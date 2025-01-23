Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 908712 | ISIN: US1972361026 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.01.25
21:59 Uhr
28,155 US-Dollar
-0,610
-2,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 22:02 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --


$143 million


$150 million


$0.68


$0.71

Net income


Operating net income 1


Earnings per diluted common
share


Operating earnings per diluted
common share 1

CEO Commentary

"Our fourth quarter and 2024 results reflect significant strides toward top-quartile performance," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "Our optimized expense base, improved pricing strategies, and targeted franchise investments have not only strengthened our financial position but also supported our commitment to deliver exceptional value to our customers and shareholders alike. Relative to the first quarter, our fourth quarter results reflect deposit-driven net interest margin expansion, relationship-driven commercial loan growth, and higher income from core fee-generating products in support of our customers' needs. I want to thank our associates for their hard work and dedication during our first full year as a combined organization. Their accomplishments contribute to the building momentum that supports long-term, consistent, repeatable performance."

-Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

4Q24 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 3Q24)



Net Interest Income and NIM

• Net interest income increased by $7 million from the prior quarter, as lower funding costs more than offset lower interest income.

• Net interest margin was 3.64%, up 8 basis points from the prior quarter, as a reduction in deposit costs more than offset lower loan yields. A favorable balance sheet funding mix shift into lower-cost sources also occurred throughout the quarter.



Non-Interest Income and Expense

• Non-interest income decreased by $16 million due to the quarterly fluctuation in cumulative fair value accounting and hedges, which drove $12 million of the change. Income was also lower due to loan sale activity, slightly offset by higher core banking activity.

• Non-interest expense decreased by $5 million due to lower benefits expense, which was partially affected by elevated group insurance costs in the third quarter.



Credit Quality

• Net charge-offs were 0.27% of average loans and leases (annualized), compared to 0.31% in the prior quarter. Lower activity in the FinPac portfolio contributed to the decline.

• Provision expense of $28 million compares to $29 million in the prior quarter.

• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.33%, compared to 0.32% as of September 30, 2024.



Capital

• Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 12.6% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.5%.

• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on November 15, 2024, which was paid December 16, 2024.



Notable Items

• Executed three successful small business campaigns in 2024, following program buildout and associate training in 2023. Our campaigns use bundled solutions for customers without promotional pricing, and they generated approximately $700 million in new deposits to the bank in 2024.

• Our 2025 branch plans include the opening of five additional locations in strategic growth markets throughout our footprint. The expansion reflects the reinvestment of savings generated from four net branch consolidations in 2024.

4Q24 KEY FINANCIAL DATA







PERFORMANCE METRICS

4Q24


3Q24


4Q23

Return on average assets

1.10 %


1.12 %


0.72 %

Return on average common equity

10.91 %


11.36 %


7.90 %

Return on average tangible common equity 1

15.41 %


16.34 %


12.19 %

Operating return on average assets 1

1.15 %


1.10 %


0.89 %

Operating return on average common equity 1

11.40 %


11.15 %


9.81 %

Operating return on average tangible common equity 1

16.11 %


16.04 %


15.14 %

Net interest margin

3.64 %


3.56 %


3.78 %

Efficiency ratio

54.61 %


54.56 %


64.81 %

Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1

52.51 %


53.89 %


57.31 %







INCOME STATEMENT

($ in 000s, excl. per share data)

4Q24


3Q24


4Q23

Net interest income

$437,373


$430,218


$453,623

Provision for credit losses

$28,199


$28,769


$54,909

Non-interest income

$49,747


$66,159


$65,533

Non-interest expense

$266,576


$271,358


$337,176

Pre-provision net revenue 1

$220,544


$225,019


$181,980

Operating pre-provision net revenue 1

$229,178


$221,412


$212,136

Earnings per common share - diluted

$0.68


$0.70


$0.45

Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1

$0.71


$0.69


$0.56

Dividends paid per share

$0.36


$0.36


$0.36







BALANCE SHEET

4Q24


3Q24


4Q23

Total assets

$51.6B


$51.9B


$52.2B

Loans and leases

$37.7B


$37.5B


$37.4B

Deposits

$41.7B


$41.5B


$41.6B

Book value per common share

$24.43


$25.17


$23.95

Tangible book value per share 1

$17.20


$17.81


$16.12

Organizational Update
Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia," the "Company," "we," or "our") completed an enterprise-wide evaluation of our operations in early 2024, which resulted in $82 million in annualized cost savings realized during the year. The reinvestment of $12 million of the achieved savings is ongoing and in support of new locations in targeted growth markets, the addition of experienced bankers throughout our footprint, and products and technologies that create operational efficiencies and revenue growth opportunities. During 2024, we opened our first two branches in Arizona and strategically relocated offices in other markets, with our net branch count declining by four given other consolidations. Looking to 2025, we have five branches slated to open in the coming months in support of our customers and bankers. Key technology enhancements during 2024 include the introduction of a new business online banking platform designed specifically to meet the needs of our small business customers, and we adopted a new customer relationship management ("CRM") tool. Planned reinvestments in 2025 include continued investment in our customer-focused technology stack to not only create operational efficiencies, but also support an elevated customer experience to enhance customer satisfaction and drive additional revenue opportunities through needs-based solutions.

On February 28, 2023, Columbia completed its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West (the "merger"). Columbia's financial results for any periods ended prior to February 28, 2023 reflect UHC results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Columbia's reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 reflect UHC financial results only until the closing of the merger after the close of business on February 28, 2023. As a result of these two factors, Columbia's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. Under the reverse acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Columbia as of February 28, 2023 ("historical Columbia") were recorded at their respective fair values.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $437 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, up $7 million from the prior quarter. The increase reflects lower funding costs that were only partially offset by lower interest income due to the reductions in the federal funds rate that occurred in September, November, and December.

Columbia's net interest margin was 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 8 basis points from the third quarter of 2024. A reduction in deposit costs more than offset lower loan yields as the net interest margin further benefited from the favorable balance sheet funding mix shift into lower-cost sources that occurred throughout the quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 29 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.66% for the fourth quarter of 2024, which compares to 2.59% for the month of December and 2.51% as of December 31, 2024. "Our teams continue to lead with needs-based solutions and service, not price," commented Chris Merrywell, President of Umpqua Bank. "Proactive conversations with our customers ahead of and following recent federal funds rate reductions contributed to favorable changes in the cost of deposits and net interest margin during the quarter."

Columbia's cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 31 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.98% for the fourth quarter of 2024, which compares to 2.91% for the month of December and 2.85% as of December 31, 2024. Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as to our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $50 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $16 million from the prior quarter. The decrease was driven by quarterly changes in fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity, due to interest rate flucations during the quarter, collectively resulting in a net fair value loss of $6 million in the fourth quarter compared to a net fair value gain of $7 million in the third quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. Excluding these items, non-interest income was down $4 million[2] between periods due primarily to a $2 million loss on the sale of 29 loans with a balance of $26 million at sale. The loss on sale was offset by a corresponding $2 million release of the allowance for credit losses given previously established reserves associated with these specific loans. Non-interest income was also impacted by lower mortgage gain-on-sale income and other quarterly flucations. Treasury management fees, commercial card income, and financial services and trust revenue increased at a low single-digit growth rate from the prior quarter's level. We continue to focus on generating sustainable core fee income with new and existing customers.

Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $267 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $5 million from the prior quarter. Excluding merger and restructuring expense and exit and disposal costs, non-interest expense was $263 million [3], also down $5 million from the prior quarter due to a $5 million decline in benefits expense, which was partially affected by elevated group insurance costs in the third quarter. Higher repairs and maintenance expense was partially offset by lower FDIC assessments due to run rate adjustments in the quarter. Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details.

Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $51.6 billion as of December 31, 2024, down slightly from $51.9 billion as of September 30, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents were $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2024, down from $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2024. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $18.0 billion as of December 31, 2024, representing 35% of total assets, 43% of total deposits, and 128% of uninsured deposits. Available-for-sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $8.3 billion as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $402 million relative to September 30, 2024, due to a decline in the fair value of the portfolio as well as paydowns. Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio and liquidity position.

Gross loans and leases were $37.7 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $178 million relative to September 30, 2024. "Commercial loan generation more than offset anticipated contraction in other loan categories during the quarter, driving a 2% increase in total loans on an annualized basis," commented Mr. Merrywell. "Commercial loans grew 2% during the quarter and 3% in 2024, in support of our strategic decision to organically remix the portfolio into relationship-driven balances as transactional loans decline." Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to our office portfolio.

