Columbia Banking System, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

CEO Commentary
"Our fourth quarter and 2024 results reflect significant strides toward top-quartile performance," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "Our optimized expense base, improved pricing strategies, and targeted franchise investments have not only strengthened our financial position but also supported our commitment to deliver exceptional value to our customers and shareholders alike. Relative to the first quarter, our fourth quarter results reflect deposit-driven net interest margin expansion, relationship-driven commercial loan growth, and higher income from core fee-generating products in support of our customers' needs. I want to thank our associates for their hard work and dedication during our first full year as a combined organization. Their accomplishments contribute to the building momentum that supports long-term, consistent, repeatable performance."
-Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.
4Q24 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 3Q24)
Net Interest Income and NIM
• Net interest income increased by $7 million from the prior quarter, as lower funding costs more than offset lower interest income.
• Net interest margin was 3.64%, up 8 basis points from the prior quarter, as a reduction in deposit costs more than offset lower loan yields. A favorable balance sheet funding mix shift into lower-cost sources also occurred throughout the quarter.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
• Non-interest income decreased by $16 million due to the quarterly fluctuation in cumulative fair value accounting and hedges, which drove $12 million of the change. Income was also lower due to loan sale activity, slightly offset by higher core banking activity.
• Non-interest expense decreased by $5 million due to lower benefits expense, which was partially affected by elevated group insurance costs in the third quarter.
Credit Quality
• Net charge-offs were 0.27% of average loans and leases (annualized), compared to 0.31% in the prior quarter. Lower activity in the FinPac portfolio contributed to the decline.
• Provision expense of $28 million compares to $29 million in the prior quarter.
• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.33%, compared to 0.32% as of September 30, 2024.
Capital
• Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 12.6% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.5%.
• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on November 15, 2024, which was paid December 16, 2024.
Notable Items
• Executed three successful small business campaigns in 2024, following program buildout and associate training in 2023. Our campaigns use bundled solutions for customers without promotional pricing, and they generated approximately $700 million in new deposits to the bank in 2024.
• Our 2025 branch plans include the opening of five additional locations in strategic growth markets throughout our footprint. The expansion reflects the reinvestment of savings generated from four net branch consolidations in 2024.
4Q24 KEY FINANCIAL DATA
PERFORMANCE METRICS
4Q24
3Q24
4Q23
Return on average assets
1.10 %
1.12 %
0.72 %
Return on average common equity
10.91 %
11.36 %
7.90 %
Return on average tangible common equity 1
15.41 %
16.34 %
12.19 %
Operating return on average assets 1
1.15 %
1.10 %
0.89 %
Operating return on average common equity 1
11.40 %
11.15 %
9.81 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity 1
16.11 %
16.04 %
15.14 %
Net interest margin
3.64 %
3.56 %
3.78 %
Efficiency ratio
54.61 %
54.56 %
64.81 %
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1
52.51 %
53.89 %
57.31 %
INCOME STATEMENT
($ in 000s, excl. per share data)
4Q24
3Q24
4Q23
Net interest income
$437,373
$430,218
$453,623
Provision for credit losses
$28,199
$28,769
$54,909
Non-interest income
$49,747
$66,159
$65,533
Non-interest expense
$266,576
$271,358
$337,176
Pre-provision net revenue 1
$220,544
$225,019
$181,980
Operating pre-provision net revenue 1
$229,178
$221,412
$212,136
Earnings per common share - diluted
$0.68
$0.70
$0.45
Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1
$0.71
$0.69
$0.56
Dividends paid per share
$0.36
$0.36
$0.36
BALANCE SHEET
4Q24
3Q24
4Q23
Total assets
$51.6B
$51.9B
$52.2B
Loans and leases
$37.7B
$37.5B
$37.4B
Deposits
$41.7B
$41.5B
$41.6B
Book value per common share
$24.43
$25.17
$23.95
Tangible book value per share 1
$17.20
$17.81
$16.12
Organizational Update
Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia," the "Company," "we," or "our") completed an enterprise-wide evaluation of our operations in early 2024, which resulted in $82 million in annualized cost savings realized during the year. The reinvestment of $12 million of the achieved savings is ongoing and in support of new locations in targeted growth markets, the addition of experienced bankers throughout our footprint, and products and technologies that create operational efficiencies and revenue growth opportunities. During 2024, we opened our first two branches in Arizona and strategically relocated offices in other markets, with our net branch count declining by four given other consolidations. Looking to 2025, we have five branches slated to open in the coming months in support of our customers and bankers. Key technology enhancements during 2024 include the introduction of a new business online banking platform designed specifically to meet the needs of our small business customers, and we adopted a new customer relationship management ("CRM") tool. Planned reinvestments in 2025 include continued investment in our customer-focused technology stack to not only create operational efficiencies, but also support an elevated customer experience to enhance customer satisfaction and drive additional revenue opportunities through needs-based solutions.
On February 28, 2023, Columbia completed its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West (the "merger"). Columbia's financial results for any periods ended prior to February 28, 2023 reflect UHC results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Columbia's reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 reflect UHC financial results only until the closing of the merger after the close of business on February 28, 2023. As a result of these two factors, Columbia's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. Under the reverse acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Columbia as of February 28, 2023 ("historical Columbia") were recorded at their respective fair values.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $437 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, up $7 million from the prior quarter. The increase reflects lower funding costs that were only partially offset by lower interest income due to the reductions in the federal funds rate that occurred in September, November, and December.
Columbia's net interest margin was 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 8 basis points from the third quarter of 2024. A reduction in deposit costs more than offset lower loan yields as the net interest margin further benefited from the favorable balance sheet funding mix shift into lower-cost sources that occurred throughout the quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 29 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.66% for the fourth quarter of 2024, which compares to 2.59% for the month of December and 2.51% as of December 31, 2024. "Our teams continue to lead with needs-based solutions and service, not price," commented Chris Merrywell, President of Umpqua Bank. "Proactive conversations with our customers ahead of and following recent federal funds rate reductions contributed to favorable changes in the cost of deposits and net interest margin during the quarter."
Columbia's cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 31 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.98% for the fourth quarter of 2024, which compares to 2.91% for the month of December and 2.85% as of December 31, 2024. Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as to our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $50 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $16 million from the prior quarter. The decrease was driven by quarterly changes in fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity, due to interest rate flucations during the quarter, collectively resulting in a net fair value loss of $6 million in the fourth quarter compared to a net fair value gain of $7 million in the third quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. Excluding these items, non-interest income was down $4 million[2] between periods due primarily to a $2 million loss on the sale of 29 loans with a balance of $26 million at sale. The loss on sale was offset by a corresponding $2 million release of the allowance for credit losses given previously established reserves associated with these specific loans. Non-interest income was also impacted by lower mortgage gain-on-sale income and other quarterly flucations. Treasury management fees, commercial card income, and financial services and trust revenue increased at a low single-digit growth rate from the prior quarter's level. We continue to focus on generating sustainable core fee income with new and existing customers.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $267 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $5 million from the prior quarter. Excluding merger and restructuring expense and exit and disposal costs, non-interest expense was $263 million [3], also down $5 million from the prior quarter due to a $5 million decline in benefits expense, which was partially affected by elevated group insurance costs in the third quarter. Higher repairs and maintenance expense was partially offset by lower FDIC assessments due to run rate adjustments in the quarter. Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details.
Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $51.6 billion as of December 31, 2024, down slightly from $51.9 billion as of September 30, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents were $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2024, down from $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2024. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $18.0 billion as of December 31, 2024, representing 35% of total assets, 43% of total deposits, and 128% of uninsured deposits. Available-for-sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $8.3 billion as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $402 million relative to September 30, 2024, due to a decline in the fair value of the portfolio as well as paydowns. Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio and liquidity position.
Gross loans and leases were $37.7 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $178 million relative to September 30, 2024. "Commercial loan generation more than offset anticipated contraction in other loan categories during the quarter, driving a 2% increase in total loans on an annualized basis," commented Mr. Merrywell. "Commercial loans grew 2% during the quarter and 3% in 2024, in support of our strategic decision to organically remix the portfolio into relationship-driven balances as transactional loans decline." Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to our office portfolio.
