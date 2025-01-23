Columbia Banking System, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --



CEO Commentary "Our fourth quarter and 2024 results reflect significant strides toward top-quartile performance," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "Our optimized expense base, improved pricing strategies, and targeted franchise investments have not only strengthened our financial position but also supported our commitment to deliver exceptional value to our customers and shareholders alike. Relative to the first quarter, our fourth quarter results reflect deposit-driven net interest margin expansion, relationship-driven commercial loan growth, and higher income from core fee-generating products in support of our customers' needs. I want to thank our associates for their hard work and dedication during our first full year as a combined organization. Their accomplishments contribute to the building momentum that supports long-term, consistent, repeatable performance." -Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

4Q24 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 3Q24)



Net Interest Income and NIM • Net interest income increased by $7 million from the prior quarter, as lower funding costs more than offset lower interest income. • Net interest margin was 3.64%, up 8 basis points from the prior quarter, as a reduction in deposit costs more than offset lower loan yields. A favorable balance sheet funding mix shift into lower-cost sources also occurred throughout the quarter.



Non-Interest Income and Expense • Non-interest income decreased by $16 million due to the quarterly fluctuation in cumulative fair value accounting and hedges, which drove $12 million of the change. Income was also lower due to loan sale activity, slightly offset by higher core banking activity. • Non-interest expense decreased by $5 million due to lower benefits expense, which was partially affected by elevated group insurance costs in the third quarter.



Credit Quality • Net charge-offs were 0.27% of average loans and leases (annualized), compared to 0.31% in the prior quarter. Lower activity in the FinPac portfolio contributed to the decline. • Provision expense of $28 million compares to $29 million in the prior quarter. • Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.33%, compared to 0.32% as of September 30, 2024.



Capital • Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 12.6% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.5%. • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on November 15, 2024, which was paid December 16, 2024.



Notable Items • Executed three successful small business campaigns in 2024, following program buildout and associate training in 2023. Our campaigns use bundled solutions for customers without promotional pricing, and they generated approximately $700 million in new deposits to the bank in 2024. • Our 2025 branch plans include the opening of five additional locations in strategic growth markets throughout our footprint. The expansion reflects the reinvestment of savings generated from four net branch consolidations in 2024.

4Q24 KEY FINANCIAL DATA











PERFORMANCE METRICS 4Q24

3Q24

4Q23 Return on average assets 1.10 %

1.12 %

0.72 % Return on average common equity 10.91 %

11.36 %

7.90 % Return on average tangible common equity 1 15.41 %

16.34 %

12.19 % Operating return on average assets 1 1.15 %

1.10 %

0.89 % Operating return on average common equity 1 11.40 %

11.15 %

9.81 % Operating return on average tangible common equity 1 16.11 %

16.04 %

15.14 % Net interest margin 3.64 %

3.56 %

3.78 % Efficiency ratio 54.61 %

54.56 %

64.81 % Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 52.51 %

53.89 %

57.31 %











INCOME STATEMENT ($ in 000s, excl. per share data) 4Q24

3Q24

4Q23 Net interest income $437,373

$430,218

$453,623 Provision for credit losses $28,199

$28,769

$54,909 Non-interest income $49,747

$66,159

$65,533 Non-interest expense $266,576

$271,358

$337,176 Pre-provision net revenue 1 $220,544

$225,019

$181,980 Operating pre-provision net revenue 1 $229,178

$221,412

$212,136 Earnings per common share - diluted $0.68

$0.70

$0.45 Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1 $0.71

$0.69

$0.56 Dividends paid per share $0.36

$0.36

$0.36











BALANCE SHEET 4Q24

3Q24

4Q23 Total assets $51.6B

$51.9B

$52.2B Loans and leases $37.7B

$37.5B

$37.4B Deposits $41.7B

$41.5B

$41.6B Book value per common share $24.43

$25.17

$23.95 Tangible book value per share 1 $17.20

$17.81

$16.12

Organizational Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia," the "Company," "we," or "our") completed an enterprise-wide evaluation of our operations in early 2024, which resulted in $82 million in annualized cost savings realized during the year. The reinvestment of $12 million of the achieved savings is ongoing and in support of new locations in targeted growth markets, the addition of experienced bankers throughout our footprint, and products and technologies that create operational efficiencies and revenue growth opportunities. During 2024, we opened our first two branches in Arizona and strategically relocated offices in other markets, with our net branch count declining by four given other consolidations. Looking to 2025, we have five branches slated to open in the coming months in support of our customers and bankers. Key technology enhancements during 2024 include the introduction of a new business online banking platform designed specifically to meet the needs of our small business customers, and we adopted a new customer relationship management ("CRM") tool. Planned reinvestments in 2025 include continued investment in our customer-focused technology stack to not only create operational efficiencies, but also support an elevated customer experience to enhance customer satisfaction and drive additional revenue opportunities through needs-based solutions.

On February 28, 2023, Columbia completed its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West (the "merger"). Columbia's financial results for any periods ended prior to February 28, 2023 reflect UHC results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Columbia's reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 reflect UHC financial results only until the closing of the merger after the close of business on February 28, 2023. As a result of these two factors, Columbia's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. Under the reverse acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Columbia as of February 28, 2023 ("historical Columbia") were recorded at their respective fair values.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $437 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, up $7 million from the prior quarter. The increase reflects lower funding costs that were only partially offset by lower interest income due to the reductions in the federal funds rate that occurred in September, November, and December.

Columbia's net interest margin was 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 8 basis points from the third quarter of 2024. A reduction in deposit costs more than offset lower loan yields as the net interest margin further benefited from the favorable balance sheet funding mix shift into lower-cost sources that occurred throughout the quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 29 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.66% for the fourth quarter of 2024, which compares to 2.59% for the month of December and 2.51% as of December 31, 2024. "Our teams continue to lead with needs-based solutions and service, not price," commented Chris Merrywell, President of Umpqua Bank. "Proactive conversations with our customers ahead of and following recent federal funds rate reductions contributed to favorable changes in the cost of deposits and net interest margin during the quarter."

Columbia's cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 31 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.98% for the fourth quarter of 2024, which compares to 2.91% for the month of December and 2.85% as of December 31, 2024. Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as to our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $50 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $16 million from the prior quarter. The decrease was driven by quarterly changes in fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity, due to interest rate flucations during the quarter, collectively resulting in a net fair value loss of $6 million in the fourth quarter compared to a net fair value gain of $7 million in the third quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. Excluding these items, non-interest income was down $4 million[2] between periods due primarily to a $2 million loss on the sale of 29 loans with a balance of $26 million at sale. The loss on sale was offset by a corresponding $2 million release of the allowance for credit losses given previously established reserves associated with these specific loans. Non-interest income was also impacted by lower mortgage gain-on-sale income and other quarterly flucations. Treasury management fees, commercial card income, and financial services and trust revenue increased at a low single-digit growth rate from the prior quarter's level. We continue to focus on generating sustainable core fee income with new and existing customers.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $267 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $5 million from the prior quarter. Excluding merger and restructuring expense and exit and disposal costs, non-interest expense was $263 million [3], also down $5 million from the prior quarter due to a $5 million decline in benefits expense, which was partially affected by elevated group insurance costs in the third quarter. Higher repairs and maintenance expense was partially offset by lower FDIC assessments due to run rate adjustments in the quarter. Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $51.6 billion as of December 31, 2024, down slightly from $51.9 billion as of September 30, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents were $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2024, down from $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2024. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $18.0 billion as of December 31, 2024, representing 35% of total assets, 43% of total deposits, and 128% of uninsured deposits. Available-for-sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $8.3 billion as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $402 million relative to September 30, 2024, due to a decline in the fair value of the portfolio as well as paydowns. Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio and liquidity position.

Gross loans and leases were $37.7 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $178 million relative to September 30, 2024. "Commercial loan generation more than offset anticipated contraction in other loan categories during the quarter, driving a 2% increase in total loans on an annualized basis," commented Mr. Merrywell. "Commercial loans grew 2% during the quarter and 3% in 2024, in support of our strategic decision to organically remix the portfolio into relationship-driven balances as transactional loans decline." Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to our office portfolio.

