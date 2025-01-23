First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces Fourth Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2024 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $62.32 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to earnings of $55.31 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $45.98 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.43 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $0.39 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.32 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $223.51 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $198.98 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $24.53 million, or 12.33 percent.

"We are very pleased with both our fourth quarter and annual results for 2024. We finished 2024 with strong growth in earnings, loans and deposits," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are encouraged by the momentum we have gained over this past year growing our earning assets and funding sources while seeing improvement in our margin. As we enter 2025, we will continue to remain focused on maintaining this momentum, staying consistent to our proven track record of sound fundamental banking practice and actively manage the impact of the current interest rate, regulatory and economic environments. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates and assure you that we will continue to put You First!", Mr. Dueser added.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $116.12 million compared to $107.11 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $97.51 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin, on a tax- equivalent basis, was 3.67 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.50 percent for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.33 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023. Average interest-earning assets were $12.86 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $11.93 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.00 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a provision of $6.12 million for the third quarter of 2024. The Company did not record a provision in fourth quarter 2023. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $13.82 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, versus $10.63 million recorded in the prior year.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $98.33 million, at December 31, 2024, compared to $88.73 million, at December 31, 2023, or 1.24 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter) as of both year ends. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $8.68 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $7.90 million at December 31, 2023.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, net charge-offs totaled $1.94 million compared to net charge-offs of $786 thousand for the third quarter of 2024 and $980 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.80 percent on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.83 percent at September 30, 2024 and 0.49 percent at December 31, 2023. Classified loans totaled $233.85 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $229.92 million at September 30, 2024 and $176.21 million at December 31, 2023.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $30.98 million compared to $32.36 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $21.98 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Notable changes for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the linked quarter and the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

Trust fee income increased $968 thousand, or 8.28 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2024 and increased $1.98 million or 18.58 percent from the same quarter last year. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in assets under management to $10.83 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $9.78 billion at December 31, 2023, as well as increases in oil and gas related fees.

Mortgage income increased to $3.01 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.94 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to increased loan volume from the prior year.

Debit card fees increased by $482 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $433 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.36 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $536 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Securities totaling $90.72 million were sold in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulting in a loss on sales of securities of $6.21 million. There were no securities sales in 2024.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $70.10 million compared to $66.01 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $63.47 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Notable changes for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the linked quarter and the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $41.64 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $35.75 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 is primarily related to increases of $4.15 million in profit sharing and officer bonus and incentive accruals related to growth in earnings over the prior year. Additionally, officer and employee salaries increased for additions to the middle market lending team and the audit and risk departments due to growth.

Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $734 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 largely due to increases in software amortization and expense, occupancy expense and legal, tax and professional fees offset by a decrease in FDIC insurance premiums of $1.59 million due to the special assessment in the prior year.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 46.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 51.97 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease from the same period in the prior year is primarily due to the increase in net interest income in 2024 as well as losses on sales of bonds in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2024, consolidated total assets were $13.98 billion compared to $13.11 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans totaled $7.91 billion at December 31, 2024, compared with loans of $7.15 billion at December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, loans grew $189.91 million, or 9.78 percent annualized, when compared to September 30, 2024 balances and grew $764.31 million or 10.69 percent from December 31, 2023 balances. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $12.16 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $11.81 billion at September 30, 2024 and $11.52 billion at December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, Deposits and Repurchase Agreements grew $347.17 million, or 11.69 percent annualized, when compared to September 30, 2024 balances and $640.36 million from December 31, 2023, or 5.56 percent.