Total deposits were $41.7 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $206 million relative to September 30, 2024. Customer deposits decreased $282 million during the quarter, due in part to anticipated customer balance declines during December. Columbia utilized excess cash, FHLB Advances, and brokered CDs to offset the decline in customer deposits and fully repay $1.3 billion in borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program, which resulted in a net decrease of $550 million in term debt during the fourth quarter. Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $441 million, or 1.17% of loans and leases, compared to $438 million, or 1.17% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $28 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and it reflects credit migration trends, charge-off activity, and changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models.

Net charge-offs were 0.27% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.31% for the third quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs in the FinPac portfolio were $19 million in the fourth quarter, down slightly from the third quarter as improvement continues within the transportation sector of the portfolio. Net charge-offs excluding the FinPac portfolio were $6 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $9 million in the third quarter. Non-performing assets were $170 million, or 0.33% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $168 million, or 0.32% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024. Please refer to the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.

Capital
Columbia's book value per common share was $24.43 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $25.17 as of September 30, 2024. Organic net capital generation was more than offset by a change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(462) million at December 31, 2024, compared to $(234) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to an increase in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to $434 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $219 million as of September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share3 was $17.20 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $17.81 as of September 30, 2024.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 12.6% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.5% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 12.5% and 10.3%, respectively, as of September 30, 2024. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2024 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information
Columbia's Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Columbia will host its fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call on January 23, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its fourth quarter 2024 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the link below to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7bdd9cdcf3dd40b195814a011d060fbe

Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/322v8qj5/

Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Umpqua Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Advisors and Columbia Trust Company, a division of Umpqua Bank. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued or renewed inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity and stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

TABLE INDEX


Page

Consolidated Statements of Income

7

Consolidated Balance Sheets

8

Financial Highlights

10

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

11

Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix

13

Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets

14

Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses

15

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

17

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

19

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

21

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Seq.

Quarter


Year
over
Year

Interest income:














Loans and leases

$ 572,843


$ 588,603


$ 583,874


$ 575,044


$ 577,741


(3) %


(1) %

Interest and dividends on investments:














Taxable

75,254


76,074


78,828


75,017


78,010


(1) %


(4) %

Exempt from federal income tax

6,852


6,855


6,904


6,904


6,966


- %


(2) %

Dividends

2,678


2,681


2,895


3,707


4,862


- %


(45) %

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

18,956


24,683


23,035


23,553


24,055


(23) %


(21) %

Total interest income

676,583


698,896


695,536


684,225


691,634


(3) %


(2) %

Interest expense:














Deposits

189,037


208,027


207,307


198,435


170,659


(9) %


11 %

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

971


1,121


1,515


1,266


1,226


(13) %


(21) %

Borrowings

39,912


49,636


49,418


51,275


56,066


(20) %


(29) %

Junior and other subordinated debentures

9,290


9,894


9,847


9,887


10,060


(6) %


(8) %

Total interest expense

239,210


268,678


268,087


260,863


238,011


(11) %


1 %

Net interest income

437,373


430,218


427,449


423,362


453,623


2 %


(4) %

Provision for credit losses

28,199


28,769


31,820


17,136


54,909


(2) %


(49) %

Non-interest income:














Service charges on deposits

18,401


18,549


18,503


16,064


17,349


(1) %


6 %

Card-based fees

14,634


14,591


14,681


13,183


14,593


- %


- %

Financial services and trust revenue

5,265


5,083


5,396


4,464


3,011


4 %


75 %

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

6,958


6,668


5,848


4,634


4,212


4 %


65 %

Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net

10


3


(1)


12


9


233 %


11 %

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net

(1,424)


2,272


325


(1,565)


2,636


(163) %


(154) %

(Loss) gain on loan and lease sales, net

(1,719)


161


(1,516)


221


1,161


nm


(248) %

BOLI income

4,742


4,674


4,705


4,639


4,331


1 %


9 %

Other income (loss)

2,880


14,158


(3,238)


8,705


18,231


(80) %


(84) %

Total non-interest income

49,747


66,159


44,703


50,357


65,533


(25) %


(24) %

Non-interest expense:














Salaries and employee benefits

141,958


147,268


145,066


154,538


157,572


(4) %


(10) %

Occupancy and equipment, net

46,878


45,056


45,147


45,291


48,160


4 %


(3) %

Intangible amortization

29,055


29,055


29,230


32,091


33,204


- %


(12) %

FDIC assessments

8,121


9,332


9,664


14,460


42,510


(13) %


(81) %

Merger and restructuring expense

2,230


2,364


14,641


4,478


7,174


(6) %


(69) %

Other expenses

38,334


38,283


35,496


36,658


48,556


- %


(21) %

Total non-interest expense

266,576


271,358


279,244


287,516


337,176


(2) %


(21) %

Income before provision for income taxes

192,345


196,250


161,088


169,067


127,071


(2) %


51 %

Provision for income taxes

49,076


50,068


40,944


44,987


33,540


(2) %


46 %

Net income

$ 143,269


$ 146,182


$ 120,144


$ 124,080


$ 93,531


(2) %


53 %















Weighted average basic shares outstanding

208,548


208,545


208,498


208,260


208,083


- %


- %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

209,889


209,454


209,011


208,956


208,739


- %


1 %

Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.69


$ 0.70


$ 0.58


$ 0.60


$ 0.45


(1) %


53 %

Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.68


$ 0.70


$ 0.57


$ 0.59


$ 0.45


(3) %


51 %















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)



Year Ended


% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)


Dec 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Year over
Year

Interest income:







Loans and leases


$ 2,320,364


$ 2,113,615


10 %

Interest and dividends on investments:







Taxable


305,173


276,841


10 %

Exempt from federal income tax


27,515


24,109


14 %

Dividends


11,961


13,103


(9) %

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits


90,227


111,659


(19) %

Total interest income


2,755,240


2,539,327


9 %

Interest expense:







Deposits


802,806


461,654


74 %

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased


4,873


3,923


24 %

Borrowings


190,241


242,914


(22) %

Junior and other subordinated debentures


38,918


37,665


3 %

Total interest expense


1,036,838


746,156


39 %

Net interest income


1,718,402


1,793,171


(4) %

Provision for credit losses


105,924


213,199


(50) %

Non-interest income:







Service charges on deposits


71,517


65,525


9 %

Card-based fees


57,089


55,263


3 %

Financial services and trust revenue


20,208


13,471


50 %

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net


24,108


16,789


44 %

Gain on sale of debt securities, net


24


13


85 %

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net


(392)


2,300


(117) %

(Loss) gain on loan and lease sales, net


(2,853)


4,414


(165) %

BOLI income


18,760


15,624


20 %

Other income


22,505


30,528


(26) %

Total non-interest income


210,966


203,927


3 %

Non-interest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits


588,830


616,103


(4) %

Occupancy and equipment, net


182,372


183,480


(1) %

Intangible amortization


119,431


111,296


7 %

FDIC assessments


41,577


71,402


(42) %

Merger and restructuring expense


23,713


171,659


(86) %

Other expenses


148,771


158,760


(6) %

Total non-interest expense


1,104,694


1,312,700


(16) %

Income before provision for income taxes


718,750


471,199


53 %

Provision for income taxes


185,075


122,484


51 %

Net income


$ 533,675


$ 348,715


53 %








Weighted average basic shares outstanding


208,463


195,304


7 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding


209,337


195,871


7 %

Earnings per common share - basic


$ 2.56


$ 1.79


43 %

Earnings per common share - diluted


$ 2.55


$ 1.78


43 %

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)












% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Seq.

Quarter


Year
over
Year

Assets:














Cash and due from banks

$ 496,666


$ 591,364


$ 515,263


$ 440,215


$ 498,496


(16) %


- %

Interest-bearing cash and temporary investments

1,381,589


1,519,658


1,553,568


1,760,902


1,664,038


(9) %


(17) %

Investment securities:














Equity and other, at fair value

78,133


79,996


77,221


77,203


76,995


(2) %


1 %

Available for sale, at fair value

8,274,615


8,676,807


8,503,000


8,616,545


8,829,870


(5) %


(6) %

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

2,101


2,159


2,203


2,247


2,300


(3) %


(9) %

Loans held for sale

71,535


66,639


56,310


47,201


30,715


7 %


133 %

Loans and leases

37,680,901


37,503,002


37,709,987


37,642,413


37,441,951


- %


1 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(424,629)


(420,054)


(418,671)


(414,344)


(440,871)


