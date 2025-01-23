SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation ("SouthState" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024.
"SouthState finished strong in 2024. We produced steady growth in loans and deposits and had a nice uptick in net interest margin and fees. The result was net income of $144 million and a 9% increase in PPNR over the third quarter, driven by 6% revenue growth", commented John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer. "We were also pleased to receive prompt regulatory approval of the IBTX acquisition, which allowed us to close ahead of schedule on January 1. With Independent Financial, our momentum carries forward into 2025. We will continue working to build a high-quality bank with scale in the fastest growing markets in the country."
Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2024 include:
Returns
- Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.87; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.93
- Net Income of $144.2 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $148.8 million
- Return on Average Common Equity of 9.7%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 15.1% and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 15.6%*
- Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.23% and Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.27%*
- Book Value per Share of $77.18; Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $51.11
Performance
- Net Interest Income of $370 million; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion) (Non-GAAP) of $367 million
- Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.48%
- Net charge-offs of $5.3 million, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized; $6.4 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.51% of loans
- Noninterest Income of $81 million; Noninterest Income represented 0.69% of average assets for the fourth quarter of 2024*
- Efficiency Ratio of 56% and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 54%
* Annualized percentages
Balance Sheet
- Loans increased $355 million, or 4% annualized, led by increases in commercial and industrial, and commercial owner occupied real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 89%
- Deposits increased $423 million, or 4% annualized
- Total loan yield of 5.76%, down 0.10% from prior quarter
- Total deposit cost of 1.75%, down 0.15% from prior quarter
- Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.8%, 15.0%, 10.0%, and 12.6%, respectively†
† Preliminary
Mergers & Acquisitions
- Completed previously announced merger of Independent Bank Group, Inc. ("Independent") on January 1, 2025
Other Subsequent Events
- SouthState Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") entered into an agreement on January 8, 2025 with entities affiliated with Blue Owl Real Estate Capital, LLC to sell branch properties and enter into triple net lease agreements with such purchasers on those same properties effective upon the closing of the sale
- The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.54 per share, payable on February 14, 2025 to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2025
Financial Performance
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
INCOME STATEMENT
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest Income
Loans, including fees (1)
$
489,709
$
494,082
$
478,360
$
463,688
$
459,880
$
1,925,838
$
1,716,405
Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities
purchased under agreements to resell
59,096
50,096
52,764
53,567
55,555
215,524
228,001
Total interest income
548,805
544,178
531,124
517,255
515,435
2,141,362
1,944,406
Interest Expense
Deposits
168,263
177,919
165,481
160,162
149,584
671,825
440,257
Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements
to repurchase, and other borrowings
10,763
14,779
15,384
13,157
11,620
54,083
51,541
Total interest expense
179,026
192,698
180,865
173,319
161,204
725,908
491,798
Net Interest Income
369,779
351,480
350,259
343,936
354,231
1,415,454
1,452,608
Provision (recovery) for credit losses
6,371
(6,971)
3,889
12,686
9,893
15,975
114,082
Net Interest Income after Provision (Recovery) for Credit Losses
363,408
358,451
346,370
331,250
344,338
1,399,479
1,338,526
Noninterest Income
80,545
74,934
75,225
71,558
65,489
