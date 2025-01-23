Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended December 31, 2024

4th Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.54 per share, an increase of 20 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.45 per share and an increase of 10 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.49 per share.
- Net income was $61.8 million for the current quarter, an increase of $10.7 million, or 21 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $51.1 million and an increase of $7.4 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net income of $54.3 million.
- The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 2.97 percent, an increase of 14 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 2.83 percent and an increase of 41 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 2.56 percent.
- Net interest income was $191 million for the current quarter, an increase of $11.2 million, or 6 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $180 million and an increase of $25.0 million, or 15 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net interest income of $166 million.
- Non-interest expense was $141 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter.
- The loan portfolio of $17.262 billion increased $81 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
- The loan yield of 5.72 percent in the current quarter increased 3 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.69 percent and increased 38 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter loan yield of 5.34 percent.
- The total earning asset yield of 4.57 percent in the current quarter increased 5 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 4.52 percent and increased 40 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter earning asset yield of 4.17 percent.
- The total core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.29 percent in the current quarter decreased 8 basis point from the prior quarter total core deposit cost of 1.37 percent.
- The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.71 percent in the current quarter decreased 8 basis point from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.79 percent.
- The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 159 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.
Year 2024 Highlights:
- Net income for 2024 was $190 million, a decrease of $32.8 million, or 15 percent, from the prior year net income of $223 million.
- Net interest income for 2024 was $705 million, an increase of $13.0 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year net interest income of $692 million.
- The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current year was 2.77 percent, an increase of 4 basis points from the prior year net interest margin of 2.73.
- The loan portfolio increased $1.064 billion, or 7 percent, from the prior year end and organically increased $342 million, or 2 percent, during 2024.
- The $2.740 billion of FRB Bank Term Funding ("BTFP") was paid off during the current year through a combination of Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and cash.
- Dividends declared in 2024 were $1.32 per share.
- The Company completed the acquisition and core system conversion of six Montana branch locations of Rocky Mountain Bank division ("RMB") of HTLF Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. with total assets of $403 million.
- The Company completed the acquisition and core system conversion of Community Financial Group, Inc., the parent company of Wheatland Bank (collectively, "Wheatland"), a leading eastern Washington community bank headquartered in Spokane with total assets of $778 million.
Financial Summary
|At or for the Three Months ended
|At or for the Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Operating results
|Net income
|$
|61,754
|51,055
|44,708
|32,627
|54,316
|190,144
|222,927
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.54
|0.45
|0.39
|0.29
|0.49
|1.68
|2.01
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.54
|0.45
|0.39
|0.29
|0.49
|1.68
|2.01
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|1.32
|1.32
|Market value per share
|Closing
|$
|50.22
|45.70
|37.32
|40.28
|41.32
|50.22
|41.32
|High
|$
|60.67
|47.71
|40.18
|42.75
|44.06
|60.67
|50.03
|Low
|$
|43.70
|35.57
|34.35
|34.74
|27.36
|34.35
|26.77
|Selected ratios and other data
|Number of common stock shares outstanding
|113,401,955
|113,394,786
|113,394,092
|113,388,590
|110,888,942
|113,401,955
|110,888,942
|Average outstanding shares - basic
|113,398,213
|113,394,758
|113,390,539
|112,492,142
|110,884,496
|113,170,157
|110,864,501
|Average outstanding shares - diluted
|113,541,026
|113,473,107
|113,405,491
|112,554,402
|110,907,640
|113,243,427
|110,890,447
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.87
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.81
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|7.62
|%
|6.34
|%
|5.77
|%
|4.25
|%
|7.40
|%
|6.02
|%
|7.64
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|60.50
|%
|64.92
|%
|67.97
|%
|74.41
|%
|65.20
|%
|66.71
|%
|62.85
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|84.17
|%
|83.16
|%
|84.03
|%
|82.04
|%
|81.36
|%
|84.17
|%
|81.36
|%
|Number of full time equivalent employees
|3,441
|3,434
|3,399
|3,438
|3,294
|3,441
|3,294
|Number of locations
|227
|232
|231
|232
|221
|227
|221
|Number of ATMs
|284
|285
|286
|285
|275
|284
|275
KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $61.8 million for the current quarter, an increase of $10.7 million, or 21 percent from the prior quarter net income of $51.1 million and an increase of $7.4 million, or 14 percent, from the $54.3 million of net income for the prior year fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.54 per share, an increase of 20 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.45 per share and an increase of 10 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.49. The increase in net income compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by an increase in net interest income and a decrease in non-interest expenses. The increase in net income compared to the prior year fourth quarter was due to the increase in net interest income which outpaced the increased costs associated with the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB over the prior year fourth quarter. "The Glacier team once again delivered another strong quarter and year," said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our positive earnings trends should continue into 2025 and we look forward to optimizing these trends with our focus on the financial markets, our customers and employees."
Net income for 2024 was $190 million, a decrease of $32.8 million, or 15 percent, from the $223 million net income for the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for 2024 was $1.68 per share, a decrease of $0.33 per share from the prior year diluted earnings per share of $2.01. The decrease in net income for the current year compared to the prior year was primarily due to the significant increase in funding costs and a $8.6 million increase in acquisition-related expenses. Acquisition-related expense was $9.9 million in the current year compared to $1.3 million in the prior year. In addition, the 2024 results included increased operating costs and a $9.7 million provision for credit losses associated with the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB.
