First Financial Bancorp.: First Financial Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Earnings per diluted share of $0.68; $0.71 on an adjusted (1) basis

Return on average assets of 1.41%; 1.47% on an adjusted (1) basis

Net interest margin on FTE basis (1) of 3.94%

Noninterest income of $69.9 million ; $69.7 million on an adjusted (1) basis

Loan growth of $208.7 million; 7.2% on an annualized basis

Average deposit growth of $543.1 million; 15.7% on an annualized basis

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $64.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $52.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $2.40 compared to $2.69 for the same period in 2023.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.41% while return on average tangible common equity was 19.08%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.17% and return on average tangible common equity of 16.29%(1) in the third quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter 2024 highlights include:

Robust net interest margin of 3.91%, or 3.94% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1) 14 bp decline from third quarter, in line with initial expectations 13 bp decline in cost of deposits and favorable shift in funding mix offset by 37 bp decline in loan yields



Noninterest income of $69.9 million, or $69.7 million as adjusted (1) Adjustments include $0.1 million gain on securities Record wealth management income Strong results from foreign exchange and leasing businesses



Noninterest expenses of $147.9 million, or $130.9 million as adjusted (1) ; 5.0% increase from linked quarter Fourth quarter adjustments (1) include $4.7 million of efficiency related costs, $14.3 million of tax credit writedowns, $1.0 million of state tax credits and $2.0 million of gains on the sale of previously closed branches Increase from prior quarter driven by higher incentive compensation tied to increase in noninterest income and overall company performance Efficiency ratio of 66.0%; 58.4% as adjusted (1)

; 5.0% increase from linked quarter

Broad-based loan growth during the quarter Loan balances increased $208.7 million compared to the linked quarter; 7% annualized growth Growth driven by C&I, ICRE, leasing and mortgage



_________________________________________________________________________________________

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Average deposit growth surged during the quarter Average deposits increased $543.1 million, or 15.7% on an annualized basis Growth across most product types offset a decline in brokered CDs and savings



Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $173.7 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $9.4 million Loans and leases - ACL of $156.8 million; ratio to total loans of 1.33% declined 4 bps from third quarter Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $16.9 million Provision expense driven by net charge offs, slower prepayment rates and loan growth Classified assets increased 7 bps to 1.21% of total assets Annualized net charge-offs were 40 bps of total loans; 30 bps for full year



Capital ratios stable and strong Total capital ratio decreased 15 bps to 14.43% Tier 1 common equity increased 12 bps to 12.16% Tangible common equity of 7.73% (1) ; 9.39% (1) excluding impact from AOCI Tangible book value per share of $14.15 (1)



Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "I am very pleased with our fourth quarter performance. Adjusted(1) earnings per share were $0.71, leading to an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.47%, and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity ratio of 19.90%. As expected, due to decreases in short term rates by the Fed, the decline in asset yields outpaced the decline in deposit costs, leading to a reduction in our net interest margin to 3.94%. Balance sheet trends were very strong for the quarter with loan growth exceeding 7% on an annualized basis and total deposits surging by approximately 16% on an annualized basis."

Mr. Brown continued, "Adjusted(1) noninterest income was robust in the fourth quarter with leasing, foreign exchange and wealth management income all increasing by double-digit percentages from the linked quarter. While adjusted(1) expenses increased by 5% from the linked quarter, the increase was driven by higher incentive compensation tied to the strong fee income and overall company performance. Our workforce efficiency initiative continued during the quarter, and we have eliminated 145 positions to date. We expect to complete this work in 2025."

Mr. Brown commented on asset quality, "Asset quality was relatively stable for the quarter. Nonperforming assets were flat compared to the linked quarter at 0.36%, while classified assets increased by 7 basis points to 1.21%. The increase in classified assets was driven by the mutually agreed upon termination of a foreign exchange trade, resulting in a $45 million obligation from the customer, which we believe is fully collateralized. We expect the customer to pay this obligation in 2025. Net charge-offs were slightly elevated due to the resolution of three loans that have been longer term workouts. We believe that overall credit trends are improving and, as a result, we anticipate lower credit costs going forward."

Mr. Brown highlighted full year results. "2024 was an excellent year for our Company. On an adjusted(1) basis, we earned $249 million, or $2.61 per share. Adjusted(1) return on assets was 1.40% and adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity was 19.9%. While the net interest margin declined from 4.40% to 4.05%, due to declining short-term rates, strong loan growth offset most of the impact with net interest income declining by only 2.5%. Noninterest income increased by 13.3% to a record $241.8 million, led by growth in leasing and wealth management income. The result was record revenue for the Company of $853.8 million, which was a 2% increase over 2023."

Mr. Brown continued, "I am very pleased with our balance sheet growth for the year. Total loans increased by 7.6% to $11.8 billion and total deposits increased by 7.2% to $14.3 billion. Additionally, tangible common equity increased by 56 basis points to 7.73% and tangible book value per share increased from $12.38 to $14.15, which was a 14.3% increase."

Mr. Brown commented on asset quality, "Similar to the fourth quarter, asset quality was relatively stable for the year. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans declined 3 basis points to 0.30% and nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets declined by 2 basis points to 0.36%."

Mr. Brown concluded, "During the year, we were excited to add the Agile team and I want to thank them for making an immediate contribution to our Company. We continued to gain momentum in our expansion markets, Chicago, IL, Evansville, IN and Cleveland, OH and at the beginning of 2025, we expanded into Grand Rapids, MI with a commercial banking team. We look forward to the continued growth and success of our expansion strategies. Performing at a consistently high level requires an engaged team that is committed to its clients. This describes the team at First Financial. I want to thank our associates for their outstanding work in 2024."

