325
)
(385
)
(219
)
60
(16
)%
(106
)
48
%
Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net
(9,241
)
-
-
(9,241
)
-
%
(9,241
)
-
%
Other
15,751
2,902
5,612
12,849
443
%
10,139
181
%
Total noninterest income
37,349
33,528
26,739
3,821
11
%
10,610
40
%
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
78,897
93,759
67,773
(14,862
)
(16
)%
11,124
16
%
Office occupancy and equipment
12,752
14,470
9,195
(1,718
)
(12
)%
3,557
39
%
Data processing
21,380
19,504
16,753
1,876
10
%
4,627
28
%
Professional services
3,329
8,982
4,108
(5,653
)
(63
)%
(779
)
(19
)%
Marketing expenses
2,823
1,576
2,693
1,247
79
%
130
5
%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance
3,873
3,200
13,486
673
21
%
(9,613
)
(71
)%
Amortization of intangible assets
7,351
6,210
505
1,141
18
%
6,846
1356
%
Other
7,139
12,052
6,516
(4,913
)
(41
)%
623
10
%
Total noninterest expense
137,544
159,753
121,029
(22,209
)
(14
)%
16,515
14
%
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense
72,178
(3,353
)
33,819
75,531
(2253
)%
38,359
113
%
Income tax expense
11,407
2,835
2,310
8,572
302
%
9,097
394
%
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
60,771
$
(6,188
)
$
31,509
$
66,959
(1082
)%
$
29,262
93
%
Net income from discontinued operations
$
-
$
-
$
286,994
$
-
-
%
$
(286,994
)
(100
)%
Net income (loss)
$
60,771
$
(6,188
)
$
318,503
$
66,959
(1082
)%
$
(257,732
)
(81
)%
Share data:
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
201,237,749
196,700,222
162,571,066
4,537,527
2
%
38,666,683
24
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
202,638,608
197,706,644
162,724,398
4,931,964
2
%
39,914,210
25
%
Earnings (loss) per share, basic:
Continuing operations
$
0.30
$
(0.03
)
$
0.19
$
0.33
(1100
)%
$
0.11
58
%
Discontinued operations
$
-
$
-
$
1.77
$
-
0
%
$
(1.77
)
(100
)%
Earnings (loss) per share, basic
$
0.30
$
(0.03
)
$
1.96
$
0.33
(1100
)%
$
(1.66
)
(85
)%
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted:
Continuing operations
$
0.30
$
(0.03
)
$
0.19
$
0.33
(1100
)%
$
0.11
58
%
Discontinued operations
$
-
$
-
$
1.76
$
-
0
%
$
(1.76
)
(100
)%
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
$
0.30
$
(0.03
)
$
1.95
$
0.33
(1100
)%
$
(1.65
)
(85
)%
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Twelve months ended
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Change
Interest and dividend income:
$
%
Interest and fees on loans
$
808,041
$
652,095
$
155,946
24
%
Taxable interest and dividends on securities
90,582
101,233
(10,651
)
(11
)%
Non-taxable interest and dividends on securities
5,766
5,736
30
1
%
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
42,377
37,395
4,982
13
%
Total interest and dividend income
946,766
796,459
150,307
19
%
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
337,367
226,075
111,292
49
%
Interest on borrowings
1,802
19,975
(18,173
)
(91
)%
Total interest expense
339,169
246,050
93,119
38
%
Net interest income
607,597
550,409
57,188
10
%
Provision for allowance for loan losses
67,380
20,052
47,328
236
%
Net interest income after provision for allowance for loan losses
540,217
530,357
9,860
2
%
Noninterest income:
Trust and investment advisory fees
46,126
24,264
21,862
90
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
32,004
28,631
3,373
12
%
Debit card processing fees
14,177
13,469
708
5
%
Interest rate swap income
2,819
1,536
1,283
84
%
Income from investments held in rabbi trusts
9,675
9,305
370
4
%
Losses on sales of commercial and industrial loans
-
(2,738
)
2,738
(100
)%
Losses on sales of mortgage loans held for sale, net
(920
)
(507
)
(413
)
81
%
Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net
(16,798
)
(333,170
)
316,372
(95
)%
Other
36,834
21,457
15,377
72
%
Total noninterest income (loss)
123,917
(237,753
)
361,670
(152
)%
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
302,345
253,037
49,308
19
%
Office occupancy and equipment
46,515
35,992
10,523
29
%
Data processing
75,383
55,308
20,075
36
%
