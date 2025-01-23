Anzeige
Freitag, 24.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
WKN: A2PT0B | ISIN: US74383L1052
NASDAQ
22.01.25
21:26 Uhr
10,940 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROVIDENT BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROVIDENT BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 22:15 Uhr
13 Leser
Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $4.9 Million

Finanznachrichten News

AMESBURY, Mass., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 of $4.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to net income of $716,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and net income of $2.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income was $7.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $11.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's return on average assets was 1.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 0.70% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's return on average assets was 0.46%, compared to 0.66% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's return on average equity was 8.54% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 5.33% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's return on average equity was 3.21%, compared to 5.10% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

In announcing these results, Joseph Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report net income of $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. These earnings reflect the success we have seen in the execution of our strategic plan, which is focused on repositioning our balance sheet to reduce risk as well as strengthening our ties with, and providing financing to, the communities we serve. We believe these efforts have resulted in a more efficient operation with improved asset quality and liquidity, and we are confident our proactive management of funding costs and operating expenses will set the foundation for a strong 2025."

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net interest and dividend income was $13.6 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 9.9%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of $78,000, or 0.6%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.53% and 3.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.19% and 3.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 2.36% and 3.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increases in net interest income and margin during the fourth quarter of 2024 are primarily reflective of the Company's improved liquidity position, as well as decreases in interest expenses the Bank realized by proactively seeking opportunities to reduce its cost of funds during the period the Federal Reserve Bank was easing rates. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest and dividend income was $50.5 million, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 13.2%, compared to $58.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.27% and 3.42%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.63%, and 3.71%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Total interest and dividend income was $23.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $692,000, or 3.1%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $445,000, or 1.9%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 6.14% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of three basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of 15 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, total interest and dividend income was $89.5 million, a decrease of $840,000, or 0.9%, from the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 6.05% for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 29 basis points from the year ended December 31, 2023.

Total interest expense was $9.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $542,000, or 5.4%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $523,000, or 5.2%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $8.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $405,000, or 4.5%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $1.2 million, or 12.5%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in interest expense on deposits from the prior quarter was primarily driven by a 30-basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 3.53%. The decrease in interest expense on deposits from the prior year quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $103.5 million, or 9.5%, and a 12-basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits. The Bank has been successful in replacing its high-cost deposits from wholesale markets with lower-cost core deposits generated from its retail base, as reflected by the decrease in interest expense on deposits during the fourth quarter of 2024 despite an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits over the same period. Interest expense on borrowings totaled $815,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $137,000, or 14.4%, from the prior quarter, and an increase of $719,000, or 749.0%, over the prior year quarter. The decrease in interest expense on borrowings from the prior quarter was driven by a $7.1 million, or 9.3%, decrease in the average balance of borrowings and a 28-basis point reduction in the cost of borrowings. The increase in interest expense on borrowings from the prior year quarter was primarily due to a $53.5 million, or 340.3%, increase in the average balance of borrowings used to fund increases in the mortgage warehouse portfolio, and a 227-basis point increase in the cost of borrowings. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.61% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which is a decrease of 31 basis points, from 3.92%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and a decrease of two basis points from 3.63% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Total interest expense increased $6.8 million, or 21.3%, to $39.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $32.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $36.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $6.1 million, or 19.9%, from the year ended December 31, 2023. This increase was driven by an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits of 62 basis points, to 3.73%. For the year ended December 31, 2024, interest expense on borrowings increased $751,000, or 48.9%, due to an increase in the average balance of borrowings of $8.3 million, or 20.5% and an increase in the cost of borrowings of 89 basis points, to 4.69%. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.78% for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is an increase of 65 basis points, from 3.13% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Mr. Reilly noted, "The improvement in our net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was realized by generating significant core deposit growth from our retail banking operation, while simultaneously reducing funding costs as the Federal Reserve Bank began to ease rates in late 2024."

