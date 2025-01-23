LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OP Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ: OPBK), the holding company of Open Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.0 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, compared with $5.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024, and $5.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Min Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"We are continuing to experience the effects of uncertainty in the financial markets providing challenges in increasing customer deposits and lowering costs of deposit," said Min Kim, President and Chief Executive. "We continue to see slightly elevated levels of classified loans, and we have responded prudently to managing these assets. We are also paying careful attention to those of our customers and employees who have been affected by the unprecedented wildfires in the Los Angeles basin, and we express our deepest condolences to all of those who have lost homes, businesses or jobs, or who have been affected by these disasters. We look forward to opportunities to assist in the recovery of the affected communities."

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in thousands, except per share data) As of and For the Quarter % Change 4Q2024 vs. 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 3Q2024 4Q2023 Selected Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 16,929 $ 16,506 $ 16,230 2.6 % 4.3 % Provision for credit losses 1,547 448 630 245.3 145.6 Noninterest income 4,417 4,240 3,680 4.2 20.0 Noninterest expense 13,133 12,720 11,983 3.2 9.6 Income tax expense 1,695 2,142 2,125 (20.9 ) (20.2 ) Net income 4,971 5,436 5,172 (8.6 ) (3.9 ) Diluted earnings per share 0.33 0.36 0.34 (8.3 ) (2.9 ) Selected Balance Sheet Data: Gross loans $ 1,956,852 $ 1,931,007 $ 1,765,845 1.3 % 10.8 % Total deposits 2,027,285 2,064,603 1,807,558 (1.8 ) 12.2 Total assets 2,366,013 2,387,980 2,147,730 (0.9 ) 10.2 Average loans(1) 1,947,653 1,905,952 1,787,540 2.2 9.0 Average deposits 2,029,855 1,998,633 1,813,411 1.6 11.9 Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans $ 7,820 $ 3,620 $ 6,082 116.0 % 28.6 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.40 % 0.19 % 0.34 % 0.21 0.06 Criticized loans(2) to gross loans 1.00 0.85 0.76 0.15 0.24 Net charge-offs(3) to average gross loans(1) 0.00 0.01 0.04 (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.27 1.19 1.25 0.08 0.02 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 317 634 362 (317.00 ) (45.00 ) Financial Ratios: Return on average assets(3) 0.84 % 0.94 % 0.96 % (0.10 )% (0.12 )% Return on average equity(3) 9.75 10.95 11.18 (1.20 ) (1.43 ) Net interest margin(3) 2.96 2.95 3.12 0.01 (0.16 ) Efficiency ratio(4) 61.52 61.31 60.19 0.21 1.33 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.35 11.57 12.52 (0.22 ) (1.17 ) Leverage ratio 9.27 9.30 9.57 (0.03 ) (0.30 ) Book value per common share $ 13.83 $ 13.75 $ 12.84 0.6 7.7

(1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Includes Special Mention, Substandard, Doubtful, and Loss categories. (3) Annualized. (4) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 4Q2024 vs. 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 3Q2024 4Q2023 Interest Income Interest income $ 35,051 $ 35,299 $ 31,783 (0.7 )% 10.3 % Interest expense 18,122 18,793 15,553 (3.6 ) 16.5 Net interest income $ 16,929 $ 16,506 $ 16,230 2.6 % 4.3 %

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended Yield Change

4Q2024 vs. 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 Interest and Fees Yield/Rate(1) Interest and Fees Yield/Rate(1) Interest and Fees Yield/Rate(1) 3Q2024 4Q2023 Interest-earning Assets: Loans $ 31,729 6.49 % $ 31,885 6.66 % $ 28,914 6.43 % (0.17 )% 0.06 % Total interest-earning assets 35,051 6.12 35,299 6.30 31,783 6.10 (0.18 ) 0.02 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 17,182 4.60 17,921 4.85 14,127 4.51 (0.25 ) 0.09 Total interest-bearing liabilities 18,122 4.58 18,793 4.82 15,553 4.53 (0.24 ) 0.05 Ratios: Net interest income / interest rate spreads 16,929 1.54 16,506 1.48 16,230 1.57 0.06 (0.03 ) Net interest margin 2.96 2.95 3.12 0.01 (0.16 ) Total deposits / cost of deposits 17,182 3.37 17,921 3.57 14,127 3.09 (0.20 ) 0.28 Total funding liabilities / cost of funds 18,122 3.41 18,793 3.60 15,553 3.19 (0.19 ) 0.22

(1) Annualized.

