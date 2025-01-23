Anzeige
WKN: 886171 | ISIN: US05945F1030 | Ticker-Symbol: BF1
Frankfurt
24.01.25
08:01 Uhr
115,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCFIRST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCFIRST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,00118,0011:10
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 22:15 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bancfirst Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

Finanznachrichten News

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $56.5 million, or $1.68 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $48.9 million, or $1.46 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $216.4 million, or $6.44 diluted earnings per share, compared to $212.5 million, or $6.34 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $115.9 million compared to $105.1 million for the same period in 2023. Increased loan volume was the primary driver of the change in net interest income, but was partially offset by the impact of the shifting mix between interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing deposits. Net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31 was 3.68% in 2024 compared to 3.67% in 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reversed $1.4 million of allowance for credit losses resulting in a nominal decrease in the allowance as a percentage of loans when compared to a year ago and no change from prior quarter.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $47.0 million compared to $45.2 million last year. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and insurance commissions each increased when compared to fourth quarter last year. Also contributing to the period over period change was a $355,000 gain on equity securities recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a loss of $1.4 million during the same period last year.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $92.3 million compared to $89.8 million in the fourth quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.6 million. This increase was partially offset by a lower write-down of other real estate owned of $3.9 million in 2024 compared to $5.2 million in 2023.

At December 31, 2024, the Company's total assets were $13.6 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion from December 31, 2023. Loans grew $373.0 million from December 31, 2023, totaling $8.0 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposits totaled $11.7 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion from year-end 2023. Sweep accounts totaled $5.2 billion at December 31, 2024, up $871.6 million from December 31, 2023. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.6 billion, an increase of $187.3 million from the end of 2023.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $58.0 million, representing 0.72% of total loans at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.32% at year-end 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at the end of 2024 compared to 1.26% at December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs of $985,000 for the quarter remained relatively stable when compared to $976,000 for the fourth quarter last year.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported record net income and record earnings per share for the fourth consecutive year. Loan growth was the primary driver of improved results in 2024 when compared to last year while asset quality remained strong. The return of deposit growth was encouraging albeit entirely in the interest bearing and time segments. Our outlook for 2025 is positive overall as the economy in our region of the country continues to perform well."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2024


2024


2024


2024


2023



4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:











Net interest income


$ 115,917


$ 114,957


$ 109,896


$ 106,104


$ 105,066

(Benefit from) provision for credit losses


(1,400)


3,031


3,358


4,015


-

Noninterest income:











Trust revenue


5,551


5,672


5,490


5,088


5,106

Service charges on deposits


18,133


17,723


17,280


16,428


16,841

Securities transactions


355


(308)


317


(267)


(1,364)

Sales of loans


731


721


733


491


512

Insurance commissions


7,914


9,391


6,668


9,455


7,220

Cash management


9,221


9,189


9,149


8,651


7,878

Other


5,114


6,324


4,307


5,054


8,964

Total noninterest income


47,019


48,712


43,944


44,900


45,157












Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


54,327


54,215


51,928


51,528


50,731

Occupancy expense, net


5,977


5,776


5,233


5,206


5,439

Depreciation


4,593


4,482


4,504


4,556


4,560

Amortization of intangible assets


887


886


887


886


887

Data processing services


2,726


2,720


2,696


2,616


2,224

Net expense from other real estate owned


6,446


2,751


1,656


2,202


7,870

Marketing and business promotion


2,719


2,168


2,246


2,256


2,653

Deposit insurance


1,653


1,645


1,614


1,438


1,332

Other


13,007


12,091


14,552


12,091


14,120

Total noninterest expense


92,335


86,734


85,316


82,779


89,816

Income before income taxes


72,001


73,904


65,166


64,210


60,407

Income tax expense


15,525


15,001


14,525


13,876


11,473

Net income


$ 56,476


$ 58,903


$ 50,641


$ 50,334


$ 48,934

Per Common Share Data:











Net income-basic


$ 1.71


$ 1.78


$ 1.53


$ 1.53


$ 1.48

Net income-diluted


1.68


1.75


1.51


1.50


1.46

Cash dividends declared


0.46


0.46


0.43


0.43


0.43

Common shares outstanding


33,216,519


33,122,689


33,022,124


32,966,678


32,933,018

Average common shares outstanding -











Basic


33,172,530


33,097,164


33,001,180


32,947,983


32,926,326

Diluted


33,750,993


33,646,549


33,525,061


33,513,412


33,483,691

Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets


1.67 %


1.80 %


1.61 %


1.63 %


1.58 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


14.04


15.14


13.72


13.96


13.98

Net interest margin


3.68


3.78


3.76


3.70


3.67

Efficiency ratio


56.67


52.99


55.46


54.82


59.79

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)








Twelve months ended

December 31,



2024


2023

Condensed Income Statements:





Net interest income


$ 446,874


$ 424,456

Provision for credit losses


9,004


7,458

Noninterest income:





Trust revenue


21,801


18,784

Service charges on deposits


69,564


77,367

Securities transactions


97


(1,828)

Sales of loans


2,676


2,607

Insurance commissions


33,428


30,615

Cash management


36,210


30,716

Other


20,799


27,147

Total noninterest income


184,575


185,408






Noninterest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits


211,998


199,986

Occupancy expense, net


22,192


21,027

Depreciation


18,135


18,657

Amortization of intangible assets


3,546


3,532

Data processing services


10,758


8,368

Net expense from other real estate owned


13,055


15,938

Marketing and business promotion


9,389


9,114

Deposit insurance


6,350


5,827

Other


51,741


50,009

Total noninterest expense


347,164


332,458

Income before income taxes


275,281


269,948

Income tax expense


58,927


57,483

Net income


$ 216,354


$ 212,465

Per Common Share Data:





Net income-basic


$ 6.55


$ 6.45

Net income-diluted


6.44


6.34

Cash dividends declared


1.78


1.66

Common shares outstanding


33,216,519


32,933,018

Average common shares outstanding -





Basic


33,055,152


32,919,348

Diluted


33,617,015


33,494,487

Performance Ratios:





Return on average assets


1.68 %


1.75 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


14.23


15.89

Net interest margin


3.73


3.79

Efficiency ratio


54.98


54.51

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2024


2024


2024


2024


2023



4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:






















Total assets


$ 13,554,314


$ 13,313,482


$ 12,737,318


$ 12,602,425


$ 12,372,042

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


3,315,932


2,743,578


2,299,019


2,341,604


2,172,001

Debt securities


1,211,754


1,376,913


1,441,365


1,534,651


1,555,095

Total loans


8,033,183


8,188,202


8,054,856


7,787,857


7,660,134

Allowance for credit losses


(99,497)


(101,882)


(99,626)


(97,267)


(96,800)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


3,907,060


3,858,670


3,815,818


3,849,807


3,982,226

Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits


5,231,327


5,122,457


4,930,853


4,901,081


4,699,865

Savings deposits


1,110,020


1,082,855


1,084,266


1,076,181


1,056,404

Time deposits


1,470,139


1,410,370


1,184,665


1,082,552


961,627

Total deposits


11,718,546


11,474,352


11,015,602


10,909,621


10,700,122

Stockholders' equity


1,621,187


1,584,575


1,512,492


1,469,312


1,433,891

Book value per common share


48.81


47.84


45.80


44.57


43.54

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)


42.92


41.91


39.83


38.56


37.50

Balance Sheet Ratios:











Average loans to deposits


69.63 %


72.27 %


72.25 %


71.97 %


70.52 %

Average earning assets to total assets


93.14


93.02


92.77


92.67


92.42

Average stockholders' equity to average assets


11.87


11.88


11.71


11.65


11.30

Asset Quality Data:











Past due loans


$ 7,739


$ 4,628


$ 4,280


$ 6,332


$ 9,542

Nonaccrual loans (3)


57,984


45,481


44,021


41,996


24,573

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


33,665


39,519


38,497


35,116


34,200

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.72 %


0.56 %


0.55 %


0.54 %


0.32 %

Allowance to total loans


1.24


1.24


1.24


1.25


1.26

Allowance to nonaccrual loans


171.59


224.01


226.32


231.61


393.92

Net charge-offs to average loans


0.01


0.01


0.01


0.05


0.02












Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):


















Stockholders' equity


$ 1,621,187


$ 1,584,575


$ 1,512,492


$ 1,469,312


$ 1,433,891

Less goodwill


182,263


182,263


182,263


182,263


182,263

Less intangible assets, net


13,158


14,045


14,931


15,818


16,704

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


$ 1,425,766


$ 1,388,267


$ 1,315,298


$ 1,271,231


$ 1,234,924

Common shares outstanding


33,216,519


33,122,689


33,022,124


32,966,678


32,933,018

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$ 42.92


$ 41.91


$ 39.83


$ 38.56


$ 37.50












(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $9.0 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2024.


BancFirst Corporation


Consolidated Average Balance Sheets


And Interest Margin Analysis


Taxable Equivalent Basis


(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2024



December 31, 2024




Interest


Average





Interest


Average


Average


Income/


Yield/



Average


Income/


Yield/


Balance


Expense


Rate



Balance


Expense


Rate

ASSETS







Earning assets:













Loans

$ 8,084,358


$ 141,152


6.93

%


$ 7,958,463


$ 555,426


6.96 %

Securities - taxable

1,341,045


7,846


2.32



1,448,103


34,300


2.36

Securities - tax exempt

2,236


22


3.82



2,415


93


3.85

Interest-bearing deposits with banks and FFS

3,097,982


37,553


4.81



2,553,503


134,941


5.27

Total earning assets

12,525,621


186,573


5.91



11,962,484


724,760


6.04














Nonearning assets:













Cash and due from banks

205,093







201,666





Interest receivable and other assets

819,199







810,732





Allowance for credit losses

(101,395)







(99,098)





Total nonearning assets

922,897







913,300





Total assets

$ 13,448,518







$ 12,875,784


















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:













Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

$ 5,165,391


$ 44,302


3.40

%


$ 4,992,037


$ 181,201


3.62

Savings deposits

1,095,677


8,754


3.17



1,076,837


36,256


3.36

Time deposits

1,437,296


16,344


4.51



1,219,253


55,450


4.54

Short-term borrowings

2,990


32


4.30



4,999


235


4.69

Subordinated debt

86,148


1,032


4.75



86,127


4,123


4.77

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,787,502


70,464


3.59



7,379,253


277,265


3.75














Interest free funds:













Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,911,434







3,842,049





Interest payable and other liabilities

153,812







138,007





Stockholders' equity

1,595,770







1,516,475





Total interest free funds

5,661,016







5,496,531





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 13,448,518







$ 12,875,784





Net interest income



$ 116,109







$ 447,495



Net interest spread





2.32

%






2.29 %

Effect of interest free funds





1.36

%






1.44 %

Net interest margin





3.68

%






3.73 %














SOURCE BancFirst

© 2025 PR Newswire