Full detail of the Company's fourth quarter 2024 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 64,885

$ 52,451

$ 60,805

$ 50,689

$ 56,732

$ 228,830

$ 255,863 Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.69

$ 0.56

$ 0.64

$ 0.54

$ 0.60

$ 2.42

$ 2.72 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.68

$ 0.55

$ 0.64

$ 0.53

$ 0.60

$ 2.40

$ 2.69 Dividends declared per share $ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.94

$ 0.92



























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.41 %

1.17 %

1.38 %

1.18 %

1.31 %

1.29 %

1.51 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.57 %

8.80 %

10.72 %

9.00 %

10.50 %

9.78 %

12.01 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 19.08 %

16.29 %

20.57 %

17.35 %

21.36 %

18.31 %

24.72 %



























Net interest margin 3.91 %

4.05 %

4.06 %

4.05 %

4.21 %

4.02 %

4.36 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2) 3.94 %

4.08 %

4.10 %

4.10 %

4.26 %

4.05 %

4.40 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 13.13 %

13.50 %

12.81 %

12.99 %

12.94 %

13.13 %

12.94 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets (1) 7.73 %

7.98 %

7.23 %

7.23 %

7.17 %

7.73 %

7.17 % Risk-weighted assets (1) 9.61 %

9.86 %

8.95 %

8.80 %

8.81 %

9.61 %

8.81 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 13.36 %

13.28 %

12.87 %

13.09 %

12.52 %

13.15 %

12.53 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent

of average tangible assets (1) 7.87 %

7.64 %

7.15 %

7.25 %

6.57 %

7.48 %

6.51 %



























Book value per share $ 25.53

$ 25.66

$ 24.36

$ 23.95

$ 23.84

$ 25.53

$ 23.84 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 14.15

$ 14.26

$ 12.94

$ 12.50

$ 12.38

$ 14.15

$ 12.38



























Common equity tier 1 ratio (3) 12.16 %

12.04 %

11.78 %

11.67 %

11.73 %

12.16 %

11.73 % Tier 1 ratio (3) 12.48 %

12.37 %

12.11 %

12.00 %

12.06 %

12.48 %

12.06 % Total capital ratio (3) 14.43 %

14.58 %

14.47 %

14.31 %

14.26 %

14.43 %

14.26 % Leverage ratio (3) 9.98 %

9.93 %

9.73 %

9.75 %

9.70 %

9.98 %

9.70 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (4) $ 11,687,886

$ 11,534,000

$ 11,440,930

$ 11,066,184

$ 10,751,028

$ 11,433,226

$ 10,566,587 Investment securities 3,372,539

3,274,498

3,131,541

3,137,665

3,184,408

3,229,577

3,442,233 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 654,251

483,880

599,348

553,654

548,153

572,763

396,089 Total earning assets $ 15,714,676

$ 15,292,378

$ 15,171,819

$ 14,757,503

$ 14,483,589

$ 15,235,566

$ 14,404,909 Total assets $ 18,273,419

$ 17,854,191

$ 17,728,251

$ 17,306,221

$ 17,124,955

$ 17,792,014

$ 16,997,223 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,162,643

$ 3,106,239

$ 3,144,198

$ 3,169,750

$ 3,368,024

$ 3,145,646

$ 3,617,961 Interest-bearing deposits 11,177,010

10,690,265

10,486,068

10,109,416

9,834,819

10,617,427

9,261,866 Total deposits $ 14,339,653

$ 13,796,504

$ 13,630,266

$ 13,279,166

$ 13,202,843

$ 13,763,073

$ 12,879,827 Borrowings $ 855,083

$ 1,053,737

$ 1,171,246

$ 1,139,014

$ 1,083,954

$ 1,054,222

$ 1,360,420 Shareholders' equity $ 2,441,045

$ 2,371,125

$ 2,281,040

$ 2,265,562

$ 2,144,482

$ 2,340,056

$ 2,129,751



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 1.33 %

1.37 %

1.36 %

1.29 %

1.29 %

1.33 %

1.29 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 237.66 %

242.72 %

249.21 %

243.55 %

215.10 %

237.66 %

215.10 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.56 %

0.57 %

0.54 %

0.53 %

0.60 %

0.56 %

0.60 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.56 %

0.57 %

0.54 %

0.53 %

0.60 %

0.56 %

0.60 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36 %

0.36 %

0.35 %

0.34 %

0.38 %

0.36 %

0.38 % Classified assets to total assets 1.21 %

1.14 %

1.07 %

0.92 %

0.80 %

1.21 %

0.80 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.40 %

0.25 %

0.15 %

0.38 %

0.46 %

0.30 %

0.33 %



(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (3) December 31, 2024 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended,

Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 207,508

$ 197,416

5.1 %

$ 836,541

$ 743,770

12.5 % Investment securities





















Taxable 33,978

30,294

12.2 %

124,936

125,520

(0.5) % Tax-exempt 2,423

3,402

(28.8) %

10,835

13,901

(22.1) % Total investment securities interest 36,401

33,696

8.0 %

135,771

139,421

(2.6) % Other earning assets 7,662

7,325

4.6 %

29,783

19,813

50.3 % Total interest income 251,571

238,437

5.5 %

1,002,095

903,004

11.0 %























Interest expense





















Deposits 85,441

69,193

23.5 %

331,092

202,010

63.9 % Short-term borrowings 6,586

10,277

(35.9) %

38,856

53,378

(27.2) % Long-term borrowings 5,145

5,202

(1.1) %

20,137

19,846

1.5 % Total interest expense 97,172

84,672

14.8 %

390,085

275,234

41.7 % Net interest income 154,399

153,765

0.4 %

612,010

627,770

(2.5) % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 9,705

8,804

10.2 %

49,211

43,074

14.2 % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (273)

