Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $4.9 Million

AMESBURY, Mass., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 of $4.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to net income of $716,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and net income of $2.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income was $7.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $11.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's return on average assets was 1.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 0.70% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's return on average assets was 0.46%, compared to 0.66% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's return on average equity was 8.54% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 5.33% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's return on average equity was 3.21%, compared to 5.10% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

In announcing these results, Joseph Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report net income of $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. These earnings reflect the success we have seen in the execution of our strategic plan, which is focused on repositioning our balance sheet to reduce risk as well as strengthening our ties with, and providing financing to, the communities we serve. We believe these efforts have resulted in a more efficient operation with improved asset quality and liquidity, and we are confident our proactive management of funding costs and operating expenses will set the foundation for a strong 2025."

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net interest and dividend income was $13.6 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 9.9%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of $78,000, or 0.6%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.53% and 3.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.19% and 3.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 2.36% and 3.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increases in net interest income and margin during the fourth quarter of 2024 are primarily reflective of the Company's improved liquidity position, as well as decreases in interest expenses the Bank realized by proactively seeking opportunities to reduce its cost of funds during the period the Federal Reserve Bank was easing rates. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest and dividend income was $50.5 million, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 13.2%, compared to $58.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.27% and 3.42%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.63%, and 3.71%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Total interest and dividend income was $23.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $692,000, or 3.1%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $445,000, or 1.9%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 6.14% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of three basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of 15 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, total interest and dividend income was $89.5 million, a decrease of $840,000, or 0.9%, from the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 6.05% for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 29 basis points from the year ended December 31, 2023.

Total interest expense was $9.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $542,000, or 5.4%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $523,000, or 5.2%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $8.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $405,000, or 4.5%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $1.2 million, or 12.5%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in interest expense on deposits from the prior quarter was primarily driven by a 30-basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 3.53%. The decrease in interest expense on deposits from the prior year quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $103.5 million, or 9.5%, and a 12-basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits. The Bank has been successful in replacing its high-cost deposits from wholesale markets with lower-cost core deposits generated from its retail base, as reflected by the decrease in interest expense on deposits during the fourth quarter of 2024 despite an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits over the same period. Interest expense on borrowings totaled $815,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $137,000, or 14.4%, from the prior quarter, and an increase of $719,000, or 749.0%, over the prior year quarter. The decrease in interest expense on borrowings from the prior quarter was driven by a $7.1 million, or 9.3%, decrease in the average balance of borrowings and a 28-basis point reduction in the cost of borrowings. The increase in interest expense on borrowings from the prior year quarter was primarily due to a $53.5 million, or 340.3%, increase in the average balance of borrowings used to fund increases in the mortgage warehouse portfolio, and a 227-basis point increase in the cost of borrowings. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.61% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which is a decrease of 31 basis points, from 3.92%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and a decrease of two basis points from 3.63% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Total interest expense increased $6.8 million, or 21.3%, to $39.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $32.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $36.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $6.1 million, or 19.9%, from the year ended December 31, 2023. This increase was driven by an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits of 62 basis points, to 3.73%. For the year ended December 31, 2024, interest expense on borrowings increased $751,000, or 48.9%, due to an increase in the average balance of borrowings of $8.3 million, or 20.5% and an increase in the cost of borrowings of 89 basis points, to 4.69%. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.78% for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is an increase of 65 basis points, from 3.13% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Mr. Reilly noted, "The improvement in our net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was realized by generating significant core deposit growth from our retail banking operation, while simultaneously reducing funding costs as the Federal Reserve Bank began to ease rates in late 2024."

