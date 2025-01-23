First Financial Bancorp.: First Financial Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

- Earnings per diluted share of $0.68; $0.71 on an adjusted(1) basis
- Return on average assets of 1.41%; 1.47% on an adjusted(1) basis
- Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 3.94%
- Noninterest income of $69.9 million ; $69.7 million on an adjusted(1) basis
- Loan growth of $208.7 million; 7.2% on an annualized basis
- Average deposit growth of $543.1 million; 15.7% on an annualized basis
For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $64.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $52.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $2.40 compared to $2.69 for the same period in 2023.
Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.41% while return on average tangible common equity was 19.08%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.17% and return on average tangible common equity of 16.29%(1) in the third quarter of 2024.
Fourth quarter 2024 highlights include:
- Robust net interest margin of 3.91%, or 3.94% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)
- 14 bp decline from third quarter, in line with initial expectations
- 13 bp decline in cost of deposits and favorable shift in funding mix offset by 37 bp decline in loan yields
- Noninterest income of $69.9 million, or $69.7 million as adjusted(1)
- Adjustments include $0.1 million gain on securities
- Record wealth management income
- Strong results from foreign exchange and leasing businesses
- Noninterest expenses of $147.9 million, or $130.9 million as adjusted(1); 5.0% increase from linked quarter
- Fourth quarter adjustments(1) include $4.7 million of efficiency related costs, $14.3 million of tax credit writedowns, $1.0 million of state tax credits and $2.0 million of gains on the sale of previously closed branches
- Increase from prior quarter driven by higher incentive compensation tied to increase in noninterest income and overall company performance
- Efficiency ratio of 66.0%; 58.4% as adjusted(1)
- Broad-based loan growth during the quarter
- Loan balances increased $208.7 million compared to the linked quarter; 7% annualized growth
- Growth driven by C&I, ICRE, leasing and mortgage
_________________________________________________________________________________________
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
- Average deposit growth surged during the quarter
- Average deposits increased $543.1 million, or 15.7% on an annualized basis
- Growth across most product types offset a decline in brokered CDs and savings
- Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $173.7 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $9.4 million
- Loans and leases - ACL of $156.8 million; ratio to total loans of 1.33% declined 4 bps from third quarter
- Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $16.9 million
- Provision expense driven by net charge offs, slower prepayment rates and loan growth
- Classified assets increased 7 bps to 1.21% of total assets
- Annualized net charge-offs were 40 bps of total loans; 30 bps for full year
- Capital ratios stable and strong
- Total capital ratio decreased 15 bps to 14.43%
- Tier 1 common equity increased 12 bps to 12.16%
- Tangible common equity of 7.73%(1); 9.39%(1) excluding impact from AOCI
- Tangible book value per share of $14.15 (1)
Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "I am very pleased with our fourth quarter performance. Adjusted(1) earnings per share were $0.71, leading to an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.47%, and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity ratio of 19.90%. As expected, due to decreases in short term rates by the Fed, the decline in asset yields outpaced the decline in deposit costs, leading to a reduction in our net interest margin to 3.94%. Balance sheet trends were very strong for the quarter with loan growth exceeding 7% on an annualized basis and total deposits surging by approximately 16% on an annualized basis."
Mr. Brown continued, "Adjusted(1) noninterest income was robust in the fourth quarter with leasing, foreign exchange and wealth management income all increasing by double-digit percentages from the linked quarter. While adjusted(1) expenses increased by 5% from the linked quarter, the increase was driven by higher incentive compensation tied to the strong fee income and overall company performance. Our workforce efficiency initiative continued during the quarter, and we have eliminated 145 positions to date. We expect to complete this work in 2025."
Mr. Brown commented on asset quality, "Asset quality was relatively stable for the quarter. Nonperforming assets were flat compared to the linked quarter at 0.36%, while classified assets increased by 7 basis points to 1.21%. The increase in classified assets was driven by the mutually agreed upon termination of a foreign exchange trade, resulting in a $45 million obligation from the customer, which we believe is fully collateralized. We expect the customer to pay this obligation in 2025. Net charge-offs were slightly elevated due to the resolution of three loans that have been longer term workouts. We believe that overall credit trends are improving and, as a result, we anticipate lower credit costs going forward."
Mr. Brown highlighted full year results. "2024 was an excellent year for our Company. On an adjusted(1) basis, we earned $249 million, or $2.61 per share. Adjusted(1) return on assets was 1.40% and adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity was 19.9%. While the net interest margin declined from 4.40% to 4.05%, due to declining short-term rates, strong loan growth offset most of the impact with net interest income declining by only 2.5%. Noninterest income increased by 13.3% to a record $241.8 million, led by growth in leasing and wealth management income. The result was record revenue for the Company of $853.8 million, which was a 2% increase over 2023."
Mr. Brown continued, "I am very pleased with our balance sheet growth for the year. Total loans increased by 7.6% to $11.8 billion and total deposits increased by 7.2% to $14.3 billion. Additionally, tangible common equity increased by 56 basis points to 7.73% and tangible book value per share increased from $12.38 to $14.15, which was a 14.3% increase."
Mr. Brown commented on asset quality, "Similar to the fourth quarter, asset quality was relatively stable for the year. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans declined 3 basis points to 0.30% and nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets declined by 2 basis points to 0.36%."
Mr. Brown concluded, "During the year, we were excited to add the Agile team and I want to thank them for making an immediate contribution to our Company. We continued to gain momentum in our expansion markets, Chicago, IL, Evansville, IN and Cleveland, OH and at the beginning of 2025, we expanded into Grand Rapids, MI with a commercial banking team. We look forward to the continued growth and success of our expansion strategies. Performing at a consistently high level requires an engaged team that is committed to its clients. This describes the team at First Financial. I want to thank our associates for their outstanding work in 2024."
