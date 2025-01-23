FLORENCE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB), the holding company of Oregon Pacific Bank, today reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.8 million or $0.26 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. "We are happy to report the Bank's 2024 financial performance," said Ron Green, President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the year the banking industry faced increased pressures on our net interest margin as competition for deposits intensified. Oregon Pacific has remained disciplined with our deposit strategy, and we believe this approach has contributed to the bank's overall 2024 success."

During the quarter the bank's net interest margin expanded to 3.66%, up from 3.59% reported in the third quarter 2024. The expansion was primarily attributable to a reduction in the bank's cost of funds, which decreased by 0.05% to 1.36% on a linked quarter basis. The bank also experienced an increase in the yield on loans, which grew to 5.55%, up from 5.47% in the third quarter 2024. Despite the fourth quarter fed funds rate reduction of 0.50%, the bank continued to see an increase in loan yields as the decrease in the yield on the fully floating portion of the bank's loan portfolio was more than offset by the yield on new production. Period-end loans, net of deferred loan origination fees, totaled $571.6 million, representing quarterly growth of $6.1 million for the period ended December 31, 2024. Quarterly loan production for new and renewed loans totaled $25.7 million, with a weighted average effective rate of 7.36% and a weighted-average repricing life of 3.05 years.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the bank experienced a reduction in classified assets of $2.2 million, defined as loans and loan contingent liabilities internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans, adversely classified securities and other real estate owned. The primary driver of the reduction was the payoff of a substandard loan participation totaling $2 million, which matured during the quarter. Despite a reduction in classified assets, the bank did see a small increase in nonperforming loans, which grew $520 thousand due to the migration of one loan into nonaccrual status. The bank recorded no quarterly provision for credit losses and reversed $30 thousand of provision for unfunded commitments partially attributable to a reduction in the unfunded commitment balances during the quarter.

Period-end deposits totaled $676.6 million, representing a quarterly deposit contraction of $19 million. During the quarter the bank redeemed $8 million of callable brokered time deposits with an effective interest rate of 5.40%. The Bank elected to not reissue the time deposits, as first quarter cash flows from the securities portfolio are projected to more than offset the redeemed deposits. At December 31, 2024, core deposits contracted by $11.0 million, since September 30, 2024, with the majority of that migration occurring during the last two weeks of the year, which aligns with the typical seasonal fluctuations historically experienced by the Bank. Average core deposits, a calculation that eliminates daily volatility of outstanding balances, for the fourth quarter 2024 were $676.9 million, up $5.0 million over the third quarter 2024 average core deposits of $671.9 million.

Noninterest income totaled $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and represented growth of $117 thousand compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The largest increase occurred in the trust fee income category, which grew $105 thousand from the prior quarter. This increase was primarily tied to growth in Assets Under Management, which increased $4.0 million from September 30, 2024, and $44.4 million since December 31, 2023.

During the quarter the bank announced the planned discontinuation of residential mortgage lending. In recent periods, this source of noninterest income has decreased significantly due to a reduction in mortgage refinance activity. The bank historically originated brokered mortgages through third-party lenders, in addition to non-conforming portfolio mortgages, primarily for business clients. This decision occurred due to two factors: a reduction in mortgage origination revenue, coupled with difficulty finding and retaining mortgage lenders and processors. The bank does not anticipate this change to have significant impacts on overall profitability. There will be a reduction in mortgage revenue, which will be roughly offset by systems and personnel savings. The bank stopped acceptance of new mortgage applications in December, with the intention of full elimination of mortgage lending once the existing pipeline was complete, which is estimated in early second quarter 2025.