1,426

(119.1) %

(1,552)

33

N/M Net interest income after provision for credit losses 144,967

143,535

1.0 %

564,351

584,663

(3.5) %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,632

6,846

11.5 %

29,279

27,289

7.3 % Wealth management fees 7,962

6,091

30.7 %

28,720

26,081

10.1 % Bankcard income 3,659

3,349

9.3 %

14,399

14,039

2.6 % Client derivative fees 1,528

711

114.9 %

4,701

5,155

(8.8) % Foreign exchange income 16,794

8,730

92.4 %

56,064

54,051

3.7 % Leasing business income 19,413

12,856

51.0 %

67,641

51,322

31.8 % Net gains from sales of loans 4,634

2,957

56.7 %

17,918

13,217

35.6 % Net gain (loss) on investment securities 144

(649)

122.2 %

(22,575)

(1,052)

N/M Other 8,088

6,102

32.5 %

27,421

22,320

22.9 % Total noninterest income 69,854

46,993

48.6 %

223,568

212,422

5.2 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 80,314

70,637

13.7 %

304,389

292,731

4.0 % Net occupancy 5,415

5,890

(8.1) %

23,050

22,990

0.3 % Furniture and equipment 3,476

3,523

(1.3) %

14,427

13,543

6.5 % Data processing 9,139

8,488

7.7 %

35,178

35,852

(1.9) % Marketing 2,204

2,087

5.6 %

9,026

9,647

(6.4) % Communication 767

707

8.5 %

3,229

2,729

18.3 % Professional services 6,631

3,148

110.6 %

14,087

9,926

41.9 % State intangible tax (104)

984

(110.6) %

2,524

3,914

(35.5) % FDIC assessments 2,736

3,651

(25.1) %

11,209

11,948

(6.2) % Intangible amortization 2,395

2,601

(7.9) %

9,487

10,402

(8.8) % Leasing business expense 12,536

8,955

40.0 %

44,317

32,500

36.4 % Other 22,398

8,466

164.6 %

48,672

32,307

50.7 % Total noninterest expenses 147,907

119,137

24.1 %

519,595

478,489

8.6 % Income before income taxes 66,914

71,391

(6.3) %

268,324

318,596

(15.8) % Income tax expense (benefit) 2,029

14,659

(86.2) %

39,494

62,733

(37.0) % Net income $ 64,885

$ 56,732

14.4 %

$ 228,830

$ 255,863

(10.6) %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.69

$ 0.60





$ 2.42

$ 2.72



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.68

$ 0.60





$ 2.40

$ 2.69



Dividends declared per share $ 0.24

$ 0.23





$ 0.94

$ 0.92



























Return on average assets 1.41 %

1.31 %





1.29 %

1.51 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 10.57 %

10.50 %





9.78 %

12.01 %



























Interest income $ 251,571

$ 238,437

5.5 %

$ 1,002,095

$ 903,004

11.0 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,274

1,672

(23.8) %

5,589

6,356

(12.1) % Interest income - tax equivalent 252,845

240,109

5.3 %

1,007,684

909,360

10.8 % Interest expense 97,172

84,672

14.8 %

390,085

275,234

41.7 % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 155,673

$ 155,437

0.2 %

$ 617,599

$ 634,126

(2.6) %























Net interest margin 3.91 %

4.21 %





4.02 %

4.36 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.94 %

4.26 %





4.05 %

4.40 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,064

2,129









































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























2024

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr. Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 207,508

$ 215,433

$ 211,760

$ 201,840

$ 836,541

(3.7) % Investment securities





















Taxable 33,978

32,367

30,295

28,296

124,936

5.0 % Tax-exempt 2,423

2,616

2,704

3,092

10,835

(7.4) % Total investment securities interest 36,401

34,983

32,999

31,388

135,771

4.1 % Other earning assets 7,662

6,703

7,960

7,458

29,783

14.3 % Total interest income 251,571

257,119

252,719

240,686

1,002,095

(2.2) %























Interest expense





















Deposits 85,441

86,554

83,022

76,075

331,092

(1.3) % Short-term borrowings 6,586

9,932

11,395

10,943

38,856

(33.7) % Long-term borrowings 5,145

5,073

4,991

4,928

20,137

1.4 % Total interest expense 97,172

101,559

99,408

91,946

390,085

(4.3) % Net interest income 154,399

155,560

153,311

148,740

612,010

(0.7) % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 9,705

9,930

16,157

13,419

49,211

(2.3) % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (273)

694

286

(2,259)

(1,552)

(139.3) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 144,967

144,936

136,868

137,580

564,351

0.0 %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,632

7,547

7,188

6,912

29,279

1.1 % Wealth management fees 7,962

6,910

7,172

6,676

28,720

15.2 % Bankcard income 3,659

3,698

3,900

3,142

14,399

(1.1) % Client derivative fees 1,528

1,160

763

1,250

4,701

31.7 % Foreign exchange income 16,794

12,048

16,787

10,435

56,064

39.4 % Leasing business income 19,413

16,811

16,828

14,589

67,641

15.5 % Net gains from sales of loans 4,634

5,021

4,479

3,784

17,918

(7.7) % Net gain (loss) on investment securities 144

(17,468)

(64)

(5,187)

(22,575)