On July 19, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of six RMB branches in Montana. The branches have been combined with Glacier Bank divisions operating in Montana, including First Bank of Montana, First Security Bank of Bozeman, First Security Bank of Missoula, Valley Bank, and Western Security Bank. On January 31, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of Wheatland, headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Wheatland had 14 branches in eastern Washington and was combined with the North Cascades Bank division under the name Wheatland Bank, division of Glacier Bank. The Wheatland Bank division now operates with a combined 20 branches in Central and Eastern Washington and is a Top 5 community bank by deposit share in Eastern Washington. The Company's results of operations and financial condition include the Wheatland and RMB acquisitions beginning on the acquisition date of each. The following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of select classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:
|Wheatland
|RMB
|(Dollars in thousands)
|January 31,
2024
|July 19,
2024
|Total
|Total assets
|$
|777,705
|$
|403,052
|$
|1,180,757
|Cash and cash equivalents
|12,926
|76,781
|89,707
|Debt securities
|187,183
|-
|187,183
|Loans receivable
|450,403
|271,569
|721,972
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|277,651
|93,534
|371,185
|Interest bearing deposits
|339,304
|303,156
|642,460
|Borrowings
|58,500
|4,305
|62,805
|Core deposit intangible
|16,936
|11,808
|28,744
|Goodwill
|38,146
|27,780
|65,926
Asset Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Sep 30,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|848,408
|987,833
|1,354,342
|(139,425
|)
|(505,934
|)
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|4,245,205
|4,436,578
|4,785,719
|(191,373
|)
|(540,514
|)
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|3,294,847
|3,348,698
|3,502,411
|(53,851
|)
|(207,564
|)
|Total debt securities
|7,540,052
|7,785,276
|8,288,130
|(245,224
|)
|(748,078
|)
|Loans receivable
|Residential real estate
|1,858,929
|1,837,697
|1,704,544
|21,232
|154,385
|Commercial real estate
|10,963,713
|10,833,841
|10,303,306
|129,872
|660,407
|Other commercial
|3,119,535
|3,177,051
|2,901,863
|(57,516
|)
|217,672
|Home equity
|930,994
|931,440
|888,013
|(446
|)
|42,981
|Other consumer
|388,678
|401,158
|400,356
|(12,480
|)
|(11,678
|)
|Loans receivable
|17,261,849
|17,181,187
|16,198,082
|80,662
|1,063,767
|Allowance for credit losses
|(206,041
|)
|(205,170
|)
|(192,757
|)
|(871
|)
|(13,284
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|17,055,808
|16,976,017
|16,005,325
|79,791
|1,050,483
|Other assets
|2,458,719
|2,456,643
|2,094,832
|2,076
|363,887
|Total assets
|$
|27,902,987
|28,205,769
|27,742,629
|(302,782
|)
|160,358
Total debt securities of $7.540 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased $245 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $748 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. Debt securities represented 27 percent of total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to 30 percent at December 31, 2023.
The loan portfolio of $17.262 billion at December 31, 2024 increased $81 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter and increased $1.064 billion, or 7 percent, from the prior year end. Excluding the RMB and Wheatland acquisitions, the loan portfolio organically increased $342 million, or 2 percent, during 2024. Excluding the acquisitions, the loan category with the largest dollar increase during 2024 was commercial real estate which increased $234 million, or 2 percent.
Credit Quality Summary
|At or for the Year ended
|At or for the Nine Months ended
|At or for the Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Allowance for credit losses
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|192,757
|192,757
|182,283
|Acquisitions
|3
|3
|-
|Provision for credit losses
|27,179
|21,138
|20,790
|Charge-offs
|(18,626
|)
|(12,406
|)
|(15,095
|)
|Recoveries
|4,728
|3,678
|4,779
|Balance at end of period
|$
|206,041
|205,170
|192,757
|Provision for credit losses
|Loan portfolio
|$
|27,179
|21,138
|20,790
|Unfunded loan commitments
|1,127
|(1,366
|)
|(5,995
|)
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|28,306
|19,772
|14,795
|Other real estate owned
|$
|1,085
|432
|1,032
|Other foreclosed assets
|79
|201
|471
|Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|6,177
|11,551
|3,312
|Non-accrual loans
|20,445
|15,937
|20,816
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|27,786
|28,121
|25,631
|Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets
|0.10
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.09
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
|774
|%
|730
|%
|799
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
|1.19
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.19
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans
|0.08
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.06
|%
|Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
|$
|32,228
|56,213
|49,967
|U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
|$
|748
|1,802
|1,503
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at December 31, 2024 was 0.10 percent compared to 0.10 percent in the prior quarter and 0.09 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. Non-performing assets of $27.8 million at December 31, 2024 decreased $335 thousand, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $2.2 million, or 8 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter.
Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans at December 31, 2024 were 0.19 percent compared to 0.33 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.31 percent for the prior year fourth quarter. Early stage delinquencies of $32.2 million at December 31, 2024 decreased $24.0 million from the prior quarter and decreased $17.7 million from prior year fourth quarter.
The current quarter credit loss expense of $8.5 million included $6.0 million of provision for credit losses on loans and $2.5 million of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments. For the current year, the provision for credit losses of $28.3 million included $8.1 million of provision for credit losses on loans and $1.6 million of provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments from the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB.
The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2024 was 1.19 percent and remained unchanged from the prior year end. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.
Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Provision for
Credit Losses
Loans
|Net Charge-Offs
|ACL
as a Percent
of Loans
|Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans
|Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
|Fourth quarter 2024
|$
|6,041
|$
|5,170
|1.19
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.10
|%
|Third quarter 2024
|6,981
|2,766
|1.19
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.10
|%
|Second quarter 2024
|5,066
|2,890
|1.19
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.06
|%
|First quarter 2024
|9,091
|3,072
|1.19
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.09
|%
|Fourth quarter 2023
|4,181
|3,695
|1.19
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.09
|%
|Third quarter 2023
|5,095
|2,209
|1.19
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.15
|%
|Second quarter 2023
|5,254
|2,473
|1.19
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.12
|%
|First quarter 2023
|6,260
|1,939
|1.20
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.12
|%
Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $5.2 million compared to $2.8 million in the prior quarter and $3.7 million for the prior year fourth quarter. The increase in net charge-offs during the current quarter were primarily due to a few isolated loans. Net charge-offs of $5.2 million included $2.1 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $3.1 million of net loan charge-offs.
Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company's loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company's loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.