During the fourth quarter 2024 noninterest expense totaled $6.1 million, representing a decrease of $32 thousand from the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The largest expense fluctuation occurred in the salaries and employee benefits category. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the bank reduced bonus compensation expense by $181 thousand compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as the bank completed a true-up of year end bonus projections for 2024. Additionally, the bank also reduced group insurance expense by approximately $43 thousand associated with the bank's self-funded dental insurance, and partially self-funded medical insurance. Throughout the plan year the bank accrued expense based on estimated utilization. The bank completed an expense reversal because actual claims activity claims occurred below projected levels. Partially offsetting the positive variance was an increase of $118 thousand in outside services for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024. During the quarter the bank made a $50 thousand one-time vendor payment and a $45 thousand recruiter payment, both of which are not expected in future periods.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipates," "targets," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "goals," "believes" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would" and "could." The forward-looking statements made represent Oregon Pacific Bank's current estimates, projections, expectations, plans or forecasts of its future results and revenues, including but not limited to statements about performance, loan or deposit growth, loan prepayments, investment purchases, investment yields, strategic focus, capital position, liquidity, credit quality, special asset liquidation, noninterest income, noninterest expense and credit quality trends. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are often beyond Oregon Pacific Bank's control. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the following uncertainties and risks. Oregon Pacific Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking the PSLRA's safe harbor provisions.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 9,521 $ 12,437 $ 8,106 Interest bearing deposits 10,921 25,874 6,246 Securities 155,258 163,275 177,599 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 571,565 565,492 536,662 Allowance for credit losses (7,400 ) (7,400 ) (6,975 ) Premises and equipment, net 13,279 13,444 13,470 Bank owned life insurance 9,142 9,071 8,866 Deferred tax asset 5,398 4,754 5,758 Other assets 8,764 8,279 11,254 Total assets $ 776,448 $ 795,226 $ 760,986 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand - non-interest bearing $ 141,719 $ 156,296 $ 155,693 Demand - interest bearing 277,932 278,563 272,968 Money market 135,255 136,984 129,543 Savings 66,194 65,456 66,254 Certificates of deposit 55,517 58,289 35,991 Total deposits 676,617 695,588 660,449 FHLB borrowings 7,500 7,500 17,000 Junior subordinated debenture 4,124 4,124 4,124 Subordinated debenture 14,827 14,802 14,727 Other liabilities 8,090 8,612 8,304 Total liabilities 711,158 730,626 704,604 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 21,612 21,491 21,291 Retained earnings 51,603 49,385 44,083 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (7,925 ) (6,276 ) (8,992 ) Total stockholders' equity 65,290 64,600 56,382 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 776,448 $ 795,226 $ 760,986

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 7,941 $ 7,746 $ 6,871 $ 30,378 $ 25,531 Securities 1,376 1,477 1,608 5,906 6,504 Other interest income 282 314 172 1,018 1,263 Total interest income 9,599 9,537 8,651 37,302 33,298 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,357 2,452 1,677 9,023 5,331 Borrowed funds 318 319 379 1,344 1,066 Total interest expense 2,675 2,771 2,056 10,367 6,397 NET INTEREST INCOME 6,924 6,766 6,595 26,935 26,901 Provision for credit losses on loans - 150 80 331 150 Provision (credit) for unfunded commitments (30 ) 35 (150 ) (25 ) (380 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 6,954 6,581 6,665 26,629 27,131 NONINTEREST INCOME Trust fee income 1,135 1,030 944 4,001 3,619 Service charges 378 371 348 1,457 1,374 Mortgage loan sales 72 39 56 204 147 Merchant card services 125 157 129 519 515 Oregon Pacific Wealth Management income 349 336 274 1,301 1,095 Other income 96 105 106 457 405 Total noninterest income 2,155 2,038 1,857 7,939 7,155 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,418 3,651 3,218 14,337 12,594 Outside services 787 669 631 2,814 2,449 Occupancy & equipment 485 511 540 1,985 1,895 Trust expense 724 615 542 2,589 2,102 Loan and collection, OREO expense 16 21 16 70 76 Advertising 89 88 77 328 417 Supplies and postage 76 75 98 299 363 Other operating expenses 552 549 561 2,201 2,119 Total noninterest expense 6,147 6,179 5,683 24,623 22,015 Income before taxes 2,962 2,440 2,839 9,945 12,271 Provision for income taxes 744 593 614 2,424 3,039 NET INCOME $ 2,218 $ 1,847 $ 2,225 $ 7,521 $ 9,232