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended Yield Change

4Q2024 vs. 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 Interest & Fees Yield(1) Interest & Fees Yield(1) Interest & Fees Yield(1) 3Q2024 4Q2023 Loan Yield Component: Contractual interest rate $ 31,406 6.42 % $ 31,182 6.52 % $ 28,596 6.36 % (0.10 )% 0.06 % Accretion of SBA loan discount(2) 813 0.17 918 0.19 960 0.21 (0.02 ) (0.04 ) Amortization of net deferred fees (47 ) (0.01 ) 23 - (67 ) -0.01 (0.01 ) - Amortization of premium (363 ) (0.07 ) (487 ) (0.10 ) (423 ) (0.09 ) 0.03 0.02 Net interest recognized on nonaccrual loans (232 ) (0.05 ) (61 ) (0.01 ) (345 ) (0.08 ) (0.04 ) 0.03 Prepayment penalty income and other fees(3) 152 0.03 310 0.06 193 0.04 (0.03 ) (0.01 ) Yield on loans $ 31,729 6.49 % $ 31,885 6.66 % $ 28,914 6.43 % (0.17 )% 0.06 %

(1) Annualized. (2) Includes discount accretion from SBA loan payoffs of $329 thousand, $426 thousand and $413 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (3) Includes prepayment penalty income of $45 thousand, $114 thousand and $43 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, from Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") loans.

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2024

Net interest income increased $423 thousand, or 2.6%, primarily due to lower interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by lower interest income on loans as our deposit costs repriced faster than our loan yields following the Federal Reserve's rate cuts from September 2024. Net interest margin was 2.96%, an increase of 1 basis point from 2.95%.

A $739 thousand decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits was primarily due to a 25 basis point decrease in average cost.

A 156 thousand decrease in interest income on loans was primarily due to a 17 basis point decrease in average yield.

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023

Net interest income increased $699 thousand, or 4.3%, as higher interest income from a $206.4 million, or 10.0%, increase in average earning assets (loans and interest-bearing deposits in other banks) surpassed higher interest expense from a $210.6 million, or 15.5%, increase in average interest-bearing liabilities (deposits and borrowings). Net interest margin, however, decreased 16 basis points to 2.96% from 3.12%, primarily due to a faster increase in average interest-bearing liabilities over average earnings assets and a faster repricing in deposits costs over loan yields.

A $2.8 million increase in interest income on loans was primarily due to a $160.1 million, or 9.0%, increase in average balance and a 6 basis point increase in average yield.

A $380 thousand increase in interest income on interest-bearing deposits in other banks was primarily due to a $41.7 million, or 53.1%, increase in average balance.

A $3.1 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits was primarily due to a $242.9 million, or 19.5%, increase in average balance and a 9 basis point increase in average cost.

A $486 thousand decrease in interest expense on borrowings was primarily due to a $32 million, or 27.1%, decrease in average balance and a 44 basis point decrease in average cost.

Provision for Credit Losses

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 Provision for credit losses on loans $ 1,859 $ 234 $ 537 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure (312 ) 214 93 Total provision for credit losses $ 1,547 $ 448 $ 630

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2024

The Company recorded $1.5 million in total provision for credit losses, an increase of $1.1 million, compared with $448 thousand,, reflecting an ongoing period of relatively elevated interest rates and the related impacts on our customers and on the values of the collateral securing our loans. Provision for credit losses on loans increased $1.6 million and provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure decreased $526 thousand.

Provision for credit losses on loans of $1.9 million was due to a $1.5 million increase in qualitative reserves, and a $810 thousand increase in specific reserves, partially offset by a $439 thousand decrease in general reserves.

The increase in qualitative reserves was primarily due to changes in the Bank's asset quality metrics and a decrease in CRE value indices.

The increase in specific reserves was primarily due to two SBA relationships.

The decrease in general reserves was primarily due to a decrease in average life of home mortgage loans, partially offset by an increase from loan growth.

Reversal of credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure of $312 thousand was primarily due to a change in calculation method for revolving accounts using expected funding amount instead of unfunded commitment amount.

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023

The Company recorded $1.5 million in total provision for credit losses, an increase of $917 thousand, compared with $630 thousand. Provision for credit losses on loans increased $1.3 million and provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure decreased $405 thousand.

Noninterest Income

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 4Q2024 vs. 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 3Q2024 4Q2023 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits $ 967 $ 889 $ 557 8.8 % 73.6 % Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 858 693 540 23.8 58.9 Gain on sale of loans 2,197 2,088 1,996 5.2 10.1 Other income 395 570 587 (30.7 ) (32.7 ) Total noninterest income $ 4,417 $ 4,240 $ 3,680 4.2 % 20.0 %

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2024

Noninterest income increased $177 thousand, or 4.2%, primarily due to higher loan servicing fees and gain on sale of loans, partially offset by lower other income.

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization, were $858 thousand, an increase of $165 thousand from $693 thousand, primarily due to a decrease in servicing fee amortization driven by lower loan payoffs in loan servicing portfolio.

Gain on sale of loans was $2.2 million, an increase of $109 thousand from $2.1 million, primarily due to a higher average premium on sales. The Bank sold $34.7 million in SBA loans at an average premium rate of 7.82%, compared to the sale of $35.6 million at an average premium rate of 7.30%.

Other income was $395 thousand, a decrease of $175 thousand from $570 thousand, primarily due to an increase in unrealized loss of CRA-qualified mutual funds driven by market interest rate changes.

