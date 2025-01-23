Anzeige
First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces Fourth Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2024 Earnings

Finanznachrichten News

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $62.32 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to earnings of $55.31 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $45.98 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.43 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $0.39 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.32 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $223.51 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $198.98 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $24.53 million, or 12.33 percent.

"We are very pleased with both our fourth quarter and annual results for 2024. We finished 2024 with strong growth in earnings, loans and deposits," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are encouraged by the momentum we have gained over this past year growing our earning assets and funding sources while seeing improvement in our margin. As we enter 2025, we will continue to remain focused on maintaining this momentum, staying consistent to our proven track record of sound fundamental banking practice and actively manage the impact of the current interest rate, regulatory and economic environments. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates and assure you that we will continue to put You First!", Mr. Dueser added.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $116.12 million compared to $107.11 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $97.51 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin, on a tax- equivalent basis, was 3.67 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.50 percent for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.33 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023. Average interest-earning assets were $12.86 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $11.93 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.00 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a provision of $6.12 million for the third quarter of 2024. The Company did not record a provision in fourth quarter 2023. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $13.82 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, versus $10.63 million recorded in the prior year.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $98.33 million, at December 31, 2024, compared to $88.73 million, at December 31, 2023, or 1.24 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter) as of both year ends. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $8.68 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $7.90 million at December 31, 2023.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, net charge-offs totaled $1.94 million compared to net charge-offs of $786 thousand for the third quarter of 2024 and $980 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.80 percent on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.83 percent at September 30, 2024 and 0.49 percent at December 31, 2023. Classified loans totaled $233.85 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $229.92 million at September 30, 2024 and $176.21 million at December 31, 2023.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $30.98 million compared to $32.36 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $21.98 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Notable changes for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the linked quarter and the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

  • Trust fee income increased $968 thousand, or 8.28 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2024 and increased $1.98 million or 18.58 percent from the same quarter last year. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in assets under management to $10.83 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $9.78 billion at December 31, 2023, as well as increases in oil and gas related fees.
  • Mortgage income increased to $3.01 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.94 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to increased loan volume from the prior year.
  • Debit card fees increased by $482 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago.
  • Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $433 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.36 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $536 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Securities totaling $90.72 million were sold in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulting in a loss on sales of securities of $6.21 million. There were no securities sales in 2024.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $70.10 million compared to $66.01 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $63.47 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Notable changes for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the linked quarter and the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $41.64 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $35.75 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 is primarily related to increases of $4.15 million in profit sharing and officer bonus and incentive accruals related to growth in earnings over the prior year. Additionally, officer and employee salaries increased for additions to the middle market lending team and the audit and risk departments due to growth.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $734 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 largely due to increases in software amortization and expense, occupancy expense and legal, tax and professional fees offset by a decrease in FDIC insurance premiums of $1.59 million due to the special assessment in the prior year.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 46.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 51.97 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease from the same period in the prior year is primarily due to the increase in net interest income in 2024 as well as losses on sales of bonds in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2024, consolidated total assets were $13.98 billion compared to $13.11 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans totaled $7.91 billion at December 31, 2024, compared with loans of $7.15 billion at December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, loans grew $189.91 million, or 9.78 percent annualized, when compared to September 30, 2024 balances and grew $764.31 million or 10.69 percent from December 31, 2023 balances. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $12.16 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $11.81 billion at September 30, 2024 and $11.52 billion at December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, Deposits and Repurchase Agreements grew $347.17 million, or 11.69 percent annualized, when compared to September 30, 2024 balances and $640.36 million from December 31, 2023, or 5.56 percent.