The Company recognized a $1.6 million credit loss benefit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to a $1.7 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and a $1.2 million credit loss benefit recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The credit loss benefit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily driven by an $880,000 recovery related to a previously charged-off enterprise value loan, reductions in the general allowance due to updated loss rates resulting from the annual refresh of our current expected credit loss model, and changes in the loan portfolio mix. The benefit for the quarter was partially offset by an additional $1.3 million reserve on a $17.6 million enterprise value relationship, which, as of December 31, 2024, carried a total reserve of $10.1 million. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recognized a $1.0 million provision for credit losses, compared to a $678,000 benefit for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net recoveries totaled $867,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $84,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and net charge-offs of $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $1.4 million, compared to $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2024 were primarily related to the settlement and partial charge-off of the last remaining loan in the digital asset portfolio, partially offset by an $880,000 recovery on a previously charged-off enterprise value loan.

Non-accrual loans were $20.9 million, or 1.31% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $37.2 million, or 2.25% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024 and $16.5 million, or 0.99% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in non-accrual loans as of December 31, 2024 was primarily due to the successful workout of a $16.2 million construction loan, which included a partial payoff of the loan and the financing of the remaining $12.7 million with a short-term commercial real estate loan to a new borrower. The increase in non-accrual loans from December 31, 2023, was primarily related to the addition of two enterprise value loans, partially offset by the settlement and partial charge-off of the Bank's last remaining digital asset loan relationship during 2024.

Mr. Reilly noted, "I am pleased to announce the successful workout of the $16.2 million construction loan relationship placed on non-accrual status in the third quarter of 2024. This required a noteworthy effort by our credit and workout teams to complete this with a timely, favorable outcome for the Bank. We remain focused on maintaining strong credit management practices, with a continued commitment to improving asset quality."

Noninterest income was $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and $1.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income decreased $1.2 million, or 16.3%, to $5.9 million, from $7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in noninterest income over the prior year was primarily due to decreases in fees generated by business lines that have been deemphasized by the Bank.

Noninterest expense was $10.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $11.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and $12.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense from the prior quarter of $1.5 million, or 12.6%, was primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits of $304,000, or 4.2%, professional fees of $215,000, or 26.9%, and a $750,000 management fee accrual that was reversed in conjunction with the execution of a loan modification in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in noninterest expense from the prior year quarter of $2.3 million, or 18.8%, was primarily due to a decrease in professional fees of $902,000, or 60.7%, and the $750,000 fee accrual reversal included in other expense. The decreases noted in all periods presented largely reflect the impact of the Bank successfully lowering its risk appetite and realizing the associated reduction in the level of resources required to run traditional banking operations.

Noninterest expense was $46.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $5.1 million, or 10.0%, from $51.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.6 million, or 5.1%; professional fees of $1.2 million, or 24.0%; insurance expenses of $594,000, or 32.9%; and other expenses of $1.6 million, or 47.6%.

Mr. Reilly noted, "The reduction in our noninterest expenses is illustrative of the efforts we have made to align our operations with our current strategy and risk appetite. We have experienced meaningful reductions in professional services, including legal, audit and consulting costs, as well as a reduction in salaries and employee benefits. Our focus remains on driving efficiencies to reduce operating costs, and we are eager to maintain the positive momentum in 2025."