Shareholders' equity was $1.61 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $1.66 billion at September 30, 2024, and $1.50 billion at December 31, 2023, resulting from growth in retained earnings offset by changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to the increase in unrealized losses in the bond portfolio related to the recent increase in longer term interest rates. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $424.29 million at December 31, 2024, compared to an unrealized loss of $329.82 million at September 30, 2024 and $403.30 million at December 31, 2023.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

































As of



2024



2023

ASSETS

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Cash and due from banks $ 259,996

$ 296,188

$ 263,262

$ 222,464

$ 281,354

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

503,417



287,476



103,315



365,397



255,237

Federal funds sold

-



-



2,800



12,300



-

Investment securities

4,617,759



4,612,299



4,573,024



4,658,526



4,732,762

Loans, held-for-investment

7,913,098



7,723,191



7,519,733



7,229,410



7,148,791

Allowance for credit losses

(98,325)



(99,936)



(95,170)



(89,562)



(88,734)

Net loans, held-for-investment

7,814,773



7,623,255



7,424,563



7,139,848



7,060,057

Loans, held-for-sale

8,235



20,114



19,668



16,109



14,253

Premises and equipment, net

151,904



151,204



153,075



151,953



151,788

Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481

Other intangible assets

523



671



828



984



1,141

Other assets

309,330



278,244



310,059



310,096



295,521

Total assets $ 13,979,418

$ 13,582,932

$ 13,164,075

$ 13,191,158

$ 13,105,594

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,348,041

$ 3,303,143

$ 3,289,032

$ 3,348,147

$ 3,435,586

Interest-bearing deposits

8,751,133



8,452,718



8,120,125



7,941,661



7,702,714

Total deposits

12,099,174



11,755,861



11,409,157



11,289,808



11,138,300

Repurchase agreements

61,416



57,557



138,950



307,297



381,928

Borrowings

135,603



25,978



23,703



26,803



22,153

Trade date payable

-



5,416



-



-



-

Other liabilities

76,665



75,929



73,239



75,883



64,313

Shareholders' equity

1,606,560



1,662,191



1,519,026



1,491,367



1,498,900

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,979,418

$ 13,582,932

$ 13,164,075

$ 13,191,158

$ 13,105,594



































Quarter Ended



2024



2023

INCOME STATEMENTS

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Interest income $ 165,792

$ 159,958

$ 153,673

$ 149,495

$ 142,207

Interest expense

49,675



52,849



50,400



49,253



44,699

Net interest income

116,117



107,109



103,273



100,242



97,508

Provision for credit losses

1,003



6,123



5,888



808



-

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

115,114



100,986



97,385



99,434



97,508

Noninterest income

30,977



32,362



31,268



29,383



21,979

Noninterest expense

70,099



66,012



65,012



63,940



63,474

Net income before income taxes

75,992



67,336



63,641



64,877



56,013

Income tax expense

13,671



12,028



11,156



11,480



10,031

Net income $ 62,321

$ 55,308

$ 52,485

$ 53,397

$ 45,982

































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.44

$ 0.39

$ 0.37

$ 0.37

$ 0.32

Net income - diluted

0.43



0.39



0.37



0.37



0.32

Cash dividends declared

0.18



0.18



0.18



0.18



0.18

Book value

11.24



11.63



10.63



10.44



10.50

Tangible book value

9.04



9.43



8.43



8.24



8.30

Market value

36.05



37.01



29.53



32.81



30.30

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,944,704



142,906,070



142,848,909



142,817,159



142,716,939

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,898,110



142,853,215



142,814,363



142,724,674



142,680,263

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,352,067



143,188,857



143,088,930



143,029,449



143,069,900

































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.81 % 1.66 %

1.61 %

1.62 %

1.42 % Return on average equity

15.17



14.00



14.43



14.43



14.26