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023

Noninterest income increased $737 thousand, or 20.0%, primarily due to higher service charges on deposits, loan servicing fees and gain on sale of loans, offset by lower other income.

Service charges on deposits were $967 thousand, an increase of $410 thousand from $557 thousand, primarily due to an increase in deposit analysis fees from an increase in the number of analysis accounts.

Loan servicing fees were $858 thousand, an increase of $318 thousand from $540 thousand, primarily due to a decrease in servicing fee amortization driven by lower loan payoffs in loan servicing portfolio.

Gain on sale of loans was $2.2 million, an increase of $201 thousand from $2.0 million, primarily due to a higher average premium rate, partially offset by lower sold amount. The Bank sold $34.7 million in SBA loans at an average premium rate of 7.82%, compared to the sale of $40.1 million at an average premium rate of 5.99%.

Other income was $395 thousand, a decrease of $192 thousand from $587 thousand, primarily due to an increase in unrealized loss of CRA-qualified mutual fund driven by market interest rate changes.

Noninterest Expense

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 4Q2024 vs. 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 3Q2024 4Q2023 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 8,277 $ 8,031 $ 7,646 3.1 % 8.3 % Occupancy and equipment 1,682 1,676 1,616 0.4 4.1 Data processing and communication 594 634 644 (6.3 ) (7.8 ) Professional fees 388 346 391 12.1 (0.8 ) FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 529 391 237 35.3 123.2 Promotion and advertising 82 151 86 (45.7 ) (4.7 ) Directors' fees 151 154 145 (1.9 ) 4.1 Foundation donation and other contributions 480 549 524 (12.6 ) (8.4 ) Other expenses 950 788 694 20.6 36.9 Total noninterest expense $ 13,133 $ 12,720 $ 11,983 3.2 % 9.6 %

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2024

Noninterest expense increased $413 thousand, or 3.2%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, other expenses, and FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments.

Salaries and employee benefits increased $246 thousand, primarily due to increases in employee incentive accruals.

Other expenses increased $162 thousand, primarily due to an increase in customer services expenses related to the increase in the number of analysis accounts.

FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments increased $138 thousand, primarily due to year end accrual adjustments.

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023

Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million, or 9.6%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments, and other expenses.

Salaries and employee benefits increased $631 thousand, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits as our number of employees increased to 231 from 222.

FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments increased $292 thousand, primarily due to increases in assessment base and rate from our balance sheet growth and increased reliance on brokered deposits.

Other expenses increased $256 thousand, primarily due to an increase in customer services expenses related to the increase in the number of analysis accounts.

Income Tax Expense

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2024

Income tax expense was $1.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 25.4%, compared to income tax expense of $2.1 million, or an effective tax rate of 28.3%. The decrease in effective tax rate was primarily due to year-end provision adjustments for additional tax benefits from low income housing tax credit fund investments, and adjustments for differences between the prior year tax provision and the final tax returns that were applied in the quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023

Income tax expense was $1.7 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 25.4%, compared to income tax expense of $2.1 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 29.1%. The decrease in effective tax rate was primarily due to year-end provision adjustments for additional tax benefits from low income housing tax credit fund investments, and adjustments for differences between the prior year tax provision and the final tax returns that were applied in the quarter.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans

($ in thousands) As of % Change 4Q2024 vs. 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 3Q2024 4Q2023 CRE loans $ 980,247 $ 966,472 $ 885,585 1.4 % 10.7 % SBA loans 253,710 252,379 239,692 0.5 5.8 C&I loans 213,097 212,476 120,970 0.3 76.2 Home mortgage loans 509,524 499,666 518,024 2.0 (1.6 ) Consumer & other loans 274 14 1,574 1,857.1 (82.6 ) Gross loans $ 1,956,852 $ 1,931,007 $ 1,765,845 1.3 % 10.8 %

The following table presents new loan originations based on loan commitment amounts for the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 4Q2024 vs. 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 3Q2024 4Q2023 CRE loans $ 64,827 $ 68,525 $ 15,885 (5.4 )% 308.1 % SBA loans 36,810 46,302 51,855 (20.5 ) (29.0 ) C&I loans 7,783 27,771 15,270 (72.0 ) (49.0 ) Home mortgage loans 17,937 10,105 12,417 77.5 44.5 Consumer & other loans - - 1,500 - (100.0 ) Gross loans $ 127,357 $ 152,703 $ 96,927 (16.6 )% 31.4 %

The following table presents changes in gross loans by loan activity for the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 Loan Activities: Gross loans, beginning $ 1,931,007 $ 1,870,106 $ 1,759,525 New originations 127,357 152,703 96,927 Purchases - 862 2,371 Sales (34,715 ) (35,576 ) (40,122 ) Payoffs (48,456 ) (29,642 ) (23,590 ) Paydowns (21,919 ) (25,772 ) (27,471 ) Decrease (increase) in loans held for sale 3,578 (1,674 ) (1,795 ) Total 25,845 60,901 6,320 Gross loans, ending $ 1,956,852 $ 1,931,007 $ 1,765,845

As of December 31, 2024 vs. September 30, 2024

Gross loans were $1.96 billion as of December 31, 2024, up $25.8 million from September 30, 2024, primarily due to new loan originations, partially offset by loan sales, payoffs and paydowns. New loan originations, loan sales, and loan payoffs and paydowns were $127.4 million, $34.7 million, and $70.4 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $152.7 million, $35.6 million, and $55.4 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024.