302,262
286,906
Noninterest Expense
Operating expense
250,699
243,543
242,343
240,923
245,774
977,508
955,727
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)
6,531
3,304
5,785
4,513
1,778
20,133
13,162
FDIC special assessment
(621)
-
619
3,854
25,691
3,852
25,691
Total noninterest expense
256,609
246,847
248,747
249,290
273,243
1,001,493
994,580
Income before Income Tax Provision
187,344
186,538
172,848
153,518
136,584
700,248
630,852
Income tax provision
43,166
43,359
40,478
38,462
29,793
165,465
136,544
Net Income
$
144,178
$
143,179
$
132,370
$
115,056
$
106,791
$
534,783
$
494,308
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)
Net Income (GAAP)
$
144,178
$
143,179
$
132,370
$
115,056
$
106,791
$
534,783
$
494,308
Securities losses (gains), net of tax
38
-
-
-
2
38
(33)
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
5,026
2,536
4,430
3,382
1,391
15,374
10,291
FDIC special assessment, net of tax
(478)
-
474
2,888
20,087
2,884
20,087
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)
$
148,764
$
145,715
$
137,274
$
121,326
$
128,271
$
553,079
$
524,653
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.89
$
1.88
$
1.74
$
1.51
$
1.40
$
7.01
$
6.50
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.87
$
1.86
$
1.73
$
1.50
$
1.39
$
6.97
$
6.46
Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)
$
1.95
$
1.91
$
1.80
$
1.59
$
1.69
$
7.25
$
6.90
Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)
$
1.93
$
1.90
$
1.79
$
1.58
$
1.67
$
7.21
$
6.86
Dividends per common share
$
0.54
$
0.54
$
0.52
$
0.52
$
0.52
$
2.12
$
2.04
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding
76,360,935
76,299,069
76,251,401
76,301,411
76,100,187
76,303,351
76,050,730
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
76,957,882
76,805,436
76,607,281
76,660,081
76,634,100
76,762,354
76,479,557
Effective tax rate
23.04 %
23.24 %
23.42 %
25.05 %
21.81 %
23.63 %
21.64 %
Performance and Capital Ratios
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.23
%
1.25
%
1.17
%
1.03
%
0.94
%
1.17
%
1.11
%
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)
1.27
%
1.27
%
1.22
%
1.08
%
1.13
%
1.21
%
1.17
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
9.72
%
9.91
%
9.58
%
8.36
%
7.99
%
9.41
%
9.37
%
Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)
10.03
%
10.08
%
9.94
%
8.81
%
9.60
%
9.73
%
9.94
%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)
15.09
%
15.63
%
15.49
%
13.63
%
13.53
%
14.98
%
15.87
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)
15.56
%
15.89
%
16.05
%
14.35
%
16.12
%
15.47
%
16.80
%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
55.73
%
56.58
%
57.03
%
58.48
%
63.43
%
56.93
%
55.50
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)
54.42
%
55.80
%
55.52
%
56.47
%
56.89
%
55.53
%
53.27
%
Dividend payout ratio (5)
28.58
%
28.76
%
29.93
%
34.42
%
37.01
%
30.22
%
31.34
%
Book value per common share
$
77.18
$
77.42
$
74.16
$
72.82
$
72.78
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)
$
51.11
$
51.26
$
47.90
$
46.48
$
46.32
CAPITAL RATIOS
Equity-to-assets
12.7
%
12.8
%
12.4
%
12.3
%
12.3
%
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)
8.8
%
8.9
%
8.4
%
8.2
%
8.2
%
Tier 1 leverage (6)
10.0
%
10.0
%
9.7
%
9.6
%
9.4
%
Tier 1 common equity (6)
12.6
%
12.4
%
12.1
%
11.9
%
11.8
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)
12.6
%
12.4
%
12.1
%
11.9
%
11.8
%
Total risk-based capital (6)
15.0
%
14.7
%
14.4
%
14.4
%
14.1
%
Balance Sheet
Ending Balance
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
BALANCE SHEET
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
525,506
$
563,887
$
507,425
$
478,271
$
510,922
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks
866,561
648,792
609,741
731,186
487,955
Cash and cash equivalents
1,392,067
1,212,679
1,117,166
1,209,457
998,877
Trading securities, at fair value
102,932
87,103
92,161
66,188
31,321
Investment securities:
Securities held to maturity
2,254,670
2,301,307
2,348,528
2,446,589
2,487,440
Securities available for sale, at fair value
4,320,593
4,564,363
4,498,264
4,598,400
4,784,388
Other investments
223,613
211,458
201,516
187,285
192,043
Total investment securities
6,798,876
7,077,128
7,048,308
7,232,274
7,463,871
Loans held for sale
279,426
287,043
100,007
56,553
50,888
Loans:
Purchased credit deteriorated
862,155
913,342
957,255
1,031,283
1,108,813
Purchased non-credit deteriorated
3,635,782
3,959,028