Full detail of the Company's fourth quarter 2024 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months ended,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net income
$ 64,885
$ 52,451
$ 60,805
$ 50,689
$ 56,732
$ 228,830
$ 255,863
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.69
$ 0.56
$ 0.64
$ 0.54
$ 0.60
$ 2.42
$ 2.72
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.68
$ 0.55
$ 0.64
$ 0.53
$ 0.60
$ 2.40
$ 2.69
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.94
$ 0.92
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.41 %
1.17 %
1.38 %
1.18 %
1.31 %
1.29 %
1.51 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.57 %
8.80 %
10.72 %
9.00 %
10.50 %
9.78 %
12.01 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
19.08 %
16.29 %
20.57 %
17.35 %
21.36 %
18.31 %
24.72 %
Net interest margin
3.91 %
4.05 %
4.06 %
4.05 %
4.21 %
4.02 %
4.36 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)
3.94 %
4.08 %
4.10 %
4.10 %
4.26 %
4.05 %
4.40 %
Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets
13.13 %
13.50 %
12.81 %
12.99 %
12.94 %
13.13 %
12.94 %
Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:
Ending tangible assets (1)
7.73 %
7.98 %
7.23 %
7.23 %
7.17 %
7.73 %
7.17 %
Risk-weighted assets (1)
9.61 %
9.86 %
8.95 %
8.80 %
8.81 %
9.61 %
8.81 %
Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
13.36 %
13.28 %
12.87 %
13.09 %
12.52 %
13.15 %
12.53 %
Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent
7.87 %
7.64 %
7.15 %
7.25 %
6.57 %
7.48 %
6.51 %
Book value per share
$ 25.53
$ 25.66
$ 24.36
$ 23.95
$ 23.84
$ 25.53
$ 23.84
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 14.15
$ 14.26
$ 12.94
$ 12.50
$ 12.38
$ 14.15
$ 12.38
Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)
12.16 %
12.04 %
11.78 %
11.67 %
11.73 %
12.16 %
11.73 %
Tier 1 ratio (3)
12.48 %
12.37 %
12.11 %
12.00 %
12.06 %
12.48 %
12.06 %
Total capital ratio (3)
14.43 %
14.58 %
14.47 %
14.31 %
14.26 %
14.43 %
14.26 %
Leverage ratio (3)
9.98 %
9.93 %
9.73 %
9.75 %
9.70 %
9.98 %
9.70 %
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
Loans (4)
$ 11,687,886
$ 11,534,000
$ 11,440,930
$ 11,066,184
$ 10,751,028
$ 11,433,226
$ 10,566,587
Investment securities
3,372,539
3,274,498
3,131,541
3,137,665
3,184,408
3,229,577
3,442,233
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
654,251
483,880
599,348
553,654
548,153
572,763
396,089
Total earning assets
$ 15,714,676
$ 15,292,378
$ 15,171,819
$ 14,757,503
$ 14,483,589
$ 15,235,566
$ 14,404,909
Total assets
$ 18,273,419
$ 17,854,191
$ 17,728,251
$ 17,306,221
$ 17,124,955
$ 17,792,014
$ 16,997,223
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 3,162,643
$ 3,106,239
$ 3,144,198
$ 3,169,750
$ 3,368,024
$ 3,145,646
$ 3,617,961
Interest-bearing deposits
11,177,010
10,690,265
10,486,068
10,109,416
9,834,819
10,617,427
9,261,866
Total deposits
$ 14,339,653
$ 13,796,504
$ 13,630,266
$ 13,279,166
$ 13,202,843
$ 13,763,073
$ 12,879,827
Borrowings
$ 855,083
$ 1,053,737
$ 1,171,246
$ 1,139,014
$ 1,083,954
$ 1,054,222
$ 1,360,420
Shareholders' equity
$ 2,441,045
$ 2,371,125
$ 2,281,040
$ 2,265,562
$ 2,144,482
$ 2,340,056
$ 2,129,751
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance to ending loans
1.33 %
1.37 %
1.36 %
1.29 %
1.29 %
1.33 %
1.29 %
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
237.66 %
242.72 %
249.21 %
243.55 %
215.10 %
237.66 %
215.10 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.56 %
0.57 %
0.54 %
0.53 %
0.60 %
0.56 %
0.60 %
Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO
0.56 %
0.57 %
0.54 %
0.53 %
0.60 %
0.56 %
0.60 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.36 %
0.36 %
0.35 %
0.34 %
0.38 %
0.36 %
0.38 %
Classified assets to total assets
1.21 %
1.14 %
1.07 %
0.92 %
0.80 %
1.21 %
0.80 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.40 %
0.25 %
0.15 %
0.38 %
0.46 %
0.30 %
0.33 %
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
(3) December 31, 2024 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
(4) Includes loans held for sale.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended,
Twelve months ended,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 207,508
$ 197,416
5.1 %
$ 836,541
$ 743,770
12.5 %
Investment securities
Taxable
33,978
30,294
12.2 %
124,936
125,520
(0.5) %
Tax-exempt
2,423
3,402
(28.8) %
10,835
13,901
(22.1) %
Total investment securities interest
36,401
33,696
8.0 %
135,771
139,421
(2.6) %
Other earning assets
7,662
7,325
4.6 %
29,783
19,813
50.3 %
Total interest income
251,571
238,437
5.5 %
1,002,095
903,004
11.0 %
Interest expense
Deposits
85,441
69,193
23.5 %
331,092
202,010
63.9 %
Short-term borrowings
6,586
10,277
(35.9) %
38,856
53,378
(27.2) %
Long-term borrowings
5,145
5,202
(1.1) %
20,137
19,846
1.5 %
Total interest expense
97,172
84,672
14.8 %
390,085
275,234
41.7 %
Net interest income
154,399
153,765
0.4 %
612,010
627,770
(2.5) %
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
9,705
8,804
10.2 %
49,211
43,074
14.2 %
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
(273)
1,426
(119.1) %
(1,552)
33
N/M
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