Total deposits were $41.7 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $206 million relative to September 30, 2024. Customer deposits decreased $282 million during the quarter, due in part to anticipated customer balance declines during December. Columbia utilized excess cash, FHLB Advances, and brokered CDs to offset the decline in customer deposits and fully repay $1.3 billion in borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program, which resulted in a net decrease of $550 million in term debt during the fourth quarter. Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $441 million, or 1.17% of loans and leases, compared to $438 million, or 1.17% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $28 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and it reflects credit migration trends, charge-off activity, and changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models.

Net charge-offs were 0.27% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.31% for the third quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs in the FinPac portfolio were $19 million in the fourth quarter, down slightly from the third quarter as improvement continues within the transportation sector of the portfolio. Net charge-offs excluding the FinPac portfolio were $6 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $9 million in the third quarter. Non-performing assets were $170 million, or 0.33% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $168 million, or 0.32% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024. Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.

Capital

Columbia's book value per common share was $24.43 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $25.17 as of September 30, 2024. Organic net capital generation was more than offset by a change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(462) million at December 31, 2024, compared to $(234) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to an increase in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to $434 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $219 million as of September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share3 was $17.20 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $17.81 as of September 30, 2024.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 12.6% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.5% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 12.5% and 10.3%, respectively, as of September 30, 2024. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2024 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

Columbia's Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com .

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Umpqua Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Advisors and Columbia Trust Company, a division of Umpqua Bank. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com .

1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information. 2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information. 3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued or renewed inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity and stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

TABLE INDEX

Page Consolidated Statements of Income 7 Consolidated Balance Sheets 8 Financial Highlights 10 Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix 11 Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix 13 Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets 14 Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses 15 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates 17 Residential Mortgage Banking Activity 19 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 21

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Interest income:

























Loans and leases $ 572,843

$ 588,603

$ 583,874

$ 575,044

$ 577,741

(3) %

(1) % Interest and dividends on investments:

























Taxable 75,254

76,074

78,828

75,017

78,010

(1) %

(4) % Exempt from federal income tax 6,852

6,855

6,904

6,904

6,966

- %

(2) % Dividends 2,678

2,681

2,895

3,707

4,862

- %

(45) % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits 18,956

24,683

23,035

23,553

24,055

(23) %

(21) % Total interest income 676,583

698,896

695,536

684,225

691,634

(3) %

(2) % Interest expense:

























Deposits 189,037

208,027

207,307

198,435

170,659

(9) %

11 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased 971

1,121

1,515

1,266

1,226

(13) %

(21) % Borrowings 39,912

49,636

49,418

51,275

56,066

(20) %

(29) % Junior and other subordinated debentures 9,290

9,894

9,847

9,887

10,060

(6) %

(8) % Total interest expense 239,210

268,678

268,087

260,863

238,011

(11) %

1 % Net interest income 437,373

430,218

427,449

423,362

453,623

2 %

(4) % Provision for credit losses 28,199

28,769

31,820

17,136

54,909

(2) %

(49) % Non-interest income:

























Service charges on deposits 18,401

18,549

18,503

16,064

17,349

(1) %

6 % Card-based fees 14,634

14,591

14,681

13,183

14,593

- %

- % Financial services and trust revenue 5,265

5,083

5,396

4,464

3,011

4 %

75 % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net 6,958

6,668

5,848

4,634

4,212

4 %

65 % Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net 10

3

(1)

12

9

233 %

11 % (Loss) gain on equity securities, net (1,424)

2,272

325

(1,565)

2,636

(163) %

(154) % (Loss) gain on loan and lease sales, net (1,719)

161

(1,516)

221

1,161

nm

(248) % BOLI income 4,742

4,674

4,705

4,639

4,331

1 %

9 % Other income (loss) 2,880

14,158

(3,238)

8,705

18,231

(80) %

(84) % Total non-interest income 49,747

66,159

44,703

50,357

65,533

(25) %

(24) % Non-interest expense:

























Salaries and employee benefits 141,958

147,268

145,066

154,538

157,572

(4) %

(10) % Occupancy and equipment, net 46,878

45,056

45,147

45,291

48,160

4 %

(3) % Intangible amortization 29,055

29,055

29,230

32,091

33,204

- %

(12) % FDIC assessments 8,121

9,332

9,664

14,460

42,510

(13) %

(81) % Merger and restructuring expense 2,230

2,364

14,641

4,478

7,174

(6) %

(69) % Other expenses 38,334

38,283

35,496

36,658

48,556

- %

(21) % Total non-interest expense 266,576

271,358

279,244

287,516

337,176

(2) %

(21) % Income before provision for income taxes 192,345

196,250

161,088

169,067

127,071

(2) %

51 % Provision for income taxes 49,076

50,068

40,944

44,987

33,540

(2) %

46 % Net income $ 143,269

$ 146,182

$ 120,144

$ 124,080

$ 93,531

(2) %

53 %



























Weighted average basic shares outstanding 208,548

208,545

208,498

208,260

208,083

- %

- % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 209,889

209,454

209,011

208,956

208,739

- %

1 % Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.69

$ 0.70

$ 0.58

$ 0.60

$ 0.45

(1) %

53 % Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.68

$ 0.70

$ 0.57

$ 0.59

$ 0.45

(3) %

51 %



























nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Year Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Year over

Year Interest income:











Loans and leases

$ 2,320,364

$ 2,113,615

10 % Interest and dividends on investments:











Taxable

305,173

276,841

10 % Exempt from federal income tax

27,515

24,109

14 % Dividends

11,961

13,103

(9) % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

90,227

111,659

(19) % Total interest income

2,755,240

2,539,327

9 % Interest expense:











Deposits

802,806

461,654

74 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

4,873

3,923

24 % Borrowings

190,241

242,914

(22) % Junior and other subordinated debentures

38,918

37,665

3 % Total interest expense

1,036,838

746,156

39 % Net interest income

1,718,402

1,793,171

(4) % Provision for credit losses

105,924

213,199

(50) % Non-interest income:











Service charges on deposits

71,517

65,525

9 % Card-based fees

57,089

55,263

3 % Financial services and trust revenue

20,208

13,471

50 % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

24,108

16,789

44 % Gain on sale of debt securities, net

24

13

85 % (Loss) gain on equity securities, net

(392)

2,300

(117) % (Loss) gain on loan and lease sales, net

(2,853)

4,414

(165) % BOLI income

18,760

15,624

20 % Other income

22,505

30,528

(26) % Total non-interest income

210,966

203,927

3 % Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

588,830

616,103

(4) % Occupancy and equipment, net

182,372

183,480

(1) % Intangible amortization

119,431

111,296

7 % FDIC assessments

41,577

71,402

(42) % Merger and restructuring expense

23,713

171,659

(86) % Other expenses

148,771

158,760

(6) % Total non-interest expense

1,104,694

1,312,700

(16) % Income before provision for income taxes

718,750

471,199

53 % Provision for income taxes

185,075

122,484

51 % Net income

$ 533,675

$ 348,715

53 %













Weighted average basic shares outstanding

208,463

195,304

7 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

209,337

195,871

7 % Earnings per common share - basic

$ 2.56

$ 1.79

43 % Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 2.55

$ 1.78

43 %

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





















% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Assets:

























Cash and due from banks $ 496,666

$ 591,364

$ 515,263

$ 440,215

$ 498,496

(16) %

- % Interest-bearing cash and temporary investments 1,381,589

1,519,658

1,553,568

1,760,902

1,664,038

(9) %

(17) % Investment securities:

























Equity and other, at fair value 78,133

79,996

77,221

77,203

76,995

(2) %

1 % Available for sale, at fair value 8,274,615

8,676,807

8,503,000

8,616,545

8,829,870

(5) %

(6) % Held to maturity, at amortized cost 2,101

2,159

2,203

2,247

2,300

(3) %

(9) % Loans held for sale 71,535

66,639

56,310

47,201

30,715

7 %

133 % Loans and leases 37,680,901

37,503,002

37,709,987

37,642,413

37,441,951

- %

1 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (424,629)

(420,054)

(418,671)

(414,344)

(440,871)