100.8 % Other 8,088

9,974

4,448

4,911

27,421

(18.9) % Total noninterest income 69,854

45,701

61,501

46,512

223,568

52.9 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 80,314

74,813

75,225

74,037

304,389

7.4 % Net occupancy 5,415

5,919

5,793

5,923

23,050

(8.5) % Furniture and equipment 3,476

3,617

3,646

3,688

14,427

(3.9) % Data processing 9,139

8,857

8,877

8,305

35,178

3.2 % Marketing 2,204

2,255

2,605

1,962

9,026

(2.3) % Communication 767

851

816

795

3,229

(9.9) % Professional services 6,631

2,303

2,885

2,268

14,087

187.9 % State intangible tax (104)

876

875

877

2,524

(111.9) % FDIC assessments 2,736

3,036

2,657

2,780

11,209

(9.9) % Intangible amortization 2,395

2,395

2,396

2,301

9,487

0.0 % Leasing business expense 12,536

11,899

10,128

9,754

44,317

5.4 % Other 22,398

8,938

7,671

9,665

48,672

150.6 % Total noninterest expenses 147,907

125,759

123,574

122,355

519,595

17.6 % Income before income taxes 66,914

64,878

74,795

61,737

268,324

3.1 % Income tax expense (benefit) 2,029

12,427

13,990

11,048

39,494

(83.7) % Net income $ 64,885

$ 52,451

$ 60,805

$ 50,689

$ 228,830

23.7 %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.69

$ 0.56

$ 0.64

$ 0.54

$ 2.42



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.68

$ 0.55

$ 0.64

$ 0.53

$ 2.40



Dividends declared per share $ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.94



























Return on average assets 1.41 %

1.17 %

1.38 %

1.18 %

1.29 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 10.57 %

8.80 %

10.72 %

9.00 %

9.78 %



























Interest income $ 251,571

$ 257,119

$ 252,719

$ 240,686

$ 1,002,095

(2.2) % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,274

1,362

1,418

1,535

5,589

(6.5) % Interest income - tax equivalent 252,845

258,481

254,137

242,221

1,007,684

(2.2) % Interest expense 97,172

101,559

99,408

91,946

390,085

(4.3) % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 155,673

$ 156,922

$ 154,729

$ 150,275

$ 617,599

(0.8) %























Net interest margin 3.91 %

4.05 %

4.06 %

4.05 %

4.02 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.94 %

4.08 %

4.10 %

4.10 %

4.05 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,064

2,084

2,144

2,116

































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2023

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 197,416

$ 192,261

$ 184,387

$ 169,706

$ 743,770 Investment securities

















Taxable 30,294

31,297

32,062

31,867

125,520 Tax-exempt 3,402

3,522

3,513

3,464

13,901 Total investment securities interest 33,696

34,819

35,575

35,331

139,421 Other earning assets 7,325

5,011

3,933

3,544

19,813 Total interest income 238,437

232,091

223,895

208,581

903,004



















Interest expense

















Deposits 69,193

57,069

44,292

31,456

202,010 Short-term borrowings 10,277

14,615

15,536

12,950

53,378 Long-term borrowings 5,202

4,952

4,835

4,857

19,846 Total interest expense 84,672

76,636

64,663

49,263

275,234 Net interest income 153,765

155,455

159,232

159,318

627,770 Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 8,804

12,907

12,719

8,644

43,074 Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,426

(1,234)

(1,994)

1,835

33 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 143,535

143,782

148,507

148,839

584,663



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 6,846

6,957

6,972

6,514

27,289 Wealth management fees 6,091

6,943

6,713

6,334

26,081 Bankcard income 3,349

3,406

3,692

3,592

14,039 Client derivative fees 711

1,612

1,827

1,005

5,155 Foreign exchange income 8,730

13,384

15,039

16,898

54,051 Leasing business income 12,856

14,537

10,265

13,664

51,322 Net gains from sales of loans 2,957

4,086

3,839

2,335

13,217 Net gain (loss) on investment securities (649)

(58)

(466)