Professional services
20,073
17,385
2,688
15
%
Marketing expenses
7,824
7,592
232
3
%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance
13,866
21,874
(8,008
)
(37
)%
Amortization of intangible assets
14,569
1,804
12,765
708
%
Other
27,793
25,610
2,183
9
%
Total noninterest expense
508,368
418,602
89,766
21
%
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense
155,766
(125,998
)
281,764
(224
)%
Income tax expense (benefit)
36,205
(63,309
)
99,514
(157
)%
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
119,561
(62,689
)
182,250
(291
)%
Net income from discontinued operations
-
294,866
(294,866
)
(100
)%
Net income
$
119,561
$
232,177
$
(112,616
)
(49
)%
Share data:
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
181,126,320
162,293,020
18,833,300
12
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
182,181,073
162,403,097
19,777,976
12
%
Earnings (loss) per share, basic:
Continuing operations
$
0.66
$
(0.39
)
$
1.05
(269
)%
Discontinued operations
$
-
$
1.82
$
(1.82
)
(100
)%
Earnings (loss) per share, basic
$
0.66
$
1.43
$
(0.77
)
(54
)%
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted:
Continuing operations
$
0.66
$
(0.39
)
$
1.05
(269
)%
Discontinued operations
$
-
$
1.82
$
(1.82
)
(100
)%
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
$
0.66
$
1.43
$
(0.77
)
(54
)%
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID, & AVERAGE YIELDS
As of and for the three months ended
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Avg. Balance
Interest
Yield / Cost
Avg. Balance
Interest
Yield / Cost
Avg. Balance
Interest
Yield / Cost
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1):
Commercial
$
12,265,758
$
168,930
5.48
%
$
11,935,922
$
167,712
5.59
%
$
9,978,154
$
126,128
5.01
%
Residential
3,938,128
42,857
4.33
%
3,772,420
40,484
4.27
%
2,573,032
23,546
3.63
%
Consumer
1,601,403
27,328
6.79
%
1,568,372
27,026
6.86
%
1,411,374
22,835
6.42
%
Total loans
17,805,289
239,115
5.34
%
17,276,714
235,222
5.42
%
13,962,560
172,509
4.90
%
Total investment securities
5,173,480
23,909
1.84
%
5,322,650
24,259
1.81
%
5,670,742
25,609
1.79
%
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments
1,042,771
12,529
4.78
%
833,184
11,329
5.41
%
720,384
10,011
5.51
%
Total interest-earning assets
24,021,540
275,553
4.56
%
23,432,548
270,810
4.60
%
20,353,686
208,129
4.06
%
Non-interest-earning assets
1,716,954
1,606,357
834,391
Total assets
$
25,738,494
$
25,038,905
$
21,188,077
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings
$
1,660,095
$
1,527
0.37
%
$
1,646,532
$
1,526
0.37
%
$
1,352,239
$
45
0.01
%
Interest checking
4,626,205
12,745
1.10
%
4,548,231
13,428
1.17
%
3,753,352
7,080
0.75
%
Money market
5,774,240
36,183
2.49
%
5,631,626
39,994
2.83
%
4,735,917
29,390
2.46
%
Time deposits
3,494,638
40,647
4.63
%
3,365,392
40,386
4.77
%
2,656,313
30,874
4.61
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
15,555,178
91,102
2.33
%
15,191,781
95,334
2.50
%
12,497,821
67,389
2.14
%
Borrowings
82,829
466
2.24
%
89,398
829
3.69
%
242,437
2,950
4.83
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
15,638,007
91,568
2.33
%
15,281,179
96,163
2.50
%
12,740,258
70,339
2.19
%
Demand deposit accounts
5,884,058
5,666,471
5,210,185
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
573,077
564,961
555,034
Total liabilities
22,095,142
21,512,611
18,505,477
Shareholders' equity
3,643,352
3,526,294
2,682,600
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
25,738,494
$
25,038,905
$
21,188,077
Net interest income - FTE
$
183,985
$
174,647
$
137,790
Net interest-earning assets (2)
$
8,383,533
$
8,151,369
$
7,613,428
Net interest margin - FTE (3)
3.05
%
2.97
%
2.69
%
(1) Includes non-accrual loans.
(2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin - FTE represents fully-taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. Please refer to Appendix B to this press release for a reconciliation of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income.