1 %

(4) % Net loans and leases 37,256,272

37,082,948

37,291,316

37,228,069

37,001,080

- %

1 % Restricted equity securities 150,024

116,274

116,274

116,274

179,274

29 %

(16) % Premises and equipment, net 348,670

338,107

337,842

336,869

338,970

3 %

3 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 111,227

106,224

108,278

113,833

115,811

5 %

(4) % Goodwill 1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

- %

- % Other intangible assets, net 484,248

513,303

542,358

571,588

603,679

(6) %

(20) % Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 108,358

101,919

110,039

110,444

109,243

6 %

(1) % Bank-owned life insurance 693,839

691,160

686,485

682,293

680,948

- %

2 % Deferred tax asset, net 359,425

286,432

361,773

356,031

347,203

25 %

4 % Other assets 730,461

706,375

756,319

735,058

665,740

3 %

10 % Total assets $ 51,576,397

$ 51,908,599

$ 52,047,483

$ 52,224,006

$ 52,173,596

(1) %

(1) % Liabilities:

























Deposits

























Non-interest-bearing $ 13,307,905

$ 13,534,065

$ 13,481,616

$ 13,808,554

$ 14,256,452

(2) %

(7) % Interest-bearing 28,412,827

27,980,623

28,041,656

27,897,606

27,350,568

2 %

4 % Total deposits 41,720,732

41,514,688

41,523,272

41,706,160

41,607,020

- %

- % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 236,627

183,833

197,860

213,573

252,119

29 %

(6) % Borrowings 3,100,000

3,650,000

3,900,000

3,900,000

3,950,000

(15) %

(22) % Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value 330,895

311,896

310,187

309,544

316,440

6 %

5 % Junior and other subordinated debentures, at amortized cost 107,668

107,725

107,781

107,838

107,895

- %

- % Operating lease liabilities 125,710

121,298

123,082

129,240

130,576

4 %

(4) % Other liabilities 836,541

745,331

908,629

900,406

814,512

12 %

3 % Total liabilities 46,458,173

46,634,771

47,070,811

47,266,761

47,178,562

- %

(2) % Shareholders' equity:

























Common stock 5,817,458

5,812,237

5,807,041

5,802,322

5,802,747

- %

- % Accumulated deficit (237,254)

(304,525)

(374,687)

(418,946)

(467,571)

(22) %

(49) % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (461,980)

(233,884)

(455,682)

(426,131)

(340,142)

98 %

36 % Total shareholders' equity 5,118,224

5,273,828

4,976,672

4,957,245

4,995,034

(3) %

2 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,576,397

$ 51,908,599

$ 52,047,483

$ 52,224,006

$ 52,173,596

(1) %

(1) %



























Common shares outstanding at period end 209,536

209,532

209,459

209,370

208,585

- %

- %

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change



Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Per Common Share Data:



























Dividends

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

- %

- % Book value

$ 24.43

$ 25.17

$ 23.76

$ 23.68

$ 23.95

(3) %

2 % Tangible book value (1)

$ 17.20

$ 17.81

$ 16.26

$ 16.03

$ 16.12

(3) %

7 %





























Performance Ratios:



























Efficiency ratio (2)

54.61 %

54.56 %

59.02 %

60.57 %

64.81 %

0.05

(10.20) Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.06 %

2.08 %

2.16 %

2.22 %

2.58 %

(0.02)

(0.52) Return on average assets ("ROAA")

1.10 %

1.12 %

0.93 %

0.96 %

0.72 %

(0.02)

0.38 Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)

1.70 %

1.72 %

1.49 %

1.44 %

1.39 %

(0.02)

0.31 Return on average common equity

10.91 %

11.36 %

9.85 %

10.01 %

7.90 %

(0.45)

3.01 Return on average tangible common equity (1)

15.41 %

16.34 %

14.55 %

14.82 %

12.19 %

(0.93)

3.22





























Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)



























Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (5), (6)

52.51 %

53.89 %

53.56 %

56.97 %

57.31 %

(1.38)

(4.80) Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.03 %

2.05 %

2.03 %

2.14 %

2.25 %

(0.02)

(0.22) Operating ROAA (1), (6)

1.15 %

1.10 %

1.08 %

1.04 %

0.89 %

0.05

0.26 Operating PPNR ROAA (1), (6)

1.77 %

1.69 %

1.70 %

1.55 %

1.62 %

0.08

0.15 Operating return on average common equity (1), (6)

11.40 %

11.15 %

11.47 %

10.89 %

9.81 %

0.25

1.59 Operating return on average tangible common equity (1), (6)

16.11 %

16.04 %

16.96 %

16.12 %

15.14 %

0.07

0.97





























Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:



























Yield on loans and leases

6.05 %

6.22 %

6.20 %

6.13 %

6.13 %

(0.17)

(0.08) Yield on earning assets (2)

5.63 %

5.78 %

5.80 %

5.69 %

5.75 %

(0.15)

(0.12) Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.66 %

2.95 %

2.97 %

2.88 %

2.54 %

(0.29)

0.12 Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.98 %

3.29 %

3.31 %

3.25 %

3.02 %

(0.31)

(0.04) Cost of total deposits

1.80 %

1.99 %

2.01 %

1.92 %

1.63 %

(0.19)

0.17 Cost of total funding (3)

2.09 %

2.32 %

2.34 %

2.27 %

2.05 %

(0.23)

0.04 Net interest margin (2)

3.64 %

3.56 %

3.56 %

3.52 %

3.78 %

0.08

(0.14) Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

3.29 %

3.74 %

3.51 %

3.56 %

3.64 %

(0.45)

(0.35) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

78.42 %

77.91 %

78.27 %

77.87 %

78.04 %

0.51

0.38 Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

89.77 %

90.42 %

90.61 %

90.41 %

89.91 %

(0.65)

(0.14) Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

32.45 %

32.52 %

32.54 %

33.29 %

35.88 %

(0.07)

(3.43) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

91.88 %

90.25 %

90.15 %

90.09 %

90.02 %

1.63

1.86





























Select Credit & Capital Ratios:



























Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

0.44 %

0.44 %

0.41 %

0.38 %

0.30 %

-

0.14 Non-performing assets to total assets

0.33 %

0.32 %

0.30 %

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.01

0.11 Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases

1.17 %

1.17 %

1.16 %

1.16 %

1.24 %

-

(0.07) Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

12.6 %

12.5 %

12.2 %

12.0 %

11.9 %

0.10

0.70 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)

10.5 %

10.3 %

10.0 %

9.8 %

9.6 %

0.20

0.90





(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings. (4) Estimated holding company ratios. (5) The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation. (6) Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes adding the FDIC special assessment to the non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Year Ended

% Change



Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Year over Year Per Common Share Data:











Dividends

$ 1.44

$ 1.43

0.70 %













Performance Ratios:











Efficiency ratio (2)

57.14 %

65.59 %

(8.45) Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.13 %

2.65 %

(0.52) Return on average assets

1.03 %

0.70 %

0.33 PPNR ROAA (1)

1.59 %

1.38 %

0.21 Return on average common equity

10.55 %

7.81 %

2.74 Return on average tangible common equity (1)

15.31 %

11.46 %

3.85













Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)











Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (4), (5)

54.22 %

53.87 %

0.35 Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.06 %

2.22 %

(0.16) Operating ROAA (1), (5)

1.09 %

1.05 %

0.04 Operating PPNR ROAA (1), (5)

1.68 %

1.84 %

(0.16) Operating return on average common equity (1), (5)

11.23 %

11.67 %

(0.44) Operating return on average tangible common equity (1), (5)

16.30 %

17.13 %

(0.83)













Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:











Yield on loans and leases

6.15 %

5.95 %

0.20 Yield on earning assets (2)

5.73 %

5.54 %

0.19 Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.87 %

1.93 %

0.94 Cost of interest bearing liabilities

3.21 %

2.56 %

0.65 Cost of total deposits

1.93 %

1.19 %

0.74 Cost of total funding (3)

2.26 %

1.69 %

0.57 Net interest margin (2)

3.57 %

3.91 %

(0.34) Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

3.53 %

4.68 %

(1.15) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

78.12 %

77.21 %

0.91 Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

90.30 %

91.01 %

(0.71) Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

32.70 %

38.37 %

(5.67) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

90.59 %

88.18 %

2.41















(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings. (4) The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation. (5) Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes adding the FDIC special assessment to the non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Loans and leases:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net $ 6,278,154