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $132,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for income tax of $2.1 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.5%, compared to $3.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 25.9%, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Total assets were $1.59 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $55.0 million, or 3.3%, from $1.65 billion at September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $77.1 million, or 4.6%, from $1.67 billion at December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $169.1 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $30.5 million, or 22.0%, from September 30, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in net loans and an increase in total deposits, partially offset by a decrease in borrowings. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $51.2 million, or 23.2%, from December 31, 2023, primarily due to decreases in deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in net loans. Net loans were $1.31 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $81.2 million, or 5.9%, from September 30, 2024 and $15.7 million, or 1.2%, from December 31, 2023. The decrease in net loans over the prior quarter was primarily due to decreases in enterprise value loans of $38.4 million, or 11.0%, mortgage warehouse loans of $33.7 million, or 11.5%, and construction and land development loans of $13.3 million, or 32.1%, partially offset by an increase in commercial real estate loans of $10.3 million, or 1.9%. These changes reflect the continued effort to reduce our exposure in the enterprise value portfolio and the $16.2 million construction loan workout that resulted in the financing of a new $12.7 million commercial real estate loan during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in net loans from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to decreases in enterprise value loans of $123.8 million, or 28.6%, construction and land development loans of $49.8 million, or 63.9%, and the $12.3 million decrease resulting from the closure of the digital asset loan portfolio, partially offset by increases in mortgage warehouse loans of $92.6 million, or 55.6%, and commercial real estate loans of $90.4 million, or 19.3%. These changes reflect $47.4 million in construction and land development loans that converted to permanent commercial real estate loans during 2024, the reclassification of approximately $33.8 million in loans from the enterprise value to the commercial portfolio, and the strategic shift in our loan portfolio mix illustrating our strategy to reduce credit risk. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $21.1 million, or 1.59% of total loans, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $21.9 million, or 1.56% of total loans, as of September 30, 2024, and $21.6 million, or 1.61% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses from September 30, 2024 of $836,000, or 3.8%, was primarily driven by reductions in the general allowance due to updated loss rates resulting from the annual refresh of our current expected credit loss model, and changes in the loan portfolio mix. These reductions were partially offset by an additional $1.3 million reserve on a $17.6 million enterprise value relationship which, as of December 31, 2024, carried a total reserve of $10.1 million. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses from December 31, 2023 was $484,000, or 2.2%.

Total deposits were $1.31 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $20.5 million, or 1.6%, from $1.29 billion at September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $22.3 million, or 1.7%, from $1.33 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits from September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by an increase in retail deposits of $22.2 million, or 2.8%, and a $17.2 million, or 16.1%, increase in specialty deposits, partially offset by a decrease in brokered deposits of $14.8 million or, 9.0%, and a decrease in deposits obtained through listing services of $12.6 million, or 21.0%. The decrease in deposits from December 31, 2023 was primarily driven by a decrease in deposits obtained through listing services of $89.2 million, or 65.2%, and a decrease in brokered deposits of $45.3 million, or 23.2%, partially offset by an increase in retail deposits of $74.7 million, or 10.1%. Total borrowings were $44.6 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $80.0 million, or 64.2%, from September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $60.1 million, or 57.4%, from December 31, 2023, reflecting our improved liquidity position and decreased need for short-term funding.

As of December 31, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $231.1 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 2.2%, from September 30, 2024, and an increase of $9.2 million, or 4.1%, from December 31, 2023. The increases include the Company's net income, which totaled $4.9 million and $7.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively. Shareholders' equity to total assets was 14.5% at December 31, 2024, compared to 13.7% at September 30, 2024, and 13.3% at December 31, 2023. Book value per share was $12.99 at December 31, 2024, an increase from $12.76 at September 30, 2024, and $12.55 at December 31, 2023. Market value per share increased to $11.40 at December 31, 2024, an increase of 5.7% from $10.79 at September 30, 2024, and an increase of 13.2% from $10.07 at December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank was categorized as well capitalized under the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

Mr. Reilly concluded, "The fourth quarter marked a significant milestone in the progress of our strategic objectives and I am excited to see our efforts gaining momentum and delivering positive results. As always, I am incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work of our employees, who remain committed to both our institution and the communities we serve."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control), and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date on which they are given). These factors include: general economic conditions; interest rates; inflation; levels of unemployment; legislative, regulatory and accounting changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank; deposit flows; our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; competition; the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the products of our borrowers; a potential government shutdown; our ability to successfully shift the balance sheet to that of a traditional community bank; real estate values in the market area; loan demand; the adequacy of our level and methodology for calculating our allowance for credit losses; changes in the quality of our loan and securities portfolios; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; an unexpected adverse financial, regulatory or bankruptcy event experienced by our cryptocurrency, digital asset or financial technology ("fintech") customers; our ability to retain key employees; failures or breaches of our IT systems, including cyberattacks; the failure to maintain current technologies; the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth; global and national war and terrorism; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers; and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

At December 31, 2024



At September 30, 2024



At December 31, 2023

Assets























Cash and due from banks

$ 27,536



$ 29,555



$ 22,200

Short-term investments



141,606





109,110





198,132

Cash and cash equivalents



169,142





138,665





220,332

Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)