The Company recognized a $1.6 million credit loss benefit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to a $1.7 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and a $1.2 million credit loss benefit recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The credit loss benefit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily driven by an $880,000 recovery related to a previously charged-off enterprise value loan, reductions in the general allowance due to updated loss rates resulting from the annual refresh of our current expected credit loss model, and changes in the loan portfolio mix. The benefit for the quarter was partially offset by an additional $1.3 million reserve on a $17.6 million enterprise value relationship, which, as of December 31, 2024, carried a total reserve of $10.1 million. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recognized a $1.0 million provision for credit losses, compared to a $678,000 benefit for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net recoveries totaled $867,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $84,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and net charge-offs of $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $1.4 million, compared to $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2024 were primarily related to the settlement and partial charge-off of the last remaining loan in the digital asset portfolio, partially offset by an $880,000 recovery on a previously charged-off enterprise value loan.

Non-accrual loans were $20.9 million, or 1.31% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $37.2 million, or 2.25% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024 and $16.5 million, or 0.99% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in non-accrual loans as of December 31, 2024 was primarily due to the successful workout of a $16.2 million construction loan, which included a partial payoff of the loan and the financing of the remaining $12.7 million with a short-term commercial real estate loan to a new borrower. The increase in non-accrual loans from December 31, 2023, was primarily related to the addition of two enterprise value loans, partially offset by the settlement and partial charge-off of the Bank's last remaining digital asset loan relationship during 2024.

Mr. Reilly noted, "I am pleased to announce the successful workout of the $16.2 million construction loan relationship placed on non-accrual status in the third quarter of 2024. This required a noteworthy effort by our credit and workout teams to complete this with a timely, favorable outcome for the Bank. We remain focused on maintaining strong credit management practices, with a continued commitment to improving asset quality."

Noninterest income was $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and $1.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income decreased $1.2 million, or 16.3%, to $5.9 million, from $7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in noninterest income over the prior year was primarily due to decreases in fees generated by business lines that have been deemphasized by the Bank.

Noninterest expense was $10.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $11.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and $12.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense from the prior quarter of $1.5 million, or 12.6%, was primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits of $304,000, or 4.2%, professional fees of $215,000, or 26.9%, and a $750,000 management fee accrual that was reversed in conjunction with the execution of a loan modification in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in noninterest expense from the prior year quarter of $2.3 million, or 18.8%, was primarily due to a decrease in professional fees of $902,000, or 60.7%, and the $750,000 fee accrual reversal included in other expense. The decreases noted in all periods presented largely reflect the impact of the Bank successfully lowering its risk appetite and realizing the associated reduction in the level of resources required to run traditional banking operations.

Noninterest expense was $46.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $5.1 million, or 10.0%, from $51.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.6 million, or 5.1%; professional fees of $1.2 million, or 24.0%; insurance expenses of $594,000, or 32.9%; and other expenses of $1.6 million, or 47.6%.

Mr. Reilly noted, "The reduction in our noninterest expenses is illustrative of the efforts we have made to align our operations with our current strategy and risk appetite. We have experienced meaningful reductions in professional services, including legal, audit and consulting costs, as well as a reduction in salaries and employee benefits. Our focus remains on driving efficiencies to reduce operating costs, and we are eager to maintain the positive momentum in 2025."

