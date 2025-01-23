Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $4.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recognized net income of $17.0 million, or $3.15 per diluted share, compared to $19.3 million, or $3.58 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
The increase in net income from the fourth quarter of 2023 to the same quarter in 2024 was primarily the result of increased interest income from increased average balances of loans at higher rates than the prior period, combined with decreased interest expense, as we reduced our borrowing expense and overall cost of funds. The decline in full year 2024 net income compared to 2023 was primarily the result of increased cost of funds year-over-year.
President and Chief Executive Officer's comments:"During 2024, we focused on loan growth and reducing ongoing operating expenses," stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud to announce that we succeeded in both of these endeavors. We increased loan balances 13% over the prior year while decreasing our overhead costs. Our credit quality metrics continue to be strong, along with our capital and liquidity positions."
Key Performance Indicators
Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023
- Return on average assets increased to 1.12% from 0.79%
- Return on average equity increased to 10.98% from 9.03%
- Net interest margin (FTE)1 improved to 3.21% from 2.89%
- Loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 86.8% from 77.5%
- Efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 60.2% from 64.0%
December 2024 Balance Sheet Highlights
- The Company continued to experience loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2024 totaled $1.2 billion, an increase of $20.5 million, or 1.7%, compared to September 30, 2024, and an increase of $143.3 million, or 13.1% compared to December 31, 2023.
- Outstanding borrowing from the FHLB declined from the prior quarter by $32.5 million and declined from the prior year-end by $46.5 million, as management made a concerted effort to stabilize overall cost of funds. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $199.0 million and held no brokered deposits.
- Securities balances declined $17.3 million and $159.3 million from September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, to December 31, 2024; funds from the maturities of investments were repurposed to higher yielding assets in the form of loans.
- The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through reciprocal Insured Cash Sweep® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $166.6 million as of December 31, 2024, $145.6 million as of September 30, 2024 and $151.5 million as of December 31, 2023.
- Total deposits increased $43.6 million, or 3.2% from September 30, 2024 to December 31, 2024 and increased $14.4 million, or 1.0% year-over year.
Loans and Asset Quality
- Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.19% as of December 31, 2024, 0.33% as of September 30, 2024 and 0.17% as of December 31, 2023.
- Nonperforming assets amounted to $3.0 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $5.3 million as of September 30, 2024 and $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023;
- Twelve loans to eleven borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $2.3 million, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2.1 million as of September 30, 2024 and $1.9 million as of December 31, 2023.
- Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $754 thousand as of December 31, 2024, compared to $3.2 million as of September 30, 2024 and $880 thousand as of December 31, 2023. The past due balance as of December 31, 2024 is comprised of three loans totaling $705 thousand which are 100% government-guaranteed, and three student loans totaling $49 thousand.
- The Company currently holds no other real estate owned.
- The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.68% as of December 31, 2024, 0.70% as of September 30, 2024 and 0.77% as of December 31, 2023. The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is the driver of the decrease in the ACL as a percentage of total loans year-over-year. Balances in government-guaranteed loans have increased $108.6 million from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024. Such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL.
- The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021, with a remaining balance of $6.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
- For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a net recovery of provision for credit losses of $126 thousand, as the recovery of previously charged-off loans nearly offset the increase in provision required for new loan balances; this balance is net of an $82 thousand provision for unfunded reserves, as a result of an increase in unfunded construction commitments.
Net Interest Income - Quarterly Comparison
- Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 of $12.2 million increased $1.5 million, or 13.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, as interest income earned on assets increased and interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings declined.
- Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 3.21%, compared to 2.89% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was the outcome of the increase in yield on loans and the decrease in cost of funds, both described below.
- Yield on loans was 5.63% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 5.47% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the credit mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 13 bps in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 15 bps in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 194 bps incurred in the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased 7 bps from 201 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits also decreased period over period by 7 bps, from a cost of 258 bps to 251 bps. Management believes that the Bank's cost of funds stabilized during the first half of 2024, and the cost of funds and cost of interest-bearing deposits have been declining in the second half of 2024. The cost of borrowings also declined from the fourth quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2024, from 5.35% to 4.33%.
__________________________________________________________________
1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
Noninterest Income - Quarterly Comparison
Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased $132 thousand, or 6.2%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, as the gain on early redemption of debt of $525 thousand partially offset the lower wealth management, deposit account, debit card, credit card and ATM fees.
Noninterest Expense - Quarterly Comparison
Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased $484 thousand, or 5.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. This increase is primarily the result of increased compensation expense from lender incentives related to increased loan production, as well as increased professional services expense from increased cost of such services. These increases were partially offset by lower data processing costs, as a result of effective contract negotiations.
