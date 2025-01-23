First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces Fourth Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2024 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $62.32 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to earnings of $55.31 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $45.98 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.43 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $0.39 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.32 for the fourth quarter of 2023.
For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $223.51 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $198.98 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $24.53 million, or 12.33 percent.
"We are very pleased with both our fourth quarter and annual results for 2024. We finished 2024 with strong growth in earnings, loans and deposits," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are encouraged by the momentum we have gained over this past year growing our earning assets and funding sources while seeing improvement in our margin. As we enter 2025, we will continue to remain focused on maintaining this momentum, staying consistent to our proven track record of sound fundamental banking practice and actively manage the impact of the current interest rate, regulatory and economic environments. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates and assure you that we will continue to put You First!", Mr. Dueser added.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $116.12 million compared to $107.11 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $97.51 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin, on a tax- equivalent basis, was 3.67 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.50 percent for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.33 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023. Average interest-earning assets were $12.86 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $11.93 billion for the same quarter a year ago.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.00 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a provision of $6.12 million for the third quarter of 2024. The Company did not record a provision in fourth quarter 2023. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $13.82 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, versus $10.63 million recorded in the prior year.
The allowance for credit losses totaled $98.33 million, at December 31, 2024, compared to $88.73 million, at December 31, 2023, or 1.24 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter) as of both year ends. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $8.68 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $7.90 million at December 31, 2023.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, net charge-offs totaled $1.94 million compared to net charge-offs of $786 thousand for the third quarter of 2024 and $980 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.80 percent on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.83 percent at September 30, 2024 and 0.49 percent at December 31, 2023. Classified loans totaled $233.85 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $229.92 million at September 30, 2024 and $176.21 million at December 31, 2023.
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $30.98 million compared to $32.36 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $21.98 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Notable changes for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the linked quarter and the same quarter a year ago are as follows:
- Trust fee income increased $968 thousand, or 8.28 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2024 and increased $1.98 million or 18.58 percent from the same quarter last year. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in assets under management to $10.83 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $9.78 billion at December 31, 2023, as well as increases in oil and gas related fees.
- Mortgage income increased to $3.01 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.94 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to increased loan volume from the prior year.
- Debit card fees increased by $482 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago.
- Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $433 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.36 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $536 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Securities totaling $90.72 million were sold in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulting in a loss on sales of securities of $6.21 million. There were no securities sales in 2024.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $70.10 million compared to $66.01 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $63.47 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Notable changes for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the linked quarter and the same quarter a year ago are as follows:
- Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $41.64 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $35.75 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 is primarily related to increases of $4.15 million in profit sharing and officer bonus and incentive accruals related to growth in earnings over the prior year. Additionally, officer and employee salaries increased for additions to the middle market lending team and the audit and risk departments due to growth.
- Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $734 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 largely due to increases in software amortization and expense, occupancy expense and legal, tax and professional fees offset by a decrease in FDIC insurance premiums of $1.59 million due to the special assessment in the prior year.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 46.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 51.97 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease from the same period in the prior year is primarily due to the increase in net interest income in 2024 as well as losses on sales of bonds in the prior year.
As of December 31, 2024, consolidated total assets were $13.98 billion compared to $13.11 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans totaled $7.91 billion at December 31, 2024, compared with loans of $7.15 billion at December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, loans grew $189.91 million, or 9.78 percent annualized, when compared to September 30, 2024 balances and grew $764.31 million or 10.69 percent from December 31, 2023 balances. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $12.16 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $11.81 billion at September 30, 2024 and $11.52 billion at December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, Deposits and Repurchase Agreements grew $347.17 million, or 11.69 percent annualized, when compared to September 30, 2024 balances and $640.36 million from December 31, 2023, or 5.56 percent.
Shareholders' equity was $1.61 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $1.66 billion at September 30, 2024, and $1.50 billion at December 31, 2023, resulting from growth in retained earnings offset by changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to the increase in unrealized losses in the bond portfolio related to the recent increase in longer term interest rates. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $424.29 million at December 31, 2024, compared to an unrealized loss of $329.82 million at September 30, 2024 and $403.30 million at December 31, 2023.