144,967
143,535
1.0 %
564,351
584,663
(3.5) %
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
7,632
6,846
11.5 %
29,279
27,289
7.3 %
Wealth management fees
7,962
6,091
30.7 %
28,720
26,081
10.1 %
Bankcard income
3,659
3,349
9.3 %
14,399
14,039
2.6 %
Client derivative fees
1,528
711
114.9 %
4,701
5,155
(8.8) %
Foreign exchange income
16,794
8,730
92.4 %
56,064
54,051
3.7 %
Leasing business income
19,413
12,856
51.0 %
67,641
51,322
31.8 %
Net gains from sales of loans
4,634
2,957
56.7 %
17,918
13,217
35.6 %
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
144
(649)
122.2 %
(22,575)
(1,052)
N/M
Other
8,088
6,102
32.5 %
27,421
22,320
22.9 %
Total noninterest income
69,854
46,993
48.6 %
223,568
212,422
5.2 %
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
80,314
70,637
13.7 %
304,389
292,731
4.0 %
Net occupancy
5,415
5,890
(8.1) %
23,050
22,990
0.3 %
Furniture and equipment
3,476
3,523
(1.3) %
14,427
13,543
6.5 %
Data processing
9,139
8,488
7.7 %
35,178
35,852
(1.9) %
Marketing
2,204
2,087
5.6 %
9,026
9,647
(6.4) %
Communication
767
707
8.5 %
3,229
2,729
18.3 %
Professional services
6,631
3,148
110.6 %
14,087
9,926
41.9 %
State intangible tax
(104)
984
(110.6) %
2,524
3,914
(35.5) %
FDIC assessments
2,736
3,651
(25.1) %
11,209
11,948
(6.2) %
Intangible amortization
2,395
2,601
(7.9) %
9,487
10,402
(8.8) %
Leasing business expense
12,536
8,955
40.0 %
44,317
32,500
36.4 %
Other
22,398
8,466
164.6 %
48,672
32,307
50.7 %
Total noninterest expenses
147,907
119,137
24.1 %
519,595
478,489
8.6 %
Income before income taxes
66,914
71,391
(6.3) %
268,324
318,596
(15.8) %
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,029
14,659
(86.2) %
39,494
62,733
(37.0) %
Net income
$ 64,885
$ 56,732
14.4 %
$ 228,830
$ 255,863
(10.6) %
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.69
$ 0.60
$ 2.42
$ 2.72
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.68
$ 0.60
$ 2.40
$ 2.69
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.24
$ 0.23
$ 0.94
$ 0.92
Return on average assets
1.41 %
1.31 %
1.29 %
1.51 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.57 %
10.50 %
9.78 %
12.01 %
Interest income
$ 251,571
$ 238,437
5.5 %
$ 1,002,095
$ 903,004
11.0 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,274
1,672
(23.8) %
5,589
6,356
(12.1) %
Interest income - tax equivalent
252,845
240,109
5.3 %
1,007,684
909,360
10.8 %
Interest expense
97,172
84,672
14.8 %
390,085
275,234
41.7 %
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 155,673
$ 155,437
0.2 %
$ 617,599
$ 634,126
(2.6) %
Net interest margin
3.91 %
4.21 %
4.02 %
4.36 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.94 %
4.26 %
4.05 %
4.40 %
Full-time equivalent employees
2,064
2,129
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2024
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Year to
% Change
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Date
Linked Qtr.
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 207,508
$ 215,433
$ 211,760
$ 201,840
$ 836,541
(3.7) %
Investment securities
Taxable
33,978
32,367
30,295
28,296
124,936
5.0 %
Tax-exempt
2,423
2,616
2,704
3,092
10,835
(7.4) %
Total investment securities interest
36,401
34,983
32,999
31,388
135,771
4.1 %
Other earning assets
7,662
6,703
7,960
7,458
29,783
14.3 %
Total interest income
251,571
257,119
252,719
240,686
1,002,095
(2.2) %
Interest expense
Deposits
85,441
86,554
83,022
76,075
331,092
(1.3) %
Short-term borrowings
6,586
9,932
11,395
10,943
38,856
(33.7) %
Long-term borrowings
5,145
5,073
4,991
4,928
20,137
1.4 %
Total interest expense
97,172
101,559
99,408
91,946
390,085
(4.3) %
Net interest income
154,399
155,560
153,311
148,740
612,010
(0.7) %
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
9,705
9,930
16,157
13,419
49,211
(2.3) %
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
(273)
694
286
(2,259)
(1,552)
(139.3) %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
144,967
144,936
136,868
137,580
564,351
0.0 %
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
7,632
7,547
7,188
6,912
29,279
1.1 %
Wealth management fees
7,962
6,910
7,172
6,676
28,720
15.2 %
Bankcard income
3,659
3,698
3,900
3,142
14,399
(1.1) %
Client derivative fees
1,528
1,160
763
1,250
4,701
31.7 %
Foreign exchange income
16,794
12,048
16,787
10,435
56,064
39.4 %
Leasing business income
19,413
16,811
16,828
14,589
67,641
15.5 %
Net gains from sales of loans
4,634
5,021
4,479
3,784
17,918
(7.7) %
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
144
(17,468)
(64)
(5,187)
(22,575)
100.8 %
Other
8,088
9,974
4,448
4,911
27,421
(18.9) %
Total noninterest income
69,854
45,701
61,501
46,512
223,568
52.9 %
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
80,314
74,813
75,225
74,037
304,389
7.4 %
Net occupancy
5,415
5,919
5,793
5,923
23,050
(8.5) %
Furniture and equipment
3,476
3,617
3,646
3,688
14,427
(3.9) %
Data processing
9,139
8,857
8,877
8,305
35,178
3.2 %
Marketing
2,204
2,255
2,605
1,962
9,026
(2.3) %
Communication
767
851
816
795
3,229
(9.9) %
Professional services
6,631
2,303
2,885
2,268
14,087
187.9 %
State intangible tax
(104)
876
875
877
2,524
(111.9) %