Total deposits were $41.7 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $206 million relative to September 30, 2024. Customer deposits decreased $282 million during the quarter, due in part to anticipated customer balance declines during December. Columbia utilized excess cash, FHLB Advances, and brokered CDs to offset the decline in customer deposits and fully repay $1.3 billion in borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program, which resulted in a net decrease of $550 million in term debt during the fourth quarter. Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.
Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $441 million, or 1.17% of loans and leases, compared to $438 million, or 1.17% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $28 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and it reflects credit migration trends, charge-off activity, and changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models.
Net charge-offs were 0.27% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.31% for the third quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs in the FinPac portfolio were $19 million in the fourth quarter, down slightly from the third quarter as improvement continues within the transportation sector of the portfolio. Net charge-offs excluding the FinPac portfolio were $6 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $9 million in the third quarter. Non-performing assets were $170 million, or 0.33% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $168 million, or 0.32% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024. Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.
Capital
Columbia's book value per common share was $24.43 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $25.17 as of September 30, 2024. Organic net capital generation was more than offset by a change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(462) million at December 31, 2024, compared to $(234) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to an increase in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to $434 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $219 million as of September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share3 was $17.20 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $17.81 as of September 30, 2024.
Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 12.6% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.5% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 12.5% and 10.3%, respectively, as of September 30, 2024. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2024 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.
Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information
Columbia's Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com.
Columbia will host its fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call on January 23, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its fourth quarter 2024 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the link below to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.
Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7bdd9cdcf3dd40b195814a011d060fbe
Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/322v8qj5/
Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com
About Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Umpqua Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Advisors and Columbia Trust Company, a division of Umpqua Bank. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.
1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.
2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.
3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued or renewed inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity and stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.
TABLE INDEX
Page
Consolidated Statements of Income
7
Consolidated Balance Sheets
8
Financial Highlights
10
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
11
Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix
13
Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets
14
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
15
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates
17
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity
19
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
21
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 572,843
$ 588,603
$ 583,874
$ 575,044
$ 577,741
(3) %
(1) %
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
75,254
76,074
78,828
75,017
78,010
(1) %
(4) %
Exempt from federal income tax
6,852
6,855
6,904
6,904
6,966
- %
(2) %
Dividends
2,678
2,681
2,895
3,707
4,862
- %
(45) %
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
18,956
24,683
23,035
23,553
24,055
(23) %
(21) %
Total interest income
676,583
698,896
695,536
684,225
691,634
(3) %
(2) %
Interest expense:
Deposits
189,037
208,027
207,307
198,435
170,659
(9) %
11 %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
971
1,121
1,515
1,266
1,226
(13) %
(21) %
Borrowings
39,912
49,636
49,418
51,275
56,066
(20) %
(29) %
Junior and other subordinated debentures
9,290
9,894
9,847
9,887
10,060
(6) %
(8) %
Total interest expense
239,210
268,678
268,087
260,863
238,011
(11) %
1 %
Net interest income
437,373
430,218
427,449
423,362
453,623
2 %
(4) %
Provision for credit losses
28,199
28,769
31,820
17,136
54,909
(2) %
(49) %
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
18,401
18,549
18,503
16,064
17,349
(1) %
6 %
Card-based fees
14,634
14,591
14,681
13,183
14,593
- %
- %
Financial services and trust revenue
5,265
5,083
5,396
4,464
3,011
4 %
75 %
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
6,958
6,668
5,848
4,634
4,212
4 %
65 %
Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net
10
3
(1)
12
9
233 %
11 %
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(1,424)
2,272
325
(1,565)
2,636
(163) %
(154) %
(Loss) gain on loan and lease sales, net
(1,719)
161
(1,516)
221
1,161
nm
(248) %
BOLI income
4,742
4,674
4,705
4,639
4,331
1 %
9 %
Other income (loss)
2,880
14,158
(3,238)
8,705
18,231
(80) %
(84) %
Total non-interest income
49,747
66,159
44,703
50,357
65,533
(25) %
(24) %
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
141,958
147,268
145,066
154,538
157,572
(4) %
(10) %
Occupancy and equipment, net
46,878
45,056
45,147
45,291
48,160
4 %
(3) %
Intangible amortization
29,055
29,055
29,230
32,091
33,204
- %
(12) %
FDIC assessments
8,121
9,332
9,664
14,460
42,510
(13) %
(81) %
Merger and restructuring expense
2,230
2,364
14,641
4,478
7,174
(6) %
(69) %
Other expenses
38,334
38,283
35,496
36,658
48,556
- %
(21) %
Total non-interest expense
266,576
271,358
279,244
287,516
337,176
(2) %
(21) %
Income before provision for income taxes
192,345
196,250
161,088
169,067
127,071
(2) %
51 %
Provision for income taxes
49,076
50,068
40,944
44,987
33,540
(2) %
46 %
Net income
$ 143,269
$ 146,182
$ 120,144
$ 124,080
$ 93,531
(2) %
53 %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
208,548
208,545
208,498
208,260
208,083
- %
- %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
209,889
209,454
209,011
208,956
208,739
- %
1 %
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 0.69
$ 0.70
$ 0.58
$ 0.60
$ 0.45
(1) %
53 %
Earnings per common share - diluted
$ 0.68
$ 0.70
$ 0.57
$ 0.59
$ 0.45
(3) %
51 %
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Year over
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 2,320,364
$ 2,113,615
10 %
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
305,173
276,841
10 %
Exempt from federal income tax
27,515
24,109
14 %
Dividends
11,961
13,103
(9) %
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
90,227
111,659
(19) %
Total interest income
2,755,240
2,539,327
9 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
802,806
461,654
74 %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
4,873
3,923
24 %
Borrowings
190,241
242,914
(22) %
Junior and other subordinated debentures
38,918
37,665
3 %
Total interest expense
1,036,838
746,156
39 %
Net interest income
1,718,402
1,793,171
(4) %
Provision for credit losses
105,924
213,199
(50) %
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
71,517
65,525
9 %
Card-based fees
57,089
55,263
3 %
Financial services and trust revenue
20,208
13,471
50 %
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
24,108
16,789
44 %
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
24
13
85 %
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(392)
2,300
(117) %
(Loss) gain on loan and lease sales, net
(2,853)
4,414
(165) %
BOLI income
18,760
15,624
20 %
Other income
22,505
30,528
(26) %
Total non-interest income
210,966
203,927
3 %
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
588,830
616,103
(4) %
Occupancy and equipment, net
182,372
183,480
(1) %
Intangible amortization
119,431
111,296
7 %
FDIC assessments
41,577
71,402
(42) %
Merger and restructuring expense
23,713
171,659
(86) %
Other expenses
148,771
158,760
(6) %
Total non-interest expense
1,104,694
1,312,700
(16) %
Income before provision for income taxes
718,750
471,199
53 %
Provision for income taxes
185,075
122,484
51 %
Net income
$ 533,675
$ 348,715
53 %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
208,463
195,304
7 %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
209,337
195,871
7 %
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 2.56
$ 1.79
43 %
Earnings per common share - diluted
$ 2.55
$ 1.78
43 %
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 496,666
$ 591,364
$ 515,263
$ 440,215
$ 498,496
(16) %
- %
Interest-bearing cash and temporary investments
1,381,589
1,519,658
1,553,568
1,760,902
1,664,038
(9) %
(17) %
Investment securities:
Equity and other, at fair value
78,133
79,996
77,221
77,203
76,995
(2) %
1 %
Available for sale, at fair value
8,274,615
8,676,807
8,503,000
8,616,545
8,829,870
(5) %
(6) %
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
2,101
2,159
2,203
2,247
2,300
(3) %
(9) %
Loans held for sale
71,535
66,639
56,310
47,201
30,715
7 %
133 %
Loans and leases
37,680,901
37,503,002
37,709,987
37,642,413
37,441,951
- %
1 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(424,629)
(420,054)
(418,671)
(414,344)
(440,871)
1 %
(4) %
Net loans and leases
37,256,272
37,082,948
37,291,316
37,228,069
37,001,080
- %
1 %
Restricted equity securities
150,024
116,274
116,274
116,274
179,274
29 %
(16) %
Premises and equipment, net
348,670
338,107
337,842
336,869
338,970
3 %
3 %
Operating lease right-of-use assets
111,227
106,224
108,278
113,833
115,811
5 %
(4) %
Goodwill
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
- %
- %
Other intangible assets, net
484,248
513,303
542,358
571,588
603,679
(6) %
(20) %
Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
108,358
101,919
110,039
110,444
109,243
6 %
(1) %
Bank-owned life insurance
693,839
691,160
686,485
682,293
680,948
- %
2 %
Deferred tax asset, net
359,425
286,432
361,773
356,031
347,203
25 %
4 %
Other assets
730,461
706,375
756,319
735,058
665,740
3 %
10 %
Total assets
$ 51,576,397
$ 51,908,599
$ 52,047,483
$ 52,224,006
$ 52,173,596
(1) %
(1) %
Liabilities:
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing
$ 13,307,905
$ 13,534,065
$ 13,481,616
$ 13,808,554
$ 14,256,452
(2) %
(7) %
Interest-bearing
28,412,827
27,980,623
28,041,656
27,897,606
27,350,568
2 %
4 %
Total deposits
41,720,732
41,514,688
41,523,272
41,706,160
41,607,020
- %
- %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
236,627
183,833
197,860
213,573
252,119
29 %
(6) %
Borrowings
3,100,000
3,650,000
3,900,000
3,900,000
3,950,000
(15) %
(22) %
Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value
330,895
311,896
310,187
309,544
316,440
6 %
5 %
Junior and other subordinated debentures, at amortized cost
107,668
107,725
107,781
107,838
107,895
- %
- %
Operating lease liabilities
125,710
121,298
123,082
129,240
130,576
4 %
(4) %
Other liabilities
836,541
745,331
908,629
900,406
814,512
12 %
3 %
Total liabilities
46,458,173
46,634,771
47,070,811
47,266,761
47,178,562
- %
(2) %
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
5,817,458
5,812,237
5,807,041
5,802,322
5,802,747
- %
- %
Accumulated deficit
(237,254)
(304,525)
(374,687)
(418,946)
(467,571)
(22) %
(49) %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(461,980)
(233,884)
(455,682)
(426,131)
(340,142)
98 %
36 %
Total shareholders' equity
5,118,224
5,273,828
4,976,672
4,957,245
4,995,034
(3) %
2 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 51,576,397
$ 51,908,599
$ 52,047,483
$ 52,224,006
$ 52,173,596
(1) %
(1) %
Common shares outstanding at period end
209,536
209,532
209,459
209,370
208,585
- %
- %
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Seq.