Return on average tangible equity

18.78



17.49



18.38



18.29



18.92

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.67



3.50



3.48



3.34



3.33

Efficiency ratio

46.81



46.45



47.41



48.37



51.97



































Year Ended



















Dec. 31,

















INCOME STATEMENTS

2024



2023



















Interest income $ 628,918

$ 528,070



















Interest expense

202,177



144,261



















Net interest income

426,741



383,809



















Provision for credit losses

13,821



10,631



















Net interest income after provision for credit losses

412,920



373,178



















Noninterest income

123,989



108,003



















Noninterest expense

265,063



237,882



















Net income before income taxes

271,846



243,299



















Income tax expense

48,335



44,322



















Net income $ 223,511

$ 198,977



















































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 1.56

$ 1.39



















Net income - diluted

1.56



1.39



















Cash dividends declared

0.72



0.71



















Book value

11.24



10.50



















Tangible book value

9.04



8.30



















Market value $ 36.05

$ 30.30



















Shares outstanding - end of period

142,944,704



142,716,939



















Average outstanding shares - basic

142,822,880



142,688,585



















Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,232,520



142,938,977



















































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.68 % 1.55 %

















Return on average equity

14.51



14.99



















Return on average tangible equity

18.24



19.65



















Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.50



3.29



















Efficiency ratio

47.23



47.26





















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

































Quarter Ended



2024



2023

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Balance at beginning of period $ 99,936

$ 95,170

$ 89,562

$ 88,734

$ 89,714

Loans charged-off

(2,184)



(1,279)



(702)



(850)



(1,213)

Loan recoveries

243



493



400



422



233

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(1,941)



(786)



(302)



(428)



(980)

Provision for loan losses

330



5,552



5,910



1,256



-

Balance at end of period $ 98,325

$ 99,936

$ 95,170

$ 89,562

$ 88,734

































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS





























Balance at beginning of period $ 8,004

$ 7,433

$ 7,455

$ 7,903

$ 7,903

Provision for unfunded commitments

673



571



(22)



(448)



-

Balance at end of period $ 8,677

$ 8,004

$ 7,433

$ 7,455

$ 7,903

































Allowance for loan losses /





























period-end loans held-for-investment

1.24 %

1.29 %

1.27 %

1.24 %

1.24 % Allowance for loan losses /





























nonperforming loans

158.02



156.44



157.20



247.48



256.36

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans





























(annualized)

0.10



0.04



0.02



0.02



0.06



































As of



2024



2023

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Commercial:





























C&I $ 1,176,993

$ 1,175,774

$ 1,141,990

$ 1,191,516

$ 1,164,811

Municipal

369,246



333,732



359,124



211,013



214,850

Total Commercial

1,546,239



1,509,506



1,501,114



1,402,529



1,379,661

Agricultural

95,543



83,269



86,186



87,882



84,890

Real Estate:





























Construction & Development

1,054,603



1,013,810



986,394



921,773



963,158

Farm

339,665



315,720



318,597



311,002



344,954

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

805,566



825,928



815,713



853,721



827,969

Owner Occupied CRE

1,083,100



1,086,750



1,049,715



1,032,845



1,037,281

Residential

2,196,767



2,112,196



1,990,604



1,918,573



1,834,593

Total Real Estate

5,479,701



5,354,404



5,161,023



5,037,914



5,007,955

Consumer:





