As of December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Gross loans were $1.96 billion as of December 31, 2024, up $191.0 million, from December 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in new loan originations of $502.8 million, partially offset by loan sales of $127.2 million and loan payoffs and paydowns of $188.2 million.

The following table presents the composition of gross loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted average contractual rates as of the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) As of 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 % Rate % Rate % Rate Fixed rate 33.2 % 5.44 % 35.7 % 5.42 % 35.1 % 5.07 % Hybrid rate 37.0 5.66 34.7 5.60 33.9 5.15 Variable rate 29.8 8.47 29.6 8.94 31.0 9.15 Gross loans 100.0 % 6.43 % 100.0 % 6.52 % 100.0 % 6.36 %

The following table presents the maturity of gross loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted average contractual rates for the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) As of December 31, 2024 Within One Year One Year Through

Five Years After Five Years Total Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate Fixed rate $ 164,941 5.86 % $ 276,216 5.45 % $ 207,774 5.08 % $ 648,931 5.44 % Hybrid rate - - 210,510 4.44 513,438 6.17 723,948 5.66 Variable rate 107,591 7.80 137,220 7.98 339,162 8.88 583,973 8.47 Gross loans $ 272,532 6.63 % $ 623,946 5.67 % $ 1,060,374 6.82 % $ 1,956,852 6.43 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table presents allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses as of and for the periods presented:

($ in thousands) As of and For the Three Months Ended Change 4Q2024 vs. 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 3Q2024 4Q2023 Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning $ 22,960 $ 22,760 $ 21,617 $ 200 $ 1,343 Provision for credit losses 1,859 234 537 1,625 1,322 Gross charge-offs (29 ) (40 ) (236 ) 11 207 Gross recoveries 6 6 75 - (69 ) Net charge-offs (23 ) (34 ) (161 ) 11 138 Allowance for credit losses on loans, ending $ 24,796 $ 22,960 $ 21,993 $ 1,836 $ 2,803 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure, beginning $ 672 $ 458 $ 423 $ 214 $ 249 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (312 ) 214 93 (526 ) (405 ) Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure, ending $ 360 $ 672 $ 516 $ (312 ) $ (156 )

Asset Quality

($ in thousands) As of and For the Three Months Ended Change 4Q2024 vs. 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 3Q2024 4Q2023 Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing $ 8,964 $ 10,306 $ 9,607 (13.0 )% (6.7 )% As a % of gross loans 0.46 % 0.53 % 0.54 % (0.07 ) (0.08 ) Nonperforming loans(1) $ 7,820 $ 3,620 $ 6,082 116.0 % 28.6 % Nonperforming assets(1) 9,057 4,857 6,082 86.5 48.9 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.40 % 0.19 % 0.34 % 0.21 0.06 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38 0.20 0.28 0.18 0.10 Criticized loans(1)(2) $ 19,570 $ 16,500 $ 13,349 18.6 % 46.6 % Criticized loans to gross loans 1.00 % 0.85 % 0.76 % 0.15 0.24 Allowance for credit losses ratios: As a % of gross loans 1.27 % 1.19 % 1.25 % 0.08 % 0.02 % As a % of nonperforming loans 317 634 362 (317 ) (45 ) As a % of nonperforming assets 274 473 362 (199 ) (88 ) As a % of criticized loans 127 139 165 (12 ) (38 ) Net charge-offs(3) to average gross loans(4) 0.00 0.01 0.04 (0.01 ) (0.04 )

(1) Excludes the guaranteed portion of SBA & USDA loans that are in liquidation totaling $16.3 million, $11.1 million and $2.0 million as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Consists of Special Mention, Substandard, Doubtful and Loss categories. (3) Annualized. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

Overall, the Bank continued to maintain low levels of nonperforming loans and net charge-offs. Our allowance remained strong with an allowance to gross loans ratio of 1.27%.

Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing were $9.0 million or 0.46% of gross loans as of December 31, 2024, compared with $10.3 million or 0.53% as of September 30, 2024.

Nonperforming loans were $7.8 million or 0.40% of gross loans as of December 31, 2024, compared with $3.6 million or 0.19% as of September 30, 2024. The increase was mainly driven by three SBA relationships: one isolated fire damage to a hotel property in Tucson, AZ, which the Bank is working with the borrower through a temporary deferment during the repairs, and two separate relationships in apparel business, which the Bank is in the process of liquidating and in negotiation to sell the note to the tenant.

Nonperforming assets were $9.1 million or 0.38% of total assets as of December 31, 2024, compared with $4.9 million or 0.20% as of September 30, 2024. OREO remained the same at $1.2 million as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, which is secured by a mix-use property in Los Angeles Koreatown with 90% guaranteed by SBA.