1 %


(4) %

Net loans and leases

37,256,272


37,082,948


37,291,316


37,228,069


37,001,080


- %


1 %

Restricted equity securities

150,024


116,274


116,274


116,274


179,274


29 %


(16) %

Premises and equipment, net

348,670


338,107


337,842


336,869


338,970


3 %


3 %

Operating lease right-of-use assets

111,227


106,224


108,278


113,833


115,811


5 %


(4) %

Goodwill

1,029,234


1,029,234


1,029,234


1,029,234


1,029,234


- %


- %

Other intangible assets, net

484,248


513,303


542,358


571,588


603,679


(6) %


(20) %

Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

108,358


101,919


110,039


110,444


109,243


6 %


(1) %

Bank-owned life insurance

693,839


691,160


686,485


682,293


680,948


- %


2 %

Deferred tax asset, net

359,425


286,432


361,773


356,031


347,203


25 %


4 %

Other assets

730,461


706,375


756,319


735,058


665,740


3 %


10 %

Total assets

$ 51,576,397


$ 51,908,599


$ 52,047,483


$ 52,224,006


$ 52,173,596


(1) %


(1) %

Liabilities:














Deposits














Non-interest-bearing

$ 13,307,905


$ 13,534,065


$ 13,481,616


$ 13,808,554


$ 14,256,452


(2) %


(7) %

Interest-bearing

28,412,827


27,980,623


28,041,656


27,897,606


27,350,568


2 %


4 %

Total deposits

41,720,732


41,514,688


41,523,272


41,706,160


41,607,020


- %


- %

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

236,627


183,833


197,860


213,573


252,119


29 %


(6) %

Borrowings

3,100,000


3,650,000


3,900,000


3,900,000


3,950,000


(15) %


(22) %

Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value

330,895


311,896


310,187


309,544


316,440


6 %


5 %

Junior and other subordinated debentures, at amortized cost

107,668


107,725


107,781


107,838


107,895


- %


- %

Operating lease liabilities

125,710


121,298


123,082


129,240


130,576


4 %


(4) %

Other liabilities

836,541


745,331


908,629


900,406


814,512


12 %


3 %

Total liabilities

46,458,173


46,634,771


47,070,811


47,266,761


47,178,562


- %


(2) %

Shareholders' equity:














Common stock

5,817,458


5,812,237


5,807,041


5,802,322


5,802,747


- %


- %

Accumulated deficit

(237,254)


(304,525)


(374,687)


(418,946)


(467,571)


(22) %


(49) %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(461,980)


(233,884)


(455,682)


(426,131)


(340,142)


98 %


36 %

Total shareholders' equity

5,118,224


5,273,828


4,976,672


4,957,245


4,995,034


(3) %


2 %

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 51,576,397


$ 51,908,599


$ 52,047,483


$ 52,224,006


$ 52,173,596


(1) %


(1) %















Common shares outstanding at period end

209,536


209,532


209,459


209,370


208,585


- %


- %

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change



Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Per Common Share Data:















Dividends


$ 0.36


$ 0.36


$ 0.36


$ 0.36


$ 0.36


- %


- %

Book value


$ 24.43


$ 25.17


$ 23.76


$ 23.68


$ 23.95


(3) %


2 %

Tangible book value (1)


$ 17.20


$ 17.81


$ 16.26


$ 16.03


$ 16.12


(3) %


7 %
















Performance Ratios:















Efficiency ratio (2)


54.61 %


54.56 %


59.02 %


60.57 %


64.81 %


0.05


(10.20)

Non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.06 %


2.08 %


2.16 %


2.22 %


2.58 %


(0.02)


(0.52)

Return on average assets ("ROAA")


1.10 %


1.12 %


0.93 %


0.96 %


0.72 %


(0.02)


0.38

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)


1.70 %


1.72 %


1.49 %


1.44 %


1.39 %


(0.02)


0.31

Return on average common equity


10.91 %


11.36 %


9.85 %


10.01 %


7.90 %


(0.45)


3.01

Return on average tangible common equity (1)


15.41 %


16.34 %


14.55 %


14.82 %


12.19 %


(0.93)


3.22
















Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)















Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (5), (6)


52.51 %


53.89 %


53.56 %


56.97 %


57.31 %


(1.38)


(4.80)

Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.03 %


2.05 %


2.03 %


2.14 %


2.25 %


(0.02)


(0.22)

Operating ROAA (1), (6)


1.15 %


1.10 %


1.08 %


1.04 %


0.89 %


0.05


0.26

Operating PPNR ROAA (1), (6)


1.77 %


1.69 %


1.70 %


1.55 %


1.62 %


0.08


0.15

Operating return on average common equity (1), (6)


11.40 %


11.15 %


11.47 %


10.89 %


9.81 %


0.25


1.59

Operating return on average tangible common equity (1), (6)


16.11 %


16.04 %


16.96 %


16.12 %


15.14 %


0.07


0.97
















Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:















Yield on loans and leases


6.05 %


6.22 %


6.20 %


6.13 %


6.13 %


(0.17)


(0.08)

Yield on earning assets (2)


5.63 %


5.78 %


5.80 %


5.69 %


5.75 %


(0.15)


(0.12)

Cost of interest bearing deposits


2.66 %


2.95 %


2.97 %


2.88 %


2.54 %


(0.29)


0.12

Cost of interest bearing liabilities


2.98 %


3.29 %


3.31 %


3.25 %


3.02 %


(0.31)


(0.04)

Cost of total deposits


1.80 %


1.99 %


2.01 %


1.92 %


1.63 %


(0.19)


0.17

Cost of total funding (3)


2.09 %


2.32 %


2.34 %


2.27 %


2.05 %


(0.23)


0.04

Net interest margin (2)


3.64 %


3.56 %


3.56 %


3.52 %


3.78 %


0.08


(0.14)

Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets


3.29 %


3.74 %


3.51 %


3.56 %


3.64 %


(0.45)


(0.35)

Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets


78.42 %


77.91 %


78.27 %


77.87 %


78.04 %


0.51


0.38

Average loans and leases / Average total deposits


89.77 %


90.42 %


90.61 %


90.41 %


89.91 %


(0.65)


(0.14)

Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits


32.45 %


32.52 %


32.54 %


33.29 %


35.88 %


(0.07)


(3.43)

Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)


91.88 %


90.25 %


90.15 %


90.09 %


90.02 %


1.63


1.86
















Select Credit & Capital Ratios:















Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases


0.44 %


0.44 %


0.41 %


0.38 %


0.30 %


-


0.14

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.33 %


0.32 %


0.30 %


0.28 %


0.22 %


0.01


0.11

Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases


1.17 %


1.17 %


1.16 %


1.16 %


1.24 %


-


(0.07)

Total risk-based capital ratio (4)


12.6 %


12.5 %


12.2 %


12.0 %


11.9 %


0.10


0.70

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)


10.5 %


10.3 %


10.0 %


9.8 %


9.6 %


0.20


0.90



(1)

See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2)

Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(3)

Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.

(4)

Estimated holding company ratios.

(5)

The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.

(6)

Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes adding the FDIC special assessment to the non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Year Ended


% Change



Dec 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Year over Year

Per Common Share Data:







Dividends


$ 1.44


$ 1.43


0.70 %








Performance Ratios:







Efficiency ratio (2)


57.14 %


65.59 %


(8.45)

Non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.13 %


2.65 %


(0.52)

Return on average assets


1.03 %


0.70 %


0.33

PPNR ROAA (1)


1.59 %


1.38 %


0.21

Return on average common equity


10.55 %


7.81 %


2.74

Return on average tangible common equity (1)


15.31 %


11.46 %


3.85








Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)







Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (4), (5)


54.22 %


53.87 %


0.35

Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.06 %


2.22 %


(0.16)

Operating ROAA (1), (5)


1.09 %


1.05 %


0.04

Operating PPNR ROAA (1), (5)


1.68 %


1.84 %


(0.16)

Operating return on average common equity (1), (5)


11.23 %


11.67 %


(0.44)

Operating return on average tangible common equity (1), (5)


16.30 %


17.13 %


(0.83)








Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:







Yield on loans and leases


6.15 %


5.95 %


0.20

Yield on earning assets (2)


5.73 %


5.54 %


0.19

Cost of interest bearing deposits


2.87 %


1.93 %


0.94

Cost of interest bearing liabilities


3.21 %


2.56 %


0.65

Cost of total deposits


1.93 %


1.19 %


0.74

Cost of total funding (3)


2.26 %


1.69 %


0.57

Net interest margin (2)


3.57 %


3.91 %


(0.34)

Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets


3.53 %


4.68 %


(1.15)

Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets


78.12 %


77.21 %


0.91

Average loans and leases / Average total deposits


90.30 %


91.01 %


(0.71)

Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits


32.70 %


38.37 %


(5.67)

Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)


90.59 %


88.18 %


2.41








(1)

See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2)

Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(3)

Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.

(4)

The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.