Auto

638,560



618,103



615,192



549,837



521,859

Non-Auto

153,055



157,909



156,218



151,248



154,426

Total Consumer

791,615



776,012



771,410



701,085



676,285

































Total loans held-for-investment $ 7,913,098

$ 7,723,191

$ 7,519,733

$ 7,229,410

$ 7,148,791

































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 42,563

$ 41,362

$ 57,864

$ 62,623

$ 40,834

Substandard

191,288



188,561



161,399



138,964



135,379

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-

Total classified loans $ 233,851

$ 229,923

$ 219,263

$ 201,587

$ 176,213

































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 61,938

$ 63,378

$ 60,311

$ 36,157

$ 33,609

Accruing loans 90 days past due

287



504



231



33



1,004

Total nonperforming loans

62,225



63,882



60,542



36,190



34,613

Foreclosed assets

871



535



647



1,014



483

Total nonperforming assets $ 63,096

$ 64,417

$ 61,189

$ 37,204

$ 35,096

































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.80 %

0.83 %

0.81 %

0.51 %

0.49 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.45



0.47



0.46



0.28



0.27



































Quarter Ended









2024















2023

CAPITAL RATIOS

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.83 % 18.83 %

18.42 %

18.60 %

18.50 % Tier 1 capital ratio

18.83



18.83



18.42



18.60



18.50

Total capital ratio

20.00



20.03



19.55



19.70



19.62

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.49



12.53



12.40



12.12



12.06

Tangible common equity ratio

9.46



10.16



9.38



9.14



9.26

Equity/Assets ratio

11.49



12.24



11.54



11.31



11.44



































Quarter Ended









2024















2023

NONINTEREST INCOME

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Trust fees $ 12,662

$ 11,694

$ 11,714

$ 11,379

$ 10,678

Service charges on deposits

6,306



6,428



6,009



6,246



6,523

Debit card fees

5,506



5,528



5,145



4,891



5,024

Credit card fees

617



617



672



631



631

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

3,009



3,359



3,687



3,128



1,940

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

-



-



-



-



(6,205)

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

36



(30)



(58)



-



23

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

214



267



2



-



(101)

Interest on loan recoveries

433



1,359



664



555



536

Other noninterest income

2,194



3,140



3,433



2,553



2,930

Total noninterest income $ 30,977

$ 32,362

$ 31,268

$ 29,383

$ 21,979

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 37,996

$ 35,262

$ 35,569

$ 35,003

$ 34,560

Profit sharing expense

3,648



2,235



1,903



1,680



1,193

Net occupancy expense

3,753



3,738



3,618



3,470



3,348

Equipment expense

2,305



2,291



2,233



2,237



2,020

FDIC insurance premiums

1,511



1,514



1,508



1,965



3,105

Debit card expense

3,220



3,248



3,242



3,058



3,229

Legal, tax and professional fees

3,751



3,865



3,809



2,734



3,125

Audit fees

423



582



453



333



587

Printing, stationery and supplies

293



199



425



447



492

Amortization of intangible assets

147



157



157



157



228

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,642



1,466



1,466



1,455



1,146

Operational and other losses

863



955



769



1,154



1,096

Software amortization and expense

3,648



3,712



3,158



3,005



3,017

Other noninterest expense

6,899



6,788



6,702



7,242



6,328

Total noninterest expense $ 70,099

$ 66,012

$ 65,012

$ 63,940

$ 63,474

































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

2,673



2,628

$ 2,572

$ 2,573

$ 2,649



































Year Ended



















Dec. 31,

















NONINTEREST INCOME

2024



2023



















Trust fees $ 47,449

$ 40,456



















Service charges on deposits

24,988



25,378



















Debit card fees

21,070



21,721



















Credit card fees

2,537



2,645



















Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

13,183



11,890



















Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

-



(7,119)



















Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(51)