FDIC assessments
2,736
3,036
2,657
2,780
11,209
(9.9) %
Intangible amortization
2,395
2,395
2,396
2,301
9,487
0.0 %
Leasing business expense
12,536
11,899
10,128
9,754
44,317
5.4 %
Other
22,398
8,938
7,671
9,665
48,672
150.6 %
Total noninterest expenses
147,907
125,759
123,574
122,355
519,595
17.6 %
Income before income taxes
66,914
64,878
74,795
61,737
268,324
3.1 %
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,029
12,427
13,990
11,048
39,494
(83.7) %
Net income
$ 64,885
$ 52,451
$ 60,805
$ 50,689
$ 228,830
23.7 %
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.69
$ 0.56
$ 0.64
$ 0.54
$ 2.42
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.68
$ 0.55
$ 0.64
$ 0.53
$ 2.40
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.94
Return on average assets
1.41 %
1.17 %
1.38 %
1.18 %
1.29 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.57 %
8.80 %
10.72 %
9.00 %
9.78 %
Interest income
$ 251,571
$ 257,119
$ 252,719
$ 240,686
$ 1,002,095
(2.2) %
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,274
1,362
1,418
1,535
5,589
(6.5) %
Interest income - tax equivalent
252,845
258,481
254,137
242,221
1,007,684
(2.2) %
Interest expense
97,172
101,559
99,408
91,946
390,085
(4.3) %
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 155,673
$ 156,922
$ 154,729
$ 150,275
$ 617,599
(0.8) %
Net interest margin
3.91 %
4.05 %
4.06 %
4.05 %
4.02 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.94 %
4.08 %
4.10 %
4.10 %
4.05 %
Full-time equivalent employees
2,064
2,084
2,144
2,116
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2023
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Full
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 197,416
$ 192,261
$ 184,387
$ 169,706
$ 743,770
Investment securities
Taxable
30,294
31,297
32,062
31,867
125,520
Tax-exempt
3,402
3,522
3,513
3,464
13,901
Total investment securities interest
33,696
34,819
35,575
35,331
139,421
Other earning assets
7,325
5,011
3,933
3,544
19,813
Total interest income
238,437
232,091
223,895
208,581
903,004
Interest expense
Deposits
69,193
57,069
44,292
31,456
202,010
Short-term borrowings
10,277
14,615
15,536
12,950
53,378
Long-term borrowings
5,202
4,952
4,835
4,857
19,846
Total interest expense
84,672
76,636
64,663
49,263
275,234
Net interest income
153,765
155,455
159,232
159,318
627,770
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
8,804
12,907
12,719
8,644
43,074
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
1,426
(1,234)
(1,994)
1,835
33
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
143,535
143,782
148,507
148,839
584,663
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
6,846
6,957
6,972
6,514
27,289
Wealth management fees
6,091
6,943
6,713
6,334
26,081
Bankcard income
3,349
3,406
3,692
3,592
14,039
Client derivative fees
711
1,612
1,827
1,005
5,155
Foreign exchange income
8,730
13,384
15,039
16,898
54,051
Leasing business income
12,856
14,537
10,265
13,664
51,322
Net gains from sales of loans
2,957
4,086
3,839
2,335
13,217
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
(649)
(58)
(466)
121
(1,052)
Other
6,102
5,761
5,377
5,080
22,320
Total noninterest income
46,993
56,628
53,258
55,543
212,422
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
70,637
75,641
74,199
72,254
292,731
Net occupancy
5,890
5,809
5,606
5,685
22,990
Furniture and equipment
3,523
3,341
3,362
3,317
13,543
Data processing
8,488
8,473
9,871
9,020
35,852
Marketing
2,087
2,598
2,802
2,160
9,647
Communication
707
744
644
634
2,729
Professional services
3,148
2,524
2,308
1,946
9,926
State intangible tax
984
981
964
985
3,914
FDIC assessments
3,651
2,665
2,806
2,826
11,948
Intangible amortization
2,601
2,600
2,601
2,600
10,402
Leasing business expense
8,955
8,877
6,730
7,938
32,500
Other
8,466
7,791
8,722
7,328
32,307
Total noninterest expenses
119,137
122,044
120,615
116,693
478,489
Income before income taxes
71,391
78,366
81,150
87,689
318,596
Income tax expense (benefit)
14,659
15,305
15,483
17,286
62,733
Net income
$ 56,732
$ 63,061
$ 65,667
$ 70,403
$ 255,863
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.60
$ 0.67
$ 0.70
$ 0.75
$ 2.72
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.60
$ 0.66
$ 0.69
$ 0.74
$ 2.69
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.92
Return on average assets
1.31 %
1.48 %
1.55 %
1.69 %
1.51 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.50 %
11.62 %
12.32 %
13.71 %
12.01 %
Interest income
$ 238,437
$ 232,091
$ 223,895
$ 208,581
$ 903,004
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,672
1,659
1,601
1,424
6,356
Interest income - tax equivalent
240,109
233,750
225,496
210,005
909,360
Interest expense
84,672
76,636
64,663
49,263
275,234
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 155,437
$ 157,114
$ 160,833
$ 160,742
$ 634,126
Net interest margin
4.21 %
4.28 %
4.43 %
4.51 %
4.36 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
4.26 %
4.33 %
4.48 %
4.55 %
4.40 %
Full-time equivalent employees
2,129
2,121
2,193
2,066
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
% Change
% Change
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Linked Qtr.