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID, & AVERAGE YIELDS
As of and for the twelve months ended
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Avg. Balance
Interest
Yield / Cost
Avg. Balance
Interest
Yield / Cost
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1):
Commercial
$
11,087,978
$
591,885
5.34
%
$
9,913,968
$
491,427
4.96
%
Residential
3,214,769
131,648
4.10
%
2,538,588
90,139
3.55
%
Consumer
1,509,516
101,552
6.73
%
1,381,745
86,167
6.24
%
Total loans
15,812,263
825,085
5.22
%
13,834,301
667,733
4.83
%
Total investment securities
5,374,127
97,924
1.82
%
6,247,706
108,512
1.74
%
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments
810,670
42,377
5.23
%
720,864
37,395
5.19
%
Total interest-earning assets
21,997,060
965,386
4.39
%
20,802,871
813,640
3.91
%
Non-interest-earning assets
1,296,780
921,622
Total assets
$
23,293,840
$
21,724,493
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings
$
1,466,914
$
3,136
0.21
%
$
1,515,713
$
217
0.01
%
Interest checking
4,167,043
43,187
1.04
%
4,070,585
24,235
0.60
%
Money market
5,283,231
140,695
2.66
%
4,918,343
104,002
2.11
%
Time deposits
3,146,139
150,349
4.78
%
2,303,520
97,621
4.24
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
14,063,327
337,367
2.40
%
12,808,161
226,075
1.77
%
Borrowings
68,235
1,802
2.64
%
418,884
19,975
4.77
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
14,131,562
339,169
2.40
%
13,227,045
246,050
1.86
%
Demand deposit accounts
5,348,124
5,404,208
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
545,291
522,239
Total liabilities
20,024,977
19,153,492
Shareholders' equity
3,268,863
2,571,001
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
23,293,840
$
21,724,493
Net interest income - FTE
$
626,217
$
567,590
Net interest-earning assets (2)
$
7,865,498
$
7,575,826
Net interest margin - FTE (3)
2.85
%
2.73
%
(1) Includes non-accrual loans.
(2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin - FTE represents fully-taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. Please refer to Appendix B to this press release for a reconciliation of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income.
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1)
As of
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial
$
112,513
$
105,099
$
26,139
$
40,986
$
35,107
Residential
12,955
10,450
6,789
6,697
8,725
Consumer
10,352
8,954
6,843
9,490
8,725
Total non-accrual loans
135,820
124,503
39,771
57,173
52,557
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more:
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing loans
135,820
124,503
39,771
57,173
52,557
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Other non-performing assets:
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets (1)
$
135,820
$
124,503
$
39,771
$
57,173
$
52,557
Total non-performing loans to total loans
0.76
%
0.70
%
0.28
%
0.41
%
0.38
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.53
%
0.49
%
0.19
%
0.27
%
0.25
%
(1) Non-performing assets are comprised of NPLs, other real estate owned ("OREO"), and non-performing securities. NPLs consist of non-accrual loans and loans that are more than 90 days past due but still accruing interest. OREO consists of real estate properties, which primarily serve as collateral to secure the Company's loans, that it controls due to foreclosure or acceptance of a deed in lieu of foreclosure.
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
Three months ended
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Average total loans
$
17,802,836
$
17,274,903
$
14,113,343
$
14,013,714
$
13,961,061
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of the period
253,821
156,146
149,190
148,993
155,146
Net loans charged-off (recovered):
Commercial and industrial
29
(7
)
(56
)
(25
)
(9
)
Commercial real estate
30,786
4,456
(2,011
)
7,118
7,818
Commercial construction
-
-
-
-
-
Business banking
458
356
803
(308
)
3,172
Residential real estate
(86
)
(43
)
(27
)
(21
)
(34
)
Consumer home equity
(1
)
(19
)
(59
)
2
(1
)
Other consumer
503
395
520
488
405
Total net loans charged-off (recovered)
31,689
5,138
(830
)
7,254
11,351
Initial allowance established for Cambridge's PCD loans
-
55,830
-
-
-
Provision for allowance for loan losses (2)
6,820
46,983
6,126
7,451
5,198
Total allowance for loan losses, end of period
$
228,952
$
253,821
$
156,146
$
149,190
$
148,993
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans outstanding during this period
0.71
%
0.12
%
(0.02
)%
0.21
%
0.32
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans
1.29
%
1.43
%
1.11
%
1.06
%
1.07
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans
168.57
%
203.87
%
392.61
%
260.94
%
283.49
%
(2) Provision for allowance for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 includes the initial provision on non-PCD loans acquired from Cambridge.