Criticized loans were $19.6 million or 1.00% of gross loans as of December 31, 2024, compared with $16.5 million or 0.85% as of September 30, 2024.

Net charge-offs were $23 thousand or 0.00% of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $34 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans in the third quarter of 2024 and net charge-offs of $161 thousand, or 0.04% of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Los Angeles Wildfires Impact

The Company's overall exposure from the Los Angeles wildfires is limited to $23.5 million (or 1.3% of net loans) based on zip code. Only three borrowers suffered direct impact from the wildfires, totaling $6.3 million in outstanding principal balance. Of the three borrowers, only two borrowers with combined outstanding principal balance of $2.2 million may require temporary loan payment adjustments. The Company will continue to monitor the loans to timely assess both direct and indirect impacts to the Company's asset quality.

Deposits

($ in thousands) As of % Change 4Q2024 vs. 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 Amount % Amount % Amount % 3Q2024 4Q2023 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 504,928 24.9 % $ 561,801 27.2 % $ 522,751 28.9 % (10.1 )% (3.4 )% Money market deposits and others 329,095 16.2 343,188 16.6 399,018 22.1 (4.1 ) (17.5 ) Time deposits 1,193,262 58.9 1,159,614 56.2 885,789 49.0 2.9 34.7 Total deposits $ 2,027,285 100.0 % $ 2,064,603 100.0 % $ 1,807,558 100.0 % (1.8 )% 12.2 % Estimated uninsured deposits $ 961,687 47.4 % $ 946,406 45.8 % $ 1,156,270 64.0 % 1.6 % (16.8 )%

As of December 31, 2024 vs. September 30, 2024

Total deposits were $2.03 billion as of December 31, 2024, reflecting a decrease of $37.3 million or 1.8% from September 30, 2024, primarily due to decreases of $56.9 million in noninterest-bearing deposits and $14.1 million in money market deposits, partially offset by an increase of $33.6 million in time deposits. Customers' preference for high-rate deposit products continued to drive the increase in time deposits over money market deposits. The decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits was primarily driven by a significant downward shift in market expectation on the Federal Reserve's future rate cut trajectory and an uncertainty of economic and business outlook. Average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits, however, increased $15.4 million or 2.9% to $543.5 million from $528.1 million continuing the upward trend started from the beginning of 2024.

As of December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Total deposits were $2.03 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $219.7 million from December 31, 2023, primarily driven by a $307.5 million increase in time deposits, offset by decreases of $69.9 million in money market deposits and $17.8 million in noninterest-bearing deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits, as a percentage of total deposits, decreased to 24.9% from 28.9%. The composition shift to time deposits was primarily due to customers' preference for high-rate deposit products driven by market rate increases as a result of the Federal Reserve's rate increases.

The following table sets forth the maturity of time deposits as of December 31, 2024:

As of December 31, 2024 ($ in thousands) Within

Three Months Three to

Six Months Six to Nine

Months Nine to

Twelve

Months After

Twelve

Months Total Time deposits (greater than $250) $ 206,324 $ 149,639 $ 78,397 $ 131,002 $ 451 $ 565,813 Time deposits ($250 or less) 202,931 123,639 156,542 124,766 19,571 627,449 Total time deposits $ 409,255 $ 273,278 $ 234,939 $ 255,768 $ 20,022 $ 1,193,262 Weighted average rate 4.89 % 4.86 % 4.77 % 4.25 % 3.98 % 4.71 %

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Liquidity

The Company maintains ample access to liquidity, including highly liquid assets on our balance sheet and available unused borrowings from other financial institutions. The following table presents the Company's liquid assets and available borrowings as of dates presented:

($ in thousands) 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 Liquidity Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 134,943 $ 166,756 $ 91,216 Available-for-sale debt securities 185,909 199,373 194,250 Liquid assets $ 320,852 $ 366,129 $ 285,466 Liquid assets to total assets 13.6 % 15.3 % 13.3 % Available Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank-San Francisco $ 401,900 $ 397,617 $ 363,615 Federal Reserve Bank 215,115 207,782 182,989 Pacific Coast Bankers Bank 50,000 50,000 50,000 Zions Bank 25,000 25,000 25,000 First Horizon Bank 25,000 25,000 25,000 Total available borrowings $ 717,015 $ 705,399 $ 646,604 Total available borrowings to total assets 30.3 % 29.5 % 30.1 % Liquid assets and available borrowings to total deposits 51.2 % 51.9 % 51.6 %

Capital and Capital Ratios

On January 23, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of its common stock. The cash dividend is payable on or about February 20, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 6, 2025. The payment of the dividend is based primarily on dividends from the Bank to the Company, and future dividends will depend on the Board's assessment of the availability of capital levels to support the ongoing operating capital needs of both the Company and the Bank.

The Company did not repurchase share of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2024. Since the announcement of the stock repurchase program in August 2023, the Company repurchased a total of 428,628 shares of its common stock at an average repurchase price of $9.37 per share through December 31, 2024.