About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2024
2023
ASSETS
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Cash and due from banks
$
259,996
$
296,188
$
263,262
$
222,464
$
281,354
Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks
503,417
287,476
103,315
365,397
255,237
Federal funds sold
-
-
2,800
12,300
-
Investment securities
4,617,759
4,612,299
4,573,024
4,658,526
4,732,762
Loans, held-for-investment
7,913,098
7,723,191
7,519,733
7,229,410
7,148,791
Allowance for credit losses
(98,325)
(99,936)
(95,170)
(89,562)
(88,734)
Net loans, held-for-investment
7,814,773
7,623,255
7,424,563
7,139,848
7,060,057
Loans, held-for-sale
8,235
20,114
19,668
16,109
14,253
Premises and equipment, net
151,904
151,204
153,075
151,953
151,788
Goodwill
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
Other intangible assets
523
671
828
984
1,141
Other assets
309,330
278,244
310,059
310,096
295,521
Total assets
$
13,979,418
$
13,582,932
$
13,164,075
$
13,191,158
$
13,105,594
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
3,348,041
$
3,303,143
$
3,289,032
$
3,348,147
$
3,435,586
Interest-bearing deposits
8,751,133
8,452,718
8,120,125
7,941,661
7,702,714
Total deposits
12,099,174
11,755,861
11,409,157
11,289,808
11,138,300
Repurchase agreements
61,416
57,557
138,950
307,297
381,928
Borrowings
135,603
25,978
23,703
26,803
22,153
Trade date payable
-
5,416
-
-
-
Other liabilities
76,665
75,929
73,239
75,883
64,313
Shareholders' equity
1,606,560
1,662,191
1,519,026
1,491,367
1,498,900
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,979,418
$
13,582,932
$
13,164,075
$
13,191,158
$
13,105,594
Quarter Ended
2024
2023
INCOME STATEMENTS
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Interest income
$
165,792
$
159,958
$
153,673
$
149,495
$
142,207
Interest expense
49,675
52,849
50,400
49,253
44,699
Net interest income
116,117
107,109
103,273
100,242
97,508
Provision for credit losses
1,003
6,123
5,888
808
-
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
115,114
100,986
97,385
99,434
97,508
Noninterest income
30,977
32,362
31,268
29,383
21,979
Noninterest expense
70,099
66,012
65,012
63,940
63,474
Net income before income taxes
75,992
67,336
63,641
64,877
56,013
Income tax expense
13,671
12,028
11,156
11,480
10,031
Net income
$
62,321
$
55,308
$
52,485
$
53,397
$
45,982
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.44
$
0.39
$
0.37
$
0.37
$
0.32
Net income - diluted
0.43
0.39
0.37
0.37
0.32
Cash dividends declared
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
Book value
11.24
11.63
10.63
10.44
10.50
Tangible book value
9.04
9.43
8.43
8.24
8.30
Market value
36.05
37.01
29.53
32.81
30.30
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,944,704
142,906,070
142,848,909
142,817,159
142,716,939
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,898,110
142,853,215
142,814,363
142,724,674
142,680,263
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,352,067
143,188,857
143,088,930
143,029,449
143,069,900
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.81
%
1.66
%
1.61
%
1.62
%
1.42
%
Return on average equity
15.17
14.00
14.43
14.43
14.26
Return on average tangible equity
18.78
17.49
18.38
18.29
18.92
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.67
3.50
3.48
3.34
3.33
Efficiency ratio
46.81
46.45
47.41
48.37
51.97
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
INCOME STATEMENTS
2024
2023
Interest income
$
628,918
$
528,070
Interest expense
202,177
144,261
Net interest income
426,741
383,809
Provision for credit losses
13,821
10,631
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
412,920
373,178
Noninterest income
123,989
108,003
Noninterest expense
265,063
237,882
Net income before income taxes
271,846
243,299
Income tax expense
48,335
44,322
Net income
$
223,511
$
198,977
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
1.56
$
1.39
Net income - diluted
1.56
1.39
Cash dividends declared
0.72
0.71
Book value
11.24
10.50
Tangible book value
9.04
8.30
Market value
$
36.05
$
30.30
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,944,704
142,716,939
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,822,880
142,688,585
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,232,520
142,938,977
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.68
%
1.55
%
Return on average equity
14.51
14.99
Return on average tangible equity
18.24
19.65
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.50
3.29
Efficiency ratio
47.23
47.26
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
2024
2023
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Balance at beginning of period
$
99,936
$
95,170
$
89,562
$
88,734
$
89,714
Loans charged-off
(2,184)
(1,279)
(702)
(850)
(1,213)
Loan recoveries
243
493
400
422
233
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(1,941)
(786)
(302)
(428)
(980)
Provision for loan losses
330
5,552
5,910
1,256
-
Balance at end of period
$
98,325
$
99,936
$
95,170
$
89,562
$
88,734
ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
Balance at beginning of period
$
8,004
$
7,433
$
7,455
$
7,903
$
7,903