Liability Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Sep 30,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|6,136,709
|6,407,728
|6,022,980
|(271,019
|)
|113,729
|NOW and DDA accounts
|5,543,512
|5,363,476
|5,321,257
|180,036
|222,255
|Savings accounts
|2,845,124
|2,801,077
|2,833,887
|44,047
|11,237
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,878,213
|2,854,540
|2,831,624
|23,673
|46,589
|Certificate accounts
|3,139,821
|3,284,609
|2,915,393
|(144,788
|)
|224,428
|Core deposits, total
|20,543,379
|20,711,430
|19,925,141
|(168,051
|)
|618,238
|Wholesale deposits
|3,615
|3,334
|4,026
|281
|(411
|)
|Deposits, total
|20,546,994
|20,714,764
|19,929,167
|(167,770
|)
|617,827
|Repurchase agreements
|1,777,475
|1,831,501
|1,486,850
|(54,026
|)
|290,625
|Deposits and repurchase agreements, total
|22,324,469
|22,546,265
|21,416,017
|(221,796
|)
|908,452
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,800,000
|1,800,000
|-
|-
|1,800,000
|FRB Bank Term Funding
|-
|-
|2,740,000
|-
|(2,740,000
|)
|Other borrowed funds
|83,341
|84,168
|81,695
|(827
|)
|1,646
|Subordinated debentures
|133,105
|133,065
|132,943
|40
|162
|Other liabilities
|338,218
|397,221
|351,693
|(59,003
|)
|(13,475
|)
|Total liabilities
|$
|24,679,133
|24,960,719
|24,722,348
|(281,586
|)
|(43,215
|)
Total deposits of $20.547 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased $168 million, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $618 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year end. Total deposits organically decreased $396 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year end and total deposits and repurchase agreements organically decreased $109 million, or 51 basis points, from the prior year end. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
Upon maturity in the first quarter of 2024, the Company paid off its $2.740 billion BTFP borrowings with a combination of $2.140 billion in FHLB borrowings and cash.
Stockholders' Equity Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Sep 30,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Common equity
|$
|3,533,150
|3,507,356
|3,394,394
|25,794
|138,756
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(309,296
|)
|(262,306
|)
|(374,113
|)
|(46,990
|)
|64,817
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,223,854
|3,245,050
|3,020,281
|(21,196
|)
|203,573
|Goodwill and intangibles, net
|(1,102,500
|)
|(1,106,336
|)
|(1,017,263
|)
|3,836
|(85,237
|)
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|2,121,354
|2,138,714
|2,003,018
|(17,360
|)
|118,336
|Stockholders' equity to total assets
|11.55
|%
|11.50
|%
|10.89
|%
|Tangible stockholders' equity to total tangible assets
|7.92
|%
|7.89
|%
|7.49
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|28.43
|28.62
|27.24
|(0.19
|)
|1.19
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|18.71
|18.86
|18.06
|(0.15
|)
|0.65
Tangible stockholders' equity of $2.121 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased $17.4 million, or 1 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily the result of an increase in unrealized loss on the available-for-sale debt securities which was partially offset by earnings retention. Tangible stockholders' equity at December 31, 2024 increased $118 million, or 6 percent, compared to the prior year end and was primarily due to $92.4 million of Company common stock issued for the acquisition of Wheatland and a decrease of $67.9 million in unrealized loss on the available-for-sale securities. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB. Tangible book value per common share of $18.71 at the current quarter end increased $0.65 per share, or 4 percent, from the prior year end.
Cash Dividends
On November 20, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable December 19, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 10, 2024. The dividend was the Company's 159th consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.
|Operating Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Compared to September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|Income Summary
|Three Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|297,036
|289,578
|273,834
|279,402
|273,496
|Interest expense
|105,593
|109,347
|107,356
|112,922
|107,040
|Total net interest income
|191,443
|180,231
|166,478
|166,480
|166,456
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|20,322
|20,587
|19,422
|18,563
|19,115
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|4,541
|4,970
|4,821
|4,362
|4,484
|Gain on sale of loans
|3,926
|4,898
|4,669
|3,362
|2,228
|Gain (loss) on sale of securities
|-
|26
|(12
|)
|16
|1,712
|Other income
|2,760
|4,223
|3,304
|3,686
|3,326
|Total non-interest income
|31,549
|34,704
|32,204
|29,989
|30,865
|Total income
|$
|222,992
|214,935
|198,682
|196,469
|197,321
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|2.97
|%
|2.83
|%
|2.68
|%
|2.59
|%
|2.56
|%
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|7,458
|23,202
|17,634
|23,540
|Interest expense
|(3,754
|)
|(1,763
|)
|(7,329
|)
|(1,447
|)
|Total net interest income
|11,212
|24,965
|24,963
|24,987
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|(265
|)
|900
|1,759
|1,207
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|(429
|)
|(280
|)
|179
|57
|Gain on sale of loans
|(972
|)
|(743
|)
|564
|1,698
|Gain (loss) on sale of securities
|(26
|)
|12
|(16
|)
|(1,712
|)
|Other income
|(1,463
|)
|(544
|)
|(926
|)
|(566
|)
|Total non-interest income
|(3,155
|)
|(655
|)
|1,560
|684
|Total income
|$
|8,057
|24,310
|26,523
|25,671
Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $191 million for the current quarter increased $11.2 million, or 6 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $180 million and increased $25.0 million, or 15 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net interest income of $166 million. The current quarter interest income of $297 million increased $7.5 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily driven by increased loan yields and increased average loan balances, coupled with increased average interest-bearing cash balances. The current quarter interest income increased $23.5 million, or 9 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 5.72 percent in the current quarter increased 3 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.69 percent and increased 38 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter loan yield of 5.34 percent.
