Bancfirst Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $56.5 million, or $1.68 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $48.9 million, or $1.46 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $216.4 million, or $6.44 diluted earnings per share, compared to $212.5 million, or $6.34 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $115.9 million compared to $105.1 million for the same period in 2023. Increased loan volume was the primary driver of the change in net interest income, but was partially offset by the impact of the shifting mix between interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing deposits. Net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31 was 3.68% in 2024 compared to 3.67% in 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reversed $1.4 million of allowance for credit losses resulting in a nominal decrease in the allowance as a percentage of loans when compared to a year ago and no change from prior quarter.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $47.0 million compared to $45.2 million last year. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and insurance commissions each increased when compared to fourth quarter last year. Also contributing to the period over period change was a $355,000 gain on equity securities recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a loss of $1.4 million during the same period last year.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $92.3 million compared to $89.8 million in the fourth quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.6 million. This increase was partially offset by a lower write-down of other real estate owned of $3.9 million in 2024 compared to $5.2 million in 2023.

At December 31, 2024, the Company's total assets were $13.6 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion from December 31, 2023. Loans grew $373.0 million from December 31, 2023, totaling $8.0 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposits totaled $11.7 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion from year-end 2023. Sweep accounts totaled $5.2 billion at December 31, 2024, up $871.6 million from December 31, 2023. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.6 billion, an increase of $187.3 million from the end of 2023.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $58.0 million, representing 0.72% of total loans at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.32% at year-end 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at the end of 2024 compared to 1.26% at December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs of $985,000 for the quarter remained relatively stable when compared to $976,000 for the fourth quarter last year.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported record net income and record earnings per share for the fourth consecutive year. Loan growth was the primary driver of improved results in 2024 when compared to last year while asset quality remained strong. The return of deposit growth was encouraging albeit entirely in the interest bearing and time segments. Our outlook for 2025 is positive overall as the economy in our region of the country continues to perform well."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2024

2024

2024

2024

2023



4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 115,917

$ 114,957

$ 109,896

$ 106,104

$ 105,066 (Benefit from) provision for credit losses

(1,400)

3,031

3,358

4,015

- Noninterest income:



















Trust revenue

5,551

5,672

5,490

5,088

5,106 Service charges on deposits

18,133

17,723

17,280

16,428

16,841 Securities transactions

355

(308)

317

(267)

(1,364) Sales of loans

731

721

733

491

512 Insurance commissions

7,914

9,391

6,668

9,455

7,220 Cash management

9,221

9,189

9,149

8,651

7,878 Other

5,114

6,324

4,307

5,054

8,964 Total noninterest income

47,019

48,712

43,944

44,900

45,157





















Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

54,327

54,215

51,928

51,528

50,731 Occupancy expense, net

5,977

5,776

5,233

5,206

5,439 Depreciation

4,593

4,482

4,504

4,556

4,560 Amortization of intangible assets

887

886

887

886

887 Data processing services

2,726

2,720

2,696

2,616

2,224 Net expense from other real estate owned

6,446

2,751

1,656

2,202

7,870 Marketing and business promotion

2,719

2,168

2,246

2,256

2,653 Deposit insurance

1,653

1,645

1,614

1,438

1,332 Other

13,007

12,091

14,552

12,091

14,120 Total noninterest expense

92,335

86,734

85,316

82,779

89,816 Income before income taxes

72,001

73,904

65,166

64,210

60,407 Income tax expense

15,525

15,001

14,525

13,876

11,473 Net income

$ 56,476

$ 58,903

$ 50,641

$ 50,334

$ 48,934 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 1.71

$ 1.78

$ 1.53

$ 1.53

$ 1.48 Net income-diluted

1.68

1.75

1.51

1.50

1.46 Cash dividends declared

0.46

0.46

0.43

0.43

0.43 Common shares outstanding

33,216,519

33,122,689

33,022,124

32,966,678

32,933,018 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

33,172,530

33,097,164

33,001,180

32,947,983

32,926,326 Diluted

33,750,993

33,646,549

33,525,061

33,513,412

33,483,691 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.67 %

1.80 %

1.61 %

1.63 %

1.58 % Return on average stockholders' equity

14.04

15.14

13.72

13.96

13.98 Net interest margin

3.68

3.78

3.76

3.70

3.67 Efficiency ratio

56.67

52.99

55.46

54.82

59.79

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













Twelve months ended December 31,



2024

2023 Condensed Income Statements:







Net interest income

$ 446,874

$ 424,456 Provision for credit losses

9,004

7,458 Noninterest income:







Trust revenue

21,801

18,784 Service charges on deposits

69,564

77,367 Securities transactions

97

(1,828) Sales of loans

2,676

2,607 Insurance commissions

33,428

30,615 Cash management

36,210

30,716 Other

20,799

27,147 Total noninterest income

184,575

185,408









Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

211,998

199,986 Occupancy expense, net

22,192

21,027 Depreciation

18,135

18,657 Amortization of intangible assets

3,546

3,532 Data processing services

10,758

8,368 Net expense from other real estate owned

13,055

15,938 Marketing and business promotion

9,389

9,114 Deposit insurance

6,350

5,827 Other

51,741

50,009 Total noninterest expense

347,164

332,458 Income before income taxes

275,281

269,948 Income tax expense

58,927

57,483 Net income

$ 216,354

$ 212,465 Per Common Share Data:







Net income-basic

$ 6.55

$ 6.45 Net income-diluted

6.44

6.34 Cash dividends declared

1.78

1.66 Common shares outstanding

33,216,519

32,933,018 Average common shares outstanding -







Basic

33,055,152

32,919,348 Diluted

33,617,015

33,494,487 Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets

1.68 %

1.75 % Return on average stockholders' equity

14.23

15.89 Net interest margin

3.73

3.79 Efficiency ratio

54.98

54.51

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2024

2024

2024

2024

2023



4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets

$ 13,554,314

$ 13,313,482

$ 12,737,318

$ 12,602,425

$ 12,372,042 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

3,315,932

2,743,578

2,299,019

2,341,604

2,172,001 Debt securities

1,211,754

1,376,913

1,441,365

1,534,651

1,555,095 Total loans

8,033,183

8,188,202

8,054,856

7,787,857

7,660,134 Allowance for credit losses

(99,497)

(101,882)

(99,626)

(97,267)

(96,800) Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,907,060

3,858,670

3,815,818

3,849,807

3,982,226 Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

5,231,327

5,122,457

4,930,853

4,901,081

4,699,865 Savings deposits

1,110,020

1,082,855

1,084,266

1,076,181

1,056,404 Time deposits

1,470,139

1,410,370

1,184,665

1,082,552

961,627 Total deposits

11,718,546

11,474,352

11,015,602

10,909,621

10,700,122 Stockholders' equity

1,621,187

1,584,575

1,512,492

1,469,312

1,433,891 Book value per common share

48.81

47.84

45.80

44.57

43.54 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

42.92

41.91

39.83

38.56

37.50 Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits

69.63 %

72.27 %

72.25 %

71.97 %

70.52 % Average earning assets to total assets

93.14

93.02

92.77

92.67

92.42 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

11.87

11.88

11.71

11.65

11.30 Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans

$ 7,739

$ 4,628

$ 4,280

$ 6,332

$ 9,542 Nonaccrual loans (3)

57,984

45,481

44,021

41,996

24,573 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

33,665

39,519

38,497

35,116

34,200 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.72 %

0.56 %

0.55 %

0.54 %

0.32 % Allowance to total loans

1.24

1.24

1.24

1.25

1.26 Allowance to nonaccrual loans

171.59

224.01

226.32

231.61

393.92 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.05

0.02





















Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):

































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,621,187

$ 1,584,575

$ 1,512,492

$ 1,469,312

$ 1,433,891 Less goodwill

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263 Less intangible assets, net

13,158

14,045

14,931

15,818

16,704 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,425,766

$ 1,388,267

$ 1,315,298

$ 1,271,231

$ 1,234,924 Common shares outstanding

33,216,519

33,122,689

33,022,124

32,966,678

32,933,018 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 42.92

$ 41.91

$ 39.83

$ 38.56

$ 37.50























(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $9.0 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2024.



BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024



December 31, 2024





Interest

Average







Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/



Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate ASSETS











Earning assets:























Loans $ 8,084,358

$ 141,152

6.93 %

$ 7,958,463

$ 555,426

6.96 % Securities - taxable 1,341,045

7,846

2.32



1,448,103

34,300

2.36 Securities - tax exempt 2,236

22

3.82



2,415

93

3.85 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and FFS 3,097,982

37,553

4.81



2,553,503

134,941

5.27 Total earning assets 12,525,621

186,573

5.91



11,962,484

724,760

6.04

























Nonearning assets:























Cash and due from banks 205,093











201,666







Interest receivable and other assets 819,199











810,732







Allowance for credit losses (101,395)











(99,098)







Total nonearning assets 922,897











913,300







Total assets $ 13,448,518











$ 12,875,784

































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:























Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits $ 5,165,391

$ 44,302

3.40 %

$ 4,992,037

$ 181,201

3.62 Savings deposits 1,095,677

8,754

3.17



1,076,837

36,256

3.36 Time deposits 1,437,296

16,344

4.51



1,219,253

55,450

4.54 Short-term borrowings 2,990

32

4.30



4,999

235

4.69 Subordinated debt 86,148

1,032

4.75



86,127

4,123

4.77 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,787,502

70,464

3.59



7,379,253

277,265

3.75

























Interest free funds:























Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,911,434











3,842,049







Interest payable and other liabilities 153,812











138,007







Stockholders' equity 1,595,770











1,516,475







Total interest free funds 5,661,016











5,496,531







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,448,518











$ 12,875,784







Net interest income



$ 116,109











$ 447,495



Net interest spread







2.32 %









2.29 % Effect of interest free funds







1.36 %









1.44 % Net interest margin







3.68 %









3.73 %



