APPENDIX A: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Earnings Metrics (1)
For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP)
$
60,771
$
(6,188
)
$
26,331
$
38,647
$
31,509
$
119,561
$
(62,689
)
Add:
Provision for non-PCD acquired loans
-
40,899
-
-
-
40,899
-
Noninterest income components:
Income from investments held in rabbi trusts
(5
)
(3,591
)
(1,761
)
(4,318
)
(4,969
)
(9,675
)
(9,305
)
Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net
9,241
-
7,557
-
-
16,798
333,170
Gain on sale of other equity investment
(9,291
)
-
-
-
-
(9,291
)
-
(Gains) losses on sales of other assets
(352
)
2,970
2
-
-
2,620
3
Noninterest expense components:
Rabbi trust employee benefit expense
239
1,326
930
1,746
1,740
4,241
3,742
Merger and acquisition expenses
3,587
27,577
3,684
1,816
1,865
36,664
5,495
Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments
3,419
69,181
10,412
(756
)
(1,364
)
82,256
333,105
Less: net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (2)
(4,141
)
13,328
224
(190
)
13,270
9,221
107,230
Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax
$
7,560
$
55,853
$
10,188
$
(566
)
$
(14,634
)
$
73,035
$
225,875
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
$
68,331
$
49,665
$
36,519
$
38,081
$
16,875
$
192,596
$
163,186
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:
Basic
201,237,749
196,700,222
163,145,255
162,863,540
162,571,066
181,126,320
162,293,020
Diluted
202,638,608
197,706,644
163,499,296
163,188,410
162,724,398
182,181,073
162,403,097
Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, basic:
$
0.30
$
(0.03
)
$
0.16
$
0.24
$
0.19
$
0.66
$
(0.39
)
Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, diluted:
$
0.30
$
(0.03
)
$
0.16
$
0.24
$
0.19
$
0.66
$
(0.39
)
Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)
$
0.34
$
0.25
$
0.22
$
0.23
$
0.10
$
1.06
$
1.01
Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
$
0.34
$
0.25
$
0.22
$
0.23
$
0.10
$
1.06
$
1.00
Return on average assets (3)
0.94
%
(0.10
)%
0.50
%
0.74
%
0.59
%
0.51
%
(0.29
)%
Add:
Provision for non-PCD acquired loans (3)
0.00
%
0.65
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.18
%
0.00
%
Income from investments held in rabbi trusts (3)
0.00
%
(0.06
)%
(0.03
)%
(0.08
)%
(0.09
)%
(0.04
)%
(0.04
)%
Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net (3)
0.14
%
0.00
%
0.14
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.07
%
1.53
%
Gain on sale of other equity investment (3)
(0.14
)%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
(0.04
)%
0.00
%
(Gains) losses on sales of other assets (3)
(0.01
)%
0.05
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (3)
0.00
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
Merger and acquisition expenses (3)
0.06
%
0.44
%
0.07
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.16
%
0.03
%
Less: net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (2) (3)
(0.06
)%
0.21
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.25
%
0.04
%
0.49
%
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (3)
1.05
%
0.79
%
0.70
%
0.72
%
0.31
%
0.83
%
0.76
%
Return on average shareholders' equity (3)
6.64
%
(0.70
)%
3.62
%
5.23
%
4.66
%
3.66
%
(2.44
)%
Add:
Provision for non-PCD acquired loans (3)
0.00
%
4.61
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
1.25
%
0.00
%
Income from investments held in rabbi trusts (3)
0.00
%
(0.41
)%
(0.24
)%
(0.58
)%
(0.73
)%
(0.30
)%
(0.36
)%
Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net (3)
1.01
%
0.00
%
1.04
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.51
%
12.96
%
Gain on sale of other equity investment (3)
(1.01
)%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
(0.28
)%
0.00
%
(Gains) losses on sales of other assets (3)
(0.04
)%
0.34
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.08
%
0.00
%
Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (3)
0.03
%
0.15
%
0.13
%
0.24
%
0.26
%
0.13
%
0.15
%
Merger and acquisition expenses (3)
0.39
%
3.11
%
0.51
%
0.25
%
0.28
%
1.12
%
0.21
%
Less: net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (2) (3)
(0.45
)%
1.50
%
0.03
%
(0.03
)%
1.96
%
0.28
%
4.17
%
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (3)
7.47
%
5.60
%
5.03
%
5.17
%
2.51
%
5.89
%
6.35
%
Tangible net income
Net (loss) income (GAAP)
60,771
(6,188
)
26,331
38,647
31,509
119,561
(62,689
)
Add: Amortization of intangible assets
7,351
6,210
504
504
505
14,569
1,804
Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets (4)
2,036
1,720
140
140
143
4,036
509
Tangible net (loss) income (non-GAAP) (5)
66,086
(1,698
)
26,695
39,011
31,871
130,094
(61,394
)
Average tangible shareholders' equity:
Average total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
3,643,352
$
3,526,294
$
2,928,101
$
2,970,759
$
2,682,600
$
3,268,863
$
2,571,001
Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles
1,054,952
974,546
565,523