Year
Per Common Share Data:
Dividends
$ 0.36
$ 0.36
$ 0.36
$ 0.36
$ 0.36
- %
- %
Book value
$ 24.43
$ 25.17
$ 23.76
$ 23.68
$ 23.95
(3) %
2 %
Tangible book value (1)
$ 17.20
$ 17.81
$ 16.26
$ 16.03
$ 16.12
(3) %
7 %
Performance Ratios:
Efficiency ratio (2)
54.61 %
54.56 %
59.02 %
60.57 %
64.81 %
0.05
(10.20)
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)
2.06 %
2.08 %
2.16 %
2.22 %
2.58 %
(0.02)
(0.52)
Return on average assets ("ROAA")
1.10 %
1.12 %
0.93 %
0.96 %
0.72 %
(0.02)
0.38
Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)
1.70 %
1.72 %
1.49 %
1.44 %
1.39 %
(0.02)
0.31
Return on average common equity
10.91 %
11.36 %
9.85 %
10.01 %
7.90 %
(0.45)
3.01
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
15.41 %
16.34 %
14.55 %
14.82 %
12.19 %
(0.93)
3.22
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (5), (6)
52.51 %
53.89 %
53.56 %
56.97 %
57.31 %
(1.38)
(4.80)
Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)
2.03 %
2.05 %
2.03 %
2.14 %
2.25 %
(0.02)
(0.22)
Operating ROAA (1), (6)
1.15 %
1.10 %
1.08 %
1.04 %
0.89 %
0.05
0.26
Operating PPNR ROAA (1), (6)
1.77 %
1.69 %
1.70 %
1.55 %
1.62 %
0.08
0.15
Operating return on average common equity (1), (6)
11.40 %
11.15 %
11.47 %
10.89 %
9.81 %
0.25
1.59
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1), (6)
16.11 %
16.04 %
16.96 %
16.12 %
15.14 %
0.07
0.97
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
Yield on loans and leases
6.05 %
6.22 %
6.20 %
6.13 %
6.13 %
(0.17)
(0.08)
Yield on earning assets (2)
5.63 %
5.78 %
5.80 %
5.69 %
5.75 %
(0.15)
(0.12)
Cost of interest bearing deposits
2.66 %
2.95 %
2.97 %
2.88 %
2.54 %
(0.29)
0.12
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.98 %
3.29 %
3.31 %
3.25 %
3.02 %
(0.31)
(0.04)
Cost of total deposits
1.80 %
1.99 %
2.01 %
1.92 %
1.63 %
(0.19)
0.17
Cost of total funding (3)
2.09 %
2.32 %
2.34 %
2.27 %
2.05 %
(0.23)
0.04
Net interest margin (2)
3.64 %
3.56 %
3.56 %
3.52 %
3.78 %
0.08
(0.14)
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets
3.29 %
3.74 %
3.51 %
3.56 %
3.64 %
(0.45)
(0.35)
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets
78.42 %
77.91 %
78.27 %
77.87 %
78.04 %
0.51
0.38
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
89.77 %
90.42 %
90.61 %
90.41 %
89.91 %
(0.65)
(0.14)
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits
32.45 %
32.52 %
32.54 %
33.29 %
35.88 %
(0.07)
(3.43)
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
91.88 %
90.25 %
90.15 %
90.09 %
90.02 %
1.63
1.86
Select Credit & Capital Ratios:
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.44 %
0.44 %
0.41 %
0.38 %
0.30 %
-
0.14
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.33 %
0.32 %
0.30 %
0.28 %
0.22 %
0.01
0.11
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases
1.17 %
1.17 %
1.16 %
1.16 %
1.24 %
-
(0.07)
Total risk-based capital ratio (4)
12.6 %
12.5 %
12.2 %
12.0 %
11.9 %
0.10
0.70
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)
10.5 %
10.3 %
10.0 %
9.8 %
9.6 %
0.20
0.90
(1)
See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(3)
Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.
(4)
Estimated holding company ratios.
(5)
The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.
(6)
Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes adding the FDIC special assessment to the non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
% Change
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Year over Year
Per Common Share Data:
Dividends
$ 1.44
$ 1.43
0.70 %
Performance Ratios:
Efficiency ratio (2)
57.14 %
65.59 %
(8.45)
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)
2.13 %
2.65 %
(0.52)
Return on average assets
1.03 %
0.70 %
0.33
PPNR ROAA (1)
1.59 %
1.38 %
0.21
Return on average common equity
10.55 %
7.81 %
2.74
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
15.31 %
11.46 %
3.85
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (4), (5)
54.22 %
53.87 %
0.35
Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)
2.06 %
2.22 %
(0.16)
Operating ROAA (1), (5)
1.09 %
1.05 %
0.04
Operating PPNR ROAA (1), (5)
1.68 %
1.84 %
(0.16)
Operating return on average common equity (1), (5)
11.23 %
11.67 %
(0.44)
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1), (5)
16.30 %
17.13 %
(0.83)
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
Yield on loans and leases
6.15 %
5.95 %
0.20
Yield on earning assets (2)
5.73 %
5.54 %
0.19
Cost of interest bearing deposits
2.87 %
1.93 %
0.94
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
3.21 %
2.56 %
0.65
Cost of total deposits
1.93 %
1.19 %
0.74
Cost of total funding (3)
2.26 %
1.69 %
0.57
Net interest margin (2)
3.57 %
3.91 %
(0.34)
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets
3.53 %
4.68 %
(1.15)
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets
78.12 %
77.21 %
0.91
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
90.30 %
91.01 %
(0.71)
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits
32.70 %
38.37 %
(5.67)
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
90.59 %
88.18 %
2.41
(1)
See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(3)
Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.
(4)
The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.