25,693





27,426





28,571

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost



2,697





3,619





4,056

Loans:























Commercial real estate



559,325





549,029





468,928

Construction and land development



28,097





41,401





77,851

Residential real estate



6,008





6,517





7,169

Mortgage warehouse



259,181





292,866





166,567

Commercial



163,927





170,514





176,124

Enterprise value



309,786





348,171





433,633

Digital asset



-





-





12,289

Consumer



271





94





168

Total loans



1,326,595





1,408,592





1,342,729

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(21,087)





(21,923)





(21,571)

Net loans



1,305,508





1,386,669





1,321,158

Bank owned life insurance



46,017





45,683





44,735

Premises and equipment, net



10,188





10,343





12,986

Accrued interest receivable



5,296





5,247





6,090

Right-of-use assets



3,429





3,467





3,780

Deferred tax asset, net



13,808





14,805





14,461

Other assets



11,392





12,280





14,140

Total assets

$ 1,593,170



$ 1,648,204



$ 1,670,309

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 351,528



$ 318,475



$ 308,769

NOW



83,270





92,349





93,812

Regular savings



132,198





140,979





231,593

Money market deposits



463,687





468,099





456,408

Certificates of deposit



278,277





268,593





240,640

Total deposits



1,308,960





1,288,495





1,331,222

Borrowings:























Short-term borrowings



35,000





115,000





95,000

Long-term borrowings



9,563





9,597





9,697

Total borrowings



44,563





124,597





104,697

Operating lease liabilities



3,862





3,891





4,171

Other liabilities



4,698





5,063





8,317

Total liabilities



1,362,083





1,422,046





1,448,407

Shareholders' equity:























Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued and outstanding



-





-





-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

17,788,543, 17,730,843, and 17,677,479 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively



178





177





177

Additional paid-in capital



125,446





125,056





124,129

Retained earnings



113,561





108,679





106,285

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,625)





(1,101)





(1,496)

Unearned compensation - ESOP



(6,473)





(6,653)





(7,193)

Total shareholders' equity



231,087





226,158





221,902

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,593,170



$ 1,648,204



$ 1,670,309



Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Interest and dividend income:







































Interest and fees on loans

$ 21,541



$ 21,257



$ 20,000



$ 83,178



$ 79,469

Interest and dividends on debt securities available-for-sale



267





240





232





987





949

Interest on short-term investments



1,313





932





3,334





5,292





9,879

Total interest and dividend income



23,121





22,429





23,566





89,457





90,297

Interest expense:







































Interest on deposits



8,663





9,068





9,905





36,678





30,589

Interest on short-term borrowings



789





916





64





2,164





1,314

Interest on long-term borrowings



26





36





32





124





223

Total interest expense



9,478





10,020





10,001





38,966





32,126

Net interest and dividend income



13,643





12,409





13,565





50,491





58,171

Credit loss (benefit) expense - loans



(1,703)





1,666





(1,227)





887





863

Credit loss expense (benefit) - off-balance sheet

credit exposures



136





27





(7)





116





(1,541)

Total credit loss (benefit) expense



(1,567)





1,693





(1,234)





1,003





(678)

Net interest and dividend income after credit loss

(benefit) expense



15,210





10,716





14,799





49,488





58,849

Noninterest income:







































Customer service fees on deposit accounts



661





813





1,007





2,813





3,658

Service charges and fees - other



325





486





336





1,469





1,825

Bank owned life insurance income



334





327





298





1,282





1,120

Other income



5





82





6





348





458

Total noninterest income



1,325





1,708





1,647





5,912





7,061

Noninterest expense:







































Salaries and employee benefits



6,963





7,267





6,837





29,668





31,266

Occupancy expense



364





452





421





1,666





1,692

Equipment expense



139





159





156





610





599

Deposit insurance



319





334





368





1,307





1,514

Data processing



404





416





432





1,635





1,545

Marketing expense



43





57





193





194





640

Professional fees



585





800





1,487





3,683





4,843

Directors' compensation



198





233





135





782





677

Software depreciation and implementation



614





614





596





2,355





2,005

Insurance expense



303





303





451





1,210





1,804

Service fees



248





405





365





1,129





1,154

Other



(66)