$ 6,391,806

$ 6,407,351

$ 6,557,768

$ 6,482,940

(2) %

(3) % Owner occupied term, net 5,270,294

5,210,485

5,230,511

5,231,676

5,195,605

1 %

1 % Multifamily, net 5,804,364

5,779,737

5,868,848

5,828,960

5,704,734

- %

2 % Construction & development, net 1,983,213

1,988,923

1,946,693

1,728,652

1,747,302

- %

14 % Residential development, net 231,647

244,579

269,106

284,117

323,899

(5) %

(28) % Commercial:

























Term, net 5,537,618

5,429,209

5,559,548

5,544,450

5,536,765

2 %

- % Lines of credit & other, net 2,769,643

2,640,669

2,558,633

2,491,557

2,430,127

5 %

14 % Leases & equipment finance, net 1,660,835

1,670,427

1,701,943

1,706,759

1,729,512

(1) %

(4) % Residential:

























Mortgage, net 5,933,352

5,944,734

5,992,163

6,128,884

6,157,166

- %

(4) % Home equity loans & lines, net 2,031,653

2,017,336

1,982,786

1,950,421

1,938,166

1 %

5 % Consumer & other, net 180,128

185,097

192,405

189,169

195,735

(3) %

(8) % Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs $ 37,680,901

$ 37,503,002

$ 37,709,987

$ 37,642,413

$ 37,441,951

- %

1 %



























Loans and leases mix:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net 17 %

17 %

17 %

17 %

17 %







Owner occupied term, net 14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %







Multifamily, net 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %







Construction & development, net 5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %







Residential development, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Commercial:

























Term, net 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %







Lines of credit & other, net 7 %

7 %

6 %

6 %

6 %







Leases & equipment finance, net 4 %

4 %

5 %

5 %

5 %







Residential:

























Mortgage, net 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %







Home equity loans & lines, net 5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %







Consumer & other, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









Columbia Banking System, Inc. Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Deposits:

























Demand, non-interest bearing $ 13,307,905

$ 13,534,065

$ 13,481,616

$ 13,808,554

$ 14,256,452

(2) %

(7) % Demand, interest bearing 8,475,693

8,444,424

8,195,284

8,095,211

8,044,432

0 %

5 % Money market 11,475,055

11,351,066

10,927,813

10,822,498

10,324,454

1 %

11 % Savings 2,360,040

2,450,924

2,508,598

2,640,060

2,754,113

(4) %

(14) % Time 6,102,039

5,734,209

6,409,961

6,339,837

6,227,569

6 %

(2) % Total $ 41,720,732

$ 41,514,688

$ 41,523,272

$ 41,706,160

$ 41,607,020

- %

- %



























Total core deposits (1) $ 37,487,909

$ 37,774,870

$ 37,159,069

$ 37,436,569

$ 37,423,402

(1) %

0 %



























Deposit mix:

























Demand, non-interest bearing 32 %

33 %

33 %

34 %

34 %







Demand, interest bearing 20 %

20 %

20 %

19 %

19 %







Money market 27 %

27 %

26 %

26 %

25 %







Savings 6 %

6 %

6 %

6 %

7 %







Time 15 %

14 %

15 %

15 %

15 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %













(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-performing assets: (1)

























Loans and leases on non-accrual status:



























Commercial real estate, net $ 39,332

$ 37,332

$ 37,584

$ 39,736

$ 28,689

5 %

37 %

Commercial, net 57,146

61,464

54,986

58,960

45,682

(7) %

25 %

Total loans and leases on non-accrual status 96,478

98,796

92,570

98,696

74,371

(2) %

30 % Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing: (2)



























Commercial real estate, net -

136

-

253

870

(100) %

(100) %

Commercial, net 4,684

6,012

5,778

10,733

8,232

(22) %

(43) %

Residential, net (2) 65,552

59,961

54,525

31,916

29,102

9 %

125 %

Consumer & other, net 179

317

220

437

326

(44) %

(45) %

Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (2) 70,415

66,426

60,523

43,339

38,530

6 %

83 % Total non-performing loans and leases (1), (2) 166,893

165,222

153,093

142,035

112,901

1 %

48 % Other real estate owned 2,666

2,395

2,839

1,762

1,036

11 %

157 % Total non-performing assets (1), (2) $ 169,559

$ 167,617

$ 155,932

$ 143,797

$ 113,937

1 %

49 %





























Loans and leases past due 31-89 days $ 105,199

$ 67,310

$ 85,998

$ 109,673

$ 85,235

56 %

23 % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases 0.28 %

0.18 %

0.23 %

0.29 %

0.23 %

0.10

0.05 Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1), (2) 0.44 %

0.44 %

0.41 %

0.38 %

0.30 %

-

0.14 Non-performing assets to total assets (1), (2) 0.33 %

0.32 %

0.30 %

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.01

0.11



































(1) Non-accrual and 90+ days past due loans include government guarantees of $73.6 million, $65.8 million, $64.6 million, $43.0 million, and $31.6 million at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by GNMA, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $2.4 million, $3.7 million, $1.0 million, $1.6 million, and $1.0 million at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)

























Balance, beginning of period $ 420,054

$ 418,671

$ 414,344

$ 440,871

$ 416,560

0 %

1 % Provision for credit losses on loans and leases 30,230

30,498

34,760

17,476

53,183

(1) %

(43) % Charge-offs



























Commercial real estate, net (2,935)

-

(585)

(161)

(629)

nm

367 %

Commercial, net (25,780)

(32,645)

(33,561)

(47,232)

(31,949)

(21) %

(19) %

Residential, net (26)

(936)

(504)

(490)

(89)

(97) %

(71) %

Consumer & other, net (1,523)

(1,395)

(1,551)

(1,870)

(1,841)

9 %

(17) %

Total charge-offs (30,264)

(34,976)

(36,201)

(49,753)

(34,508)

(13) %

(12) % Recoveries



























Commercial real estate, net 3

44

551

358

35

(93) %

(91) %

Commercial, net 4,104

5,258

4,198

4,732

4,414

(22) %

(7) %

Residential, net 163

143

411

170

781

14 %

(79) %

Consumer & other, net 339

416

608

490

406

(19) %

(17) %

Total recoveries 4,609

5,861

5,768

5,750

5,636

(21) %

(18) % Net (charge-offs) recoveries



























Commercial real estate, net (2,932)

44

(34)

197

(594)

nm

394 %

Commercial, net (21,676)

(27,387)

(29,363)

(42,500)

(27,535)

(21) %

(21) %

Residential, net 137

(793)

(93)

(320)

692

nm

(80) %

Consumer & other, net (1,184)

(979)

(943)

(1,380)

(1,435)

21 %

(17) %

Total net charge-offs (25,655)

(29,115)

(30,433)

(44,003)

(28,872)

(12) %

(11) % Balance, end of period $ 424,629

$ 420,054

$ 418,671

$ 414,344

$ 440,871

1 %

(4) % Reserve for unfunded commitments

























Balance, beginning of period $ 18,199

$ 19,928

$ 22,868

$ 23,208

$ 21,482

(9) %

(15) % (Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (2,031)

(1,729)

(2,940)

(340)

1,726

17 %

(218) % Balance, end of period 16,168

18,199

19,928

22,868

23,208

(11) %

(30) % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 440,797

$ 438,253

$ 438,599

$ 437,212

$ 464,079

1 %

(5) %



























Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.27 %

0.31 %

0.32 %

0.47 %

0.31 %

(0.04)

(0.04) Recoveries to gross charge-offs 15.23 %

16.76 %

15.93 %

11.56 %

16.33 %

(1.53)

(1.10) ACLLL to loans and leases 1.13 %

1.12 %

1.11 %

1.10 %

1.18 %

0.01

(0.05) ACL to loans and leases 1.17 %

1.17 %

1.16 %

1.16 %

1.24 %

-

(0.07)





























nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Year Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)

Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Year over Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)











Balance, beginning of period

$ 440,871

$ 301,135

46 % Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period

-

26,492

(100) % Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)

112,964

209,979

(46) % Charge-offs













Commercial real estate, net

(3,681)

(803)

358 %

Commercial, net

(139,218)

(109,862)

27 %

Residential, net

(1,956)

(547)

258 %

Consumer & other, net

(6,339)

(5,762)