Income Taxes - Quarterly Comparison
The effective tax rates amounted to 22.0% and 16.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in the current year period is higher than the statutory rate as a result of the adoption of the proportional amortization method for accounting for low-income housing tax credits, which increased tax expense. The prior year period effective tax rate is lower than the statutory rate, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and income from bank owned life insurance policies.
Book Value
Book value per share increased to $29.85 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $28.52 as of December 31, 2023, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $27.70 as of December 31, 2024 compared to $26.12 as of December 31, 2023. These values increased as net retained income increased and unrealized losses in the investment portfolio remained relatively flat period over period.
Dividends
Cash dividends of $1.8 million, or $0.33 per share, were declared and paid during the fourth quarter of 2024.
Share Repurchase Plan
Year-to-date, the Company has repurchased 20,350 shares at an average price of $27.42 per share. No shares were repurchased during the second half of 2024.
_____________________________________________________________________
1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has eight banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for, or more important than, operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information
Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023*
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
5,311
$
18,074
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
11,792
10,316
Securities:
Available for sale (AFS), at fair value
263,537
420,595
Restricted securities, at cost
6,193
8,385
Total securities
269,730
428,980
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
1,235,969
1,092,665
Allowance for credit losses
(8,455)
(8,395)
Loans, net
1,227,514
1,084,270
Premises and equipment, net
15,383
16,195
Bank owned life insurance
40,059
38,904
Goodwill
7,768
7,768
Core deposit intangible, net
3,792
5,093
Right of use asset, net
5,551
6,748
Deferred tax asset, net
15,407
15,382
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
14,519
14,287
Total assets
$
1,616,826
$
1,646,017
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Demand deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
374,079
$
372,857
Interest-bearing
303,405
305,541
Money market and savings deposit accounts
437,619
412,119
Certificates of deposit and other time deposits
308,443
318,581
Total deposits
1,423,546
1,409,098
Federal funds purchased
236
3,462
Borrowings
20,000
66,500
Junior subordinated debt, net
3,506
3,459
Lease liability
5,389
6,504
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
3,847
3,954
Total liabilities
1,456,524
1,492,977
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $2.50 par value
-
-
Common stock, $2.50 par value
13,263
13,258
Capital surplus
106,394
106,045
Retained earnings
82,507
73,781
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(41,862)
(40,044)
Total shareholders' equity
160,302
153,040
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,616,826
$
1,646,017
Common shares outstanding
5,370,912
5,365,982
Common shares authorized
10,000,000
10,000,000
Preferred shares outstanding
-
-
Preferred shares authorized
2,000,000
2,000,000
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
17,253
$
14,644
$
66,534
$
56,053
Federal funds sold
230
64
765
207
Other interest-bearing deposits
41
59
206
501
Investment securities:
Taxable
1,340
2,880
6,689
11,554
Tax exempt
323
325
1,302
1,308
Dividends
111
102
431
367
Total interest and dividend income
19,298
18,074
75,927
69,990
Interest expense:
Demand deposits
67
73
272
346
Money market and savings deposits
2,939
2,964
11,803
9,673
Certificates and other time deposits
3,463
3,508
15,410
8,617
Borrowings
504
663
1,691
1,934
Federal funds purchased
4
26
29
138
Junior subordinated debt
86
87
346
313
Total interest expense
7,063
7,321
29,551
21,021
Net interest income
12,235
10,753
46,376
48,969
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(126)
794
(600)
734
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
12,361
9,959
46,976
48,235
Noninterest income:
Wealth management fees
247
756
1,152
1,976
Deposit account fees
321
389
1,363
1,593
Debit/credit card and ATM fees
429
535
1,914
2,277
Bank owned life insurance income
297
270
1,155
1,764
Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net
-
(20)
36
112
Gain on early redemption of debt
525
-
904
-
Gain on termination of interest rate swap
-
-
-
460
Losses on sales of AFS, net
-
-
(4)
(206)
Other
449
206
1,069
1,125
Total noninterest income
2,268
2,136
7,589
9,101
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,162
3,851
15,933
15,900
Net occupancy
906
918
3,662
4,017
Equipment
206
173
720
762
Bank franchise tax
401
291
1,452
1,220
Computer software
214
188
917
778
Data processing
622
799
2,647
2,970
FDIC deposit insurance assessment
200
170
700
710
Marketing, advertising and promotion
159
186
730
1,098
Professional fees
303
82
934
674
Core deposit intangible amortization
307
355
1,301
1,493
Other
1,302
1,285
4,670
4,441
Total noninterest expense
8,782
8,298
33,666
34,063
Income before income taxes