566,027
597,234
791,489
643,977
Average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,588,400
$
2,551,748
$
2,362,578
$
2,404,732
$
2,085,366
$
2,477,374
$
1,927,024
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (3) (5)
10.16
%
(0.26
)%
4.54
%
6.52
%
6.06
%
5.25
%
(3.19
)%
Add:
Provision for non-PCD acquired loans (3)
0.00
%
6.38
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
1.65
%
0.00
%
Income from investments held in rabbi trusts (3)
0.00
%
(0.56
)%
(0.30
)%
(0.72
)%
(0.95
)%
(0.39
)%
(0.48
)%
Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net (3)
1.42
%
0.00
%
1.29
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.68
%
17.29
%
Gain on sale of other equity investment (3)
(1.43
)%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
(0.38
)%
0.00
%
(Gains) losses on sales of other assets (3)
(0.05
)%
0.46
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.11
%
0.00
%
Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (3)
0.04
%
0.21
%
0.16
%
0.29
%
0.33
%
0.17
%
0.19
%
Merger and acquisition expenses (3)
0.55
%
4.30
%
0.63
%
0.30
%
0.35
%
1.48
%
0.29
%
Less: net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (2) (3)
(0.64
)%
2.08
%
0.04
%
(0.03
)%
2.52
%
0.37
%
5.56
%
Operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (3) (5)
11.33
%
8.45
%
6.28
%
6.42
%
3.27
%
8.20
%
8.54
%
(1) Average assets, average goodwill and other intangibles, and average tangible shareholders' equity components for the three months and twelve months ended Dec 31, 2023 presented in this section include discontinued operations.
(2) The net tax benefit (expense) associated with these items is generally determined by assessing whether each item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying our combined statutory tax rate only to those items included in net taxable income. Included in the net tax benefit for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 is $2.6MM and a $7.4MM, respectively, of lost state tax benefit relating to Massachusetts net operating tax losses prohibited from carryover under Massachusetts tax law. The net operating tax loss position of the Company at December 31, 2024 is primarily a result of tax losses from the 2024 Cambridge's investment portfolio sale. Additionally, as federal net operating tax loss carryovers from 2024 lower projections of 2025 taxable income, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 adjustments include a $2.8MM valuation allowance against the Company's federal charitable contribution carryforward deferred tax asset that is set to expire at the end of 2025. The net tax benefit for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was primarily due to the tax benefit from state tax strategies associated with the utilization of capital losses as a result of the sale of securities in the first quarter of 2023. Upon the sale of securities in the first quarter of 2023, we established a valuation allowance of $17.4 million, as it was determined at that time that it was not more-likely-than-not that the entirety of the deferred tax asset related to the loss on such securities would be realized. Included in that $17.4 million was $2.8 million in expected lost state tax benefits. Following the execution of the sale of our insurance agency business in October 2023 and the resulting capital gain, coupled with tax planning strategies, a state tax benefit of $13.6 million was realized on the securities sale losses.
(3) Metrics for the three months presented on an annualized basis.
(4) The tax effect of amortization of intangible assets is calculated using the Company's combined statutory tax rate of 28.23% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Prior to the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company anticipated a combined statutory rate of 27.7% for the year as reflected in the tax effect of amortization of intangible assets for the corresponding three-month periods in 2024.
(5) The tangible net income (loss), return on average tangible shareholders' equity ratio and operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity ratio exclude the amortization of intangible assets, net of tax.
APPENDIX B: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Revenues and Expenses
For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
179,193
$
169,855
$
128,649
$
129,900
$
133,307
$
607,597
$
550,409
Add:
Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP) (1)
4,792
4,792
4,553
4,483
4,483
18,620
17,181
Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)
$
183,985
$
174,647
$
133,202
$
134,383
$
137,790
$
626,217
$
567,590
Noninterest income (GAAP)
$
37,349
$
33,528
$
25,348
$
27,692
$
26,739
$
123,917
$
(237,753
)
Less:
Income from investments held in rabbi trusts
5
3,591
1,761
4,318
4,969
9,675
9,305
Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net
(9,241
)
-
(7,557
)
-
-
(16,798
)