Provision for unfunded commitments
673
571
(22)
(448)
-
Balance at end of period
$
8,677
$
8,004
$
7,433
$
7,455
$
7,903
Allowance for loan losses /
period-end loans held-for-investment
1.24
%
1.29
%
1.27
%
1.24
%
1.24
%
Allowance for loan losses /
nonperforming loans
158.02
156.44
157.20
247.48
256.36
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
(annualized)
0.10
0.04
0.02
0.02
0.06
As of
2024
2023
COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Commercial:
C&I
$
1,176,993
$
1,175,774
$
1,141,990
$
1,191,516
$
1,164,811
Municipal
369,246
333,732
359,124
211,013
214,850
Total Commercial
1,546,239
1,509,506
1,501,114
1,402,529
1,379,661
Agricultural
95,543
83,269
86,186
87,882
84,890
Real Estate:
Construction & Development
1,054,603
1,013,810
986,394
921,773
963,158
Farm
339,665
315,720
318,597
311,002
344,954
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
805,566
825,928
815,713
853,721
827,969
Owner Occupied CRE
1,083,100
1,086,750
1,049,715
1,032,845
1,037,281
Residential
2,196,767
2,112,196
1,990,604
1,918,573
1,834,593
Total Real Estate
5,479,701
5,354,404
5,161,023
5,037,914
5,007,955
Consumer:
Auto
638,560
618,103
615,192
549,837
521,859
Non-Auto
153,055
157,909
156,218
151,248
154,426
Total Consumer
791,615
776,012
771,410
701,085
676,285
Total loans held-for-investment
$
7,913,098
$
7,723,191
$
7,519,733
$
7,229,410
$
7,148,791
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
Special Mention
$
42,563
$
41,362
$
57,864
$
62,623
$
40,834
Substandard
191,288
188,561
161,399
138,964
135,379
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total classified loans
$
233,851
$
229,923
$
219,263
$
201,587
$
176,213
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
61,938
$
63,378
$
60,311
$
36,157
$
33,609
Accruing loans 90 days past due
287
504
231
33
1,004
Total nonperforming loans
62,225
63,882
60,542
36,190
34,613
Foreclosed assets
871
535
647
1,014
483
Total nonperforming assets
$
63,096
$
64,417
$
61,189
$
37,204
$
35,096
As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets
0.80
%
0.83
%
0.81
%
0.51
%
0.49
%
As a % of end of period total assets
0.45
0.47
0.46
0.28
0.27
Quarter Ended
2024
2023
CAPITAL RATIOS
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
18.83
%
18.83
%
18.42
%
18.60
%
18.50
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
18.83
18.83
18.42
18.60
18.50
Total capital ratio
20.00
20.03
19.55
19.70
19.62
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.49
12.53
12.40
12.12
12.06
Tangible common equity ratio
9.46
10.16
9.38
9.14
9.26
Equity/Assets ratio
11.49
12.24
11.54
11.31
11.44
Quarter Ended
2024
2023
NONINTEREST INCOME
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Trust fees
$
12,662
$
11,694
$
11,714
$
11,379
$
10,678
Service charges on deposits
6,306
6,428
6,009
6,246
6,523
Debit card fees
5,506
5,528
5,145
4,891
5,024
Credit card fees
617
617
672
631
631
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
3,009
3,359
3,687
3,128
1,940
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
-
-
-
-
(6,205)
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
36
(30)
(58)
-
23
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
214
267
2
-
(101)
Interest on loan recoveries
433
1,359
664
555
536
Other noninterest income
2,194
3,140
3,433
2,553
2,930
Total noninterest income
$
30,977
$
32,362
$
31,268
$
29,383
$
21,979
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
37,996
$
35,262
$
35,569
$
35,003
$
34,560
Profit sharing expense
3,648
2,235
1,903
1,680
1,193
Net occupancy expense
3,753
3,738
3,618
3,470
3,348
Equipment expense
2,305
2,291
2,233
2,237
2,020
FDIC insurance premiums
1,511
1,514
1,508
1,965
3,105
Debit card expense
3,220
3,248
3,242
3,058
3,229
Legal, tax and professional fees
3,751
3,865
3,809
2,734
3,125
Audit fees
423
582
453
333
587
Printing, stationery and supplies
293
199
425
447
492
Amortization of intangible assets
147
157
157
157
228
Advertising, meals and public relations
1,642
1,466
1,466
1,455
1,146
Operational and other losses
863
955
769
1,154
1,096
Software amortization and expense
3,648
3,712
3,158
3,005
3,017
Other noninterest expense
6,899
6,788
6,702
7,242
6,328
Total noninterest expense
$
70,099
$
66,012
$
65,012
$
63,940
$
63,474
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
2,673
2,628
$
2,572
$
2,573
$
2,649
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
NONINTEREST INCOME
2024
2023
Trust fees
$
47,449
$
40,456
Service charges on deposits
24,988
25,378
Debit card fees
21,070
21,721
Credit card fees
2,537
2,645
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
13,183
11,890
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
-
(7,119)
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
(51)
46
Net gain on sale of assets
484
1,525
Interest on loan recoveries
3,010
2,055
Other noninterest income
11,319
9,406
Total noninterest income
$
123,989
$
108,003
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
143,830
$
130,542
Profit sharing expense
9,466
1,373
Net occupancy expense
14,579
13,766
Equipment expense
9,065
8,545
FDIC insurance premiums
6,498
7,749
Debit card expense