5,847
3,797
20,899
23,273
Provision for income taxes
1,286
629
3,933
4,010
Net income
$
4,561
$
3,168
$
16,966
$
19,263
Net income per common share, basic
$
0.85
$
0.59
$
3.16
$
3.60
Net income per common share, diluted
$
0.85
$
0.59
$
3.15
$
3.58
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
5,370,912
5,365,982
5,371,439
5,357,085
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
5,407,489
5,394,713
5,392,114
5,382,145
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
At or For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Common Share Data:
Net income
$
4,561
$
4,600
$
4,159
$
3,646
$
3,168
Net income per weighted average share, basic
$
0.85
$
0.86
$
0.77
$
0.68
$
0.59
Net income per weighted average share, diluted
$
0.85
$
0.85
$
0.77
$
0.68
$
0.59
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
5,370,912
5,370,912
5,377,055
5,366,890
5,365,982
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
5,407,489
5,396,936
5,385,770
5,380,081
5,394,713
Actual shares outstanding
5,370,912
5,370,912
5,370,912
5,390,388
5,365,982
Tangible book value per share at period end (non-GAAP) 5
$
27.70
$
28.68
$
26.43
$
25.99
$
26.12
Key Ratios:
Return on average assets 1
1.12
%
1.15
%
1.05
%
0.91
%
0.79
%
Return on average equity 1
10.98
%
11.44
%
11.07
%
9.57
%
9.03
%
Net interest margin (FTE) 2
3.21
%
3.24
%
3.04
%
2.93
%
2.89
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3
60.2
%
58.6
%
62.7
%
66.8
%
64.0
%
Loan-to-deposit ratio
86.8
%
88.1
%
84.3
%
78.8
%
77.5
%
Net Interest Income:
Net interest income
$
12,235
$
12,024
$
11,181
$
10,936
$
10,753
Net interest income (FTE) 2
$
12,321
$
12,111
$
11,268
$
11,023
$
10,839
Company Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.34
%
11.81
%
11.47
%
11.24
%
11.13
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
18.77
%
18.88
%
18.64
%
18.49
%
18.24
%
Assets and Asset Quality:
Average earning assets
$
1,526,464
$
1,487,182
$
1,491,821
$
1,513,924
$
1,487,910
Average gross loans
$
1,218,460
$
1,181,447
$
1,144,350
$
1,117,570
$
1,061,297
Fair value mark on acquired loans
$
6,785
$
7,301
$
8,237
$
8,811
$
9,399
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
Beginning of period
$
8,523
$
8,028
$
8,289
$
8,395
$
7,799
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(208)
(3)
(518)
11
713
Charge-offs
(127)
(272)
(208)
(184)
(207)
Recoveries
267
770
465
67
90
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
140
498
257
(117)
(117)
End of period
$
8,455
$
8,523
$
8,028
$
8,289
$
8,395
Non-accrual loans
$
2,267
$
2,113
$
2,365
$
2,178
$
1,852
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing
754
3,214
1,596
876
880
Total nonperforming assets (NPA) 4
$
3,021
$
5,327
$
3,961
$
3,054
$
2,732
NPA as a % of total assets
0.19
%
0.33
%
0.25
%
0.19
%
0.17
%
NPA as a % of gross loans
0.24
%
0.44
%
0.34
%
0.27
%
0.25
%
ACL to gross loans
0.68
%
0.70
%
0.69
%
0.73
%
0.77
%
Non-accruing loans to gross loans
0.18
%
0.17
%
0.20
%
0.19
%
0.17
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1
-0.05
%
-0.17
%
-0.09
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
1
Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.
2
The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.
3
The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.
4
The Bank held no other real estate owned during any of the periods presented.
5
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
ASSETS
Interest Earning Assets:
Securities:
Taxable Securities and Dividends
$
213,609
$
1,451
2.72
%
$
346,248
$
2,982
3.44
%
Tax Exempt Securities 1
66,211
409
2.47
%
66,710
411
2.46
%
Total Securities 1
279,820
1,860
2.66
%
412,958
3,393
3.29
%
Loans:
Real Estate
921,967
13,159
5.68
%
873,226
11,919
5.42
%
Commercial
261,544
3,507
5.33
%
149,765
2,018
5.35
%
Consumer
34,949
587
6.68
%
38,306
707
7.32
%
Total Loans
1,218,460
17,253
5.63
%
1,061,297
14,644
5.47
%
Fed Funds Sold
19,313
230
4.74
%
4,709
64
5.39
%
Other interest-bearing deposits
8,871
41
1.84
%
8,946
59
2.62
%
Total Earning Assets
1,526,464
19,384
5.05
%
1,487,910
18,160
4.84
%
Less: Allowance for Credit Losses
(8,555)
(7,833)
Total Non-Earning Assets
109,030
115,114
Total Assets
$
1,626,939
$
1,595,191
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest Bearing Deposits:
Interest Checking
$
263,281
$
67
0.10
%
$
287,228
$
73
0.10
%
Money Market and Savings Deposits
442,660
2,939
2.64
%
413,771
2,964
2.84
%
Time Deposits
318,203
3,463
4.33
%
304,053
3,508
4.58
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
1,024,144
6,469
2.51
%
1,005,052
6,545
2.58
%
Borrowings
46,253
504
4.33
%
49,147
663
5.35
%
Federal funds purchased
284
4
5.60
%
1,755
26
5.88
%
Junior subordinated debt
3,499
86
9.78
%
3,454
87
9.99
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,074,180
7,063
2.62
%
1,059,408
7,321
2.74
%
Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
377,596
386,001
Other liabilities
9,965
10,666
Total Liabilities
1,461,741
1,456,075
Shareholders' Equity
165,198
139,116
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,626,939
$
1,595,191
Net Interest Income (FTE)
$
12,321
$
10,839
Interest Rate Spread 2
2.43
%
2.10
%
Cost of Funds
1.94
%
2.01
%
Interest Expense as a Percentage of
1.84
%
1.95
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3
3.21
%
2.89
%
1
Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.