(5)

Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes adding the FDIC special assessment to the non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


% Change

($ in thousands)

Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Loans and leases:














Commercial real estate:














Non-owner occupied term, net

$ 6,278,154


$ 6,391,806


$ 6,407,351


$ 6,557,768


$ 6,482,940


(2) %


(3) %

Owner occupied term, net

5,270,294


5,210,485


5,230,511


5,231,676


5,195,605


1 %


1 %

Multifamily, net

5,804,364


5,779,737


5,868,848


5,828,960


5,704,734


- %


2 %

Construction & development, net

1,983,213


1,988,923


1,946,693


1,728,652


1,747,302


- %


14 %

Residential development, net

231,647


244,579


269,106


284,117


323,899


(5) %


(28) %

Commercial:














Term, net

5,537,618


5,429,209


5,559,548


5,544,450


5,536,765


2 %


- %

Lines of credit & other, net

2,769,643


2,640,669


2,558,633


2,491,557


2,430,127


5 %


14 %

Leases & equipment finance, net

1,660,835


1,670,427


1,701,943


1,706,759


1,729,512


(1) %


(4) %

Residential:














Mortgage, net

5,933,352


5,944,734


5,992,163


6,128,884


6,157,166


- %


(4) %

Home equity loans & lines, net

2,031,653


2,017,336


1,982,786


1,950,421


1,938,166


1 %


5 %

Consumer & other, net

180,128


185,097


192,405


189,169


195,735


(3) %


(8) %

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 37,680,901


$ 37,503,002


$ 37,709,987


$ 37,642,413


$ 37,441,951


- %


1 %















Loans and leases mix:














Commercial real estate:














Non-owner occupied term, net

17 %


17 %


17 %


17 %


17 %





Owner occupied term, net

14 %


14 %


14 %


14 %


14 %





Multifamily, net

15 %


15 %


15 %


15 %


15 %





Construction & development, net

5 %


5 %


5 %


5 %


5 %





Residential development, net

1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %





Commercial:














Term, net

15 %


15 %


15 %


15 %


15 %





Lines of credit & other, net

7 %


7 %


6 %


6 %


6 %





Leases & equipment finance, net

4 %


4 %


5 %


5 %


5 %





Residential:














Mortgage, net

16 %


16 %


16 %


16 %


16 %





Home equity loans & lines, net

5 %


5 %


5 %


5 %


5 %





Consumer & other, net

1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %





Total

100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %





Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


% Change

($ in thousands)

Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Deposits:














Demand, non-interest bearing

$ 13,307,905


$ 13,534,065


$ 13,481,616


$ 13,808,554


$ 14,256,452


(2) %


(7) %

Demand, interest bearing

8,475,693


8,444,424


8,195,284


8,095,211


8,044,432


0 %


5 %

Money market

11,475,055


11,351,066


10,927,813


10,822,498


10,324,454


1 %


11 %

Savings

2,360,040


2,450,924


2,508,598


2,640,060


2,754,113


(4) %


(14) %

Time

6,102,039


5,734,209


6,409,961


6,339,837


6,227,569


6 %


(2) %

Total

$ 41,720,732


$ 41,514,688


$ 41,523,272


$ 41,706,160


$ 41,607,020


- %


- %















Total core deposits (1)

$ 37,487,909


$ 37,774,870


$ 37,159,069


$ 37,436,569


$ 37,423,402


(1) %


0 %















Deposit mix:














Demand, non-interest bearing

32 %


33 %


33 %


34 %


34 %





Demand, interest bearing

20 %


20 %


20 %


19 %


19 %





Money market

27 %


27 %


26 %


26 %


25 %





Savings

6 %


6 %


6 %


6 %


7 %





Time

15 %


14 %


15 %


15 %


15 %





Total

100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %







(1)

Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)

Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Non-performing assets: (1)














Loans and leases on non-accrual status:















Commercial real estate, net

$ 39,332


$ 37,332


$ 37,584


$ 39,736


$ 28,689


5 %


37 %


Commercial, net

57,146


61,464


54,986


58,960


45,682


(7) %


25 %


Total loans and leases on non-accrual status

96,478


98,796


92,570


98,696


74,371


(2) %


30 %

Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing: (2)















Commercial real estate, net

-


136


-


253


870


(100) %


(100) %


Commercial, net

4,684


6,012


5,778


10,733


8,232


(22) %


(43) %


Residential, net (2)

65,552


59,961


54,525


31,916


29,102


9 %


125 %


Consumer & other, net

179


317


220


437


326


(44) %


(45) %


Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (2)

70,415


66,426


60,523


43,339


38,530


6 %


83 %

Total non-performing loans and leases (1), (2)

166,893


165,222


153,093


142,035


112,901


1 %


48 %

Other real estate owned

2,666


2,395


2,839


1,762


1,036


11 %


157 %

Total non-performing assets (1), (2)

$ 169,559


$ 167,617


$ 155,932


$ 143,797


$ 113,937


1 %


49 %
















Loans and leases past due 31-89 days

$ 105,199


$ 67,310


$ 85,998


$ 109,673


$ 85,235


56 %


23 %

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases

0.28 %


0.18 %


0.23 %


0.29 %


0.23 %


0.10


0.05

Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1), (2)

0.44 %


0.44 %


0.41 %


0.38 %


0.30 %


-


0.14

Non-performing assets to total assets (1), (2)

0.33 %


0.32 %


0.30 %


0.28 %


0.22 %


0.01


0.11


















(1)

Non-accrual and 90+ days past due loans include government guarantees of $73.6 million, $65.8 million, $64.6 million, $43.0 million, and $31.6 million at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(2)

Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by GNMA, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $2.4 million, $3.7 million, $1.0 million, $1.6 million, and $1.0 million at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)

Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)














Balance, beginning of period

$ 420,054


$ 418,671


$ 414,344


$ 440,871


$ 416,560


0 %


1 %

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases

30,230


30,498


34,760


17,476


53,183


(1) %


(43) %

Charge-offs















Commercial real estate, net

(2,935)


-


(585)


(161)


(629)


nm


367 %


Commercial, net

(25,780)


(32,645)


(33,561)


(47,232)


(31,949)


(21) %


(19) %


Residential, net

(26)


(936)


(504)


(490)


(89)


(97) %


(71) %


Consumer & other, net

(1,523)


(1,395)


(1,551)


(1,870)


(1,841)


9 %


(17) %


Total charge-offs

(30,264)


(34,976)


(36,201)


(49,753)


(34,508)


(13) %


(12) %

Recoveries















Commercial real estate, net

3


44


551


358


35


(93) %


(91) %


Commercial, net

4,104


5,258


4,198


4,732


4,414


(22) %


(7) %


Residential, net

163


143


411


170


781


14 %


(79) %


Consumer & other, net

339


416


608


490


406


(19) %


(17) %


Total recoveries

4,609


5,861


5,768


5,750


5,636


(21) %


(18) %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries















Commercial real estate, net

(2,932)


44


(34)


197


(594)


nm


394 %


Commercial, net

(21,676)


(27,387)


(29,363)


(42,500)


(27,535)


(21) %


(21) %


Residential, net

137


(793)


(93)


(320)


692


nm


(80) %


Consumer & other, net

(1,184)


(979)


(943)


(1,380)


(1,435)


21 %


(17) %


Total net charge-offs

(25,655)


(29,115)


(30,433)


(44,003)


(28,872)


(12) %


(11) %

Balance, end of period

$ 424,629


$ 420,054


$ 418,671


$ 414,344


$ 440,871


1 %


(4) %

Reserve for unfunded commitments














Balance, beginning of period

$ 18,199


$ 19,928


$ 22,868


$ 23,208


$ 21,482


(9) %


(15) %

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

(2,031)


(1,729)


(2,940)


(340)


1,726


17 %


(218) %

Balance, end of period

16,168


18,199


19,928


22,868


23,208


(11) %


(30) %

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 440,797


$ 438,253


$ 438,599


$ 437,212


$ 464,079


1 %


(5) %















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.27 %


0.31 %


0.32 %


0.47 %


0.31 %


(0.04)


(0.04)

Recoveries to gross charge-offs

15.23 %


16.76 %


15.93 %


11.56 %


16.33 %


(1.53)


(1.10)

ACLLL to loans and leases

1.13 %


1.12 %


1.11 %


1.10 %


1.18 %


0.01


(0.05)

ACL to loans and leases

1.17 %


1.17 %


1.16 %


1.16 %


1.24 %


-


(0.07)
















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."


Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)



Year Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)


Dec 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Year over Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)







Balance, beginning of period


$ 440,871


$ 301,135


46 %

Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period


-


26,492


(100) %

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)


112,964


209,979


(46) %

Charge-offs








Commercial real estate, net


(3,681)


(803)


358 %


Commercial, net


(139,218)


(109,862)


27 %


Residential, net


(1,956)


(547)


258 %


Consumer & other, net


(6,339)


(5,762)


10 %


Total charge-offs


(151,194)


(116,974)


29 %

Recoveries








Commercial real estate, net


956


333


187 %


Commercial, net


18,292


16,884


8 %


Residential, net


887


1,123


(21) %


Consumer & other, net


1,853


1,899


(2) %


Total recoveries


21,988


20,239


9 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries








Commercial real estate, net


(2,725)


(470)


480 %


Commercial, net


(120,926)


(92,978)


30 %


Residential, net


(1,069)


576


(286) %


Consumer & other, net


(4,486)


(3,863)


16 %


Total net charge-offs


(129,206)


(96,735)


34 %

Balance, end of period


$ 424,629


$ 440,871


(4) %

Reserve for unfunded commitments







Balance, beginning of period


$ 23,208


$ 14,221


63 %

Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period


-


5,767


(100) %

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments


(7,040)


3,220


(319) %

Balance, end of period


16,168


23,208


(30) %

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)


$ 440,797


$ 464,079


(5) %








Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)


0.34 %


0.27 %


0.07

Recoveries to gross charge-offs


14.54 %


17.30 %


(2.76)



(1)

For the year ended ended December 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

($ in thousands)

Average
Balance


Interest
Income or
Expense


Average
Yields or
Rates


Average
Balance


Interest
Income or
Expense


Average
Yields or
Rates


Average
Balance


Interest
Income or
Expense


Average
Yields or
Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:


















Loans held for sale

$ 77,492


$ 1,230


6.35 %


$ 67,764


$ 1,122


6.62 %


$ 48,868


$ 649


5.31 %

Loans and leases (1)

37,538,617


571,613


6.05 %


37,543,561


587,481


6.22 %


37,333,310


577,092


6.13 %

Taxable securities

7,850,888


77,932


3.97 %


7,943,391


78,755


3.97 %


7,903,053


82,872


4.19 %

Non-taxable securities (2)

831,021


7,903


3.80 %


828,362


7,821


3.78 %


809,551


8,073


3.99 %

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

1,572,680


18,956


4.80 %


1,802,396


24,683


5.45 %


1,743,447


24,055


5.47 %

Total interest-earning assets (1), (2)

47,870,698


$ 677,634


5.63 %


48,185,474


$ 699,862


5.78 %


47,838,229


$ 692,741


5.75 %

Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,528,431






1,559,696






1,652,282





Other assets

2,189,102






2,263,847






2,341,845





Total assets

$ 51,588,231






$ 52,009,017






$ 51,832,356





INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 8,562,817


$ 52,364


2.43 %


$ 8,312,685


$ 57,237


2.74 %


$ 7,617,427


$ 44,861


2.34 %

Money market deposits

11,441,154


72,830


2.53 %


11,085,499


77,948


2.80 %


10,276,894


61,055


2.36 %

Savings deposits

2,393,348


680


0.11 %


2,480,170


1,085


0.17 %


2,880,622


698


0.10 %

Time deposits

5,848,516


63,163


4.30 %


6,140,692


71,757


4.65 %


5,847,400


64,045


4.35 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

28,245,835


189,037


2.66 %


28,019,046


208,027


2.95 %


26,622,343


170,659


2.54 %

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

197,843


971


1.95 %


194,805


1,121


2.29 %


245,989


1,226


1.98 %

Borrowings

3,076,087


39,912


5.16 %


3,873,913


49,636


5.10 %


3,918,261


56,066


5.68 %

Junior and other subordinated debentures

419,607


9,290


8.81 %


417,393


9,894


9.43 %


440,007


10,060


9.07 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

31,939,372


$ 239,210


2.98 %


32,505,157


$ 268,678


3.29 %


31,226,600


$ 238,011


3.02 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

13,569,118






13,500,235






14,899,001





Other liabilities

853,451






885,033






1,011,019





Total liabilities

46,361,941






46,890,425






47,136,620





Common equity

5,226,290






5,118,592






4,695,736





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 51,588,231






$ 52,009,017






$ 51,832,356





NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 438,424






$ 431,184






$ 454,730



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)





2.65 %






2.49 %






2.73 %

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING
ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)





3.64 %






3.56 %






3.78 %



(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.

(2)

Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $966,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited)


Year Ended


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

($ in thousands)

Average
Balance


Interest
Income or
Expense


Average
Yields or
Rates


Average
Balance


Interest
Income or
Expense


Average
Yields or
Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:












Loans held for sale

$ 69,348


$ 4,505


6.50 %


$ 87,675


$ 3,871


4.42 %

Loans and leases (1)

37,585,426


2,315,859


6.15 %


35,412,594


2,109,744


5.95 %

Taxable securities

7,928,449


317,134


4.00 %


7,479,573


289,944


3.88 %

Non-taxable securities (2)

833,915


31,499


3.78 %


740,376


28,236


3.81 %

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

1,696,070


90,227


5.32 %


2,147,348


111,659


5.20 %

Total interest-earning assets (1), (2)

48,113,208


$ 2,759,224


5.73 %


45,867,566


$ 2,543,454


5.54 %

Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,573,712






1,423,075





Other assets

2,228,134






2,205,678





Total assets

$ 51,915,054






$ 49,496,319





INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:












Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 8,265,535


$ 214,869


2.60 %


$ 6,280,333


$ 97,162


1.55 %

Money market deposits

10,998,452


299,741


2.73 %


9,962,837


185,035


1.86 %

Savings deposits

2,528,828


3,409


0.13 %


2,994,333


3,384


0.11 %

Time deposits

6,219,996


284,787


4.58 %


4,743,615


176,073


3.71 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

28,012,811


802,806


2.87 %


23,981,118


461,654


1.93 %

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

212,235


4,873


2.30 %


269,853


3,923


1.45 %

Borrowings

3,691,530


190,241


5.15 %


4,522,656


242,914


5.37 %

Junior and other subordinated debentures

419,459


38,918


9.28 %


421,195


37,665


8.94 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

32,336,035


$ 1,036,838


3.21 %


29,194,822


$ 746,156


2.56 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

13,608,946






14,927,443





Other liabilities

909,708






907,329





Total liabilities

46,854,689






45,029,594





Common equity

5,060,365






4,466,725





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 51,915,054






$ 49,496,319





NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 1,722,386






$ 1,797,298



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)





2.52 %






2.98 %

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)





3.57 %






3.91 %















(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.

(2)

Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $4.1 million for the same period in 2023.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)

Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:














Origination and sale

$ 4,519


$ 5,225


$ 3,452


$ 2,920


$ 2,686


(14) %


68 %

Servicing

5,947


6,012


5,952


6,021


5,966


(1) %


- %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:














Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(3,103)


(3,127)


(3,183)


(3,153)


(3,215)


(1) %


(3) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

7,414


(6,540)


1,238


3,117


(6,251)


nm


nm

MSR hedge (loss) gain

(7,819)


5,098


(1,611)


(4,271)


5,026


(253) %


(256) %

Total

$ 6,958


$ 6,668


$ 5,848


$ 4,634


$ 4,212


4 %


65 %















Closed loan volume for-sale

$ 175,046


$ 161,094


$ 140,875


$ 86,903


$ 87,033


9 %


101 %

Gain on sale margin

2.58 %


3.24 %


2.45 %


3.36 %


3.09 %


-0.66


-0.51















Residential mortgage servicing rights:














Balance, beginning of period

$ 101,919


$ 110,039


$ 110,444


$ 109,243


$ 117,640


(7) %


(13) %

Additions for new MSR capitalized

2,128


1,547


1,540


1,237


920


38 %


131 %

Sale of MSR assets

-


-


-


-


149


nm


(100) %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:














Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(3,103)


(3,127)


(3,183)


(3,153)


(3,215)


(1) %


(3) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

7,414


(6,540)


1,238


3,117


(6,251)


nm


nm

Balance, end of period

$ 108,358


$ 101,919


$ 110,039


$ 110,444


$ 109,243


6 %


(1) %















Residential mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 7,939,445


$ 7,965,538


$ 8,120,046


$ 8,081,039


$ 8,175,664


- %


(3) %

MSR as % of serviced portfolio

1.36 %


1.28 %


1.36 %


1.37 %


1.34 %


0.08


0.02















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)


Year Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)

Dec 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Year over Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:






Origination and sale

$ 16,116


$ 11,881


36 %

Servicing

23,932


33,417


(28) %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:






Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(12,566)


(17,694)


(29) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

5,229


(6,122)


nm

MSR hedge loss

(8,603)


(4,693)


83 %

Total

$ 24,108


$ 16,789


44 %







Closed loan volume for-sale

$ 563,918


$ 441,568


28 %

Gain on sale margin

2.86 %


2.69 %


0.17







Residential mortgage servicing rights:






Balance, beginning of period

$ 109,243


$ 185,017


(41) %

Additions for new MSR capitalized

6,452


5,347


21 %

Sale of MSR assets

-


(57,305)


nm

Change in fair value of MSR asset:






Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(12,566)


(17,694)