Comp Qtr.
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 174,258
$ 190,618
$ 193,794
$ 199,407
$ 213,059
(8.6) %
(18.2) %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
730,228
660,576
738,555
751,290
792,960
10.5 %
(7.9) %
Investment securities available-for-sale
3,183,776
3,157,265
3,036,758
2,850,667
3,021,126
0.8 %
5.4 %
Investment securities held-to-maturity
76,960
77,985
78,921
79,542
80,321
(1.3) %
(4.2) %
Other investments
114,598
120,318
132,412
125,548
129,945
(4.8) %
(11.8) %
Loans held for sale
13,181
12,685
16,911
11,534
9,213
3.9 %
43.1 %
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
3,815,858
3,678,546
3,782,487
3,591,428
3,501,221
3.7 %
9.0 %
Lease financing
598,045
587,415
534,557
492,862
474,817
1.8 %
26.0 %
Construction real estate
779,446
802,264
741,406
641,596
564,832
(2.8) %
38.0 %
Commercial real estate
4,061,744
4,034,820
4,076,596
4,145,969
4,080,939
0.7 %
(0.5) %
Residential real estate
1,462,284
1,422,186
1,377,290
1,344,677
1,333,674
2.8 %
9.6 %
Home equity
849,039
825,431
800,860
773,811
758,676
2.9 %
11.9 %
Installment
133,051
141,270
148,530
153,838
159,078
(5.8) %
(16.4) %
Credit card
62,311
61,140
59,477
60,939
59,939
1.9 %
4.0 %
Total loans
11,761,778
11,553,072
11,521,203
11,205,120
10,933,176
1.8 %
7.6 %
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(156,791)
(158,831)
(156,185)
(144,274)
(141,433)
(1.3) %
10.9 %
Net loans
11,604,987
11,394,241
11,365,018
11,060,846
10,791,743
1.8 %
7.5 %
Premises and equipment
197,965
196,692
197,873
198,428
194,740
0.6 %
1.7 %
Operating leases
209,119
201,080
167,472
161,473
153,214
4.0 %
36.5 %
Goodwill
1,007,656
1,007,656
1,007,656
1,007,656
1,005,868
0.0 %
0.2 %
Other intangibles
79,291
81,547
83,528
85,603
83,949
(2.8) %
(5.5) %
Accrued interest and other assets
1,178,242
1,045,669
1,147,282
1,067,244
1,056,762
12.7 %
11.5 %
Total Assets
$ 18,570,261
$ 18,146,332
$ 18,166,180
$ 17,599,238
$ 17,532,900
2.3 %
5.9 %
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,095,724
$ 2,884,971
$ 2,922,540
$ 2,916,518
$ 2,993,219
7.3 %
3.4 %
Savings
4,948,768
4,710,223
4,628,320
4,467,894
4,331,228
5.1 %
14.3 %
Time
3,152,265
3,244,861
3,049,635
2,896,860
2,718,390
(2.9) %
16.0 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
11,196,757
10,840,055
10,600,495
10,281,272
10,042,837
3.3 %
11.5 %
Noninterest-bearing
3,132,381
3,107,699
3,061,427
3,175,876
3,317,960
0.8 %
(5.6) %
Total deposits
14,329,138
13,947,754
13,661,922
13,457,148
13,360,797
2.7 %
7.2 %
FHLB short-term borrowings
625,000
765,000
1,040,000
700,000
800,000
(18.3) %
(21.9) %
Other
130,452
46,653
139,172
162,145
137,814
179.6 %
(5.3) %
Total short-term borrowings
755,452
811,653
1,179,172
862,145
937,814
(6.9) %
(19.4) %
Long-term debt
347,509
344,086
338,556
343,236
344,115
1.0 %
1.0 %
Total borrowed funds
1,102,961
1,155,739
1,517,728
1,205,381
1,281,929
(4.6) %
(14.0) %
Accrued interest and other liabilities
700,121
592,401
660,091
649,706
622,200
18.2 %
12.5 %
Total Liabilities
16,132,220
15,695,894
15,839,741
15,312,235
15,264,926
2.8 %
5.7 %
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,642,055
1,639,045
1,635,705
1,632,971
1,638,972
0.2 %
0.2 %
Retained earnings
1,276,329
1,234,375
1,204,844
1,166,065
1,136,718
3.4 %
12.3 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(289,799)
(232,262)
(323,409)
(321,109)
(309,819)
24.8 %
(6.5) %
Treasury stock, at cost
(190,544)
(190,720)
(190,701)
(190,924)
(197,897)
(0.1) %
(3.7) %
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,438,041
2,450,438
2,326,439
2,287,003
2,267,974
(0.5) %
7.5 %
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 18,570,261
$ 18,146,332
$ 18,166,180
$ 17,599,238
$ 17,532,900
2.3 %
5.9 %
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 182,242
$ 179,321
$ 174,435
$ 204,119
$ 214,678
$ 185,006
$ 216,625
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
654,251
483,880
599,348
553,654
548,153
572,763
396,089
Investment securities
3,372,539
3,274,498
3,131,541
3,137,665
3,184,408
3,229,577
3,442,233
Loans held for sale
17,284
16,399
14,075
12,069
12,547
14,967
11,369
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
3,727,549
3,723,761
3,716,083
3,543,475
3,422,381
3,677,979
3,447,984
Lease financing
587,110
550,634
509,758
480,540
419,179
532,212
342,243
Construction real estate
826,936
763,779
683,780
603,974
540,314
720,031
535,715
Commercial real estate
4,045,347
4,059,939
4,146,764
4,101,238
4,060,733
4,088,127