Shareholders' equity was $1.61 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $1.66 billion at September 30, 2024, and $1.50 billion at December 31, 2023, resulting from growth in retained earnings offset by changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to the increase in unrealized losses in the bond portfolio related to the recent increase in longer term interest rates. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $424.29 million at December 31, 2024, compared to an unrealized loss of $329.82 million at September 30, 2024 and $403.30 million at December 31, 2023.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


















As of



2024



2023


ASSETS


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,


Cash and due from banks

$

259,996


$

296,188


$

263,262


$

222,464


$

281,354


Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks


503,417



287,476



103,315



365,397



255,237


Federal funds sold


-



-



2,800



12,300



-


Investment securities


4,617,759



4,612,299



4,573,024



4,658,526



4,732,762


Loans, held-for-investment


7,913,098



7,723,191



7,519,733



7,229,410



7,148,791


Allowance for credit losses


(98,325)



(99,936)



(95,170)



(89,562)



(88,734)


Net loans, held-for-investment


7,814,773



7,623,255



7,424,563



7,139,848



7,060,057


Loans, held-for-sale


8,235



20,114



19,668



16,109



14,253


Premises and equipment, net


151,904



151,204



153,075



151,953



151,788


Goodwill


313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481


Other intangible assets


523



671



828



984



1,141


Other assets


309,330



278,244



310,059



310,096



295,521


Total assets

$

13,979,418


$

13,582,932


$

13,164,075


$

13,191,158


$

13,105,594


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,348,041


$

3,303,143


$

3,289,032


$

3,348,147


$

3,435,586


Interest-bearing deposits


8,751,133



8,452,718



8,120,125



7,941,661



7,702,714


Total deposits


12,099,174



11,755,861



11,409,157



11,289,808



11,138,300


Repurchase agreements


61,416



57,557



138,950



307,297



381,928


Borrowings


135,603



25,978



23,703



26,803



22,153


Trade date payable


-



5,416



-



-



-


Other liabilities


76,665



75,929



73,239



75,883



64,313


Shareholders' equity


1,606,560



1,662,191



1,519,026



1,491,367



1,498,900


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,979,418


$

13,582,932


$

13,164,075


$

13,191,158


$

13,105,594



















Quarter Ended



2024



2023


INCOME STATEMENTS


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,


Interest income

$

165,792


$

159,958


$

153,673


$

149,495


$

142,207


Interest expense


49,675



52,849



50,400



49,253



44,699


Net interest income


116,117



107,109



103,273



100,242



97,508


Provision for credit losses


1,003



6,123



5,888



808



-


Net interest income after provision for credit losses


115,114



100,986



97,385



99,434



97,508


Noninterest income


30,977



32,362



31,268



29,383



21,979


Noninterest expense


70,099



66,012



65,012



63,940



63,474


Net income before income taxes


75,992



67,336



63,641



64,877



56,013


Income tax expense


13,671



12,028



11,156



11,480



10,031


Net income

$

62,321


$

55,308


$

52,485


$

53,397


$

45,982


















PER COMMON SHARE DATA
















Net income - basic

$

0.44


$

0.39


$

0.37


$

0.37


$

0.32


Net income - diluted


0.43



0.39



0.37



0.37



0.32


Cash dividends declared


0.18



0.18



0.18



0.18



0.18


Book value


11.24



11.63



10.63



10.44



10.50


Tangible book value


9.04



9.43



8.43



8.24



8.30


Market value


36.05



37.01



29.53



32.81



30.30


Shares outstanding - end of period


142,944,704



142,906,070



142,848,909



142,817,159



142,716,939


Average outstanding shares - basic


142,898,110



142,853,215



142,814,363



142,724,674



142,680,263


Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,352,067



143,188,857



143,088,930



143,029,449



143,069,900


