(29) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

5,229


(6,122)


nm

Balance, end of period

$ 108,358


$ 109,243


(1) %







nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and operating pre-provision net revenue and operating return on tangible common equity are also used as part of our incentive compensation program for our executive officers. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)



Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Total shareholders' equity

a


$ 5,118,224


$ 5,273,828


$ 4,976,672


$ 4,957,245


$ 4,995,034


(3) %


2 %

Less: Goodwill



1,029,234


1,029,234


1,029,234


1,029,234


1,029,234


- %


- %

Less: Other intangible assets, net



484,248


513,303


542,358


571,588


603,679


(6) %


(20) %

Tangible common shareholders' equity

b


$ 3,604,742


$ 3,731,291


$ 3,405,080


$ 3,356,423


$ 3,362,121


(3) %


7 %

















Total assets

c


$ 51,576,397


$ 51,908,599


$ 52,047,483


$ 52,224,006


$ 52,173,596


(1) %


(1) %

Less: Goodwill



1,029,234


1,029,234


1,029,234


1,029,234


1,029,234


- %


- %

Less: Other intangible assets, net



484,248


513,303


542,358


571,588


603,679


(6) %


(20) %

Tangible assets

d


$ 50,062,915


$ 50,366,062


$ 50,475,891


$ 50,623,184


$ 50,540,683


(1) %


(1) %

Common shares outstanding at period end

e


209,536


209,532


209,459


209,370


208,585


- %


- %

















Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

a / c


9.92 %


10.16 %


9.56 %


9.49 %


9.57 %


(0.24)


0.35

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

b / d


7.20 %


7.41 %


6.75 %


6.63 %


6.65 %


(0.21)


0.55

Book value per common share

a / e


$ 24.43


$ 25.17


$ 23.76


$ 23.68


$ 23.95


(3) %


2 %

Tangible book value per common share

b / e


$ 17.20


$ 17.81


$ 16.26


$ 16.03


$ 16.12


(3) %


7 %

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Non-Interest Income Adjustments
















Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net



$ 10


$ 3


$ (1)


$ 12


$ 9


233 %


11 %

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net



(1,424)


2,272


325


(1,565)


2,636


(163) %


(154) %

Gain (loss) on swap derivatives



3,642


(3,596)


424


1,197


(8,042)


nm


nm

Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



(7,355)


9,365


(10,114)


(2,372)


19,354


(179) %


(138) %

Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



7,414


(6,540)


1,238


3,117


(6,251)


nm


nm

MSR hedge (loss) gain



(7,819)


5,098


(1,611)


(4,271)


5,026


(253) %


(256) %

Total non-interest income adjustments

a


$ (5,532)


$ 6,602


$ (9,739)


$ (3,882)


$ 12,732


(184) %


(143) %

















Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
















Merger and restructuring expense



$ 2,230


$ 2,364


$ 14,641


$ 4,478


$ 7,174


(6) %


(69) %

Exit and disposal costs



872


631


1,218


1,272


2,791


38 %


(69) %

FDIC special assessment (2)



-


-


884


4,848


32,923


nm


(100) %

Total non-interest expense adjustments

b


$ 3,102


$ 2,995


$ 16,743


$ 10,598


$ 42,888


4 %


(93) %

















Net interest income

c


$ 437,373


$ 430,218


$ 427,449


$ 423,362


$ 453,623


2 %


(4) %

















Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


$ 49,747


$ 66,159


$ 44,703


$ 50,357


$ 65,533


(25) %


(24) %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


5,532


(6,602)


9,739


3,882


(12,732)


nm


nm

Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)

e


$ 55,279


$ 59,557


$ 54,442


$ 54,239


$ 52,801


(7) %


5 %

















Revenue (GAAP)

f=c+d


$ 487,120


$ 496,377


$ 472,152


$ 473,719


$ 519,156


(2) %


(6) %

Operating revenue (non-GAAP)

g=c+e


$ 492,652


$ 489,775


$ 481,891


$ 477,601


$ 506,424


1 %


(3) %

















Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$ 266,576


$ 271,358


$ 279,244


$ 287,516


$ 337,176


(2) %


(21) %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(3,102)


(2,995)


(16,743)


(10,598)


(42,888)


4 %


(93) %

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


$ 263,474


$ 268,363


$ 262,501


$ 276,918


$ 294,288


(2) %


(10) %

















Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 143,269


$ 146,182


$ 120,144


$ 124,080


$ 93,531


(2) %


53 %

Provision for income taxes



49,076


50,068


40,944


44,987


33,540


(2) %


46 %

Income before provision for income taxes



192,345


196,250


161,088


169,067


127,071


(2) %


51 %

Provision for credit losses



28,199


28,769


31,820


17,136


54,909


(2) %


(49) %

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

k


220,544


225,019


192,908


186,203


181,980


(2) %


21 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


5,532


(6,602)


9,739


3,882


(12,732)


nm


nm

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


3,102


2,995


16,743


10,598


42,888


4 %


(93) %

Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)

l


$ 229,178


$ 221,412


$ 219,390


$ 200,683


$ 212,136


4 %


8 %

















Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 143,269


$ 146,182


$ 120,144


$ 124,080


$ 93,531


(2) %


53 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


5,532


(6,602)


9,739


3,882


(12,732)


nm


nm

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


3,102


2,995


16,743


10,598


42,888


4 %


(93) %

Tax effect of adjustments



(2,158)


902


(6,621)


(3,620)


(7,539)


(339) %


(71) %

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

m


$ 149,745


$ 143,477


$ 140,005


$ 134,940


$ 116,148


4 %


29 %

















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."


















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)



Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Average assets

n


$ 51,588,231


$ 52,009,017


$ 51,981,555


$ 52,083,973


$ 51,832,356


(1) %


- %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,528,431


1,559,696


1,588,239


1,619,134


1,652,282


(2) %


(7) %

Average tangible assets

o


$ 50,059,800


$ 50,449,321


$ 50,393,316


$ 50,464,839


$ 50,180,074


(1) %


- %

















Average common shareholders' equity

p


$ 5,226,290


$ 5,118,592


$ 4,908,239


$ 4,985,875


$ 4,695,736


2 %


11 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,528,431


1,559,696


1,588,239


1,619,134


1,652,282


(2) %


(7) %

Average tangible common equity

q


$ 3,697,859


$ 3,558,896


$ 3,320,000


$ 3,366,741


$ 3,043,454


4 %


22 %

















Weighted average basic shares outstanding

r


208,548


208,545


208,498


208,260


208,083


- %


- %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

s


209,889


209,454


209,011


208,956


208,739


- %


1 %

















Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
















Earnings-per-share - basic

j / r


$ 0.69


$ 0.70


$ 0.58


$ 0.60


$ 0.45


(1) %


53 %

Earnings-per-share - diluted

j / s


$ 0.68


$ 0.70


$ 0.57


$ 0.59


$ 0.45


(3) %


51 %

Efficiency ratio (1)

h / f


54.61 %


54.56 %


59.02 %


60.57 %


64.81 %


0.05


(10.20)

Non-interest expense to average assets

h / n


2.06 %


2.08 %


2.16 %


2.22 %


2.58 %


(0.02)


(0.52)

Return on average assets

j / n


1.10 %


1.12 %


0.93 %


0.96 %


0.72 %


(0.02)


0.38

Return on average tangible assets

j / o


1.14 %


1.15 %


0.96 %


0.99 %


0.74 %


(0.01)


0.40

PPNR return on average assets

k / n


1.70 %


1.72 %


1.49 %


1.44 %


1.39 %


(0.02)


0.31

Return on average common equity

j / p


10.91 %


11.36 %


9.85 %


10.01 %


7.90 %


(0.45)


3.01

Return on average tangible common equity

j / q


15.41 %


16.34 %


14.55 %


14.82 %


12.19 %


(0.93)


3.22

















Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
















Operating earnings-per-share - basic (2)

m / r


$ 0.72


$ 0.69


$ 0.67


$ 0.65


$ 0.56


4 %


29 %

Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (2)

m / s


$ 0.71


$ 0.69


$ 0.67


$ 0.65


$ 0.56


3 %


27 %

Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (3)

u / y


52.51 %


53.89 %


53.56 %


56.97 %


57.31 %


(1.38)


(4.80)

Operating non-interest expense to average assets

i / n


2.03 %


2.05 %


2.03 %


2.14 %


2.25 %


(0.02)


(0.22)

Operating return on average assets (2)

m / n


1.15 %


1.10 %


1.08 %


1.04 %


0.89 %


0.05


0.26

Operating return on average tangible assets (2)

m / o


1.19 %


1.13 %


1.12 %


1.08 %


0.92 %


0.06


0.27

Operating PPNR return on average assets (2)

l / n


1.77 %


1.69 %


1.70 %


1.55 %


1.62 %


0.08


0.15

Operating return on average common equity (2)

m / p


11.40 %


11.15 %


11.47 %


10.89 %


9.81 %


0.25


1.59

Operating return on average tangible common equity (2)

m / q


16.11 %


16.04 %


16.96 %


16.12 %


15.14 %


0.07


0.97



(1)

Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

(2)

Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.