(5)
Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes adding the FDIC special assessment to the non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
(Unaudited)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
% Change
($ in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year
Loans and leases:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
$ 6,278,154
$ 6,391,806
$ 6,407,351
$ 6,557,768
$ 6,482,940
(2) %
(3) %
Owner occupied term, net
5,270,294
5,210,485
5,230,511
5,231,676
5,195,605
1 %
1 %
Multifamily, net
5,804,364
5,779,737
5,868,848
5,828,960
5,704,734
- %
2 %
Construction & development, net
1,983,213
1,988,923
1,946,693
1,728,652
1,747,302
- %
14 %
Residential development, net
231,647
244,579
269,106
284,117
323,899
(5) %
(28) %
Commercial:
Term, net
5,537,618
5,429,209
5,559,548
5,544,450
5,536,765
2 %
- %
Lines of credit & other, net
2,769,643
2,640,669
2,558,633
2,491,557
2,430,127
5 %
14 %
Leases & equipment finance, net
1,660,835
1,670,427
1,701,943
1,706,759
1,729,512
(1) %
(4) %
Residential:
Mortgage, net
5,933,352
5,944,734
5,992,163
6,128,884
6,157,166
- %
(4) %
Home equity loans & lines, net
2,031,653
2,017,336
1,982,786
1,950,421
1,938,166
1 %
5 %
Consumer & other, net
180,128
185,097
192,405
189,169
195,735
(3) %
(8) %
Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs
$ 37,680,901
$ 37,503,002
$ 37,709,987
$ 37,642,413
$ 37,441,951
- %
1 %
Loans and leases mix:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
17 %
17 %
17 %
17 %
17 %
Owner occupied term, net
14 %
14 %
14 %
14 %
14 %
Multifamily, net
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
Construction & development, net
5 %
5 %
5 %
5 %
5 %
Residential development, net
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Commercial:
Term, net
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
Lines of credit & other, net
7 %
7 %
6 %
6 %
6 %
Leases & equipment finance, net
4 %
4 %
5 %
5 %
5 %
Residential:
Mortgage, net
16 %
16 %
16 %
16 %
16 %
Home equity loans & lines, net
5 %
5 %
5 %
5 %
5 %
Consumer & other, net
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix
(Unaudited)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
% Change
($ in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year
Deposits:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$ 13,307,905
$ 13,534,065
$ 13,481,616
$ 13,808,554
$ 14,256,452
(2) %
(7) %
Demand, interest bearing
8,475,693
8,444,424
8,195,284
8,095,211
8,044,432
0 %
5 %
Money market
11,475,055
11,351,066
10,927,813
10,822,498
10,324,454
1 %
11 %
Savings
2,360,040
2,450,924
2,508,598
2,640,060
2,754,113
(4) %
(14) %
Time
6,102,039
5,734,209
6,409,961
6,339,837
6,227,569
6 %
(2) %
Total
$ 41,720,732
$ 41,514,688
$ 41,523,272
$ 41,706,160
$ 41,607,020
- %
- %
Total core deposits (1)
$ 37,487,909
$ 37,774,870
$ 37,159,069
$ 37,436,569
$ 37,423,402
(1) %
0 %
Deposit mix:
Demand, non-interest bearing
32 %
33 %
33 %
34 %
34 %
Demand, interest bearing
20 %
20 %
20 %
19 %
19 %
Money market
27 %
27 %
26 %
26 %
25 %
Savings
6 %
6 %
6 %
6 %
7 %
Time
15 %
14 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
(1)
Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Seq.
Year
Non-performing assets: (1)
Loans and leases on non-accrual status:
Commercial real estate, net
$ 39,332
$ 37,332
$ 37,584
$ 39,736
$ 28,689
5 %
37 %
Commercial, net
57,146
61,464
54,986
58,960
45,682
(7) %
25 %
Total loans and leases on non-accrual status
96,478
98,796
92,570
98,696
74,371
(2) %
30 %
Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing: (2)
Commercial real estate, net
-
136
-
253
870
(100) %
(100) %
Commercial, net
4,684
6,012
5,778
10,733
8,232
(22) %
(43) %
Residential, net (2)
65,552
59,961
54,525
31,916
29,102
9 %
125 %
Consumer & other, net
179
317
220
437
326
(44) %
(45) %
Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (2)
70,415
66,426
60,523
43,339
38,530
6 %
83 %
Total non-performing loans and leases (1), (2)
166,893
165,222
153,093
142,035
112,901
1 %
48 %
Other real estate owned
2,666
2,395
2,839
1,762
1,036
11 %
157 %
Total non-performing assets (1), (2)
$ 169,559
$ 167,617
$ 155,932
$ 143,797
$ 113,937
1 %
49 %
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days
$ 105,199
$ 67,310
$ 85,998
$ 109,673
$ 85,235
56 %
23 %
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases
0.28 %
0.18 %
0.23 %
0.29 %
0.23 %
0.10
0.05
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1), (2)
0.44 %
0.44 %
0.41 %
0.38 %
0.30 %
-
0.14
Non-performing assets to total assets (1), (2)
0.33 %
0.32 %
0.30 %
0.28 %
0.22 %
0.01
0.11
(1)
Non-accrual and 90+ days past due loans include government guarantees of $73.6 million, $65.8 million, $64.6 million, $43.0 million, and $31.6 million at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(2)
Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by GNMA, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $2.4 million, $3.7 million, $1.0 million, $1.6 million, and $1.0 million at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Seq.
Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 420,054
$ 418,671
$ 414,344
$ 440,871
$ 416,560
0 %
1 %
Provision for credit losses on loans and leases
30,230
30,498
34,760
17,476
53,183
(1) %
(43) %
Charge-offs
Commercial real estate, net
(2,935)
-
(585)
(161)
(629)
nm
367 %
Commercial, net
(25,780)
(32,645)
(33,561)
(47,232)
(31,949)
(21) %
(19) %
Residential, net
(26)
(936)
(504)
(490)
(89)
(97) %
(71) %
Consumer & other, net
(1,523)
(1,395)
(1,551)
(1,870)
(1,841)
9 %
(17) %
Total charge-offs
(30,264)
(34,976)
(36,201)
(49,753)
(34,508)
(13) %
(12) %
Recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
3
44
551
358
35
(93) %
(91) %
Commercial, net
4,104
5,258
4,198
4,732
4,414
(22) %
(7) %
Residential, net
163
143
411
170
781
14 %
(79) %
Consumer & other, net
339
416
608
490
406
(19) %
(17) %
Total recoveries
4,609
5,861
5,768
5,750
5,636
(21) %
(18) %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
(2,932)
44
(34)
197
(594)
nm
394 %
Commercial, net
(21,676)
(27,387)
(29,363)
(42,500)
(27,535)
(21) %
(21) %
Residential, net
137
(793)
(93)
(320)
692
nm
(80) %
Consumer & other, net
(1,184)
(979)
(943)
(1,380)
(1,435)
21 %
(17) %
Total net charge-offs
(25,655)
(29,115)
(30,433)
(44,003)
(28,872)
(12) %
(11) %
Balance, end of period
$ 424,629
$ 420,054
$ 418,671
$ 414,344
$ 440,871
1 %
(4) %
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 18,199
$ 19,928
$ 22,868
$ 23,208
$ 21,482
(9) %
(15) %
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(2,031)
(1,729)
(2,940)
(340)
1,726
17 %
(218) %
Balance, end of period
16,168
18,199
19,928
22,868
23,208
(11) %
(30) %
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 440,797
$ 438,253
$ 438,599
$ 437,212
$ 464,079
1 %
(5) %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.27 %
0.31 %
0.32 %
0.47 %
0.31 %
(0.04)
(0.04)
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
15.23 %
16.76 %
15.93 %
11.56 %
16.33 %
(1.53)
(1.10)
ACLLL to loans and leases
1.13 %
1.12 %
1.11 %
1.10 %
1.18 %
0.01
(0.05)
ACL to loans and leases
1.17 %
1.17 %
1.16 %
1.16 %
1.24 %
-
(0.07)
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Year over Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 440,871
$ 301,135
46 %
Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period
-
26,492
(100) %
Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)
112,964
209,979
(46) %
Charge-offs
Commercial real estate, net
(3,681)
(803)
358 %
Commercial, net
(139,218)
(109,862)
27 %
Residential, net
(1,956)
(547)
258 %
Consumer & other, net
(6,339)
(5,762)
10 %
Total charge-offs
(151,194)
(116,974)
29 %
Recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
956
333
187 %
Commercial, net
18,292
16,884
8 %
Residential, net
887
1,123
(21) %
Consumer & other, net
1,853
1,899
(2) %
Total recoveries
21,988
20,239
9 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
(2,725)
(470)
480 %