The current quarter interest expense of $106 million decreased $3.8 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to a decrease in deposit costs. The current quarter interest expense decreased $1.4 million, or 1 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter and was primarily the result of lower average wholesale borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.29 percent for the current quarter compared to 1.37 percent in the prior quarter and 1.24 percent for the prior year fourth quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.71 percent in the current quarter decreased 8 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 1 basis point from the prior year fourth quarter.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 2.97 percent, an increase of 14 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 2.83 percent and was primarily driven by a decrease in deposit costs and an increase in interest-bearing cash balances. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 41 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 2.56 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields which more than offset the increase in total cost of funding. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 5 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 2.92 percent in the current quarter compared to 2.83 percent in the prior quarter and 2.56 in the prior year fourth quarter. "The Company was pleased with the 14 basis points increase in the current quarter net interest margin," said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. "The remix of lower yield cash flow from the securities portfolio combined with the lower funding cost contributed to the improved net interest margin."
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $31.5 million, which was a decrease of $3.2 million, or 9 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $684 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter. Service charges and other fees of $20.3 million for the current quarter decreased $265 thousand, or 1 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $1.2 million, or 6 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $3.9 million for the current quarter decreased $972 thousand, or 20 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $1.7 million, or 76 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. Included in the prior year fourth quarter gain on the sale of securities was $1.7 million gain on the sale of all of the Company's Visa class B shares. Other income of $2.8 million decreased $1.5 million, or 35 percent, over the prior quarter primarily due to a $1.2 million gain on the sale of repossessed property during the prior quarter.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Three Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|81,600
|85,083
|84,434
|85,789
|71,420
|Occupancy and equipment
|11,589
|11,989
|11,594
|11,883
|10,533
|Advertising and promotions
|3,725
|4,062
|4,362
|3,983
|3,410
|Data processing
|9,145
|9,196
|9,387
|9,159
|8,511
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|30
|13
|149
|25
|78
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|5,890
|5,150
|5,393
|7,761
|12,435
|Intangibles amortization
|3,613
|3,367
|3,017
|2,760
|2,427
|Other expenses
|25,373
|25,848
|22,616
|30,483
|23,382
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|140,965
|144,708
|140,952
|151,843
|132,196
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|(3,483
|)
|(2,834
|)
|(4,189
|)
|10,180
|Occupancy and equipment
|(400
|)
|(5
|)
|(294
|)
|1,056
|Advertising and promotions
|(337
|)
|(637
|)
|(258
|)
|315
|Data processing
|(51
|)
|(242
|)
|(14
|)
|634
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|17
|(119
|)
|5
|(48
|)
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|740
|497
|(1,871
|)
|(6,545
|)
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|246
|596
|853
|1,186
|Other expenses
|(475
|)
|2,757
|(5,110
|)
|1,991
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|(3,743
|)
|13
|(10,878
|)
|8,769
Total non-interest expense of $141 million for the current quarter decreased $3.7 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $8.8 million, or 7 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter. Compensation and employee benefits of $81.6 million decreased by $3.5 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to decreased performance-related compensation. Compensation and employee benefits increased $10.2 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter and was driven by annual salary increases, increased performance-related compensation and increases from the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB. Regulatory assessment and insurance of $5.9 million decreased $6.6 million from the prior year fourth quarter as a result of the $6.0 million expense related to the FDIC special assessment in the prior year fourth quarter.
Other expenses of $25.4 million increased $2.0 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter other expenses included $2.0 million of gains from the sale of former branch facilities and disposal of fixed assets. Acquisition-related expense was $491 thousand in the current quarter compared to $1.9 million in the prior quarter and $136 thousand in the prior year fourth quarter.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2024 was $11.7 million, an increase of $572 thousand, or 5 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $3.9 million, or 51 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 16.0 percent compared to 17.9 percent in the prior quarter and 12.6 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 60.50 percent in the current quarter compared to 64.92 percent in the prior quarter and 65.20 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was principally driven by the increase in net interest income combined with a decrease in non-interest expense.
|Operating Results for Year Ended December 31, 2024
Compared to December 31, 2023
|Income Summary
|Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|$ Change
|% Change
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|1,139,850
|$
|1,017,655
|$
|122,195
|12
|%
|Interest expense
|435,218
|325,973
|109,245
|34
|%
|Total net interest income
|704,632
|691,682
|12,950
|2
|%
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|78,894
|75,157
|3,737
|5
|%
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|18,694
|16,935
|1,759
|10
|%
|Gain on sale of loans
|16,855
|12,202
|4,653
|38
|%
|Gain (loss) on sale of securities
|30
|1,510
|(1,480
|)
|(98
|)%
|Other income
|13,973
|12,275
|1,698
|14
|%
|Total non-interest income
|128,446
|118,079
|10,367
|9
|%
|Total Income
|$
|833,078
|$
|809,761
|$
|23,317
|3
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|2.77
|%
|2.73
|%
Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $705 million for 2024 increased $13.0 million, or 2 percent, over 2023 and was primarily driven by increased interest income which outpaced the increase in interest expense. Interest income of $1.140 billion for 2024 increased $122 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increases in the loan yields and increases in the average balance of the loan portfolio. The loan yield was 5.61 percent during 2024, an increase of 42 basis points from the prior year 5.19 percent.