OP Bancorp(1) Open Bank Minimum Well Capitalized Ratio Minimum Capital Ratio+ Conservation Buffer(2) Risk-Based Capital Ratios: Total risk-based capital ratio 12.60 % 12.50 % 10.00 % 10.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.35 11.25 8.00 8.50 Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.35 11.25 6.50 7.00 Leverage ratio 9.27 9.20 5.00 4.00

(1) The capital requirements are only applicable to the Bank, and the Company's ratios are included for comparison purpose. (2) An additional 2.5% capital conservation buffer above the minimum capital ratios are required in order to avoid limitations on distributions, including dividend payments and certain discretionary bonuses to executive officers.

OP Bancorp Change 4Q2024 vs. 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 3Q2024 4Q2023 Risk-Based Capital Ratios: Total risk-based capital ratio 12.60 % 12.79 % 13.77 % (0.19 )% (1.17 )% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.35 11.57 12.52 (0.22 ) (1.17 ) Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.35 11.57 12.52 (0.22 ) (1.17 ) Leverage ratio 9.27 9.30 9.57 (0.03 ) (0.30 ) Risk-weighted Assets ($ in thousands) $ 1,941,549 $ 1,876,698 $ 1,667,067 3.46 16.46

ABOUT OP BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

($ in thousands) As of % Change 4Q2024 vs. 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 3Q2024 4Q2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 12,268 $ 24,519 $ 16,948 (50.0 )% (27.6 )% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 122,675 142,237 74,268 (13.8 ) 65.2 Cash and cash equivalents 134,943 166,756 91,216 (19.1 ) 47.9 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 185,909 199,373 194,250 (6.8 ) (4.3 ) Other investments 16,437 16,520 16,276 (0.5 ) 1.0 Loans held for sale 4,581 8,160 1,795 (43.9 ) 155.2 CRE loans 980,247 966,472 885,585 1.4 10.7 SBA loans 253,710 252,379 239,692 0.5 5.8 C&I loans 213,097 212,476 120,970 0.3 76.2 Home mortgage loans 509,524 499,666 518,024 2.0 (1.6 ) Consumer loans 274 14 1,574 n/m (82.6 ) Gross loans receivable 1,956,852 1,931,007 1,765,845 1.3 10.8 Allowance for credit losses (24,796 ) (22,960 ) (21,993 ) 8.0 12.7 Net loans receivable 1,932,056 1,908,047 1,743,852 1.3 10.8 Premises and equipment, net 5,449 4,961 5,248 9.8 3.8 Accrued interest receivable, net 9,188 9,479 8,259 (3.1 ) 11.2 Servicing assets 10,834 10,877 11,741 (0.4 ) (7.7 ) Company owned life insurance 22,912 22,739 22,233 0.8 3.1 Deferred tax assets, net 14,893 12,288 13,309 21.2 11.9 Other real estate owned 1,237 1,237 - - n/m Operating right-of-use assets 7,415 7,870 8,497 (5.8 ) (12.7 ) Other assets 20,159 19,673 31,054 2.5 (35.1 ) Total assets $ 2,366,013 $ 2,387,980 $ 2,147,730 (0.9 )% 10.2 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing $ 504,928 $ 561,801 $ 522,751 (10.1 )% (3.4 )% Money market and others 329,095 343,188 399,018 (4.1 ) (17.5 ) Time deposits greater than $250 565,813 564,547 433,892 0.2 30.4 Other time deposits 627,449 595,067 451,897 5.4 38.8 Total deposits 2,027,285 2,064,603 1,807,558 (1.8 ) 12.2 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 95,000 75,000 105,000 26.7 (9.5 ) Accrued interest payable 16,067 19,483 12,628 (17.5 ) 27.2 Operating lease liabilities 7,857 8,417 9,341 (6.7 ) (15.9 ) Other liabilities 14,811 16,874 20,577 (12.2 ) (28.0 ) Total liabilities 2,161,020 2,184,377 1,955,104 (1.1 ) 10.5 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 73,697 73,697 76,280 - (3.4 ) Additional paid-in capital 11,928 11,713 10,942 1.8 9.0 Retained earnings 134,781 131,588 120,855 2.4 11.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,413 ) (13,395 ) (15,451 ) 15.1 (0.2 ) Total shareholders' equity 204,993 203,603 192,626 0.7 6.4 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,366,013 $ 2,387,980 $ 2,147,730 (0.9 )% 10.2 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended % Change 4Q2024 vs. 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 3Q2024 4Q2023 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 31,729 $ 31,885 $ 28,914 (0.5 )% 9.7 % Interest on available-for-sale debt securities 1,551 1,626 1,484 (4.6 ) 4.5 Other interest income 1,771 1,788 1,385 (1.0 ) 27.9 Total interest income 35,051 35,299 31,783 (0.7 ) 10.3 Interest expense Interest on deposits 17,182 17,921 14,127 (4.1 ) 21.6 Interest on borrowings 940 872 1,426 7.8 (34.1 )% Total interest expense 18,122 18,793 15,553 (3.6 ) 16.5 Net interest income 16,929 16,506 16,230 2.6 4.3 Provision for credit losses 1,547 448 630 245.3 145.6 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,382 16,058 15,600 (4.2 ) (1.4 ) Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 967 889 557 8.8 73.6 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 858 693 540 23.8 58.9 Gain on sale of loans 2,197 2,088 1,996 5.2 10.1 Other income 395 570 587 (30.7 ) (32.7 ) Total noninterest income 4,417 4,240 3,680 4.2 20.0 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,277 8,031 7,646 3.1 8.3 Occupancy and equipment 1,682 1,676 1,616 0.4 4.1 Data processing and communication 594 634 644 (6.3 ) (7.8 ) Professional fees 388 346 391 12.1 (0.8 ) FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 529 391 237 35.3 123.2 Promotion and advertising 82 151 86 (45.7 ) (4.7 ) Directors' fees 151 154 145 (1.9 ) 4.1 Foundation donation and other contributions 480 549 524 (12.6 ) (8.4 ) Other expenses 950 788 694 20.6 36.9 Total noninterest expense 13,133 12,720 11,983 3.2 9.6 Income before income tax expense 6,666 7,578 7,297 (12.0 ) (8.6 ) Income tax expense 1,695 2,142 2,125 (20.9 ) (20.2 ) Net income $ 4,971 $ 5,436 $ 5,172 (8.6 )% (3.9 )% Book value per share $ 13.83 $ 13.75 $ 12.84 0.6 % 7.7 % Earnings per share - basic 0.33 0.36 0.34 (8.3 ) (2.9 ) Earnings per share - diluted 0.33 0.36 0.34 (8.3 ) (2.9 ) Shares of common stock outstanding, at period end 14,819,866 14,811,671 15,000,436 0.1 % (1.2 )% Weighted average shares: - Basic 14,816,416 14,812,118 15,027,110 - % (1.4 )% - Diluted 14,816,416 14,812,118 15,034,822 - (1.5 )