121

(1,052) Other 6,102

5,761

5,377

5,080

22,320 Total noninterest income 46,993

56,628

53,258

55,543

212,422



















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 70,637

75,641

74,199

72,254

292,731 Net occupancy 5,890

5,809

5,606

5,685

22,990 Furniture and equipment 3,523

3,341

3,362

3,317

13,543 Data processing 8,488

8,473

9,871

9,020

35,852 Marketing 2,087

2,598

2,802

2,160

9,647 Communication 707

744

644

634

2,729 Professional services 3,148

2,524

2,308

1,946

9,926 State intangible tax 984

981

964

985

3,914 FDIC assessments 3,651

2,665

2,806

2,826

11,948 Intangible amortization 2,601

2,600

2,601

2,600

10,402 Leasing business expense 8,955

8,877

6,730

7,938

32,500 Other 8,466

7,791

8,722

7,328

32,307 Total noninterest expenses 119,137

122,044

120,615

116,693

478,489 Income before income taxes 71,391

78,366

81,150

87,689

318,596 Income tax expense (benefit) 14,659

15,305

15,483

17,286

62,733 Net income $ 56,732

$ 63,061

$ 65,667

$ 70,403

$ 255,863



















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.60

$ 0.67

$ 0.70

$ 0.75

$ 2.72 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.60

$ 0.66

$ 0.69

$ 0.74

$ 2.69 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.92



















Return on average assets 1.31 %

1.48 %

1.55 %

1.69 %

1.51 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.50 %

11.62 %

12.32 %

13.71 %

12.01 %



















Interest income $ 238,437

$ 232,091

$ 223,895

$ 208,581

$ 903,004 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,672

1,659

1,601

1,424

6,356 Interest income - tax equivalent 240,109

233,750

225,496

210,005

909,360 Interest expense 84,672

76,636

64,663

49,263

275,234 Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 155,437

$ 157,114

$ 160,833

$ 160,742

$ 634,126



















Net interest margin 4.21 %

4.28 %

4.43 %

4.51 %

4.36 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.26 %

4.33 %

4.48 %

4.55 %

4.40 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,129

2,121

2,193

2,066

























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

% Change

% Change

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 174,258

$ 190,618

$ 193,794

$ 199,407

$ 213,059

(8.6) %

(18.2) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 730,228

660,576

738,555

751,290

792,960

10.5 %

(7.9) % Investment securities available-for-sale 3,183,776

3,157,265

3,036,758

2,850,667

3,021,126

0.8 %

5.4 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 76,960

77,985

78,921

79,542

80,321

(1.3) %

(4.2) % Other investments 114,598

120,318

132,412

125,548

129,945

(4.8) %

(11.8) % Loans held for sale 13,181

12,685

16,911

11,534

9,213

3.9 %

43.1 % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,815,858

3,678,546

3,782,487

3,591,428

3,501,221

3.7 %

9.0 % Lease financing 598,045

587,415

534,557

492,862

474,817

1.8 %

26.0 % Construction real estate 779,446

802,264

741,406

641,596

564,832

(2.8) %

38.0 % Commercial real estate 4,061,744

4,034,820

4,076,596

4,145,969

4,080,939

0.7 %

(0.5) % Residential real estate 1,462,284

1,422,186

1,377,290

1,344,677

1,333,674

2.8 %

9.6 % Home equity 849,039

825,431

800,860

773,811

758,676

2.9 %

11.9 % Installment 133,051

141,270

148,530

153,838

159,078

(5.8) %

(16.4) % Credit card 62,311

61,140

59,477

60,939

59,939

1.9 %

4.0 % Total loans 11,761,778

11,553,072

11,521,203

11,205,120

10,933,176

1.8 %

7.6 % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (156,791)

(158,831)

(156,185)

(144,274)

(141,433)

(1.3) %

10.9 % Net loans 11,604,987

11,394,241

11,365,018

11,060,846

10,791,743

1.8 %

7.5 % Premises and equipment 197,965

196,692

197,873

198,428

194,740

0.6 %

1.7 % Operating leases 209,119

201,080

167,472

161,473

153,214

4.0 %

36.5 % Goodwill 1,007,656

1,007,656

1,007,656

1,007,656

1,005,868

0.0 %

0.2 % Other intangibles 79,291

81,547

83,528

85,603

83,949

(2.8) %

(5.5) % Accrued interest and other assets 1,178,242

1,045,669

1,147,282

1,067,244

1,056,762

12.7 %

11.5 % Total Assets $ 18,570,261

$ 18,146,332

$ 18,166,180

$ 17,599,238

$ 17,532,900

2.3 %

5.9 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 3,095,724

$ 2,884,971

$ 2,922,540

$ 2,916,518

$ 2,993,219

7.3 %

3.4 % Savings 4,948,768

4,710,223

4,628,320

4,467,894

4,331,228

5.1 %

14.3 % Time 3,152,265

3,244,861

3,049,635

2,896,860

2,718,390

(2.9) %

16.0 % Total interest-bearing deposits 11,196,757

10,840,055

10,600,495

10,281,272

10,042,837

3.3 %

11.5 % Noninterest-bearing 3,132,381

3,107,699

3,061,427

3,175,876

3,317,960

0.8 %

(5.6) % Total deposits 14,329,138

13,947,754

13,661,922

13,457,148

13,360,797

2.7 %

7.2 % FHLB short-term borrowings 625,000

765,000

1,040,000

700,000

800,000

(18.3) %

(21.9) % Other 130,452

46,653

139,172

162,145

137,814

179.6 %

(5.3) % Total short-term borrowings 755,452

811,653

1,179,172

862,145

937,814

(6.9) %

(19.4) % Long-term debt 347,509

344,086

338,556

343,236

344,115

1.0 %

1.0 % Total borrowed funds 1,102,961

1,155,739

1,517,728

1,205,381

1,281,929

(4.6) %

(14.0) % Accrued interest and other liabilities 700,121

592,401

660,091

649,706

622,200

18.2 %

12.5 % Total Liabilities 16,132,220

15,695,894

15,839,741

15,312,235

15,264,926

2.8 %

5.7 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,642,055

1,639,045

1,635,705

1,632,971

1,638,972

0.2 %

0.2 % Retained earnings 1,276,329

1,234,375

1,204,844

1,166,065

1,136,718

3.4 %

12.3 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (289,799)

(232,262)

(323,409)

(321,109)

(309,819)

24.8 %

(6.5) % Treasury stock, at cost (190,544)

(190,720)

(190,701)

(190,924)

(197,897)