PERFORMANCE RATIOS
















Return on average assets


1.81

%

1.66

%


1.61

%


1.62

%


1.42

%

Return on average equity


15.17



14.00



14.43



14.43



14.26


Return on average tangible equity


18.78



17.49



18.38



18.29



18.92


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.67



3.50



3.48



3.34



3.33


Efficiency ratio


46.81



46.45



47.41



48.37



51.97



















Year Ended











Dec. 31,










INCOME STATEMENTS


2024



2023











Interest income

$

628,918


$

528,070











Interest expense


202,177



144,261











Net interest income


426,741



383,809











Provision for credit losses


13,821



10,631











Net interest income after provision for credit losses


412,920



373,178











Noninterest income


123,989



108,003











Noninterest expense


265,063



237,882











Net income before income taxes


271,846



243,299











Income tax expense


48,335



44,322











Net income

$

223,511


$

198,977



























PER COMMON SHARE DATA
















Net income - basic

$

1.56


$

1.39











Net income - diluted


1.56



1.39











Cash dividends declared


0.72



0.71











Book value


11.24



10.50











Tangible book value


9.04



8.30











Market value

$

36.05


$

30.30











Shares outstanding - end of period


142,944,704



142,716,939











Average outstanding shares - basic


142,822,880



142,688,585











Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,232,520



142,938,977



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS
















Return on average assets


1.68

%

1.55

%










Return on average equity


14.51



14.99











Return on average tangible equity


18.24



19.65











Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.50



3.29











Efficiency ratio


47.23



47.26











FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)


















Quarter Ended



2024



2023


ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,


Balance at beginning of period

$

99,936


$

95,170


$

89,562


$

88,734


$

89,714


Loans charged-off


(2,184)



(1,279)



(702)



(850)



(1,213)


Loan recoveries


243



493



400



422



233


Net recoveries (charge-offs)


(1,941)



(786)



(302)



(428)



(980)


Provision for loan losses


330



5,552



5,910



1,256



-


Balance at end of period

$

98,325


$

99,936


$

95,170


$

89,562


$

88,734


















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
















Balance at beginning of period

$

8,004


$

7,433


$

7,455


$

7,903


$

7,903


Provision for unfunded commitments


673



571



(22)



(448)



-


Balance at end of period

$

8,677


$

8,004


$

7,433


$

7,455


$

7,903


















Allowance for loan losses /
















period-end loans held-for-investment


1.24

%


1.29

%


1.27

%


1.24

%


1.24

%

Allowance for loan losses /
















nonperforming loans


158.02



156.44



157.20



247.48



256.36


Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
















(annualized)


0.10



0.04



0.02



0.02



0.06



















As of



2024



2023


COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,


Commercial:
















C&I

$

1,176,993


$

1,175,774


$

1,141,990


$

1,191,516


$

1,164,811


Municipal


369,246



333,732



359,124



211,013



214,850


Total Commercial


1,546,239



1,509,506



1,501,114



1,402,529



1,379,661


Agricultural


95,543



83,269



86,186



87,882



84,890


Real Estate:
















Construction & Development


1,054,603



1,013,810



986,394



921,773



963,158


Farm


339,665



315,720



318,597



311,002



344,954


Non-Owner Occupied CRE


805,566



825,928



815,713



853,721



827,969


Owner Occupied CRE


1,083,100



1,086,750



1,049,715



1,032,845



1,037,281


Residential


2,196,767



2,112,196



1,990,604



1,918,573



1,834,593


Total Real Estate


5,479,701



5,354,404



5,161,023



5,037,914



5,007,955


Consumer:
