4,038,457
Residential real estate
1,442,799
1,399,932
1,361,133
1,336,749
1,320,670
1,385,351
1,220,138
Home equity
837,863
811,265
790,384
765,410
750,925
801,358
735,236
Installment
136,927
143,102
151,753
157,663
160,242
147,321
175,447
Credit card
66,071
65,189
67,200
65,066
64,037
65,880
59,998
Total loans
11,670,602
11,517,601
11,426,855
11,054,115
10,738,481
11,418,259
10,555,218
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(161,477)
(159,252)
(147,666)
(143,950)
(149,398)
(153,126)
(145,472)
Net loans
11,509,125
11,358,349
11,279,189
10,910,165
10,589,083
11,265,133
10,409,746
Premises and equipment
197,664
197,881
199,096
198,482
194,435
198,278
192,414
Operating leases
202,110
180,118
156,457
154,655
139,331
173,432
129,631
Goodwill
1,007,658
1,007,654
1,007,657
1,006,477
1,005,870
1,007,363
1,005,805
Other intangibles
80,486
82,619
84,577
84,109
85,101
82,940
88,724
Accrued interest and other assets
1,050,060
1,073,472
1,081,876
1,044,826
1,151,349
1,062,555
1,104,587
Total Assets
$ 18,273,419
$ 17,854,191
$ 17,728,251
$ 17,306,221
$ 17,124,955
$ 17,792,014
$ 16,997,223
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,081,148
$ 2,914,934
$ 2,888,252
$ 2,895,768
$ 2,988,086
$ 2,945,315
$ 2,932,477
Savings
4,886,784
4,694,923
4,617,658
4,399,768
4,235,658
4,650,554
3,932,100
Time
3,209,078
3,080,408
2,980,158
2,813,880
2,611,075
3,021,558
2,397,289
Total interest-bearing deposits
11,177,010
10,690,265
10,486,068
10,109,416
9,834,819
10,617,427
9,261,866
Noninterest-bearing
3,162,643
3,106,239
3,144,198
3,169,750
3,368,024
3,145,646
3,617,961
Total deposits
14,339,653
13,796,504
13,630,266
13,279,166
13,202,843
13,763,073
12,879,827
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
2,282
10,807
750
4,204
3,586
4,522
15,583
FHLB short-term borrowings
415,652
626,490
669,111
646,187
554,826
588,987
845,666
Other
93,298
76,859
161,913
146,127
185,221
119,361
158,221
Total short-term borrowings
511,232
714,156
831,774
796,518
743,633
712,870
1,019,470
Long-term debt
343,851
339,581
339,472
342,496
340,321
341,352
340,950
Total borrowed funds
855,083
1,053,737
1,171,246
1,139,014
1,083,954
1,054,222
1,360,420
Accrued interest and other liabilities
637,638
632,825
645,699
622,479
693,676
634,663
627,225
Total Liabilities
15,832,374
15,483,066
15,447,211
15,040,659
14,980,473
15,451,958
14,867,472
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,640,280
1,637,045
1,634,183
1,637,835
1,637,197
1,637,343
1,633,992
Retained earnings
1,249,263
1,210,924
1,179,827
1,144,447
1,111,786
1,196,301
1,053,441
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(257,792)
(285,978)
(341,941)
(319,601)
(406,265)
(301,167)
(358,870)
Treasury stock, at cost
(190,706)
(190,866)
(191,029)
(197,119)
(198,236)
(192,421)
(198,812)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,441,045
2,371,125
2,281,040
2,265,562
2,144,482
2,340,056
2,129,751
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 18,273,419
$ 17,854,191
$ 17,728,251
$ 17,306,221
$ 17,124,955
$ 17,792,014
$ 16,997,223
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Earning assets
Investments:
Investment securities
$ 3,372,539
$ 36,401
4.28 %
$ 3,274,498
$ 34,983
4.24 %
$ 3,184,408
$ 33,696
4.20 %
$ 3,229,577
4.20 %
$ 3,442,233
4.05 %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
654,251
7,662
4.65 %
483,880
6,703
5.50 %
548,153
7,325
5.30 %
572,763
5.20 %
396,089
5.00 %
Gross loans (1)
11,687,886
207,508
7.04 %
11,534,000
215,433
7.41 %
10,751,028
197,416
7.29 %
11,433,226
7.32 %
10,566,587
7.04 %
Total earning assets
15,714,676
251,571
6.35 %
15,292,378
257,119
6.67 %
14,483,589
238,437
6.53 %
15,235,566
6.58 %
14,404,909
6.27 %
Nonearning assets
Allowance for credit losses
(161,477)
(159,252)
(149,398)
(153,126)
(145,472)
Cash and due from banks
182,242
179,321
214,678
185,006
216,625
Accrued interest and other assets
2,537,978
2,541,744
2,576,086
2,524,568
2,521,161
Total assets
$ 18,273,419
$ 17,854,191
$ 17,124,955
$ 17,792,014
$ 16,997,223
Interest-bearing liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,081,148
$ 15,092
1.94 %
$ 2,914,934
$ 15,919
2.17 %
$ 2,988,086
$ 14,480
1.92 %
$ 2,945,315
2.07 %
$ 2,932,477
1.45 %
Savings
4,886,784
33,924
2.75 %
4,694,923
34,220
2.89 %
4,235,658
26,632
2.49 %
4,650,554
2.81 %
3,932,100
1.73 %
Time
3,209,078
36,425
4.50 %
3,080,408
36,415
4.69 %
2,611,075
28,081
4.27 %
3,021,558
4.62 %
2,397,289
3.81 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