46



















Net gain on sale of assets

484



1,525



















Interest on loan recoveries

3,010



2,055



















Other noninterest income

11,319



9,406



















Total noninterest income $ 123,989

$ 108,003



















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 143,830

$ 130,542



















Profit sharing expense

9,466



1,373



















Net occupancy expense

14,579



13,766



















Equipment expense

9,065



8,545



















FDIC insurance premiums

6,498



7,749



















Debit card expense

12,768



12,933



















Legal, tax and professional fees

14,157



11,666



















Audit fees

1,793



2,241



















Printing, stationery and supplies

1,364



2,454



















Amortization of intangible assets

618



912



















Advertising, meals and public relations

6,028



6,032



















Operational and other losses

3,741



3,842



















Software amortization and expense

13,523



10,288



















Other noninterest expense

27,633



25,539



















Total noninterest expense $ 265,063

$ 237,882



















































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 10,446

$ 11,552





















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2024





Sept. 30, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 1,895

$ 23



4.90 %





$ 2,901

$ 43



5.84 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

308,118



3,578



4.62









200,756



2,716



5.38

Taxable securities

3,320,754



21,896



2.64









3,211,490



19,866



2.47

Tax-exempt securities

1,425,934



9,858



2.77









1,418,214



9,742



2.75

Loans

7,806,860



133,110



6.78









7,643,238



130,220



6.78

Total interest-earning assets

12,863,561

$ 168,465



5.21 %







12,476,599

$ 162,587



5.18 % Noninterest-earning assets

824,757





















817,757













Total assets $ 13,688,318



















$ 13,294,356













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 8,523,405

$ 49,139



2.29 %





$ 8,240,938

$ 51,994



2.51 % Repurchase Agreements

63,350



271



1.70









100,892



740



2.92

Borrowings

39,709



265



2.65









24,670



116



1.87

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,626,464

$ 49,675



2.29 %







8,366,500

$ 52,850



2.51 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,348,062





















3,279,486













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 79,271





















76,274













Shareholders' equity

1,634,521





















1,572,096













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,688,318



















$ 13,294,356

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 118,790



3.67 %











$ 109,737



3.50 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024





Mar. 31, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 5,160

$ 74



5.81 %





$ 3,923

$ 57



5.85 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

159,707



2,292



5.77









344,969



4,657



5.43

Taxable securities

3,250,684



19,912



2.45









3,376,324



19,952



2.36

Tax-exempt securities

1,404,706



9,730



2.77









1,434,505



9,794



2.73

Loans

7,405,297



124,237



6.75









7,205,424



117,608



6.56

Total interest-earning assets

12,225,554

$ 156,245



5.14 %







12,365,145

$ 152,068



4.95 % Noninterest-earning assets

855,719





















864,885













Total assets $ 13,081,273



















$ 13,230,030













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 8,020,247

$ 48,414



2.43 %





$ 7,878,094

$ 45,250



2.31 % Repurchase Agreements

212,590



1,895



3.59









317,439



2,562



3.25

Borrowings

22,932



91



1.60









132,963



1,441



4.36

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,255,769

$ 50,400



2.46 %







8,328,496

$ 49,253



2.38 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,289,906





















3,346,757













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 72,464





















66,134













Shareholders' equity

1,463,134





















1,488,643













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,081,273



















$ 13,230,030

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 105,845



3.48 %











$ 102,815



3.34 %













































Three Months Ended

























Dec. 31, 2023



























Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





























Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 1,768

$ 25



5.72 %























Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

145,839



1,961



5.33

























Taxable securities

3,317,114



19,686



2.37

























Tax-exempt securities

1,410,148



10,188



2.89

























Loans

7,052,463



112,996



6.36

























Total interest-earning assets

11,927,332

$ 144,856



4.82 %























Noninterest-earning assets

886,811





































Total assets $ 12,814,143





































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,371,260

$ 39,225



2.11 %























Repurchase Agreements

558,592



4,627



3.29

























Borrowings

78,066



847



4.30

























Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,007,918

$ 44,699



2.21 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,461,544





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 65,524





































Shareholders' equity

1,279,157





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,814,143

















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 100,157



3.33 %





































































Year Ended





Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2024





Dec. 31, 2023



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 3,464

$ 197



5.70 %





$ 2,223

$ 122



5.50 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

253,393



13,242



5.23









115,785



5,890



5.09

Taxable securities

3,289,683



81,626



2.48









3,500,839



79,925



2.28

Tax-exempt securities

1,420,846



39,124



2.75









1,597,204



45,815



2.87

Loans

7,516,352



505,176



6.72









6,784,352



407,870



6.01

Total interest-earning assets

12,483,738

$ 639,365



5.12 %







12,000,403

$ 539,622



4.50 % Noninterest-earning assets

840,674





















860,859













Total assets $ 13,324,412



















$ 12,861,262













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 8,166,855

$ 194,801



2.39 %





$ 7,188,171

$ 124,830



1.74 % Repurchase Agreements

173,068



5,468



3.16









568,205



16,139



2.84

Borrowings

54,943



1,909



3.47









81,262



3,292



4.05

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,394,866

$ 202,178



2.41 %







7,837,638

$ 144,261



1.84 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,316,040





















3,632,559













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 73,559





















63,238













Shareholders' equity

1,539,947





















1,327,827













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,324,412



















$ 12,861,262

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 437,187



3.50 %











$ 395,361



3.29 %