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $132,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for income tax of $2.1 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.5%, compared to $3.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 25.9%, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Total assets were $1.59 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $55.0 million, or 3.3%, from $1.65 billion at September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $77.1 million, or 4.6%, from $1.67 billion at December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $169.1 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $30.5 million, or 22.0%, from September 30, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in net loans and an increase in total deposits, partially offset by a decrease in borrowings. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $51.2 million, or 23.2%, from December 31, 2023, primarily due to decreases in deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in net loans. Net loans were $1.31 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $81.2 million, or 5.9%, from September 30, 2024 and $15.7 million, or 1.2%, from December 31, 2023. The decrease in net loans over the prior quarter was primarily due to decreases in enterprise value loans of $38.4 million, or 11.0%, mortgage warehouse loans of $33.7 million, or 11.5%, and construction and land development loans of $13.3 million, or 32.1%, partially offset by an increase in commercial real estate loans of $10.3 million, or 1.9%. These changes reflect the continued effort to reduce our exposure in the enterprise value portfolio and the $16.2 million construction loan workout that resulted in the financing of a new $12.7 million commercial real estate loan during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in net loans from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to decreases in enterprise value loans of $123.8 million, or 28.6%, construction and land development loans of $49.8 million, or 63.9%, and the $12.3 million decrease resulting from the closure of the digital asset loan portfolio, partially offset by increases in mortgage warehouse loans of $92.6 million, or 55.6%, and commercial real estate loans of $90.4 million, or 19.3%. These changes reflect $47.4 million in construction and land development loans that converted to permanent commercial real estate loans during 2024, the reclassification of approximately $33.8 million in loans from the enterprise value to the commercial portfolio, and the strategic shift in our loan portfolio mix illustrating our strategy to reduce credit risk. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $21.1 million, or 1.59% of total loans, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $21.9 million, or 1.56% of total loans, as of September 30, 2024, and $21.6 million, or 1.61% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses from September 30, 2024 of $836,000, or 3.8%, was primarily driven by reductions in the general allowance due to updated loss rates resulting from the annual refresh of our current expected credit loss model, and changes in the loan portfolio mix. These reductions were partially offset by an additional $1.3 million reserve on a $17.6 million enterprise value relationship which, as of December 31, 2024, carried a total reserve of $10.1 million. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses from December 31, 2023 was $484,000, or 2.2%.

Total deposits were $1.31 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $20.5 million, or 1.6%, from $1.29 billion at September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $22.3 million, or 1.7%, from $1.33 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits from September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by an increase in retail deposits of $22.2 million, or 2.8%, and a $17.2 million, or 16.1%, increase in specialty deposits, partially offset by a decrease in brokered deposits of $14.8 million or, 9.0%, and a decrease in deposits obtained through listing services of $12.6 million, or 21.0%. The decrease in deposits from December 31, 2023 was primarily driven by a decrease in deposits obtained through listing services of $89.2 million, or 65.2%, and a decrease in brokered deposits of $45.3 million, or 23.2%, partially offset by an increase in retail deposits of $74.7 million, or 10.1%. Total borrowings were $44.6 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $80.0 million, or 64.2%, from September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $60.1 million, or 57.4%, from December 31, 2023, reflecting our improved liquidity position and decreased need for short-term funding.

As of December 31, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $231.1 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 2.2%, from September 30, 2024, and an increase of $9.2 million, or 4.1%, from December 31, 2023. The increases include the Company's net income, which totaled $4.9 million and $7.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively. Shareholders' equity to total assets was 14.5% at December 31, 2024, compared to 13.7% at September 30, 2024, and 13.3% at December 31, 2023. Book value per share was $12.99 at December 31, 2024, an increase from $12.76 at September 30, 2024, and $12.55 at December 31, 2023. Market value per share increased to $11.40 at December 31, 2024, an increase of 5.7% from $10.79 at September 30, 2024, and an increase of 13.2% from $10.07 at December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank was categorized as well capitalized under the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

Mr. Reilly concluded, "The fourth quarter marked a significant milestone in the progress of our strategic objectives and I am excited to see our efforts gaining momentum and delivering positive results. As always, I am incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work of our employees, who remain committed to both our institution and the communities we serve."

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) is the holding company for BankProv, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in the Seacoast Region of Northeastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as commercial banking offices in the Manchester / Concord market in Central New Hampshire, BankProv delivers a unique combination of traditional banking services and innovative financial solutions to its markets. Founded in Amesbury, Massachusetts in 1828, BankProv holds the honor of being the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit bankprov.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control), and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date on which they are given). These factors include: general economic conditions; interest rates; inflation; levels of unemployment; legislative, regulatory and accounting changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank; deposit flows; our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; competition; the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the products of our borrowers; a potential government shutdown; our ability to successfully shift the balance sheet to that of a traditional community bank; real estate values in the market area; loan demand; the adequacy of our level and methodology for calculating our allowance for credit losses; changes in the quality of our loan and securities portfolios; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; an unexpected adverse financial, regulatory or bankruptcy event experienced by our cryptocurrency, digital asset or financial technology ("fintech") customers; our ability to retain key employees; failures or breaches of our IT systems, including cyberattacks; the failure to maintain current technologies; the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth; global and national war and terrorism; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers; and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Investor contact:
Joseph Reilly
President and Chief Executive Officer
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
[email protected]