KEY RATIOS

For the Three Months Ended % Change 4Q2024 vs. 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 3Q2024 4Q2023 Return on average assets (ROA)(1) 0.84 % 0.94 % 0.96 % (0.1 )% (0.1 )% Return on average equity (ROE)(1) 9.75 10.95 11.18 (1.2 ) (1.4 ) Net interest margin(1) 2.96 2.95 3.12 - (0.2 ) Efficiency ratio 61.52 61.31 60.19 0.2 1.3 Total risk-based capital ratio 12.60 % 12.79 % 13.77 % (0.2 )% (1.2 )% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.35 11.57 12.52 (0.2 ) (1.2 ) Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.35 11.57 12.52 (0.2 ) (1.2 ) Leverage ratio 9.27 9.30 9.57 - (0.3 )

(1) Annualized.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Twelve Months Ended 4Q2024 4Q2023 % Change Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 124,361 $ 110,463 12.6 % Interest on available-for-sale debt securities 6,227 6,131 1.6 Other interest income 7,032 5,071 38.7 Total interest income 137,620 121,665 13.1 Interest expense Interest on deposits 68,121 49,435 37.8 Interest on borrowings 3,891 3,543 9.8 Total interest expense 72,012 52,978 35.9 Net interest income 65,608 68,687 (4.5 ) Provision for credit losses 2,757 1,651 67.0 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 62,851 67,036 (6.2 ) Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 3,261 2,123 53.6 % Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 2,898 2,449 18.3 Gain on sale of loans 8,313 7,843 6.0 Other income 1,955 1,766 10.7 Total noninterest income 16,427 14,181 15.8 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 31,717 29,593 7.2 Occupancy and equipment 6,673 6,490 2.8 Data processing and communication 2,245 2,109 6.4 Professional fees 1,535 1,571 (2.3 ) FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 1,672 1,457 14.8 Promotion and advertising 533 614 (13.2 ) Directors' fees 640 680 (5.9 ) Foundation donation and other contributions 2,108 2,400 (12.2 ) Other expenses 3,076 2,812 9.4 Total noninterest expense 50,199 47,726 5.2 Income before income tax expense 29,079 33,491 (13.2 ) Income tax expense 8,010 9,573 (16.3 ) Net income $ 21,069 $ 23,918 (11.9 )% Book value per share $ 13.83 $ 12.84 7.7 % Earnings per share - basic 1.39 1.55 (10.3 ) Earnings per share - diluted 1.39 1.55 (10.3 ) Shares of common stock outstanding, at period end 14,819,866 15,000,436 (1.2 )% Weighted average shares: - Basic 14,871,876 15,149,597 (1.8 )% - Diluted 14,871,876 15,158,857 (1.9 )

KEY RATIOS

For the Twelve Months Ended 4Q2024 4Q2023 % Change Return on average assets (ROA) 0.92 % 1.13 % (0.2 )% Return on average equity (ROE) 10.68 13.05 (2.4 ) Net interest margin 2.99 3.37 (0.4 ) Efficiency ratio 61.19 57.59 3.6 Total risk-based capital ratio 12.60 % 13.77 % (1.2 )% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.35 12.52 (1.2 ) Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.35 12.52 (1.2 ) Leverage ratio 9.27 9.57 (0.3 )