12,768
12,933
Legal, tax and professional fees
14,157
11,666
Audit fees
1,793
2,241
Printing, stationery and supplies
1,364
2,454
Amortization of intangible assets
618
912
Advertising, meals and public relations
6,028
6,032
Operational and other losses
3,741
3,842
Software amortization and expense
13,523
10,288
Other noninterest expense
27,633
25,539
Total noninterest expense
$
265,063
$
237,882
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
10,446
$
11,552
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2024
Sept. 30, 2024
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,895
$
23
4.90
%
$
2,901
$
43
5.84
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
308,118
3,578
4.62
200,756
2,716
5.38
Taxable securities
3,320,754
21,896
2.64
3,211,490
19,866
2.47
Tax-exempt securities
1,425,934
9,858
2.77
1,418,214
9,742
2.75
Loans
7,806,860
133,110
6.78
7,643,238
130,220
6.78
Total interest-earning assets
12,863,561
$
168,465
5.21
%
12,476,599
$
162,587
5.18
%
Noninterest-earning assets
824,757
817,757
Total assets
$
13,688,318
$
13,294,356
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
8,523,405
$
49,139
2.29
%
$
8,240,938
$
51,994
2.51
%
Repurchase Agreements
63,350
271
1.70
100,892
740
2.92
Borrowings
39,709
265
2.65
24,670
116
1.87
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,626,464
$
49,675
2.29
%
8,366,500
$
52,850
2.51
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,348,062
3,279,486
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
79,271
76,274
Shareholders' equity
1,634,521
1,572,096
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,688,318
$
13,294,356
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
118,790
3.67
%
$
109,737
3.50
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
5,160
$
74
5.81
%
$
3,923
$
57
5.85
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
159,707
2,292
5.77
344,969
4,657
5.43
Taxable securities
3,250,684
19,912
2.45
3,376,324
19,952
2.36
Tax-exempt securities
1,404,706
9,730
2.77
1,434,505
9,794
2.73
Loans
7,405,297
124,237
6.75
7,205,424
117,608
6.56
Total interest-earning assets
12,225,554
$
156,245
5.14
%
12,365,145
$
152,068
4.95
%
Noninterest-earning assets
855,719
864,885
Total assets
$
13,081,273
$
13,230,030
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
8,020,247
$
48,414
2.43
%
$
7,878,094
$
45,250
2.31
%
Repurchase Agreements
212,590
1,895
3.59
317,439
2,562
3.25
Borrowings
22,932
91
1.60
132,963
1,441
4.36
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,255,769
$
50,400
2.46
%
8,328,496
$
49,253
2.38
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,289,906
3,346,757
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
72,464
66,134
Shareholders' equity
1,463,134
1,488,643
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,081,273
$
13,230,030
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
105,845
3.48
%
$
102,815
3.34
%
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2023
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,768
$
25
5.72
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
145,839
1,961
5.33
Taxable securities
3,317,114
19,686
2.37
Tax-exempt securities
1,410,148
10,188
2.89
Loans
7,052,463
112,996
6.36
Total interest-earning assets
11,927,332
$
144,856
4.82
%
Noninterest-earning assets
886,811
Total assets
$
12,814,143
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
7,371,260
$
39,225
2.11
%
Repurchase Agreements
558,592
4,627
3.29
Borrowings
78,066
847
4.30
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,007,918
$
44,699
2.21
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,461,544
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
65,524
Shareholders' equity
1,279,157
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,814,143
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
100,157
3.33
%
Year Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
3,464
$
197
5.70
%
$
2,223
$
122
5.50
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
253,393
13,242
5.23
115,785
5,890
5.09
Taxable securities
3,289,683
81,626
2.48
3,500,839
79,925
2.28
Tax-exempt securities
1,420,846
39,124
2.75
1,597,204
45,815
2.87
Loans
7,516,352
505,176
6.72
6,784,352
407,870
6.01
Total interest-earning assets
12,483,738
$
639,365
5.12
%
12,000,403
$
539,622
4.50
%
Noninterest-earning assets
840,674
860,859
Total assets
$
13,324,412
$
12,861,262
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
8,166,855
$
194,801
2.39
%
$
7,188,171
$
124,830
1.74
%
Repurchase Agreements
173,068
5,468
3.16
568,205
16,139
2.84
Borrowings
54,943
1,909
3.47
81,262
3,292
4.05
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,394,866
$
202,178
2.41
%
7,837,638
$
144,261
1.84
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,316,040
3,632,559
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
73,559
63,238
Shareholders' equity
1,539,947
1,327,827
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,324,412
$
12,861,262
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
437,187
3.50
%
$
395,361
3.29
%
SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.