Auto


638,560



618,103



615,192



549,837



521,859


Non-Auto


153,055



157,909



156,218



151,248



154,426


Total Consumer


791,615



776,012



771,410



701,085



676,285


















Total loans held-for-investment

$

7,913,098


$

7,723,191


$

7,519,733


$

7,229,410


$

7,148,791


















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
















Special Mention

$

42,563


$

41,362


$

57,864


$

62,623


$

40,834


Substandard


191,288



188,561



161,399



138,964



135,379


Doubtful


-



-



-



-



-


Total classified loans

$

233,851


$

229,923


$

219,263


$

201,587


$

176,213


















NONPERFORMING ASSETS
















Nonaccrual loans

$

61,938


$

63,378


$

60,311


$

36,157


$

33,609


Accruing loans 90 days past due


287



504



231



33



1,004


Total nonperforming loans


62,225



63,882



60,542



36,190



34,613


Foreclosed assets


871



535



647



1,014



483


Total nonperforming assets

$

63,096


$

64,417


$

61,189


$

37,204


$

35,096


















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets


0.80

%


0.83

%


0.81

%


0.51

%


0.49

%

As a % of end of period total assets


0.45



0.47



0.46



0.28



0.27



















Quarter Ended






2024









2023


CAPITAL RATIOS


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,


Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio


18.83

%

18.83

%


18.42

%


18.60

%


18.50

%

Tier 1 capital ratio


18.83



18.83



18.42



18.60



18.50


Total capital ratio


20.00



20.03



19.55



19.70



19.62


Tier 1 leverage ratio


12.49



12.53



12.40



12.12



12.06


Tangible common equity ratio


9.46



10.16



9.38



9.14



9.26


Equity/Assets ratio


11.49



12.24



11.54



11.31



11.44



















Quarter Ended






2024









2023


NONINTEREST INCOME


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,


Trust fees

$

12,662


$

11,694


$

11,714


$

11,379


$

10,678


Service charges on deposits


6,306



6,428



6,009



6,246



6,523


Debit card fees


5,506



5,528



5,145



4,891



5,024


Credit card fees


617



617



672



631



631


Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


3,009



3,359



3,687



3,128



1,940


Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities


-



-



-



-



(6,205)


Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets


36



(30)



(58)



-



23


Net gain (loss) on sale of assets


214



267



2



-



(101)


Interest on loan recoveries


433



1,359



664



555



536


Other noninterest income


2,194



3,140



3,433



2,553



2,930


Total noninterest income

$

30,977


$

32,362


$

31,268


$

29,383


$

21,979


















NONINTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

37,996


$

35,262


$

35,569


$

35,003


$

34,560


Profit sharing expense


3,648



2,235



1,903



1,680



1,193


Net occupancy expense


3,753



3,738



3,618



3,470



3,348


Equipment expense


2,305



2,291



2,233



2,237



2,020


FDIC insurance premiums


1,511



1,514



1,508



1,965



3,105


Debit card expense


3,220



3,248



3,242



3,058



3,229


Legal, tax and professional fees


3,751



3,865



3,809



2,734



3,125


Audit fees


423



582



453



333



587


Printing, stationery and supplies


293



199



425



447



492


Amortization of intangible assets


147



157



157



157



228


Advertising, meals and public relations


1,642



1,466



1,466



1,455



1,146


Operational and other losses


863



955



769



1,154



1,096


Software amortization and expense


3,648



3,712



3,158



3,005



3,017


Other noninterest expense


6,899



6,788



6,702



7,242



6,328


Total noninterest expense

$

70,099


$

66,012


$

65,012


$

63,940


$

63,474


















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT


2,673



2,628


$

2,572


$

2,573


$

2,649



















Year Ended











Dec. 31,










NONINTEREST INCOME


2024



2023











Trust fees

$

47,449


$

40,456











Service charges on deposits


24,988



25,378











Debit card fees


21,070



21,721











Credit card fees


2,537



2,645











Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


13,183



11,890











Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities


-



(7,119)











Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets


(51)