ASSET QUALITY

($ in thousands) As of and For the Three Months Ended 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 Nonaccrual loans(1) $ 7,820 $ 3,620 $ 6,082 Loans 90 days or more past due, accruing - - - Nonperforming loans 7,820 3,620 6,082 OREO 1,237 1,237 - Nonperforming assets $ 9,057 $ 4,857 $ 6,082 Criticized loans by risk categories: Special mention loans $ 6,309 $ 4,540 $ 1,428 Classified loans(1)(2) 13,261 11,960 11,921 Total criticized loans $ 19,570 $ 16,500 $ 13,349 Criticized loans by loan type: CRE loans $ 9,042 $ 5,249 $ 4,995 SBA loans 10,128 10,144 5,864 C&I loans 400 1,107 - Home mortgage loans - - 2,490 Total criticized loans $ 19,570 $ 16,500 $ 13,349 Nonperforming loans / gross loans 0.40 % 0.19 % 0.34 % Nonperforming assets / gross loans plus OREO 0.46 0.25 0.34 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.38 0.20 0.28 Classified loans / gross loans 0.68 0.62 0.68 Criticized loans / gross loans 1.00 0.85 0.76 Allowance for credit losses ratios: As a % of gross loans 1.27 % 1.19 % 1.25 % As a % of nonperforming loans 317 634 362 As a % of nonperforming assets 274 473 362 As a % of classified loans 187 192 184 As a % of criticized loans 127 139 165 Net charge-offs $ 23 $ 34 $ 161 Net charge-offs(3) to average gross loans(4) 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.04 %

(1) Excludes the guaranteed portion of SBA & USDA loans that are in liquidation totaling $16.3 million, $11.1 million and $2.0 million as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Consists of Substandard, Doubtful and Loss categories. (3) Annualized. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

($ in thousands) 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 Accruing delinquent loans 30-89 days past due 30-59 days $ 3,159 $ 4,095 $ 5,945 60-89 days 5,805 6,211 3,662 Total $ 8,964 $ 10,306 $ 9,607

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS

For the Three Months Ended 4Q2024 3Q2024 4Q2023 ($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/ Rate(1) Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/ Rate(1) Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/ Rate(1) Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 120,170 $ 1,456 4.74 % $ 109,003 $ 1,474 5.29 % $ 78,496 $ 1,076 5.36 % Federal funds sold and other investments 16,478 315 7.63 16,432 314 7.65 16,115 309 7.66 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 193,738 1,551 3.20 199,211 1,626 3.26 189,462 1,484 3.13 CRE loans 960,639 14,653 6.07 944,818 14,759 6.21 892,092 13,104 5.83 SBA loans 269,842 6,542 9.65 270,282 7,107 10.46 255,692 7,055 10.95 C&I loans 217,816 4,086 7.46 187,163 3,642 7.74 122,950 2,416 7.80 Home mortgage loans 499,151 6,441 5.16 503,148 6,364 5.06 515,840 6,315 4.90 Consumer loans 205 7 13.55 541 13 9.37 966 24 9.92 Loans(2) 1,947,653 31,729 6.49 1,905,952 31,885 6.66 1,787,540 28,914 6.43 Total interest-earning assets 2,278,039 35,051 6.12 2,230,598 35,299 6.30 2,071,613 31,783 6.10 Noninterest-earning assets 85,218 88,747 86,874 Total assets $ 2,363,257 $ 2,319,345 $ 2,158,487 Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market deposits and others $ 335,197 $ 3,100 3.68 % $ 343,429 $ 3,601 4.17 % $ 377,304 $ 3,993 4.20 % Time deposits 1,151,112 14,082 4.87 1,127,078 14,320 5.05 866,142 10,134 4.64 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,486,309 17,182 4.60 1,470,507 17,921 4.85 1,243,446 14,127 4.51 Borrowings 86,525 940 4.32 80,326 872 4.32 118,764 1,426 4.76 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,572,834 18,122 4.58 1,550,833 18,793 4.82 1,362,210 15,553 4.53 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 543,546 528,126 569,965 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 42,925 41,892 41,312 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 586,471 570,018 611,277 Shareholders' equity 203,952 198,494 185,000 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,363,257 2,319,345 2,158,487 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 16,929 1.54 % $ 16,506 1.48 % $ 16,230 1.57 % Net interest margin 2.96 % 2.95 % 3.12 % Cost of deposits & cost of funds: Total deposits / cost of deposits $ 2,029,855 $ 17,182 3.37 % $ 1,998,633 $ 17,921 3.57 % $ 1,813,411 $ 14,127 3.09 % Total funding liabilities / cost of funds 2,116,380 18,122 3.41 2,078,959 18,793 3.60 1,932,175 15,553 3.19

(1) Annualized. (2) Includes loans held for sale.