(0.1) %

(3.7) % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,438,041

2,450,438

2,326,439

2,287,003

2,267,974

(0.5) %

7.5 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,570,261

$ 18,146,332

$ 18,166,180

$ 17,599,238

$ 17,532,900

2.3 %

5.9 %



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 182,242

$ 179,321

$ 174,435

$ 204,119

$ 214,678

$ 185,006

$ 216,625 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 654,251

483,880

599,348

553,654

548,153

572,763

396,089 Investment securities 3,372,539

3,274,498

3,131,541

3,137,665

3,184,408

3,229,577

3,442,233 Loans held for sale 17,284

16,399

14,075

12,069

12,547

14,967

11,369 Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,727,549

3,723,761

3,716,083

3,543,475

3,422,381

3,677,979

3,447,984 Lease financing 587,110

550,634

509,758

480,540

419,179

532,212

342,243 Construction real estate 826,936

763,779

683,780

603,974

540,314

720,031

535,715 Commercial real estate 4,045,347

4,059,939

4,146,764

4,101,238

4,060,733

4,088,127

4,038,457 Residential real estate 1,442,799

1,399,932

1,361,133

1,336,749

1,320,670

1,385,351

1,220,138 Home equity 837,863

811,265

790,384

765,410

750,925

801,358

735,236 Installment 136,927

143,102

151,753

157,663

160,242

147,321

175,447 Credit card 66,071

65,189

67,200

65,066

64,037

65,880

59,998 Total loans 11,670,602

11,517,601

11,426,855

11,054,115

10,738,481

11,418,259

10,555,218 Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (161,477)

(159,252)

(147,666)

(143,950)

(149,398)

(153,126)

(145,472) Net loans 11,509,125

11,358,349

11,279,189

10,910,165

10,589,083

11,265,133

10,409,746 Premises and equipment 197,664

197,881

199,096

198,482

194,435

198,278

192,414 Operating leases 202,110

180,118

156,457

154,655

139,331

173,432

129,631 Goodwill 1,007,658

1,007,654

1,007,657

1,006,477

1,005,870

1,007,363

1,005,805 Other intangibles 80,486

82,619

84,577

84,109

85,101

82,940

88,724 Accrued interest and other assets 1,050,060

1,073,472

1,081,876

1,044,826

1,151,349

1,062,555

1,104,587 Total Assets $ 18,273,419

$ 17,854,191

$ 17,728,251

$ 17,306,221

$ 17,124,955

$ 17,792,014

$ 16,997,223



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 3,081,148

$ 2,914,934

$ 2,888,252

$ 2,895,768

$ 2,988,086

$ 2,945,315

$ 2,932,477 Savings 4,886,784

4,694,923

4,617,658

4,399,768

4,235,658

4,650,554

3,932,100 Time 3,209,078

3,080,408

2,980,158

2,813,880

2,611,075

3,021,558

2,397,289 Total interest-bearing deposits 11,177,010

10,690,265

10,486,068

10,109,416

9,834,819

10,617,427

9,261,866 Noninterest-bearing 3,162,643

3,106,239

3,144,198

3,169,750

3,368,024

3,145,646

3,617,961 Total deposits 14,339,653

13,796,504

13,630,266

13,279,166

13,202,843

13,763,073

12,879,827 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 2,282

10,807

750

4,204

3,586

4,522

15,583 FHLB short-term borrowings 415,652

626,490

669,111

646,187

554,826

588,987

845,666 Other 93,298

76,859

161,913

146,127

185,221

119,361

158,221 Total short-term borrowings 511,232

714,156

831,774

796,518

743,633

712,870

1,019,470 Long-term debt 343,851

339,581

339,472

342,496

340,321

341,352

340,950 Total borrowed funds 855,083

1,053,737

1,171,246

1,139,014

1,083,954

1,054,222

1,360,420 Accrued interest and other liabilities 637,638

632,825

645,699

622,479

693,676

634,663

627,225 Total Liabilities 15,832,374

15,483,066

15,447,211

15,040,659

14,980,473

15,451,958

14,867,472



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,640,280

1,637,045

1,634,183

1,637,835

1,637,197

1,637,343

1,633,992 Retained earnings 1,249,263

1,210,924

1,179,827

1,144,447

1,111,786

1,196,301

1,053,441 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (257,792)

(285,978)

(341,941)

(319,601)

(406,265)

(301,167)

(358,870) Treasury stock, at cost (190,706)

(190,866)

(191,029)

(197,119)

(198,236)

(192,421)

(198,812) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,441,045

2,371,125

2,281,040

2,265,562

2,144,482

2,340,056

2,129,751 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,273,419

$ 17,854,191

$ 17,728,251

$ 17,306,221

$ 17,124,955

$ 17,792,014

$ 16,997,223































FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023



Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield Earning assets



















































Investments:



















































Investment securities

$ 3,372,539

$ 36,401

4.28 %

$ 3,274,498

$ 34,983

4.24 %

$ 3,184,408

$ 33,696

4.20 %

$ 3,229,577

4.20 %

$ 3,442,233

4.05 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

654,251

7,662

4.65 %

483,880

6,703

5.50 %

548,153

7,325

5.30 %

572,763

5.20 %

396,089

5.00 % Gross loans (1)

11,687,886

207,508

7.04 %

11,534,000

215,433

7.41 %

10,751,028

197,416

7.29 %

11,433,226

7.32 %

10,566,587

7.04 % Total earning assets

15,714,676

251,571

6.35 %

15,292,378

257,119

6.67 %

14,483,589

238,437

6.53 %

15,235,566

6.58 %

14,404,909

6.27 %





















































Nonearning assets



















































Allowance for credit losses

(161,477)









(159,252)









(149,398)









(153,126)





(145,472)



Cash and due from banks

182,242









179,321









214,678









185,006





216,625



Accrued interest and other assets

2,537,978









2,541,744









2,576,086









2,524,568





2,521,161



Total assets

$ 18,273,419









$ 17,854,191









$ 17,124,955









$ 17,792,014





$ 16,997,223

























































Interest-bearing liabilities



















































Deposits:



















































Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,081,148

$ 15,092

1.94 %

$ 2,914,934

$ 15,919

2.17 %

$ 2,988,086

$ 14,480

1.92 %

$ 2,945,315

2.07 %

$ 2,932,477

1.45 % Savings

4,886,784

33,924

2.75 %

4,694,923

34,220

2.89 %

4,235,658

26,632

2.49 %

4,650,554

2.81 %

3,932,100

1.73 % Time

3,209,078

36,425

4.50 %

3,080,408

36,415

4.69 %

2,611,075

28,081

4.27 %

3,021,558

4.62 %

2,397,289

3.81 % Total interest-bearing deposits

11,177,010

85,441

3.03 %

10,690,265

86,554

3.21 %

9,834,819

69,193

2.79 %

10,617,427

3.12 %

9,261,866

2.18 % Borrowed funds



















































Short-term borrowings

511,232

6,586

5.11 %

714,156

9,932

5.52 %

743,633

10,277

5.48 %

712,870

5.45 %

1,019,470

5.24 % Long-term debt

343,851

5,145

5.94 %

339,581

5,073

5.93 %

340,321

5,202

6.06 %

341,352

5.90 %

340,950

5.82 % Total borrowed funds

855,083

11,731

5.44 %

1,053,737

15,005

5.65 %

1,083,954

15,479

5.67 %

1,054,222

5.60 %

1,360,420

5.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

12,032,093

97,172

3.20 %

11,744,002

101,559

3.43 %

10,918,773

84,672

3.08 %

11,671,649

3.34 %

10,622,286

2.59 %





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities



















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,162,643









3,106,239









3,368,024









3,145,646





3,617,961



Other liabilities

637,638









632,825









693,676









634,663





627,225



Shareholders' equity

2,441,045









2,371,125









2,144,482









2,340,056





2,129,751



Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 18,273,419









$ 17,854,191









$ 17,124,955









$ 17,792,014





$ 16,997,223

























































Net interest income

$ 154,399









$ 155,560









$ 153,765









$ 612,010





$ 627,770



Net interest spread









3.15 %









3.24 %









3.45 %





3.24 %





3.68 % Net interest margin









3.91 %









4.05 %









4.21 %





4.02 %





4.36 %





















































Tax equivalent adjustment









0.03 %









0.03 %









0.05 %





0.03 %





0.04 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)









3.94 %









4.08 %









4.26 %





4.05 %





4.40 %











































































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















































































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets



































Investment securities

$ 360

$ 1,058

$ 1,418

$ 674

$ 2,031

$ 2,705

$ 5,290

$ (8,940)

$ (3,650) Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

(1,036)

1,995

959

(906)

1,243

337

783

9,187

9,970 Gross loans (2)

(10,657)

2,732

(7,925)

(6,541)

16,633

10,092

29,361

63,410

92,771 Total earning assets

(11,333)

5,785

(5,548)

(6,773)

19,907

13,134

35,434

63,657

99,091





































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Total interest-bearing deposits

$ (4,834)

$ 3,721

$ (1,113)

$ 5,988

$ 10,260

$ 16,248

$ 86,810

$ 42,272

$ 129,082 Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

(732)

(2,614)

(3,346)

(697)

(2,994)

(3,691)

2,190

(16,712)

(14,522) Long-term debt

8

64

72

(110)

53

(57)

267

24

291 Total borrowed funds

(724)

(2,550)

(3,274)

(807)

(2,941)

(3,748)

2,457

(16,688)

(14,231) Total interest-bearing liabilities

(5,558)

1,171

(4,387)

5,181

7,319

12,500

89,267

25,584

114,851 Net interest income (1)

$ (5,775)

$ 4,614

$ (1,161)

$ (11,954)

$ 12,588

$ 634

$ (53,833)

$ 38,073

$ (15,760)











































































(1) Not tax equivalent.



































(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.









FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Full Year

Full Year

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY



















Balance at beginning of period $ 158,831

$ 156,185

$ 144,274

$ 141,433

$ 145,201

$ 141,433

$ 132,977 Provision for credit losses 9,705

9,930

16,157

13,419

8,804

49,211

43,074 Gross charge-offs

























Commercial and industrial 4,333

5,471

2,149

2,695

6,866

14,648

19,175 Lease financing 2,831

368

190

3

4,244

3,392

4,423 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 5,051

261

2

5,319

1

10,633

8,723 Residential real estate 12

60

6

65

9

143

39 Home equity 210

90

122

25

174

447

340 Installment 1,680

1,510

2,034

2,236

2,054

7,460

6,442 Credit card 492

768

532

794

363

2,586

1,173 Total gross charge-offs 14,609

8,528

5,035

11,137

13,711

39,309

40,315 Recoveries

























Commercial and industrial 1,779

434

236

162

459

2,611

1,534 Lease financing 17

11

1

59

52

88

55 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 19

25

137

38

93

219

2,523 Residential real estate 23

22

37

24

24

106

247 Home equity 222

240

118

80

178

660

615 Installment 499

421

219

145

210

1,284

441 Credit card 305

91

41

51

123

488

282 Total recoveries 2,864

1,244

789

559

1,139

5,456

5,697 Total net charge-offs 11,745

7,284

4,246

10,578

12,572

33,853

34,618 Ending allowance for credit losses $ 156,791

$ 158,831

$ 156,185

$ 144,274

$ 141,433

$ 156,791

$ 141,433



























NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)



















Commercial and industrial 0.27 %

0.54 %

0.21 %

0.29 %

0.74 %

0.33 %

0.51 % Lease financing 1.91 %

0.26 %

0.15 %

(0.05) %

3.97 %

0.62 %

1.28 % Construction real estate 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Commercial real estate 0.49 %