Interest expense of $435 million for 2024 increased $109 million, or 34 percent, over the prior year and was primarily the result of higher interest rates on deposits and an increase in deposit balances. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.34 percent for 2024 compared to 0.77 percent for the prior year. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for 2024 was 1.79 percent, which was an increase of 44 basis points over the prior year funding cost of 1.35 percent.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during 2024 was 2.77 percent, a 4 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 2.73 percent for the prior year. Excluding the 4 basis points from discount accretion and the 1 basis point from non-accrual interest, the core net interest margin was 2.72 percent in the current year compared to 2.71 percent in the prior year.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $128 million for 2024 increased $10.4 million, or 9 percent, over last year. Gain on sale of residential loans of $16.9 million for 2024 increased by $4.7 million, or 38 percent, over the prior year. Other income of $14.0 million for 2024 increased $1.7 million, or 14 percent, over the same period last year and was primarily driven by a $1.2 million gain on the sale of repossessed property during the current year.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|$ Change
|% Change
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|336,906
|$
|309,048
|$
|27,858
|9
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|47,055
|43,578
|3,477
|8
|%
|Advertising and promotions
|16,132
|15,430
|702
|5
|%
|Data processing
|36,887
|33,752
|3,135
|9
|%
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|217
|119
|98
|82
|%
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|24,194
|28,712
|(4,518
|)
|(16
|)%
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|12,757
|9,731
|3,026
|31
|%
|Other expenses
|104,320
|86,988
|17,332
|20
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|578,468
|$
|527,358
|$
|51,110
|10
|%
Total non-interest expense of $578 million for 2024 increased $51.1 million, or 10 percent, over the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $337 million in 2024 increased $27.9 million, or 9 percent, over the prior year and was driven by annual salary increases, increases in performance-related compensation and the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB. Regulatory assessments and insurance expense of $24.2 million for 2024 decreased $4.5 million, or 16 percent, over the prior year which was principally due to the prior year $6.0 million expense related to the FDIC special assessment which had subsequent $1.0 million accrual adjustment increases in 2024. Other expenses of $104 million for 2024 increased $17.3 million, or 20 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by an increase of $8.6 million of acquisition-related expenses and increased costs from the acquisition of Wheatland and RMB. The increase was partially offset by gains of $5.1 million from the sale of former branch facilities and disposal of fixed assets.
Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit loss expense was $28.3 million during 2024, an increase of $13.5 million, or 91 percent, over the prior year and was primarily attributable to $9.7 million from the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB. Net charge-offs for 2024 were $13.9 million compared to $10.3 million in the prior year.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $36.2 million for 2024 decreased $8.5 million, or 19 percent, over the prior year. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 16.0 percent compared to 16.7 percent for the same period in the prior year.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 66.71 percent for 2024 compared to 62.85 percent for 2023. The increase from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in interest expense in the current year that outpaced the increase in interest income and increased non-interest expense including costs associated with the acquisition of Wheatland and RMB.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should," "projects," "seeks," "estimates" or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:
- risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company's loan portfolio;
- changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company's net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders' equity;
- legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company's business and strategies;
- risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, the potential for significant changes in economic policies in the new administration, and geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;
- risks associated with the Company's ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate any pending or future acquisitions;
- costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of pending or future acquisitions;
- impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
- reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;
- deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
- changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;
- risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company's common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;
- risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank's divisions;
- material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company's systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;
- risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;
- success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and
- effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.
Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 24, 2025. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI48e927f557ce420692df4cbc5e0e77fb. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qm4zr4ba.
About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d'Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Assets
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|268,746
|342,105
|246,525
|Interest bearing cash deposits
|579,662
|645,728
|1,107,817
|Cash and cash equivalents
|848,408
|987,833
|1,354,342
