Bancfirst Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $56.5 million, or $1.68 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $48.9 million, or $1.46 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $216.4 million, or $6.44 diluted earnings per share, compared to $212.5 million, or $6.34 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.
The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $115.9 million compared to $105.1 million for the same period in 2023. Increased loan volume was the primary driver of the change in net interest income, but was partially offset by the impact of the shifting mix between interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing deposits. Net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31 was 3.68% in 2024 compared to 3.67% in 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reversed $1.4 million of allowance for credit losses resulting in a nominal decrease in the allowance as a percentage of loans when compared to a year ago and no change from prior quarter.
Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $47.0 million compared to $45.2 million last year. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and insurance commissions each increased when compared to fourth quarter last year. Also contributing to the period over period change was a $355,000 gain on equity securities recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a loss of $1.4 million during the same period last year.
Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $92.3 million compared to $89.8 million in the fourth quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.6 million. This increase was partially offset by a lower write-down of other real estate owned of $3.9 million in 2024 compared to $5.2 million in 2023.
At December 31, 2024, the Company's total assets were $13.6 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion from December 31, 2023. Loans grew $373.0 million from December 31, 2023, totaling $8.0 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposits totaled $11.7 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion from year-end 2023. Sweep accounts totaled $5.2 billion at December 31, 2024, up $871.6 million from December 31, 2023. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.6 billion, an increase of $187.3 million from the end of 2023.
Nonaccrual loans totaled $58.0 million, representing 0.72% of total loans at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.32% at year-end 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at the end of 2024 compared to 1.26% at December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs of $985,000 for the quarter remained relatively stable when compared to $976,000 for the fourth quarter last year.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported record net income and record earnings per share for the fourth consecutive year. Loan growth was the primary driver of improved results in 2024 when compared to last year while asset quality remained strong. The return of deposit growth was encouraging albeit entirely in the interest bearing and time segments. Our outlook for 2025 is positive overall as the economy in our region of the country continues to perform well."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 115,917
$ 114,957
$ 109,896
$ 106,104
$ 105,066
(Benefit from) provision for credit losses
(1,400)
3,031
3,358
4,015
-
Noninterest income:
Trust revenue
5,551
5,672
5,490
5,088
5,106
Service charges on deposits
18,133
17,723
17,280
16,428
16,841
Securities transactions
355
(308)
317
(267)
(1,364)
Sales of loans
731
721
733
491
512
Insurance commissions
7,914
9,391
6,668
9,455
7,220
Cash management
9,221
9,189
9,149
8,651
7,878
Other
5,114
6,324
4,307
5,054
8,964
Total noninterest income
47,019
48,712
43,944
44,900
45,157
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
54,327
54,215
51,928
51,528
50,731
Occupancy expense, net
5,977
5,776
5,233
5,206
5,439
Depreciation
4,593
4,482
4,504
4,556
4,560
Amortization of intangible assets
887
886
887
886
887
Data processing services
2,726
2,720
2,696
2,616
2,224
Net expense from other real estate owned
6,446
2,751
1,656
2,202
7,870
Marketing and business promotion
2,719
2,168
2,246
2,256
2,653
Deposit insurance
1,653
1,645
1,614
1,438
1,332
Other
13,007
12,091
14,552
12,091
14,120
Total noninterest expense
92,335
86,734
85,316
82,779
89,816
Income before income taxes
72,001
73,904
65,166
64,210
60,407
Income tax expense
15,525
15,001
14,525
13,876
11,473
Net income
$ 56,476
$ 58,903
$ 50,641
$ 50,334
$ 48,934
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 1.71
$ 1.78
$ 1.53
$ 1.53
$ 1.48
Net income-diluted
1.68
1.75
1.51
1.50
1.46
Cash dividends declared
0.46
0.46
0.43
0.43
0.43
Common shares outstanding
33,216,519
33,122,689
33,022,124
32,966,678
32,933,018
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
33,172,530
33,097,164
33,001,180
32,947,983
32,926,326
Diluted
33,750,993
33,646,549
33,525,061
33,513,412
33,483,691
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.67 %
1.80 %
1.61 %
1.63 %
1.58 %
Return on average stockholders' equity
14.04
15.14
13.72
13.96
13.98
Net interest margin
3.68
3.78
3.76
3.70
3.67
Efficiency ratio
56.67
52.99
55.46
54.82
59.79
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
Twelve months ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 446,874