11,177,010
85,441
3.03 %
10,690,265
86,554
3.21 %
9,834,819
69,193
2.79 %
10,617,427
3.12 %
9,261,866
2.18 %
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
511,232
6,586
5.11 %
714,156
9,932
5.52 %
743,633
10,277
5.48 %
712,870
5.45 %
1,019,470
5.24 %
Long-term debt
343,851
5,145
5.94 %
339,581
5,073
5.93 %
340,321
5,202
6.06 %
341,352
5.90 %
340,950
5.82 %
Total borrowed funds
855,083
11,731
5.44 %
1,053,737
15,005
5.65 %
1,083,954
15,479
5.67 %
1,054,222
5.60 %
1,360,420
5.38 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
12,032,093
97,172
3.20 %
11,744,002
101,559
3.43 %
10,918,773
84,672
3.08 %
11,671,649
3.34 %
10,622,286
2.59 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
3,162,643
3,106,239
3,368,024
3,145,646
3,617,961
Other liabilities
637,638
632,825
693,676
634,663
627,225
Shareholders' equity
2,441,045
2,371,125
2,144,482
2,340,056
2,129,751
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$ 18,273,419
$ 17,854,191
$ 17,124,955
$ 17,792,014
$ 16,997,223
Net interest income
$ 154,399
$ 155,560
$ 153,765
$ 612,010
$ 627,770
Net interest spread
3.15 %
3.24 %
3.45 %
3.24 %
3.68 %
Net interest margin
3.91 %
4.05 %
4.21 %
4.02 %
4.36 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
0.03 %
0.03 %
0.05 %
0.03 %
0.04 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
3.94 %
4.08 %
4.26 %
4.05 %
4.40 %
(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Linked Qtr. Income Variance
Comparable Qtr. Income Variance
Year-to-Date Income Variance
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Earning assets
Investment securities
$ 360
$ 1,058
$ 1,418
$ 674
$ 2,031
$ 2,705
$ 5,290
$ (8,940)
$ (3,650)
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
(1,036)
1,995
959
(906)
1,243
337
783
9,187
9,970
Gross loans (2)
(10,657)
2,732
(7,925)
(6,541)
16,633
10,092
29,361
63,410
92,771
Total earning assets
(11,333)
5,785
(5,548)
(6,773)
19,907
13,134
35,434
63,657
99,091
Interest-bearing liabilities
Total interest-bearing deposits
$ (4,834)
$ 3,721
$ (1,113)
$ 5,988
$ 10,260
$ 16,248
$ 86,810
$ 42,272
$ 129,082
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
(732)
(2,614)
(3,346)
(697)
(2,994)
(3,691)
2,190
(16,712)
(14,522)
Long-term debt
8
64
72
(110)
53
(57)
267
24
291
Total borrowed funds
(724)
(2,550)
(3,274)
(807)
(2,941)
(3,748)
2,457
(16,688)
(14,231)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(5,558)
1,171
(4,387)
5,181
7,319
12,500
89,267
25,584
114,851
Net interest income (1)
$ (5,775)
$ 4,614
$ (1,161)
$ (11,954)
$ 12,588
$ 634
$ (53,833)
$ 38,073
$ (15,760)
(1) Not tax equivalent.
(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CREDIT QUALITY
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Full Year
Full Year
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY
Balance at beginning of period
$ 158,831
$ 156,185
$ 144,274
$ 141,433
$ 145,201
$ 141,433
$ 132,977
Provision for credit losses
9,705
9,930
16,157
13,419
8,804
49,211
43,074
Gross charge-offs
Commercial and industrial
4,333
5,471
2,149
2,695
6,866
14,648
19,175
Lease financing
2,831
368
190
3
4,244
3,392
4,423
Construction real estate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Commercial real estate
5,051
261
2
5,319
1
10,633
8,723
Residential real estate
12
60
6
65
9
143
39
Home equity
210
90
122
25
174
447
340
Installment
1,680
1,510
2,034
2,236
2,054
7,460
6,442
Credit card
492
768
532
794
363
2,586
1,173
Total gross charge-offs
14,609
8,528
5,035
11,137
13,711
39,309
40,315
Recoveries
Commercial and industrial
1,779
434
236
162
459
2,611
1,534
Lease financing
17
11
1
59
52
88
55
Construction real estate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Commercial real estate
19
25
137
38
93
219
2,523
Residential real estate
23
22
37
24
24
106
247
Home equity
222
240
118
80
178
660
615
Installment
499
421
219
145
210
1,284
441
Credit card
305
91
41
51
123
488
282
Total recoveries
2,864
1,244
789
559
1,139
5,456
5,697
Total net charge-offs
11,745
7,284
4,246
10,578
12,572
33,853
34,618
Ending allowance for credit losses
$ 156,791
$ 158,831
$ 156,185
$ 144,274
$ 141,433
$ 156,791
$ 141,433
NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)
Commercial and industrial
0.27 %
0.54 %
0.21 %
0.29 %
0.74 %
0.33 %
0.51 %
Lease financing
1.91 %
0.26 %
0.15 %
(0.05) %
3.97 %
0.62 %
1.28 %
Construction real estate
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Commercial real estate
0.49 %
0.02 %
(0.01) %
0.52 %
(0.01) %
0.25 %