4,253,323
4,534,583
4,796,913
Non-acquired
29,404,990
28,675,822
28,023,986
27,101,444
26,482,763
Less allowance for credit losses
(465,280)
(467,981)
(472,298)
(469,654)
(456,573)
Loans, net
33,437,647
33,080,211
32,762,266
32,197,656
31,931,916
Premises and equipment, net
502,559
507,452
517,382
512,635
519,197
Bank owned life insurance
1,013,209
1,007,275
1,001,998
997,562
991,454
Mortgage servicing rights
89,795
83,512
88,904
87,970
85,164
Core deposit and other intangibles
66,458
71,835
77,389
83,193
88,776
Goodwill
1,923,106
1,923,106
1,923,106
1,923,106
1,923,106
Other assets
775,129
745,303
765,283
778,244
817,454
Total assets
$
46,381,204
$
46,082,647
$
45,493,970
$
45,144,838
$
44,902,024
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
10,192,117
$
10,376,531
$
10,374,464
$
10,546,410
$
10,649,274
Interest-bearing
27,868,749
27,261,664
26,723,938
26,632,024
26,399,635
Total deposits
38,060,866
37,638,195
37,098,402
37,178,434
37,048,909
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase
514,912
538,322
542,403
554,691
489,185
Other borrowings
391,534
691,626
691,719
391,812
491,904
Reserve for unfunded commitments
45,327
41,515
50,248
53,229
56,303
Other liabilities
1,478,150
1,268,409
1,460,795
1,419,663
1,282,625
Total liabilities
40,490,789
40,178,067
39,843,567
39,597,829
39,368,926
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares
190,805
190,674
190,489
190,443
190,055
Surplus
4,259,722
4,249,672
4,238,192
4,230,345
4,240,413
Retained earnings
2,046,809
1,943,874
1,841,933
1,749,215
1,685,166
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(606,921)
(479,640)
(620,211)
(622,994)
(582,536)
Total shareholders' equity
5,890,415
5,904,580
5,650,403
5,547,009
5,533,098
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
46,381,204
$
46,082,647
$
45,493,970
$
45,144,838
$
44,902,024
Common shares issued and outstanding
76,322,206
76,269,577
76,195,723
76,177,163
76,022,039
Net Interest Income and Margin
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Interest-Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks
$
1,308,313
$
14,162
4.31 %
$
559,942
$
6,462
4.59 %
$
814,244
$
10,029
4.89 %
Investment securities
7,144,438
44,934
2.50 %
7,163,934
43,634
2.42 %
7,382,800
45,526
2.45 %
Loans held for sale
179,803
2,304
5.10 %
112,429
2,694
9.53 %
28,878
552
7.58 %
Total loans held for investment
33,662,822
487,405
5.76 %
33,387,675
491,388
5.86 %
32,239,455
459,328
5.65 %
Total interest-earning assets
42,295,376
548,805
5.16 %
41,223,980
544,178
5.25 %
40,465,377
515,435
5.05 %
Noninterest-earning assets
4,214,390
4,373,250
4,572,255
Total Assets
$
46,509,766
$
45,597,230
$
45,037,632
Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):
Transaction and money market accounts
$
20,823,079
$
121,239
2.32 %
$
19,936,966
$
129,613
2.59 %
$
18,957,647
$
107,994
2.26 %
Savings deposits
2,427,760
1,741
0.29 %
2,453,886
1,893
0.31 %
2,680,065
1,888
0.28 %
Certificates and other time deposits
4,517,047
45,283
3.99 %
4,489,441
46,413
4.11 %
4,294,555
39,702
3.67 %
Federal funds purchased
292,626
3,479
4.73 %
304,582
4,178
5.46 %
256,672
3,453
5.34 %
Repurchase agreements
261,373
1,382
2.10 %
258,166
1,519
2.34 %
265,839
1,458
2.18 %
Other borrowings
394,853
5,902
5.95 %
611,247
9,082
5.91 %
438,701
6,709
6.07 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
28,716,738
179,026
2.48 %
28,054,288
192,698
2.73 %
26,893,479
161,204
2.38 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
10,561,382
10,412,512
11,059,306
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
1,330,020
1,382,260
1,784,956
Shareholders' equity
5,901,626
5,748,170
5,299,891
Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity
17,793,028
17,542,942
18,144,153
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
46,509,766
$
45,597,230
$
45,037,632
Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)
$
369,779
3.48 %
$
351,480
3.39 %
$
354,231
3.47 %
Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)
3.48 %
3.40 %
3.48 %
Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)
1.75 %
1.90 %
1.60 %
Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)
1.81 %
1.99 %
1.69 %
Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)
$
2,887
$
2,858
$
3,870
Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment
$
547
$
486
$
659
The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $36.9 million as of December 31, 2024.
