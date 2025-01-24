Safello Group AB: Safello announces agreement with Talos and upcoming integration

Stockholm, 24 January 2025 | Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, has entered into an agreement with Talos, a provider of crypto trading software solutions. The agreement provides for the integration of Talos' API for smart order routing and implementation will commence immediately.

The integration of Talos' smart order routing technology will enable Safello to optimize the execution of customer orders by connecting Safello to multiple liquidity providers and routing the orders to the liquidity providers offering the most competitive pricing and execution times. Together with the recent additions of new liquidity providers, this integration is an important preparatory step for Safello to expand its service offering with additional order types.

"Safello's integration of Talos' smart order routing software into our platform marks a significant enhancement to the customer experience and the overall quality of our product. This integration provides our customers with improved access to deep liquidity and lower fees. By integrating with Talos, we're not only enhancing our platform's capabilities but also ensuring we continue to meet customer needs in an increasingly competitive market. This is a crucial step towards the mission of providing a globally competitive product," says Emelie Moritz, CEO of Safello.