Commercial, net
(120,926)
(92,978)
30 %
Residential, net
(1,069)
576
(286) %
Consumer & other, net
(4,486)
(3,863)
16 %
Total net charge-offs
(129,206)
(96,735)
34 %
Balance, end of period
$ 424,629
$ 440,871
(4) %
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 23,208
$ 14,221
63 %
Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period
-
5,767
(100) %
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(7,040)
3,220
(319) %
Balance, end of period
16,168
23,208
(30) %
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 440,797
$ 464,079
(5) %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.34 %
0.27 %
0.07
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
14.54 %
17.30 %
(2.76)
(1)
For the year ended ended December 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
($ in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$ 77,492
$ 1,230
6.35 %
$ 67,764
$ 1,122
6.62 %
$ 48,868
$ 649
5.31 %
Loans and leases (1)
37,538,617
571,613
6.05 %
37,543,561
587,481
6.22 %
37,333,310
577,092
6.13 %
Taxable securities
7,850,888
77,932
3.97 %
7,943,391
78,755
3.97 %
7,903,053
82,872
4.19 %
Non-taxable securities (2)
831,021
7,903
3.80 %
828,362
7,821
3.78 %
809,551
8,073
3.99 %
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
1,572,680
18,956
4.80 %
1,802,396
24,683
5.45 %
1,743,447
24,055
5.47 %
Total interest-earning assets (1), (2)
47,870,698
$ 677,634
5.63 %
48,185,474
$ 699,862
5.78 %
47,838,229
$ 692,741
5.75 %
Goodwill and other intangible assets
1,528,431
1,559,696
1,652,282
Other assets
2,189,102
2,263,847
2,341,845
Total assets
$ 51,588,231
$ 52,009,017
$ 51,832,356
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 8,562,817
$ 52,364
2.43 %
$ 8,312,685
$ 57,237
2.74 %
$ 7,617,427
$ 44,861
2.34 %
Money market deposits
11,441,154
72,830
2.53 %
11,085,499
77,948
2.80 %
10,276,894
61,055
2.36 %
Savings deposits
2,393,348
680
0.11 %
2,480,170
1,085
0.17 %
2,880,622
698
0.10 %
Time deposits
5,848,516
63,163
4.30 %
6,140,692
71,757
4.65 %
5,847,400
64,045
4.35 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
28,245,835
189,037
2.66 %
28,019,046
208,027
2.95 %
26,622,343
170,659
2.54 %
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
197,843
971
1.95 %
194,805
1,121
2.29 %
245,989
1,226
1.98 %
Borrowings
3,076,087
39,912
5.16 %
3,873,913
49,636
5.10 %
3,918,261
56,066
5.68 %
Junior and other subordinated debentures
419,607
9,290
8.81 %
417,393
9,894
9.43 %
440,007
10,060
9.07 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
31,939,372
$ 239,210
2.98 %
32,505,157
$ 268,678
3.29 %
31,226,600
$ 238,011
3.02 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
13,569,118
13,500,235
14,899,001
Other liabilities
853,451
885,033
1,011,019
Total liabilities
46,361,941
46,890,425
47,136,620
Common equity
5,226,290
5,118,592
4,695,736
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 51,588,231
$ 52,009,017
$ 51,832,356
NET INTEREST INCOME (2)
$ 438,424
$ 431,184
$ 454,730
NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)
2.65 %
2.49 %
2.73 %
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING
3.64 %
3.56 %
3.78 %
(1)
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2)
Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $966,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
($ in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$ 69,348
$ 4,505
6.50 %
$ 87,675
$ 3,871
4.42 %
Loans and leases (1)
37,585,426
2,315,859
6.15 %
35,412,594
2,109,744
5.95 %
Taxable securities
7,928,449
317,134
4.00 %
7,479,573
289,944
3.88 %
Non-taxable securities (2)
833,915
31,499
3.78 %
740,376
28,236
3.81 %
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
1,696,070
90,227
5.32 %
2,147,348
111,659
5.20 %
Total interest-earning assets (1), (2)
48,113,208
$ 2,759,224
5.73 %
45,867,566
$ 2,543,454
5.54 %
Goodwill and other intangible assets
1,573,712
1,423,075
Other assets
2,228,134
2,205,678
Total assets
$ 51,915,054
$ 49,496,319
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 8,265,535
$ 214,869
2.60 %
$ 6,280,333
$ 97,162
1.55 %
Money market deposits
10,998,452
299,741
2.73 %
9,962,837
185,035
1.86 %
Savings deposits
2,528,828
3,409
0.13 %
2,994,333
3,384
0.11 %
Time deposits
6,219,996
284,787
4.58 %
4,743,615
176,073
3.71 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
28,012,811
802,806
2.87 %
23,981,118
461,654
1.93 %
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
212,235
4,873
2.30 %
269,853
3,923
1.45 %
Borrowings
3,691,530
190,241
5.15 %
4,522,656
242,914
5.37 %
Junior and other subordinated debentures
419,459
38,918
9.28 %
421,195
37,665
8.94 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
32,336,035
$ 1,036,838
3.21 %
29,194,822
$ 746,156
2.56 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
13,608,946
14,927,443
Other liabilities
909,708
907,329
Total liabilities
46,854,689
45,029,594
Common equity
5,060,365
4,466,725
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 51,915,054
$ 49,496,319
NET INTEREST INCOME (2)
$ 1,722,386
$ 1,797,298
NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)
2.52 %
2.98 %
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
3.57 %
3.91 %
(1)
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2)
Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $4.1 million for the same period in 2023.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Seq.
Year
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
$ 4,519
$ 5,225
$ 3,452
$ 2,920
$ 2,686
(14) %
68 %
Servicing
5,947
6,012
5,952
6,021
5,966
(1) %
- %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(3,103)
(3,127)
(3,183)
(3,153)
(3,215)
(1) %
(3) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
7,414
(6,540)
1,238
3,117
(6,251)
nm
nm
MSR hedge (loss) gain
(7,819)
5,098
(1,611)
(4,271)
5,026
(253) %
(256) %
Total
$ 6,958
$ 6,668
$ 5,848
$ 4,634
$ 4,212
4 %
65 %
Closed loan volume for-sale
$ 175,046
$ 161,094
$ 140,875
$ 86,903
$ 87,033
9 %
101 %
Gain on sale margin
2.58 %
3.24 %
2.45 %
3.36 %
3.09 %
-0.66
-0.51
Residential mortgage servicing rights:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 101,919
$ 110,039
$ 110,444
$ 109,243
$ 117,640
(7) %
(13) %
Additions for new MSR capitalized
2,128
1,547
1,540
1,237
920
38 %
131 %
Sale of MSR assets
-
-
-
-
149
nm
(100) %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(3,103)
(3,127)
(3,183)
(3,153)
(3,215)
(1) %
(3) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
7,414
(6,540)
1,238
3,117
(6,251)
nm
nm
Balance, end of period
$ 108,358
$ 101,919
$ 110,039
$ 110,444
$ 109,243
6 %
(1) %
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
$ 7,939,445
$ 7,965,538
$ 8,120,046
$ 8,081,039
$ 8,175,664
- %
(3) %
MSR as % of serviced portfolio
1.36 %
1.28 %
1.36 %
1.37 %
1.34 %
0.08
0.02
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Year over Year
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
$ 16,116
$ 11,881
36 %
Servicing
23,932
33,417
(28) %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(12,566)
(17,694)
(29) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
5,229
(6,122)
nm
MSR hedge loss
(8,603)
(4,693)
83 %
Total
$ 24,108
$ 16,789
44 %
Closed loan volume for-sale
$ 563,918
$ 441,568
28 %
Gain on sale margin
2.86 %
2.69 %
0.17
Residential mortgage servicing rights:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 109,243
$ 185,017
(41) %
Additions for new MSR capitalized
6,452
5,347
21 %
Sale of MSR assets
-
(57,305)
nm
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(12,566)
(17,694)
(29) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
5,229
(6,122)
nm
Balance, end of period
$ 108,358
$ 109,243
(1) %
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and operating pre-provision net revenue and operating return on tangible common equity are also used as part of our incentive compensation program for our executive officers. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Seq.