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands)


At December 31, 2024



At September 30, 2024



At December 31, 2023


Assets













Cash and due from banks


$

27,536



$

29,555



$

22,200


Short-term investments



141,606




109,110




198,132


Cash and cash equivalents



169,142




138,665




220,332


Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)



25,693




27,426




28,571


Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost



2,697




3,619




4,056


Loans:













Commercial real estate



559,325




549,029




468,928


Construction and land development



28,097




41,401




77,851


Residential real estate



6,008




6,517




7,169


Mortgage warehouse



259,181




292,866




166,567


Commercial



163,927




170,514




176,124


Enterprise value



309,786




348,171




433,633


Digital asset



-




-




12,289


Consumer



271




94




168


Total loans



1,326,595




1,408,592




1,342,729


Allowance for credit losses on loans



(21,087)




(21,923)




(21,571)


Net loans



1,305,508




1,386,669




1,321,158


Bank owned life insurance



46,017




45,683




44,735


Premises and equipment, net



10,188




10,343




12,986


Accrued interest receivable



5,296




5,247




6,090


Right-of-use assets



3,429




3,467




3,780


Deferred tax asset, net



13,808




14,805




14,461


Other assets



11,392




12,280




14,140


Total assets


$

1,593,170



$

1,648,204



$

1,670,309


Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


$

351,528



$

318,475



$

308,769


NOW



83,270




92,349




93,812


Regular savings



132,198




140,979




231,593


Money market deposits



463,687




468,099




456,408


Certificates of deposit



278,277




268,593




240,640


Total deposits



1,308,960




1,288,495




1,331,222


Borrowings:













Short-term borrowings



35,000




115,000




95,000


Long-term borrowings



9,563




9,597




9,697


Total borrowings



44,563




124,597




104,697


Operating lease liabilities



3,862




3,891




4,171


Other liabilities



4,698




5,063




8,317


Total liabilities



1,362,083




1,422,046




1,448,407


Shareholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized; no shares
issued and outstanding



-




-




-


Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;
17,788,543, 17,730,843, and 17,677,479 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively



178




177




177


Additional paid-in capital



125,446




125,056




124,129


Retained earnings



113,561




108,679




106,285


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,625)




(1,101)




(1,496)


Unearned compensation - ESOP



(6,473)




(6,653)




(7,193)


Total shareholders' equity



231,087




226,158




221,902


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

1,593,170



$

1,648,204



$

1,670,309


Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Year Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023


Interest and dividend income:





















Interest and fees on loans


$

21,541



$

21,257



$

20,000



$

83,178



$

79,469


Interest and dividends on debt securities available-for-sale



267




240




232




987




949


Interest on short-term investments



1,313




932




3,334




5,292




9,879


Total interest and dividend income



23,121




22,429




23,566




89,457




90,297


Interest expense:





















Interest on deposits



8,663




9,068




9,905




36,678




30,589


Interest on short-term borrowings



789




916




64




2,164




1,314


Interest on long-term borrowings



26




36




32




124




223


Total interest expense



9,478




10,020




10,001




38,966




32,126


Net interest and dividend income



13,643




12,409




13,565




50,491




58,171


Credit loss (benefit) expense - loans



(1,703)




1,666




(1,227)




887




863


Credit loss expense (benefit) - off-balance sheet
credit exposures



136




27




(7)




116




(1,541)


Total credit loss (benefit) expense



(1,567)




1,693




(1,234)




1,003




(678)


Net interest and dividend income after credit loss
(benefit) expense



15,210




10,716




14,799




49,488




58,849


Noninterest income:





















Customer service fees on deposit accounts



661




813




1,007




2,813




3,658


Service charges and fees - other



325




486




336




1,469




1,825


Bank owned life insurance income



334




327




298




1,282




1,120


Other income



5




82




6




348




458


Total noninterest income



1,325




1,708




1,647




5,912




7,061


Noninterest expense:





