(3)

The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$ 266,576


$ 271,358


$ 279,244


$ 287,516


$ 337,176


(2) %


(21) %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(3,102)


(2,995)


(16,743)


(10,598)


(42,888)


4 %


(93) %

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


263,474


268,363


262,501


276,918


294,288


(2) %


(10) %

Less: B&O taxes

t


(3,495)


(3,248)


(3,183)


(3,223)


(2,727)


8 %


28 %

Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O taxes (non-GAAP)

u


$ 259,979


$ 265,115


$ 259,318


$ 273,695


$ 291,561


(2) %


(11) %

















Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

v


$ 438,424


$ 431,184


$ 428,434


$ 424,344


$ 454,730


2 %


(4) %

Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


49,747


66,159


44,703


50,357


65,533


(25) %


(24) %

Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1)

w


1,390


1,248


1,291


1,809


1,182


11 %


18 %

Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent)

x


489,561


498,591


474,428


476,510


521,445


(2) %


(6) %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


5,532


(6,602)


9,739


3,882


(12,732)


nm


nm

Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI
tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)

y


$ 495,093


$ 491,989


$ 484,167


$ 480,392


$ 508,713


1 %


(3) %

















Efficiency ratio (1) (2)

h / f


54.61 %


54.56 %


59.02 %


60.57 %


64.81 %


0.05


(10.20)

Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1), (2), (3)

u / y


52.51 %


53.89 %


53.56 %


56.97 %


57.31 %


(1.38)


(4.80)

















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



(1)

Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

(2)

Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.

(3)

The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Year Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Year over Year

Non-Interest Income Adjustments








Gain on sale of debt securities, net



$ 24


$ 13


85 %

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net



(392)


2,300


(117) %

Gain (loss) on swap derivatives



1,667


(4,597)


nm

Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



(10,476)


2,630


(498) %

Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



5,229


(6,122)


nm

MSR hedge loss



(8,603)


(4,693)


83 %

Total non-interest income adjustments

a


$ (12,551)


$ (10,469)


20 %









Non-Interest Expense Adjustments








Merger and restructuring expense



$ 23,713


$ 171,659


(86) %

Exit and disposal costs



3,993


10,218


(61) %

FDIC special assessment (2)



5,732


32,923


(83) %

Total non-interest expense adjustments

b


$ 33,438


$ 214,800


(84) %









Net interest income

c


$ 1,718,402


$ 1,793,171


(4) %









Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


$ 210,966


$ 203,927


3 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


12,551


10,469


20 %

Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)

e


$ 223,517


$ 214,396


4 %









Revenue (GAAP)

f=c+d


$ 1,929,368


$ 1,997,098


(3) %

Operating revenue (non-GAAP)

g=c+e


$ 1,941,919


$ 2,007,567


(3) %









Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$ 1,104,694


$ 1,312,700


(16) %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(33,438)


(214,800)


(84) %

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


$ 1,071,256


$ 1,097,900


(2) %









Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 533,675


$ 348,715


53 %

Provision for income taxes



185,075


122,484


51 %

Income before provision for income taxes



718,750


471,199


53 %

Provision for credit losses



105,924


213,199


(50) %

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

k


824,674


684,398


20 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


12,551


10,469


20 %

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


33,438


214,800


(84) %

Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)

l


$ 870,663


$ 909,667


(4) %









Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 533,675


$ 348,715


53 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


12,551


10,469


20 %

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


33,438


214,800


(84) %

Tax effect of adjustments



(11,497)


(52,567)


(78) %

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

m


$ 568,167


$ 521,417


9 %








nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Average assets

n


$ 51,915,054


$ 49,496,319


5 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,573,712


1,423,075


11 %

Average tangible assets

o


$ 50,341,342


$ 48,073,244


5 %









Average common shareholders' equity

p


$ 5,060,365


$ 4,466,725


13 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,573,712


1,423,075


11 %

Average tangible common equity

q


$ 3,486,653


$ 3,043,650


15 %









Weighted average basic shares outstanding

r


208,463


195,304


7 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

s


209,337


195,871


7 %









Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics








Earnings-per-share - basic

j / r


$ 2.56


$ 1.79


43 %

Earnings-per-share - diluted

j / s


$ 2.55


$ 1.78


43 %

Efficiency ratio (1)

h / f


57.14 %


65.59 %


(8.45)

Non-interest expense to average assets

h/n


2.13 %


2.65 %


(0.52)

Return on average assets

j / n


1.03 %


0.70 %


0.33

Return on average tangible assets

j / o


1.06 %


0.73 %


0.33

PPNR return on average assets

k/n


1.59 %


1.38 %


0.21

Return on average common equity

j / p


10.55 %


7.81 %


2.74

Return on average tangible common equity

j / q


15.31 %


11.46 %


3.85









Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics








Operating earnings-per-share - basic (2)

m / r


$ 2.73


$ 2.67


2 %

Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (2)

m / s


$ 2.71


$ 2.66


2 %

Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (3)

u / y


54.22 %


53.87 %


0.35

Operating non-interest expense to average assets

i/n


2.06 %


2.22 %


(0.16)

Operating return on average assets (2)

m / n


1.09 %


1.05 %


0.04

Operating return on average tangible assets (2)

m / o


1.13 %


1.08 %


0.05

Operating PPNR return on average assets (2)

l / n


1.68 %


1.84 %


(0.16)

Operating return on average common equity (2)

m / p


11.23 %


11.67 %


(0.44)

Operating return on average tangible common equity (2)

m / q


16.30 %


17.13 %


(0.83)



(1)

Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

(2)

Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.

(3)

The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Year Ended


% change

($ in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Year over Year

Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$ 1,104,694


$ 1,312,700


(16) %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(33,438)


(214,800)


(84) %

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


1,071,256


1,097,900


(2) %

Less: B&O taxes

t


(13,149)


(11,778)


12 %

Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O taxes (non-GAAP)

u


$ 1,058,107


$ 1,086,122


(3) %









Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

v


$ 1,722,386


$ 1,797,298


(4) %

Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


210,966


203,927


3 %

Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1)

w


5,738


4,677


23 %

Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent)

x


1,939,090


2,005,902


(3) %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


12,551


10,469


20 %

Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI
tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)

y


$ 1,951,641


$ 2,016,371


(3) %









Efficiency ratio (1), (2)

h /f


57.14 %


65.59 %


(8.45)

Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1), (2), (3)

u / y


54.22 %


53.87 %


0.35



(1)

Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

(2)

Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.

(3)

The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Loans and leases interest income

a


$ 571,613


$ 587,481


$ 582,246


$ 574,519


$ 577,092


(3) %


(1) %

Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3)

b


22,188


21,963


24,942


23,482


26,914


1 %


(18) %

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c


4,313


4,127


4,835


5,119


5,430


5 %


(21) %

Adjusted loans and leases interest income

d=a-b-c


$ 545,112


$ 561,391


$ 552,469


$ 545,918


$ 544,748


(3) %


- %

















Taxable securities interest income

e


$ 77,932


$ 78,755


$ 81,723


$ 78,724


$ 82,872


(1) %


(6) %

Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related

f


36,980


35,359


40,120


31,527


34,290


5 %


8 %

Adjusted Taxable securities interest income

g=e-f


$ 40,952


$ 43,396


$ 41,603


$ 47,197


$ 48,582


(6) %


(16) %

















Non-taxable securities interest income (1)

h


$ 7,903


$ 7,821


$ 7,889


$ 7,886


$ 8,073


1 %


(2) %

Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related

i


2,274


2,241


2,256


2,270


2,309


1 %


(2) %

Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1)

j=h-i


$ 5,629


$ 5,580


$ 5,633


$ 5,616


$ 5,764


1 %


(2) %

















Interest income (1)

k


$ 677,634


$ 699,862


$ 696,521


$ 685,207


$ 692,741


(3) %


(2) %

Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3)

l=b+f+i


61,442


59,563


67,318


57,279


63,513


3 %


(3) %

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c


4,313


4,127


4,835


5,119


5,430


5 %


(21) %

Adjusted interest income (1)

m=k-l-c


$ 611,879


$ 636,172


$ 624,368


$ 622,809


$ 623,798


(4) %


(2) %

















Interest-bearing deposits interest expense

n


$ 189,037


$ 208,027


$ 207,307


$ 198,435


$ 170,659


(9) %


11 %

Less: Acquired deposit accretion

o


-


-


-


-


(187)


nm


nm

Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense

p=n-o


$ 189,037


$ 208,027


$ 207,307


$ 198,435


$ 170,846


(9) %


11 %

















Interest expense

q


$ 239,210


$ 268,678


$ 268,087


$ 260,863


$ 238,011


(11) %


1 %

Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)

r


(57)