10 %

Total charge-offs

(151,194)

(116,974)

29 % Recoveries













Commercial real estate, net

956

333

187 %

Commercial, net

18,292

16,884

8 %

Residential, net

887

1,123

(21) %

Consumer & other, net

1,853

1,899

(2) %

Total recoveries

21,988

20,239

9 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries













Commercial real estate, net

(2,725)

(470)

480 %

Commercial, net

(120,926)

(92,978)

30 %

Residential, net

(1,069)

576

(286) %

Consumer & other, net

(4,486)

(3,863)

16 %

Total net charge-offs

(129,206)

(96,735)

34 % Balance, end of period

$ 424,629

$ 440,871

(4) % Reserve for unfunded commitments











Balance, beginning of period

$ 23,208

$ 14,221

63 % Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period

-

5,767

(100) % (Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

(7,040)

3,220

(319) % Balance, end of period

16,168

23,208

(30) % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 440,797

$ 464,079

(5) %













Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.34 %

0.27 %

0.07 Recoveries to gross charge-offs

14.54 %

17.30 %

(2.76)





(1) For the year ended ended December 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

































Loans held for sale $ 77,492

$ 1,230

6.35 %

$ 67,764

$ 1,122

6.62 %

$ 48,868

$ 649

5.31 % Loans and leases (1) 37,538,617

571,613

6.05 %

37,543,561

587,481

6.22 %

37,333,310

577,092

6.13 % Taxable securities 7,850,888

77,932

3.97 %

7,943,391

78,755

3.97 %

7,903,053

82,872

4.19 % Non-taxable securities (2) 831,021

7,903

3.80 %

828,362

7,821

3.78 %

809,551

8,073

3.99 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 1,572,680

18,956

4.80 %

1,802,396

24,683

5.45 %

1,743,447

24,055

5.47 % Total interest-earning assets (1), (2) 47,870,698

$ 677,634

5.63 %

48,185,474

$ 699,862

5.78 %

47,838,229

$ 692,741

5.75 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,528,431









1,559,696









1,652,282







Other assets 2,189,102









2,263,847









2,341,845







Total assets $ 51,588,231









$ 52,009,017









$ 51,832,356







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 8,562,817

$ 52,364

2.43 %

$ 8,312,685

$ 57,237

2.74 %

$ 7,617,427

$ 44,861

2.34 % Money market deposits 11,441,154

72,830

2.53 %

11,085,499

77,948

2.80 %

10,276,894

61,055

2.36 % Savings deposits 2,393,348

680

0.11 %

2,480,170

1,085

0.17 %

2,880,622

698

0.10 % Time deposits 5,848,516

63,163

4.30 %

6,140,692

71,757

4.65 %

5,847,400

64,045

4.35 % Total interest-bearing deposits 28,245,835

189,037

2.66 %

28,019,046

208,027

2.95 %

26,622,343

170,659

2.54 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 197,843

971

1.95 %

194,805

1,121

2.29 %

245,989

1,226

1.98 % Borrowings 3,076,087

39,912

5.16 %

3,873,913

49,636

5.10 %

3,918,261

56,066

5.68 % Junior and other subordinated debentures 419,607

9,290

8.81 %

417,393

9,894

9.43 %

440,007

10,060

9.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 31,939,372

$ 239,210

2.98 %

32,505,157

$ 268,678

3.29 %

31,226,600

$ 238,011

3.02 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,569,118









13,500,235









14,899,001







Other liabilities 853,451









885,033









1,011,019







Total liabilities 46,361,941









46,890,425









47,136,620







Common equity 5,226,290









5,118,592









4,695,736







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,588,231









$ 52,009,017









$ 51,832,356







NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 438,424









$ 431,184









$ 454,730



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)







2.65 %









2.49 %









2.73 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING

ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.64 %









3.56 %









3.78 %





(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $966,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:





















Loans held for sale $ 69,348

$ 4,505

6.50 %

$ 87,675

$ 3,871

4.42 % Loans and leases (1) 37,585,426

2,315,859

6.15 %

35,412,594

2,109,744

5.95 % Taxable securities 7,928,449

317,134

4.00 %

7,479,573

289,944

3.88 % Non-taxable securities (2) 833,915

31,499

3.78 %

740,376

28,236

3.81 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 1,696,070

90,227

5.32 %

2,147,348

111,659

5.20 % Total interest-earning assets (1), (2) 48,113,208

$ 2,759,224

5.73 %

45,867,566

$ 2,543,454

5.54 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,573,712









1,423,075







Other assets 2,228,134









2,205,678







Total assets $ 51,915,054









$ 49,496,319







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 8,265,535

$ 214,869

2.60 %

$ 6,280,333

$ 97,162

1.55 % Money market deposits 10,998,452

299,741

2.73 %

9,962,837

185,035

1.86 % Savings deposits 2,528,828

3,409

0.13 %

2,994,333

3,384

0.11 % Time deposits 6,219,996

284,787

4.58 %

4,743,615

176,073

3.71 % Total interest-bearing deposits 28,012,811

802,806

2.87 %

23,981,118

461,654

1.93 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 212,235

4,873

2.30 %

269,853

3,923

1.45 % Borrowings 3,691,530

190,241

5.15 %

4,522,656

242,914

5.37 % Junior and other subordinated debentures 419,459

38,918

9.28 %

421,195

37,665

8.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 32,336,035

$ 1,036,838

3.21 %

29,194,822

$ 746,156

2.56 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,608,946









14,927,443







Other liabilities 909,708









907,329







Total liabilities 46,854,689









45,029,594







Common equity 5,060,365









4,466,725







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,915,054









$ 49,496,319







NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 1,722,386









$ 1,797,298



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)







2.52 %









2.98 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.57 %









3.91 %





























(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $4.1 million for the same period in 2023.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:

























Origination and sale $ 4,519

$ 5,225

$ 3,452

$ 2,920

$ 2,686

(14) %

68 % Servicing 5,947

6,012

5,952

6,021

5,966

(1) %

- % Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (3,103)

(3,127)

(3,183)

(3,153)

(3,215)

(1) %

(3) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions 7,414

(6,540)

1,238

3,117

(6,251)

nm

nm MSR hedge (loss) gain (7,819)

5,098

(1,611)

(4,271)

5,026

(253) %

(256) % Total $ 6,958

$ 6,668

$ 5,848

$ 4,634

$ 4,212

4 %

65 %



























Closed loan volume for-sale $ 175,046

$ 161,094

$ 140,875

$ 86,903

$ 87,033

9 %

101 % Gain on sale margin 2.58 %

3.24 %

2.45 %

3.36 %

3.09 %

-0.66

-0.51



























Residential mortgage servicing rights:

























Balance, beginning of period $ 101,919

$ 110,039

$ 110,444

$ 109,243

$ 117,640

(7) %

(13) % Additions for new MSR capitalized 2,128

1,547

1,540

1,237

920

38 %

131 % Sale of MSR assets -

-

-

-

149

nm

(100) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (3,103)

(3,127)

(3,183)

(3,153)

(3,215)

(1) %

(3) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions 7,414

(6,540)

1,238

3,117

(6,251)

nm

nm Balance, end of period $ 108,358

$ 101,919

$ 110,039

$ 110,444

$ 109,243

6 %

(1) %



























Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 7,939,445

$ 7,965,538

$ 8,120,046

$ 8,081,039

$ 8,175,664

- %

(3) % MSR as % of serviced portfolio 1.36 %

1.28 %

1.36 %

1.37 %

1.34 %

0.08

0.02



























nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Year Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Year over Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:









Origination and sale $ 16,116

$ 11,881

36 % Servicing 23,932

33,417

(28) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:









Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (12,566)

(17,694)

(29) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions 5,229

(6,122)

nm MSR hedge loss (8,603)

(4,693)

83 % Total $ 24,108

$ 16,789

44 %











Closed loan volume for-sale $ 563,918

$ 441,568

28 % Gain on sale margin 2.86 %

2.69 %

0.17











Residential mortgage servicing rights:









Balance, beginning of period $ 109,243

$ 185,017

(41) % Additions for new MSR capitalized 6,452

5,347

21 % Sale of MSR assets -

(57,305)

nm Change in fair value of MSR asset:









Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (12,566)

(17,694)