$ 424,456
Provision for credit losses
9,004
7,458
Noninterest income:
Trust revenue
21,801
18,784
Service charges on deposits
69,564
77,367
Securities transactions
97
(1,828)
Sales of loans
2,676
2,607
Insurance commissions
33,428
30,615
Cash management
36,210
30,716
Other
20,799
27,147
Total noninterest income
184,575
185,408
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
211,998
199,986
Occupancy expense, net
22,192
21,027
Depreciation
18,135
18,657
Amortization of intangible assets
3,546
3,532
Data processing services
10,758
8,368
Net expense from other real estate owned
13,055
15,938
Marketing and business promotion
9,389
9,114
Deposit insurance
6,350
5,827
Other
51,741
50,009
Total noninterest expense
347,164
332,458
Income before income taxes
275,281
269,948
Income tax expense
58,927
57,483
Net income
$ 216,354
$ 212,465
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 6.55
$ 6.45
Net income-diluted
6.44
6.34
Cash dividends declared
1.78
1.66
Common shares outstanding
33,216,519
32,933,018
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
33,055,152
32,919,348
Diluted
33,617,015
33,494,487
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.68 %
1.75 %
Return on average stockholders' equity
14.23
15.89
Net interest margin
3.73
3.79
Efficiency ratio
54.98
54.51
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$ 13,554,314
$ 13,313,482
$ 12,737,318
$ 12,602,425
$ 12,372,042
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
3,315,932
2,743,578
2,299,019
2,341,604
2,172,001
Debt securities
1,211,754
1,376,913
1,441,365
1,534,651
1,555,095
Total loans
8,033,183
8,188,202
8,054,856
7,787,857
7,660,134
Allowance for credit losses
(99,497)
(101,882)
(99,626)
(97,267)
(96,800)
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
3,907,060
3,858,670
3,815,818
3,849,807
3,982,226
Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits
5,231,327
5,122,457
4,930,853
4,901,081
4,699,865
Savings deposits
1,110,020
1,082,855
1,084,266
1,076,181
1,056,404
Time deposits
1,470,139
1,410,370
1,184,665
1,082,552
961,627
Total deposits
11,718,546
11,474,352
11,015,602
10,909,621
10,700,122
Stockholders' equity
1,621,187
1,584,575
1,512,492
1,469,312
1,433,891
Book value per common share
48.81
47.84
45.80
44.57
43.54
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
42.92
41.91
39.83
38.56
37.50
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Average loans to deposits
69.63 %
72.27 %
72.25 %
71.97 %
70.52 %
Average earning assets to total assets
93.14
93.02
92.77
92.67
92.42
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
11.87
11.88
11.71
11.65
11.30
Asset Quality Data:
Past due loans
$ 7,739
$ 4,628
$ 4,280
$ 6,332
$ 9,542
Nonaccrual loans (3)
57,984
45,481
44,021
41,996
24,573
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
33,665
39,519
38,497
35,116
34,200
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.72 %
0.56 %
0.55 %
0.54 %
0.32 %
Allowance to total loans
1.24
1.24
1.24
1.25
1.26
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
171.59
224.01
226.32
231.61
393.92
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.05
0.02
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
Stockholders' equity
$ 1,621,187
$ 1,584,575
$ 1,512,492
$ 1,469,312
$ 1,433,891
Less goodwill
182,263
182,263
182,263
182,263
182,263
Less intangible assets, net
13,158
14,045
14,931
15,818
16,704
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 1,425,766
$ 1,388,267
$ 1,315,298
$ 1,271,231
$ 1,234,924
Common shares outstanding
33,216,519
33,122,689
33,022,124
32,966,678
32,933,018
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 42.92
$ 41.91
$ 39.83
$ 38.56
$ 37.50
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $9.0 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2024.
BancFirst Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
And Interest Margin Analysis
Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 8,084,358
$ 141,152
6.93
%
$ 7,958,463
$ 555,426
6.96 %
Securities - taxable
1,341,045
7,846
2.32
1,448,103
34,300
2.36
Securities - tax exempt
2,236
22
3.82
2,415
93
3.85
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and FFS
3,097,982
37,553
4.81
2,553,503
134,941
5.27
Total earning assets
12,525,621
186,573
5.91
11,962,484
724,760
6.04
Nonearning assets:
Cash and due from banks
205,093
201,666
Interest receivable and other assets
819,199
810,732
Allowance for credit losses
(101,395)
(99,098)
Total nonearning assets
922,897
913,300
Total assets
$ 13,448,518
$ 12,875,784
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits
$ 5,165,391
$ 44,302
3.40
%
$ 4,992,037
$ 181,201
3.62
Savings deposits
1,095,677
8,754
3.17
1,076,837
36,256
3.36
Time deposits
1,437,296
16,344
4.51
1,219,253
55,450
4.54
Short-term borrowings
2,990
32
4.30
4,999
235
4.69
Subordinated debt
86,148
1,032
4.75
86,127
4,123
4.77
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,787,502
70,464
3.59
7,379,253
277,265
3.75
Interest free funds:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,911,434
3,842,049
Interest payable and other liabilities
153,812
138,007
Stockholders' equity
1,595,770
1,516,475
Total interest free funds
5,661,016
5,496,531
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 13,448,518
$ 12,875,784
Net interest income
$ 116,109
$ 447,495
Net interest spread
2.32
%
2.29 %
Effect of interest free funds
1.36
%
1.44 %
Net interest margin
3.68
%
3.73 %
SOURCE BancFirst