2
Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
3
Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the twelve months ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
ASSETS
Interest Earning Assets:
Securities:
Taxable Securities and Dividends
$
249,858
$
7,120
2.85
%
$
400,189
$
11,921
2.98
%
Tax Exempt Securities 1
66,399
1,649
2.48
%
66,895
1,655
2.47
%
Total Securities 1
316,257
8,769
2.77
%
467,084
13,576
2.91
%
Loans:
Real Estate
908,356
51,532
5.67
%
839,326
47,996
5.72
%
Commercial
220,276
12,430
5.64
%
100,122
5,121
5.11
%
Consumer
37,013
2,572
6.95
%
41,140
2,936
7.14
%
Total Loans
1,165,645
66,534
5.71
%
980,588
56,053
5.72
%
Fed Funds Sold
14,663
765
5.22
%
3,825
207
5.41
%
Other interest-bearing deposits
8,220
206
2.51
%
15,489
501
3.23
%
Total Earning Assets
1,504,785
76,274
5.07
%
1,466,986
70,337
4.79
%
Less: Allowance for Credit Losses
(8,350)
(7,907)
Total Non-Earning Assets
109,503
115,908
Total Assets
$
1,605,938
$
1,574,987
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest Bearing Deposits:
Interest Checking
$
269,136
$
272
0.10
%
$
321,154
$
346
0.11
%
Money Market and Savings Deposits
425,386
11,803
2.77
%
421,083
9,673
2.30
%
Time Deposits
333,139
15,410
4.63
%
220,348
8,617
3.91
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
1,027,661
27,485
2.67
%
962,585
18,636
1.94
%
Borrowings
36,111
1,691
4.68
%
37,286
1,934
5.19
%
Federal funds purchased
489
29
5.93
%
2,632
138
5.24
%
Junior subordinated debt
3,482
346
9.94
%
3,436
313
9.11
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,067,743
29,551
2.77
%
1,005,939
21,021
2.09
%
Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
370,178
418,091
Other liabilities
10,597
11,514
Total Liabilities
1,448,518
1,435,544
Shareholders' Equity
157,420
139,443
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,605,938
$
1,574,987
Net Interest Income (FTE)
$
46,723
$
49,316
Interest Rate Spread 2
2.30
%
2.70
%
Cost of Funds
2.06
%
1.48
%
Interest Expense as a Percentage of
1.96
%
1.43
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3
3.10
%
3.36
%
1
Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.
2
Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
3
Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Fully tax-equivalent measures
Net interest income
$
12,235
$
12,024
$
11,181
$
10,936
$
10,753
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
86
87
87
87
86
Net interest income (FTE) 1
$
12,321
$
12,111
$
11,268
$
11,023
$
10,839
Efficiency ratio 2
60.6
%
58.9
%
63.1
%
67.2
%
64.4
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
-0.4
%
-0.3
%
-0.4
%
-0.4
%
-0.4
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3
60.2
%
58.6
%
62.7
%
66.8
%
64.0
%
Net interest margin
3.19
%
3.22
%
3.01
%
2.91
%
2.87
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
Net interest margin (FTE) 1
3.21
%
3.24
%
3.04
%
2.93
%
2.89
%
As of
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Other financial measures
Book value per share
$
29.85
$
30.89
$
28.70
$
28.31
$
28.52
Impact of intangible assets 4
(2.15)
(2.21)
(2.27)
(2.32)
(2.40)
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
27.70
$
28.68
$
26.43
$
25.99
$
26.12
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Fully tax-equivalent measures
Net interest income
$
46,376
$
48,969
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
347
347
Net interest income (FTE) 1
$
46,723
$
49,316
Efficiency ratio 2
62.4
%
58.7
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
-0.4
%
-0.4
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3
62.0
%
58.3
%
Net interest margin
3.08
%
3.34
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
0.02
%
0.02
%
Net interest margin (FTE) 1
3.10
%
3.36
%
1
FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
2
The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
3
The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.
4
Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.
SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares Corporation