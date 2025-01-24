Anzeige
Freitag, 24.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
WKN: A3CPCR | ISIN: SE0015346895 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TS
Frankfurt
24.01.25
08:03 Uhr
0,722 Euro
+0,036
+5,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.01.2025 09:01 Uhr
33 Leser
Safello Group AB: Safello announces agreement with Talos and upcoming integration

Stockholm, 24 January 2025 | Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, has entered into an agreement with Talos, a provider of crypto trading software solutions. The agreement provides for the integration of Talos' API for smart order routing and implementation will commence immediately.

The integration of Talos' smart order routing technology will enable Safello to optimize the execution of customer orders by connecting Safello to multiple liquidity providers and routing the orders to the liquidity providers offering the most competitive pricing and execution times. Together with the recent additions of new liquidity providers, this integration is an important preparatory step for Safello to expand its service offering with additional order types.

"Safello's integration of Talos' smart order routing software into our platform marks a significant enhancement to the customer experience and the overall quality of our product. This integration provides our customers with improved access to deep liquidity and lower fees. By integrating with Talos, we're not only enhancing our platform's capabilities but also ensuring we continue to meet customer needs in an increasingly competitive market. This is a crucial step towards the mission of providing a globally competitive product," says Emelie Moritz, CEO of Safello.

For more information, please contact
David Leeb, press@safello.com

Certified Adviser
Amudova AB is Safello's certified adviser.

Safello is the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, with over 395,000 users. The company is empowering financial independence by making crypto accessible to everyone. Safello offers a secure way to buy, sell and store crypto in seamless transactions at industry-leading speeds. Operating in Sweden, Safello has been registered as a financial institution with Finansinspektionen (Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority) since 2013 and is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2021. For more information visit www.safello.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