Salaries and employee benefits



6,963




7,267




6,837




29,668




31,266


Occupancy expense



364




452




421




1,666




1,692


Equipment expense



139




159




156




610




599


Deposit insurance



319




334




368




1,307




1,514


Data processing



404




416




432




1,635




1,545


Marketing expense



43




57




193




194




640


Professional fees



585




800




1,487




3,683




4,843


Directors' compensation



198




233




135




782




677


Software depreciation and implementation



614




614




596




2,355




2,005


Insurance expense



303




303




451




1,210




1,804


Service fees



248




405




365




1,129




1,154


Other



(66)




536




1,015




1,780




3,394


Total noninterest expense



10,114




11,576




12,456




46,019




51,133


Income before income tax expense



6,421




848




3,990




9,381




14,777


Income tax expense



1,539




132




1,066




2,110




3,823


Net income


$

4,882



$

716



$

2,924



$

7,271



$

10,954


Earnings per share:





















Basic


$

0.29



$

0.04



$

0.18



$

0.43



$

0.66


Diluted


$

0.29



$

0.04



$

0.18



$

0.43



$

0.66


Weighted average shares:





















Basic



16,783,976




16,748,404




16,639,142




16,727,370




16,586,180


Diluted



16,864,240




16,811,614




16,690,937




16,782,893




16,594,685


Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Income Analysis

(Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended




December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023








Interest











Interest











Interest








Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/


(Dollars in thousands)


Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)


Assets:





































Interest-earning assets:





































Loans (1)


$

1,372,245



$

21,541




6.28

%


$

1,359,712



$

21,257




6.25

%


$

1,328,658



$

20,000




6.02

%

Short-term investments



104,385




1,313




5.03

%



78,925




932




4.72

%



216,722




3,334




6.15

%

Debt securities available-for-sale



26,871




194




2.89

%



27,367




201




2.94

%



25,968




192




2.96

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



3,609




73




8.09

%



3,476




39




4.49

%



1,507




40




10.62

%

Total interest-earning assets



1,507,110




23,121




6.14

%



1,469,480




22,429




6.11

%



1,572,855




23,566




5.99

%

Non-interest earning assets



94,795












94,258












100,634










Total assets


$

1,601,905











$

1,563,738











$

1,673,489










Liabilities and shareholders' equity:





































Interest-bearing liabilities:





































Savings accounts


$

158,626



$

777




1.96

%


$

155,726



$

898




2.31

%


$

219,162



$

1,588




2.90

%

Money market accounts



469,922




4,363




3.71

%



479,276




4,823




4.03

%



518,511




4,935




3.81

%

NOW accounts



80,645




340




1.69

%



79,527




311




1.56

%



100,653




239




0.95

%

Certificates of deposit



272,803




3,183




4.67

%



231,373




3,036




5.25

%



247,206




3,143




5.09

%

Total interest-bearing deposits



981,996




8,663




3.53

%



945,902




9,068




3.83

%



1,085,532




9,905




3.65

%

Borrowings





































Short-term borrowings



59,641




789




5.29

%



66,727




916




5.49

%



6,011




64




4.26

%

Long-term borrowings



9,574




26




1.09

%



9,607




36




1.50

%



9,708




32




1.32

%

Total borrowings



69,215




815




4.71

%



76,334




952




4.99

%



15,719




96




2.44

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,051,211




9,478




3.61

%



1,022,236




10,020




3.92

%



1,101,251




10,001




3.63

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





































Noninterest-bearing deposits



312,382












305,124












338,712










Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



9,779












10,377












14,212










Total liabilities



1,373,372












1,337,737












1,454,175










Total equity



228,533












226,001












219,314










Total liabilities and equity


$

1,601,905











$

1,563,738











$

1,673,489










Net interest income






$

13,643











$

12,409











$

13,565






Interest rate spread (2)











2.53

%











2.19

%











2.36

%

Net interest-earning assets (3)


$

455,899











$

447,244











$

471,604










Net interest margin (4)











3.62

%











3.38

%











3.45

%

Average interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities



143.37

%











143.75

%











142.82

%











(1)

Interest earned/paid on loans includes $833,000, $796,000, and $649,000 in loan fee income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(2)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(5)

Annualized.