Year
Total shareholders' equity
a
$ 5,118,224
$ 5,273,828
$ 4,976,672
$ 4,957,245
$ 4,995,034
(3) %
2 %
Less: Goodwill
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
- %
- %
Less: Other intangible assets, net
484,248
513,303
542,358
571,588
603,679
(6) %
(20) %
Tangible common shareholders' equity
b
$ 3,604,742
$ 3,731,291
$ 3,405,080
$ 3,356,423
$ 3,362,121
(3) %
7 %
Total assets
c
$ 51,576,397
$ 51,908,599
$ 52,047,483
$ 52,224,006
$ 52,173,596
(1) %
(1) %
Less: Goodwill
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
- %
- %
Less: Other intangible assets, net
484,248
513,303
542,358
571,588
603,679
(6) %
(20) %
Tangible assets
d
$ 50,062,915
$ 50,366,062
$ 50,475,891
$ 50,623,184
$ 50,540,683
(1) %
(1) %
Common shares outstanding at period end
e
209,536
209,532
209,459
209,370
208,585
- %
- %
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
a / c
9.92 %
10.16 %
9.56 %
9.49 %
9.57 %
(0.24)
0.35
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
b / d
7.20 %
7.41 %
6.75 %
6.63 %
6.65 %
(0.21)
0.55
Book value per common share
a / e
$ 24.43
$ 25.17
$ 23.76
$ 23.68
$ 23.95
(3) %
2 %
Tangible book value per common share
b / e
$ 17.20
$ 17.81
$ 16.26
$ 16.03
$ 16.12
(3) %
7 %
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Seq.
Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net
$ 10
$ 3
$ (1)
$ 12
$ 9
233 %
11 %
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(1,424)
2,272
325
(1,565)
2,636
(163) %
(154) %
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives
3,642
(3,596)
424
1,197
(8,042)
nm
nm
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
(7,355)
9,365
(10,114)
(2,372)
19,354
(179) %
(138) %
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions
7,414
(6,540)
1,238
3,117
(6,251)
nm
nm
MSR hedge (loss) gain
(7,819)
5,098
(1,611)
(4,271)
5,026
(253) %
(256) %
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ (5,532)
$ 6,602
$ (9,739)
$ (3,882)
$ 12,732
(184) %
(143) %
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger and restructuring expense
$ 2,230
$ 2,364
$ 14,641
$ 4,478
$ 7,174
(6) %
(69) %
Exit and disposal costs
872
631
1,218
1,272
2,791
38 %
(69) %
FDIC special assessment (2)
-
-
884
4,848
32,923
nm
(100) %
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 3,102
$ 2,995
$ 16,743
$ 10,598
$ 42,888
4 %
(93) %
Net interest income
c
$ 437,373
$ 430,218
$ 427,449
$ 423,362
$ 453,623
2 %
(4) %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 49,747
$ 66,159
$ 44,703
$ 50,357
$ 65,533
(25) %
(24) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
5,532
(6,602)
9,739
3,882
(12,732)
nm
nm
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 55,279
$ 59,557
$ 54,442
$ 54,239
$ 52,801
(7) %
5 %
Revenue (GAAP)
f=c+d
$ 487,120
$ 496,377
$ 472,152
$ 473,719
$ 519,156
(2) %
(6) %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP)
g=c+e
$ 492,652
$ 489,775
$ 481,891
$ 477,601
$ 506,424
1 %
(3) %
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 266,576
$ 271,358
$ 279,244
$ 287,516
$ 337,176
(2) %
(21) %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(3,102)
(2,995)
(16,743)
(10,598)
(42,888)
4 %
(93) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 263,474
$ 268,363
$ 262,501
$ 276,918
$ 294,288
(2) %
(10) %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 143,269
$ 146,182
$ 120,144
$ 124,080
$ 93,531
(2) %
53 %
Provision for income taxes
49,076
50,068
40,944
44,987
33,540
(2) %
46 %
Income before provision for income taxes
192,345
196,250
161,088
169,067
127,071
(2) %
51 %
Provision for credit losses
28,199
28,769
31,820
17,136
54,909
(2) %
(49) %
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
220,544
225,019
192,908
186,203
181,980
(2) %
21 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
5,532
(6,602)
9,739
3,882
(12,732)
nm
nm
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
3,102
2,995
16,743
10,598
42,888
4 %
(93) %
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 229,178
$ 221,412
$ 219,390
$ 200,683
$ 212,136
4 %
8 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 143,269
$ 146,182
$ 120,144
$ 124,080
$ 93,531
(2) %
53 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
5,532
(6,602)
9,739
3,882
(12,732)
nm
nm
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
3,102
2,995
16,743
10,598
42,888
4 %
(93) %
Tax effect of adjustments
(2,158)
902
(6,621)
(3,620)
(7,539)
(339) %
(71) %
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 149,745
$ 143,477
$ 140,005
$ 134,940
$ 116,148
4 %
29 %
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Seq.
Year
Average assets
n
$ 51,588,231
$ 52,009,017
$ 51,981,555
$ 52,083,973
$ 51,832,356
(1) %
- %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,528,431
1,559,696
1,588,239
1,619,134
1,652,282
(2) %
(7) %
Average tangible assets
o
$ 50,059,800
$ 50,449,321
$ 50,393,316
$ 50,464,839
$ 50,180,074
(1) %
- %
Average common shareholders' equity
p
$ 5,226,290
$ 5,118,592
$ 4,908,239
$ 4,985,875
$ 4,695,736
2 %
11 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,528,431
1,559,696
1,588,239
1,619,134
1,652,282
(2) %
(7) %
Average tangible common equity
q
$ 3,697,859
$ 3,558,896
$ 3,320,000
$ 3,366,741
$ 3,043,454
4 %
22 %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
r
208,548
208,545
208,498
208,260
208,083
- %
- %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
s
209,889
209,454
209,011
208,956
208,739
- %
1 %
Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Earnings-per-share - basic
j / r
$ 0.69
$ 0.70
$ 0.58
$ 0.60
$ 0.45
(1) %
53 %
Earnings-per-share - diluted
j / s
$ 0.68
$ 0.70
$ 0.57
$ 0.59
$ 0.45
(3) %
51 %
Efficiency ratio (1)
h / f
54.61 %
54.56 %
59.02 %
60.57 %
64.81 %
0.05
(10.20)
Non-interest expense to average assets
h / n
2.06 %
2.08 %
2.16 %
2.22 %
2.58 %
(0.02)
(0.52)
Return on average assets
j / n
1.10 %
1.12 %
0.93 %
0.96 %
0.72 %
(0.02)
0.38
Return on average tangible assets
j / o
1.14 %
1.15 %
0.96 %
0.99 %
0.74 %
(0.01)
0.40
PPNR return on average assets
k / n
1.70 %
1.72 %
1.49 %
1.44 %
1.39 %
(0.02)
0.31
Return on average common equity
j / p
10.91 %
11.36 %
9.85 %
10.01 %
7.90 %
(0.45)
3.01
Return on average tangible common equity
j / q
15.41 %
16.34 %
14.55 %
14.82 %
12.19 %
(0.93)
3.22
Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Operating earnings-per-share - basic (2)
m / r
$ 0.72
$ 0.69
$ 0.67
$ 0.65
$ 0.56
4 %
29 %
Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (2)
m / s
$ 0.71
$ 0.69
$ 0.67
$ 0.65
$ 0.56
3 %
27 %
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (3)
u / y
52.51 %
53.89 %
53.56 %
56.97 %
57.31 %
(1.38)
(4.80)
Operating non-interest expense to average assets
i / n
2.03 %
2.05 %
2.03 %
2.14 %
2.25 %
(0.02)
(0.22)
Operating return on average assets (2)
m / n
1.15 %
1.10 %
1.08 %
1.04 %
0.89 %
0.05
0.26
Operating return on average tangible assets (2)
m / o
1.19 %
1.13 %
1.12 %
1.08 %
0.92 %
0.06
0.27
Operating PPNR return on average assets (2)
l / n
1.77 %
1.69 %
1.70 %
1.55 %
1.62 %
0.08
0.15
Operating return on average common equity (2)
m / p
11.40 %
11.15 %
11.47 %
10.89 %
9.81 %
0.25
1.59
Operating return on average tangible common equity (2)
m / q
16.11 %
16.04 %
16.96 %
16.12 %
15.14 %
0.07
0.97
(1)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.