(29) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions 5,229

(6,122)

nm Balance, end of period $ 108,358

$ 109,243

(1) %











nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and operating pre-provision net revenue and operating return on tangible common equity are also used as part of our incentive compensation program for our executive officers. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Total shareholders' equity a

$ 5,118,224

$ 5,273,828

$ 4,976,672

$ 4,957,245

$ 4,995,034

(3) %

2 % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

- %

- % Less: Other intangible assets, net



484,248

513,303

542,358

571,588

603,679

(6) %

(20) % Tangible common shareholders' equity b

$ 3,604,742

$ 3,731,291

$ 3,405,080

$ 3,356,423

$ 3,362,121

(3) %

7 %































Total assets c

$ 51,576,397

$ 51,908,599

$ 52,047,483

$ 52,224,006

$ 52,173,596

(1) %

(1) % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

- %

- % Less: Other intangible assets, net



484,248

513,303

542,358

571,588

603,679

(6) %

(20) % Tangible assets d

$ 50,062,915

$ 50,366,062

$ 50,475,891

$ 50,623,184

$ 50,540,683

(1) %

(1) % Common shares outstanding at period end e

209,536

209,532

209,459

209,370

208,585

- %

- %































Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio a / c

9.92 %

10.16 %

9.56 %

9.49 %

9.57 %

(0.24)

0.35 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio b / d

7.20 %

7.41 %

6.75 %

6.63 %

6.65 %

(0.21)

0.55 Book value per common share a / e

$ 24.43

$ 25.17

$ 23.76

$ 23.68

$ 23.95

(3) %

2 % Tangible book value per common share b / e

$ 17.20

$ 17.81

$ 16.26

$ 16.03

$ 16.12

(3) %

7 %

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments





























Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net



$ 10

$ 3

$ (1)

$ 12

$ 9

233 %

11 % (Loss) gain on equity securities, net



(1,424)

2,272

325

(1,565)

2,636

(163) %

(154) % Gain (loss) on swap derivatives



3,642

(3,596)

424

1,197

(8,042)

nm

nm Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



(7,355)

9,365

(10,114)

(2,372)

19,354

(179) %

(138) % Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



7,414

(6,540)

1,238

3,117

(6,251)

nm

nm MSR hedge (loss) gain



(7,819)

5,098

(1,611)

(4,271)

5,026

(253) %

(256) % Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ (5,532)

$ 6,602

$ (9,739)

$ (3,882)

$ 12,732

(184) %

(143) %































Non-Interest Expense Adjustments





























Merger and restructuring expense



$ 2,230

$ 2,364

$ 14,641

$ 4,478

$ 7,174

(6) %

(69) % Exit and disposal costs



872

631

1,218

1,272

2,791

38 %

(69) % FDIC special assessment (2)



-

-

884

4,848

32,923

nm

(100) % Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 3,102

$ 2,995

$ 16,743

$ 10,598

$ 42,888

4 %

(93) %































Net interest income c

$ 437,373

$ 430,218

$ 427,449

$ 423,362

$ 453,623

2 %

(4) %































Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 49,747

$ 66,159

$ 44,703

$ 50,357

$ 65,533

(25) %

(24) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

5,532

(6,602)

9,739

3,882

(12,732)

nm

nm Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 55,279

$ 59,557

$ 54,442

$ 54,239

$ 52,801

(7) %

5 %































Revenue (GAAP) f=c+d

$ 487,120

$ 496,377

$ 472,152

$ 473,719

$ 519,156

(2) %

(6) % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) g=c+e

$ 492,652

$ 489,775

$ 481,891

$ 477,601

$ 506,424

1 %

(3) %































Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 266,576

$ 271,358

$ 279,244

$ 287,516

$ 337,176

(2) %

(21) % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(3,102)

(2,995)

(16,743)

(10,598)

(42,888)

4 %

(93) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 263,474

$ 268,363

$ 262,501

$ 276,918

$ 294,288

(2) %

(10) %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 143,269

$ 146,182

$ 120,144

$ 124,080

$ 93,531

(2) %

53 % Provision for income taxes



49,076

50,068

40,944

44,987

33,540

(2) %

46 % Income before provision for income taxes



192,345

196,250

161,088

169,067

127,071

(2) %

51 % Provision for credit losses



28,199

28,769

31,820

17,136

54,909

(2) %

(49) % Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

220,544

225,019

192,908

186,203

181,980

(2) %

21 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

5,532

(6,602)

9,739

3,882

(12,732)

nm

nm Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

3,102

2,995

16,743

10,598

42,888

4 %

(93) % Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 229,178

$ 221,412

$ 219,390

$ 200,683

$ 212,136

4 %

8 %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 143,269

$ 146,182

$ 120,144

$ 124,080

$ 93,531

(2) %

53 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

5,532

(6,602)

9,739

3,882

(12,732)

nm

nm Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

3,102

2,995

16,743

10,598

42,888

4 %

(93) % Tax effect of adjustments



(2,158)

902

(6,621)

(3,620)

(7,539)

(339) %

(71) % Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 149,745

$ 143,477

$ 140,005

$ 134,940

$ 116,148

4 %

29 %































nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



































Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Average assets n

$ 51,588,231

$ 52,009,017

$ 51,981,555

$ 52,083,973

$ 51,832,356

(1) %

- % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,528,431

1,559,696

1,588,239

1,619,134

1,652,282

(2) %

(7) % Average tangible assets o

$ 50,059,800

$ 50,449,321

$ 50,393,316

$ 50,464,839

$ 50,180,074

(1) %

- %































Average common shareholders' equity p

$ 5,226,290

$ 5,118,592

$ 4,908,239

$ 4,985,875

$ 4,695,736

2 %

11 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,528,431

1,559,696

1,588,239

1,619,134

1,652,282

(2) %

(7) % Average tangible common equity q

$ 3,697,859

$ 3,558,896

$ 3,320,000

$ 3,366,741

$ 3,043,454

4 %

22 %































Weighted average basic shares outstanding r

208,548

208,545

208,498

208,260

208,083

- %

- % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding s

209,889

209,454

209,011

208,956

208,739

- %

1 %































Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Earnings-per-share - basic j / r

$ 0.69

$ 0.70

$ 0.58

$ 0.60

$ 0.45

(1) %

53 % Earnings-per-share - diluted j / s

$ 0.68

$ 0.70

$ 0.57

$ 0.59

$ 0.45

(3) %

51 % Efficiency ratio (1) h / f

54.61 %

54.56 %

59.02 %

60.57 %

64.81 %

0.05

(10.20) Non-interest expense to average assets h / n

2.06 %

2.08 %

2.16 %

2.22 %

2.58 %

(0.02)

(0.52) Return on average assets j / n

1.10 %

1.12 %

0.93 %

0.96 %

0.72 %

(0.02)

0.38 Return on average tangible assets j / o

1.14 %

1.15 %

0.96 %

0.99 %

0.74 %

(0.01)

0.40 PPNR return on average assets k / n

1.70 %

1.72 %

1.49 %

1.44 %

1.39 %

(0.02)

0.31 Return on average common equity j / p

10.91 %

11.36 %

9.85 %

10.01 %

7.90 %

(0.45)

3.01 Return on average tangible common equity j / q

15.41 %

16.34 %

14.55 %

14.82 %

12.19 %

(0.93)

3.22































Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Operating earnings-per-share - basic (2) m / r

$ 0.72

$ 0.69

$ 0.67

$ 0.65

$ 0.56

4 %

29 % Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (2) m / s

$ 0.71

$ 0.69

$ 0.67

$ 0.65

$ 0.56

3 %

27 % Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (3) u / y

52.51 %

53.89 %

53.56 %

56.97 %

57.31 %

(1.38)

(4.80) Operating non-interest expense to average assets i / n

2.03 %

2.05 %

2.03 %

2.14 %

2.25 %

(0.02)

(0.22) Operating return on average assets (2) m / n

1.15 %

1.10 %

1.08 %

1.04 %

0.89 %

0.05

0.26 Operating return on average tangible assets (2) m / o

1.19 %

1.13 %

1.12 %

1.08 %

0.92 %

0.06

0.27 Operating PPNR return on average assets (2) l / n

1.77 %

1.69 %

1.70 %

1.55 %

1.62 %

0.08

0.15 Operating return on average common equity (2) m / p

11.40 %

11.15 %

11.47 %

10.89 %

9.81 %

0.25

1.59 Operating return on average tangible common equity (2) m / q

16.11 %

16.04 %

16.96 %

16.12 %

15.14 %

0.07

0.97





(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation. (2) Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company. (3) The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 266,576