0.15 %
Residential real estate
0.00 %
0.01 %
(0.01) %
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
(0.02) %
Home equity
(0.01) %
(0.07) %
0.00 %
(0.03) %
0.00 %
(0.03) %
(0.04) %
Installment
3.43 %
3.03 %
4.81 %
5.33 %
4.57 %
4.19 %
3.42 %
Credit card
1.13 %
4.13 %
2.94 %
4.59 %
1.49 %
3.18 %
1.49 %
Total net charge-offs
0.40 %
0.25 %
0.15 %
0.38 %
0.46 %
0.30 %
0.33 %
COMPONENTS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
Commercial and industrial
$ 6,641
$ 10,703
$ 17,665
$ 14,532
$ 15,746
$ 6,641
$ 15,746
Lease financing
6,227
11,632
5,374
3,794
3,610
6,227
3,610
Construction real estate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Commercial real estate
32,303
23,608
22,942
23,055
27,984
32,303
27,984
Residential real estate
16,700
14,596
12,715
12,836
14,067
16,700
14,067
Home equity
3,418
4,074
3,295
4,036
3,476
3,418
3,476
Installment
684
826
682
984
870
684
870
Total nonaccrual loans
65,973
65,439
62,673
59,237
65,753
65,973
65,753
Other real estate owned (OREO)
64
30
30
161
106
64
106
Total nonperforming assets
66,037
65,469
62,703
59,398
65,859
66,037
65,859
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
361
463
1,573
820
2,028
361
2,028
Total underperforming assets
$ 66,398
$ 65,932
$ 64,276
$ 60,218
$ 67,887
$ 66,398
$ 67,887
Total classified assets
$ 224,084
$ 206,194
$ 195,277
$ 162,348
$ 140,995
$ 224,084
$ 140,995
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance for credit losses to
Nonaccrual loans
237.66 %
242.72 %
249.21 %
243.55 %
215.10 %
237.66 %
215.10 %
Total ending loans
1.33 %
1.37 %
1.36 %
1.29 %
1.29 %
1.33 %
1.29 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.56 %
0.57 %
0.54 %
0.53 %
0.60 %
0.56 %
0.60 %
Nonperforming assets to
Ending loans, plus OREO
0.56 %
0.57 %
0.54 %
0.53 %
0.60 %
0.56 %
0.60 %
Total assets
0.36 %
0.36 %
0.35 %
0.34 %
0.38 %
0.36 %
0.38 %
Classified assets to total assets
1.21 %
1.14 %
1.07 %
0.92 %
0.80 %
1.21 %
0.80 %
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months ended,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
PER COMMON SHARE
Market Price
High
$ 30.34
$ 28.09
$ 23.78
$ 23.68
$ 24.28
$ 30.34
$ 26.24
Low
$ 23.98
$ 21.70
$ 20.79
$ 21.04
$ 17.37
$ 20.79
$ 17.37
Close
$ 26.88
$ 25.23
$ 22.22
$ 22.42
$ 23.75
$ 26.88
$ 23.75
Average shares outstanding - basic
94,486,838
94,473,666
94,438,235
94,218,067
94,063,570
94,404,617
93,938,772
Average shares outstanding - diluted
95,487,564
95,479,510
95,470,093
95,183,998
95,126,316
95,405,719
95,096,067
Ending shares outstanding
95,494,840
95,486,317
95,486,010
95,473,595
95,141,244
95,494,840
95,141,244
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,438,041
$ 2,450,438
$ 2,326,439
$ 2,287,003
$ 2,267,974
$ 2,438,041
$ 2,267,974
REGULATORY CAPITAL
Preliminary
Preliminary
Common equity tier 1 capital
$ 1,709,422
$ 1,661,759
$ 1,626,345
$ 1,582,113
$ 1,568,815
$ 1,709,422
$ 1,568,815
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.16 %
12.04 %
11.78 %
11.67 %
11.73 %
12.16 %
11.73 %
Tier 1 capital
$ 1,754,584
$ 1,706,796
$ 1,671,258
$ 1,626,899
$ 1,613,480
$ 1,754,584
$ 1,613,480
Tier 1 ratio
12.48 %
12.37 %
12.11 %
12.00 %
12.06 %
12.48 %
12.06 %
Total capital
$ 2,028,099
$ 2,012,349
$ 1,997,378
$ 1,940,762
$ 1,907,441
$ 2,028,099
$ 1,907,441
Total capital ratio
14.43 %
14.58 %
14.47 %
14.31 %
14.26 %
14.43 %
14.26 %
Total capital in excess of minimum requirement
$ 551,881
$ 563,273
$ 548,037
$ 516,704
$ 503,152
$ 551,881
$ 503,152
Total risk-weighted assets
$ 14,059,215
$ 13,800,728
$ 13,803,249
$ 13,562,455
$ 13,374,177
$ 14,059,215
$ 13,374,177
Leverage ratio
9.98 %
9.93 %
9.73 %
9.75 %
9.70 %
9.98 %
9.70 %
OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS
Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets
13.13 %
13.50 %
12.81 %
12.99 %
12.94 %
13.13 %
12.94 %
Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible
7.73 %
7.98 %
7.23 %
7.23 %
7.17 %
7.73 %
7.17 %
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
13.36 %
13.28 %
12.87 %
13.09 %
12.52 %
13.15 %
12.53 %
Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible
7.87 %
7.64 %
7.15 %
7.25 %
6.57 %
7.48 %
6.51 %
REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)
Shares repurchased
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Average share repurchase price
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total cost of shares repurchased
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.
N/A = Not applicable