(57)


(57)


(57)


(244)


- %


(77) %

Adjusted interest expense

s=q-r


$ 239,267


$ 268,735


$ 268,144


$ 260,920


$ 238,255


(11) %


- %

















Net Interest Income (1)

t


$ 438,424


$ 431,184


$ 428,434


$ 424,344


$ 454,730


2 %


(4) %

Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3)

u=l-r


61,499


59,620


67,375


57,336


63,757


3 %


(4) %

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c


4,313


4,127


4,835


5,119


5,430


5 %


(21) %

Adjusted net interest income (1)

v=t-u-c


$ 372,612


$ 367,437


$ 356,224


$ 361,889


$ 385,543


1 %


(3) %

















Average loans and leases

aa


37,538,617


37,543,561


37,663,396


37,597,101


37,333,310


- %


1 %

Average taxable securities

ab


7,850,888


7,943,391


7,839,202


8,081,003


7,903,053


(1) %


(1) %

Average non-taxable securities

ac


831,021


828,362


825,030


851,342


809,551


- %


3 %

Average interest-earning assets

ad


47,870,698


48,185,474


48,117,746


48,280,787


47,838,229


(1) %


- %

Average interest-bearing deposits

ae


28,245,835


28,019,046


28,041,156


27,742,579


26,622,343


1 %


6 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities

af


31,939,372


32,505,157


32,583,458


32,318,653


31,226,600


(2) %


2 %

















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



(1)

Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2)

Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.

(3)

The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at the closing of the merger.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Average yield on loans and leases

a / aa


6.05 %


6.22 %


6.20 %


6.13 %


6.13 %


(0.17)


(0.08)

Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3)

b / aa


0.24 %


0.23 %


0.27 %


0.25 %


0.29 %


0.01


(0.05)

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c / aa


0.05 %


0.04 %


0.05 %


0.05 %


0.06 %


0.01


(0.01)

Adjusted average yield on loans and leases

d / aa


5.76 %


5.95 %


5.88 %


5.83 %


5.78 %


(0.19)


(0.02)

















Average yield on taxable securities

e / ab


3.97 %


3.97 %


4.17 %


3.90 %


4.19 %


-


(0.22)

Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related

f / ab


1.87 %


1.77 %


2.06 %


1.57 %


1.72 %


0.10


0.15

Adjusted average yield on taxable securities

g / ab


2.10 %


2.20 %


2.11 %


2.33 %


2.47 %


(0.10)


(0.37)

















Average yield on non-taxable securities (1)

h / ac


3.80 %


3.78 %


3.82 %


3.71 %


3.99 %


0.02


(0.19)

Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related

i / ac


1.09 %


1.08 %


1.10 %


1.07 %


1.13 %


0.01


(0.04)

Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1)

j / ac


2.71 %


2.70 %


2.72 %


2.64 %


2.86 %


0.01


(0.15)

















Average yield on interest-earning assets (1)

k / ad


5.63 %


5.78 %


5.80 %


5.69 %


5.75 %


(0.15)


(0.12)

Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3)

l / ad


0.51 %


0.49 %


0.56 %


0.48 %


0.53 %


0.02


(0.02)

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c / ad


0.03 %


0.04 %


0.04 %


0.04 %


0.05 %


(0.01)


(0.02)

Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1)

m / ad


5.09 %


5.25 %


5.20 %


5.17 %


5.17 %


(0.16)


(0.08)

















Average rate on interest-bearing deposits

n / ae


2.66 %


2.95 %


2.97 %


2.88 %


2.54 %


(0.29)


0.12

Less: Acquired deposit accretion

o / ae


- %


- %


- %


- %


- %


-


-

Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits

p / ae


2.66 %


2.95 %


2.97 %


2.88 %


2.54 %


(0.29)


0.12

















Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

q / af


2.98 %


3.29 %


3.31 %


3.25 %


3.02 %


(0.31)


(0.04)

Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)

r / af


- %


- %


- %


- %


- %


-


-

Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

s / af


2.98 %


3.29 %


3.31 %


3.25 %


3.02 %


(0.31)


(0.04)

















Net interest margin (1)

t / ad


3.64 %


3.56 %


3.56 %


3.52 %


3.78 %


0.08


(0.14)

Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3)

u / ad


0.51 %


0.49 %


0.56 %


0.48 %


0.53 %


0.02


(0.02)

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c / ad


0.03 %


0.04 %


0.04 %


0.04 %


0.05 %


(0.01)


(0.02)

Adjusted net interest margin (1)

v / ad


3.10 %


3.03 %


2.96 %


3.00 %


3.20 %


0.07


(0.10)



(1)

Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2)

Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.

(3)

The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Year Ended



($ in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Year over
Year

Loans and leases interest income

a


$ 2,315,859


$ 2,109,744


10 %

Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3)

b


92,575


98,257


(6) %

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c


18,394


22,706


(19) %

Adjusted loans and leases interest income

d=a-b-c


$ 2,204,890


$ 1,988,781


11 %









Taxable securities interest income

e


$ 317,134


$ 289,944


9 %

Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related

f


143,986


123,666


16 %

Adjusted Taxable securities interest income

g=e-f


$ 173,148


$ 166,278


4 %









Non-taxable securities interest income (1)

h


$ 31,499


$ 28,236


12 %

Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related

i


9,041


7,772


16 %

Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1)

j=h-i


$ 22,458


$ 20,464


10 %









Interest income (1)

k


$ 2,759,224


$ 2,543,454


8 %

Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3)

l=b+f+i


245,602


229,695


7 %

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c


18,394


22,706


(19) %

Adjusted interest income (1)

m=k-l-c


$ 2,495,228


$ 2,291,053


9 %









Interest-bearing deposits interest expense

n


$ 802,806


$ 461,654


74 %

Less: Acquired deposit accretion

o


-


(933)


nm

Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense

p=n-o


$ 802,806


$ 462,587


74 %









Interest expense

q


$ 1,036,838


$ 746,156


39 %

Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)

r


(228)


(1,161)


(80) %

Adjusted interest expense

s=q-r


$ 1,037,066


$ 747,317


39 %









Net Interest Income (1)

t


$ 1,722,386


$ 1,797,298


(4) %

Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3)

u=l-r


245,830


230,856


6 %

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c


18,394


22,706


(19) %

Adjusted net interest income (1)

v=t-u-c


$ 1,458,162


$ 1,543,736


(6) %









Average loans and leases

aa


37,585,426


35,412,594


6 %

Average taxable securities

ab


7,928,449


7,479,573


6 %

Average non-taxable securities

ac


833,915


740,376


13 %

Average interest-earning assets

ad


48,113,208


45,867,566


5 %

Average interest-bearing deposits

ae


28,012,811


23,981,118


17 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities

af


32,336,035


29,194,822


11 %









nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



(1)

Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2)

Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.

(3)

The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at the closing of the merger.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Year Ended



($ in thousands)



Dec 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Year over
Year

Average yield on loans and leases

a / aa


6.15 %


5.95 %


0.20

Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3)

b / aa


0.25 %


0.28 %


(0.03)

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c / aa


0.05 %


0.06 %


(0.01)

Adjusted average yield on loans and leases

d / aa


5.85 %


5.61 %


0.24









Average yield on taxable securities

e / ab


4.00 %


3.88 %


0.12

Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related

f / ab


1.82 %


1.65 %


0.17

Adjusted average yield on taxable securities

g / ab


2.18 %


2.23 %


(0.05)









Average yield on non-taxable securities (1)

h / ac


3.78 %


3.81 %


(0.03)

Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related

i / ac


1.08 %


1.05 %


0.03

Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1)

j / ac


2.70 %


2.76 %


(0.06)









Average yield on interest-earning assets (1)

k / ad


5.73 %


5.54 %


0.19

Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3)

l / ad


0.51 %


0.50 %


0.01

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c / ad


0.04 %


0.05 %


(0.01)

Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1)

m / ad


5.18 %


4.99 %


0.19









Average rate on interest-bearing deposits

n / ae


2.87 %


1.93 %


0.94

Less: Acquired deposit accretion

o / ae


- %


- %


-

Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits

p / ae


2.87 %


1.93 %


0.94









Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

q / af


3.21 %


2.56 %


0.65

Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)

r / af


- %


- %


-

Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

s / af


3.21 %


2.56 %


0.65









Net interest margin (1)

t / ad


3.57 %


3.91 %


(0.34)

Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3)

u / ad


0.51 %


0.50 %


0.01

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c / ad


0.04 %


0.05 %


(0.01)

Adjusted net interest margin (1)

v / ad


3.02 %


3.36 %


(0.34)



(1)

Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2)

Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.

(3)

The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.