$ 271,358

$ 279,244

$ 287,516

$ 337,176

(2) %

(21) % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(3,102)

(2,995)

(16,743)

(10,598)

(42,888)

4 %

(93) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

263,474

268,363

262,501

276,918

294,288

(2) %

(10) % Less: B&O taxes t

(3,495)

(3,248)

(3,183)

(3,223)

(2,727)

8 %

28 % Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O taxes (non-GAAP) u

$ 259,979

$ 265,115

$ 259,318

$ 273,695

$ 291,561

(2) %

(11) %































Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1) v

$ 438,424

$ 431,184

$ 428,434

$ 424,344

$ 454,730

2 %

(4) % Non-interest income (GAAP) d

49,747

66,159

44,703

50,357

65,533

(25) %

(24) % Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1) w

1,390

1,248

1,291

1,809

1,182

11 %

18 % Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) x

489,561

498,591

474,428

476,510

521,445

(2) %

(6) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

5,532

(6,602)

9,739

3,882

(12,732)

nm

nm Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI

tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP) y

$ 495,093

$ 491,989

$ 484,167

$ 480,392

$ 508,713

1 %

(3) %































Efficiency ratio (1) (2) h / f

54.61 %

54.56 %

59.02 %

60.57 %

64.81 %

0.05

(10.20) Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1), (2), (3) u / y

52.51 %

53.89 %

53.56 %

56.97 %

57.31 %

(1.38)

(4.80)































nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."





(1) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation. (2) Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company. (3) The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Year Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Year over Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments













Gain on sale of debt securities, net



$ 24

$ 13

85 % (Loss) gain on equity securities, net



(392)

2,300

(117) % Gain (loss) on swap derivatives



1,667

(4,597)

nm Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



(10,476)

2,630

(498) % Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



5,229

(6,122)

nm MSR hedge loss



(8,603)

(4,693)

83 % Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ (12,551)

$ (10,469)

20 %















Non-Interest Expense Adjustments













Merger and restructuring expense



$ 23,713

$ 171,659

(86) % Exit and disposal costs



3,993

10,218

(61) % FDIC special assessment (2)



5,732

32,923

(83) % Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 33,438

$ 214,800

(84) %















Net interest income c

$ 1,718,402

$ 1,793,171

(4) %















Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 210,966

$ 203,927

3 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

12,551

10,469

20 % Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 223,517

$ 214,396

4 %















Revenue (GAAP) f=c+d

$ 1,929,368

$ 1,997,098

(3) % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) g=c+e

$ 1,941,919

$ 2,007,567

(3) %















Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 1,104,694

$ 1,312,700

(16) % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(33,438)

(214,800)

(84) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 1,071,256

$ 1,097,900

(2) %















Net income (GAAP) j

$ 533,675

$ 348,715

53 % Provision for income taxes



185,075

122,484

51 % Income before provision for income taxes



718,750

471,199

53 % Provision for credit losses



105,924

213,199

(50) % Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

824,674

684,398

20 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

12,551

10,469

20 % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

33,438

214,800

(84) % Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 870,663

$ 909,667

(4) %















Net income (GAAP) j

$ 533,675

$ 348,715

53 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

12,551

10,469

20 % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

33,438

214,800

(84) % Tax effect of adjustments



(11,497)

(52,567)

(78) % Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 568,167

$ 521,417

9 %













nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm." Average assets n

$ 51,915,054

$ 49,496,319

5 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,573,712

1,423,075

11 % Average tangible assets o

$ 50,341,342

$ 48,073,244

5 %















Average common shareholders' equity p

$ 5,060,365

$ 4,466,725

13 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,573,712

1,423,075

11 % Average tangible common equity q

$ 3,486,653

$ 3,043,650

15 %















Weighted average basic shares outstanding r

208,463

195,304

7 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding s

209,337

195,871

7 %















Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics













Earnings-per-share - basic j / r

$ 2.56

$ 1.79

43 % Earnings-per-share - diluted j / s

$ 2.55

$ 1.78

43 % Efficiency ratio (1) h / f

57.14 %

65.59 %

(8.45) Non-interest expense to average assets h/n

2.13 %

2.65 %

(0.52) Return on average assets j / n

1.03 %

0.70 %

0.33 Return on average tangible assets j / o

1.06 %

0.73 %

0.33 PPNR return on average assets k/n

1.59 %

1.38 %

0.21 Return on average common equity j / p

10.55 %

7.81 %

2.74 Return on average tangible common equity j / q

15.31 %

11.46 %

3.85















Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics













Operating earnings-per-share - basic (2) m / r

$ 2.73

$ 2.67

2 % Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (2) m / s

$ 2.71

$ 2.66

2 % Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (3) u / y

54.22 %

53.87 %

0.35 Operating non-interest expense to average assets i/n

2.06 %

2.22 %

(0.16) Operating return on average assets (2) m / n

1.09 %

1.05 %

0.04 Operating return on average tangible assets (2) m / o

1.13 %

1.08 %

0.05 Operating PPNR return on average assets (2) l / n

1.68 %

1.84 %

(0.16) Operating return on average common equity (2) m / p

11.23 %

11.67 %

(0.44) Operating return on average tangible common equity (2) m / q

16.30 %

17.13 %

(0.83)





(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation. (2) Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company. (3) The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted (Unaudited)





Year Ended

% change ($ in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Year over Year Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 1,104,694

$ 1,312,700

(16) % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(33,438)

(214,800)

(84) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

1,071,256

1,097,900

(2) % Less: B&O taxes t

(13,149)

(11,778)

12 % Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O taxes (non-GAAP) u

$ 1,058,107

$ 1,086,122

(3) %















Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1) v

$ 1,722,386

$ 1,797,298

(4) % Non-interest income (GAAP) d

210,966

203,927

3 % Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1) w

5,738

4,677

23 % Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) x

1,939,090

2,005,902

(3) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

12,551

10,469

20 % Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI

tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP) y

$ 1,951,641

$ 2,016,371

(3) %















Efficiency ratio (1), (2) h /f

57.14 %

65.59 %

(8.45) Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1), (2), (3) u / y

54.22 %

53.87 %

0.35





(1) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation. (2) Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company. (3) The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Loans and leases interest income a

$ 571,613

$ 587,481

$ 582,246

$ 574,519

$ 577,092

(3) %

(1) % Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3) b

22,188

21,963

24,942

23,482

26,914

1 %

(18) % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

4,313

4,127

4,835

5,119

5,430

5 %

(21) % Adjusted loans and leases interest income d=a-b-c

$ 545,112

$ 561,391

$ 552,469

$ 545,918

$ 544,748

(3) %

- %































Taxable securities interest income e

$ 77,932

$ 78,755

$ 81,723

$ 78,724

$ 82,872

(1) %

(6) % Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f

36,980

35,359

40,120

31,527

34,290

5 %

8 % Adjusted Taxable securities interest income g=e-f

$ 40,952

$ 43,396

$ 41,603

$ 47,197

$ 48,582

(6) %

(16) %































Non-taxable securities interest income (1) h

$ 7,903

$ 7,821

$ 7,889

$ 7,886

$ 8,073

1 %

(2) % Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i

2,274

2,241

2,256

2,270

2,309

1 %

(2) % Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1) j=h-i

$ 5,629

$ 5,580

$ 5,633

$ 5,616

$ 5,764

1 %

(2) %































Interest income (1) k

$ 677,634

$ 699,862

$ 696,521

$ 685,207

$ 692,741

(3) %

(2) % Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3) l=b+f+i

61,442

59,563

67,318

57,279

63,513

3 %

(3) % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

4,313

4,127

4,835

5,119

5,430

5 %

(21) % Adjusted interest income (1) m=k-l-c

$ 611,879

$ 636,172

$ 624,368

$ 622,809

$ 623,798

(4) %

(2) %































Interest-bearing deposits interest expense n

$ 189,037

$ 208,027

$ 207,307

$ 198,435

$ 170,659

(9) %

11 % Less: Acquired deposit accretion o

-

-

-

-

(187)

nm

nm Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense p=n-o

$ 189,037

$ 208,027

$ 207,307

$ 198,435

$ 170,846

(9) %

11 %































Interest expense q

$ 239,210

$ 268,678

$ 268,087

$ 260,863

$ 238,011

(11) %

1 % Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

(244)