For the Year Ended




December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023








Interest











Interest








Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/


(Dollars in thousands)


Balance



Paid



Rate



Balance



Paid



Rate


Assets:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans (1)


$

1,346,076



$

83,178




6.18

%


$

1,348,425



$

79,469




5.89

%

Short-term investments



102,255




5,292




5.18

%



188,572




9,879




5.24

%

Debt securities available-for-sale



27,487




806




2.93

%



27,576




769




2.79

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



2,688




181




6.73

%



2,072




180




8.69

%

Total interest-earning assets



1,478,506




89,457




6.05

%



1,566,645




90,297




5.76

%

Non-interest earning assets



98,063












105,187










Total assets


$

1,576,569











$

1,671,832










Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Savings accounts


$

193,263




5,282




2.73

%


$

174,110




3,128




1.80

%

Money market accounts



465,213




17,923




3.85

%



474,845




16,605




3.50

%

NOW accounts



78,195




1,058




1.35

%



111,809




767




0.69

%

Certificates of deposit



246,569




12,415




5.04

%



223,585




10,089




4.51

%

Total interest-bearing deposits



983,240




36,678




3.73

%



984,349




30,589




3.11

%

Borrowings

























Short-term borrowings



39,129




2,164




5.53

%



27,018




1,314




4.86

%

Long-term borrowings



9,625




124




1.29

%



13,442




223




1.66

%

Total borrowings



48,754




2,288




4.69

%



40,460




1,537




3.80

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,031,994




38,966




3.78

%



1,024,809




32,126




3.13

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits



307,491












415,222










Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



10,676












16,955










Total liabilities



1,350,161












1,456,986










Total equity



226,408












214,846










Total liabilities and equity


$

1,576,569











$

1,671,832










Net interest income






$

50,491











$

58,171






Interest rate spread (2)











2.27

%











2.63

%

Net interest-earning assets (3)


$

446,512











$

541,836










Net interest margin (4)











3.42

%











3.71

%

Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



143.27

%











152.87

%











(1)

Interest earned/paid on loans includes $3.0 million and $3.7 million in loan fee income for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Select Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Year Ended




December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023


Performance Ratios:





















Return on average assets (1)



1.22

%



0.18

%



0.70

%



0.46

%



0.66

%

Return on average equity (1)



8.54

%



1.27

%



5.33

%



3.21

%



5.10

%

Interest rate spread (1) (2)



2.53

%



2.19

%



2.36

%



2.27

%



2.63

%

Net interest margin (1) (3)



3.62

%



3.38

%



3.45

%



3.42

%



3.71

%

Non-interest expense to average assets (1)



2.53

%



2.96

%



2.98

%



2.92

%



3.06

%

Efficiency ratio (4)



67.57

%



82.00

%



81.88

%



81.59

%



78.39

%

Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities



143.37

%



143.75

%



142.82

%



143.27

%



152.87

%

Average equity to average assets



14.27

%



14.45

%



13.11

%



14.36

%



12.85

%

(Dollars in thousands)


At December 31, 2024



At September 30, 2024



At December 31, 2023


Asset Quality













Non-accrual loans:













Commercial real estate


$

57



$

58



$

-


Construction and land development



-




16,212




-


Residential real estate



366




347




376


Commercial



1,543




1,553




1,857


Enterprise value



18,920




18,990




1,991


Digital asset



-




-




12,289


Consumer



1




1




4


Total non-accrual loans



20,887




37,161




16,517


Total non-performing assets


$

20,887



$

37,161



$

16,517















Asset Quality Ratios













Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of total loans (5)



1.59

%



1.56

%



1.61

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of non-performing loans



100.96

%



58.99

%



130.60

%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)



1.57

%



2.64

%



1.23

%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets



1.31

%



2.25

%



0.99

%














Capital and Share Related













Shareholders' equity to total assets



14.50

%



13.72

%



13.29

%

Book value per share


$

12.99



$

12.76



$

12.55


Market value per share


$

11.40



$

10.79



$

10.07


Shares outstanding



17,788,543




17,730,843




17,677,479




(1)

Annualized where appropriate.

(2)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.

(4)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net (if applicable).

(5)

Loans are presented at amortized cost.

SOURCE Provident Bancorp, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