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|4,245,205
|4,436,578
|4,785,719
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|3,294,847
|3,348,698
|3,502,411
|Total debt securities
|7,540,052
|7,785,276
|8,288,130
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|33,060
|46,126
|15,691
|Loans receivable
|17,261,849
|17,181,187
|16,198,082
|Allowance for credit losses
|(206,041
|)
|(205,170
|)
|(192,757
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|17,055,808
|16,976,017
|16,005,325
|Premises and equipment, net
|468,220
|466,977
|421,791
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|1,164
|633
|1,503
|Accrued interest receivable
|99,262
|114,121
|94,526
|Deferred tax asset
|138,955
|125,432
|159,070
|Intangibles, net
|51,182
|52,780
|31,870
|Goodwill
|1,051,318
|1,053,556
|985,393
|Non-marketable equity securities
|99,669
|98,285
|12,755
|Bank-owned life insurance
|189,849
|188,971
|171,101
|Other assets
|326,040
|309,762
|201,132
|Total assets
|$
|27,902,987
|28,205,769
|27,742,629
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|6,136,709
|6,407,728
|6,022,980
|Interest bearing deposits
|14,410,285
|14,307,036
|13,906,187
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|1,777,475
|1,831,501
|1,486,850
|FHLB advances
|1,800,000
|1,800,000
|-
|FRB Bank Term Funding
|-
|-
|2,740,000
|Other borrowed funds
|83,341
|84,168
|81,695
|Subordinated debentures
|133,105
|133,065
|132,943
|Accrued interest payable
|33,626
|35,382
|125,907
|Other liabilities
|304,592
|361,839
|225,786
|Total liabilities
|24,679,133
|24,960,719
|24,722,348
|Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
|-
|-
|-
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized
|1,134
|1,134
|1,109
|Paid-in capital
|2,448,758
|2,447,200
|2,350,104
|Retained earnings - substantially restricted
|1,083,258
|1,059,022
|1,043,181
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(309,296
|)
|(262,306
|)
|(374,113
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,223,854
|3,245,050
|3,020,281
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|27,902,987
|28,205,769
|27,742,629
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months ended
|Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Interest Income
|Investment securities
|$
|50,381
|46,371
|57,233
|195,135
|201,930
|Residential real estate loans
|23,960
|23,118
|19,820
|89,596
|71,328
|Commercial loans
|199,260
|196,901
|175,957
|765,959
|669,663
|Consumer and other loans
|23,435
|23,188
|20,486
|89,160
|74,734
|Total interest income
|297,036
|289,578
|273,496
|1,139,850
|1,017,655
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|67,079
|70,607
|63,484
|272,734
|162,426
|Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
|14,822
|14,737
|12,229
|55,723
|36,414
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|21,848
|22,344
|-
|72,620
|26,910
|FRB Bank Term Funding
|-
|-
|30,228
|27,097
|93,388
|Other borrowed funds
|348
|252
|(372
|)
|1,297
|1,056
|Subordinated debentures
|1,496
|1,407
|1,471
|5,747
|5,779
|Total interest expense
|105,593
|109,347
|107,040
|435,218
|325,973
|Net Interest Income
|191,443
|180,231
|166,456
|704,632
|691,682
|Provision for credit losses
|8,534
|8,005
|3,013
|28,306
|14,795
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|182,909
|172,226
|163,443
|676,326
|676,887
|Non-Interest Income
|Service charges and other fees
|20,322
|20,587
|19,115
|78,894
|75,157
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|4,541
|4,970
|4,484
|18,694
|16,935
|Gain on sale of loans
|3,926
|4,898
|2,228
|16,855
|12,202
|Gain (loss) on sale of securities
|-
|26
|1,712
|30
|1,510
|Other income
|2,760
|4,223
|3,326
|13,973
|12,275
|Total non-interest income
|31,549
|34,704
|30,865
|128,446
|118,079
|Non-Interest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|81,600
|85,083
|71,420
|336,906
|309,048
|Occupancy and equipment
|11,589
|11,989
|10,533
|47,055
|43,578
|Advertising and promotions
|3,725
|4,062
|3,410
|16,132
|15,430
|Data processing
|9,145
|9,196
|8,511
|36,887
|33,752
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|30
|13
|78
|217
|119
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|5,890
|5,150
|12,435
|24,194
|28,712
|Intangibles amortization
|3,613
|3,367
|2,427
|12,757
|9,731
|Other expenses
|25,373
|25,848
|23,382
|104,320
|86,988
|Total non-interest expense
|140,965
|144,708
|132,196
|578,468
|527,358
|Income Before Income Taxes
|73,493
|62,222
|62,112
|226,304
|267,608
|Federal and state income tax expense
|11,739
|11,167
|7,796
|36,160
|44,681
|Net Income
|$
|61,754
|51,055
|54,316
|190,144
|222,927
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
|Three Months ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,885,146
|$
|23,960
|5.08
|%
|$
|1,850,066
|$
|23,118
|5.00
|%
|Commercial loans1
|14,059,864
|200,956
|5.69
|%
|13,957,304
|198,556
|5.66
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|1,324,341
|23,435
|7.04
|%
|1,324,142
|23,188
|6.97
|%
|Total loans2
|17,269,351
|248,351
|5.72
|%
|17,131,512
|244,862
|5.69
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities3
|1,615,474
|14,501
|3.59
|%
|1,660,643
|14,710
|3.54
|%
|Taxable debt securities4, 5
|7,314,265
|38,189
|2.09
|%
|7,073,967
|34,001
|1.92
|%
|Total earning assets
|26,199,090
|301,041
|4.57
|%
|25,866,122
|293,573
|4.52
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|1,104,362
|1,092,632
|Non-earning assets
|888,404
|836,878
|Total assets
|$
|28,191,856
|$
|27,795,632
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|6,343,443
|$
|-
|-
|%
|$
|6,237,166
|$
|-
|-
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|5,491,451
|15,768
|1.14
|%
|5,314,459
|16,221
|1.21
|%
|Savings accounts
|2,824,126
|5,316
|0.75
|%
|2,829,203
|5,699
|0.80
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,878,415
|14,232
|1.97
|%
|2,887,173
|15,048
|2.07
|%
|Certificate accounts
|3,174,923
|31,716
|3.97
|%
|3,211,842
|33,597
|4.16
|%
|Total core deposits
|20,712,358
|67,032
|1.29
|%
|20,479,843
|70,565
|1.37
|%
|Wholesale deposits6
|3,654
|47
|4.95
|%
|3,122
|42
|5.47
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|1,866,705
|14,821
|3.16
|%
|1,723,553
|14,738
|3.40
|%
|FHLB advances
|1,800,000
|21,848
|4.75
|%
|1,828,533
|22,344
|4.78
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|216,874
|1,845
|3.38
|%
|219,472
|1,658
|3.01