Quarterly Highlights 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Earnings Interest income $ 9,599 $ 9,537 $ 9,287 $ 8,880 $ 8,651 Interest expense 2,675 2,771 2,549 2,371 2,056 Net interest income $ 6,924 $ 6,766 $ 6,738 $ 6,509 $ 6,595 Provision for credit losses on loans - 150 141 40 80 Provision (credit) for unfunded commitments (30 ) 35 10 (40 ) (150 ) Noninterest income 2,155 2,038 1,960 1,789 1,857 Noninterest expense 6,147 6,179 6,086 6,216 5,683 Provision for income taxes 744 593 595 492 614 Net income $ 2,218 $ 1,847 $ 1,866 $ 1,590 $ 2,225 Average shares outstanding 7,136,389 7,134,259 7,135,227 7,115,125 7,094,180 Average diluted shares outstanding 7,154,126 7,153,663 7,154,631 7,128,148 7,100,680 Period end shares outstanding 7,138,259 7,134,259 7,135,227 7,135,615 7,094,180 Period end diluted shares outstanding 7,155,996 7,153,663 7,154,631 7,155,019 7,100,680 Earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.31 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.12 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 0.83 % 1.17 % Return on average equity 14.01 % 12.12 % 13.01 % 11.43 % 17.45 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent 3.66 % 3.59 % 3.65 % 3.59 % 3.64 % Yield on loans 5.55 % 5.47 % 5.43 % 5.30 % 5.15 % Yield on securities 3.31 % 3.48 % 3.62 % 3.54 % 3.53 % Cost of deposits 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.30 % 1.20 % 1.00 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.89 % 1.97 % 1.83 % 1.74 % 1.52 % Efficiency ratio 67.71 % 70.20 % 70.00 % 74.91 % 67.25 % Full-time equivalent employees 145 144 143 142 134 Capital Tier 1 capital $ 89,133 $ 87,101 $ 85,416 $ 83,699 $ 82,278 Leverage ratio 11.19 % 10.96 % 10.82 % 10.78 % 10.70 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.86 % 14.65 % 14.36 % 14.33 % 14.28 % Tier 1 risk based ratio 14.86 % 14.65 % 14.36 % 14.33 % 14.28 % Total risk based ratio 16.11 % 15.90 % 15.61 % 15.58 % 15.53 % Book value per share $ 9.12 $ 9.05 $ 8.39 $ 8.13 $ 7.95

Quarterly Highlights 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Asset quality Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 7,400 $ 7,400 $ 7,250 $ 7,018 $ 6,975 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 798 $ 278 $ 275 $ 113 $ 443 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 798 $ 278 $ 275 $ 113 $ 443 Classified Assets (1) $ 8,132 $ 10,363 $ 11,778 $ 9,668 $ 9,186 Net loan charge offs (recoveries) $ - $ - $ (91 ) $ (3 ) $ (3 ) ACL as a percentage of net loans 1.29 % 1.31 % 1.29 % 1.27 % 1.30 % ACL as a percentage of NPLs 927.32 % 2661.87 % 2636.36 % 6210.62 % 1574.49 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.14 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.08 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.10 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.06 % Classified Asset Ratio (2) 8.42 % 10.97 % 12.63 % 10.66 % 10.29 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.06 % 0.24 % 0.19 % 0.29 % 0.15 % Off-balance sheet figures Unused credit commitments $ 98,616 $ 99,229 $ 97,763 $ 99,498 $ 105,900 Trust assets under management (AUM) $ 271,046 $ 267,061 $ 254,380 $ 242,222 $ 226,695 Oregon Pacific Wealth Management AUM $ 165,045 $ 167,025 $ 159,201 $ 153,228 $ 147,159 End of period balances Total securities $ 155,258 $ 163,275 $ 162,483 $ 170,740 $ 177,599 Total short term deposits $ 10,921 $ 25,874 $ 10,559 $ 25,851 $ 6,246 Total loans net of allowance $ 564,165 $ 558,092 $ 555,752 $ 543,927 $ 529,687 Total earning assets $ 739,677 $ 756,571 $ 737,936 $ 749,463 $ 722,855 Total assets $ 776,448 $ 795,226 $ 771,842 $ 787,435 $ 760,986 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 141,719 $ 156,296 $ 154,226 $ 155,038 $ 155,693 Total brokered deposits $ 10,001 $ 18,001 $ 17,991 $ 17,961 $ 8,000 Total core deposits $ 666,616 $ 677,587 $ 659,484 $ 677,484 $ 652,449 Total deposits $ 676,617 $ 695,588 $ 677,475 $ 695,445 $ 660,449 Average balances Total securities $ 159,587 $ 162,918 $ 166,077 $ 172,769 $ 176,066 Total short term deposits $ 23,654 $ 22,887 $ 16,430 $ 14,663 $ 12,637 Total loans net of allowance $ 561,601 $ 556,336 $ 552,490 $ 535,251 $ 522,432 Total earning assets $ 754,173 $ 751,371 $ 744,050 $ 731,735 $ 720,383 Total assets $ 789,333 $ 787,072 $ 780,003 $ 767,409 $ 756,740 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 152,844 $ 158,888 $ 156,858 $ 156,513 $ 156,729 Total brokered deposits $ 12,610 $ 17,999 $ 17,975 $ 14,854 $ 7,989 Total core deposits $ 676,900 $ 671,949 $ 668,008 $ 657,555 $ 660,307 Total deposits $ 689,510 $ 689,948 $ 685,983 $ 672,409 $ 668,296

(1) Classified assets is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned. (2) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for credit losses.

Contacts

Editorial Contact:

Ron Green, President & Chief Executive Officer

ron.green@opbc.com

(541) 902-9800