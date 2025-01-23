Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116WY | ISIN: US65341B1061 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.01.25
22:00 Uhr
16,850 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 22:30 Uhr
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP to be renamed XPLR Infrastructure, LP; announces date for release of fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results

Finanznachrichten News

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced the company is changing its name to XPLR Infrastructure, LP, effective today, and will begin trading under the new ticker symbol, XIFR, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Until Feb. 3, the company will continue to trade on the NYSE under its current ticker symbol, NEP. In addition to its new name and ticker symbol, XPLR Infrastructure will have a new logo and new website, www.XPLRInfrastructure.com.

XPLR Infrastructure plans to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results before the opening of the NYSE on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in a news release to be posted on its website at www.XPLRInfrastructure.com. An advisory news release will be issued over PR Newswire the morning of Jan. 28, with a link to the financial results news release on XPLR Infrastructure's website. As previously announced, XPLR Infrastructure will make available its financial results only on its website.

The company plans to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results and provide a business update during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 28, 2025. The listen-only webcast will be available on XPLR Infrastructure's website, www.XPLRInfrastructure.com. The news release and the slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at www.XPLRInfrastructure.com, beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on the day of the webcast. A replay will be available for 90 days on www.XPLRInfrastructure.com.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). NextEra Energy Partners' strategy emphasizes acquiring, managing and owning contracted clean energy assets with stable, long-term cash flows with a focus on renewable energy projects. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns, or has a partial ownership interest in, a portfolio of contracted renewable energy assets consisting of wind, solar and solar-plus-storage projects and a stand-alone battery storage project in the U.S., as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Pennsylvania. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

SOURCE NextEra Energy Partners, LP

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.