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|24,599,591
|105,593
|1.71
|%
|24,254,523
|109,347
|1.79
|%
|Other liabilities
|369,700
|336,906
|Total liabilities
|24,969,291
|24,591,429
|Stockholders' Equity
|Stockholders' equity
|3,222,565
|3,204,203
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|28,191,856
|$
|27,795,632
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|195,448
|$
|184,226
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|2.86
|%
|2.73
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|2.97
|%
|2.83
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $2.1 million and $2.1 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $9.2 million and $4.8 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $759.7 million and $357.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $203 thousand and $203 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Three Months ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,885,146
|$
|23,960
|5.08
|%
|$
|1,700,598
|$
|19,820
|4.66
|%
|Commercial loans1
|14,059,864
|200,956
|5.69
|%
|13,196,412
|177,397
|5.33
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|1,324,341
|23,435
|7.04
|%
|1,279,626
|20,486
|6.35
|%
|Total loans2
|17,269,351
|248,351
|5.72
|%
|16,176,636
|217,703
|5.34
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities3
|1,615,474
|14,501
|3.59
|%
|1,725,858
|14,738
|3.42
|%
|Taxable debt securities4, 5
|7,314,265
|38,189
|2.09
|%
|8,466,825
|44,665
|2.11
|%
|Total earning assets
|26,199,090
|301,041
|4.57
|%
|26,369,319
|277,106
|4.17
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|1,104,362
|1,018,423
|Non-earning assets
|888,404
|487,979
|Total assets
|$
|28,191,856
|$
|27,875,721
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|6,343,443
|$
|-
|-
|%
|$
|6,262,801
|$
|-
|-
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|5,491,451
|15,768
|1.14
|%
|5,245,602
|14,751
|1.12
|%
|Savings accounts
|2,824,126
|5,316
|0.75
|%
|2,843,788
|4,848
|0.68
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,878,415
|14,232
|1.97
|%
|2,911,054
|13,600
|1.85
|%
|Certificate accounts
|3,174,923
|31,716
|3.97
|%
|2,872,192
|29,563
|4.08
|%
|Total core deposits
|20,712,358
|67,032
|1.29
|%
|20,135,437
|62,762
|1.24
|%
|Wholesale deposits6
|3,654
|47
|4.95
|%
|53,841
|722
|5.32
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|1,866,705
|14,821
|3.16
|%
|1,488,419
|12,229
|3.26
|%
|FHLB advances
|1,800,000
|21,848
|4.75
|%
|-
|-
|-
|%
|FRB Bank Term Funding
|-
|-
|-
|%
|2,740,000
|30,228
|4.38
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|216,874
|1,845
|3.38
|%
|211,570
|1,099
|2.06
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|24,599,591
|105,593
|1.71
|%
|24,629,267
|107,040
|1.72
|%
|Other liabilities
|369,700
|332,740
|Total liabilities
|24,969,291
|24,962,007
|Stockholders' Equity
|Stockholders' equity
|3,222,565
|2,913,714
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|28,191,856
|$
|27,875,721
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|195,448
|$
|170,066
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|2.86
|%
|2.45
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|2.97
|%
|2.56
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $2.1 million and $2.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $9.2 million and $17.7 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $759.7 million and $1.29 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $203 thousand and $215 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Year ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,820,057
|$
|89,596
|4.92
|%
|$
|1,603,600
|$
|71,328
|4.45
|%
|Commercial loans1
|13,818,805
|772,496
|5.59
|%
|12,982,708
|675,549
|5.20
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|1,305,716
|89,160
|6.83
|%
|1,247,114
|74,734
|5.99
|%
|Total loans2
|16,944,578
|951,252
|5.61
|%
|15,833,422
|821,611
|5.19
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities3
|1,675,732
|59,479
|3.55
|%
|1,740,746
|59,716
|3.43
|%
|Taxable debt securities4, 5
|7,400,887
|145,128
|1.96
|%
|8,297,203
|152,003
|1.83
|%
|Total earning assets
|26,021,197
|1,155,859
|4.44
|%
|25,871,371
|1,033,330
|3.99
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|1,079,404
|1,022,052
|Non-earning assets
|773,322
|504,698
|Total assets
|$
|27,873,923
|$
|27,398,121
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|6,144,268
|$
|-
|-
|%
|$
|6,642,339
|$
|-
|-
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|5,326,296
|63,635
|1.19
|%
|5,167,117
|37,357
|0.72
|%
|Savings accounts
|2,866,908
|22,684
|0.79
|%
|2,908,584
|9,918
|0.34
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,904,461
|58,140
|2.00
|%
|3,166,914
|42,254
|1.33
|%
|Certificate accounts
|3,106,755
|128,081
|4.12
|%
|1,949,206
|64,176
|3.29
|%
|Total core deposits
|20,348,688
|272,540
|1.34
|%
|19,834,160
|153,705
|0.77
|%
|Wholesale deposits6
|3,615
|194
|5.36
|%
|173,231
|8,721
|5.03
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|1,676,040
|55,723
|3.32
|%
|1,301,223
|36,414
|2.80
|%
|FHLB advances
|1,498,494
|72,620
|4.77
|%
|551,986
|26,910
|4.81
|%
|FRB Bank Term Funding
|617,377
|27,097
|4.39
|%
|2,133,658
|93,388
|4.38
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|219,839
|7,044
|3.20
|%
|209,567
|6,835
|3.26
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|24,364,053
|435,218
|1.79
|%
|24,203,825
|325,973
|1.35
|%
|Other liabilities
|351,825
|275,359
|Total liabilities
|24,715,878
|24,479,184
|Stockholders' Equity
|Stockholders' equity
|3,158,045
|2,918,937
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|27,873,923
|$
|27,398,121
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|720,641
|$
|707,357
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|2.65
|%
|2.64
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|2.77
|%
|2.73
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $6.5 million and $5.9 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the year months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $8.6 million and $8.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the year months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $31.2 million and $42.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $594.8 million and $791.5 million for the year months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $832 thousand and $859 thousand on federal income tax credits for the year months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