536





1,015





1,780





3,394

Total noninterest expense



10,114





11,576





12,456





46,019





51,133

Income before income tax expense



6,421





848





3,990





9,381





14,777

Income tax expense



1,539





132





1,066





2,110





3,823

Net income

$ 4,882



$ 716



$ 2,924



$ 7,271



$ 10,954

Earnings per share:







































Basic

$ 0.29



$ 0.04



$ 0.18



$ 0.43



$ 0.66

Diluted

$ 0.29



$ 0.04



$ 0.18



$ 0.43



$ 0.66

Weighted average shares:







































Basic



16,783,976





16,748,404





16,639,142





16,727,370





16,586,180

Diluted



16,864,240





16,811,614





16,690,937





16,782,893





16,594,685



Provident Bancorp, Inc. Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023













Interest



















Interest



















Interest













Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)

Assets:







































































Interest-earning assets:







































































Loans (1)

$ 1,372,245



$ 21,541





6.28 %

$ 1,359,712



$ 21,257





6.25 %

$ 1,328,658



$ 20,000





6.02 % Short-term investments



104,385





1,313





5.03 %



78,925





932





4.72 %



216,722





3,334





6.15 % Debt securities available-for-sale



26,871





194





2.89 %



27,367





201





2.94 %



25,968





192





2.96 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



3,609





73





8.09 %



3,476





39





4.49 %



1,507





40





10.62 % Total interest-earning assets



1,507,110





23,121





6.14 %



1,469,480





22,429





6.11 %



1,572,855





23,566





5.99 % Non-interest earning assets



94,795





















94,258





















100,634

















Total assets

$ 1,601,905



















$ 1,563,738



















$ 1,673,489

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity:







































































Interest-bearing liabilities:







































































Savings accounts

$ 158,626



$ 777





1.96 %

$ 155,726



$ 898





2.31 %

$ 219,162



$ 1,588





2.90 % Money market accounts



469,922





4,363





3.71 %



479,276





4,823





4.03 %



518,511





4,935





3.81 % NOW accounts



80,645





340





1.69 %



79,527





311





1.56 %



100,653





239





0.95 % Certificates of deposit



272,803





3,183





4.67 %



231,373





3,036





5.25 %



247,206





3,143





5.09 % Total interest-bearing deposits



981,996





8,663





3.53 %



945,902





9,068





3.83 %



1,085,532





9,905





3.65 % Borrowings







































































Short-term borrowings



59,641





789





5.29 %



66,727





916





5.49 %



6,011





64





4.26 % Long-term borrowings



9,574





26





1.09 %



9,607





36





1.50 %



9,708





32





1.32 % Total borrowings



69,215





815





4.71 %



76,334





952





4.99 %



15,719





96





2.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,051,211





9,478





3.61 %



1,022,236





10,020





3.92 %



1,101,251





10,001





3.63 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:







































































Noninterest-bearing deposits



312,382





















305,124





















338,712

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



9,779





















10,377





















14,212

















Total liabilities



1,373,372





















1,337,737





















1,454,175

















Total equity



228,533





















226,001





















219,314

















Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,601,905



















$ 1,563,738



















$ 1,673,489

















Net interest income









$ 13,643



















$ 12,409



















$ 13,565









Interest rate spread (2)



















2.53 %



















2.19 %



















2.36 % Net interest-earning assets (3)

$ 455,899



















$ 447,244



















$ 471,604

















Net interest margin (4)



















3.62 %



















3.38 %



















3.45 % Average interest-earning assets

to interest-bearing liabilities



143.37 %



















143.75 %



















142.82 %





















(1) Interest earned/paid on loans includes $833,000, $796,000, and $649,000 in loan fee income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (5) Annualized.