- %

(77) % Adjusted interest expense s=q-r

$ 239,267

$ 268,735

$ 268,144

$ 260,920

$ 238,255

(11) %

- %































Net Interest Income (1) t

$ 438,424

$ 431,184

$ 428,434

$ 424,344

$ 454,730

2 %

(4) % Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3) u=l-r

61,499

59,620

67,375

57,336

63,757

3 %

(4) % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

4,313

4,127

4,835

5,119

5,430

5 %

(21) % Adjusted net interest income (1) v=t-u-c

$ 372,612

$ 367,437

$ 356,224

$ 361,889

$ 385,543

1 %

(3) %































Average loans and leases aa

37,538,617

37,543,561

37,663,396

37,597,101

37,333,310

- %

1 % Average taxable securities ab

7,850,888

7,943,391

7,839,202

8,081,003

7,903,053

(1) %

(1) % Average non-taxable securities ac

831,021

828,362

825,030

851,342

809,551

- %

3 % Average interest-earning assets ad

47,870,698

48,185,474

48,117,746

48,280,787

47,838,229

(1) %

- % Average interest-bearing deposits ae

28,245,835

28,019,046

28,041,156

27,742,579

26,622,343

1 %

6 % Average interest-bearing liabilities af

31,939,372

32,505,157

32,583,458

32,318,653

31,226,600

(2) %

2 %































nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."





(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation. (3) The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at the closing of the merger.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Average yield on loans and leases a / aa

6.05 %

6.22 %

6.20 %

6.13 %

6.13 %

(0.17)

(0.08) Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3) b / aa

0.24 %

0.23 %

0.27 %

0.25 %

0.29 %

0.01

(0.05) Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / aa

0.05 %

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.01

(0.01) Adjusted average yield on loans and leases d / aa

5.76 %

5.95 %

5.88 %

5.83 %

5.78 %

(0.19)

(0.02)































Average yield on taxable securities e / ab

3.97 %

3.97 %

4.17 %

3.90 %

4.19 %

-

(0.22) Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f / ab

1.87 %

1.77 %

2.06 %

1.57 %

1.72 %

0.10

0.15 Adjusted average yield on taxable securities g / ab

2.10 %

2.20 %

2.11 %

2.33 %

2.47 %

(0.10)

(0.37)































Average yield on non-taxable securities (1) h / ac

3.80 %

3.78 %

3.82 %

3.71 %

3.99 %

0.02

(0.19) Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i / ac

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.10 %

1.07 %

1.13 %

0.01

(0.04) Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1) j / ac

2.71 %

2.70 %

2.72 %

2.64 %

2.86 %

0.01

(0.15)































Average yield on interest-earning assets (1) k / ad

5.63 %

5.78 %

5.80 %

5.69 %

5.75 %

(0.15)

(0.12) Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3) l / ad

0.51 %

0.49 %

0.56 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.02

(0.02) Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / ad

0.03 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.05 %

(0.01)

(0.02) Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1) m / ad

5.09 %

5.25 %

5.20 %

5.17 %

5.17 %

(0.16)

(0.08)































Average rate on interest-bearing deposits n / ae

2.66 %

2.95 %

2.97 %

2.88 %

2.54 %

(0.29)

0.12 Less: Acquired deposit accretion o / ae

- %

- %

- %

- %

- %

-

- Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits p / ae

2.66 %

2.95 %

2.97 %

2.88 %

2.54 %

(0.29)

0.12































Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities q / af

2.98 %

3.29 %

3.31 %

3.25 %

3.02 %

(0.31)

(0.04) Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r / af

- %

- %

- %

- %

- %

-

- Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities s / af

2.98 %

3.29 %

3.31 %

3.25 %

3.02 %

(0.31)

(0.04)































Net interest margin (1) t / ad

3.64 %

3.56 %

3.56 %

3.52 %

3.78 %

0.08

(0.14) Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3) u / ad

0.51 %

0.49 %

0.56 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.02

(0.02) Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / ad

0.03 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.05 %

(0.01)

(0.02) Adjusted net interest margin (1) v / ad

3.10 %

3.03 %

2.96 %

3.00 %

3.20 %

0.07

(0.10)





(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation. (3) The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Year Ended



($ in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Year over

Year Loans and leases interest income a

$ 2,315,859

$ 2,109,744

10 % Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3) b

92,575

98,257

(6) % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

18,394

22,706

(19) % Adjusted loans and leases interest income d=a-b-c

$ 2,204,890

$ 1,988,781

11 %















Taxable securities interest income e

$ 317,134

$ 289,944

9 % Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f

143,986

123,666

16 % Adjusted Taxable securities interest income g=e-f

$ 173,148

$ 166,278

4 %















Non-taxable securities interest income (1) h

$ 31,499

$ 28,236

12 % Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i

9,041

7,772

16 % Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1) j=h-i

$ 22,458

$ 20,464

10 %















Interest income (1) k

$ 2,759,224

$ 2,543,454

8 % Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3) l=b+f+i

245,602

229,695

7 % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

18,394

22,706

(19) % Adjusted interest income (1) m=k-l-c

$ 2,495,228

$ 2,291,053

9 %















Interest-bearing deposits interest expense n

$ 802,806

$ 461,654

74 % Less: Acquired deposit accretion o

-

(933)

nm Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense p=n-o

$ 802,806

$ 462,587

74 %















Interest expense q

$ 1,036,838

$ 746,156

39 % Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r

(228)

(1,161)

(80) % Adjusted interest expense s=q-r

$ 1,037,066

$ 747,317

39 %















Net Interest Income (1) t

$ 1,722,386

$ 1,797,298

(4) % Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3) u=l-r

245,830

230,856

6 % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

18,394

22,706

(19) % Adjusted net interest income (1) v=t-u-c

$ 1,458,162

$ 1,543,736

(6) %















Average loans and leases aa

37,585,426

35,412,594

6 % Average taxable securities ab

7,928,449

7,479,573

6 % Average non-taxable securities ac

833,915

740,376

13 % Average interest-earning assets ad

48,113,208

45,867,566

5 % Average interest-bearing deposits ae

28,012,811

23,981,118

17 % Average interest-bearing liabilities af

32,336,035

29,194,822

11 %















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."





(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation. (3) The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at the closing of the merger.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Year Ended



($ in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Year over

Year Average yield on loans and leases a / aa

6.15 %

5.95 %

0.20 Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3) b / aa

0.25 %

0.28 %

(0.03) Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / aa

0.05 %

0.06 %

(0.01) Adjusted average yield on loans and leases d / aa

5.85 %

5.61 %

0.24















Average yield on taxable securities e / ab

4.00 %

3.88 %

0.12 Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f / ab

1.82 %

1.65 %

0.17 Adjusted average yield on taxable securities g / ab

2.18 %

2.23 %

(0.05)















Average yield on non-taxable securities (1) h / ac

3.78 %

3.81 %

(0.03) Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i / ac

1.08 %

1.05 %

0.03 Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1) j / ac

2.70 %

2.76 %

(0.06)















Average yield on interest-earning assets (1) k / ad

5.73 %

5.54 %

0.19 Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3) l / ad

0.51 %

0.50 %

0.01 Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / ad

0.04 %

0.05 %

(0.01) Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1) m / ad

5.18 %

4.99 %

0.19















Average rate on interest-bearing deposits n / ae

2.87 %

1.93 %

0.94 Less: Acquired deposit accretion o / ae

- %

- %

- Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits p / ae

2.87 %

1.93 %

0.94















Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities q / af

3.21 %

2.56 %

0.65 Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r / af

- %

- %

- Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities s / af

3.21 %

2.56 %

0.65















Net interest margin (1) t / ad

3.57 %

3.91 %

(0.34) Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3) u / ad

0.51 %

0.50 %

0.01 Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / ad

0.04 %

0.05 %

(0.01) Adjusted net interest margin (1) v / ad

3.02 %

3.36 %

(0.34)





(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation. (3) The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.