(2)
Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.
(3)
The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Seq.
Year
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 266,576
$ 271,358
$ 279,244
$ 287,516
$ 337,176
(2) %
(21) %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(3,102)
(2,995)
(16,743)
(10,598)
(42,888)
4 %
(93) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
263,474
268,363
262,501
276,918
294,288
(2) %
(10) %
Less: B&O taxes
t
(3,495)
(3,248)
(3,183)
(3,223)
(2,727)
8 %
28 %
Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O taxes (non-GAAP)
u
$ 259,979
$ 265,115
$ 259,318
$ 273,695
$ 291,561
(2) %
(11) %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)
v
$ 438,424
$ 431,184
$ 428,434
$ 424,344
$ 454,730
2 %
(4) %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
49,747
66,159
44,703
50,357
65,533
(25) %
(24) %
Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1)
w
1,390
1,248
1,291
1,809
1,182
11 %
18 %
Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent)
x
489,561
498,591
474,428
476,510
521,445
(2) %
(6) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
5,532
(6,602)
9,739
3,882
(12,732)
nm
nm
Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI
y
$ 495,093
$ 491,989
$ 484,167
$ 480,392
$ 508,713
1 %
(3) %
Efficiency ratio (1) (2)
h / f
54.61 %
54.56 %
59.02 %
60.57 %
64.81 %
0.05
(10.20)
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1), (2), (3)
u / y
52.51 %
53.89 %
53.56 %
56.97 %
57.31 %
(1.38)
(4.80)
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
(1)
Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.
(2)
Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.
(3)
The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Year over Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
$ 24
$ 13
85 %
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(392)
2,300
(117) %
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives
1,667
(4,597)
nm
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
(10,476)
2,630
(498) %
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions
5,229
(6,122)
nm
MSR hedge loss
(8,603)
(4,693)
83 %
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ (12,551)
$ (10,469)
20 %
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger and restructuring expense
$ 23,713
$ 171,659
(86) %
Exit and disposal costs
3,993
10,218
(61) %
FDIC special assessment (2)
5,732
32,923
(83) %
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 33,438
$ 214,800
(84) %
Net interest income
c
$ 1,718,402
$ 1,793,171
(4) %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 210,966
$ 203,927
3 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
12,551
10,469
20 %
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 223,517
$ 214,396
4 %
Revenue (GAAP)
f=c+d
$ 1,929,368
$ 1,997,098
(3) %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP)
g=c+e
$ 1,941,919
$ 2,007,567
(3) %
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 1,104,694
$ 1,312,700
(16) %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(33,438)
(214,800)
(84) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 1,071,256
$ 1,097,900
(2) %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 533,675
$ 348,715
53 %
Provision for income taxes
185,075
122,484
51 %
Income before provision for income taxes
718,750
471,199
53 %
Provision for credit losses
105,924
213,199
(50) %
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
824,674
684,398
20 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
12,551
10,469
20 %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
33,438
214,800
(84) %
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 870,663
$ 909,667
(4) %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 533,675
$ 348,715
53 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
12,551
10,469
20 %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
33,438
214,800
(84) %
Tax effect of adjustments
(11,497)
(52,567)
(78) %
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 568,167
$ 521,417
9 %
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Average assets
n
$ 51,915,054
$ 49,496,319
5 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,573,712
1,423,075
11 %
Average tangible assets
o
$ 50,341,342
$ 48,073,244
5 %
Average common shareholders' equity
p
$ 5,060,365
$ 4,466,725
13 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,573,712
1,423,075
11 %
Average tangible common equity
q
$ 3,486,653
$ 3,043,650
15 %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
r
208,463
195,304
7 %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
s
209,337
195,871
7 %
Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Earnings-per-share - basic
j / r
$ 2.56
$ 1.79
43 %
Earnings-per-share - diluted
j / s
$ 2.55
$ 1.78
43 %
Efficiency ratio (1)
h / f
57.14 %
65.59 %
(8.45)
Non-interest expense to average assets
h/n
2.13 %
2.65 %
(0.52)
Return on average assets
j / n
1.03 %
0.70 %
0.33
Return on average tangible assets
j / o
1.06 %
0.73 %
0.33
PPNR return on average assets
k/n
1.59 %
1.38 %
0.21
Return on average common equity
j / p
10.55 %
7.81 %
2.74
Return on average tangible common equity
j / q
15.31 %
11.46 %
3.85
Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Operating earnings-per-share - basic (2)
m / r
$ 2.73
$ 2.67
2 %
Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (2)
m / s
$ 2.71
$ 2.66
2 %
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (3)
u / y
54.22 %
53.87 %
0.35
Operating non-interest expense to average assets
i/n
2.06 %
2.22 %
(0.16)
Operating return on average assets (2)
m / n
1.09 %
1.05 %
0.04
Operating return on average tangible assets (2)
m / o
1.13 %
1.08 %
0.05
Operating PPNR return on average assets (2)
l / n
1.68 %
1.84 %
(0.16)
Operating return on average common equity (2)
m / p
11.23 %
11.67 %
(0.44)
Operating return on average tangible common equity (2)
m / q
16.30 %
17.13 %
(0.83)
(1)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.
(2)
Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.
(3)
The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
% change
($ in thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Year over Year
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 1,104,694
$ 1,312,700
(16) %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(33,438)
(214,800)
(84) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
1,071,256
1,097,900
(2) %
Less: B&O taxes
t
(13,149)
(11,778)
12 %
Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O taxes (non-GAAP)
u
$ 1,058,107
$ 1,086,122
(3) %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)
v
$ 1,722,386
$ 1,797,298
(4) %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
210,966
203,927
3 %
Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1)
w
5,738
4,677
23 %
Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent)
x
1,939,090
2,005,902
(3) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
12,551
10,469
20 %
Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI
y
$ 1,951,641
$ 2,016,371
(3) %
Efficiency ratio (1), (2)
h /f
57.14 %
65.59 %
(8.45)
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1), (2), (3)
u / y
54.22 %
53.87 %
0.35
(1)
Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.
(2)
Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.
(3)
The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Seq.
Year
Loans and leases interest income
a
$ 571,613
$ 587,481
$ 582,246
$ 574,519
$ 577,092
(3) %
(1) %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3)
b
22,188
21,963
24,942
23,482
26,914
1 %
(18) %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c
4,313
4,127
4,835
5,119
5,430
5 %
(21) %
Adjusted loans and leases interest income
d=a-b-c
$ 545,112
$ 561,391
$ 552,469
$ 545,918
$ 544,748
(3) %
- %
Taxable securities interest income
e
$ 77,932
$ 78,755
$ 81,723
$ 78,724
$ 82,872
(1) %
(6) %
Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related
f
36,980
35,359
40,120
31,527
34,290
5 %
8 %
Adjusted Taxable securities interest income
g=e-f
$ 40,952
$ 43,396
$ 41,603
$ 47,197
$ 48,582
(6) %
(16) %
Non-taxable securities interest income (1)
h
$ 7,903
$ 7,821
$ 7,889
$ 7,886
$ 8,073
1 %
(2) %
Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related
i
2,274
2,241
2,256
2,270
2,309
1 %
(2) %
Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1)
j=h-i
$ 5,629
$ 5,580
$ 5,633
$ 5,616
$ 5,764
1 %
(2) %
Interest income (1)
k
$ 677,634
$ 699,862
$ 696,521
$ 685,207
$ 692,741
(3) %
(2) %
Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3)
l=b+f+i
61,442
59,563
67,318
57,279
63,513
3 %
(3) %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c
4,313
4,127
4,835
5,119
5,430
5 %
(21) %
Adjusted interest income (1)
m=k-l-c
$ 611,879
$ 636,172
$ 624,368
$ 622,809
$ 623,798
(4) %
(2) %
Interest-bearing deposits interest expense
n
$ 189,037
$ 208,027
$ 207,307
$ 198,435
$ 170,659
(9) %
11 %
Less: Acquired deposit accretion
o
-
-
-
-
(187)
nm
nm
Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense
p=n-o
$ 189,037
$ 208,027
$ 207,307
$ 198,435
$ 170,846
(9) %
11 %
Interest expense
q
$ 239,210
$ 268,678
$ 268,087
$ 260,863
$ 238,011
(11) %
1 %
Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)
r
(57)
(57)
(57)
(57)
(244)
- %
(77) %
Adjusted interest expense
s=q-r
$ 239,267
$ 268,735
$ 268,144
$ 260,920
$ 238,255
(11) %
- %
Net Interest Income (1)
t
$ 438,424
$ 431,184
$ 428,434
$ 424,344
$ 454,730
2 %
(4) %
Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3)
u=l-r
61,499
59,620
67,375
57,336
63,757
3 %
(4) %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c
4,313
4,127
4,835
5,119
5,430
5 %
(21) %
Adjusted net interest income (1)
v=t-u-c
$ 372,612
$ 367,437
$ 356,224
$ 361,889
$ 385,543
1 %
(3) %
Average loans and leases
aa
37,538,617
37,543,561
37,663,396
37,597,101
37,333,310
- %
1 %
Average taxable securities
ab
7,850,888
7,943,391
7,839,202
8,081,003
7,903,053
(1) %
(1) %
Average non-taxable securities
ac
831,021
828,362
825,030
851,342
809,551
- %
3 %
Average interest-earning assets
ad
47,870,698
48,185,474
48,117,746
48,280,787
47,838,229
(1) %
- %
Average interest-bearing deposits
ae
28,245,835
28,019,046
28,041,156
27,742,579
26,622,343
1 %
6 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities
af
31,939,372
32,505,157
32,583,458
32,318,653
31,226,600
(2) %
2 %
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
(1)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2)
Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.