For the Year Ended





December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023













Interest



















Interest













Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance



Paid



Rate



Balance



Paid



Rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)

$ 1,346,076



$ 83,178





6.18 %

$ 1,348,425



$ 79,469





5.89 % Short-term investments



102,255





5,292





5.18 %



188,572





9,879





5.24 % Debt securities available-for-sale



27,487





806





2.93 %



27,576





769





2.79 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



2,688





181





6.73 %



2,072





180





8.69 % Total interest-earning assets



1,478,506





89,457





6.05 %



1,566,645





90,297





5.76 % Non-interest earning assets



98,063





















105,187

















Total assets

$ 1,576,569



















$ 1,671,832

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Savings accounts

$ 193,263





5,282





2.73 %

$ 174,110





3,128





1.80 % Money market accounts



465,213





17,923





3.85 %



474,845





16,605





3.50 % NOW accounts



78,195





1,058





1.35 %



111,809





767





0.69 % Certificates of deposit



246,569





12,415





5.04 %



223,585





10,089





4.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits



983,240





36,678





3.73 %



984,349





30,589





3.11 % Borrowings















































Short-term borrowings



39,129





2,164





5.53 %



27,018





1,314





4.86 % Long-term borrowings



9,625





124





1.29 %



13,442





223





1.66 % Total borrowings



48,754





2,288





4.69 %



40,460





1,537





3.80 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,031,994





38,966





3.78 %



1,024,809





32,126





3.13 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



307,491





















415,222

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



10,676





















16,955

















Total liabilities



1,350,161





















1,456,986

















Total equity



226,408





















214,846

















Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,576,569



















$ 1,671,832

















Net interest income









$ 50,491



















$ 58,171









Interest rate spread (2)



















2.27 %



















2.63 % Net interest-earning assets (3)

$ 446,512



















$ 541,836

















Net interest margin (4)



















3.42 %



















3.71 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



143.27 %



















152.87 %





















(1) Interest earned/paid on loans includes $3.0 million and $3.7 million in loan fee income for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Select Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Performance Ratios:







































Return on average assets (1)



1.22 %



0.18 %



0.70 %



0.46 %



0.66 % Return on average equity (1)



8.54 %



1.27 %



5.33 %



3.21 %



5.10 % Interest rate spread (1) (2)



2.53 %



2.19 %



2.36 %



2.27 %



2.63 % Net interest margin (1) (3)



3.62 %



3.38 %



3.45 %



3.42 %



3.71 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1)



2.53 %



2.96 %



2.98 %



2.92 %



3.06 % Efficiency ratio (4)



67.57 %



82.00 %



81.88 %



81.59 %



78.39 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities



143.37 %



143.75 %



142.82 %



143.27 %



152.87 % Average equity to average assets



14.27 %



14.45 %



13.11 %



14.36 %



12.85 %

(Dollars in thousands)

At December 31, 2024



At September 30, 2024



At December 31, 2023

Asset Quality























Non-accrual loans:























Commercial real estate

$ 57



$ 58



$ -

Construction and land development



-





16,212





-

Residential real estate



366





347





376

Commercial



1,543





1,553





1,857

Enterprise value



18,920





18,990





1,991

Digital asset



-





-





12,289

Consumer



1





1





4

Total non-accrual loans



20,887





37,161





16,517

Total non-performing assets

$ 20,887



$ 37,161



$ 16,517



























Asset Quality Ratios























Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of total loans (5)



1.59 %



1.56 %



1.61 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of non-performing loans



100.96 %



58.99 %



130.60 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)



1.57 %



2.64 %



1.23 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets



1.31 %



2.25 %



0.99 %

























Capital and Share Related























Shareholders' equity to total assets



14.50 %



13.72 %



13.29 % Book value per share

$ 12.99



$ 12.76



$ 12.55

Market value per share

$ 11.40



$ 10.79



$ 10.07

Shares outstanding



17,788,543





17,730,843





17,677,479







(1) Annualized where appropriate. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (4) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net (if applicable). (5) Loans are presented at amortized cost.