|Loans Receivable, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Sep 30,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|242,844
|$
|235,915
|$
|290,572
|3
|%
|(16
|)%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|191,926
|203,610
|236,596
|(6
|)%
|(19
|)%
|Total residential construction
|434,770
|439,525
|527,168
|(1
|)%
|(18
|)%
|Land development
|197,369
|205,704
|232,966
|(4
|)%
|(15
|)%
|Consumer land or lots
|187,024
|189,705
|187,545
|(1
|)%
|-
|%
|Unimproved land
|113,532
|109,237
|87,739
|4
|%
|29
|%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|61,661
|67,140
|56,142
|(8
|)%
|10
|%
|Commercial lots
|99,243
|98,644
|87,185
|1
|%
|14
|%
|Other construction
|693,461
|689,638
|900,547
|1
|%
|(23
|)%
|Total land, lot, and other construction
|1,352,290
|1,360,068
|1,552,124
|(1
|)%
|(13
|)%
|Owner occupied
|3,197,138
|3,121,900
|3,035,768
|2
|%
|5
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|4,053,996
|4,001,430
|3,742,916
|1
|%
|8
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|7,251,134
|7,123,330
|6,778,684
|2
|%
|7
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|1,395,997
|1,387,538
|1,363,479
|1
|%
|2
|%
|Agriculture
|1,024,520
|1,047,320
|772,458
|(2
|)%
|33
|%
|1st lien
|2,481,918
|2,462,885
|2,127,989
|1
|%
|17
|%
|Junior lien
|76,303
|77,029
|47,230
|(1
|)%
|62
|%
|Total 1-4 family
|2,558,221
|2,539,914
|2,175,219
|1
|%
|18
|%
|Multifamily residential
|895,242
|921,138
|796,538
|(3
|)%
|12
|%
|Home equity lines of credit
|1,005,783
|1,004,300
|979,891
|-
|%
|3
|%
|Other consumer
|209,457
|221,517
|229,154
|(5
|)%
|(9
|)%
|Total consumer
|1,215,240
|1,225,817
|1,209,045
|(1
|)%
|1
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|983,601
|993,871
|834,947
|(1
|)%
|18
|%
|Other
|183,894
|188,792
|204,111
|(3
|)%
|(10
|)%
|Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale
|17,294,909
|17,227,313
|16,213,773
|-
|%
|7
|%
|Less loans held for sale1
|(33,060
|)
|(46,126
|)
|(15,691
|)
|(28
|)%
|111
|%
|Total loans receivable
|$
|17,261,849
|$
|17,181,187
|$
|16,198,082
|-
|%
|7
|%
______________________________
1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type
|Non-
Accrual
Loans
|Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due
|Other real
estate owned
and foreclosed
assets
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2024
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|198
|202
|214
|198
|-
|-
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|2,132
|3,705
|763
|813
|1,319
|-
|Total residential construction
|2,330
|3,907
|977
|1,011
|1,319
|-
|Land development
|966
|583
|35
|966
|-
|-
|Consumer land or lots
|78
|458
|96
|78
|-
|-
|Developed lots for operative builders
|531
|531
|608
|-
|531
|-
|Commercial lots
|47
|47
|47
|-
|47
|-
|Total land, lot and other construction
|1,622
|1,619
|786
|1,044
|578
|-
|Owner occupied
|2,979
|1,903
|1,838
|1,545
|1,002
|432
|Non-owner occupied
|2,235
|1,335
|11,016
|1,582
|-
|653
|Total commercial real estate
|5,214
|3,238
|12,854
|3,127
|1,002
|1,085
|Commercial and Industrial
|2,069
|2,455
|1,971
|1,420
|641
|8
|Agriculture
|2,335
|6,040
|2,558
|2,122
|213
|-
|1st lien
|9,053
|6,065
|2,664
|7,457
|1,596
|-
|Junior lien
|315
|279
|180
|303
|12
|-
|Total 1-4 family
|9,368
|6,344
|2,844
|7,760
|1,608
|-
|Multifamily residential
|389
|392
|395
|389
|-
|-
|Home equity lines of credit
|3,465
|2,867
|2,043
|2,826
|639
|-
|Other consumer
|955
|1,111
|1,187
|746
|138
|71
|Total consumer
|4,420
|3,978
|3,230
|3,572
|777
|71
|Other
|39
|148
|16
|-
|39
|-
|Total
|$
|27,786
|28,121
|25,631
|20,445
|6,177
|1,164
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Sep 30,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|969
|$
|13
|$
|2,549
|7,354
|%
|(62
|)%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|564
|1,250
|1,219
|(55
|)%
|(54
|)%
|Total residential construction
|1,533
|1,263
|3,768
|21
|%
|(59
|)%
|Land development
|1,450
|157
|163
|824
|%
|790
|%
|Consumer land or lots
|402
|747
|624
|(46
|)%
|(36
|)%
|Unimproved land
|36
|39
|-
|(8
|)%
|n/m
|Developed lots for operative builders
|214
|-
|-
|n/m
|n/m
|Commercial lots
|-
|-
|2,159
|n/m
|(100
|)%
|Total land, lot and other construction
|2,102
|943
|2,946
|123
|%
|(29
|)%
|Owner occupied
|2,867
|5,641
|2,222
|(49
|)%
|29
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|5,037
|13,785
|14,471
|(63
|)%
|(65
|)%
|Total commercial real estate
|7,904
|19,426
|16,693
|(59
|)%
|(53
|)%
|Commercial and industrial
|6,194
|3,125
|12,905
|98
|%
|(52
|)%
|Agriculture
|744
|16,932
|594
|(96
|)%
|25
|%
|1st lien
|6,326
|6,275
|3,768
|1
|%
|68
|%
|Junior lien
|214
|13
|1
|1,546
|%
|21,300
|%
|Total 1-4 family
|6,540
|6,288
|3,769
|4
|%
|74
|%
|Home equity lines of credit
|3,731
|4,567
|4,518
|(18
|)%
|(17
|)%
|Other consumer
|1,775
|2,227
|3,264
|(20
|)%
|(46
|)%
|Total consumer
|5,506
|6,794
|7,782
|(19
|)%
|(29
|)%
|Other
|1,705
|1,442
|1,510
|18
|%
|13
|%
|Total
|$
|32,228
|$
|56,213
|$
|49,967
|(43
|)%
|(36
|)%
______________________________
n/m - not measurable
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type
|Charge-Offs
|Recoveries
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2024
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|$
|(4
|)
|(4
|)
|(15
|)
|-
|4
|Land development
|1,095
|(21
|)
|(135
|)
|1,128
|33
|Consumer land or lots
|(22
|)
|(21
|)
|(19
|)
|-
|22
|Unimproved land
|1,338
|5
|-
|1,338
|-
|Commercial lots
|319
|319
|-
|319
|-
|Other construction
|-
|-
|889
|-
|-
|Total land, lot and other construction
|2,730
|282
|735
|2,785
|55
|Owner occupied
|(73
|)
|(73
|)
|(59
|)
|-
|73
|Non-owner occupied
|2
|(3
|)
|799
|7
|5
|Total commercial real estate
|(71
|)
|(76
|)
|740
|7
|78
|Commercial and industrial
|1,422
|1,272
|364
|2,084
|662
|Agriculture
|64
|65
|-
|68
|4
|1st lien
|32
|(34
|)
|66
|71
|39
|Junior lien
|(65
|)
|(60
|)
|24
|10
|75
|Total 1-4 family
|(33
|)
|(94
|)
|90
|81
|114
|Multifamily residential
|-
|-
|(136
|)
|-
|-
|Home equity lines of credit
|69
|(31
|)
|(6
|)
|140
|71
|Other consumer
|1,078
|753
|1,097
|1,494
|416
|Total consumer
|1,147
|722
|1,091
|1,634
|487
|Other
|8,643
|6,561
|7,447
|11,967
|3,324
|Total
|$
|13,898
|8,728
|10,316
|18,626
|4,728