46











Net gain on sale of assets


484



1,525











Interest on loan recoveries


3,010



2,055











Other noninterest income


11,319



9,406











Total noninterest income

$

123,989


$

108,003



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

143,830


$

130,542











Profit sharing expense


9,466



1,373











Net occupancy expense


14,579



13,766











Equipment expense


9,065



8,545











FDIC insurance premiums


6,498



7,749











Debit card expense


12,768



12,933











Legal, tax and professional fees


14,157



11,666











Audit fees


1,793



2,241











Printing, stationery and supplies


1,364



2,454











Amortization of intangible assets


618



912











Advertising, meals and public relations


6,028



6,032











Operational and other losses


3,741



3,842











Software amortization and expense


13,523



10,288











Other noninterest expense


27,633



25,539











Total noninterest expense

$

265,063


$

237,882



























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

10,446


$

11,552











FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


Dec. 31, 2024




Sept. 30, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

1,895


$

23



4.90

%




$

2,901


$

43



5.84

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


308,118



3,578



4.62






200,756



2,716



5.38


Taxable securities


3,320,754



21,896



2.64






3,211,490



19,866



2.47


Tax-exempt securities


1,425,934



9,858



2.77






1,418,214



9,742



2.75


Loans


7,806,860



133,110



6.78






7,643,238



130,220



6.78


Total interest-earning assets


12,863,561


$

168,465



5.21

%





12,476,599


$

162,587



5.18

%

Noninterest-earning assets


824,757












817,757








Total assets

$

13,688,318











$

13,294,356








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

8,523,405


$

49,139



2.29

%




$

8,240,938


$

51,994



2.51

%

Repurchase Agreements


63,350



271



1.70






100,892



740



2.92


Borrowings


39,709



265



2.65






24,670



116



1.87


Total interest-bearing liabilities


8,626,464


$

49,675



2.29

%





8,366,500


$

52,850



2.51

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,348,062












3,279,486








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

79,271












76,274








Shareholders' equity


1,634,521












1,572,096








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,688,318











$

13,294,356






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

118,790



3.67

%







$

109,737



3.50

%
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


June 30, 2024




Mar. 31, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

5,160


$

74



5.81

%




$

3,923


$

57



5.85

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


159,707



2,292



5.77






344,969



4,657



5.43


Taxable securities


3,250,684



19,912



2.45






3,376,324



19,952



2.36


Tax-exempt securities


1,404,706



9,730



2.77






1,434,505



9,794



2.73


Loans


7,405,297



124,237



6.75






7,205,424



117,608



6.56


Total interest-earning assets


12,225,554


$

156,245



5.14

%





12,365,145


$

152,068



4.95

%

Noninterest-earning assets


855,719












864,885








Total assets

$

13,081,273











$

13,230,030








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

8,020,247


$

48,414



2.43

%




$

7,878,094


$

45,250



2.31

%

Repurchase Agreements


212,590



1,895



3.59






317,439



2,562



3.25


Borrowings


22,932



91



1.60






132,963



1,441



4.36


Total interest-bearing liabilities


8,255,769


$

50,400



2.46

%





8,328,496


$

49,253



2.38

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,289,906












3,346,757








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

72,464












66,134








Shareholders' equity


1,463,134












1,488,643








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,081,273











$

13,230,030






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

105,845



3.48

%







$

102,815



3.34

%
























Three Months Ended














Dec. 31, 2023















Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /
















Balance



Interest



Rate














Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

1,768


$

25



5.72

%













Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


145,839



1,961



5.33














Taxable securities


3,317,114



19,686



2.37














Tax-exempt securities


1,410,148



10,188



2.89














Loans


7,052,463



112,996



6.36














Total interest-earning assets


11,927,332


$

144,856



4.82

%













Noninterest-earning assets


886,811




















Total assets

$

12,814,143




















Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

7,371,260


$

39,225



2.11

%













Repurchase Agreements


558,592



4,627



3.29














Borrowings


78,066



847



4.30














Total interest-bearing liabilities


8,007,918


$

44,699



2.21

%













Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,461,544




















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

65,524




















Shareholders' equity


1,279,157




















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,814,143










































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

100,157



3.33

%




































Year Ended




Year Ended


Dec. 31, 2024




Dec. 31, 2023



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

3,464


$

197



5.70

%




$

2,223


$

122



5.50

%

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks


253,393



13,242



5.23






115,785



5,890



5.09


Taxable securities


3,289,683



81,626



2.48






3,500,839



79,925



2.28


Tax-exempt securities


1,420,846



39,124



2.75






1,597,204



45,815



2.87


Loans


7,516,352



505,176



6.72






6,784,352



407,870



6.01


Total interest-earning assets


12,483,738


$

639,365



5.12

%





12,000,403


$

539,622



4.50

%

Noninterest-earning assets


840,674












860,859








Total assets

$

13,324,412











$

12,861,262








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

8,166,855


$

194,801



2.39

%




$

7,188,171


$

124,830



1.74

%

Repurchase Agreements


173,068



5,468



3.16






568,205



16,139



2.84


Borrowings


54,943



1,909



3.47






81,262



3,292



4.05


Total interest-bearing liabilities


8,394,866


$

202,178



2.41

%





7,837,638


$

144,261



1.84

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,316,040












3,632,559








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

73,559












63,238








Shareholders' equity


1,539,947












1,327,827








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,324,412











$

12,861,262






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

437,187



3.50

%







$

395,361



3.29

%

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