Noninterest Income and Expense
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Noninterest Income:
Fees on deposit accounts
$
35,121
$
33,986
$
33,842
$
33,145
$
33,225
$
136,094
$
129,015
Mortgage banking income
4,777
3,189
5,912
6,169
2,191
20,047
13,355
Trust and investment services income
12,414
11,578
11,091
10,391
10,131
45,474
39,447
Securities (losses) gains, net
(50)
-
-
-
(2)
(50)
43
Correspondent banking and capital markets income
20,905
17,381
16,267
14,591
16,081
69,144
90,579
Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin
(7,350)
(7,488)
(11,407)
(10,280)
(12,677)
(36,525)
(41,478)
Total correspondent banking and capital markets income
13,555
9,893
4,860
4,311
3,404
32,619
49,101
Bank owned life insurance income
7,944
8,276
7,372
6,892
6,567
30,484
26,690
Other
6,784
8,012
12,148
10,650
9,973
37,594
29,255
Total Noninterest Income
$
80,545
$
74,934
$
75,225
$
71,558
$
65,489
$
302,262
$
286,906
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
$
154,116
$
150,865
$
151,435
$
150,453
$
145,850
$
606,869
$
583,398
Occupancy expense
22,831
22,242
22,453
22,577
22,715
90,103
88,695
Information services expense
23,416
23,280
23,144
22,353
22,000
92,193
84,472
OREO and loan related expense
1,416
1,358
1,307
606
948
4,687
1,716
Business development and staff related
7,450
5,797
6,220
5,799
7,492
25,266
26,116
Amortization of intangibles
5,326
5,327
5,744
5,998
6,615
22,395
27,558
Professional fees
5,366
4,017
3,906
3,115
7,025
16,404
18,547
Supplies and printing expense
2,729
2,762
2,526
2,540
2,761
10,558
10,578
FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges
7,365
7,482
7,771
8,534
8,325
31,152
33,070
Advertising and marketing
2,269
2,296
2,594
1,984
2,826
9,143
9,474
Other operating expenses
18,415
18,117
15,243
16,964
19,217
68,738
72,103
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)
6,531
3,304
5,785
4,513
1,778
20,133
13,162
FDIC special assessment
(621)
-
619
3,854
25,691
3,852
25,691
Total Noninterest Expense
$
256,609
$
246,847
$
248,747
$
249,290
$
273,243
$
1,001,493
$
994,580
Loans and Deposits
The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:
Ending Balance
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Construction and land development * †
$
2,184,327
$
2,458,151
$
2,592,307
$
2,437,343
$
2,923,514
Investor commercial real estate*
9,991,482
9,856,709
9,731,773
9,752,529
9,227,968
Commercial owner occupied real estate
5,716,376
5,544,716
5,522,978
5,511,855
5,497,671
Commercial and industrial
6,222,876
5,931,187
5,769,838
5,544,131
5,504,539
Consumer real estate *
8,714,969
8,649,714
8,440,724
8,223,066
7,993,450
Consumer/other
1,072,897
1,107,715
1,176,944
1,198,386
1,241,347
Total Loans
$
33,902,927
$
33,548,192
$
33,234,564
$
32,667,310
$
32,388,489
* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.
† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $386.2 million, $429.8 million, $544.2 million, $623.9 million, and $715.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
Ending Balance
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
DEPOSITS
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Noninterest-bearing checking
$
10,192,116
$
10,376,531
$
10,374,464
$
10,546,410
$
10,649,274
Interest-bearing checking
8,232,322
7,550,392
7,547,406
7,898,835
7,978,799
Savings
2,414,172
2,442,584
2,475,130
2,557,203
2,632,212
Money market
13,056,534
12,614,046
12,122,336
11,895,385
11,538,671
Time deposits
4,165,722
4,654,642
4,579,066
4,280,601
4,249,953
Total Deposits
$
38,060,866
$
37,638,195
$
37,098,402
$
37,178,434
$
37,048,909
Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)
$
33,895,144
$
32,983,553
$
32,519,336
$
32,897,833
$
32,798,956
Asset Quality
Ending Balance
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:
Non-acquired
Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual
$
141,982
$
111,240
$
110,774
$
106,189
$
110,467
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
3,293
6,890
5,843
2,497
11,305
Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets
1,182
1,217
2,876
1,589
711
Total non-acquired nonperforming assets
146,457
119,347
119,493
110,275
122,483
Acquired
Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual
65,314
70,731
78,287
63,451
59,755
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
-
389
916
135
1,174
Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets
1,583
493
598
655
712
Total acquired nonperforming assets
66,897
71,613
79,801
64,241
61,641
Total nonperforming assets
$
213,354
$
190,960
$
199,294
$
174,516
$
184,124
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans
1.37 %
1.39 %
1.42 %
1.44 %
1.41 %
Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments, as a percentage of loans
1.51 %
1.52 %
1.57 %
1.60 %
1.58 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans
220.94 %
247.28 %
241.19 %
272.62 %
249.90 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)
0.06 %
0.07 %
0.05 %
0.03 %
0.09 %
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.46 %
0.41 %
0.44 %
0.39 %
0.41 %
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans
0.62 %
0.56 %
0.59 %
0.53 %
0.56 %
Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")
Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the fourth quarter of 2024:
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")
(Dollars in thousands)
NonPCD ACL
PCD ACL
Total ACL
UFC
Ending balance 9/30/2024
$
444,622
$
23,359
$
467,981
$
41,515
Charge offs
(8,407)
-
(8,407)
-
Acquired charge offs
(173)
(1,357)
(1,530)
-
Recoveries
2,140
-
2,140
-
Acquired recoveries
1,759
778
2,537
-
Provision (recovery) for credit losses
5,018
(2,459)
2,559
3,812
Ending balance 12/31/2024
$
444,959
$
20,321
$
465,280
$
45,327
Period end loans
$
33,040,772
$
862,155
$
33,902,927
N/A
Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans
1.35 %
2.36 %
1.37 %
N/A
Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *
$
7,780,323
Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)
0.58 %
* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 24, 2025. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/. The conference ID number is 4200408. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of January 24, 2025 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.
SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. The Bank, the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, Texas and Colorado. The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Net income (GAAP)
$
144,178
$
143,179
$
132,370
$
115,056
$
106,791
Provision (recovery) for credit losses
6,371
(6,971)
3,889
12,686
9,893
Tax provision
43,166
43,359
40,478
38,462
29,793
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)
6,531
3,304
5,785
4,513
1,778
FDIC special assessment
(621)
-
619
3,854
25,691
Securities losses
50
-
-
-
2
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)
$
199,675
$
182,871
$
183,141
$
174,571
$
173,948
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
369,779
$
351,480
$
350,259
$
343,936
$
354,231
Less:
Total accretion on acquired loans
2,887
2,858
4,386
4,287
3,870
Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)
$
366,892
$
348,622
$
345,873
$
339,649
$
350,361
NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
369,779
$
351,480
$
350,259
$
343,936
$
354,231
Total average interest-earning assets
42,295,376
41,223,980
41,011,662
40,657,176
40,465,377
NIM, non-tax equivalent
3.48
%
3.39
%
3.43
%
3.40
%
3.47
%
Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)
547
486
631
528
659
Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)
$
370,326
$
351,966
$
350,890
$
344,464
$
354,890
NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)
3.48
%
3.40
%
3.44
%
3.41
%
3.48
%
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)
Net income (GAAP)
$
144,178
$
143,179
$
132,370
$
115,056
$
106,791
$
534,783
$
494,308
Securities losses (gains), net of tax
38
-
-
-
2
38
(33)
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
5,026
2,536
4,430
3,382
1,391
15,374
10,291
FDIC special assessment, net of tax
(478)
-
474
2,888
20,087
2,884
20,087
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
148,764
$
145,715
$
137,274
$
121,326
$
128,271
$
553,079
$
524,653
Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)
Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)
$
1.89
$
1.88
$
1.74
$
1.51
$
1.40
$
7.01
$
6.50
Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax
0.00
-
-
-
0.00
0.00
(0.00)
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
0.07
0.03
0.05
0.04
0.03
0.20
0.14
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
(0.01)
-
0.01
0.04
0.26
0.04
0.26
Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)
$
1.95
$
1.91
$
1.80
$
1.59
$
1.69
$
7.25
$
6.90
Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)
Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)
$
1.87
$
1.86
$
1.73
$
1.50
$
1.39
$
6.97
$
6.46
Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax
0.00
-
-
-
0.00
0.00
(0.00)
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
0.07
0.04
0.05
0.04
0.02
0.21
0.13
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
(0.01)
-
0.01
0.04
0.26
0.04
0.26
Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)
$
1.93
$
1.90
$
1.79
$
1.58
$
1.67
$
7.21
$
6.86
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
1.23
%
1.25
%
1.17
%
1.03
%
0.94
%
1.17
%
1.11
%
Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax
0.00
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
(0.00)
%
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
0.04
%
0.02
%
0.05
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
(0.00)
%
-
%
0.00
%
0.03
%
0.18
%
0.01
%
0.04
%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.27
%
1.27
%
1.22
%
1.08
%
1.13
%
1.21
%
1.17
%
Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
9.72
%
9.91
%
9.58
%
8.36
%
7.99
%
9.41
%
9.37
%
Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax
0.00
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
(0.00)
%
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
0.34
%
0.17
%
0.33
%
0.24
%
0.11
%
0.27
%
0.19
%
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
(0.03)
%
-
%
0.03
%
0.21
%
1.50
%
0.05
%
0.38
%
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
10.03
%
10.08
%
9.94
%
8.81
%
9.60
%
9.73
%
9.94
%
Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
9.72
%
9.91
%
9.58
%
8.36
%
7.99
%
9.41
%
9.37
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
5.37
%
5.72
%
5.91
%
5.27
%
5.54
%
5.57
%
6.50
%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
15.09
%
15.63
%
15.49
%
13.63
%
13.53
%
14.98
%
15.87
%
Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
9.72
%
9.91
%
9.58
%
8.36
%
7.99
%
9.41
%
9.37
%
Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax
0.00
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
(0.00)
%
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
0.34
%
0.18
%
0.32
%
0.25
%
0.10
%
0.27
%
0.20
%
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
(0.03)
%
-
%
0.03
%
0.21
%
1.50
%
0.05
%
0.38
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets, net of tax
5.53
%
5.80
%
6.12
%
5.53
%
6.53
%
5.74
%
6.85
%
Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)
15.56
%
15.89
%
16.05
%
14.35
%
16.12
%
15.47
%
16.80
%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)
Efficiency ratio
55.73
%
56.58
%
57.03
%
58.48
%
63.43
%
56.93
%
55.50
%
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)
(1.31)
%
(0.78)
%
(1.36)
%
(1.08)
%
(0.43)
%
(1.14)
%
(0.76)
%
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment
-
%
-
%
(0.15)
%
(0.93)
%
(6.11)
%
(0.26)
%
(1.47)
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio
54.42
%
55.80
%
55.52
%
56.47
%
56.89
%
55.53
%
53.27
%
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
77.18
$
77.42
$
74.16
$
72.82
$
72.78
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
(26.07)
(26.16)
(26.26)
(26.34)
(26.46)
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
51.11
$
51.26
$
47.90
$
46.48
$
46.32
Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)
Equity-to-assets (GAAP)
12.70
%
12.81
%
12.42
%
12.29
%
12.32
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
(3.91)
%
(3.94)
%
(4.03)
%
(4.08)
%
(4.11)
%
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)
8.79
%
8.87
%
8.39
%
8.21
%
8.21
%
Footnotes to tables:
(1)
Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $2.9 million, $2.9 million, $4.4 million, $4.3 million, and $3.9 million during the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $14.4 million and $20.8 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)
Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, and FDIC special assessments. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense of $6.5 million, $3.3 million, $5.8 million, $4.5 million, and $1.8 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $20.1 million and $13.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; (b) pre-tax net securities losses of $(50,000) and $(2,000) for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and pre-tax net losses of $(50,000) and pre-tax net gains of $43,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; and (c) pre-tax FDIC special assessment of $(621,000), $619,000, $3.9 million, and $25.7 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $3.8 million and $25.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(3)
The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP" provide tables that reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP.
(4)
Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, FDIC special assessment and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $5.3 million, $5.3 million, $5.7 million, $6.0 million, and $6.6 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $22.4 million and $27.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively.
(5)
The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.
(6)
December 31, 2024 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.
(7)
Loan data excludes loans held for sale.
(8)
Includes pre-tax cyber incident costs of $329,000, $56,000, $3.5 million and $4.4 million for the quarters ended, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively, and $8.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
SouthState cautions readers that forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic volatility risk, including inflation, potentially resulting in higher rates, deterioration in the credit markets, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses, or on the other hand lower rates, which also may have other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential negative economic developments resulting from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) risks related to the ability of the Company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Independent including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of Independent's operations into SouthState's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate Independent's businesses into SouthState's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, and (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (4) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people as we grow and are located in new markets, and being able to offer competitive salaries and benefits, including flexibility of working remotely or in the office; (5) deposit attrition, client loss or revenue loss following completed mergers or acquisitions that may be greater than anticipated; (6) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the Bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (7) interest rate risk primarily resulting from our inability to effectively manage the risk, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (8) a decrease in our net interest income due to the interest rate environment; (9) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (10) unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; (11) potential deterioration in real estate values; (12) the loss of value of our investment portfolio could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; (13) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (14) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (15) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (16) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (17) volatility in the financial services industry (including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions), along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil, could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital; (18) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including deposit and loan pricing pressures and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (19) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards, and contractual obligations regarding data privacy and cybersecurity; (20) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of special FDIC assessments, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations or other guidance, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices; (21) risks related to the legal, regulatory, and supervisory environment, including changes in financial services legislation, regulation, policies, or government officials or other personnel; (22) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (23) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion including the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; (24) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the Company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (25) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of changes in federal and state laws, regulations and guidance relating to climate change; (26) excessive loan losses; (27) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from previously announced or proposed regulatory changes in the Bank's consumer programs and products; (28) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (29) catastrophic events such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including public health crises and infectious disease outbreaks, as well as any government actions in response to such events, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (30) geopolitical risk from terrorist activities and armed conflicts that may result in economic and supply disruptions, and loss of market and consumer confidence; (31) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (32) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (33) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; and (34) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.