(3)
The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at the closing of the merger.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Seq.
Year
Average yield on loans and leases
a / aa
6.05 %
6.22 %
6.20 %
6.13 %
6.13 %
(0.17)
(0.08)
Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3)
b / aa
0.24 %
0.23 %
0.27 %
0.25 %
0.29 %
0.01
(0.05)
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c / aa
0.05 %
0.04 %
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.06 %
0.01
(0.01)
Adjusted average yield on loans and leases
d / aa
5.76 %
5.95 %
5.88 %
5.83 %
5.78 %
(0.19)
(0.02)
Average yield on taxable securities
e / ab
3.97 %
3.97 %
4.17 %
3.90 %
4.19 %
-
(0.22)
Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related
f / ab
1.87 %
1.77 %
2.06 %
1.57 %
1.72 %
0.10
0.15
Adjusted average yield on taxable securities
g / ab
2.10 %
2.20 %
2.11 %
2.33 %
2.47 %
(0.10)
(0.37)
Average yield on non-taxable securities (1)
h / ac
3.80 %
3.78 %
3.82 %
3.71 %
3.99 %
0.02
(0.19)
Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related
i / ac
1.09 %
1.08 %
1.10 %
1.07 %
1.13 %
0.01
(0.04)
Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1)
j / ac
2.71 %
2.70 %
2.72 %
2.64 %
2.86 %
0.01
(0.15)
Average yield on interest-earning assets (1)
k / ad
5.63 %
5.78 %
5.80 %
5.69 %
5.75 %
(0.15)
(0.12)
Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3)
l / ad
0.51 %
0.49 %
0.56 %
0.48 %
0.53 %
0.02
(0.02)
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c / ad
0.03 %
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.05 %
(0.01)
(0.02)
Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1)
m / ad
5.09 %
5.25 %
5.20 %
5.17 %
5.17 %
(0.16)
(0.08)
Average rate on interest-bearing deposits
n / ae
2.66 %
2.95 %
2.97 %
2.88 %
2.54 %
(0.29)
0.12
Less: Acquired deposit accretion
o / ae
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
-
-
Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits
p / ae
2.66 %
2.95 %
2.97 %
2.88 %
2.54 %
(0.29)
0.12
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
q / af
2.98 %
3.29 %
3.31 %
3.25 %
3.02 %
(0.31)
(0.04)
Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)
r / af
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
-
-
Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
s / af
2.98 %
3.29 %
3.31 %
3.25 %
3.02 %
(0.31)
(0.04)
Net interest margin (1)
t / ad
3.64 %
3.56 %
3.56 %
3.52 %
3.78 %
0.08
(0.14)
Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3)
u / ad
0.51 %
0.49 %
0.56 %
0.48 %
0.53 %
0.02
(0.02)
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c / ad
0.03 %
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.05 %
(0.01)
(0.02)
Adjusted net interest margin (1)
v / ad
3.10 %
3.03 %
2.96 %
3.00 %
3.20 %
0.07
(0.10)
(1)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2)
Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.
(3)
The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
($ in thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Year over
Loans and leases interest income
a
$ 2,315,859
$ 2,109,744
10 %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3)
b
92,575
98,257
(6) %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c
18,394
22,706
(19) %
Adjusted loans and leases interest income
d=a-b-c
$ 2,204,890
$ 1,988,781
11 %
Taxable securities interest income
e
$ 317,134
$ 289,944
9 %
Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related
f
143,986
123,666
16 %
Adjusted Taxable securities interest income
g=e-f
$ 173,148
$ 166,278
4 %
Non-taxable securities interest income (1)
h
$ 31,499
$ 28,236
12 %
Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related
i
9,041
7,772
16 %
Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1)
j=h-i
$ 22,458
$ 20,464
10 %
Interest income (1)
k
$ 2,759,224
$ 2,543,454
8 %
Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3)
l=b+f+i
245,602
229,695
7 %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c
18,394
22,706
(19) %
Adjusted interest income (1)
m=k-l-c
$ 2,495,228
$ 2,291,053
9 %
Interest-bearing deposits interest expense
n
$ 802,806
$ 461,654
74 %
Less: Acquired deposit accretion
o
-
(933)
nm
Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense
p=n-o
$ 802,806
$ 462,587
74 %
Interest expense
q
$ 1,036,838
$ 746,156
39 %
Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)
r
(228)
(1,161)
(80) %
Adjusted interest expense
s=q-r
$ 1,037,066
$ 747,317
39 %
Net Interest Income (1)
t
$ 1,722,386
$ 1,797,298
(4) %
Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3)
u=l-r
245,830
230,856
6 %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c
18,394
22,706
(19) %
Adjusted net interest income (1)
v=t-u-c
$ 1,458,162
$ 1,543,736
(6) %
Average loans and leases
aa
37,585,426
35,412,594
6 %
Average taxable securities
ab
7,928,449
7,479,573
6 %
Average non-taxable securities
ac
833,915
740,376
13 %
Average interest-earning assets
ad
48,113,208
45,867,566
5 %
Average interest-bearing deposits
ae
28,012,811
23,981,118
17 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities
af
32,336,035
29,194,822
11 %
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
(1)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2)
Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.
(3)
The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at the closing of the merger.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
($ in thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Year over
Average yield on loans and leases
a / aa
6.15 %
5.95 %
0.20
Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3)
b / aa
0.25 %
0.28 %
(0.03)
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c / aa
0.05 %
0.06 %
(0.01)
Adjusted average yield on loans and leases
d / aa
5.85 %
5.61 %
0.24
Average yield on taxable securities
e / ab
4.00 %
3.88 %
0.12
Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related
f / ab
1.82 %
1.65 %
0.17
|
Adjusted average yield on taxable securities
g / ab
2.18 %
2.23 %
(0.05)
Average yield on non-taxable securities (1)
h / ac
3.78 %
3.81 %
(0.03)
Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related
i / ac
1.08 %
1.05 %
0.03
Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1)
j / ac
2.70 %
2.76 %
(0.06)
Average yield on interest-earning assets (1)
k / ad
5.73 %
5.54 %
0.19
Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3)
l / ad
0.51 %
0.50 %
0.01
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c / ad
0.04 %
0.05 %
(0.01)
Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1)
m / ad
5.18 %
4.99 %
0.19
Average rate on interest-bearing deposits
n / ae
2.87 %
1.93 %
0.94
Less: Acquired deposit accretion
o / ae
- %
- %
-
Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits
p / ae
2.87 %
1.93 %
0.94
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
q / af
3.21 %
2.56 %
0.65
Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)
r / af
- %
- %
-
Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
s / af
3.21 %
2.56 %
0.65
Net interest margin (1)
t / ad
3.57 %
3.91 %
(0.34)
Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3)
u / ad
0.51 %
0.50 %
0.01
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c / ad
0.04 %
0.05 %
(0.01)
Adjusted net interest margin (1)
v / ad
3.02 %
3.36 %
(0.34)
(1)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2)
Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.
(3)
The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.
SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.