0.02 %

(0.01) %

0.52 %

(0.01) %

0.25 %

0.15 % Residential real estate 0.00 %

0.01 %

(0.01) %

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(0.02) % Home equity (0.01) %

(0.07) %

0.00 %

(0.03) %

0.00 %

(0.03) %

(0.04) % Installment 3.43 %

3.03 %

4.81 %

5.33 %

4.57 %

4.19 %

3.42 % Credit card 1.13 %

4.13 %

2.94 %

4.59 %

1.49 %

3.18 %

1.49 % Total net charge-offs 0.40 %

0.25 %

0.15 %

0.38 %

0.46 %

0.30 %

0.33 %



























COMPONENTS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS



Nonaccrual loans

























Commercial and industrial $ 6,641

$ 10,703

$ 17,665

$ 14,532

$ 15,746

$ 6,641

$ 15,746 Lease financing 6,227

11,632

5,374

3,794

3,610

6,227

3,610 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 32,303

23,608

22,942

23,055

27,984

32,303

27,984 Residential real estate 16,700

14,596

12,715

12,836

14,067

16,700

14,067 Home equity 3,418

4,074

3,295

4,036

3,476

3,418

3,476 Installment 684

826

682

984

870

684

870 Total nonaccrual loans 65,973

65,439

62,673

59,237

65,753

65,973

65,753 Other real estate owned (OREO) 64

30

30

161

106

64

106 Total nonperforming assets 66,037

65,469

62,703

59,398

65,859

66,037

65,859 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 361

463

1,573

820

2,028

361

2,028 Total underperforming assets $ 66,398

$ 65,932

$ 64,276

$ 60,218

$ 67,887

$ 66,398

$ 67,887 Total classified assets $ 224,084

$ 206,194

$ 195,277

$ 162,348

$ 140,995

$ 224,084

$ 140,995



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



















Allowance for credit losses to

























Nonaccrual loans 237.66 %

242.72 %

249.21 %

243.55 %

215.10 %

237.66 %

215.10 % Total ending loans 1.33 %

1.37 %

1.36 %

1.29 %

1.29 %

1.33 %

1.29 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.56 %

0.57 %

0.54 %

0.53 %

0.60 %

0.56 %

0.60 % Nonperforming assets to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.56 %

0.57 %

0.54 %

0.53 %

0.60 %

0.56 %

0.60 % Total assets 0.36 %

0.36 %

0.35 %

0.34 %

0.38 %

0.36 %

0.38 % Classified assets to total assets 1.21 %

1.14 %

1.07 %

0.92 %

0.80 %

1.21 %

0.80 %



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 PER COMMON SHARE

























Market Price

























High $ 30.34

$ 28.09

$ 23.78

$ 23.68

$ 24.28

$ 30.34

$ 26.24 Low $ 23.98

$ 21.70

$ 20.79

$ 21.04

$ 17.37

$ 20.79

$ 17.37 Close $ 26.88

$ 25.23

$ 22.22

$ 22.42

$ 23.75

$ 26.88

$ 23.75



























Average shares outstanding - basic 94,486,838

94,473,666

94,438,235

94,218,067

94,063,570

94,404,617

93,938,772 Average shares outstanding - diluted 95,487,564

95,479,510

95,470,093

95,183,998

95,126,316

95,405,719

95,096,067 Ending shares outstanding 95,494,840

95,486,317

95,486,010

95,473,595

95,141,244

95,494,840

95,141,244



























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,438,041

$ 2,450,438

$ 2,326,439

$ 2,287,003

$ 2,267,974

$ 2,438,041

$ 2,267,974



























REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary

















Preliminary



Common equity tier 1 capital $ 1,709,422

$ 1,661,759

$ 1,626,345

$ 1,582,113

$ 1,568,815

$ 1,709,422

$ 1,568,815 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.16 %

12.04 %

11.78 %

11.67 %

11.73 %

12.16 %

11.73 % Tier 1 capital $ 1,754,584

$ 1,706,796

$ 1,671,258

$ 1,626,899

$ 1,613,480

$ 1,754,584

$ 1,613,480 Tier 1 ratio 12.48 %

12.37 %

12.11 %

12.00 %

12.06 %

12.48 %

12.06 % Total capital $ 2,028,099

$ 2,012,349

$ 1,997,378

$ 1,940,762

$ 1,907,441

$ 2,028,099

$ 1,907,441 Total capital ratio 14.43 %

14.58 %

14.47 %

14.31 %

14.26 %

14.43 %

14.26 % Total capital in excess of minimum requirement $ 551,881

$ 563,273

$ 548,037

$ 516,704

$ 503,152

$ 551,881

$ 503,152 Total risk-weighted assets $ 14,059,215

$ 13,800,728

$ 13,803,249

$ 13,562,455

$ 13,374,177

$ 14,059,215

$ 13,374,177 Leverage ratio 9.98 %

9.93 %

9.73 %

9.75 %

9.70 %

9.98 %

9.70 %



























OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

























Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 13.13 %

13.50 %

12.81 %

12.99 %

12.94 %

13.13 %

12.94 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible

assets (1) 7.73 %

7.98 %

7.23 %

7.23 %

7.17 %

7.73 %

7.17 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 13.36 %

13.28 %

12.87 %

13.09 %

12.52 %

13.15 %

12.53 % Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible

assets (1) 7.87 %

7.64 %

7.15 %

7.25 %

6.57 %

7.48 %

6.51 %



























REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)

























Shares repurchased 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Average share repurchase price N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total cost of shares repurchased N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A





























(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.









































N/A = Not applicable



























